Week 5 Best Bets Preview

Friday, October 5, 2018

Rich: 11-8-1 season record (last week: 4-2-1)

Raymond: 14-6 season record (last week: 4-1)



All lines taken from the VI Consensus at VegasInsider.com Friday morning.



Sunday Night Football – Cowboys @ Texans (-3) – 45.5-point total

Rich: Sunday features the battle of Texas football in the NFL. The Cowboys come pretty close to ruining football for everyone involved as last week was the first time that a Cowboys game has had more than 40 combined points scored in it since Week 13 of last season. Normally, I would be willing to go right back to the well on Dallas’ unexciting brank of football nuking the opponent into the under again, but Houston is coming off a short road win, and their defense is atrocious, allowing season-high points scored to both the vaunted Giants and Colts offenses over the past weeks. Dallas should push their implied team total here as Houston has allowed 27 or more points in three of their first four games.



Both of these teams have been brutal bets this season. Each is 1-3 against the spread and Houston just covered a week ago for the first time since Week 12 of last season. This game is largely hands off for me, but if I was forced to put action on the game, I would take the points with Dallas because last week was the first time that Houston has even played offense with a lead this season, the Texans are coming off a tough division win on the road in overtime, and we know Dallas is unlikely to beat themselves while mucking up the game with their #brand of football.



Ray: While I am almost exclusively a situational bettor, it is nice when a positive situation puts me on the same side as my subjective analysis, and that is the case in this game. To start with, I continue to believe the Cowboys are an underrated team – shocking given their history of being a public favorite – which has a good defense and especially a good pass rush. That last part could prove pivotal in a game against the worst offensive line in the league.



The Cowboys are also the play situationally. The Texans are coming off a long overtime game against the Colts last week. It is always profitable to fade teams coming off an overtime game, and that is especially true for home favorites, which are 35-52-3 ATS (40.2 percent) since 2008.

Pick: Cowboys +3



