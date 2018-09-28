Week 4 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em

Friday, September 28, 2018

Start ‘Em or Sit ‘Em is geared toward season-long leagues but can also be used for daily fantasy purposes.



QUARTERBACK



Start of the Week: Philip Rivers vs. 49ers: Rivers was listed in the “sits” portion of this article last week and finished as the week’s QB15 despite a relatively solid performance with 226 yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Rams, who lost starting CBs Aqib Talib (ankle, I.R.) and Marcus Peters (calf) to injuries. The season’s overall QB7, Rivers is in primo position for a big rebound. The Niners are 1-of-2 teams still without an interception; Dallas is the other. San Francisco is also 29th in pass-defense DVOA and 25th in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks. Robert Saleh’s unit surrendered back-to-back QB9 finishes in Weeks 1 and 2 to Kirk Cousins and Matthew Stafford before Patrick Mahomes laid into them for 314 yards and three scores as the QB7 last week. On top of all this, the 1-2 Niners just lost Jimmy Garoppolo to a season-ending torn ACL and will now turn to C.J. Beathard. Team morale is likely at a low point. The Chargers should dominate the ball. Their implied team total of 28.5 points is the second-highest of the week behind the Chiefs at 30.25.



Starts



Andy Dalton at Falcons: Dalton turned the ball over four times last week in Carolina, but a couple were really tough to pin on the quarterback. One was a tipped ball via his own receiver with another being on a last-ditch Hail Mary. Overall, Dalton has been really solid this year. He’s thrown multiple touchdowns in three-straight games and is tied for third in the league with his eight scores overall. The offensive line is protecting Dalton really well, surrendering just four sacks. Only Matthew Stafford has been sacked fewer times. The Falcons have lost MLB Deion Jones and starting safeties Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen to season-ending injuries after three weeks. They’ve been totally ravaged on that side of the ball and are yielding the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks. Atlanta is 25th in pass-defense DVOA and 32nd against the run. Nick Foles laid an egg against the Falcons in Week 1, but Cam Newton (QB7) and Drew Brees (QB1) have since lit them ablaze. The Mercedes-Benz Stadium is also protected by a roof and is extremely conducive to fantasy success. The 52.5-point projected total for Bengals-Falcons is the second-highest on the board for Week 4. In two games in Atlanta this season, we’ve seen point totals of 55 and 80. With the Falcons so banged up on the defensive side of the ball and the Bengals’ offensive line playing really well, Dalton should have plenty of opportunities to make plays through the air. He’s an elite streaming option.



Eli Manning vs. Saints: Manning is verifiably terrible as he closes in on his 38th birthday. We all know this. He’s barely been a two-QB league play through three weeks as the QB24. But Manning still has the ability to take advantage of a mediocre defense thanks to his supporting cast. At home against the Saints qualifies. New Orleans is dead last in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks, 32nd in pass-defense DVOA, and t-24th in sacks with six. Ryan Fitzpatrick pasted the Saints for the QB1 finish in Week 1, and Matt Ryan threw five touchdowns on the way to the QB2 day in Week 3. In between, Tyrod Taylor had his best game of his three, throwing a long touchdown. On top of all that, slot CB Patrick Robinson just broke his ankle last week and was sent to I.R. The 50.5-point total for Saints-Jaguars is the fourth-highest of Week 4. Manning is a fine two-QB league play with some streaming appeal in 12- and 14-team leagues for owners desperate for help.



Case Keenum vs. Chiefs: Not a play for the faint of heart. Keenum has been … um, let’s say, not good over the last two weeks. And he wasn’t even all that good in the opener against Seattle despite throwing three touchdowns. Keenum is the current QB25 and has thrown more interceptions (5) than touchdowns (3). Only Tyrod Taylor (benched) and Sam Bradford (benched) have worse passer ratings. Coach Vance Joseph has expressed some frustration, saying he needs Keenum to take care of the ball better. He’s in zero danger of being benched since the Broncos didn’t use a high pick on a passer. This week presents a real get-right spot. The Chiefs are putting up points on offense, but they’re also hemorrhaging them on defense. Kansas City is 30th in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks, 30th in pass-defense DVOA, and t-24th in sacks. Not only does this defense not create pressure, it also can’t cover on the back end as it remains without Eric Berry, who has yet to play this season. Keenum showed last year he can expose bad defenses and post huge games. This is a chance to show it to his new team at home in a game with a Week 4-high 55.5-point total.





