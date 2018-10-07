Matchups: SNF and MNF

Sunday, October 7, 2018

Sunday Night Football



Dallas @ Houston

Team Totals: Texans 24, Cowboys 21



Deshaun Watson returns home after consecutive QB10 (Titans), QB10 (Giants), and QB5 (Colts) fantasy results to face an underrated Dallas defense that ranks third in the NFL in sacks (14) and yielded zero top-12 quarterback finishes in Weeks 1-4. The Cowboys faced Cam Newton, Russell Wilson, and Matthew Stafford, so those were no small feats. While Watson is a fade-matchup, bet-on-talent QB1, Dallas’ D/ST is squarely in play against a Houston offense that has given up the league’s second-most sacks (17) and an NFL-high 45 QB hits. Based on film study, coach Bill O’Brien attributed just two of last week’s seven sacks allowed to the Texans’ offensive line, pinning the other five on Watson. … Although O’Brien chalked it up to a chest injury, it stood out that Alfred Blue played over Lamar Miller in crunch time of last week’s overtime win at Indianapolis. Blue did not perform particularly well, but he set season highs in touches (13), snaps (47%), routes run (22), and targets (3) while Miller managed corresponding year lows (14, 54%, 21, 0) across the board. Even as the Cowboys are missing key run pluggers WLB Sean Lee(hamstring), NT Antwaun Woods (calf), and DT Maliek Collins (knee), Miller’s ineffectiveness threatens his RB2/flex start-ability. Miller is averaging 4.00 yards per carry or fewer for the third straight season and ranks 34th among 38 qualified backs in rushing Success Rate. O'Brien revealed Friday that Miller will be a game-time decision, and Miller himself was noncommittal. If Miller can't play, Blue would be set up for 20-plus touches as a three-point home favorite against a depleted Dallas front.

Editor's Note: If you love Fantasy Football you have to be playing on DRAFT. It's daily fantasy football snake drafts instead of salary caps. All the fun of season long drafts but with no management and they last for just one week. They take minutes to complete and there's even auction drafts! No more setting lineups or constantly worrying about pros, just draft and win! Right now DRAFT is giving Rotoworld readers an exclusive FREE entry into a real money draft when you make your first deposit! Here's the link

Watson’s Weeks 1-4 target distribution: DeAndre Hopkins 44; Will Fuller 25; Keke Coutee 15; Ryan Griffin 11; Miller 10; Jordan Akins 8; Jordan Thomas 7; Blue 4. … Only Corey Davis (33%) has drawn a higher percentage of his team’s targets than Hopkins (32%), and that massive workload combined with Hopkins’ special talent lock him in as an every-week WR1. But this is a low-key difficult matchup against Dallas’ plus-sized boundary duo of RCB Byron Jones (6’1/199) and LCB Chidobe Awuzie (6’0/202), who tag teamed to stymie perimeter WRs Kenny Golladay(4/74/0), Marvin Jones (3/56/0), Odell Beckham (4/51/0), Devin Funchess (3/41/0), and Brandon Marshall (2/30/0) in September. While Hopkins leads the NFL in 20-plus-yard catches (9), the Cowboys have allowed the league’s third-fewest completions of 20-plus yards (9). … Smaller, quicker interior WRs Golden Tate (8/132/2) and Tyler Lockett(4/77/1) gave Dallas’ secondary more fits the last two weeks, and the Texans found one in the fourth round of this year’s draft. A huge part of Houston’s Week 4 game plan even before Fuller (hamstring) exited, Coutee turned pop passes and manufactured touches into an 11/109/0 eruption on a team-high 15 targets against the Colts. With no other Texans complementary pass catchers stepping up, Coutee is suddenly a locked-and-loaded WR3 play with WR2 upside if Fuller sits. ... Fuller practiced on a limited basis all week and told reporters Friday he plans to play. Fuller would be a high-risk WR3 option if active as a speed-based receiver nursing a hamstring injury that has lingered since late in camp and was aggravated in last week's win.



