Silva's Week 4 Matchups

1:00 PM ET Games
Cincinnati @ Atlanta
Team Totals: Falcons 28.5, Bengals 23.5
Falcons-Bengals sets up as an up-tempo shootout between teams that rank sixth (CIN) and ninth (ATL) in scoring beneath Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium Dome. On the final leg of a three-game homestand, Matt Ryan caught fire as soon as it began with Week 2’s QB5 finish (CAR) and Week 3’s QB2 result. The Falcons have ironed out their scoring-position woes under formerly-under-fire OC Steve Sarkisian with touchdowns on eight straight red-zone trips, while Ryan has taken just three sacks and eight QB hits over the past two weeks after getting drilled for four sacks and 14 hits in Week 1 alone by Philadelphia. Expect Ryan to stay hot against a Bengals defense that allowed QB11 (Andrew Luck), QB12 (Joe Flacco), and QB3 (Cam Newton) results in Weeks 1-3. … Tevin Coleman out-snapped (78%) and out-touched (17) Ito Smith (15%, 5) by a much greater margin in Week 3 than Week 2 and now draws a Bengals defense that is still badly missing suspended WLB Vontaze Burfict and lost critical run-stopping DT Ryan Glasgow (ACL) for the season last week. Christian McCaffrey relentlessly ethered Cincinnati on interior runs last Sunday, and on the year Marvin Lewis’ defense has permitted a generous 67/305/1 (4.55 YPC) rushing line to enemy backs, plus the NFL’s ninth-most receiving yards (179) to the position. Smith (ribs) practiced in a non-contact jersey this week and figures to see limited usage again. Favored at home in a projected high-scoring affair, Coleman should stay cemented into fantasy lineups as an exciting RB1.
Ryan’s Weeks 1-3 target distribution: Julio Jones 34; Calvin Ridley and Mohamed Sanu 15; Austin Hooper 13; Coleman 9; Smith 5. … Especially after he burned the DFS public at high Week 3 ownership, this is a compelling week to pivot back onto Julio against a Bengals defense that has allowed John Brown (4/92/1), Devin Funchess (4/67/1), Ryan Grant (8/59/0), and T.Y. Hilton (5/46/1) to produce at or above expectation. Julio does project to run a slight majority of his routes at stingy RCB William Jackson, although Jones plays 47% of his snaps elsewhere and will inevitably run into struggling RCB Dre Kirkpatrick and slot CB Darqueze Dennard. … One-for-one cornerback matchups show Ridley will draw the most of Kirkpatrick. White hot with 13 targets, 210 yards, and four touchdowns over the last two weeks, Ridley has earned WR3 treatment in this potential shootout. Ridley is now tied with Julio and Hooper for the team lead in red-zone targets (3), and the Alabama product’s short-area quicks should cause fits for Fitzpatrick’s stiff, straight-linish coverage game. Kirkpatrick also missed practice time this week with groin and back injuries. Last week, Ridley was so dominant the Saints began shadowing him with Marshon Lattimore instead of Jones in the second half. … This is a “revenge” game for Sanu, who began his career with the Bengals. Dating back to last season, however, Sanu has finished below 40 yards in five of his last six games and now has more target competition from Ridley. Sanu almost always needs to score a touchdown to make fantasy noise. … Hooper’s scoring-position role on a high-scoring team gives him at least some streamer appeal every week, although he has topped 50 yards in one of his last 20 games. He’s another touchdown-dependent commodity.
