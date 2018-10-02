Week 4: AFC Targets & Touches

Tuesday, October 2, 2018

Baltimore Ravens

Targets: Michael Crabtree (6, 10, 10, 8), John Brown (4, 10, 9, 7), Willie Snead (6, 8, 5, 7), Javorius Allen (6, 7, 4, 2), Nick Boyle (6, 4, 1, 5), Mark Andrews (4, 4, 3, 2), Maxx Williams (3, 4, 1, 5), Alex Collins (1, 4, 4, 1)

Air Yards: John Brown (47, 221, 189, 205), Michael Crabtree (74, 90, 99, 71), Willie Snead (49, 62, 27, 52), Mark Andrews (40, 21, 73, 5), Nick Boyle (18, 46, 1, 16), Maxx Williams (16, 17, 4, 11), Javorius Allen (15, 26, 4, 4), Alex Collins (-1, 6, 1, 2)

Receiving Yards: John Brown (44, 92, 86, 116), Michael Crabtree (38, 56, 61, 29), Willie Snead (49, 54, 39, 56), Nick Boyle (40, 26, 2, 36), Maxx Williams (32, 31, 5, 51), Mark Andrews (31, 17, 59, 12), Javorius Allen (15, 36, 19, 17), Alex Collins (6, 55, 6, 3)

Carries: Alex Collins (7, 9, 18, 11), Javorius Allen (4, 6, 6, 10), Lamar Jackson (7, 2, 0, 4)

RZ Targets: John Brown (2, 1, 0, 0), Nick Boyle (2, 0, 1, 1), Alex Collins (1, 1, 1, 1), Javorius Allen (1, 0, 1, 0), Mark Andrews (1, 1, 0, 0), Michael Crabtree (1, 0, 0, 1), Willie Snead (1, 0, 0, 0), Maxx Williams (1, 0, 1, 1)

RZ Carries: Alex Collins (3, 1, 1, 2), Lamar Jackson (2, 2, 0, 1), Javorius Allen (1, 1, 2, 4)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Brandon Carr (2-24, 1-18, 7-88, 2-16), Marlon Humphrey (2-6, 3-23-1, 2-13, 6-65-1), Tavon Young (1-3, 6-80-2, 1-9, 2-39)

Observations: Alex Collins notably handled the Ravens’ first two carries inside the five-yard line, but fumbled on his second attempt inside the two. Javorius Allen stepped in and handled all red zone carries from that point forward. Collins out-snapped ‘Buck’ just barely (36-33) but made his sole target inside the five-yard line count with a three-yard score. Allen has still run 24 more routes than Collins (84-60) on the year. If someone tells you they have a grasp on who leads this backfield, they’re lying. Same goes for Baltimore’s tight ends, who split routes between Nick Boyle (17), Mark Andrews (16), and Maxx Williams (11) Sunday. Rookie Hayden Hurst (foot) is close to returning and worth throwing a dart at if you’re in need of a tight end. He led all Ravens tight ends in total routes (48) during the preseason, corralling 5-of-7 targets for 41 yards and one score before being sidelined.

Buffalo Bills

Targets: Kelvin Benjamin (8, 3, 5, 6), Zay Jones (6, 4, 1, 7), LeSean McCoy (3, 4, X, 6), Marcus Murphy (2, 5, 1, 0), Andre Holmes (1, 7, 4, 3), Charles Clay (2, 4, 3, 6), Chris Ivory (0, 2, 4, 0)

Air Yards: Kelvin Benjamin (195, 34, 50, 97), Zay Jones (57, 73, 11, 77), Andre Holmes (14, 97, 29, 16), Charles Clay (51, 55, -1, 24), Marcus Murphy (4, 28, -11, 0), LeSean McCoy (-11, -18, X, -3), Chris Ivory (0, 18, 10, 0)

Receiving Yards: Zay Jones (26, 63, 17, 38), Jason Croom (18, 7, 26, 13), Andre Holmes (14, 19, 29, 8), Kelvin Benjamin (10, 19, 29, 34), Marcus Murphy (0, 7, 1, 0), Charles Clay (0, 29, 18, 40), LeSean McCoy (-1, 29, X, 13), Chris Ivory (0, 1, 70, 0)

Carries: LeSean McCoy (7, 9, X, 5), Josh Allen (4, 8, 10, 5), Marcus Murphy (6, 3, 8, 0), Chris Ivory (3, 2, 20, 6)

RZ Targets: Kelvin Benjamin (1, 1, 1, 0), Andre Holmes (0, 1, 1, 0), Charles Clay (0, 0, 2, 0), Zay Jones (0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Josh Allen (2, 2, 4, 0), LeSean McCoy (1, 0, X, 0), Chris Ivory (0, 1, 2, 0), Marcus Murphy (0, 0, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Rafael Bush (3-37-1, 3-31, 6-49, 0-0), Phillip Gaines (4-59-1, 0-0, X, X), Tre’Davious White (2-14, 0-0, 3-15, 5-89), Ryan Lewis (0-0, 0-0, 3-24, 7-111), Taron Johnson (0-0, 0-0, 0-0, 3-25)

Observations: LeSean McCoy was adamant he would return following the Bills’ astounding victory over the Vikings in Week 3 and he did to the tune of five carries on 36-of-58 (62%) snaps. Chris Ivory settled back in as Buffalo’s No. 2, finishing with a paltry 6-15 rushing line on 22 snaps. McCoy has averaged just 9.6 touches in three games this season after averaging 21.6 last year. Ivory warrants slight consideration if McCoy is ruled out at some point, but there’s a legitimate case to be made that no one in this offense is worth rostering.