Albeit not yet threats to his availability, Ezekiel Elliott’s ankle sprain and knee bursitis are reminders to stash Rod Smith on season-long benches. Zeke enters Week 5 on pace for a career-high 60 receptions after totaling a career-high 240 yards from scrimmage in last week’s win over Detroit and grabbing the NFL rushing lead by 88 yards over runner-up Todd Gurley. The Texans have limited enemy backs to a 96/346/1 (3.60 YPC) rushing line but have allowed the league’s 12th-most catches (25) and an NFL-high three receiving scores to the position. Elliott is always a matchup-proof RB1. … The Texans’ beleaguered secondary lost rising-star FS Andre Hal to Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in June, LCB Kevin Johnson (concussions) to I.R. in Week 1, and $34 million slot CB Aaron Colvin to a severe ankle injury last week. With the sole exception of Blaine Gabbert (QB31), 3-of-4 quarterbacks to face Houston have logged QB13 results or better, including Deshaun Watson (QB5), Tom Brady (QB8), and Eli Manning’s (QB13) season-best fantasy games. This is a now-or-never matchup for Dak Prescott, who happens to be coming off his best 2018 finish (QB18). … On a run-dominant team finally featuring Elliott in the passing game, it’s fair to question whether any Cowboys receiver or tight end is capable of big fantasy weeks. Prescott’s 255 passing yards in last week’s win were his most in seven games, yet Cole Beasley was Dallas’ most-productive none-Zeke pass catcher with 53 scoreless yards on five targets. Blocking TE Geoff Swaim might be the best bet. He’s turned in back-to-back stat lines of 5/47/0 and 3/39/1 on 7 and 5 targets and ranks No. 14 among NFL tight ends in routes run. Enemy TEs have caught 19-of-25 (76%) targets for 253 yards (10.1 YPA) and three TDs against Houston.



Score Prediction: Cowboys 21, Texans 20

Monday Night Football



Washington @ New Orleans

Team Totals: Saints 29.5, Redskins 23.5



Mark Ingram returns from suspension favored at home against a Redskins team that got thrashed by enemy running backs for a 52/250/2 (4.81 YPC) rushing line in Weeks 1-3 and plays run-funnel defense with an emphasis on stopping the pass over ground games. Ingram looked quick and powerful on preseason tape and is an immediate RB2 play on a projection of 10-14 touches. … Alvin Kamara has more than earned feature-back treatment, however, and the Saints began transitioning him into that role down last year’s stretch. Kamara out-touched Ingram 15.6 to 14.2 per game and out-carried him 7 to 1 inside the ten-yard line over New Orleans’ final five games. Whereas the Saints’ surprisingly stout 2017 defense benefited Ingram as a ground-and-pound runner, New Orleans’ defensive mean reversion favors Kamara as a superior pass-catching and comeback-mode back. Only five NFL teams are allowing more running back receptions per game than Washington (7.3). … The Redskins’ pass defense is no pushover, having held Aaron Rodgers (QB12), Andrew Luck (QB27), and Sam Bradford (QB32) to below-expectation fantasy results prior to Washington’s Week 4 bye. Drew Brees remains a quarterback to bet on and not against, particularly at the Superdome in a game with the second-highest total (53) on the Week 5 slate.



