John Daigle

Targets and Touches

Week 4: AFC Targets & Touches

Tuesday, October 2, 2018


Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless if they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played.

 

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Air yards data is sourced via Josh Hermsmeyer’s AirYards.com. Cornerback and routes run data is sourced via Pro Football Focus. The AFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the NFC is published on Wednesday.

 

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

 

Note: This data will stick to players averaging over one target/touch per game. Players are listed in order of target/touch leaders for their respective teams.

 

Baltimore Ravens

Targets: Michael Crabtree (6, 10, 10, 8), John Brown (4, 10, 9, 7), Willie Snead (6, 8, 5, 7), Javorius Allen (6, 7, 4, 2), Nick Boyle (6, 4, 1, 5), Mark Andrews (4, 4, 3, 2), Maxx Williams (3, 4, 1, 5), Alex Collins (1, 4, 4, 1)

 

Air Yards: John Brown (47, 221, 189, 205), Michael Crabtree (74, 90, 99, 71), Willie Snead (49, 62, 27, 52), Mark Andrews (40, 21, 73, 5), Nick Boyle (18, 46, 1, 16), Maxx Williams (16, 17, 4, 11), Javorius Allen (15, 26, 4, 4), Alex Collins (-1, 6, 1, 2)

 

Receiving Yards: John Brown (44, 92, 86, 116), Michael Crabtree (38, 56, 61, 29), Willie Snead (49, 54, 39, 56), Nick Boyle (40, 26, 2, 36), Maxx Williams (32, 31, 5, 51), Mark Andrews (31, 17, 59, 12), Javorius Allen (15, 36, 19, 17), Alex Collins (6, 55, 6, 3)

 

Carries: Alex Collins (7, 9, 18, 11), Javorius Allen (4, 6, 6, 10), Lamar Jackson (7, 2, 0, 4)

 

RZ Targets: John Brown (2, 1, 0, 0), Nick Boyle (2, 0, 1, 1), Alex Collins (1, 1, 1, 1), Javorius Allen (1, 0, 1, 0), Mark Andrews (1, 1, 0, 0), Michael Crabtree (1, 0, 0, 1), Willie Snead (1, 0, 0, 0), Maxx Williams (1, 0, 1, 1)

 

RZ Carries: Alex Collins (3, 1, 1, 2), Lamar Jackson (2, 2, 0, 1), Javorius Allen (1, 1, 2, 4)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Brandon Carr (2-24, 1-18, 7-88, 2-16), Marlon Humphrey (2-6, 3-23-1, 2-13, 6-65-1), Tavon Young (1-3, 6-80-2, 1-9, 2-39)

 

Observations: Alex Collins notably handled the Ravens’ first two carries inside the five-yard line, but fumbled on his second attempt inside the two. Javorius Allen stepped in and handled all red zone carries from that point forward. Collins out-snapped ‘Buck’ just barely (36-33) but made his sole target inside the five-yard line count with a three-yard score. Allen has still run 24 more routes than Collins (84-60) on the year. If someone tells you they have a grasp on who leads this backfield, they’re lying. Same goes for Baltimore’s tight ends, who split routes between Nick Boyle (17), Mark Andrews (16), and Maxx Williams (11) Sunday. Rookie Hayden Hurst (foot) is close to returning and worth throwing a dart at if you’re in need of a tight end. He led all Ravens tight ends in total routes (48) during the preseason, corralling 5-of-7 targets for 41 yards and one score before being sidelined.

