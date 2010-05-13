John Daigle

Targets and Touches

print article archives RSS

Week 4: NFC Targets & Touches

Wednesday, October 3, 2018


Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless if they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played.

 

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Air yards data is sourced via Josh Hermsmeyer’s AirYards.com. Cornerback and routes run data is sourced via Pro Football Focus. The AFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the NFC is published on Wednesday.

 

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

 

Note: This data will stick to players averaging over one target/touch per game. Players are listed in order of target/touch leaders for their respective teams.


Editor's Note: If you love Fantasy Football you have to be playing on DRAFT. It's daily fantasy football snake drafts instead of salary caps. All the fun of season long drafts but with no management and they last for just one week. They take minutes to complete and there's even auction drafts! No more setting lineups or constantly worrying about pros, just draft and win! Right now DRAFT is giving Rotoworld readers an exclusive FREE entry into a real money draft when you make your first deposit! Here's the link

 

Arizona Cardinals

Targets: Larry Fitzgerald (10, 5, 2, 7), Ricky Seals-Jones (6, 6, 3, 4), David Johnson (9, 2, 4, 4), Chase Edmonds (4, 5, 0, 0), Christian Kirk (2, 5, 8, 5), Chad Williams (3, 3, 4, 3)

 

Air Yards: Larry Fitzgerald (90, 50, 7, 78), Ricky Seals-Jones (53, 43, 29, 55), Chad Williams (45, 32, 66, 51), Christian Kirk (9, 21, 71, 34), David Johnson (7, 2, 11, 11), Chase Edmonds (4, -3, 0, 0)

 

Receiving Yards: Larry Fitzgerald (76, 28, 9, 28), Chase Edmonds (24, 15, 0, 0), Ricky Seals-Jones (19, 17, 35, 52), David Johnson (30, 3, 30, 41), Christian Kirk (4, 27, 90, 28), Chad Williams (0, 0, 8, 22)

 

Carries: David Johnson (9, 13, 12, 22), Chase Edmonds (4, 1, 5, 3)

 

RZ Targets: David Johnson (4, 0, 0, 0), Larry Fitzgerald (1, 0, 0, 1), Ricky Seals-Jones (1, 0, 0, 0), Chad Williams (0, 0, 0, 1)

 

RZ Carries: David Johnson (1, 0, 0, 3)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Patrick Peterson (0-0, 2-12, 4-37, 1-5), Budda Baker (4-33, 5-73, 6-28, 1-13), Jamar Taylor (3-26, 6-155, 3-54, 3-33), Bene Benwikere (0-0, 3-19, 1-7, 4-38)

 

Observations: Larry Fitzgerald recorded a team-high 26% target share in Josh Rosen’s first start. His seven targets amounted to merely 5.8 fantasy points, a mark that should be easier to exceed against San Francisco’s injured-riddled No. 23 pass defense DVOA. With the Cardinals even leading for a portion of this game, David Johnson accrued a season-high 22 carries on 55 (92%) snaps. His 25 routes run were a season-high, too, though it’s worth noting he still ignorantly lined up in the slot and out wide just four times total. Still, his 88% share of backfield carries (and 88.8% snap rate the past two weeks) shows progress.

 

Atlanta Falcons

Targets: Julio Jones (19, 9, 6, 12), Mohamed Sanu (6, 2, 7, 9), Devonta Freeman (5, X, X, X), Austin Hooper (4, 5, 4, 2), Tevin Coleman (2, 4, 3, 3), Calvin Ridley (2, 5, 8, 6), Ito Smith (0, 1, 4, 3)

 

Air Yards: Julio Jones (282, 195, 71, 165), Mohamed Sanu (49, 5, 50, 129), Austin Hooper (23, 38, 18, 20), Calvin Ridley (20, 33, 150, 81), Devonta Freeman (-5, X, X, X), Tevin Coleman (-19, 1, -1, 2), Ito Smith (0, 2, 9, 2)

 

Receiving Yards: Julio Jones (169, 64, 96, 173), Tevin Coleman (26, 18, 14, 26), Austin Hooper (24, 59, 23, 19), Mohamed Sanu (18, 19, 36, 111), Devonta Freeman (14, X, X, X), Calvin Ridley (0, 64, 146, 54), Ito Smith (0, 8, 41, 13)

 

