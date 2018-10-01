Dynasty First Down: Week Four

Monday, October 1, 2018

Welcome to the Dynasty First Down, where each week, I'll focus on one player losing dynasty value. This is just a portion of a dynasty series entitled Three & Out, which can be found each Monday. To find the full article, check out our Rotoworld Season Pass, which also includes projections, early-week rankings, WR & RB reports, exclusive columns and chats with our experts and much more.

Note: Any dynasty ADP or dynasty trades referenced in this article can be found at dynastyleaguefootball.com

Risers:





Tarik Cohen, RB CHI

Through the first two games, it appeared that second-year RB Tarik Cohen simply wasn’t a major part of the Bears’ weekly game plan. While he played 40%, 32% and 41% of the snaps, respectively, he was touching the ball on less than 30% of those snaps. After being productive with limited touches in Week Three (eight touches for 68 yards) Cohen’s role grew in the Bears dominating win over Tampa in Week Four. Cohen played 48% of the snaps, touched the ball on 69% of his time on the field and finished with over 30 fantasy points. After months of swearing that starting RB Jordan Howard would be used as a pass-catcher and then following through with that early in the season, things are trending towards Cohen. Howard’s targets have dropped each week this season, going from 5-4-2-1, while Cohen saw a season-high eight looks on Sunday. Cohen’s dynasty value has remained relatively unchanged, seemingly always available in the seventh or eighth round