Sits



Matthew Stafford at Cowboys: Admittedly, Stafford is my fantasy weakness; I can’t quit him. But I’m forcing myself not to take the bait this week. Stafford has one top-12 finish, a QB9 day in Week 2 against the Niners, and has sandwiched that with the QB26 and QB14 finishes in Weeks 1 and 3. From a talent standpoint, Dallas isn’t an overly-imposing matchup for Stafford, but this defense continues to play above its head under rugged DC Rod Marinelli. The Cowboys have allowed the 10th-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks, are 15th in pass-defense DVOA, and second in sacks. They’ve yet to allow a top-12 finish, holding Cam Newton to QB14, Eli Manning to QB26, and Russell Wilson to QB17. Stafford has arguably the best supporting cast and overall collection of talent among these four passers, but Dallas long been a drain on fantasy points for QBs. The 44-point total for Lions-Cowboys is the third-lowest of the week. This game figures to be dominated on the ground.



Russell Wilson at Cardinals: Wilson has thrown multiple touchdowns in each start, but is averaging under 239 yards through the air per game and has been totally stripped of his rushing ability that gave him such massive upside and a safe floor in years past. Wilson has just 21 yards on the ground with zero touchdowns and has absorbed a league-high 14 sacks. The Cardinals aren’t a particularly daunting opponent and Doug Baldwin (knee) may be back, but this is on the road in the division with a gruesome 39-point total. Arizona is 11th in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks, 18th in pass-defense DVOA, and t-10th in sacks. Drafted as a top-five fantasy passer, Wilson has been a huge bust as the QB16. His supporting cast may be the worst it’s ever been in Seattle, and his coaching staff is one of the most-neanderthal-minded staffs across the league.



Ryan Fitzpatrick at Bears: The league’s overall QB1, FitzMagic has been, well, magical through three games. The box score looks great, but we saw signs last Monday night of the classic Fitzpatrick meltdown. He tossed three picks against the Steelers before rallying in the second half in comeback mode. Fitzpatrick has been a fun story, but going on the road against the Bears on a short week is not an ideal situation. The Bears are fantasy’s No. 1 fantasy defense, lead the league in sacks, third in interceptions, and No. 3 in pass-defense DVOA. That side of the ball is what has Chicago in contention through three weeks. The level of competition has been soft, however. Aaron Rodgers missed a large part of the Week 1 tilt before delivering an incredible second-half comeback before the Bears had zero trouble with Russell Wilson and Sam Bradford in Weeks 2 and 3. Fitzpatrick is on a heater, but there are some quality streaming options available that are in much better spots on paper. Can’t fault those who keep riding this wave, though.





RUNNING BACK



Start of the Week: Phillip Lindsay vs. Chiefs: Lindsay owners were certainly not thrilled when the rookie was tossed from Week 3 against the Ravens for throwing multiple punches in a second-quarter scrum. His day was over after four carries for 20 yards. Lindsay is still top-nine in the league in rushing with 198 yards and is third in yards-per-carry (6.0) among backs with at least 20 carries. Lindsay is fourth in Pro Football Focus’ Elusive Rating, which factors in missed tackles and yards after contact independent of blocking. Prior to Week 3’s obviously altered level because of Lindsay’s ejection, Lindsay was leading this backfield with 54 snaps to Royce Freeman’s 45 and Devontae Booker’s 41. He’s also the preferred option in pass situations. The Chiefs have been gouged on the ground, as well as the pass, allowing the most fantasy points to running backs. And only the Falcons and Colts have surrendered more catches to running backs. With most teams trying to hang with the Chiefs’ high-octane offense, opposing offenses typically have to get into catchup mode and/or play aggressive. Lindsay is that guy in Denver, assuming coaches don’t punish him for his Week 3 foul. Assuming everything remains as it was in Weeks 1-2, Lindsay is a strong RB2 upside play in a game with easily the highest total on the board at 55.5 points.



