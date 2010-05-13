Week 4: NFC Targets & Touches

Wednesday, October 3, 2018

Observations: Geronimo Allison recorded season-highs in targets (11) and air yards share (36%) without Randall Cobb (hamstring) Sunday. Rookie Marquez Valdes-Scantling wasn’t a pivotal part of the Packers’ passing attack but notably play a career-high 54 snaps, running 27-of-37 routes from the slot. Cobb is unlikely to play in Week 5 against Detroit, locking Allison as a strong WR2 (if healthy). Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown would be upgraded if both Cobb and Allison (concussion) are ruled out. Coach Mike McCarthy stood steadfast on his committee claims, rolling out Aaron Jones (29 snaps), Jamaal Williams (28), and Ty Montgomery (20) sporadically. Jones expectedly out-performed Williams (65-27) on the same number of carries (11), all the while totaling more routes than TyMont (15-11). Week 5 may still be too early, but the writing is on the wall for Jones to emerge as the team’s No. 1 sooner rather than later.

Observations: Rookie Kerryon Johnson continued to out-shine incumbent starter LeGarrette Blount Sunday, rushing for 55 yards on nine carries. Perceiving a coach’s strategy is as important as usage, though, and both spell trouble for Johnson despite his obvious athletic edge. The second-rounder played just 20 snaps against the Cowboys and was tripled-up in routes run (21-7) by Theo Riddick . Blount handled seven carries (1.71 YPC) on 14 snaps. Johnson is absolutely a player you want to own, but he can’t be considered anything more than a FLEX option until (if?) this situation resolves itself.

Observations: Brice Butler was active over Terrance Williams Sunday but didn't play. Instead, rookie Michael Gallup was in on a season-high 40-of-69 (58%) snaps. Allen Hurns (47), Cole Beasley (38), Deonte Thompson (29), and Tavon Austin (17) rounded out the rest of the Cowboys’ wideout committee. Despite already battling knee and ankle injuries, Ezekiel Elliott is arguably a top-five commodity in re-draft leagues due solely to his team-high 22 targets and 22 touches per game. It was only one performance, but his ceiling increases if his season-high 55 air yards and 30 routes from Sunday stay intact, too. He’s etched out a direct path to overtake Beasley, who’s currently on pace for 740 yards, as the team’s No. 1 receiver. Geoff Swaim has suddenly carved a role, as well, averaging six targets on 93% of offensive snaps the past two weeks.

Observations: Mitchell Trubisky ’s triumphant six-score day overshadowed the fact that Tarik Cohen recorded season-highs in snap rate (47.5%), carries (13), targets (8), catches (7), and receiving yards (121) on Sunday. This would normally make for a terrific buy-low situation for Jordan Howard , but there are reasons to panic. Despite favorably game script, Howard received just one carry in the first half and has quietly seen his snap rate (72.7% > 62.2% > 54.1%) decrease over the last three games. Unless it’s an offer that sweeps you off your feet or returns a position of dire need, I’m still (perhaps stubbornly) holding Howard.

Observations: Devonta Freeman (knee) is expected to return in Week 5, but we still got a good glimpse at how the Falcons want to approach their backfield if he misses time again. Rather than being used as a true bellcow against the Bengals, Tevin Coleman played 40 snaps and handled 14 carries in Freeman’s usual role while fourth-round rookie Ito Smith received seven carries in Coleman’s typical boom-bust No. 2 job. Freeman is a low-end RB2 in his first game back, with Coleman settling back into a risk-reward FLEX play.

Observations: Larry Fitzgerald recorded a team-high 26% target share in Josh Rosen ’s first start. His seven targets amounted to merely 5.8 fantasy points, a mark that should be easier to exceed against San Francisco’s injured-riddled No. 23 pass defense DVOA. With the Cardinals even leading for a portion of this game, David Johnson accrued a season-high 22 carries on 55 (92%) snaps. His 25 routes run were a season-high, too, though it’s worth noting he still ignorantly lined up in the slot and out wide just four times total. Still, his 88% share of backfield carries (and 88.8% snap rate the past two weeks) shows progress.

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference . Air yards data is sourced via Josh Hermsmeyer’s AirYards.com . Cornerback and routes run data is sourced via Pro Football Focus . The AFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the NFC is published on Wednesday.

Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless if they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played.

Arizona Cardinals

Targets: Larry Fitzgerald (10, 5, 2, 7), Ricky Seals-Jones (6, 6, 3, 4), David Johnson (9, 2, 4, 4), Chase Edmonds (4, 5, 0, 0), Christian Kirk (2, 5, 8, 5), Chad Williams (3, 3, 4, 3)

Air Yards: Larry Fitzgerald (90, 50, 7, 78), Ricky Seals-Jones (53, 43, 29, 55), Chad Williams (45, 32, 66, 51), Christian Kirk (9, 21, 71, 34), David Johnson (7, 2, 11, 11), Chase Edmonds (4, -3, 0, 0)

Receiving Yards: Larry Fitzgerald (76, 28, 9, 28), Chase Edmonds (24, 15, 0, 0), Ricky Seals-Jones (19, 17, 35, 52), David Johnson (30, 3, 30, 41), Christian Kirk (4, 27, 90, 28), Chad Williams (0, 0, 8, 22)

