Podcast: Waiver Wire Week 5

Tuesday, October 2, 2018

The true Touchdown Celebration Influencers are here. Ray and Josh help fix your fantasy team via the waiver wire. Is Keke Coutee's role sustainable? Can we finally cash those Taywan checks? Plus Nyheim Hines being the next pass catching threat out of the backfield. Subscribe via iTunes



Subscribe via RSS



Subscribe via Stitcher

The true Touchdown Celebration Influencers are here. Ray and Josh help fix your fantasy team via the waiver wire. Is Keke Coutee's role sustainable? Can we finally cash those Taywan checks? Plus Nyheim Hines being the next pass catching threat out of the backfield. Subscribe via iTunes



Subscribe via RSS



Subscribe via Stitcher