Carries: Tevin Coleman (9, 16, 15, 14), Ito Smith (0, 9, 2, 7), Devonta Freeman (6, X, X, X)

 

RZ Targets: Julio Jones (3, 0, 0, 0), Austin Hooper (2, 1, 0, 1), Devonta Freeman (1, X, X, X), Mohamed Sanu (1, 0, 1, 0), Calvin Ridley (0, 1, 2, 2), Ito Smith (0, 1, 0, 1), Tevin Coleman (0, 0, 2, 0)

 

RZ Carries: Ito Smith (0, 5, 1, 3), Tevin Coleman (2, 1, 2, 2), Devonta Freeman (3, X, X, X)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Desmond Trufant (1-2, 3-33, 7-54-1, 9-108-1), Brian Poole (2-10, 9-72-1, 5-59-1, 1-15-1), Robert Alford (4-26, 3-42-1, 2-25-1, 5-78), Isaiah Oliver (0-0, 0-0, 1-19, 2-26-1)

 

Observations: Devonta Freeman (knee) is expected to return in Week 5, but we still got a good glimpse at how the Falcons want to approach their backfield if he misses time again. Rather than being used as a true bellcow against the Bengals, Tevin Coleman played 40 snaps and handled 14 carries in Freeman’s usual role while fourth-round rookie Ito Smith received seven carries in Coleman’s typical boom-bust No. 2 job. Freeman is a low-end RB2 in his first game back, with Coleman settling back into a risk-reward FLEX play.

 

Carolina Panthers

Targets: Christian McCaffrey (9, 15, 2), Devin Funchess (5, 9, 7), Jarius Wright (5, 7, 1), Torrey Smith (2, 7, 6), Ian Thomas (2, 3, 5), Greg Olsen (2, X, X), D.J. Moore (0, 2, 2), C.J. Anderson (0, 2, 1)   

 

Air Yards: Devin Funchess (77, 81, 120), Torrey Smith (23, 114, 79), D.J. Moore (0, 84, 17), Jarius Wright (8, 56, 6), Ian Thomas (-8, 24, 16), Christian McCaffrey (30, -8, 1), Greg Olsen (25, X, X), C.J. Anderson (0, 5, 0)

 

Receiving Yards: Christian McCaffrey (45, 102, 10), Devin Funchess (41, 77, 67), Greg Olsen (33, X, X), Jarius Wright (23, 62, 7), Torrey Smith (15, 33, 19), D.J. Moore (0, 51, 3), Ian Thomas (4, 10, 20), C.J. Anderson (0, 0, 24)

 

Carries: Cam Newton (13, 5, 10), Christian McCaffrey (10, 8, 28), C.J. Anderson (7, 3, 2)

 

RZ Targets: Devin Funchess (0, 3, 1), Christian McCaffrey (1, 0, 0), Ian Thomas (1, 2, 0), Jarius Wright (0, 1, 0), Torrey Smith (0, 1, 0)

 

RZ Carries: Christian McCaffrey (2, 2, 4), Cam Newton (1, 0, 3), C.J. Anderson (3, 0, 0)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: James Bradberry (1-9, 5-77, 4-43), Donte Jackson (3-20, 4-33-1, 5-43), Captain Munnerlyn (3-35, 2-16, 2-32)

 

Observations: Bye.

 

Chicago Bears

Targets: Allen Robinson (7, 14, 7, 4), Taylor Gabriel (5, 8, 10, 7), Trey Burton (6, 5, 5, 4), Jordan Howard (5, 4, 2, 1), Anthony Miller (3, 3, 5, X), Tarik Cohen (4, 1, 3, 8)    

 

Air Yards: Allen Robinson (107, 129, 97, 64), Trey Burton (60, 6, 46, 63), Taylor Gabriel (6, 49, 153, 74), Jordan Howard (17, 3, 5, -4), Anthony Miller (8, 12, 35, X), Tarik Cohen (-10, 14, 0, 51)

 

Receiving Yards: Allen Robinson (61, 83, 50, 23), Taylor Gabriel (25, 37, 34, 104), Jordan Howard (25, 33, 20, 0), Trey Burton (15, 28, 55, 86), Tarik Cohen (16, 17, 15, 121), Anthony Miller (14, 11, 35, X)

 

Carries: Jordan Howard (15, 14, 24, 11), Mitchell Trubisky (7, 5, 2, 3), Tarik Cohen (5, 4, 5, 13)

