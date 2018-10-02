Waiver Wire: Week 5

Tuesday, October 2, 2018

Welcome to the 5th edition of Waiver Wired for the 2018 season. Following two relatively mild injury weeks, the bug hit in full force Week 4. Tyler Eifert’s season-ending ankle break was the worst injury among the fantasy positions, but Leonard Fournette, Rob Gronkowski, T.Y. Hilton, Will Fuller, Sammy Watkins, Geronimo Allison, and O.J. Howard all left with injuries which are likely to affect their availability moving forward. Ezekiel Elliott is also playing through knee and ankle injuries which are at least a mild concern even if he does not appear likely to sit out this week. All of that has created a crowded wire with several interesting options.



In addition to the injuries, it is worth noting both Mark Ingram and Julian Edelman are eligible to return from suspension this week. Ingram is available in 10 percent of Yahoo leagues while Edelman is available in 16 percent. They are the top adds in those leagues.



As a reminder, the drop list consists of players who are no longer must-roster assets, recommended adds are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, the watch list consists of players who are worthy of a roster spot if possible, and deep cuts are players rostered in five percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.



The Drop List

QB: Ryan Fitzpatrick

WR: Chris Hogan, Robby Anderson

TE: Tyler Eifert



There are not any highly-rostered running backs I can recommend as drops, but Peyton Barber, Jamaal Williams, and Rashaad Penny are all right on the borderline. Penny would be an easy recommendation if not for the new uncertainty in the backfield, and it is likely he will be on this list officially if Chris Carson is able to return this week. Barber and Williams could join him if it looks like Ronald Jones and Aaron Jones are taking the lead job. Another running back to consider is LeSean McCoy, but the possibility he is traded keeps him on the bench. Perhaps Julian Edelman’s return sparks a renaissance for Hogan, but he has yet to top 42 yards this season and will have a lot more target competition moving forward. The Fitzmagic is dead. Pour some out. Eifert’s injury is such a gut punch for a player who was just rounding into form. It is also another pockmark on a desolate tight end landscape. O.J. Howard would have been on this list in previous seasons, but tight end is too weak to drop someone of his ability, especially since he was already going to be on bye this week.





Quarterbacks

1. Blake Bortles

2. Marcus Mariota

3. Derek Carr

4. Joe Flacco



Running Backs

T.J. Yeldon rostered in 51 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 1 add if available.

1. Nyheim Hines

2. Ronald Jones

3. Mike Davis

4. Alfred Blue

5. Rod Smith

6. Corey Grant

7. Latavius Murray

8. Corey Clement

9. Nick Chubb

10. Robert Turbin



Wide Receivers

1. Antonio Callaway

2. Keke Coutee

3. Geronimo Allison

4. Taywan Taylor

5. Dede Westbrook

6. Chris Godwin

7. Taylor Gabriel

8. Ted Ginn

9. Marquez Valdes-Scantling

10. Christian Kirk

11. Courtland Sutton

12. Cameron Meredith

13. D.J. Moore

14. Ryan Grant

15. Chester Rogers



Tight Ends

1. Vance McDonald

2. Hayden Hurst

3. Jack Doyle

4. Cameron Brate

5. Tyler Kroft

6. Jeff Heuerman



Defense/Special Teams

1. Carolina Panthers

2. Tennessee Titans

3. Dallas Cowboys

Looking Ahead: Seattle Seahawks



Kickers

1. Chris Boswell

2. Ka’imi Fairbairn

3. Josh Lambo

Looking Ahead: Greg Zuerlein



QUARTERBACKS

1. Blake Bortles, Jaguars – Rostered in 33 percent of Yahoo leagues

Mariota is the better long-term option, but it is difficult to overlook Bortles’ situation this week. While he laid an egg against Mariota’s Titans in Week 3, to that point he had averaged 323 passing yards with three 300-yard games in the four Leonard Fournette sat out in his career. With Fournette out most of the game against the Jets, Bortles once again exploded for 388 yards and two passing touchdowns. Fournette is almost certainly going to sit out this week, meaning Bortles will carry that track record into a prime matchup with the Chiefs, who have played better pass defense lately but will be a good matchup all season because of the script their offense can create for the opposing team.



2. Marcus Mariota, Titans – Rostered in 33 percent of Yahoo leagues

Mariota finally looked healthy in Week 4, and that allowed the Titans’ passing attack to play like the unit we were hoping to see. Mariota dropped 344 yards and two scores on the Eagles including a great fourth-down conversion and the game-winning touchdown in overtime. More importantly, he racked up those totals by pushing the ball downfield and creating big plays. He also kept producing with his legs, adding 46 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Buffalo’s pass defense has tightened up the last two weeks, but Mariota is a fringe QB1 this week who could develop into an every-week starter moving forward.



3. Derek Carr, Raiders – Rostered in 36 percent of Yahoo leagues

Carr had been getting the yards early in the season, but the touchdowns simply had not shown up. That changed in a big way against the Browns. He threw four scores including two to Jared Cook, who was tackled near the goal-line twice the week before. Carr keeps throwing interceptions, but he has now thrown for 782 yards over the last two games and is averaging 343 per game so far this year. This week, he gets a Chargers defense which was lit up by Jared Goff in Week 3 and just gave up 298 yards and two scores to C.J. Beathard.



4. Joe Flacco, Ravens – Rostered in 25 percent of Yahoo leagues

2018 was a weird place even before Flacco worked his way into the weekly streaming conversation, but his solid fantasy play has certainly added to the aura. Flacco now has multiple scores in three of four games and has topped 360 yards in two of his last three outings. The Browns had been playing reasonably well against quarterbacks, but they were shredded by Carr last week.



Watch List: Of the two quarterbacks on bye, Jameis Winston is the one to target for those looking for a stash. We have already seen what is capable in this offense with Ryan Fitzpatrick, and Winston was the QB7 in per-game scoring last season if the two games he left early are taken out of the mix. He will be a top-12 option at worst against the Falcons in Week 6…Mitchell Trubisky should certainly be added in any two-quarterback formats or deep leagues in which he was dropped, but quarterback is too deep to spend a roster spot on a player who might be ranked among the top-15 quarterbacks in two weeks…Andy Dalton threw four touchdowns against them, but the only other passing score the Ravens have allowed this season was to Ben Roethlisberger, who they limited to 274 yards, that touchdown, and an interception on Sunday night. Their schedule has not been the toughest, but this is not the best spot for Baker Mayfield…Dak Prescott finally did not have a terrible game, but he needs to show more before being used in even a good looking matchup like the one he gets in Houston this week…Eli Manning always has blow-up potential because he plays with Odell Beckham, but he laid an egg in a great spot last week and has one or fewer touchdowns in three of four games…Case Keenum has faltered in two great spots at home in the last three games…C.J. Beathard played well in his first start of the season, but the matchup against the Cardinals is not ideal…As predicted, the big plays – two of which were glorified handoffs in Week 3 – dried up, and Ryan Tannehill was a fantasy disaster. He is not going to be an option as long as the Dolphins are throwing 25 times a game and on pace to run 800 plays…Josh Rosen had a good debut and gets a good matchup against the 49ers, but much like Tannehill, his offense needs to crank up the pace before he becomes a fantasy option…Sam Darnold has thrown for more than 200 yards just once this season and has two touchdowns total in the last three games…Yikes, Josh Allen.



