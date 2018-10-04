Evan Silva

Silva's Week 5 Matchups

Thursday, October 4, 2018


1:00 PM ET Games

Tennessee @ Buffalo
Team Totals: Titans 22, Bills 17

Watch the tape. There wasn’t a worse individual player performance on a pro football field than Josh Allen’s at Lambeau last week. Green Bay’s D/ST was a predictable fantasy week winner, and the Titans now make for a compelling streamer after tallying the NFL’s seventh-most sacks (12) and fourth-most QB hits (29) in Weeks 1-4 with a dynamic pass-rush corps of DT Jurrell Casey and OLBs Harold Landry, Brian Orakpo, and Derrick Morgan. Continued wild swings in Allen’s week-to-week play should be expected after the rookie committed five turnovers in his initial 14 NFL quarters and took sacks on 14.9% of his dropbacks, most in the league by more than three percentage points. … Tennessee’s defense has failed to limit ground-game efficiency, yielding a combined 78/382/0 (4.90 YPC) rushing line to enemy backs in Weeks 2-4. Buffalo’s inability to play functional offense is a much bigger obstacle for LeSean McCoy, whose touch counts are 8 > 13 > 8 on a team that has scored 3 and 0 points in each of Shady’s two full games played. Returning home from a two-game road trip does increase Buffalo’s odds of keeping this game tighter for McCoy to benefit from balanced to run-friendly game script. Still, McCoy will be a risky RB2/flex option for the foreseeable future. … Just one Bills player has topped 40 receiving yards through three Allen starts, and none has reached 70. Kelvin Benjamin has pathetically managed 92 yards and one touchdown on 21 targets (4.38 YPT), while Charles Clay is scoreless in 15 straight games.

Marcus Mariota took a huge step forward in his recovery from a debilitating throwing-elbow injury in last week’s comeback win over Philadelphia, hitting Corey Davis on 28- and 51-yard deep balls, topping 300 passing yards for the first time in 12 games, and tacking on a 10/46/1 rushing line to finish as Week 4’s fantasy QB7. Decimated in the secondary – playmaking FS Micah Hyde (groin) was the latest to go down – Buffalo has surrendered an 8:2 TD-to-INT ratio and the league’s eighth-highest completion rate (69.4%). There are no guarantees Mariota’s arm is out of the woods, however, and this is a potential letdown spot traveling to Buffalo after last week’s upset win at home. Mariota is still more of a two-quarterback-league start. … At 11 > 18 > 18 > 10 for Derrick Henry and 21 > 15 > 12 > 13 for Dion Lewis, touch counts in Tennessee’s backfield have been a weekly roller coaster. Henry has barely been playable with an average of one target per game and zero TDs. Lewis’ passing-game usage has been sporadic and game-script dependent. Nevertheless, this game sets up for both backs to break out against the NFL’s worst team. Henry’s primary problem has come in the touchdown column, where Buffalo has allowed a league-high seven TDs to running backs. Sean McDermott’s club has also given up the league’s ninth-most receiving yards to backs (230). Henry is an underrated RB2/flex play. Lewis is a PPR-specific flex.

Mariota’s 2018 target distribution: Corey Davis 26; Lewis 14; Taywan Taylor 13; Tajae Sharpe 6; Henry 4; Jonnu Smith and Darius Jennings 3. … In last Sunday’s plus matchup against the Eagles’ beleaguered cornerbacks – specifically weekly burn victim LCB Jalen Mills – Davis finally flashed his ceiling with a mammoth 9/161/1 receiving line, including the game-winning TD. Davis enters Week 5 ranked 13th in the NFL in Air Yards (419) on a robust ten targets per game. Purely from a usage standpoint, Davis’ deployment has been similar to Julio Jones under first-year OC Matt LaFleur, who worked on Atlanta’s 2015-2016 offensive staffs. Davis can expect shadow coverage from Bills LCB Tre’Davious White on perimeter routes, although Davis is moving around the formation often and has made 8 of his 22 catches on slot targets (36%). White plays in the slot 1% of the time. … Taylor’s post-Rishard Matthews upward trend continued in last week’s win, logging season highs in snaps (63%), routes run (36), targets (9), and production (7/77/0) as Tennessee’s No. 2 outside receiver opposite Davis. Sharpe mixed in for three targets on 44% of the downs, and slot man Williams played 43%. The Titans’ lone true vertical speedster, Taylor is a WR4/5 stash with upside once this still-work-in-progress offense hits high gear. … Smith has yet to carve out a meaningful passing-game role despite playing 96% of Tennessee’s offensive snaps since Delanie Walker (ankle) went on I.R. All three of Mariota’s targets to Smith have fallen incomplete. Smith remains a Dynasty stash, not a TE1 streamer.