 

Buffalo Bills

Targets: Kelvin Benjamin (8, 3, 5, 6), Zay Jones (6, 4, 1, 7), LeSean McCoy (3, 4, X, 6), Marcus Murphy (2, 5, 1, 0), Andre Holmes (1, 7, 4, 3), Charles Clay (2, 4, 3, 6), Chris Ivory (0, 2, 4, 0)

 

Air Yards: Kelvin Benjamin (195, 34, 50, 97), Zay Jones (57, 73, 11, 77), Andre Holmes (14, 97, 29, 16), Charles Clay (51, 55, -1, 24), Marcus Murphy (4, 28, -11, 0), LeSean McCoy (-11, -18, X, -3), Chris Ivory (0, 18, 10, 0)

 

Receiving Yards: Zay Jones (26, 63, 17, 38), Jason Croom (18, 7, 26, 13), Andre Holmes (14, 19, 29, 8), Kelvin Benjamin (10, 19, 29, 34), Marcus Murphy (0, 7, 1, 0), Charles Clay (0, 29, 18, 40), LeSean McCoy (-1, 29, X, 13), Chris Ivory (0, 1, 70, 0)

 

Carries: LeSean McCoy (7, 9, X, 5), Josh Allen (4, 8, 10, 5), Marcus Murphy (6, 3, 8, 0), Chris Ivory (3, 2, 20, 6)

 

RZ Targets: Kelvin Benjamin (1, 1, 1, 0), Andre Holmes (0, 1, 1, 0), Charles Clay (0, 0, 2, 0), Zay Jones (0, 0, 0, 1)

 

RZ Carries: Josh Allen (2, 2, 4, 0), LeSean McCoy (1, 0, X, 0), Chris Ivory (0, 1, 2, 0), Marcus Murphy (0, 0, 1, 0)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Rafael Bush (3-37-1, 3-31, 6-49, 0-0), Phillip Gaines (4-59-1, 0-0, X, X), Tre’Davious White (2-14, 0-0, 3-15, 5-89), Ryan Lewis (0-0, 0-0, 3-24, 7-111), Taron Johnson (0-0, 0-0, 0-0, 3-25)

 

Observations: LeSean McCoy was adamant he would return following the Bills’ astounding victory over the Vikings in Week 3 and he did to the tune of five carries on 36-of-58 (62%) snaps. Chris Ivory settled back in as Buffalo’s No. 2, finishing with a paltry 6-15 rushing line on 22 snaps. McCoy has averaged just 9.6 touches in three games this season after averaging 21.6 last year. Ivory warrants slight consideration if McCoy is ruled out at some point, but there’s a legitimate case to be made that no one in this offense is worth rostering.

 

Cincinnati Bengals

Targets: A.J. Green (8, 9, 8, 8), Tyler Boyd (5, 9, 7, 15), Joe Mixon (7, 1, X, X), Giovani Bernard (1, 7, 9, 4), Tyler Eifert (3, 4, 8, 4), John Ross (2, 4, 7, 2), C.J. Uzomah (1, 4, 2, 1)

 

Air Yards: A.J. Green (97, 91, 72, 146), Tyler Boyd (25, 114, 113, 56), John Ross (22, 25, 109, 44), Tyler Eifert (20, 30, 99, 17), C.J. Uzomah (4, 10, 14, 6), Giovani Bernard (3, -12, 9, -14), Joe Mixon (-21, -7, X, X)

 

Receiving Yards: A.J. Green (92, 69, 58, 78), Joe Mixon (54, 3, X, X), Tyler Eifert (44, 23, 74, 38), Tyler Boyd (26, 91, 132, 100), Giovani Bernard (11, 15, 25, 27), C.J. Uzomah (4, 45, 19, 0), John Ross (3, 8, 16, 52)

 

Carries: Joe Mixon (17, 21, X, X), Giovani Bernard (1, 6, 12, 15)

 

RZ Targets: A.J. Green (1, 3, 2, 3), John Ross (1, 2, 1, 0), Joe Mixon (0, 1, X, X), Tyler Kroft (0, 1, 0, 0), Tyler Boyd (0, 1, 1, 3), C.J. Uzomah (0, 0, 1, 0), Tyler Eifert (0, 0, 0, 1), Giovani Bernard (0, 0, 0, 1)

 

RZ Carries: Joe Mixon (3, 4, X, X), Giovani Bernard (0, 1, 3, 2)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: William Jackson (6-61-1, 2-13, 1-27, 7-111-1), Dre Kirkpatrick (5-49-1, 3-54-1, 5-58-2, 1-30-1), Darqueze Dennard (5-37, 6-64, 2-28-1, 5-99)