 

RZ Targets: Allen Robinson (1, 0, 3, 1), Anthony Miller (1, 2, 0), Taylor Gabriel (1, 2, 0, 2), Jordan Howard (2, 0, 0), Trey Burton (1, 1, 0, 1), Tarik Cohen (0, 0, 1, 2)

 

RZ Carries: Jordan Howard (1, 2, 3, 1), Tarik Cohen (1, 0, 3), Mitchell Trubisky (1, 0, 0)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Prince Amukamara (3-69-1, 3-36, 3-28, X), Kyle Fuller (4-68-1, 4-60-1, 2-15, 3-15), Bryce Callahan (6-48, 1-2, 0-0, 5-45), Kevin Toliver II (0-0, 0-0, 4-54, 5-71)

 

Observations: Mitchell Trubisky’s triumphant six-score day overshadowed the fact that Tarik Cohen recorded season-highs in snap rate (47.5%), carries (13), targets (8), catches (7), and receiving yards (121) on Sunday. This would normally make for a terrific buy-low situation for Jordan Howard, but there are reasons to panic. Despite favorably game script, Howard received just one carry in the first half and has quietly seen his snap rate (72.7% > 62.2% > 54.1%) decrease over the last three games. Unless it’s an offer that sweeps you off your feet or returns a position of dire need, I’m still (perhaps stubbornly) holding Howard.

 

Dallas Cowboys

Targets: Ezekiel Elliott (4, 6, 8, 4), Cole Beasley (8, 3, 5, 5), Deonte Thompson (5, 6, 2, 0), Allen Hurns (3, 2, 4, 5), Geoff Swaim (4, 0, 7, 5), Michael Gallup (1, 2, 4, 5), Tavon Austin (0, 3, 3, 1)   

 

Air Yards: Deonte Thompson (42, 77, 20, 0), Tavon Austin (0, 91, -3, 34), Cole Beasley (51, 28, 37, 46), Allen Hurns (47, 7, 35, 37), Michael Gallup (8, 39, 41, 74), Geoff Swaim (16, 0, 32, 36), Ezekiel Elliott (-1, -6, -1, 30)

 

Receiving Yards: Tavon Austin (0, 79, 2, 0), Cole Beasley (73, 13, 46, 53), Deonte Thompson (27, 38, 23, 0), Allen Hurns (20, 9, 22, 30), Geoff Swaim (18, 0, 47, 39), Ezekiel Elliott (17, 9, 11, 88), Michael Gallup (9, 5, 17, 45)

 

Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (15, 17, 16, 25), Dak Prescott (5, 7, 2, 3), Rod Smith (1, 0, 0, 6), Tavon Austin (1, 1, 1, 1)

 

RZ Targets: Ezekiel Elliott (0, 2, 0, 0), Cole Beasley (0, 1, 0, 1), Michael Gallup (0, 0, 1, 1), Tavon Austin (0, 0, 1, 0), Allen Hurns (0, 0, 0, 1), Rod Smith (0, 0, 0, 1), Geoff Swaim (0, 0, 0, 2)

 

RZ Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (3, 3, 0, 3), Rod Smith (0, 0, 0, 2), Dak Prescott (1, 1, 0, 0)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Anthony Brown (1-5, 2-7, 2-17, 2-26), Byron Jones (3-41, 1-0, 3-10, 0-0), Chidobe Awuzie (4-32, 5-85, 5-69-1, 8-138-1)

 

Observations: Brice Butler was active over Terrance Williams Sunday but didn't play. Instead, rookie Michael Gallup was in on a season-high 40-of-69 (58%) snaps. Allen Hurns (47), Cole Beasley (38), Deonte Thompson (29), and Tavon Austin (17) rounded out the rest of the Cowboys’ wideout committee. Despite already battling knee and ankle injuries, Ezekiel Elliott is arguably a top-five commodity in re-draft leagues due solely to his team-high 22 targets and 22 touches per game. It was only one performance, but his ceiling increases if his season-high 55 air yards and 30 routes from Sunday stay intact, too. He’s etched out a direct path to overtake Beasley, who’s currently on pace for 740 yards, as the team’s No. 1 receiver. Geoff Swaim has suddenly carved a role, as well, averaging six targets on 93% of offensive snaps the past two weeks.

