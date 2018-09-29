Weather: Week 4 Forecasts

Saturday, September 29, 2018

We’re nearly a quarter of the way through the season and there hasn’t been much noteworthy weather. The Brown-Steelers matchup in Week 1 was supposed to give everyone problems but ended up being nothing more than some light wind and a little bit of rain. The lack of weather issues is good news for fantasy players as winds over 15 MPH and heavy rain or snow can dramatically change a team’s ability to play. Speaking of fantasy, when setting your lineups this week be sure to check out Evan Silva’s Matchup Column, Rich Hribar’s Worksheet and Pat Daugherty’s Rankings to maximize your chances of winning. Onto the weather....

Wind Worries

Buffalo at Green Bay (1:00 PM ET): This is the Bills second straight road game after beating the Minnesota Vikings last week as 17-point underdogs. They head into this matchup with rookie Josh Allen under center as 9.5-point underdogs. If they can pull of the upset again we probably severely underestimated this Bills team. It’s expected to be the coldest game of the year so far with 49 degree temperatures, overcast skies, and 11 MPH winds on the forecast. The mild chill won’t be an issue, but the wind could be. 15 MPH is the threshold for when quarterbacks’ yards per attempt start to drop, so it isn’t quite there, but it easily could be by Sunday. Start all fantasy options as normal in this one but check in on wind speeds prior the game.

Tampa Bay at Chicago (1:00 PM ET): After starting the season 2-0 by beating consecutive NFC powerhouses, the Fitzmagic-led Buc’s faltered against Pittsburgh. They are now in a tough spot on the road against the Bears with one less day of rest. 10MPH winds and 67 degree temperatures will greet the visiting Buccaneers. Again, 10MPH winds aren’t enough to make any changes to a fantasy lineup, but 15-20 MPH should have you re-thinking a guy like Ryan Fitzpatrick. Double-check the weather prior to locking in your lineup on Sunday.

Worry-Free Weather

NY Jets at Jacksonville (1:00 PM ET): Rookie Sam Darnold will have his toughest test to date against the lockdown Jacksonville secondary on the road. Both teams will enjoy 86 degree temperatures with partly cloudy skies and 8 MPH winds. With Leonard Fournette 50-50 to play, there are some intriguing fantasy options from this game who should be in your lineup this week.

Miami at New England (1:00 PM ET): In the past ten years when coming off a loss of 7-or-more, the Patriots are 17-4 straight up. This fits the criteria as the Patriots were steamrolled by the Lions last Sunday. They now host the Dolphins who they haven’t lost to at home since 2008. 67 degree temperatures with clear skies and a 4MPH breeze is nothing to worry about in this divisional showdown.

Philadelphia at Tennessee (1:00 PM ET): Carson Wentz is 1-0 this season after defeating the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3 and will now take on the Titans. Marcus Mariota’s elbow is still a major issue as he may not be able to fully grip the ball. Luckily 77 degree temperatures, clear skies, and 2MPH winds won’t affect anyone in this game.

Cleveland at Oakland (4:05 PM ET): Baker Mayfield draws his first NFL start after leading a comeback win against the Jets in Week 3. He will look to capitalize on the Raiders -47 point second-half point differential as their depth on the defensive side isn’t great. Both teams will enjoy 69 degree temperatures with clear skies and 4 MPH winds.

New Orleans at NY Giants (4:25 PM ET): Drew Brees travels outdoors to MetLife to take on the Giants, a potential letdown spot after a red-hot start to the season. Clear skies, 74 degree temperatures, and 5 MPH winds are expected in this one meaning all fantasy options should be started as usual.

San Francisco at LA Chargers (4:25 PM ET): With Jimmy Garoppolo on injured reserve, the 49ers will turn to QB C.J. Beathard. The impact this will make on the offense cannot be overstated. Be cautious about starting any 49ers skill players from here on out. Luckily the weather won’t add injury to insult as 77 degree temperatures with clear skies and 5 MPH winds make this game worry-free.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh (8:20 PM ET): This divisional matchup features the Steelers as three-point favorites at home. 68 degree temperatures with partly cloudy skies and a 3 MPH breeze means all fantasy options should be fired up as normal.

Kansas City at Denver (8:15 PM ET, Monday): After three weeks of the season Patrick Mahomes is now the odds-on favorite to be the MVP according to sportsbooks. He will look to continue his incredible campaign against the Broncos middling pass defense. The high altitude will likely make the biggest difference in this game as 77 degree temperatures, mostly cloudy skies and 6 MPH winds won’t make an impact.

Four games will be played indoors this week including two important divisional matchups.