Starts



Lamar Miller at Colts: Miller has been more than fine as a reliable source of fantasy points, but he’s yet to have a real breakout game. He’s the current RB24 in half-PPR and has yet to score on the ground despite being 10th in the league with eight red-zone carries. Miller, however, was able to catch a touchdown last week against the Giants, hauling in five passes. Miller is dominating the backfield work in Houston, playing 160 snaps, sixth-most among running backs. He’s due for progression to the mean. The Colts have yielded the seventh-most fantasy points to running backs, including the second-most catches to the position. Miller has eight grabs on the season, and Deshaun Watson is not against getting him the ball in space, especially since Houston has absolutely nothing behind DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller. It’s even more true after Bruce Ellington was sent to I.R. with a hamstring injury this week. Texans-Colts has a solid 47-point total with some sneaky upside to hit the over in a dome game with plenty of top-end talent on both offenses. Miller is a locked-in RB2 due for a big game. Owners need to not get frustrated and send him to the bench.



Kerryon Johnson at Cowboys: Johnson was the first Lions running back to run for 100 yards since 2013 with his 16-101-0 line against the Patriots last Sunday night. Both he and LeGarrette Blount handled 16 carries in a game the Lions surprisingly dominated from start to finish for the most part. Theo Riddick continues to play in surefire pass situations and in come-from-behind packages, but Johnson is very clearly the team’s most talented back from an all-around perspective. In Weeks 2 and 3, Johnson has played 68 snaps to Riddick’s 49 and Blount’s 43. Johnson is averaging 6.0 YPC in that span and now gets a Dallas defense that figures to struggle badly against the run without LB Sean Lee (hamstring), who was injured last week. The defense felt the loss immediately, giving up over 100 yards and a touchdown to Chris Carson. When Lee missed five games last year, six running backs amassed 80 yards and/or one touchdown. Johnson should build on his strong Week 3.



Sony Michel vs. Dolphins: Michel hasn’t been all that effective in his two games, turning 24 totes into 84 scoreless yards (3.5 YPC), and last week against the dreadful Lions run defense was especially a bit of a disappointment. But with Rex Burkhead (neck) off to I.R., Michel is all but locked into lead-back duties while James White now has pass-game and hurry-up work essentially all to himself. Burkhead’s injury has cleared things up in what had previously been a truly unpredictable backfield. It will still likely keep us on our toes, but Michel jumps right into RB2 status in an offense that is certain to become far more explosive with the addition of Josh Gordon and return of Julian Edelman from suspension in Week 5. Michel was unable to take advantage of the Lions last week, but this offensive unit is too good to be held down long, so I like Michel again against Miami. The Fins have surrendered the seventh-most fantasy points to running backs, and this one is in New England with the Patriots as touchdown favorites. Their 27.5-point implied total is tied for the fifth-highest of Week 4. We’re going to want all the big contributors of this offense on a weekly basis.



Sits



Derrick Henry vs. Eagles: Fantasy footballers will say this one is “too easy,” but Henry is one of the top volume backs of the first three weeks. He’s top-nine in rushing attempts but has been unable to do anything with them. Henry has turned his 46 attempts into 139 scoreless yards (3.02 YPC) and has seen 18 carries in back-to-back games. The matchups have been dreadful, though, facing the Texans and Jaguars. Things don’t get any easier this Sunday. The Eagles have allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to running backs with runners averaging 2.83 YPC. Philly is No. 2 in run-defense DVOA. If this game gets out of hand in the slightest in favor of the Eagles, Henry will likely be relegated to the bench with Dion Lewis playing the vast majority of the snaps in catchup and pass modes for the Titans. Henry has ONE catch this season. Henry is a volatile RB3 with significant bust potential, though he is always a threat to break one. Henry did have a 60-plus-yard touchdown called back in Week 1 against the Dolphins on a weak holding penalty.