 

Observations: Giovani Bernard handled 19-of-26 (73%) backfield touches on 44 (60%) snaps Sunday. He’s dominated usage without Joe Mixon (knee) the last two games, out-touching fourth-round rookie Mark Walton 36-7 on 74% of Cincinnati’s offensive snaps. Unfortunately, Gio’s time as a mandatory plug-and-play has likely reached its ‘now what?’ moment with Mixon on the cusp of returning in Week 5. If you recall, Mixon was treated as a true bellcow in Week 1, playing 42-of-55 (76.3%) offensive snaps and out-carrying Bernard 17-1. Expect something closer to a committee-approach once Mixon returns (whenever that may be).

 

Cleveland Browns

Targets: Jarvis Landry (16, 7, 15, 10), David Njoku (7, 7, 2, 7), Rashard Higgins (4, 8, 3, 5), Duke Johnson (6, 2, 2, 6), Antonio Callaway (1, 4, 10, 9), Carlos Hyde (3, 1, 3, 1)

 

Air Yards: Jarvis Landry (223, 75, 127, 83), David Njoku (48, 69, 23, 51), Rashard Higgins (48, 49, 34, 61), Antonio Callaway (-4, 68, 185, 138), Duke Johnson (12, -9, 5, 53), Carlos Hyde (-22, -5, 1, -5)

 

Receiving Yards: Jarvis Landry (106, 69, 103, 34), Rashard Higgins (38, 54, 32, 61), Antonio Callaway (0, 81, 20, 54), David Njoku (13, 20, 36, 52), Duke Johnson (8, 7, 24, 45), Carlos Hyde (3, 7, 5, 0)

 

Carries: Carlos Hyde (22, 16, 23, 22), Duke Johnson (5, 3, 2, 2), Nick Chubb (3, 2, 2, 3)

 

RZ Targets: Jarvis Landry (1, 0, 3, 2), Carlos Hyde (0, 0, 1), Antonio Callaway (0, 0, 0, 2), Duke Johnson (0, 0, 0, 1)

 

RZ Carries: Carlos Hyde (1, 2, 4, 6), Duke Johnson (1, 0, 0), Nick Chubb (0, 0, 1), Tyrod Taylor (1, 0, 0)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Briean Boddy-Calhoun (5-139, 0-0, 0-0, 4-35), Denzel Ward (6-50-1, 7-71-1, 2-9, 1-28), Terrance Mitchell (5-49, 6-47-1, 2-19, 4-45), T.J. Carrie (0-0 ,4-31, 3-41, 6-62), E.J. Gaines (0-0, 0-0, 0-0, 3-42)

 

Observations: Nick Chubb, a 98th-percentile SPARQ freak who averaged 6.7 YPC at Georgia, would’ve arguably been the most coveted back in the 2018 draft if it weren’t for No. 2 overall pick and consensus generational-talent Saquon Barkley. Oddly enough, Cleveland was also the worst possible spot for Chubb to land if hoping for a first-year breakout. He showed his explosiveness Sunday in rushing for a team-high 105 yards and two scores, but all of it occurred on just three snaps and three carries. (No, really.) That type of performance would normally garner attention and call for an increase in workload, but Carlos Hyde, who played 50-of-82 offensive snaps against the Raiders, stayed a usage-hog en route to leading the league in overall carries (83) and attempts inside the five-yard line (9). Chubb is worth stashing in deeper leagues, but don’t expect double-digit touches unless Hyde goes down. Unlike Chubb, though, we can easily project better days for rookie Antonio Callaway given his team-high air yards share (39%) on 7.6 targets per game since Josh Gordon was traded. Jarvis Landry has run only three more routes than Callaway (116-113) since Week 2.