Brees’ Weeks 1-4 target distribution: Kamara 47; Michael Thomas 44; Ted Ginn 22; Ben Watson 18; Josh Hill 6; Cameron Meredith and Austin Carr 5; Tre’Quan Smith 4. … Whereas Josh Norman only aligns on the left side of the Redskins’ defense, Thomas stays in constant motion and has drawn 36% of his 2018 targets in the slot. Thomas had his slowest to-date game (4/47/0) in last week’s win over the man-coverage Giants after ripping the zone-based Falcons (10/129/0) and Buccaneers (16/180/1) apart. Washington is one of the NFL’s zone-heaviest teams. … Watson’s Weeks 2-4 playing time fell into deep descent (82% > 57% > 53%), and he was out-produced by Hill 3/63/0 to 1/23/0 in a Week 4 game where both saw three targets and Hill played more snaps (61%) for the second straight week. Watson did not help himself by dropping a would-be seven-yard TD against the Giants. This is shaping up as an even tight end timeshare. … In two appearances, Meredith has logged snap rates of 43% > 31% with corresponding target counts of 1 > 4. Albeit not a season-long-league fantasy option yet, Meredith is worth stashing in 14- and 16-team leagues with usage likely to steadily rise. … Smith’s snap rates with Meredith playing are 33% > 37% on target totals of 0 > 2. Meredith and Smith could both see slight Monday night usage bumps in Ginn's (knee) absence. As a lid-lifting burner, Smith's skill set is a superior one-for-one replacement in Ginn's role.



Fully rested after their Week 4 bye, the Skins visit the NFL’s version of Coors Field for a likely shootout. In September, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tyrod Taylor, Matt Ryan, and Eli Manning combined to go 100-of-134 passing (74.6%) for 1,244 yards and an 11:1 TD-to-INT ratio against New Orleans, which should give Alex Smith a clean pocket with the NFL’s fourth-fewest QB hits (18) and 12th-fewest sacks (9). The Saints play pass-funnel defense, permitting a minuscule 2.96 yards per carry to running backs but the highest yards per pass attempt (9.6) in the league. … This is a risky spot for Adrian Peterson, who has missed practice time with an ankle injury and could get scripted out of Monday night’s game if Washington falls behind. It’s also conceivable that Jay Gruden’s staff game plans to feature Peterson to control the pace of this potential track meet and keep Brees off the field. Either way, Peterson is an entirely boom-bust RB2 play. He’s boomed twice in three games and busted in between. … As Washington is a near-touchdown underdog, Chris Thompson is the safer backfield bet based on projected game flow after leading the Skins in targets in two of their first three games and pacing the team in red-zone targets (3) on the year. Thompson has run 79 routes to Peterson’s 27 and will dominate snaps if the Skins have to chase points.



Smith’s Weeks 1-3 target distribution: Thompson 23; Jordan Reed 20; Paul Richardson 14; Josh Doctson 13; Jamison Crowder 12; Peterson 6; Vernon Davis 4. … Reed’s snap rates were on a steady incline (52% > 54% > 66%) leading into Washington’s Week 4 bye with a touchdown and/or 50-plus yards in all three games. Now fully rested after the off week, Reed offers eruption potential in this probable high-scoring affair. Reed also popped as Week 5’s No. 1 buy-low tight end in Josh Hermsmeyer’s predictive Air Yards model. … Doctson has battled Achilles’ injuries since entering the NFL and missed practice time with a heel injury this week. Doctson was droppable weeks ago in season-long leagues. … If Doctson can’t play, Richardson would become even likelier to draw Marshon Lattimore’s shadow coverage. Lattimore held Odell Beckham to -4(!) yards on five targets in last week’s first half, and PFF has charged the Saints’ top corner with just 38 yards per game and zero TDs allowed since getting dusted by Mike Evansin Week 1. Richardson still has zero red-zone targets. … Crowder came alive (4/39/1) in Washington’s Week 3 win over Green Bay, although he needed to catch all four of his targets to get there and ranks fourth on the Skins in Air Yards (82). Crowder is still tied for team lead in red-zone targets (3) and targets inside the ten (1), and he has a plus Week 5 draw. Badly missing slot CB Patrick Robinson (leg, I.R.), the Saints got torn up by fellow slot WRs Sterling Shepard (10/77/1) and Mohamed Sanu (4/36/1) in Weeks 3-4. Doctson’s injury and the bye gave Gruden’s staff an opportunity to game plan to increase Crowder’s involvement.



Score Prediction: Saints 28, Redskins 20