Carries: David Johnson (9, 13, 12, 22), Chase Edmonds (4, 1, 5, 3)

RZ Targets: David Johnson (4, 0, 0, 0), Larry Fitzgerald (1, 0, 0, 1), Ricky Seals-Jones (1, 0, 0, 0), Chad Williams (0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: David Johnson (1, 0, 0, 3)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Patrick Peterson (0-0, 2-12, 4-37, 1-5), Budda Baker (4-33, 5-73, 6-28, 1-13), Jamar Taylor (3-26, 6-155, 3-54, 3-33), Bene Benwikere (0-0, 3-19, 1-7, 4-38)

Atlanta Falcons

Targets: Julio Jones (19, 9, 6, 12), Mohamed Sanu (6, 2, 7, 9), Devonta Freeman (5, X, X, X), Austin Hooper (4, 5, 4, 2), Tevin Coleman (2, 4, 3, 3), Calvin Ridley (2, 5, 8, 6), Ito Smith (0, 1, 4, 3)

Air Yards: Julio Jones (282, 195, 71, 165), Mohamed Sanu (49, 5, 50, 129), Austin Hooper (23, 38, 18, 20), Calvin Ridley (20, 33, 150, 81), Devonta Freeman (-5, X, X, X), Tevin Coleman (-19, 1, -1, 2), Ito Smith (0, 2, 9, 2)

Receiving Yards: Julio Jones (169, 64, 96, 173), Tevin Coleman (26, 18, 14, 26), Austin Hooper (24, 59, 23, 19), Mohamed Sanu (18, 19, 36, 111), Devonta Freeman (14, X, X, X), Calvin Ridley (0, 64, 146, 54), Ito Smith (0, 8, 41, 13)

Carries: Tevin Coleman (9, 16, 15, 14), Ito Smith (0, 9, 2, 7), Devonta Freeman (6, X, X, X)

RZ Targets: Julio Jones (3, 0, 0, 0), Austin Hooper (2, 1, 0, 1), Devonta Freeman (1, X, X, X), Mohamed Sanu (1, 0, 1, 0), Calvin Ridley (0, 1, 2, 2), Ito Smith (0, 1, 0, 1), Tevin Coleman (0, 0, 2, 0)

RZ Carries: Ito Smith (0, 5, 1, 3), Tevin Coleman (2, 1, 2, 2), Devonta Freeman (3, X, X, X)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Desmond Trufant (1-2, 3-33, 7-54-1, 9-108-1), Brian Poole (2-10, 9-72-1, 5-59-1, 1-15-1), Robert Alford (4-26, 3-42-1, 2-25-1, 5-78), Isaiah Oliver (0-0, 0-0, 1-19, 2-26-1)

Carolina Panthers

Targets: Christian McCaffrey (9, 15, 2), Devin Funchess (5, 9, 7), Jarius Wright (5, 7, 1), Torrey Smith (2, 7, 6), Ian Thomas (2, 3, 5), Greg Olsen (2, X, X), D.J. Moore (0, 2, 2), C.J. Anderson (0, 2, 1)

Air Yards: Devin Funchess (77, 81, 120), Torrey Smith (23, 114, 79), D.J. Moore (0, 84, 17), Jarius Wright (8, 56, 6), Ian Thomas (-8, 24, 16), Christian McCaffrey (30, -8, 1), Greg Olsen (25, X, X), C.J. Anderson (0, 5, 0)

Receiving Yards: Christian McCaffrey (45, 102, 10), Devin Funchess (41, 77, 67), Greg Olsen (33, X, X), Jarius Wright (23, 62, 7), Torrey Smith (15, 33, 19), D.J. Moore (0, 51, 3), Ian Thomas (4, 10, 20), C.J. Anderson (0, 0, 24)

Carries: Cam Newton (13, 5, 10), Christian McCaffrey (10, 8, 28), C.J. Anderson (7, 3, 2)

RZ Targets: Devin Funchess (0, 3, 1), Christian McCaffrey (1, 0, 0), Ian Thomas (1, 2, 0), Jarius Wright (0, 1, 0), Torrey Smith (0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Christian McCaffrey (2, 2, 4), Cam Newton (1, 0, 3), C.J. Anderson (3, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: James Bradberry (1-9, 5-77, 4-43), Donte Jackson (3-20, 4-33-1, 5-43), Captain Munnerlyn (3-35, 2-16, 2-32)

Observations: Bye.