Cincinnati Bengals

Targets: A.J. Green (8, 9, 8, 8), Tyler Boyd (5, 9, 7, 15), Joe Mixon (7, 1, X, X), Giovani Bernard (1, 7, 9, 4), Tyler Eifert (3, 4, 8, 4), John Ross (2, 4, 7, 2), C.J. Uzomah (1, 4, 2, 1)

Air Yards: A.J. Green (97, 91, 72, 146), Tyler Boyd (25, 114, 113, 56), John Ross (22, 25, 109, 44), Tyler Eifert (20, 30, 99, 17), C.J. Uzomah (4, 10, 14, 6), Giovani Bernard (3, -12, 9, -14), Joe Mixon (-21, -7, X, X)

Receiving Yards: A.J. Green (92, 69, 58, 78), Joe Mixon (54, 3, X, X), Tyler Eifert (44, 23, 74, 38), Tyler Boyd (26, 91, 132, 100), Giovani Bernard (11, 15, 25, 27), C.J. Uzomah (4, 45, 19, 0), John Ross (3, 8, 16, 52)

Carries: Joe Mixon (17, 21, X, X), Giovani Bernard (1, 6, 12, 15)

RZ Targets: A.J. Green (1, 3, 2, 3), John Ross (1, 2, 1, 0), Joe Mixon (0, 1, X, X), Tyler Kroft (0, 1, 0, 0), Tyler Boyd (0, 1, 1, 3), C.J. Uzomah (0, 0, 1, 0), Tyler Eifert (0, 0, 0, 1), Giovani Bernard (0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Joe Mixon (3, 4, X, X), Giovani Bernard (0, 1, 3, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: William Jackson (6-61-1, 2-13, 1-27, 7-111-1), Dre Kirkpatrick (5-49-1, 3-54-1, 5-58-2, 1-30-1), Darqueze Dennard (5-37, 6-64, 2-28-1, 5-99)

Observations: Giovani Bernard handled 19-of-26 (73%) backfield touches on 44 (60%) snaps Sunday. He’s dominated usage without Joe Mixon (knee) the last two games, out-touching fourth-round rookie Mark Walton 36-7 on 74% of Cincinnati’s offensive snaps. Unfortunately, Gio’s time as a mandatory plug-and-play has likely reached its ‘now what?’ moment with Mixon on the cusp of returning in Week 5. If you recall, Mixon was treated as a true bellcow in Week 1, playing 42-of-55 (76.3%) offensive snaps and out-carrying Bernard 17-1. Expect something closer to a committee-approach once Mixon returns (whenever that may be).

Cleveland Browns

Targets: Jarvis Landry (16, 7, 15, 10), David Njoku (7, 7, 2, 7), Rashard Higgins (4, 8, 3, 5), Duke Johnson (6, 2, 2, 6), Antonio Callaway (1, 4, 10, 9), Carlos Hyde (3, 1, 3, 1)

Air Yards: Jarvis Landry (223, 75, 127, 83), David Njoku (48, 69, 23, 51), Rashard Higgins (48, 49, 34, 61), Antonio Callaway (-4, 68, 185, 138), Duke Johnson (12, -9, 5, 53), Carlos Hyde (-22, -5, 1, -5)

Receiving Yards: Jarvis Landry (106, 69, 103, 34), Rashard Higgins (38, 54, 32, 61), Antonio Callaway (0, 81, 20, 54), David Njoku (13, 20, 36, 52), Duke Johnson (8, 7, 24, 45), Carlos Hyde (3, 7, 5, 0)

Carries: Carlos Hyde (22, 16, 23, 22), Duke Johnson (5, 3, 2, 2), Nick Chubb (3, 2, 2, 3)

RZ Targets: Jarvis Landry (1, 0, 3, 2), Carlos Hyde (0, 0, 1), Antonio Callaway (0, 0, 0, 2), Duke Johnson (0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Carlos Hyde (1, 2, 4, 6), Duke Johnson (1, 0, 0), Nick Chubb (0, 0, 1), Tyrod Taylor (1, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Briean Boddy-Calhoun (5-139, 0-0, 0-0, 4-35), Denzel Ward (6-50-1, 7-71-1, 2-9, 1-28), Terrance Mitchell (5-49, 6-47-1, 2-19, 4-45), T.J. Carrie (0-0 ,4-31, 3-41, 6-62), E.J. Gaines (0-0, 0-0, 0-0, 3-42)

Observations: Nick Chubb, a 98th-percentile SPARQ freak who averaged 6.7 YPC at Georgia, would’ve arguably been the most coveted back in the 2018 draft if it weren’t for No. 2 overall pick and consensus generational-talent Saquon Barkley. Oddly enough, Cleveland was also the worst possible spot for Chubb to land if hoping for a first-year breakout. He showed his explosiveness Sunday in rushing for a team-high 105 yards and two scores, but all of it occurred on just three snaps and three carries. (No, really.) That type of performance would normally garner attention and call for an increase in workload, but Carlos Hyde, who played 50-of-82 offensive snaps against the Raiders, stayed a usage-hog en route to leading the league in overall carries (83) and attempts inside the five-yard line (9). Chubb is worth stashing in deeper leagues, but don’t expect double-digit touches unless Hyde goes down. Unlike Chubb, though, we can easily project better days for rookie Antonio Callaway given his team-high air yards share (39%) on 7.6 targets per game since Josh Gordon was traded. Jarvis Landry has run only three more routes than Callaway (116-113) since Week 2.