Isaiah Crowell at Jaguars: The league’s rushing touchdown leader with four, along with Todd Gurley and Carlos Hyde, Crowell has been a great get for the Jets. He’s averaging a strong 4.5 YPC and is dominating after contact at 4.1 YPC post-contact, second only to Austin Ekeler’s 4.9 mark. Crowell has had two massive weeks, scoring a pair of touchdowns each in Weeks 1 and 3 against the Lions and Browns. This Jaguars matchup doesn’t look great on paper for a repeat. Jacksonville is No. 7 in run-defense DVOA and has yielded the 10th-fewest fantasy points to running backs. Crowell is fantasy’s RB10 right now, but the Jaguars have eliminated Derrick Henry, Dion Lewis, and Sony Michel in back-to-back weeks. They also held Saquon Barkley to 38 yards on 17 carries outside of a second-half 68-yard touchdown run in Week 1. The Jets are massive 7.5-point road ‘dogs. There’s a very good chance this one turns into a Bilal Powell game in Gang Green’s backfield.



LeSean McCoy at Packers: McCoy (ribs) sat out the big upset Week 3 win over the Vikings but returned to practice this week and is going to play against Green Bay. Before the injury, McCoy was pretty ineffective, rushing 16 times for 61 scoreless yards (3.8 YPC) while catching five balls for 28 yards. Fill-in Chris Ivory hasn’t been any better with a 25-66-2.6-1 rushing line. The Bills’ offensive line simply isn’t very good, checking in at 29th in run-blocking DVOA. The Packers have surrendered the 13th-fewest fantasy points to running backs. The Bills are significant road underdogs once again as 10-point ‘dogs. Nobody is expecting a repeat of last week. Buffalo is likely to get into pass-happy, comeback mode pretty early in the second half of this one. It’s hard to trust 30-year-old McCoy.





WIDE RECEIVER



Start of the Week: Sterling Shepard vs. Saints: This season’s WR45 in half-PPR, Shepard scored his first touchdown last week against the Texans, securing 6-of-7 targets for 80 yards. And with Evan Engram suffering a sprained MCL in that one, Shepard’s role is expected to grow pretty heavily, as fill-in TE Rhett Ellison isn’t much of a pass-catcher. It should be Odell Beckham, Shepard, and Saquon Barkley doing the vast majority of the heavy lifting while Engram is out. Shepard is a solid upside WR2 in this dream matchup against New Orleans. The Saints have allowed — by a wide margin — the most fantasy points to receivers and are dead last in pass-defense DVOA. They also just lost starting slot CB Patrick Robinson to a broken ankle. Shepard is running over 67% of his routes out of the slot, and Robinson had essentially been the Saints’ best corner thus far, allowing just four catches for 37 scoreless yards in his coverage inside. Saints-Giants has the fourth-highest total of the week at 50.5 points. This is one of the best matchups Shepard will see all year.



Starts



Allen Robinson vs. Bucs: Right behind Shepard in fantasy points this year is Robinson, who checks in as the current WR46 in half-PPR. He’s seeing the targets, as Robinson is 16th among all wideouts with 28 looks. But Robinson has yet to score a touchdown and was limited to a 3-50 day against Patrick Peterson and company last week. Robinson has also been held in check by his own quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky, who is one of the least-accurate passers in football. This game, however, shapes up really well for this combo to at least make some noise. The Bucs are getting annihilated through the air, giving up the second-most fantasy points to receivers and checking in at 27th in pass-defense DVOA. Tampa Bay is on a short week, traveling to Chicago, and fresh off surrendering 30 points to the Steelers. Robinson has a good shot to score his first Bears TD.



Randall Cobb vs. Bills: Cobb exploded for a career game against the Bears in Week 1 with a 9-142-1 night in the comeback win, but it’s been a nightmare for him ever since. Cobb went 4-30-0 on six targets against Minnesota in Week 2 before turning in a brutal 4-23-0 line on 11 targets last week against Washington while also losing a fumble. Cobb is still obviously getting heavy looks from Aaron Rodgers, but we’re going to have to play the matchups with him. This profiles as a pretty good one for Cobb. With Tre’Davious White likely to squat on Davante Adams much of this one, Cobb figures to draw the eye of Rodgers plenty. Last week, Vikings slot man Adam Thielen was targeted a whopping 19 times, going 14-105-0 in the loss. Buffalo is 22nd in pass-defense DVOA and smack-dab in the middle in fantasy points given up to wideouts. Cobb is back on the WR3 radar here with upside for much more. Green Bay’s implied team total of 27.5 points is tied for fifth-highest for Week 4.



