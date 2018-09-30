Week 4 Live Blog

Sunday, September 30, 2018

Week Four is here and brings with it new LeVeon Bell rumors and plenty of difficult fantasy decisions. We also have our first byes of the 2018 season and the Panthers and Redskins take the week off. Here's to a great day for football!

(2:46PM) INJURY: Bengals TE Tyler Eifert is down on the field and being attended to by the training staff.

(2:42PM) INJURY: Some huge news from the later afternoon games, Seattle RB Chris Carson has been ruled out. We assume rookie RB Rashaad Penny will start.

(2:38PM) With most games at the half, here are the top fantasy producers at each position:

QB- Mitch Trubisky, Matt Ryan, Andy Dalton

RB- Tarik Cohen, Giovani Bernard, Ezekiel Elliott

WR- Taylor Gabriel, DeAndre Hopkins, Cordarrelle Patterson

TE- Trey Burton, Tyler Eifert, Zach Ertz

(2:36PM) INJURY: The Jaguars have now ruled out RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring) for the remainder of the game. Oof!

(2:30PM) TOUCHDOWN: New England is wiping out the undefeated Dolphins, now up 24-0. QB Tom Brady hit WR Phillip Dorsett for a nine-yard score. Brady has already bested his numbers from last week with 154 passing yards and two scores.

(2:29PM) TOUCHDOWN: Texans DE JJ Watt completed a strip/sack of Colts QB Andrew Luck and that led to a quick touchdown for Houston. QB Deshaun Watson threw a bullet pass to WR DeAndre Hopkins from five yards out to giving Houston a 21-7 lead.

(2:26PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Cowboys have regained the lead as QB Dak Prescott hit RB Ezekiel Elliott with a short pass and Zeke did the rest. Elliott took it 38 yards, weaving through the defense for the touchdown.

(2:23PM) TOUCHDOWN: The shootout continues as the Falcons and Bengals have combined for 49 first-half points. The latest comes on a one-yard touchdown run from Cincinnati RB Giovani Bernard, who is up to 56 total yards and two touchdowns in the game.

(2:13PM) TOUCHDOWN: In a unique formation that saw both QBs Mitch Trubisky and Chase Daniel lined up side by side in the backfield, the Bears have scored again and Trubs threw his fifth touchdown pass of the day. He pitched to WR Taylor Gabriel who outran the defense for a three-yard score, making it 25-3 with around five minutes left in the half.

(2:10PM) TOUCHDOWN: Falcons rookie WR Calvin Ridley is proving last week's amazing performance was no fluke. He's already seen four targets today, catching two of them. The latest went for an 11-yard touchdown from QB Matt Ryan.

(2:09PM) TOUCHDOWN: After a horrendous snap led to a turnover, the Patriots increased their lead on a 22-yard touchdown run from RB James White. The Pats lead 17-0, looking to snap their two-game losing streak.

(2:04PM) TOUCHDOWN: There are still nearly eight minutes remaining in the second quarter, but Bears QB Mitch Trubisky now has four passing touchdowns. The latest came on a 20-yard strike to a wide open WR Josh Bellamy. Trubisky has 221 passing yards and four scores while opposing QB Ryan Fitzpatrick has just 78 yards in the game.

(2:03PM) TOUCHDOWN: It's just like old times. Eagles WR Jordan Matthews caught a 56-yard touchdown from QB Carson Wentz, giving Philly a 7-3 lead.

(2:00PM) TOUCHDOWN: We finally have a touchdown in the Jets/Jags matchup. With RB Leonard Fournette on the sidelines, RB TJ Yeldon is seeing some work. He caught a short pass from QB Blake Bortles and took it for a 31-yard score to give Jacksonville a 13-0 lead.

(1:58PM) INJURY/TOUCHDOWN: Well, this is a first...Bengals WR John Ross, who has struggled throughout his time in the league, caught a 39-yard underthrown touchdown pass from QB Andy Dalton and evidently hurt his lower leg on the play. Ross was able to leave the field on his own but was noticeably limping and favoring his leg.

(1:57PM) INJURY: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott targeted WR Tavon Austin deep in the end zone. Austin couldn't make the catch and things got worse as Austin suffered an injury.

(1:54PM) INJURY: The Colts got some good news as WR TY Hilton was able to return to the field after leaving with an earlier injury.

(1:53PM) TOUCHDOWN: The shootout continues as Atlanta has tied the game at 14 each on a score from QB Matt Ryan to TE Logan Paulsen. WR Julio Jones leads the team with 52 yards on three receptions.