Denver Broncos

Targets: Demaryius Thomas (10, 11, 5, 7), Emmanuel Sanders (11, 4, 8, 7), Courtland Sutton (5, 8, 3, 6), Jake Butt (4, 7, 3, X), Phillip Lindsay (3, 1, 2, 2), Jeff Heuerman (1, 3, 4, 7), Devontae Booker (2, 0, 7, 2), Royce Freeman (0, 1, 1, 0)

Air Yards: Demaryius Thomas (68, 127, 54, 49), Courtland Sutton (67, 125, 38, 92), Emmanuel Sanders (104, 80, 35, 58), Jake Butt (44, 42, 11, X), Jeff Heuerman (15, 8, 12, 52), Phillip Lindsay (15, -2, 0, 0), Royce Freeman (0, 6, 3, 0), Devontae Booker (-8, 0, 30, -4)

Receiving Yards: Emmanuel Sanders (135, 96, 38, 45), Demaryius Thomas (63, 18, 63, 24), Jake Butt (29, 48, 8, X), Courtland Sutton (45, 7, 37, 51), Phillip Lindsay (31, 4, 0, 10), Jeff Heuerman (15, 10, 7, 57), Devontae Booker (11, 0, 34, 9), Royce Freeman (0, 0, 5, 0)

Carries: Phillip Lindsay (15, 14, 4, 12), Royce Freeman (15, 8, 13, 8), Devontae Booker (2, 3, 5, 1)

RZ Targets: Demaryius Thomas (1, 3, 0, 0), Jake Butt (0, 1, 1, X), Jeff Heuerman (0, 1, 2, 1), Devontae Booker (0, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Phillip Lindsay (0, 4, 0, 3), Royce Freeman (0, 3, 3, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Chris Harris Jr. (2-13, 5-42-1, 2-13, Unavailable), Bradley Roby (3-33-1, 7-68, 3-33-1, Unavailable), Adam Jones (1-6, 4-58, 1-6, Unavailable), Tramaine Brock (1-15, 4-43, 1-1, Unavailable)

Observations: Jeff Heuerman and Matt LaCosse were fully expected to split reps without Jake Butt (knee) the rest of the season. But Heuerman was actually utilized as Denver’s TE1, playing 53-of-60 (88%) offensive snaps. His seven targets tied Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas for the team lead Monday night. He’s admittedly a weak option but has suddenly become stream-eligible given Case Keenum’s 21% target clip to his tight ends. Rookie Courtland Sutton’s breakout should be on the horizon, too. The second-rounder has stacked a team-high share of air yards (30%) on just one fewer target than Emmanuel Sanders (18-17) the past three games, but has somehow been outscored by 26.7 fantasy points (43.2-16.5) in that span.

Houston Texans

Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (13, 12, 10, 12), Will Fuller (X, 9, 11, 5), Bruce Ellington (8, 3, 1, X), Ryan Griffin (5, 1, 4, 1), Lamar Miller (2, 2, 6, 0), Keke Coutee (X, X, X, 15)

Air Yards: DeAndre Hopkins (174, 249, 116, 182), Will Fuller (X, 133, 185, 33), Bruce Ellington (85, 34, 10, X), Ryan Griffin (60, 8, 48, 1), Lamar Miller (3, -5, 35, 0), Keke Coutee (X, X, X, 51)

Receiving Yards: DeAndre Hopkins (78, 135, 86, 169), Will Fuller (X, 113, 101, 49), Bruce Ellington (37, 45, 10, X), Ryan Griffin (0, 19, 44, 12), Lamar Miller (11, 2, 41, 0), Keke Coutee (X, X, X, 109)

Carries: Lamar Miller (20, 14, 10, 14), Deshaun Watson (8, 5, 5, 6), Alfred Blue (5, 7, 4, 13)

RZ Targets: Ryan Griffin (3, 0, 1, 0), DeAndre Hopkins (2, 0, 1, 2), Will Fuller (X, 0, 2, 1), Alfred Blue (0, 0, 0, 1), Keke Coutee (X, X, X, 1)

RZ Carries: Lamar Miller (4, 2, 2, 4), Deshaun Watson (3, 0, 2, 1), Alfred Blue (1, 0, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jonathan Joseph (6-40, 2-32-1, 4-53, 9-155), Aaron Colvin (0-0, 3-14, 5-57, 10-111), Natrell Jamerson (0-0, 1-66-1, 0-0, 0-0), Shareece Wright (0-0, 0-0, 2-27, 7-60-1)

Observations: Default slot wideout Bruce Ellington was placed on injured reserve mid-week, which allowed rookie Keke Coutee (11-109) to finish with a team-high 15 targets on 80-of-86 (93%) snaps in his first active game. It’s possible Coutee only flourished to such an extent because Will Fuller re-aggravated his hamstring and failed to return after exiting in the second quarter. No matter. Coutee is still in line to soak up the 83.4% of snaps Ellington had quietly logged with Houston’s offense. Highly touted throughout the offseason by Footballguys’ Sigmund Bloom, the fourth-round rookie should keep his high floor in the Texans’ thin-sliced target tree. He’s a button-smash WR3 if Fuller misses any time.