Score Prediction: Titans 17, Bills 16

Miami @ Cincinnati
Team Totals: Bengals 27, Dolphins 21.5

Full Breakdown Coming Soon

Score Prediction: Bengals 28, Dolphins 17

Baltimore @ Cleveland
Team Totals: Ravens 24.5, Browns 21.5

Baker Mayfield admirably fought through a whopping nine drops by would-be pass catchers, Cleveland’s sudden defensive collapse, and his own four turnovers in last week’s overtime loss at Oakland, still managing to move the ball consistently in a QB20 fantasy finish. He’ll get a tougher Week 5 test versus a Ravens defense that gets back top CB Jimmy Smith after holding Pittsburgh’s previously-on-fire offense to a solitary touchdown drive at Heinz Field last week. To-date quarterback results allowed by Baltimore are QB22 (Ben Roethlisberger) > QB31 (Case Keenum) > QB8 (Andy Dalton) > QB33 (Nathan Peterman-Josh Allen). Mayfield is a back-end two-quarterback-league play. … Carlos Hyde enters Week 5 on pace for a career high 348 touches with weekly snap rates that have climbed in each game (53% > 58% > 58% > 61%). As Hyde is averaging a career-low 3.43 yards per carry and ranks 29th among 38 qualified running backs in Football Outsiders’ rushing Success Rate, however, fantasy owners must begin sweating increased usage for rookie Nick Chubb, who broke off 63- and 41-yard touchdown sprints against the Raiders. Nevertheless, Hyde’s consistent volume locks him in as an every-week RB2 until something changes. Chubb hasn’t so much as touched the ball in the red zone, while Hyde leads the NFL in carries inside the five (9). Hyde’s matchup is imposing versus Baltimore, which got back difference-making run stoppers MLB C.J. Mosley (knee) and NT Michael Pierce (foot) in Week 4 and has held enemy running backs to a combined 75/271/1 (3.61 YPC) rushing line and the NFL’s third-fewest receiving yards (81).

Mayfield’s 2018 target distribution: Jarvis Landry 19; Antonio Callaway 14; David Njoku 9; Duke Johnson and Rashard Higgins 8; Darren Fells 2; Hyde 2. … Landry runs 72% of his routes in the slot, where PFF has charged Ravens slot CB Tavon Young with completions allowed on 10-of-13 targets for 131 yards and two TDs. As Hyde is unlikely to churn out sustaining runs against Baltimore’s front, Landry projects as Cleveland’s best means of moving the chains. … Callaway was Mayfield’s main dropped-pass culprit at Oakland, letting three balls bounce off his hands and fumbling a punt after a similarly mistake-filled Week 3. Callaway’s big-play potential is undeniable – he flamed Raiders CB Gareon Conley for a 59-yard gain to set up Hyde’s one-yard score last week – but it’s fair to wonder if the errors could begin costing him snaps. Callaway is a boom-bust WR4/flex play against Baltimore’s stout perimeter corners, infused by Smith’s return. … The best place to attack the Ravens’ defense is in the middle of the field, where they’ve allowed the NFL’s tenth-most catches to tight ends (20), including a perfect 6/85/0 stat line on six targets to Steelers TEs last Sunday night. Njoku led Cleveland in Week 4 catches (5), ranks top ten among tight ends in Air Yards (191), and is a viable low-end TE1 in this above-par draw. Promisingly, Njoku checked in as Week 5’s No. 2 buy-low tight end in Josh Hermsmeyer’s predictive Air Yards model.

Joe Flacco visits Cleveland having accounted for multiple touchdowns in eight of his last nine starts with weekly fantasy results of QB10 (Bills) > QB12 (Bengals) > QB20 (Broncos) > QB12 (Steelers), showing a limited ceiling but mostly-solid floor. Although the upstart Browns defense equaled its takeaway total (13) from the entire 2017 season in the third quarter of last week’s loss to Oakland, DC Gregg Williams’ unit wound up getting shredded by previously-struggling Derek Carr for 437 yards and four TDs, good for Carr’s season-best QB4 finish. As just three of Carr’s 35 completions and 363 of his yards came on passes thrown within 20 yards of the line of scrimmage, Carr’s performance is not necessarily repeatable by a Ravens passing game that counts on deep threat John Brown for its heavy lifting. Among pass catchers with at least ten targets, Brown’s 22.1-yard Average Depth of Target (aDOT) ranks highest in the league. Back on the road after last Sunday night’s emotional primetime win over Pittsburgh, this is a potential letdown spot for Baltimore’s offense. … Alex Collins was benched for almost the entire second quarter against the Steelers after losing his second goal-line fumble of the year. All told, Collins has fumbled six times – losing four – across 288 touches as a Raven. Collins and Javorius Allen finished Week 4 with 12 touches apiece in what is likely to remain a near-even RBBC for the foreseeable future. Cleveland offers a mediocre matchup for both backs after yielding a moderate 109/444/4 (4.07 YPC) rushing line and the NFL’s 13th-most receiving yards (196) to running backs in Weeks 1-4. Collins is a high-risk flex play. Allen remains the favorite for targets and scoring-position work and is a passable RB2/flex in PPR leagues.

Flacco’s Weeks 1-4 target distribution: Michael Crabtree 34; John Brown 30; Willie Snead 26; Allen 19; Nick Boyle 16; Mark Andrews 13; Maxx Williams 12; Collins 10. … Brown put on yet another show in Week 4’s upset win, torching Joe Haden for an early 33-yard score before catching a play-action bomb for 71 yards deep down the middle. Brown doesn’t even lead the Ravens in raw targets, but his 662 Air Yards rank third in the NFL, and his five end-zone targets are by-far most on the team. An every-week WR2, Brown’s Week 5 matchup is upgraded by Cleveland’s loss of RCB Terrance Mitchell (wrist). … Even with four more targets, Crabtree’s Air Yards (334) are roughly half as many as Brown’s, and his scoring-position role hasn’t materialized with just two red-zone targets and one inside the ten. Flacco overthrew Crabtree on a would-be 44-yard TD in last week’s first half, overestimating what’s left of the declining possession receiver’s speed. Crabtree is a humdrum WR4/flex with low yardage and touchdown ceilings. … Albeit for 56 scoreless yards, Snead caught six more balls at Pittsburgh and has a superior seasonal receiving line (18/198/1) to Crabtree’s (18/184/1). Snead is a PPR-specific WR4/flex. … Although first-round pick Hayden Hurst (foot) is slated for his debut, he figures to return in a rotation after Williams was among Baltimore’s most-critical pass catchers in last Sunday night’s win at Heinz Field, and Boyle is valued as a blocker. With very few exceptions, tight-end committees are fantasy situations to avoid.

Score Prediction: Ravens 21, Browns 20