(1:50PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Packers extended their lead over the Bills on a short scoring run from RB Aaron Jones, who leads the three-way committee with 33 yards on four carries.

(1:49PM) TOUCHDOWN: Bears QB Mitch Trubisky is enjoying a career day. He just threw his third score of the day, hitting RB Tarik Cohen for a nine-yard score. Now trailing 21-3, we might see QB Jameis Winston sooner than we thought.

(1:47PM) TOUCHDOWN: Someone woke up QB Tom Brady and the Pats. Brady found a streaking WR Cordarelle Patterson, who took it 55 yards for a touchdown. New England leads 10-0.

(1:46PM) INJURY: Unfortunately, this is not really a surprise. Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette is feeling tightness in his injured hamstring and is questionable to return.

(1:44PM) TOUCHDOWN: Stop me if you've heard this one...WR Will Fuller just caught a touchdown from QB Deshaun Watson, just as he has in every single game the two have played together over the past two years. The Texans lead 14-7.

(1:42PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Lions have claimed the lead over Dallas thanks to a touchdown pass from QB Matthew Stafford to WR Golden Tate, spanning 45 yards. Tate has caught all three of his early targets for 46 yards.

(1:40PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Bengals are back on top thanks to an extended drive and a 10-yard run by RB Giovani Bernard. Gio already has 42 total yards in the game.

(1:38PM) The suspension is over for QB Jameis Winston but that is not slowing down veteran QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, who just connected with WR DeSean Jackson for a 48-yard gain. We're also seeing some playing time for rookie RB Ronald Jones, who just dropped a short pass from Fitzpatrick.

(1:34PM) TOUCHDOWN: Earlier we saw TE Trey Burton catch a touchdown and now the Bears other free agent investment, WR Allen Robinson has his own. ARob caught a 14-yard score in the back corner of the end zone. As expected, the Bucs defense is making QB Mitch Trubisky look like a star.

(1:28PM) TOUCHDOWN: A botched snap near their own goal line led to a Houston defensive score when QB Andrew Luck couldn't hang onto the ball. The game is knotted at seven.

(1:26PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Packers are in the end zone as QB Aaron Rodgers hit TE Jimmy Graham for a three-yard touchdown. That's Graham's first touchdown with the Pack. K Mason Crosby missed the extra point, leading to a 6-0 score.

(1:23PM) The Packers are into the red zone after RB Ty Montgomery broke free down the sidelines and QB Aaron Rodgers found him for 43 yards.

(1:19PM) New Patriots WR Josh Gordon drew the start in his first game with the team and then caught a 13-yard pass to put the team in prime scoring position. The Patriots had to settle for a field goal to take an early three-point lead.

(1:18PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Bengals have matched the Falcons as QB Andy Dalton connected with TE Tyler Eifert for a touchdown from 15 yards out. WR AJ Green hauled in a 38-yarder to key the drive.

(1:16PM) INJURY: More information on Colts WR TY Hilton. The speculation about his injury is an upper-body issue that he could be getting x-rays to eliminate a possible broken clavicle.

(1:14PM) The Patriots lost RB Rex Burkhead to the injured reserve last week, leaving rookie RB Sony Michel to serve as the primary ball carrier. He's off to a hot start with 36 rushing yards on his first four carries.

(1:11PM) TOUCHDOWN: After WR TY Hilton got his team in scoring position, QB Andrew Luck found WR Zach Pascal for a four-yard score. Hilton was forced to the locker room with a scary looking injury. If he misses time, the Colts receiver corp is barren.

(1:10PM) TOUCHDOWN: In what is expected to be a high-scoring game, the Falcons drew first blood against the Bengals. After a long drive that featured four rushes for RB Tevin Coleman, it was rookie RB Ito Smith who capped off the drive with a seven-yard score.

(1:09PM) INJURY: The good news is that WR TY Hilton just hauled in a 40-yard reception, the Colts longest play of the season. The bad news is he came up hurt on the play and needed help to get to the sidelines. The Colts are in the red zone.

(1:07PM) TOUCHDOWN: The first score of the day comes on a deep ball from QB Mitch Trubisky to TE Trey Burton, who dove to haul in a 39-yard score.

(1:05PM) Last week, Lions rookie RB Kerryon Johnson broke the long streak with his 100-yard rushing game. Now, against the Cowboys, he's off to a good start. He broke off a 32-yard run and is dominating early work with the first three touches of the games for Detroit.

(1:01PM) Among the several players ruled inactive today are WR Randall Cobb, WR DeVante Parker and RB Corey Clement. RB Ronald Jones and WR Alshon Jeffery are set to make their respective season debuts.