Week 5 Rankings

Thursday, October 4, 2018


Adam Thielen’s worst performance of the young season? His six-catch, 102-yard outing against the 49ers in Week 1. Thielen is one of just three players to draw at least 10 targets in all four games. He’s also the first player since Randy Moss in 2007 to begin the year with four-straight 100-yard receiving efforts. He’s on pace to break Rob Moore’s single-season targets record. (Thank you to Ryan McDowell, Rich Hribar and Graham Barfield for the #ThielenFacts.)


Thielen is not just a WR1, he’s an elite WR1, in the company of Antonio Brown, Julio Jones, DeAndre Hopkins and Michael Thomas. Thielen’s chemistry with new quarterback Kirk Cousins has been impeccable. The duo should stay hot for Week 5 against the Eagles’ struggling secondary. Allowing the sixth-most receiver fantasy points, the Eagles have had to shoot down talk they’re preparing to bench LCB Jalen Mills. Ronald Darby and Sidney Jones haven’t been a whole lot better. No. 4 in yardage since the start of last season (1,749), Thielen is genuinely elite.      


Week 5 Quarterbacks

Rank Player Name Opponent Notes
1 Ben Roethlisberger vs. ATL -
2 Cam Newton vs. NYG -
3 Matt Ryan at PIT -
4 Jared Goff at SEA -
5 Deshaun Watson vs. DAL -
6 Drew Brees vs. WAS -
7 Tom Brady vs. IND -
8 Aaron Rodgers at DET Questionable (knee)
9 Patrick Mahomes vs. JAC -
10 Kirk Cousins at PHI -
11 Philip Rivers vs. OAK -
12 Matthew Stafford vs. GB -
13 Blake Bortles at KC -
14 Alex Smith at NO -
15 Andy Dalton vs. MIA -
16 Carson Wentz vs. MIN -
17 Derek Carr at LAC -
18 Andrew Luck at NE -
19 Russell Wilson vs. LAR -
20 Joe Flacco at CLE -
21 Ryan Tannehill at CIN -
22 Baker Mayfield vs. BAL -
23 Marcus Mariota at BUF -
24 C.J. Beathard vs. ARZ -
25 Dak Prescott at HOU -
26 Case Keenum at NYJ -
27 Eli Manning at CAR -
28 Josh Rosen at SF -
29 Sam Darnold vs. DEN -
30 Josh Allen vs. TEN -


QB Notes: Fresh off coughing up 80 points at home over the past two weeks, the Falcons are headed on the road to Pittsburgh. Although he has “just” eight touchdowns through four starts, Ben Roethlisberger’s season-low for yardage is 274. No one has tallied more yards through the air. Destroyed by injury, the Falcons’ defense will be unable to slow Big Ben in Pittsburgh. … Cam Newton has been held below 170 yards passing in 2-of-3 games but compensated in fantasy by scoring three rushing touchdowns. He is the QB7 by average points. Newton’s Week 5 opponent, the Giants, have allowed a league-worst 150 quarterback rushing yards. … Calvin Ridley’s emergence has salvaged both the Falcons’ red zone offense and Matt Ryan’s fantasy value. Four of Ridley’s six scores have originated inside the 20. Last year’s QB22 by average points, Ryan has rebounded to QB3 status so far in 2018. Allowing the second-most quarterback fantasy points, the Steelers will do everything they can to keep Ryan hot. … Facing the Vikings’ usually formidable defense in Week 4, Jared Goff had one of the best starts in NFL history. 465 yards, five touchdowns and a perfect 158.3 QB rating. With at least 354 yards in 3-of-4 starts, Goff will not be slowed by the Seahawks’ crumbling, Earl Thomas-less defense.