 

Denver Broncos

Targets: Demaryius Thomas (10, 11, 5, 7), Emmanuel Sanders (11, 4, 8, 7), Courtland Sutton (5, 8, 3, 6), Jake Butt (4, 7, 3, X), Phillip Lindsay (3, 1, 2, 2), Jeff Heuerman (1, 3, 4, 7), Devontae Booker (2, 0, 7, 2), Royce Freeman (0, 1, 1, 0)   

 

Air Yards: Demaryius Thomas (68, 127, 54, 49), Courtland Sutton (67, 125, 38, 92), Emmanuel Sanders (104, 80, 35, 58), Jake Butt (44, 42, 11, X), Jeff Heuerman (15, 8, 12, 52), Phillip Lindsay (15, -2, 0, 0), Royce Freeman (0, 6, 3, 0), Devontae Booker (-8, 0, 30, -4)

 

Receiving Yards: Emmanuel Sanders (135, 96, 38, 45), Demaryius Thomas (63, 18, 63, 24), Jake Butt (29, 48, 8, X), Courtland Sutton (45, 7, 37, 51), Phillip Lindsay (31, 4, 0, 10), Jeff Heuerman (15, 10, 7, 57), Devontae Booker (11, 0, 34, 9), Royce Freeman (0, 0, 5, 0)

 

Carries: Phillip Lindsay (15, 14, 4, 12), Royce Freeman (15, 8, 13, 8), Devontae Booker (2, 3, 5, 1)

 

RZ Targets: Demaryius Thomas (1, 3, 0, 0), Jake Butt (0, 1, 1, X), Jeff Heuerman (0, 1, 2, 1), Devontae Booker (0, 0, 1, 0)

 

RZ Carries: Phillip Lindsay (0, 4, 0, 3), Royce Freeman (0, 3, 3, 2)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Chris Harris Jr. (2-13, 5-42-1, 2-13, Unavailable), Bradley Roby (3-33-1, 7-68, 3-33-1, Unavailable), Adam Jones (1-6, 4-58, 1-6, Unavailable), Tramaine Brock (1-15, 4-43, 1-1, Unavailable)

 

Observations: Jeff Heuerman and Matt LaCosse were fully expected to split reps without Jake Butt (knee) the rest of the season. But Heuerman was actually utilized as Denver’s TE1, playing 53-of-60 (88%) offensive snaps. His seven targets tied Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas for the team lead Monday night. He’s admittedly a weak option but has suddenly become stream-eligible given Case Keenum’s 21% target clip to his tight ends. Rookie Courtland Sutton’s breakout should be on the horizon, too. The second-rounder has stacked a team-high share of air yards (30%) on just one fewer target than Emmanuel Sanders (18-17) the past three games, but has somehow been outscored by 26.7 fantasy points (43.2-16.5) in that span.

 

Houston Texans

Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (13, 12, 10, 12), Will Fuller (X, 9, 11, 5), Bruce Ellington (8, 3, 1, X), Ryan Griffin (5, 1, 4, 1), Lamar Miller (2, 2, 6, 0), Keke Coutee (X, X, X, 15)

 

Air Yards: DeAndre Hopkins (174, 249, 116, 182), Will Fuller (X, 133, 185, 33), Bruce Ellington (85, 34, 10, X), Ryan Griffin (60, 8, 48, 1), Lamar Miller (3, -5, 35, 0), Keke Coutee (X, X, X, 51)

 

Receiving Yards: DeAndre Hopkins (78, 135, 86, 169), Will Fuller (X, 113, 101, 49), Bruce Ellington (37, 45, 10, X), Ryan Griffin (0, 19, 44, 12), Lamar Miller (11, 2, 41, 0), Keke Coutee (X, X, X, 109)

 

Carries: Lamar Miller (20, 14, 10, 14), Deshaun Watson (8, 5, 5, 6), Alfred Blue (5, 7, 4, 13)

 

RZ Targets: Ryan Griffin (3, 0, 1, 0), DeAndre Hopkins (2, 0, 1, 2), Will Fuller (X, 0, 2, 1), Alfred Blue (0, 0, 0, 1), Keke Coutee (X, X, X, 1)

 