Andy Dalton enters Week 4 with weekly fantasy results of QB15 > QB8 > QB15 to face an injury-ruined Falcons defense that lost MLB Deion Jones (foot), SS Keanu Neal (ACL), and FS Ricardo Allen (Achilles’) to I.R. while conceding Week 2’s QB7 result to Cam Newton and last week’s QB1 finish to Drew Brees. A.J. Green (groin) is slated to start despite missing the second half of last week’s loss to Carolina, and receiving-oriented Giovani Bernard’s continued feature back usage elevates Dalton’s passing-volume projection. As Gio played 88% of last week’s offensive snaps, Dalton’s 46 pass attempts were his most since Week 12 of the 2016 season. With multiple touchdown passes in 12 of his last 17 games (71%), Dalton is a high-floor, high-ceiling QB1 in this probable shootout. … On pace to allow the NFL’s most running back catches for the fourth straight year, the Falcons were tagged for an obscene 18/131/1 receiving line by Saints backs last week after yielding 14/102/0 to Christian McCaffrey the game before. Gio led the Bengals in Week 3 targets (9) and should see even more if OC Bill Lazor intends to exploit his opponent’s greatest weakness. In last week’s loss to Carolina, Bernard was Cincinnati’s only back to officially touch the ball. Rookie RB Mark Walton carried once, but the play was nullified by a penalty.
Dalton’s Weeks 1-3 target distribution: A.J. Green 25; Tyler Boyd 21; Gio 17; Tyler Eifert 15; John Ross 13; Joe Mixon 8; C.J. Uzomah 7; Josh Malone and Tyler Kroft 4. … Green began last week’s game with back-to-back first-quarter end-zone targets and was on pace for 104 yards and 12 targets at the half, only to strain his groin on Cincinnati’s opening third-quarter drive. He practiced fully Thursday and will start in Atlanta. Green leads the NFL in receiving scores (4), and the Falcons gave up five TDs to wide receivers in the last two weeks. … Dating back to 2017, Boyd’s last four stat lines are 5/91/1 > 3/26/0 > 6/91/1 > 6/132/1 on 7.0 targets per game. Boyd runs 68% of his routes inside, where PFF has charged Falcons slot CB Brian Poole with 16 catches allowed on 20 targets (80%) for 141 yards and two scores. Especially in this likely shootout, Boyd is a legitimate WR2/3. Dalton is proactively seeking out Boyd under duress; after PFF’s Pat Thorman noted Boyd drew a team-high eight targets on pressured throws in Weeks 1-2, Boyd scored his Week 3 touchdown and gained 49 yards down the sideline on broken plays. … In chronological order, Eifert’s Weeks 1-3 snap rates were 41% > 65% > 65% with route totals of 18 > 34 > 36 and target counts of 3 > 4 > 8. Down both starting safeties and their top linebacker, the Falcons are ripe for tight end picking. They yielded a 6/88/0 stat line on seven targets to Saints tight ends last week. Eifert is one of my favorite DFS tight end plays of Week 4. … Coach Marvin Lewis not-so-subtly hinted this week that Ross is struggling with confidence. Ross’ playing time has declined each week (66% > 59% > 48%), and two of Dalton’s four Week 3 interceptions were thrown in Ross’ direction.
Score Prediction: Bengals 28, Falcons 27
Tampa Bay @ Chicago
Team Totals: Bears 24.5, Buccaneers 21.5
Following an abysmal Weeks 1-3, Mitchell Trubisky draws his softest matchup yet versus a Bucs defense traveling to Soldier Field on a short week. DC Mike Smith’s defense starts three rookies in the secondary and lost SS Chris Conte (PCL) to I.R. this week. Tampa Bay has yielded the NFL’s fourth-most points per game (30.3) and yards per play (6.6) while facing the league’s third-most pass attempts (43.7) by scoring at an elite rate offensively and playing solid run defense. Unfortunately, Trubisky has resembled a poor man’s Blake Bortles with errant ball placement, head-scratching decisions, and more comfort when running than passing. Yet to finish above QB18 in weekly fantasy scoring, Trubisky is a two-quarterback-league starter, desperation streamer, and low-cost DFS tournament prayer. … Coach Matt Nagy made good on his Week 3 vow to feature Jordan Howard prominently, feeding him a season-high 26 touches in Chicago’s comeback win over Arizona. On paper, this is a mediocre matchup for Howard; Tampa Bay has limited enemy backs to an inefficient 50/198/3 (3.96 YPC) rushing line. The Bucs have surrendered the NFL’s tenth-most catches (21) and fifth-most receiving yards (201) to the position, however, and Howard has caught 10-of-11 targets without a drop after leading all NFL backs in drops over the last two seasons (14). He’s a high-end RB2 play. … Tarik Cohen broke a 21-yard run to set up Howard’s Week 3 goal-line TD, but the versatile scatback’s weekly touch counts are 8 > 4 > 8. Cohen is a weak flex option.