 

Detroit Lions

Targets: Golden Tate (15, 14, 8, 8), Kenny Golladay (12, 10, 7, 4), Marvin Jones (8, 9, 6, 6), Theo Riddick (7, 12, 3, 5), Kerryon Johnson (3, 6, 3, 1), T.J. Jones (3, 0, 2, 0), Luke Willson (1, 1, 3, 2)     

 

Air Yards: Kenny Golladay (120, 213, 49, 53), Marvin Jones (121, 168, 85, 74), Golden Tate (111, 103, 43, 64), Theo Riddick (7, 29, -4, -2), T.J. Jones (26, 0, 6, 0), Luke Willson (14, 0, 22, 3), Kerryon Johnson (-1, -4, -5, -4)

 

Receiving Yards: Kenny Golladay (114, 108, 53, 74), Golden Tate (79, 113, 69, 132), Marvin Jones (54, 54, 69, 56), Kerryon Johnson (20, 23, 9, 1), Theo Riddick (15, 47, 36, 20), T.J. Jones (6, 0, 4, 0), Luke Willson (0, 13, 10, 6)   

 

Carries: Kerryon Johnson (5, 8, 16, 9), LeGarrette Blount (4, 8, 16, 7), Theo Riddick (4, 0, 0, 1)

 

RZ Targets: Marvin Jones (0, 3, 1, 1), Theo Riddick (1, 2, 0, 0), Kenny Golladay (1, 0, 2, 0), Golden Tate (1, 0, 0, 0), Kerryon Johnson (0, 0, 1, 2)

 

RZ Carries: LeGarrette Blount (0, 0, 4, 0), Kerryon Johnson (0, 0, 1, 1), Theo Riddick (1, 0, 0, 0)  

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Darius Slay (1-7, 4-37-1, 0-0, 2-20), Jamal Agnew (1-12, 1-8, 2-28, 6-93), Nevin Lawson (4-51-1, 1-19, 0-0, 2-46), Teez Tabor (0-0, 3-48-1, 0-0, 0-0)

 

Observations: Rookie Kerryon Johnson continued to out-shine incumbent starter LeGarrette Blount Sunday, rushing for 55 yards on nine carries. Perceiving a coach’s strategy is as important as usage, though, and both spell trouble for Johnson despite his obvious athletic edge. The second-rounder played just 20 snaps against the Cowboys and was tripled-up in routes run (21-7) by Theo Riddick. Blount handled seven carries (1.71 YPC) on 14 snaps. Johnson is absolutely a player you want to own, but he can’t be considered anything more than a FLEX option until (if?) this situation resolves itself.

 

Green Bay Packers

Targets: Davante Adams (8, 12, 9, 14), Randall Cobb (10, 6, 11, X), Geronimo Allison (8, 6, 4, 11), Jimmy Graham (4, 8, 7, 6), Ty Montgomery (3, 2, 7, 3), Jamaal Williams (2, 4, 3), Aaron Jones (X, X, 1, 1), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (0, 1, 1, 3)

 

Air Yards: Davante Adams (98, 117, 55, 157), Jimmy Graham (40, 120, 36, 47), Geronimo Allison (112, 46, 69, 154), Randall Cobb (58, 22, 108, X), Jamaal Williams (28, -2, 0, 0), Ty Montgomery (3, -7, 3, 29), Aaron Jones (X, X, 0, -1), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (0, 0, 0, 39)

 

Receiving Yards: Randall Cobb (142, 30, 23, X), Davante Adams (88, 64, 52, 81), Geronimo Allison (69, 64, 76, 80), Jimmy Graham (8, 95, 45, 21), Ty Montgomery (21, 9, 48, 56), Jamaal Williams (0, 12, 16), Aaron Jones (X, X, 5, 17), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (0, 3, 37, 38)

 

Carries: Jamaal Williams (15, 12, 5, 11), Ty Montgomery (2, 5, 4, 5), Aaron Jones (X, X, 6, 11)

 

RZ Targets: Davante Adams (2, 3, 2, 1), Geronimo Allison (1, 1, 1, 0), Randall Cobb (0, 0, 2, X), Jimmy Graham (0, 0, 1, 2), Ty Montgomery (0, 0, 0, 1)

 