Indianapolis Colts

Targets: T.Y. Hilton (11, 11, 10, 6), Jack Doyle (10, 5, X, X), Ryan Grant (9, 2, 4, 7), Nyheim Hines (9, 1, 5, 11), Eric Ebron (5, 4, 11, 10), Jordan Wilkins (3, 2, 2, 1), Chester Rogers (3, 4, 4, 11), Marlon Mack (X, 2, X, X), Zach Pascal (1, 0, 2, 10)

Air Yards: T.Y. Hilton (108, 72, 75, 114), Jack Doyle (59, 25, X, X), Ryan Grant (59, 20, 36, 60), Eric Ebron (50, 52, 102, 79), Nyheim Hines (4, -2, -6, 41), Chester Rogers (3, 3, 23, 66), Jordan Wilkins (-5, -3, -4, -5), Marlon Mack (X, -11, X, X), Zach Pascal (16, 0, 2, 119)

Receiving Yards: T.Y. Hilton (46, 83, 50, 115), Ryan Grant (59, 30, 35, 64), Jack Doyle (60, 20, X, X), Eric Ebron (51, 26, 33, 40), Chester Rogers (18, 17, 14, 85), Nyheim Hines (33, -2, 25, 63), Jordan Wilkins (21, 3, 1, 0), Marlon Mack (X, 2, X, X), Zach Pascal (18, 0, 3, 56)

Carries: Jordan Wilkins (14, 10, 6, 8), Marlon Mack (X, 10, X, X), Nyheim Hines (5, 4, 5, 4)

RZ Targets: T.Y. Hilton (3, 1, 2, 0), Jack Doyle (2, 1, X, X), Eric Ebron (1, 1, 4, 2), Jordan Wilkins (0, 1, 1, 0), Ryan Grant (0, 0, 2, 0), Zach Pascal (0, 0, 1, 1), Nyheim Hines (0, 0, 1, 2), Chester Rogers (0, 0, 1, 1)

RZ Carries: Marlon Mack (X, 3, X, X), Jordan Wilkins (2, 1, 1, 0), Nyheim Hines (0, 2, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Nate Hairston (5-54, 4-43, 4-52-1, 7-77), Kenny Moore II (1-4, 5-49, 3-17, 2-21), Quincy Wilson (4-45-1, 1-7, 0-0, 0-0), Pierre Desir (0-0, 3-29, 2-20, 3-73)

Observations: Jeremy McNichols was signed from the practice squad to fill in for Marlon Mack (hamstring) and ex-Colts journeyman Christine Michael (released), but was expectedly out-carried (8-2) and out-snapped (32-2) by rookie plodder Jordan Wilkins. More importantly, 4.38-burner Nyheim Hines has quietly played 70.5% of the Colts’ offensive snaps the past two weeks, seeing 9 > 5> 11 targets (8.3 per game) in the three contests Mack has missed. Given his sudden hybrid WR1-usage, Hines, who led all running backs in routes run (46) Sunday, has entered strong PPR RB3/FLEX territory. It’s worth monitoring Indy’s backfield disparity with Robert Turbin (suspension) back in the mix this week. Eric Ebron stayed a usage-based TE1, running 57 routes on 76 (84%) snaps Sunday. Without Jack Doyle (hip) the last two weeks, Ebron has totaled 21 targets (10-73-1) and run the second-most routes (95) among all tight ends. That insane usage deems him top-10 at his position despite the fact that he’s, quite frankly, not good. If you're looking for receiver help during the upcoming bye-weeks, it's also worth noting Zach Pascal came from nowhere to record 10 targets (6-56-1) on 32 routes with T.Y. Hilton (hamstring) ailing. Hilton is unlikely to suit up Thursday.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Targets: Dede Westbrook (6, 6, 4, 13), Donte Moncrief (5, 10, 3, 5), Keelan Cole (4, 8, 9, 3), T.J. Yeldon (7, 5, 7, 3), Austin Seferian-Jenkins (5, 5, 5, 4), Corey Grant (0, 7, 2, 3), Leonard Fournette (3, X, X, 1)

Air Yards: Donte Moncrief (99, 120, 31, 46), Keelan Cole (39, 89, 56, 8), Dede Westbrook (69, 17, 27, 53), Austin Seferian-Jenkins (13, 30, 22, 27), T.J. Yeldon (5, 13, 11, -3), Corey Grant (0, 8, -1, -10), Leonard Fournette (-8, X, X, 1)

Receiving Yards: Keelan Cole (54, 116, 40, 15), Dede Westbrook (51, 76, 31, 130), Corey Grant (0, 56, -1, 12), Austin Seferian-Jenkins (25, 23, 18, 24), Donte Moncrief (14, 34, 16, 109), T.J. Yeldon (18, 13, 46, 48), Leonard Fournette (14, X, X, 5)

Carries: T.J. Yeldon (14, 10, 7, 18), Leonard Fournette (9, X, X, 11), Blake Bortles (4, 6, 5, 3), Corey Grant (1, 4, 6, 1)

RZ Targets: T.J. Yeldon (1, 1, 0, 0), Corey Grant (0, 1, 0, 1), Donte Moncrief (0, 2, 0, 0), Austin Seferian-Jenkins (0, 1, 0, 0), Keelan Cole (0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: T.J. Yeldon (2, 3, 0, 5), Leonard Fournette (1, X, 0, 2), Blake Bortles (0, 1, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jalen Ramsey (5-75, 8-95, 1-6, 2-15), D.J. Hayden (3-12, 7-62-1, X, X), A.J. Buoye (1-10, 3-22, 5-58, 1-6), Tyler Patmon (0-0, 0-0, 1-7, 5-49)

Observations: Blake Bortles has recorded 26, 38, 29, 45, and 34 passing attempts in the five games Leonard Fournette (hamstring) has missed since being drafted No. 4 overall last season. Jags coach Doug Marrone is reportedly “uncertain” when Fournette will return, making Jacksonville’s play-caller a fruitful buy-extremely-low candidate as early as this week against the Chiefs’ hapless secondary. Bortles even makes for a tremendous Week 5 DFS option given recency bias of Kansas City’s secondary, which was perceived as stout, against Case Keenum and the Broncos. Without Fournette in Weeks 2 and 3, T.J. Yeldon out-snapped (79-50) and out-touched (25-17) #TeamPreseason standout Corey Grant. Profiling as a pass-catching back, Yeldon ran 16 more routes than Grant (48-32) in that span, too. Marrone will likely disperse both in a 60-40 split, with Yeldon leading in carries for the foreseeable future. Kansas City is most penetrable on the outside versus Orlando Scandrick and Steven Nelson, making Keelan Cole (team-high 199 routes since Week 2) and Donte Moncrief (team-high 33% share of air yards in that span) the receivers to own short term. Dede Westbrook is still worth buying as a WR4/FLEX given his team-high 18% target share since Week 2.