Chicago Bears

Targets: Allen Robinson (7, 14, 7, 4), Taylor Gabriel (5, 8, 10, 7), Trey Burton (6, 5, 5, 4), Jordan Howard (5, 4, 2, 1), Anthony Miller (3, 3, 5, X), Tarik Cohen (4, 1, 3, 8)

Air Yards: Allen Robinson (107, 129, 97, 64), Trey Burton (60, 6, 46, 63), Taylor Gabriel (6, 49, 153, 74), Jordan Howard (17, 3, 5, -4), Anthony Miller (8, 12, 35, X), Tarik Cohen (-10, 14, 0, 51)

Receiving Yards: Allen Robinson (61, 83, 50, 23), Taylor Gabriel (25, 37, 34, 104), Jordan Howard (25, 33, 20, 0), Trey Burton (15, 28, 55, 86), Tarik Cohen (16, 17, 15, 121), Anthony Miller (14, 11, 35, X)

Carries: Jordan Howard (15, 14, 24, 11), Mitchell Trubisky (7, 5, 2, 3), Tarik Cohen (5, 4, 5, 13)

RZ Targets: Allen Robinson (1, 0, 3, 1), Anthony Miller (1, 2, 0), Taylor Gabriel (1, 2, 0, 2), Jordan Howard (2, 0, 0), Trey Burton (1, 1, 0, 1), Tarik Cohen (0, 0, 1, 2)

RZ Carries: Jordan Howard (1, 2, 3, 1), Tarik Cohen (1, 0, 3), Mitchell Trubisky (1, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Prince Amukamara (3-69-1, 3-36, 3-28, X), Kyle Fuller (4-68-1, 4-60-1, 2-15, 3-15), Bryce Callahan (6-48, 1-2, 0-0, 5-45), Kevin Toliver II (0-0, 0-0, 4-54, 5-71)

Dallas Cowboys

Targets: Ezekiel Elliott (4, 6, 8, 4), Cole Beasley (8, 3, 5, 5), Deonte Thompson (5, 6, 2, 0), Allen Hurns (3, 2, 4, 5), Geoff Swaim (4, 0, 7, 5), Michael Gallup (1, 2, 4, 5), Tavon Austin (0, 3, 3, 1)

Air Yards: Deonte Thompson (42, 77, 20, 0), Tavon Austin (0, 91, -3, 34), Cole Beasley (51, 28, 37, 46), Allen Hurns (47, 7, 35, 37), Michael Gallup (8, 39, 41, 74), Geoff Swaim (16, 0, 32, 36), Ezekiel Elliott (-1, -6, -1, 30)

Receiving Yards: Tavon Austin (0, 79, 2, 0), Cole Beasley (73, 13, 46, 53), Deonte Thompson (27, 38, 23, 0), Allen Hurns (20, 9, 22, 30), Geoff Swaim (18, 0, 47, 39), Ezekiel Elliott (17, 9, 11, 88), Michael Gallup (9, 5, 17, 45)

Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (15, 17, 16, 25), Dak Prescott (5, 7, 2, 3), Rod Smith (1, 0, 0, 6), Tavon Austin (1, 1, 1, 1)

RZ Targets: Ezekiel Elliott (0, 2, 0, 0), Cole Beasley (0, 1, 0, 1), Michael Gallup (0, 0, 1, 1), Tavon Austin (0, 0, 1, 0), Allen Hurns (0, 0, 0, 1), Rod Smith (0, 0, 0, 1), Geoff Swaim (0, 0, 0, 2)

RZ Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (3, 3, 0, 3), Rod Smith (0, 0, 0, 2), Dak Prescott (1, 1, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Anthony Brown (1-5, 2-7, 2-17, 2-26), Byron Jones (3-41, 1-0, 3-10, 0-0), Chidobe Awuzie (4-32, 5-85, 5-69-1, 8-138-1)

Detroit Lions

Targets: Golden Tate (15, 14, 8, 8), Kenny Golladay (12, 10, 7, 4), Marvin Jones (8, 9, 6, 6), Theo Riddick (7, 12, 3, 5), Kerryon Johnson (3, 6, 3, 1), T.J. Jones (3, 0, 2, 0), Luke Willson (1, 1, 3, 2)

Air Yards: Kenny Golladay (120, 213, 49, 53), Marvin Jones (121, 168, 85, 74), Golden Tate (111, 103, 43, 64), Theo Riddick (7, 29, -4, -2), T.J. Jones (26, 0, 6, 0), Luke Willson (14, 0, 22, 3), Kerryon Johnson (-1, -4, -5, -4)

Receiving Yards: Kenny Golladay (114, 108, 53, 74), Golden Tate (79, 113, 69, 132), Marvin Jones (54, 54, 69, 56), Kerryon Johnson (20, 23, 9, 1), Theo Riddick (15, 47, 36, 20), T.J. Jones (6, 0, 4, 0), Luke Willson (0, 13, 10, 6)

Carries: Kerryon Johnson (5, 8, 16, 9), LeGarrette Blount (4, 8, 16, 7), Theo Riddick (4, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Targets: Marvin Jones (0, 3, 1, 1), Theo Riddick (1, 2, 0, 0), Kenny Golladay (1, 0, 2, 0), Golden Tate (1, 0, 0, 0), Kerryon Johnson (0, 0, 1, 2)

RZ Carries: LeGarrette Blount (0, 0, 4, 0), Kerryon Johnson (0, 0, 1, 1), Theo Riddick (1, 0, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Darius Slay (1-7, 4-37-1, 0-0, 2-20), Jamal Agnew (1-12, 1-8, 2-28, 6-93), Nevin Lawson (4-51-1, 1-19, 0-0, 2-46), Teez Tabor (0-0, 3-48-1, 0-0, 0-0)