RZ Carries: Jamaal Williams (1, 2, 0, 0), Ty Montgomery (0, 0, 0, 1), Aaron Jones (0, 0, 0, 2)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Kevin King (3-33, 1-14-1, X, X), Tramon Williams (3-13, 5-54-1, 2-15-1, 3-15), Jaire Alexander (3-36, 8-76-1, 1-9, 1-34), Josh Jackson (4-21, 4-54, 2-56, 4-41)

 

Observations: Geronimo Allison recorded season-highs in targets (11) and air yards share (36%) without Randall Cobb (hamstring) Sunday. Rookie Marquez Valdes-Scantling wasn’t a pivotal part of the Packers’ passing attack but notably play a career-high 54 snaps, running 27-of-37 routes from the slot. Cobb is unlikely to play in Week 5 against Detroit, locking Allison as a strong WR2 (if healthy). Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown would be upgraded if both Cobb and Allison (concussion) are ruled out. Coach Mike McCarthy stood steadfast on his committee claims, rolling out Aaron Jones (29 snaps), Jamaal Williams (28), and Ty Montgomery (20) sporadically. Jones expectedly out-performed Williams (65-27) on the same number of carries (11), all the while totaling more routes than TyMont (15-11). Week 5 may still be too early, but the writing is on the wall for Jones to emerge as the team’s No. 1 sooner rather than later.

 

Los Angeles Rams

Targets: Robert Woods (9, 9, 11, 5), Brandin Cooks (8, 10, 8, 8), Cooper Kupp (9, 7, 6, 11), Todd Gurley (5, 3, 6, 6)

 

Air Yards: Robert Woods (161, 107, 96, 70), Brandin Cooks (88, 134, 41, 92), Cooper Kupp (83, 6, 39, 74), Todd Gurley (-9, 2, -1, 3)

 

Receiving Yards: Brandin Cooks (87, 157, 90, 116), Cooper Kupp (52, 63, 71, 162), Todd Gurley (39, 31, 51, 73), Robert Woods (37, 81, 104, 101)

 

Carries: Todd Gurley (20, 19, 23, 17)

 

RZ Targets: Cooper Kupp (3, 3, 1, 2), Robert Woods (3, 0, 3, 0), Todd Gurley (2, 1, 1, 3), Brandin Cooks (1, 2, 2, 2)

 

RZ Carries: Todd Gurley (5, 10, 3, 2)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Aqib Talib (1-12, 0-0, 1-12, X), Marcus Peters (3-25 ,1-0, 3-25, 7-103-1), Nickell Robey-Coleman (5-63, 4-20, 5-63, 3-11), Sam Shields (0-0, 2-4, 3-58-1, 9-162-2)

 

Observations: In the Rams’ first competitive game of the season, the team’s carry/target tree was dwindled down further, including only starters. Even backup RB Malcolm Brown didn’t touch the ball Thursday, and now hasn’t handled a single red zone carry outside of the Rams’ 34-0 blowout over the Cardinals in Week 2. It’s clear that coach Sean McVay won’t (and doesn’t need to) include anyone outside of Los Angeles’ Big Four. After Gurley (20), next closest on the team in targets is Gerald Everett/Tyler Higbee with five each. Sam Shields replaced Aqib Talib (ankle) on the opposite side of Marcus Peters and has been torched for 12-220-3 on just 16 targets over the last six quarters. Note that he lined up as the outside right corner on 65-of-74 snaps Thursday. David Moore (20), Doug Baldwin (12), Tyler Lockett (7), and Brandon Marshall (2) alternated snaps from wide right in Week 4.

 


continue story »
12
back to top print article archives
You can follow John Daigle on Twitter @notJDaigle.
Email :John Daigle


NFL Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | PL

Targets and Touches Articles

View All Articles

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


John Daigle Articles


Video Center

  •  
    Dose: Bell
    Dose: Bell's Return Set
  •  
    Dose: Offensive Explosion
    Dose: Offensive Explosion
  •  
    Player News: Week 4
    Player News: Week 4
  •  
    NFL Matchups: Week 4
    NFL Matchups: Week 4
  •  
    DFS Analysis: Shepard, Elliott
    DFS Analysis: Shepard, Elliott
  •  
    Dose: Kupp Breaks Out
    Dose: Kupp Breaks Out
  •  
    Dose: Fournette to Return?
    Dose: Fournette to Return?
  •  
    Dose: 49ers Not Signing QB?
    Dose: 49ers Not Signing QB?

 