RZ Carries: Lamar Miller (4, 2, 2, 4), Deshaun Watson (3, 0, 2, 1), Alfred Blue (1, 0, 0, 1)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jonathan Joseph (6-40, 2-32-1, 4-53, 9-155), Aaron Colvin (0-0, 3-14, 5-57, 10-111), Natrell Jamerson (0-0, 1-66-1, 0-0, 0-0), Shareece Wright (0-0, 0-0, 2-27, 7-60-1)

 

Observations: Default slot wideout Bruce Ellington was placed on injured reserve mid-week, which allowed rookie Keke Coutee (11-109) to finish with a team-high 15 targets on 80-of-86 (93%) snaps in his first active game. It’s possible Coutee only flourished to such an extent because Will Fuller re-aggravated his hamstring and failed to return after exiting in the second quarter. No matter. Coutee is still in line to soak up the 83.4% of snaps Ellington had quietly logged with Houston’s offense. Highly touted throughout the offseason by Footballguys’ Sigmund Bloom, the fourth-round rookie should keep his high floor in the Texans’ thin-sliced target tree. He’s a button-smash WR3 if Fuller misses any time.

 

Indianapolis Colts

Targets: T.Y. Hilton (11, 11, 10, 6), Jack Doyle (10, 5, X, X), Ryan Grant (9, 2, 4, 7), Nyheim Hines (9, 1, 5, 11), Eric Ebron (5, 4, 11, 10), Jordan Wilkins (3, 2, 2, 1), Chester Rogers (3, 4, 4, 11), Marlon Mack (X, 2, X, X), Zach Pascal (1, 0, 2, 10)

 

Air Yards: T.Y. Hilton (108, 72, 75, 114), Jack Doyle (59, 25, X, X), Ryan Grant (59, 20, 36, 60), Eric Ebron (50, 52, 102, 79), Nyheim Hines (4, -2, -6, 41), Chester Rogers (3, 3, 23, 66), Jordan Wilkins (-5, -3, -4, -5), Marlon Mack (X, -11, X, X), Zach Pascal (16, 0, 2, 119)

 

Receiving Yards: T.Y. Hilton (46, 83, 50, 115), Ryan Grant (59, 30, 35, 64), Jack Doyle (60, 20, X, X), Eric Ebron (51, 26, 33, 40), Chester Rogers (18, 17, 14, 85), Nyheim Hines (33, -2, 25, 63), Jordan Wilkins (21, 3, 1, 0), Marlon Mack (X, 2, X, X), Zach Pascal (18, 0, 3, 56)

 

Carries: Jordan Wilkins (14, 10, 6, 8), Marlon Mack (X, 10, X, X), Nyheim Hines (5, 4, 5, 4)

 

RZ Targets: T.Y. Hilton (3, 1, 2, 0), Jack Doyle (2, 1, X, X), Eric Ebron (1, 1, 4, 2), Jordan Wilkins (0, 1, 1, 0), Ryan Grant (0, 0, 2, 0), Zach Pascal (0, 0, 1, 1), Nyheim Hines (0, 0, 1, 2), Chester Rogers (0, 0, 1, 1)

 

RZ Carries: Marlon Mack (X, 3, X, X), Jordan Wilkins (2, 1, 1, 0), Nyheim Hines (0, 2, 1, 0)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Nate Hairston (5-54, 4-43, 4-52-1, 7-77), Kenny Moore II (1-4, 5-49, 3-17, 2-21), Quincy Wilson (4-45-1, 1-7, 0-0, 0-0), Pierre Desir (0-0, 3-29, 2-20, 3-73)

 

Observations: Jeremy McNichols was signed from the practice squad to fill in for Marlon Mack (hamstring) and ex-Colts journeyman Christine Michael (released), but was expectedly out-carried (8-2) and out-snapped (32-2) by rookie plodder Jordan Wilkins. More importantly, 4.38-burner Nyheim Hines has quietly played 70.5% of the Colts’ offensive snaps the past two weeks, seeing 9 > 5> 11 targets (8.3 per game) in the three contests Mack has missed. Given his sudden hybrid WR1-usage, Hines, who led all running backs in routes run (46) Sunday, has entered strong PPR RB3/FLEX territory. It’s worth monitoring Indy’s backfield disparity with Robert Turbin (suspension) back in the mix this week. Eric Ebron stayed a usage-based TE1, running 57 routes on 76 (84%) snaps Sunday. Without Jack Doyle (hip) the last two weeks, Ebron has totaled 21 targets (10-73-1) and run the second-most routes (95) among all tight ends. That insane usage deems him top-10 at his position despite the fact that he’s, quite frankly, not good. If you're looking for receiver help during the upcoming bye-weeks, it's also worth noting Zach Pascal came from nowhere to record 10 targets (6-56-1) on 32 routes with T.Y. Hilton (hamstring) ailing. Hilton is unlikely to suit up Thursday.