Trubisky’s Weeks 1-3 target distribution: Allen Robinson 28; Taylor Gabriel 22; Trey Burton 15; Howard and Anthony Miller 11; Cohen 8. … Tampa Bay’s injury-decimated secondary has been destroyed by wide receivers, most notably Michael Thomas (16/180/1), JuJu Smith-Schuster (9/116/0), Nelson Agholor (8/88/1), Ted Ginn (5/68/1), and Antonio Brown (6/50/1). Thomas, JuJu, and Agholor did the bulk of their damage in the slot, where Robinson is running 32% of his routes and should play more with first-team slot WR Miller (shoulder) sidelined. Robinson leads the Bears in red-zone targets (4) and targets inside the ten-yard line (2). After last week’s 3/50/0 clunker in Arizona, Robinson enters a prime bounce-back spot as Week 4’s No. 1 buy-low target in Josh Hermsmeyer’s predictive Air Yards Model. … Gabriel is seeing more raw targets than expected, but he’s not getting enough big-play chances with a possession-receiver-like 9.5-yard Average Depth of Target. Gabriel has yet to reach 35 yards in a game. … Burton’s volume is disappointing, but only four NFL tight ends have run more routes, and Burton has four catches in back-to-back games. Fellow TEs Vance McDonald (4/112/1), Zach Ertz (11/94/0), Josh Perkins (4/57/0), and Ben Watson (4/44/0) all produced at or above expectation against Tampa Bay.
This will be No. 1 overall fantasy quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick’s toughest to-date matchup in Chicago, where DC Vic Fangio’s defense leads the NFL in sacks (14), ranks fourth in QB hits (24), and has held its last eight home-game opponents to scoring totals of 17 > 3 > 15 > 27 > 23 > 3 > 20 > 17, good for a 15.6-point average. In its most recent home affair, Chicago stymied Russell Wilson for Week 2’s QB17 result. Fitzpatrick is too hot to shun as a QB1 in OC Todd Monken’s high-flying spread attack, but the 36-year-old journeyman is going to cool off eventually. Coming off last Monday night’s three-interception loss to Pittsburgh, this is a critical game for Fitzpatrick with Jameis Winston’s suspension up and the Bucs heading into a Week 5 bye. … Tampa Bay’s rushing attack remained a complete non-factor against the Steelers; Peyton Barber finished with a season-low eight touches and still has just one reception on the year. Barber is not playable against the Bears, who have erased enemy running backs for a combined 53/152/0 (2.87 YPC) rushing line and the NFL’s seventh-fewest receiving yards (84). Second-round RB Ronald Jones was healthy scratch in Weeks 1-3. The Bucs soon need to consider getting him involved.
Fitzpatrick’s Weeks 1-3 target distribution: Mike Evans 30; Chris Godwin 20; O.J. Howard and DeSean Jackson 14; Adam Humphries 12; Jacquizz Rodgers 7; Cameron Brate 6; Barber 4. … Dating back to 2017, Evans’ receiving lines in six near-full games with Fitzpatrick are 6/137/1 > 10/83/1 > 7/147/1 > 5/92/0 > 6/78/0 > 3/95/1. Fellow outside WRs Christian Kirk (7/90/0), Davante Adams (5/88/1), and Geronimo Allison (5/69/1) had Weeks 1-3 success against Chicago. Evans’ matchup will be upgraded if underrated Bears RCB Prince Amukamara (hamstring) can’t go. … Despite playing only 57% of the Bucs’ offensive snaps, Godwin is delivering box-score results via high-volume scoring-position usage, tying Michael Thomas for the NFL lead in targets inside the ten-yard line (6). Godwin’s part-time role is bound to catch up to him eventually, but he has earned every-week WR3 treatment. … Jackson has been wildly efficient by catching 12 of his 14 targets, but he has not been targeted in the red zone and remains a splash-play dependent WR3/flex. Jackson’s weekly target counts are 5 > 4 > 5. … Tight ends to face the Bears are Jimmy Graham (2/8/0) > Will Dissly (3/42/1) > Ricky Seals-Jones (1/35/1). Although Brate reappeared for a red-zone score in last week’s loss to Pittsburgh, he played just 43% of the snaps and has goose egged in 2-of-3 games. Howard’s big-play ability is undeniable, even if he hasn’t been thrown to in the red zone yet. Still third among all NFL tight ends in yards (222), Howard warrants locked-in TE1 treatment.