Everyone has been so distracted by Deshaun Watson’s touchdown regression that they have not seemed to notice he is the QB6 by average points. Watson has gone at least 300/2 in three-straight starts. His only concern for Week 5 against the Sean Lee-less Cowboys is the potential absence of Will Fuller (hamstring), though Keke Coutee’s presence would help offset the loss. … Drew Brees had a true stinker in Week 4. He will be trying to rebound at home against a Redskins defense that’s so far allowed the second-fewest quarterback fantasy points. That’s with Aaron Rodgers on the schedule. The Redskins will also be rested and prepared coming off their bye week. I’m still not betting against Brees at the Superdome. … Tom Brady was better in Week 4 but still far from flawless in the Patriots’ rout of the Dolphins. A similarly noncompetitive game could be on tap for Thursday night against the Colts, one in which Rob Gronkowski (ankle) looks like he will be limited. That’s if he plays at all. Julian Edelman (suspension) is returning. … Aaron Rodgers (knee) appeared more mobile in Week 4 but still managed just one score and a QB19 finish. To date, Rodgers has been the QB6, QB23, QB14 and QB19. Things could get worse before they get better if Geronimo Allison (concussion) and Randall Cobb (hamstring) both miss Week 5. Even Davante Adams (calf) is suddenly questionable.


QB1 Patrick Mahomes faces his stiffest test of the season in the Jaguars. Thankfully, the game is in the friendly confines of Arrowhead Stadium. I’m clearly hedging Mahomes’ rank, but his scrambling/ability to throw on the run could make him matchup proof even against shutdown units like the Jags. … Like the Vikings, the Eagles’ fearsome defense is off to a slow 2018 start. There’s been talk of benching starting CB Jalen Mills. It all bodes well for Kirk Cousins, who is the QB5 after shredding the Rams in Week 4. Cousins is averaging 381 yards since Week 1. … Philip Rivers has eclipsed 256 yards only once in four starts, though he is the QB11 by average points. That feels right for this week’s matchup with the Raiders’ overachieving defense. … The QB17 by average points, Matthew Stafford is the QB12 if you throw out the Lions’ wretched Week 1 against the Jets. The Packers have been fairly stout against the pass, but it should surprise no one if shootout conditions develop in Detroit’s dome, getting Stafford his typical numbers.


Blake Bortles has averaged 382 yards and posted six total touchdowns across Leonard Fournette’s two missed games. Fournette will be out again against the Chiefs’ sieve-like defense. Bortles always comes with a scary floor, but there’s QB1 overall upside for Week 5. … Alex Smith has yet to finish above QB14. If he’s ever going to do so, this will be the week. The Saints are allowing an unfathomable 9.6 yards per attempt. Vegas has the over/under at 52.5 in New Orleans. … Part of Andy Dalton’s 2018 reversion to his career norms has been his supporting cast being back to 100 percent. With Tyler Eifert (ankle) done, that is no longer the case. The continued emergence of Tyler Boyd would go a long way toward making Dalton fantasy’s best QB2. … Carson Wentz took a noticeable step forward against the Titans, turning in a QB11 day. Surprisingly allowing the seventh-most quarterback fantasy points, the Vikings are not yet living up to their defensive reputation. … Even with his Week 1 derailment factored in, Derek Carr is averaging 343 yards. He’s fourth in passing. Much like the Vikings, the roughed up Chargers aren’t producing at anywhere near their reputation on defense, allowing 8.7 yards per attempt and the ninth-most QB fantasy points.


Even after Andrew Luck’s 464-yard explosion — on 62 passes — he’s still averaging a woeful 6.05 yards per attempt. Playing on a short week in New England without T.Y. Hilton (hamstring), Luck’s comeback bus figures to stall for a game. … The QB24 by average points, Russell Wilson has finished above QB15 just once. Even after last week’s Vikings shootout, the Rams are allowing the sixth-fewest quarterback fantasy points. … Angry Joe Flacco is the QB16 so far. It’s not quite 2017 Alex Smith, but Flacco has been revived to a degree. The Browns had been tough against the pass before getting embarrassed by Derek Carr. … Hopefully Ryan Tannehill can shake off last week’s horror-show performance against a Bengals defense permitting the fifth-most quarterback fantasy points. … Coach Hue Jackson counted nine drops for Baker Mayfield’s pass catchers last week. It felt like Antonio Callaway committed over half of those, but it would be terrible news for Mayfield if Callaway’s knee injury held him out. … No matter how bad the Bills are, Buffalo is often a daunting road trip. Marcus Mariota gets a probation game after last week’s encouraging effort. … There will be weeks to stream C.J. Beathard. This is not a great one. … The same is true of Josh Rosen.


Don't forget, for the latest on everything NFL, check out Rotoworld's Player News, or follow @Rotoworld_FB or @RotoPat on Twitter.


Patrick Daugherty is a football and baseball writer for Rotoworld.com.
Email :Patrick Daugherty