Green Bay Packers

Targets: Davante Adams (8, 12, 9, 14), Randall Cobb (10, 6, 11, X), Geronimo Allison (8, 6, 4, 11), Jimmy Graham (4, 8, 7, 6), Ty Montgomery (3, 2, 7, 3), Jamaal Williams (2, 4, 3), Aaron Jones (X, X, 1, 1), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (0, 1, 1, 3)

Air Yards: Davante Adams (98, 117, 55, 157), Jimmy Graham (40, 120, 36, 47), Geronimo Allison (112, 46, 69, 154), Randall Cobb (58, 22, 108, X), Jamaal Williams (28, -2, 0, 0), Ty Montgomery (3, -7, 3, 29), Aaron Jones (X, X, 0, -1), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (0, 0, 0, 39)

Receiving Yards: Randall Cobb (142, 30, 23, X), Davante Adams (88, 64, 52, 81), Geronimo Allison (69, 64, 76, 80), Jimmy Graham (8, 95, 45, 21), Ty Montgomery (21, 9, 48, 56), Jamaal Williams (0, 12, 16), Aaron Jones (X, X, 5, 17), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (0, 3, 37, 38)

Carries: Jamaal Williams (15, 12, 5, 11), Ty Montgomery (2, 5, 4, 5), Aaron Jones (X, X, 6, 11)

RZ Targets: Davante Adams (2, 3, 2, 1), Geronimo Allison (1, 1, 1, 0), Randall Cobb (0, 0, 2, X), Jimmy Graham (0, 0, 1, 2), Ty Montgomery (0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Jamaal Williams (1, 2, 0, 0), Ty Montgomery (0, 0, 0, 1), Aaron Jones (0, 0, 0, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Kevin King (3-33, 1-14-1, X, X), Tramon Williams (3-13, 5-54-1, 2-15-1, 3-15), Jaire Alexander (3-36, 8-76-1, 1-9, 1-34), Josh Jackson (4-21, 4-54, 2-56, 4-41)

Los Angeles Rams

Targets: Robert Woods (9, 9, 11, 5), Brandin Cooks (8, 10, 8, 8), Cooper Kupp (9, 7, 6, 11), Todd Gurley (5, 3, 6, 6)

Air Yards: Robert Woods (161, 107, 96, 70), Brandin Cooks (88, 134, 41, 92), Cooper Kupp (83, 6, 39, 74), Todd Gurley (-9, 2, -1, 3)

Receiving Yards: Brandin Cooks (87, 157, 90, 116), Cooper Kupp (52, 63, 71, 162), Todd Gurley (39, 31, 51, 73), Robert Woods (37, 81, 104, 101)

Carries: Todd Gurley (20, 19, 23, 17)

RZ Targets: Cooper Kupp (3, 3, 1, 2), Robert Woods (3, 0, 3, 0), Todd Gurley (2, 1, 1, 3), Brandin Cooks (1, 2, 2, 2)

RZ Carries: Todd Gurley (5, 10, 3, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Aqib Talib (1-12, 0-0, 1-12, X), Marcus Peters (3-25 ,1-0, 3-25, 7-103-1), Nickell Robey-Coleman (5-63, 4-20, 5-63, 3-11), Sam Shields (0-0, 2-4, 3-58-1, 9-162-2)

Observations: In the Rams’ first competitive game of the season, the team’s carry/target tree was dwindled down further, including only starters. Even backup RB Malcolm Brown didn’t touch the ball Thursday, and now hasn’t handled a single red zone carry outside of the Rams’ 34-0 blowout over the Cardinals in Week 2. It’s clear that coach Sean McVay won’t (and doesn’t need to) include anyone outside of Los Angeles’ Big Four. After Gurley (20), next closest on the team in targets is Gerald Everett/Tyler Higbee with five each. Sam Shields replaced Aqib Talib (ankle) on the opposite side of Marcus Peters and has been torched for 12-220-3 on just 16 targets over the last six quarters. Note that he lined up as the outside right corner on 65-of-74 snaps Thursday. David Moore (20), Doug Baldwin (12), Tyler Lockett (7), and Brandon Marshall (2) alternated snaps from wide right in Week 4.

Minnesota Vikings

Targets: Adam Thielen (12, 13, 19, 12), Stefon Diggs (6, 13, 10, 15), Dalvin Cook (7, 5, X, 0), Laquon Treadwell (4, 6, 4, 7), Kyle Rudolph (2, 8, 6, 6), Latavius Murray (0, 0, 7, 2), Aldrick Robinson (X, X, 1, 2)

Air Yards: Adam Thielen (157, 115, 140, 109), Stefon Diggs (77, 159, 119, 74), Laquon Treadwell (12, 45, 20, 44), Kyle Rudolph (16, 26, 60, 34), Dalvin Cook (-16, 6, X, 0), Latavius Murray (0, 0, 2, 5), Aldrick Robinson (X, X, 7, 33)

Receiving Yards: Adam Thielen (102, 131, 105, 135), Stefon Diggs (43, 128, 17, 123), Dalvin Cook (55, 52, X, 0), Kyle Rudolph (11, 72, 48, 57), Laquon Treadwell (18, 23, 33, 47), Latavius Murray (0, 0, 30, 16), Aldrick Robinson (X, X, 9, 33)