Score Prediction: Bears 20, Buccaneers 17
Detroit @ Dallas
Team Totals: Cowboys 23.5, Lions 20.5
In desperate need of a win, the 1-2 Cowboys return to JerryWorld after last week’s 24-13 loss to Seattle with just 41 points scored, second fewest in the league. As Dallas’ passing game is the most limited in pro football, they have unsuccessfully relied on Ezekiel Elliott to carry them behind a deteriorated offensive line that got dominated by Carolina’s defense in Week 1 and Seattle’s front last week. Detroit has been soft up front, yielding a combined 71/450/3 (6.34 YPC) rushing line to enemy backs in the first three games. Despite his disappointing start, Zeke enters Week 4 with touch counts of 18 > 22 > 19. As a home favorite in a plum draw, we should worry if Elliott doesn’t go off this week. … The Cowboys’ passing game has entered a state of complete dysfunction, contributors being porous line play, league-worst pass catchers, and Dak Prescott’s obvious decline in confidence. Dak’s Weeks 1-3 fantasy results were QB26 > QB27 > QB25. He’s unfortunately settled in as a low-end two-quarterback-league play. Dating back to last season, Prescott has finished below 200 passing yards in 10 of his last 12 games. … As Elliott is Dallas’ lone player averaging over 5.0 targets per game, Cole Beasley et al are a hard pass.
Previously-criminally-underutilized rookie Kerryon Johnson’s increased Week 3 usage injected life and diversity into the Lions’ offense, parlaying 18 touches into 110 yards in Detroit’s upset of New England and finally ending the franchise’s infamous streak of 70 straight games without a 100-yard rusher. Johnson now catches Dallas’ defense missing difference-maker WLB Sean Lee (hamstring); the 2017 Cowboys allowed 1.3 more yards per carry without Lee on the field. For the second straight year, Dallas is getting killed by pass-catching running backs; only five NFL teams have allowed more receptions (24) to the position. Johnson’s role is not yet secure enough for safety, but he is a compelling flex option with forward-thinking RB2 upside. … Weekly touches for role players LeGarrette Blount (4 > 9 > 18) and Theo Riddick (9 > 9 > 3) have been too inconsistent for comfort. … Since a four-pick opener, Matthew Stafford delivered back-to-back top-14 fantasy quarterback finishes against the 49ers (QB9) and Patriots (QB14). He now draws an underrated Cowboys defense that has checked Cam Newton (QB14), Eli Manning (QB28), and Russell Wilson (QB19) with the NFL’s sixth-fewest passing yards allowed per game (210.7).
Stafford’s Weeks 1-3 target distribution: Golden Tate 36; Kenny Golladay 28; Marvin Jones 23; Riddick 22; Johnson 12; Luke Willson 5; Blount 3. … Seventh in the NFL in targets, Tate draws a Dallas defense that got flamed by fellow slot WR Tyler Lockett (4/77/1) last week. … Golladay ranks eighth in the NFL in Air Yards (382) and 12th in receiving yards (278). He’s an easy every-week WR2, even if this matchup isn’t a gimmie. Plus-sized at cornerback, the Cowboys contained fellow outside WRs Devin Funchess (3/41/0), Odell Beckham (4/51/0), and Brandon Marshall (2/30/0) in Weeks 1-3. The Cowboys’ underrated secondary has permitted a league-low three completions of 20-plus yards. … Whereas Tate has taken over as the Lions’ target hog and Golladay emerged as Detroit’s main deep threat, Jones is dominating scoring-position looks with a league-high eight end-zone targets. With no tight ends vying for volume, this has become a narrow passing-game distribution. Tate, Golladay, and Jones are all every-week WR2s.