Kansas City Chiefs

Targets: Tyreek Hill (9, 6, 5, 13), Travis Kelce (6, 10, 10, 12), Sammy Watkins (5, 7, 8, 1), Chris Conley (1, 2, 3, 6), Kareem Hunt (1, 1, 1, 4), Spencer Ware (1, 0, 3, 0)

Air Yards: Tyreek Hill (156, 92, 129, 91), Travis Kelce (92, 119, 89, 78), Sammy Watkins (27, 87, 63, 9), Chris Conley (15, 12, 38, 46), Spencer Ware (4, 0, 34, 0), Kareem Hunt (0, -4, 2, 1)

Receiving Yards: Tyreek Hill (169, 90, 51, 54), Sammy Watkins (21, 100, 55, 0), Chris Conley (15, 17, 13, 13), Travis Kelce (6, 109, 114, 78), Kareem Hunt (0, 5, 0, 54), Spencer Ware (8, 0, 29, 0)

Carries: Kareem Hunt (16, 18, 18, 19), Patrick Mahomes (5, 5, 5, 3), Spencer Ware (3, 1, 1, 2), Tyreek Hill (2, 0, 2, 1)

RZ Targets: Travis Kelce (1, 3, 0, 2), Sammy Watkins (1, 0, 2, 1), Tyreek Hill (1, 0, 0, 2), Chris Conley (0, 1, 1, 0), Kareem Hunt (0, 1, 0, 0), Spencer Ware (0, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Kareem Hunt (0, 3, 3, 5), Patrick Mahomes (2, 0, 2, 2), Spencer Ware (0, 0, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Steven Nelson (7-103, 6-47-1, 3-44-1, Unavailable), Orlando Scandrick (3-31-2, 1-0, 3-25, Unavailable), Kendall Fuller (4-49, 6-52-1, 1-5, Unavailable)

Observations: It’s entirely opportunistic, but Kareem Hunt is now tied with Todd Gurley, Alfred Morris, and Adrian Peterson for the second-most carries inside the five-yard line (5) this season. As shown above, he’s quietly recorded at least 16 carries in every outing (and at least three red zone totes since Week 2), too. Having handled an absurd 71-of-79 (89.8%) backfield carries on the year, you’re not selling Hunt. His involvement in the Chiefs’ passing game is certainly frustrating since we’ve seen what happens when he gets looks, but it’s fine to settle for a usage-based RB1 who occasionally gets sprinkled with targets in the league’s most electrifying offense. Note that Demarcus Robinson played a season-high 45 snaps due to Sammy Watkins (hamstring) exiting in the first half Monday night. He’s strictly a deep-league bye-week option or cheap DFS cash game flier if Watkins misses time.

Los Angeles Chargers

Targets: Melvin Gordon (13, 8, 4, 10), Keenan Allen (12, 9, 7, 10), Mike Williams (6, 2, 7, 3), Austin Ekeler (5, 3, 3, 3), Tyrell Williams (5, 3, 3, 5), Travis Benjamin (5, X, X, 1), Virgil Green (2, 5, 1, 2), Antonio Gates (3, 1, 5, 5)

Air Yards: Keenan Allen (107, 41, 68, 77), Mike Williams (88, 27, 121, 65), Tyrell Williams (81, 17, 34, 36), Travis Benjamin (151, X, X, -7), Austin Ekeler (37, -9, -2, 22), Antonio Gates (27, 5, 45, 36), Virgil Green (17, 30, 0, 3), Melvin Gordon (-12, 1, -5, 19)

Receiving Yards: Keenan Allen (108, 69, 44, 63), Melvin Gordon (102, 38, 4, 55), Austin Ekeler (87, 21, 24, 31), Mike Williams (81, 27, 81, 15), Virgil Green (21, 68, 6, 9), Antonio Gates (16, 0, 45, 27), Tyrell Williams (8, 48, 22, 48), Travis Benjamin (1, X, X, 2)

Carries: Melvin Gordon (15, 9, 15, 15), Austin Ekeler (5, 11, 4, 8)

RZ Targets: Melvin Gordon (1, 3, 0, 5), Austin Ekeler (1, 1, 1, 0), Keenan Allen (0, 2, 1, 1), Tyrell Williams (1, 0, 0, 0), Mike Williams (0, 1, 2, 0), Antonio Gates (0, 1, 0, 2), Virgil Green (0, 0, 0, 2)

RZ Carries: Melvin Gordon (0, 3, 3, 2), Austin Ekeler (0, 3, 1, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Desmond King II (3-29, 2-13, 7-78, 3-16), Trevor Williams (2-31, 1-3, 3-71-1, 5-59), Casey Hayward Jr. (2-38, 2-73, 4-46-1, 3-29-1)

Observations: Melvin Gordon has essentially averaged a 75-25 timeshare with Austin Ekeler, playing 72.2% of snaps to Ekeler’s 34%. Gordon’s floor, though, has been increased this year due to his added involvement in the Chargers’ passing game. He’s stunningly averaged 8.4 targets on 23.7 routes run compared to ‘just’ 5.1 targets on 19.9 routes last season. That, as well as Mike Williams’ development/existence in his second year, helps explains Keenan Allen’s slightly reduced role. There are even more mouths to feed in the Chargers’ explosive offense this season, but Gordon arguably remains their top commodity and a top-five player in re-draft leagues.