Rashard Higgins at Raiders: Higgins has turned 14 targets into a pedestrian 9-117-0 line as the Browns’ No. 3 receiver. He’s been in on just over 67% of the offensive snaps. Higgins likely isn’t on many fantasy 10- and 12-team fantasy rosters, but he needs to be watched closely and is worth a speculative add if owners have a spot. Higgins was very clearly Baker Mayfield’s favorite target in training camp and the preseason. Across 92 preseason snaps, roughly 1.5 games worth, Higgins caught eight balls for 113 yards. Even on Hard Knocks, it was evident Mayfield and Higgins had a rapport. The duo couldn’t ask for much better of a Week 4 setup. The Raiders have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points and fourth-most yards to receivers. Oakland is also 31st in pass-defense DVOA and gets zero heat on quarterbacks. There are worse WR4 dart throws than Higgins.



Sits



Jordy Nelson vs. Browns: Prior to last week’s explosion against the Dolphins, Nelson had nabbed 5-of-8 targets for a mere 53 yards. He then turned his eight Week 3 looks into a 6-173-1 line, scoring on the opening drive and posting 139 of his yards in the first half of the first quarter. Not totally buying Nelson all of the sudden being back on the WR3 map. He was being talked about as a “drop” in most leagues just a week ago. The Raiders have been terrible in the second halves of games and remain winless as the suddenly-rejuvenated Browns come to town on 10 days rest after beating the Jets last Thursday night. Cleveland has played exceptionally well on the defensive side of the ball, checking in at No. 5 in pass-defense DVOA and allowing the 12th-fewest pass yards. CBs Denzel Ward, Terrance Mitchell, and T.J. Carrie have all been pretty solid in coverage.



Marquise Goodwin at Chargers: The 49ers just lost Jimmy Garoppolo to a torn ACL last week and now have to turn back to C.J. Beathard under center. Beathard played six games last season, and in those six contests, Goodwin caught a total of 13 balls for a weekly average of 55.8 yards and totaling one touchdown. Taken as a high-end WR3 in summer fantasy drafts, it’s been a nightmare for Goodwin owners. He missed most of Week 1, all of Week 2, and returned last week to score a touchdown only to then see Garoppolo get hurt. The Chargers have allowed the second-most touchdowns to opposing receivers, but Goodwin will see a ton of Casey Hayward and Trevor Williams outside. It’s also impossible to trust Beathard in this one on the road against a better-than-average defense that has been exposed by elite offenses. San Francisco doesn’t meet that qualification.



Keelan Cole vs. Jets: I whiffed badly on Cole last week against the Titans. He saw a healthy nine targets in that one but turned them into just five grabs for 40 scoreless yards. Blake Bortles reverted to his inaccurate self after an out-of-body experience against the Patriots the previous week. The Jaguars are again at home in this one, but it’s so hard to get behind this pass offense with Leonard Fournette (hamstring) expected back as the centerpiece. This looks like another grind-it-out game between two run offenses and a pair of exceptional defenses. The Jets are No. 1 in pass-defense DVOA. Morris Claiborne has allowed the lowest passer rating (16.8) in his coverage out of 108 qualified corners at Pro Football Focus, while Trumaine Johnson is seventh at 43.5. Jets-Jaguars has the lowest total of the week at 38.5 points. No thanks on anyone in these offenses.





TIGHT END



Start of the Week: Tyler Eifert at Falcons: I wanted zero part of Eifert last week against Carolina, and he ended up getting eight targets after seeing a combined seven the first two weeks. He turned those eight looks into six grabs for 74 yards while playing a season-best 64.6% of the snaps. The Bengals have little behind A.J. Green, who is nursing a groin issue, and have turned to Tyler Boyd and Giovani Bernard as options B and C. Eifert is in the mix with those two for secondary looks after Green. Cincinnati will need all hands on deck to compete with the Falcons in their home dome on a fast track. Zach Ertz was targeted 10 times against the Falcons in Week 1, and Ben Watson had a season-high six grabs for 71 yards last week in Atlanta. Eifert should play a big red-zone role with a good chance to find pay dirt. He’s worth firing up as a plug-and-play TE1 in a game with a bloated 52.5-point total.