Score Prediction: Lions 21, Cowboys 20
Buffalo @ Green Bay
Team Totals: Packers 27.5, Bills 17.5
Aaron Rodgers limps back home after straining his right hamstring in last Sunday’s loss at Washington, compounding Rodgers’ prior left knee injury. Operating in the shotgun on nearly 100% of his snaps, Rodgers made do with last week’s QB11 fantasy finish and has now been a top-12 scorer in 2-of-3 starts. Buffalo yielded top-12 quarterback results twice in its first three games before Week 3’s stunning Vikings meltdown, induced by Kirk Cousins strip sacks on each of Minnesota’s first two possessions. Sean McDermott’s team has still allowed the NFL’s ninth-most points per game (28.0), plus a league-high 74.2% completion rate and 7:1 TD-to-INT ratio to enemy quarterbacks. … Aaron Jones’ Week 3 return from suspension turned Green Bay’s backfield into a value-crushing three-way split, and Mike McCarthy indicated afterwards he’ll stick with the RBBC going forward. “I really like the rotation of having all three guys,” said the Packers’ coach after watching the tape on Monday. Ty Montgomery led in touches (10) as the Packers played from behind, while Jones and Jamaal Williams each handled 7. Playing time was spread thin amongst Williams (43%), Montgomery (29%), and Jones (25%). As Green Bay is likely to play with a lead this week, we should get a better feel for the distribution than last week’s negative script provided. Nevertheless, all three Packers running backs are weak flex plays despite this plus matchup.
Rodgers’ Weeks 1-3 target distribution: Davante Adams 29; Randall Cobb 27; Jimmy Graham 19; Geronimo Allison 18; Montgomery 12; Williams 9; Jones 1. … Adams enters Week 4 with a touchdown in seven straight games. Among NFL receivers, only JuJu Smith-Schuster (10) and Michael Thomas (9) have more red-zone targets than Adams (7). Adams figures to draw shadow coverage from Tre’Davious White, although Adams overcome a just-as-tough Week 2 matchup with Xavier Rhodes (8/64/1). Rodgers’ willingness to throw to Adams even when he is “covered” keeps him matchup proof. … Cobb was a Week 3 disaster, committing two crucial drops and losing what amounted to the game-ending fumble. He did draw a team-high 11 targets, and Cobb’s Week 4 outlook is stronger against a Bills defense that has been hammered in the slot by Adam Thielen (14/105/0), Willie Snead (4/49/1), and Keenan Allen (6/67/0). Buffalo’s slot corner is Taron Johnson, a fourth-round rookie from Weber State. Cobb has run a league-high 117 routes in the slot. … Allison’s uneven weekly target counts are 8 > 6 > 4, but his role is secure as a 75% player with Green Bay’s second-most Air Yards (225) behind Adams (270). Still, Allison’s unreliable volume renders him a volatile WR3/flex each week. … Buffalo has allowed the fifth-most catches (18) and eighth-most yards (213) to tight ends, including 5/48/1 on six targets to Kyle Rudolph last week. This is a good-looking draw for Graham, who ranks seventh among tight ends in targets (7) and fifth in Air Yards (196). Graham drew his first red-zone target as a Packer last week.