Miami Dolphins

Targets: Jakeem Grant (7, 4, 3, 2), Danny Amendola (6, 4, 3, 3), Albert Wilson (5, 5, 2, 6), Kenyan Drake (5, 4, 4, 2), Kenny Stills (5, 3, 5, 6), Mike Gesicki (2, 0, 3, 2), Frank Gore (0, 1, 0, 3), DeVante Parker (X, X, 3, X)

Air Yards: Jakeem Grant (116, 17, 16, 1), Kenny Stills (80, 20, 104, 125), Danny Amendola (54, 18, 33, 8), Albert Wilson (32, 66, 13, 82), DeVante Parker (X, X, 74, X), Mike Gesicki (14, 0, 19, 12), Kenyan Drake (4, -9, -6, 5), Frank Gore (0, 3, 0, 5)

Receiving Yards: Kenny Stills (106, 17, 61, 40), Jakeem Grant (38, 27, 70, 17), Albert Wilson (31, 37, 74, 19), Danny Amendola (26, 32, 42, 21), DeVante Parker (X, X, 40, X), Kenyan Drake (18, 17, 7, 13), Frank Gore (0, 19, 0, 16), Mike Gesicki (11, 0, 31, 9)

Carries: Kenyan Drake (14, 11, 5, 3), Frank Gore (9, 9, 6, 11), Ryan Tannehill (4, 8, 3, 1)

RZ Targets: Mike Gesicki (2, 0, 0, 0), Albert Wilson (1, 1, 0, 0), Kenny Stills (1, 0, 0, 0), Kenyan Drake (1, 0, 0, 0), Jakeem Grant (0, 0, 1, 0), Frank Gore (0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Kenyan Drake (2, 2, 1, 0), Frank Gore (2, 0, 0, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed:Minkah Fitzpatrick (3-14, 4-34, 1-0, 1-4), Bobby McCain (1-10, 5-63, 6-119, 1-13), Xavien Howard (1-17, 2-65, 2-69, 3-73-2)

Observations: Routes among Miami’s wideouts without DeVante Parker (quad) Sunday were dispersed between Danny Amendola (27), Albert Wilson (23), Kenny Stills (22), and Jakeem Grant (17). Stills remains the receiver to own given his team-highs in target share (19%) and air yards (36%). Having said that, you’re best staying the course and starting him in plus-matchups since there was absolutely nothing to take away from that travesty of a performance Sunday. Kenyan Drake’s snap rate teetered to just 44.9% Sunday as he even basically mirrored 35-year-old Frank Gore (25 snaps) in routes run (12-11). It’s not funny anymore. Consider Drake a borderline RB4.

New England Patriots

Targets: James White (9, 11, 3, 10), Rob Gronkowski (8, 4, 5, 7), Phillip Dorsett (7, 7, 5, 7), Chris Hogan (6, 5, 4, 1), Rex Burkhead (3, 0, 3, X), Cordarrelle Patterson (1, 7, 1, 5), Sony Michel (X, 2, 3, 0), Josh Gordon (X, X, X, 2)

Air Yards: Chris Hogan (151, 34, 43, 8), Rob Gronkowski (107, 45, 76, 82), James White (44, 108, 14, 28), Phillip Dorsett (44, 77, 144, 104), Rex Burkhead (25, 0, 8, X), Sony Michel (X, 9, 47, 0), Cordarrelle Patterson (0, -7, 12, 34), Josh Gordon (X, X, X, 17)

Receiving Yards: Rob Gronkowski (123, 15, 51, 44), James White (38, 96, 14, 68), Phillip Dorsett (66, 44, 0, 55), Chris Hogan (11, 42, 31, 25), Sony Michel (X, 7, -1, 0), Cordarrelle Patterson (6, -8, 12, 54), Rex Burkhead (5, 0, 26, X), Josh Gordon (X, X, X, 32)

Carries: Rex Burkhead (18, 6, 0, X), Sony Michel (X, 10, 14, 25), James White (5, 4, 4, 8), Kenjon Barner (X, X, X, 3)

RZ Targets: Phillip Dorsett (2, 2, 0, 1), Cordarrelle Patterson (2, 1, 0, 1), James White (2, 0, 1, 2), Rex Burkhead (2, 0, 1), Chris Hogan (1, 1, 0, 0), Rob Gronkowski (0, 0, 0, 1), Josh Gordon (X, X, X, 1)

RZ Carries: Sony Michel (X, 2, 3, 6), Cordarrelle Patterson (2, 0, 0, 0), James White (1, 0, 0, 3)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Stephon Gilmore (4-50, 4-36-1, 2-37-2, 2-13), Eric Rowe (4-22-1, 3-68-1, X, X), Jonathan Jones (2-23, 4-82-1, 4-63, 6-33), Jason McCourty (0-0, 3-31, 4-21, 2-20)

Observations: WIth Rex Burkhead (neck) moved to injured reserve mid-week, Sunday made for the first time No. 31 overall pick Sony Michel was featured. He ensuingly accounted for 69.4% of the Patriots’ backfield carries, playing 40-of-81 (49%) snaps. Michel’s weekly snap rate can essentially go overlooked since New England has shown the propensity to push him (51 touches on just 69 snaps) when active. James White, who currently leads the Pats in target share (24%), remains a safe RB3 or ZeroRB No. 2, especially with Rob Gronkowski (ankle) ailing. Josh Gordon saw just two targets on nine routes (and 18 snaps) in his debut, but that’s more than Chris Hogan (1-25) can say. There’s arguably been no bigger whiff in fantasy thus far despite his team-high 137 routes. With Julian Edelman set to return, Hogan can remain glued to your bench (or cut bait).