Carries: Dalvin Cook (16, 10, X, 10), Latavius Murray (11, 4, 2, 2)

RZ Targets: Adam Thielen (0, 1, 1, 3), Stefon Diggs (0, 1, 0, 1), Kyle Rudolph (1, 0, 1, 0), Laquon Treadwell (0, 1, 0, 0), Aldrick Robinson (X, X, 0, 2)

RZ Carries: Latavius Murray (3, 0, 0, 0), Dalvin Cook (2, 1, X, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Xavier Rhodes (0-0, 9-70-1, 3-32, 3-42), Mike Hughes (3-59, 1-9, 3-52-1, 7-56), Trae Waynes (2-21, 6-56, 1-6, 3-102-2), Mackensie Alexander (0-0, 4-68, 2-20, 4-28)

Observations: After missing the team’s Week 3 loss to Bills, Dalvin Cook (hamstring) returned and rushed merely 10 times on a limited 18 snaps. There was indication he would be on a “pitch count” for the short week and that was clearly the case. He’s had extra rest but remains a risk-reward RB2 in Week 5 given his questionable limitations and matchup against Philadelphia’s No. 3 rush defense DVOA. Aldrick Robinson garnered the most attention on a national stage by hauling in two touchdowns on his only two catches, but note those came on just eight snaps and six routes. He played eight snaps and ran eight routes off the street the week prior. It’s possible he eventually works ahead of incumbent No. 3 Laquon Treadwell, but that opportunity still seems a good ways down the road.

New Orleans Saints

Targets: Michael Thomas (19, 13, 10, 4), Alvin Kamara (13, 6, 20, 9), Ted Ginn (6, 7, 6, 3), Ben Watson (5, 5, 6, 3), Austin Carr (3, 1, 2, 0), Josh Hill (1, 1, 1, 3), Tre'Quan Smith (1, 1, 0, 2), Cameron Meredith (X, X, 1, 4)

Air Yards: Michael Thomas (153, 82, 65, 26), Ted Ginn (80, 134, 71, 53), Alvin Kamara (89, -10, 30, 7), Ben Watson (46, 25, 71, 50), Austin Carr (23, 20, 28, 0), Tre'Quan Smith (20, 18, 0, 21), Cameron Meredith (X, X, 7, 42), Josh Hill (-6, -3, 0, 35)

Receiving Yards: Michael Thomas (180, 89, 129, 47), Alvin Kamara (112, 53, 124, 47), Ted Ginn (68, 55, 12, 0), Ben Watson (44, 19, 71, 23), Austin Carr (20, 0, 25, 0), Tre'Quan Smith (0, 18, 0, 0), Josh Hill (15, 5, 17, 63), Cameron Meredith (X, X, 11, 32)

Carries: Alvin Kamara (8, 13, 16, 19), Mike Gillislee (3, 8, 3, 2), Dwayne Washington (0, 0, 0, 2)

RZ Targets: Michael Thomas (3, 4, 2, 2), Alvin Kamara (5, 0, 7, 3), Ben Watson (1, 2, 0, 1), Ted Ginn (1, 0, 1, 2), Cameron Meredith (X, X, 1, 1), Tre’Quan Smith (0, 0, 0, 2)

RZ Carries: Alvin Kamara (4, 4, 8, 5), Mike Gillislee (0, 0, 1, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Marshon Lattimore (4-115-1, 3-22, 3-38, 5-54), Ken Crawley (7-129-2, 3-79-1, 4-87, 5-37-1), P.J. Williams (X, 0-0, 7-136-3, 6-28)

Observations: Cam Meredith’s snap rate/routes decreased from 43%/25 to 31.4%/12 in his second active game of the year. Preseason standout Austin Carr was essentially phased out behind rookie Tre’Quan Smith as the former failed to run even a single route on 12 snaps. The real story, though, is the pending involvement of backup Mark Ingram from Week 5 on. Alvin Kamara’s averaged a team-high 28% target share and 34 fantasy points on a whopping 47 targets through the first four games. He’s also handled 56-of-77 (72.7%) backfield carries. It makes sense that Ingram would return and add some much needed relief on the ground, but it’s worth noting Willie Snead was ‘shunned’ and played just 36.8% of offensive snaps in 11 games last year once he returned from a PED suspension. Snead played on 69.4% of the team’s snaps in 2016. Consider Ingram a shaky RB2 until we know more.

