Dose: Mahomes Does It Again

Tuesday, October 2, 2018

Mark it down. October 1, 2018: the day I stopped doubting Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes is not of this world. How could he be? The arm, the accuracy, the brilliant maneuvering outside the pocket, the fact that he hasn’t thrown an interception all season—the guy’s a freak-and-a-half.

The alien lifeform the Chiefs employ as their starting quarterback was at it again Monday night in Denver which, coincidentally, was the site of his very first NFL start last year in Week 17. Down 10 points on the road in the fourth quarter, Mahomes, a barely-23-year-old (his birthday was just two weeks ago) with five games of NFL starting experience, faced his toughest challenge yet. A lesser quarterback may have folded under the pressure, but that’s not Mahomes’ style. No sir. Mahomes had to empty his bag of tricks but he pulled it off, engineering a pair of late touchdown drives as the Chiefs hung on for a thrilling 27-23 victory to run their record to a perfect 4-0.

Mahomes’ late heroics will undoubtedly be the lead story on SportsCenter this morning, but you know what’s crazy about it? This was probably his worst start all season. In fact, the second-year signal-caller looked downright human during the first half, completing just 8-of-17 passes for 66 yards, though he did supply the Chiefs’ lone touchdown on an eight-yard rushing score. Anchored by former Super Bowl MVP Von Miller and stud rookie Bradley Chubb, Denver brought heat on Mahomes all night, forcing him to make plays outside the pocket. The Broncos also silenced Travis Kelce in the first half, holding him without a single catch.

But the dam broke in the fourth quarter as Mahomes finally found his footing, continually turning water into wine on an epic, 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Coach Andy Reid embraced his inner Doug Pederson by going for it on fourth-and-one from his own 46-yard-line, which the Chiefs converted on a 22-yard completion to running back Kareem Hunt. Kelce capped the drive with a two-yard touchdown off a screen from Mahomes, narrowing the Broncos’ lead to three with 6:27 remaining.

After a Broncos three-and-out, the miracle man got back to work, marching the Chiefs downfield in exhilarating fashion. Mahomes made the play of his life on third-and-five with 3:14 left on the clock, shot-putting a left-handed pass to Tyreek Hill for the first down. In an opening month chock-full of incredible plays, particularly on the offensive side, Mahomes’ lefty lob stands out as the most ludicrous. Hunt, who enjoyed a monster night with 175 yards from scrimmage (that’s more than he had in his previous three games combined), delivered the knockout blow shortly after by punching in a goal-line touchdown with 1:39 remaining. The Broncos had a chance to rebut, but their comeback effort fell short as Case Keenum’s fourth-down heave to Courtland Sutton fell incomplete. It looked like Sutton was trying to lateral the ball to a teammate but officials determined he never had possession.

Had they held on, Monday would have given Denver its biggest win of the Vance Joseph Era. Keenum continued his sluggish start with another poor outing in Week 4, delivering 245 scoreless yards against a Chiefs secondary that’s been nonexistent throughout year. Keenum is best known for last season’s Minneapolis Miracle against New Orleans, but when he had a chance to be the hero in the final minutes Monday night, he couldn’t cash in. The veteran’s biggest missed opportunity came on Denver’s last possession when he airmailed a wide-open Demaryius Thomas, failing to connect on what should have been the go-ahead touchdown.

The Broncos must already be feeling buyer’s remorse after handing Keenum a two-year, $36 million deal this offseason, a hefty sum for a quarterback currently sporting a disastrous 3-to-6 touchdown to interception ratio. The 30-year-old enjoyed a breakout year with Minnesota in 2017 but given his early struggles in Denver, it’s fair to wonder how much of his success was due to the presence of star receivers Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs.

Keenum’s regression has been a disappointment for Denver, but at least Phillip Lindsay has been a pleasant surprise. The undrafted rookie and Colorado native wasn’t on anyone’s fantasy radar this summer but the 24-year-old has quickly surged to the top of Denver’s running back depth chart. Coming off an abbreviated Week 3—he was ejected for throwing punches during a pile-up in a loss to Baltimore—Lindsay rumbled to 69 yards on 12 carries while out-touching teammate and fellow rookie Royce Freeman 14-8.

The biggest obstacle in the way of Lindsay’s fantasy success is his size, or lack thereof, especially compared to Freeman, who tips the scales at a hulking 238 pounds. Freeman’s bruising frame makes him an ideal goal-line finisher and a candidate to spell the diminutive Lindsay (5’8”/190) whenever the Broncos are close to scoring. That’s a frustrating conundrum for fantasy owners wanting to use Lindsay, though Monday it all worked out as both players were able to visit the end zone. Lindsay’s score from a yard out in the third quarter marked his first career touchdown, a well-deserved milestone for a player who didn’t even get an invite to this year’s Combine. Freeman still has vulture written all over him, though seeing Lindsay get a goal-line chance Monday was obviously a positive and a good sign for his long-term fantasy prospects.

