Week 5 Live Blog

Sunday, October 7, 2018

Week Five is here. That means more bye weeks and unfortunately some difficult injury situations to navigate. Good luck in your fantasy contests! I'll be here all day following all the events of the day!

(2:11PM) TOUCHDOWN: That's one way to take matters into your own hands. WR Odell Beckham just threw, yes threw, a 57-yard touchdown to RB Saquon Barkley. The Giants still trail 17-10 and Barkley is up to 85 yards from scrimmage.

(2:00PM) INJURY: A pair of injuries to players expected to see a larger role today. First, Cincinnati TE Tyler Kroft left the game with a foot injury and is questionable to return. Jaguars RB Corey Grant suffered a foot injury as well and needed help to get off the field.

(1:57PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Dolphins finally got RB Kenyan Drake involved as he hauled in a nice over the shoulder QB Ryan Tannheill pass for a 22-yard touchdown. Miami leads the Bengals 7-0. While Drake does have the TD catch, he only has one carry compared to six for veteran RB Frank Gore.

(1:53PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Jets just hit on another long touchdown. This time, QB Sam Darnold hit WR Robby Anderson with a deep pass, resulting in a 76-yard touchdown.

(1:46PM) TOUCHDOWN: Many were projecting today as the game in which WR Julio Jones would break his touchdown-less streak. It might still happen but WR Mohamed Sanu drew first blood, catching a 43-yarder from QB Matt Ryan to get the Falcons on the scoreboard.

(1:43PM) TOUCHDOWN: This happens every couple of weeks but it has become almost impossible to predict. Jets RB Isaiah Crowell got to the outside and broke a long run, going 77 yards for a touchdown, tying the game with the Broncos.

(1:39PM) TOUCHDOWN: A 60-yard strike from QB Matthew Stafford to WR Kenny Golladay put the Lions in the red zone and bruising RB Legarrette Blount did the rest, scoring his second one-yard touchdown of the game. Detroit leads the Packers 14-0.

(1:37PM) With RB Devonta Freeman back in the lineup, we have yet to see RB Tevin Coleman touch the ball. Freeman has three carries for 11 yards but may not get to see the ball much as Atlanta already trails by two scores.

(1:35PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Steelers are on the board again, taking a 13-0 lead over the Falcons. QB Ben Roethlisberger hit WR Juju Smith-Schuster for an 18-yard score. Juju then birthed the football before rocking it in celebration of his score.

(1:31PM) TOUCHDOWN: Playing in his first game of the season after dealing with a concerning heart issue, Panthers WR Curtis Samuel just scored on his first touch of the year. Samuel caught a short pass and weaved through and around defenders for a 25-yard score.

(1:19PM) TOUCHDOWN: Many fantasy players were understandably worried about the Chiefs as they face the Jaguars vaunted defense today. Early returns show we can trust KC no matter what. QB Patrick Mahomes put together a string drive and capped it off with a four-yard scramble for the score. It's Mahomes second rushing touchdown in two weeks.

(1:18PM) TOUCHDOWN: After a turnover on a punt, the Lions found themselves in the red zone and veteran RB LeGarrette Blount ran one-yard for the score and the early lead over the Packers.

(1:15PM) TOUCHDOWN: Broncos rookie WR Courtland Sutton went up and got a pass from QB Case Keenum for his first career NFL touchdown. The play also ended a three-game streak in which Keenum failed to throw a scoring pass. Denver leads the Jets 7-0.

(1:14PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Bills dinked and dunked their way down the field and a successful opening drive ended with a 14-yard scramble for a score from rookie QB Josh Allen. The Bills lead the Titans 7-0.

(1:12PM) TOUCHDOWN: After a previous touchdown run was overturned, Steelers RB James Conner dove over the top to give his team the early lead. Conner totaled 72 yards on the opening drive.

(1:07PM) Steelers RB James Conner is off to a hot start after a couple of down games. Conner already had a 29-yard catch and a 30-yard run to lead Pittsburgh into the red zone.

(1:03PM) INJURY: That didn't take long, unfortunately. Dolphins WR Jakeem Grant is being evaluated on the sidelines for an unknown injury after the opening kickoff.

(12:57PM) We already saw Patriots WR Julian Edelman make his return to the field earlier this week. Now it is RB Mark Ingram's turn, as he returns to the Saints after a four-game suspension.

(12:55PM) Meanwhile, expect to see Falcons RB Devonta Freeman back on the field for the first time since Week One. Bengals RB Joe Mixon is also back in action. Other ACTIVES are WR Marvin Jones, TE Hayden Hurst, WR Davante Adams, WR Sammy Watkins, TE Charles Clay.

(12:53PM) Some players ruled OUT for today include WR Geronimo Allison, WR Randall Cobb, RB Leonard Fournette, RB Dalvin Cook, WR DeVante Parker, TE Evan Engram, TE Greg Olsen, WR John Ross and RB Giovani Bernard.