New York Giants

Targets: Odell Beckham (15, 9, 10, 11), Saquon Barkley (6, 16, 5, 8), Evan Engram (5, 8, 1, X), Sterling Shepard (7, 5, 7, 10), Wayne Gallman (2, 1, 1, 3), Rhett Ellison (1, 2, 3, 5)

Air Yards: Odell Beckham (146, 132, 74, 79), Sterling Shepard (70, 54, 47, 48), Evan Engram (20, 30, 4, X), Rhett Ellison (16, 2, 23, 38), Wayne Gallman (0, 0, -6, 14), Saquon Barkley (-8, -21, -1, 5)

Receiving Yards: Odell Beckham (111, 51, 109, 60), Sterling Shepard (48, 24, 80, 77), Saquon Barkley (22, 80, 35, 56), Evan Engram (18, 80, 19, X), Rhett Ellison (16, 5, 39, 29), Wayne Gallman (9, 11, 0, 17)

Carries: Saquon Barkley (18, 11, 17, 10), Wayne Gallman (1, 1, 6, 2), Jonathan Stewart (2, 2, 2, X)

RZ Targets: Odell Beckham (2, 1, 0, 1), Saquon Barkley (0, 1, 1, 2), Evan Engram (0, 1, 0, X), Sterling Shepard (0, 1, 2, 3), Rhett Eillison (0, 0, 1, 1)

RZ Carries: Saquon Barkley (3, 0, 4, 3), Wayne Gallman (0, 1, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Eli Apple (1-6, 1-9, X, X), Janoris Jenkins (2-48, 7-105-1, 5-62, 5-53), B.W. Webb (2-17, 2-20, 2-30, 2-30) Donte Deayon (0-0, 0-0, 3-50, 1-1)

Observations: Sterling Shepard buoyed Evan Engram’s (sprained MCL) absence into season-highs in targets (10) and catches (10). Or at least that’s the assumption. It’s possible Shepard simply benefited from being the secondary receiver against the Saints’ rotating No. 2 corner, a position that’s been leveraged into 5-146-2 > 3-81-1 > 7-146-3 > 10-77-1 through the first four games. Backup TE Rhett Ellison assuredly did see his usage increase, though, accruing five targets on a season-high 34 routes and 54 (87%) snaps. He’s a viable streamer during bye-weeks.

Philadelphia Eagles

Targets: Nelson Agholor (10, 12, 5, 12), Zach Ertz (10, 13, 10, 14), Darren Sproles (7, X, X, X), Dallas Goedert (3, 0, 7, 2), Corey Clement (0, 6, 4, X), Jay Ajayi (0, 1, X, 4), Wendell Smallwood (0, 1, 5, 5), Jordan Matthews (X, X, 2, 3), Alshon Jeffery (X, X, X, 9)

Air Yards: Nelson Agholor (58, 109, 49, 117), Zach Ertz (78, 80, 84, 81), Dallas Goedert (38, 0, 51, 4), Darren Sproles (-3, X, X, X), Jay Ajayi (0, -5, X, 5), Wendell Smallwood (0, 7, 23, 3), Corey Clement (0, 13, 23, X), Jordan Matthews (X, X, 4, 53), Alshon Jeffery (X, X, X, 98)

Receiving Yards: Zach Ertz (48, 94, 73, 112), Nelson Agholor (33, 88, 24, 22), Corey Clement (0, 55, 19, X), Darren Sproles (22, X, X, X), Dallas Goedert (4, 0, 73, 13), Jay Ajayi (0, 4, X, 11), Wendell Smallwood (0, 2, 35, 15), Jordan Matthews (X, X, 21, 56), Alshon Jeffery (X, X, X, 105)

Carries: Jay Ajayi (15, 7, X, 15), Corey Clement (5, 6, 16, X), Wendell Smallwood (0, 7, 10, 5), Darren Sproles (5, X, X, X), Josh Adams (X, X, 6, 0), Carson Wentz (X, X, 3, 2)

RZ Targets: Nelson Agholor (0, 3, 1, 2), Zach Ertz (1, 2, 2, 2), Darren Sproles (1, X, X, X), Jay Ajayi (0, 1, X, 1), Jordan Matthews (0, 0, 0, 1), Dallas Goedert (0, 0, 1, 0), Wendell Smallwood (0, 0, 1, 1), Alshon Jeffery (X, X, X, 2)

RZ Carries: Jay Ajayi (2, 4, X, 2), Darren Sproles (2, X, X, X), Corey Clement (2, 2, 4, X), Wendell Smallwood (0, 0, 3, 0), Carson Wentz (X, X, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Sidney Jones (2-5, 2-13, 4-21, 4-40-1), Jalen Mills (4-76, 7-80-1, 3-8, 6-112), Ronald Darby (4-77, 10-103, 6-65-1, 5-42)

Observations: As expected, Dallas Goedert had his role diminished with Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) back in the lineup. The rookie played 32 (41%) snaps Sunday, lining up in the slot on just six of them. Jeffery, meanwhile, was unleashed immediately in his first game, running 49 routes on 65-of-78 (83%) snaps. The world is still Nelson Agholor’s oyster moving forward, though. Despite Jordan Matthews’ suspected involvement over the middle, he’s lined up in the slot on just 13-of-79 (16.4%) snaps in Philadelphia’s last two games. Agholor has continued running 69.2% of his routes from the slot in that time, averaging 8.5 targets on a team-high 166 air yards to no avail (15.1 fantasy points). He’s bound to boom, making him arguably my favorite buy-low candidate in fantasy right now.