New York Jets

Targets: Quincy Enunwa (10, 11, 8, 8), Terrelle Pryor (3, 8, 3, 1), Neal Sterling (3, 0, X), Bilal Powell (2, 6, 1, 7), Robby Anderson (1, 5, 4, 6), Chris Herndon (0, 4, 2, 1), Isaiah Crowell (0, 3, 3, 1), Jermaine Kearse (X, 2, 6, 5)

Air Yards: Quincy Enunwa (60, 119, 20, 44), Terrelle Pryor (42, 116, 42, 14), Robby Anderson (41, 48, 62, 93), Chris Herndon (0, 62, -9, 17), Bilal Powell (7, 33, 9, 33), Neal Sterling (5, 0, X, X), Isaiah Crowell (0, 4, 18, -5), Jermaine Kearse (X, -1, 48, 88)

Receiving Yards: Quincy Enunwa (63, 92, 57, 66), Terrelle Pryor (49, 84, 25, 0), Bilal Powell (5, 74, 0, 26), Robby Anderson (41, 27, 22, 18), Neal Sterling (27, 0, X), Chris Herndon (0, 30, -1, 18), Isaiah Crowell (0, 4, 17, 3), Jermaine Kearse (X, -1, 35, 23)

Carries: Bilal Powell (12, 5, 14, 8), Isaiah Crowell (10, 12, 16, 4)

RZ Targets: Quincy Enunwa (4, 1, 0, 2), Chris Herndon (0, 1, 0), Terrelle Pryor (0, 1, 0), Jermaine Kearse (0, 0, 1), Bilal Powell (0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Isaiah Crowell (4, 0, 5, 0), Bilal Powell (0, 0, 2, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns: Morris Claiborne (2-31, 1-13, 2-9, 3-25), Trumaine Johnson (3-53, 2-19, 3-27, 4-92-1), Buster Skrine (6-68, 3-51-1, 0-0, 7-87), Darryl Roberts (2-26, 0, 1-2, 1-7-1)

Observations: Jermaine Kearse has expectedly seen his snap rate (30.8% > 54% > 85.7%) and routes (14 > 21 > 35) increase since debuting in Week 2, all the while pushing Terrelle Pryor to season-lows in snaps (2) and routes run (0) in Week 4. Quincy Enunwa’s floor is all that’s safe in New York given his team-high 28% target share and ‘In Case of Emergency’ 6.9 average depth of target. Bilal Powell out-snapped Isaiah Crowell 36-20 Sunday as the Jets trailed by two scores at the half and faced negative game script throughout the day. In neutral game flow, Crowell still projects to dominate red zone usage.

Oakland Raiders

Targets: Jared Cook (12, 4, 6, 13), Amari Cooper (3, 10, 5, 12), Jalen Richard (11, 0, 7, 5), Jordy Nelson (4, 4, 8, 8), Seth Roberts (2, 3, 0, 3), Martavis Bryant (X, 5, 5, 7), Marshawn Lynch (2, 2, 3, 5), Doug Martin (2, 1, 0, 0)

Air Yards: Jared Cook (103, 23, 8, 105), Amari Cooper (20, 81, 77, 137), Jordy Nelson (23, 42, 75, 80), Seth Roberts (10, 27, 0, 23), Jalen Richard (32, 0, 15, -6), Martavis Bryant (X, 9, 65, 122), Marshawn Lynch (-2, 0, 53, 8), Doug Martin (-10, 0, 0, 0)

Receiving Yards: Jared Cook (180, 49, 31, 110), Amari Cooper (9, 116, 17, 128), Jalen Richard (55, 0, 59, 38), Jordy Nelson (23, 30, 173, 48), Seth Roberts (11, 43, 0, 12), Martavis Bryant (X, 36, 30, 51), Marshawn Lynch (8, 3, 22, 27), Doug Martin (-3, 0, 0, 0)

Carries: Marshawn Lynch (11, 18, 19, 20), Doug Martin (4, 7, 9, 5), Jalen Richard (5, 2, 0, 1)

RZ Targets: Marshawn Lynch (1, 2, 1, 1), Jordy Nelson (1, 0, 1, 2), Jared Cook (0, 1, 5, 2), Seth Roberts (0, 1, 0, 0), Martavis Bryant (X, 1, 1, 1), Jalen Richard (0, 0, 1, 1), Amari Cooper (0, 0, 0, 4)

RZ Carries: Marshawn Lynch (3, 2, 5, 2), Doug Martin (0, 1, 0, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Gereon Conley (2-53, 4-41, 2-57, 1-19), Leon Hall (4-48, 3-27, 2-17, 2-74), Rashaan Melvin (2-30, 4-56, 0-0, 7-85-1)

Observations: Martavis Bryant has progressively seen an increased number of targets (3 > 5 > 7) since re-signing with Oakland. Despite Amari Cooper’s productive outing on 80-of-92 (87%) snaps, though, Jared Cook has seemingly become the Raiders’ No. 1 wideout. Cook (144) has run nearly as many routes as Cooper (166) and Jordy Nelson (160) this year, but provides additional weekly upside given his consistent peppering in the red zone. He’s currently tied with Melvin Gordon with a league-high seven targets inside the 10-yard line. A mandatory WR3 despite his annoying boom-bust status, Cooper still leads the Raiders in share of air yards (29%) and ranks second only to Cook on the team in targets (36-30). His opportunity alone allows for more fireworks when projecting shootouts for Oakland.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Targets: Antonio Brown (16, 18, 9, 11), JuJu Smith-Schuster (8, 20, 11, 11), James Conner (6, 5, 6, 7), Jesse James (5, 5, 1, 1), James Washington (0, 5, 2, 4), Vance McDonald (X, 5, 5, 5), Ryan Switzer (1, 2, 3, 7)

