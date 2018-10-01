Patrick Daugherty

The Morning After

Corey Davis' Breakout

Monday, October 1, 2018


Corey Davis’ breakout had been the slowest train coming. The No. 5 overall pick of last year’s draft, Davis entered Week 4 having never scored a regular season touchdown or recorded a 100-yard game. Although 23rd in targets (24) through 2018’s first three games, Davis was a distant 49th in receptions (13) and 57th in yardage (151). His yards per route run was a middling 1.84.


His own hamstring injury likely played a part, but it was the injury to Davis’ quarterback, Marcus Mariota, that most seemed to be holding him back. With Mariota playing with essentially one arm, the Titans’ down-field game was nonexistent. It’s down the field where 6-foot-3, 209-pound Davis does the most damage. That’s where he finally changed the narrative on Sunday, splitting deep coverage to catch a 51-yard pass on a critical fourth quarter drive. He would finish the job one quarter later — the dying seconds of overtime — first breaking Eagles CB Avonte Maddox’s ankles with a move before skying over him for a 10-yard, walk-off score.


It was a moment of deliverance that needs to become a stepping stone. With Delanie Walker on injured reserve and Rishard Matthews on the street, the Titans — who weren’t exactly spoon feeding Davis before — are now all the way in. Fantasy owners, meanwhile, probably wouldn’t mind having an extra WR2 with bye weeks coming hot and heavy. Obstacles remain. Mariota, though apparently healthy now, has rarely stayed that way for long. For his part, Davis has been listed with his hamstring in each of his first two seasons. For the duo to be dynamic, it must stay off the trainer’s table.


It must then break old habits. Conservatism has been the core of Mariota’s game. That’s not going to keep Davis humming. Sunday — which came against one of the league’s best defenses — must be the blueprint. Lots of targets, with heaps of them beyond the short area of the field. Volume isn’t a synonym for usage. Davis has had the former all four games this season. Sunday, he had the latter. If they converge on the same plane, Davis will be a top-24 receiver who could crash the top 12.    


Five Week 4 Storylines


Tyler Eifert suffers the most unfortunate fate. Eifert lost most of 2016-17 to back issues. No stranger to injury, he appeared in just 39-of-80 possible games through the first five years of his career. That’s what made his good 2018 health so exciting. A mountainous 6-foot-6 scoring machine, Eifert got on the board with a 15-yarder in the first quarter against the Falcons. Two quarters later, he was done for the season. Eifert has dealt with neck, shoulder, elbow, knee, ankle and head issues. None of that compared to what happened in Atlanta. Eifert’s ankle quite literally snapped as all 232 pounds of De'Vondre Campbell rolled him into him. The shocking visual was hard to take in without feeling ill. There was nothing “injury prone” about the play. The random violence of the NFL simply claimed a player who had been hurt so many times before. Eifert has battled back time and again. Now 28 and headed to free agency, this will be his toughest comeback yet.       


T.Y. Hilton pops a hammy in Colts’ devastating loss. Hilton first checked out with a chest injury but managed to stay in the game to catch 4-of-6 targets for 115 yards. That included two 40-plus receptions. Hilton averaged 28.7 yards per grab after entering Week 4 with a 10.5 mark. With the Colts playing on Thursday Night Football, Hilton is expected to miss Week 5, which will greatly complicate matters for Andrew Luck against the Patriots. Luck finally showed signs of life against the Texans, generating 464 yards, albeit on a mammoth 62 attempts. Even after that effort, Luck is still averaging a measly 6.05 yards per attempt. With Hilton sidelined, that will be his over/under against the Pats. Thursday will be just the third missed game of Hilton’s career.   


Rob Gronkowski tweaks ankle as Pats demolish Dolphins. With four catches for 44 yards, Gronk took a seat in the third quarter of the Pats’ 38-7 embarrassment of their division rivals. That’s not the most scintillating statline, though Gronk was occupying plenty of defensive attention in the middle of the field. There was no indication of a serious aggravation of the ankle issue that limited Gronk in practice last week, but the calculus could change for Week 5 with the Patriots playing on Thursday Night Football. Gronk might not have enough time to get the swelling down, etc. Although this is more important than a fifth game typically would be for the 2-2 Pats, coach Bill Belichick is still going to play the long game. Owners need to be making other plans.    


Geronimo Allison suffers concussion against Bills. Running as the Packers’ No. 2 receiver in Randall Cobb’s (hamstring) absence, Allison caught six balls for 80 yards on a career-high 11 targets before suffering his head injury late in the third quarter. It’s the first documented concussion of the 2016 undrafted free agent’s NFL career. He has a full week to get healthy for the Packers’ trip to Detroit. If neither Allison nor Cobb can get cleared, fifth-round rookie Marquez Valdes-Scantling will be in line for a start. The Pack’s No. 3 against the Bills, Valdes-Scantling played 54-of-76 snaps but caught just 1-of-3 targets for 38 yards. Allison is a better bet to get the go-ahead than Cobb, who injured himself last Thursday and did not seem close to suiting up for Week 4.     


Calvin Ridley films more touchdown training videos for Julio Jones. Ridley scored for the fifth and sixth times this season, giving him six touchdowns over his past three games after a target-less Week 1 in Philadelphia. 26 percent of Ridley’s 23 looks have ended in the end zone. It’s a Will Fuller-ian rate of scoring for a team that had been struggling to put the biscuit in the basket. It’s not sustainable, of course, though four of Ridley’s six scores have originated in the red zone. He’s clearly going to be featured inside the 20. Ridley will be a high-end WR3 for Week 5 against the Steelers’ hazmat cornerback corps.  