San Francisco 49ers

Targets: George Kittle (9, 4, 7, 8), Pierre Garcon (7, 4, 4, 7), Dante Pettis (6, 2, 0, 0), Trent Taylor (6, 2, 4, 3), Kyle Juszczyk (2, 4, 4, 3), Matt Breida (2, 4, 3, 3), Kendrick Bourne (1, 2, 2, 4), Marquise Goodwin (1, X, 4, 4), Alfred Morris (0, 2, 0, 3)

Air Yards: George Kittle (118, 26, 51, 62), Pierre Garcon (118, 48, 68, 64), Dante Pettis (115, 32, 0, 0), Trent Taylor (36, 2, 27, 16), Kyle Juszczyk (33, 4, 24, 2), Kendrick Bourne (8, 5, 21, 23), Matt Breida (5, 23, 13, 0), Marquise Goodwin (1, X, 65, 16), Alfred Morris (0, 9, 0, -18)

Receiving Yards: George Kittle (90, 22, 79, 125), Dante Pettis (61, 35, 0, 0), Kyle Juszczyk (56, 13, 38, 15), Trent Taylor (28, 0, 24, 12), Pierre Garcon (21, 57, 11, 52), Matt Breida (5, 21, 27, 32), Alfred Morris (0, 32, 0, 4), Kendrick Bourne (0, 4, 27, 34), Marquise Goodwin (0, X, 30, 24)

Carries: Alfred Morris (12, 14, 14, 4), Matt Breida (11, 11, 10, 9), C.J. Beathard (0, 0, 0, 7)

RZ Targets: Pierre Garcon (2, 0, 0, 1), George Kittle (0, 1, 0, 2), Trent Taylor (2, 0, 0, 0), Matt Breida (0, 1, 1, 0), Kyle Juszczyk (1, 0, 1, 1), Kendrick Bourne (0, 1, 0, 1), Dante Pettis (0, 1, 0, 0), Marquise Goodwin (0, X, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Alfred Morris (5, 2, 1, 1), Matt Breida (0, 4, 1, 2), C.J. Beathard (0, 0, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Richard Sherman (1-18, 0-0, 0-0, X), Ahkello Witherspoon (1-22-1, 8-99-2, 2-24, 5-39-1), K’Waun Williams (3-62, 5-73, 1-10, 3-26), Jimmie Ward (1-15, 1-21, 4-55-2, 2-7)

Observations: Alfred Morris’ role has slowly evaporated over the first quarter of the season, seeing his snap rate progressively decrease (51.5% > 48.4% > 33.8% > 23.3%) in every game. Matt Bredia, however, was in on a season-high 38-of-60 (63.3%) snaps Sunday and ran 10 more routes than hybrid RB/FB Kyle Juszczyk (22-12). Morris will still likely vulture goal-line work, but it appears we’re inching closer to a 70-30 timeshare in favor of Breida, who’s averaged 7.8 yards per touch so far this season. Thrusted into a starting role, backup C.J. Beathard peppered collegiate teammate George Kittle with a team-high eight targets (6-125-1), including two red zone looks. He remains a low-end TE1 as long as the volume continues.

Seattle Seahawks

Targets: Brandon Marshall (6, 7, 6, 3), Will Dissly (5, 5, 3, 1), Chris Carson (5, 1, 2, X), Rashaad Penny (5, 2, 0, 0), Tyler Lockett (4, 8, 6, 6), Jaron Brown (3, 3, 3, 0), Nick Vannett (2, 5, 5, 2), Doug Baldwin (1, X, X, 7), Mike Davis (0, 1, 1, 4)

Air Yards: Tyler Lockett (37, 134, 55, 39), Brandon Marshall (83, 57, 67, 18), Will Dissly (82, 52, 5, 2), Jaron Brown (84, 34, 47, 0), Nick Vannett (24, 22, 48, 2), Rashaad Penny (7, 5, 0, 0), Chris Carson (-1, 2, -2, X), Doug Baldwin (7, X, X, 66), Mike Davis (0, -6, 1, -6)

Receiving Yards: Will Dissly (105, 42, 4, 5), Tyler Lockett (59, 80, 77, 53), Brandon Marshall (46, 52, 30, 5), Rashaad Penny (35, 0, 0, 0), Chris Carson (28, 0, 22, X), Jaron Brown (7, 36, 25, 0), Nick Vannett (11, 23, 27, 6), Doug Baldwin (0, X, X, 41), Mike Davis (0, -1, 7, 23)

Carries: Chris Carson (7, 6, 32, X), Rashaad Penny (7, 10, 3, 9), Russell Wilson (2, 3, 2, 4), Mike Davis (0, 3, 0, 21)

RZ Targets: Brandon Marshall (2, 0, 0, 1), Will Dissly (1, 1, 0, 0), Tyler Lockett (0, 1, 0, 0), Jaron Brown (0, 1, 1, 0), Nick Vannett (0, 0, 1, 0), Doug Baldwin (0, X, X, 1)

RZ Carries: Chris Carson (0, 0, 3, X), Rashaad Penny (1, 0, 0, 0), Mike Davis (0, 0, 0, 5)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Tre Flowers (7-124-1, 0-0, 4-58, 2-7), Shaquill Griffin (5-43-1, 7-55, 2-20, 3-48), Justin Coleman (0-0, 1-13, 2-15, 2-14), Akeem King (0-0, 4-34-1, 0-0, 0-0)