Starts



Trey Burton vs. Bucs: It’s been a rough start to the year for summer hype piece Burton, amassing nine catches for 91 yards and one touchdown. Things are slowly improving week-to-week for Burton, scoring in Week 2, and then netting a season-best 55 yards in Week 3. He now gets a Bucs defense that has been gashed by tight ends. Tampa Bay has allowed the most catches, most yards, and most fantasy points to the position. Vance McDonald went 4-112-1 against the Bucs last Monday night, Ertz hung 11-94 on them in Week 2, and Ben Watson caught all four of his targets in Week 1. Perhaps Burton will reward fantasy owners who took the plunge in the early rounds.



Ben Watson at Giants: Watson has seen his targets increase from 4 > 5 > 6 in each consecutive week to open the year and went for a season-best 71 yards last time out against the Falcons. He should have also had a short touchdown in Week 2 against the Browns, but Drew Brees baldy missed him in the end zone. The Giants have played pretty solid on-paper defense agains tight ends, but they’ve faced Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Jason Witten, and Ryan Griffin to this point. Drew Brees is up now, and this game has a 50.5-point total. Fire Watson up where you have him.



Austin Hooper vs. Bengals: Hooper did very little in a prime spot against the Saints last week, nabbing just three balls for 23 yards, though he did secure a two-point conversion in the win. He’s extremely hit or miss. It’s a matter of matchups with Hooper, and this looks like another good one at home against a Bengals defense that has given up the fourth-most fantasy points to the position. The Ravens’ tight end trio of Nick Boyle, Maxx Williams, and Mark Andrews combined for eight catches for 75 yards and one touchdown against Cincy in Week 2 after Jack Doyle (7-60-0) and Eric Ebron (4-51-1) put up big lines in the opener. Bengals-Falcons has a sky-high 52.5-point total.



Sits



George Kittle at Chargers: Fantasy’s overall TE11, Kittle has been inches away from massive stat lines this first month of the season. Things just have not been breaking his way, even if the numbers aren’t bad. But now Kittle has lost his quarterback to a torn ACL and will be catching passes from C.J. Beathard. In five games with Beathard last season, Kittle didn’t score a touchdown and topped 30 yards just once. He’s been much better in Year 2, but it’s real hard to get behind him in this spot with the quarterback downgrade and against Derwin James and the Chargers’ defense that is allowing the second-fewest fantasy points to tight ends. This unit stamped out Travis Kelce (1-6-0) in Week 1 while Kelce has since gone off for back-to-back 100-yard games.



Ricky Seals-Jones vs. Seahawks: Seals-Jones saw his fewest targets of the season last week in the loss to the Bears but happened one of the three for a 35-yard touchdown. He had seen six targets in each of the first two games but amassed 36 total yards on them. I’m not falling for the touchdown that propelled him to a decent fantasy afternoon. Josh Rosen figures to be an upgrade for the Arizona pass offense, but not enough of one from the outset to want to go in on RSJ. Seattle allowed a touchdown to Trey Burton in Week 2, but has otherwise handled tight ends well. Plus, this game has the second-lowest total of the week at 39 points.



Dallas Goedert at Titans: After playing just 34 total snaps Weeks 1-2, Goedert made the start for the shorthanded Eagles last week against the Colts and played 55-of-82 snaps while nabbing all seven of his targets for 73 yards and a score. He was the overall TE2 of Week 3 behind Vance McDonald. Goedert was surely picked up in plenty of leagues at such a shallow fantasy position, but I want to see it again before trusting him as a starter. The Eagles were so deathly short on bodies last week, leading to Goedert having to play more snaps. Alshon Jeffery is back practicing in full and looks poised to make his season debut, while Jordan Matthews should also be in better football shape after a full two weeks of practice. Goedert has big bust potential for anyone looking to use him as a streamer against a Titans defense that has allowed the fewest fantasy points to the position.