Even without Sammy Watkins, who bowed out with a hamstring injury in the first half, Mahomes still dazzled on Monday night, eclipsing 300 yards passing for the third time in as many weeks. More importantly, the Texas Tech alum has yet to lose an NFL start, a feat made more impressive by the fact that four of his five career games have come away from Arrowhead Stadium. A versatile talent heading one of the league’s most creative offenses, Mahomes’ early fantasy success is no mirage. Like The Dude, he’s the man for his time and place. Actually, that’s not a bad nickname for Mahomes. Can we use that?

Quick Hits: According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Le’Veon Bell is expected to report to the Steelers during their bye in Week 7. This news come a day after NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the Steelers were “actively shopping” Bell, seeking a second-round pick and a “good player” as compensation. James Conner has handled the workhorse role in Bell’s absence … The Chiefs had been “inching” toward a trade for Earl Thomas, according to Yahoo’s Terez Paylor, though that pursuit has ended now that Thomas is out with a broken leg. The five-time All-Pro selection will hit free agency this offseason … Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Mike Davis has earned a spot in the team’s running back rotation. With Chris Carson (hip) absent, Davis led Seattle’s backfield with 124 yards (101 rushing, 23 receiving) and two touchdowns in Sunday’s win over Arizona … Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Ezekiel Elliott is dealing with ankle and knee injuries. Neither ailment affected him in Week 4 as Zeke rolled to a career-high 240 yards (152 rushing, 88 receiving) Sunday against Detroit … A sprained MCL will sideline O.J. Howard for 2-4 weeks. With the Buccaneers on bye this week, it’s possible the tight end could be back for Week 6 against Atlanta … As expected, the Buccaneers will start Jameis Winston coming out of their bye week. Ryan Fitzpatrick saw the writing on the wall after being benched for Winston midway through Sunday’s loss to the Bears … Ravens coach John Harbaugh voiced his frustration with Alex Collins after Sunday’s win over Pittsburgh, chiding the running back for losing a fumble on the goal line. Javorius Allen could be in line for more touches with Collins in Harbaugh’s doghouse … Hayden Hurst will likely debut against Cleveland in Week 5 after missing the first four games while recovering from foot surgery. The former Pittsburgh Pirates farmhand was the first tight end taken in April’s draft … Falcons coach Dan Quinn “hopes” to have Devonta Freeman back for Week 5 against the Steelers. Freeman hasn’t played since injuring his knee on opening night … Jaguars coach Doug Marrone isn’t sure when Leonard Fournette will return from his hamstring injury, though he’s likely to miss at least two games, according to Adam Schefter. T.J. Yeldon handled most of Jacksonville’s rushing work after Fournette exited Sunday against the Jets … Bengals coach Marvin Lewis said “we’ll see” when asked about Joe Mixon’s availability for Week 5 against the Dolphins. Giovani Bernard has been filling in for Mixon, who underwent arthroscopic surgery after injuring his knee in Week 2 … Randall Cobb admitted he wasn’t close to playing Sunday against Buffalo. That casts doubt on his status for Week 5 against Detroit. With Cobb nursing a hamstring injury and Geronimo Allison in the concussion protocol, rookie Marquez Valdes-Scantling could be called on to start opposite Davante Adams at wide receiver … Rob Gronkowski was unable to practice on Monday. Though Gronk’s ankle injury is not considered serious, he faces an uphill battle to play on a short week … Colts coach Frank Reich acknowledged that Darius Leonard is dealing with a minor ankle injury. The rookie linebacker has been a beast this year, leading the NFL with 54 tackles. He’s also tied for fifth in the league with four sacks … Dalvin Cook returned from a hamstring injury in Week 4 but said he’s still not 100 percent. The second-year running back was in on just 18-of-74 offensive snaps in Thursday’s loss to the Rams … Texans coach Bill O’Brien said the team will “see how it goes” in regards to Will Fuller’s status for Week 5 against Dallas. Fuller scored a touchdown in Sunday’s win over Indianapolis, his third of the season, but left that game with a hamstring injury … Niners receiver Dante Pettis has been ruled out for Week 5 against Arizona. The second-round rookie out of Washington went down with a left knee injury in Sunday’s loss to the Chargers.