Air Yards: Antonio Brown (164, 192, 84, 107), JuJu Smith-Schuster (41, 104, 75, 131), James Washington (0, 127, 25, 39), Jesse James (68, 72, 3, 18), Vance McDonald (X, 33, 45, 15), Ryan Switzer (4, 11, 5, 17), James Conner (-6, -3, 7, 20)

Receiving Yards: JuJu Smith-Schuster (119, 120, 116, 60), Antonio Brown (93, 67, 50, 62), Jesse James (60, 138, 7, 23), James Conner (57, 48, 34, 25), Vance McDonald (X, 26, 112, 62), James Washington (0, 14, 25, 10), Ryan Switzer (0, 14, 9, 32)

Carries: James Conner (31, 8, 15, 9), Ben Roethlisberger (3, 2, 4, 1)

RZ Targets: JuJu Smith-Schuster (0, 8, 2, 3), Antonio Brown (2, 2, 0, 1), James Washington (0, 1, 0, 0), Vance McDonald (0, 1, 0, 0), James Conner (1, 1, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: James Conner (2, 2, 0, 2), Ben Roethlisberger (0, 1, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Cameron Sutton (2-55-1, 3-70-1, 0-0, 7-85-1), Mike Hilton (4-60, 2-27, 4-55, 0-0), Joe Haden (1-33, X, 3-23-1, 4-49), Artie Burns (1-4, 4-85-2, 5-115-1, 2-16), Coty Sensabaugh (0-0, 1-8, 6-87-1, 1-5)

Observations: Pittsburgh’s RB2 was blindly mentioned as a late-round selection in August due to the historical usage that role received sans Le’Veon Bell. Without Bell in Week 17 last season, for example, backup Stevan Ridley received 17-of-24 (70.8%) backfield carries. The year prior it was DeAngelo Williams — in his age-33 season, nonetheless — who averaged 22.2 carries, 6.2 targets, and an 84.3% snap rate in the four games Bell missed. Conner, however, has seen his snap rate progressively decline (91.7% > 87.8% > 84.8% > 79.4%) in every outing. There’s still hope as he’s averaged six targets per game and handled 63-of-67 backfield carries. The Falcons’ injury-riddled secondary has notably been carved by opposing running backs in the passing game, permitting 42-310-1 to that position this season.

Tennessee Titans

Targets: Corey Davis (14, 7, 4, 15), Dion Lewis (8, 1, 3, 9), Jonnu Smith (4, 2, 2, 2), Tajae Sharpe (3, 2, 1, 3), Derrick Henry (1, 0, 1, 2), Taywan Taylor (1, 4, 5, 9)

Air Yards: Corey Davis (113, 66, 73, 213), Tajae Sharpe (31, 30, 26, 34), Taywan Taylor (28, 9, 32, 130), Jonnu Smith (27, -5, 7, 24), Derrick Henry (-4, -3, -2, -12), Dion Lewis (-5, -3, -9, 8)

Receiving Yards: Corey Davis (62, 55, 34, 161), Dion Lewis (35, 1, 14, 66), Taywan Taylor (0, 32, 30, 77), Tajae Sharpe (17, 14, 0, 27), Jonnu Smith (12, 0, 9, 0), Derrick Henry (5, 0, 0, 7)

Carries: Dion Lewis (16, 14, 9, 4), Derrick Henry (10, 18, 18, 8), Marcus Mariota (3, X, 7, 10)

RZ Targets: Corey Davis (3, 0, 1, 2), Tajae Sharpe (1, 0, 0, 2), Taywan Taylor (0, 1, 0, 1), Dion Lewis (0, 0, 0, 1), Derrick Henry (0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Dion Lewis (2, 1, 0, 0), Derrick Henry (1, 1, 4, 3), Marcus Mariota (0, 0, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Adoree Jackson (7-66-1, 4-36, 0-0, 3-43), Malcolm Butler (3-94-1, 8-163-2, 3-21, 7-119-1), Logan Ryan (2-7, 3-52, 2-20, 3-25)

Observations: In the Titans’ first game without Rishard Matthews (released/quit), second-year pro Taywan Taylor recorded 7-77 on nine targets (all career-highs). His snap rate (13% > 40.7% > 51.6% > 63.4%) and routes run (5 > 8 > 16 > 34) have progressively increased in every game this season. As expected, the additional dimension in Tennessee’s offense opened the floodgates for Corey Davis, who finally showed ROI with over 50% of the team’s air yards and 9-161-1 receiving line in Week 4. Although Marcus Mariota has been in and out of Tennessee’s lineup sporadically this season, it’s worth noting Davis has recorded a would-be league-high 34.2% target share with the former under center. Tennessee’s refusal to go away also ensured Derrick Henry reap the rewards of neutral game script and out-carry Dion Lewis (8-4) for the third consecutive game. Lewis still out-snapped Henry 48-28 and salvaged an otherwise miserable day on the ground due to his continued involvement in Tennessee’s passing game (9-66 on 32 routes Sunday). This Sunday against the Bills’ inept offense spells another opportunity for Henry to show as a touchdown-dependant RB3.