Observations: Doug Baldwin (knee) was thrust back into his normal role, leading the team with seven targets on 50 (75.8%) snaps. Rather than reducing Tyler Lockett’s role, coach Pete Carroll ensuingly scaled back 34-year-old Brandon Marshall’s snaps (24, 36.4%) and routes run (9). Marshall is droppable in all formats. Without Chris Carson (hip) Sunday, Mike Davis (21-101-2) shockingly out-touched (25-9) and out-snapped (47-16) rookie Rashaad Penny. Carson is likely to play in Week 5, though, making all dicey RB4/desperation FLEX plays moving forward.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Targets: Mike Evans (8, 12, 11, 9), Chris Godwin (4, 6, 10, 2), DeSean Jackson (5, 4, 5, 8), Adam Humphries (6, 2, 5, 7), O.J. Howard (2, 4, 8, 3), Cameron Brate (2, 0, 4, 4), Peyton Barber (0, 2, 2, 2), Ronald Jones (X, X, X, 2)

Air Yards: Mike Evans (107, 108, 234, 88), DeSean Jackson (117, 87, 49, 81), Chris Godwin (73, 75, 90, 73), O.J. Howard (36, 47, 75, 36), Adam Humphries (92, 0, 27, 0), Cameron Brate (12, 0, 39, 12), Peyton Barber (0, 13, 9, 0)

Receiving Yards: Mike Evans (147, 83, 137, 59), DeSean Jackson (146, 129, 37, 112), O.J. Howard (54, 96, 72, 0), Chris Godwin (41, 56, 74, 22), Adam Humphries (27, 8, 30, 36), Peyton Barber (0, 7, 0, 6), Cameron Brate (0, 0, 34, 29), Ronald Jones (X, X, X, -1)

Carries: Peyton Barber (19, 16, 8, 7), Ronald Jones (X, X, X, 10), Jameis Winston (X, X, X, 1)

RZ Targets: Chris Godwin (0, 1, 5, 0), Mike Evans (0, 1, 1, 0), Cameron Brate (1, 0, 1, 1), Peyton Barber (0, 0, 1, 1), DeSean Jackson (0, 0, 1, 0), Adam Humphries (0, 0, 1, 0), Ronald Jones (X, X, X, 1), O.J. Howard (0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Peyton Barber (3, 1, 1, 1), Ronald Jones (X, X, X, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Carlton Davis (5-85-1, 5-59, 4-31, 0-0), Ryan Smith (3-29-1, 1-2, 0-0, 1-3-1), M.J. Stewart (3-29-1, 10-89-1, 5-38, 5-102-3), Brent Grimes (X, X, 5-101-1, 2-15)

Observations: Peyton Barber out-snapped Ronald Jones 31-20 in the second-rounder’s first regular season game. Jones still out-touched Barber 11-8, seemingly tipping the scales in the rookie’s favor moving forward. He’s worth a speculatory usage-based add with the caveat that Jones has cement for hands and actually profiles as a worse athlete than Barber. Including the preseason, Jones has rushed 38 times for 51 yards (1.34 YPC). If you’re in need of a tight end, I would run to waivers and pickup Cameron Brate ASAP. With O.J. Howard (sprained MCL) likely out 2-4 weeks, note that Brate averaged a 3.4-43.3 receiving line on 5.3 targets and was fantasy’s TE9 in 13 games with Jameis Winston under center last year. Dating back to last season, Brate has averaged just 12.4 yards on 2.8 targets in five games with Ryan Fitzpatrick calling plays.

Washington Redskins

Targets: Chris Thompson (7, 14, 2), Paul Richardson (6, 6, 2), Jordan Reed (5, 8, 7), Jamison Crowder (4, 4, 4), Adrian Peterson (3, 3, 0), Josh Doctson (3, 7, 3), Vernon Davis (1, 1, 2)

Air Yards: Paul Richardson (20, 104, 70), Jordan Reed (28, 46, 60), Josh Doctson (7, 81, 35), Jamison Crowder (22, 44, 16), Chris Thompson (11, 37, -7), Vernon Davis (6, 6, 28), Adrian Peterson (2, -3, 0)

Receiving Yards: Chris Thompson (63, 92, 0), Jordan Reed (48, 55, 65), Adrian Peterson (70, 30, 0), Paul Richardson (22, 63, 46), Josh Doctson (11, 37, 0), Jamison Crowder (32, 8, 39), Vernon Davis (9, 7, 70)

Carries: Adrian Peterson (26, 11, 19), Alex Smith (8, 4, 7), Chris Thompson (5, 4, 6), Rob Kelley (3, 1, 0)

RZ Targets: Chris Thompson (2, 1, 0), Jordan Reed (2, 0, 0), Jamison Crowder (1, 0, 2), Josh Doctson (0, 1, 1)

RZ Carries: Adrian Peterson (7, 1, 4), Chris Thompson (0, 1, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Josh Norman (1-4, 4-47, 4-37), Quinton Dunbar (2-10, 3-52, 4-40-1), Fabian Moreau (0-0, 3-21, 3-14)

Observations: Bye.