 

Jacksonville Jaguars

Targets: Dede Westbrook (6, 6, 4, 13), Donte Moncrief (5, 10, 3, 5), Keelan Cole (4, 8, 9, 3), T.J. Yeldon (7, 5, 7, 3), Austin Seferian-Jenkins (5, 5, 5, 4), Corey Grant (0, 7, 2, 3), Leonard Fournette (3, X, X, 1)

 

Air Yards: Donte Moncrief (99, 120, 31, 46), Keelan Cole (39, 89, 56, 8), Dede Westbrook (69, 17, 27, 53), Austin Seferian-Jenkins (13, 30, 22, 27), T.J. Yeldon (5, 13, 11, -3), Corey Grant (0, 8, -1, -10), Leonard Fournette (-8, X, X, 1)

 

Receiving Yards: Keelan Cole (54, 116, 40, 15), Dede Westbrook (51, 76, 31, 130), Corey Grant (0, 56, -1, 12), Austin Seferian-Jenkins (25, 23, 18, 24), Donte Moncrief (14, 34, 16, 109), T.J. Yeldon (18, 13, 46, 48), Leonard Fournette (14, X, X, 5)

 

Carries: T.J. Yeldon (14, 10, 7, 18), Leonard Fournette (9, X, X, 11), Blake Bortles (4, 6, 5, 3), Corey Grant (1, 4, 6, 1)

 

RZ Targets: T.J. Yeldon (1, 1, 0, 0), Corey Grant (0, 1, 0, 1), Donte Moncrief (0, 2, 0, 0), Austin Seferian-Jenkins (0, 1, 0, 0), Keelan Cole (0, 0, 0, 1)

 

RZ Carries: T.J. Yeldon (2, 3, 0, 5), Leonard Fournette (1, X, 0, 2), Blake Bortles (0, 1, 0, 0)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jalen Ramsey (5-75, 8-95, 1-6, 2-15), D.J. Hayden (3-12, 7-62-1, X, X), A.J. Buoye (1-10, 3-22, 5-58, 1-6), Tyler Patmon (0-0, 0-0, 1-7, 5-49)

 

Observations: Blake Bortles has recorded 26, 38, 29, 45, and 34 passing attempts in the five games Leonard Fournette (hamstring) has missed since being drafted No. 4 overall last season. Jags coach Doug Marrone is reportedly “uncertain” when Fournette will return, making Jacksonville’s play-caller a fruitful buy-extremely-low candidate as early as this week against the Chiefs’ hapless secondary. Bortles even makes for a tremendous Week 5 DFS option given recency bias of Kansas City’s secondary, which was perceived as stout, against Case Keenum and the Broncos. Without Fournette in Weeks 2 and 3, T.J. Yeldon out-snapped (79-50) and out-touched (25-17) #TeamPreseason standout Corey Grant. Profiling as a pass-catching back, Yeldon ran 16 more routes than Grant (48-32) in that span, too. Marrone will likely disperse both in a 60-40 split, with Yeldon leading in carries for the foreseeable future. Kansas City is most penetrable on the outside versus Orlando Scandrick and Steven Nelson, making Keelan Cole (team-high 199 routes since Week 2) and Donte Moncrief (team-high 33% share of air yards in that span) the receivers to own short term. Dede Westbrook is still worth buying as a WR4/FLEX given his team-high 18% target share since Week 2.

 


12
You can follow John Daigle on Twitter @notJDaigle.