Josh Allen’s highlight-reel tools outweighed his wildness in last week’s stunning upset of Minnesota, where Allen’s elite athleticism and all-field arm power continually led to big first-half pass plays on rollouts after Allen escaped pressure. High highs and low lows were Allen’s recurring theme at Wyoming and should be expected throughout his rookie year. Allen remains a viable streamer target for Green Bay’s D/ST with a whopping 11 sacks taken in 81 dropbacks (13.6%). To put that sack rate in perspective, last year’s highest percentage was 10.3% (Colts). This is a classic letdown spot for Buffalo after week’s shock-the-world win. Allen is still a viable two-quarterback-league play against a Packers defense missing DE Muhammad Wilkerson (ankle, I.R.) and OLB Nick Perry (concussion) after yielding Week 2’s QB4 result to Kirk Cousins and last week’s QB15 finish to Alex Smith. Not only does Allen rank fifth at his position in rushing yards (97), he’s first in both red-zone scrambles (8) and rushing attempts inside the ten, where Allen scored twice against the Vikings. The Packers have allowed the NFL’s 11th-most rushing yards to quarterbacks (57). … Green Bay was soft up front even before losing Wilkerson, conceding a 62/309/2 (4.98 YPC) rushing line to enemy backs in Weeks 1-3. LeSean McCoy vowed this week to return from his rib cartilage injury, before admitting he endured a “setback” while trying to make cuts in practice. McCoy appears likely to play at less than 100%. Even in a plus draw, he will be a risky RB2/flex.
Allen’s Weeks 2-3 target distribution: Kelvin Benjamin and Andre Holmes 8; Marcus Murphy, Charles Clay, and Chris Ivory 6; Jason Croom 5; McCoy, Zay Jones, and Robert Foster 4. … As no Bills pass catcher has exceeded five targets in either of Allen’s starts, it would be require a leap of faith to trust any of them regardless of opponent. … Vulnerable in the middle of the field, the Packers got torched by Vikings tight ends (9/91/0) in Week 2 and Redskins tight ends (6/135/0) last week. Clay has the best matchup in Buffalo’s pass-catcher corps, but his to-date usage has disappointed. Beyond Allen’s light targeting, Clay has averaged only 20 routes run per game. He ran 26.0 per game last year. As Clay missed practice time with a shoulder injury this week, Croom is a name to keep in mind. Croom went undrafted last year out of Tennessee despite respectable 4.69 speed and drew eight targets on just 59 snaps in the first three weeks. Allen found Croom wide open for a 26-yard touchdown at Minnesota. … Just one Bills player (Jones in Week 2) has topped 30 yards in an Allen start. Benjamin is barely worthy of a bench stash.
Score Prediction: Packers 27, Bills 20
Philadelphia @ Tennessee
Team Totals: Eagles 22.5, Titans 18.5
Even after he came off the bench to litter the Week 3 air with egg-beating floaters, Marcus Mariota will fight through the nerve injury in his throwing elbow to start against Philadelphia, which ranks second in the NFL in quarterback hits (27), shut down Matt Ryan (QB25) and Andrew Luck (QB21) in Weeks 1 and 3, and renders offenses one dimensional with the league’s top run defense. Enemy backs have managed an anemic 48/136/1 (2.83 YPC) rushing line and the NFL’s ninth-fewest receiving yards (96) against the Eagles. Due to its nonexistent passing game, Tennessee leaned heavily on the run, trick plays, and ball control in back-to-back upsets of Houston and Jacksonville. This is an unsustainable method to win NFL games. Philly’s D/ST is a strong play, and no member of Tennessee’s passing game can be trusted. Not a single Titans receiver or tight end has reached 65 yards in a game this year. Should this passing game ever get on track, Taywan Taylor would project as the main beneficiary of Rishard Matthews’ release. Taylor’s snaps (13% > 41% > 52%) and routes run (5 > 9 > 17) have risen each week. … In balanced game script at Jacksonville last week, Derrick Henry out-touched Dion Lewis 18 to 12 on a season-high 52% playing-time clip to Lewis’ 48%. When the Titans fall behind, Lewis will have a chance to pay off as an RB2/flex. Otherwise, Henry will remain the lead back. On a low-scoring team, neither is an upside play.
Despite underwhelming with last week’s QB22 fantasy result, real-life and forward-thinking takeaways from Carson Wentz’s 2018 debut were largely promising. Wentz moved well in the pocket and as a scrambler, only for the Colts’ underrated defense put clamps on Philly’s injury-ruined vertical passing game, and the Eagles wound up leaning on the run. Wentz now draws a fast-improving Titans defense that is finally healthy after limping into the season. Since pathetically generating one sack and two quarterback hits in Week 1 against Miami, Tennessee has moved to top ten in the NFL in sacks (8) and No. 13 in hits (18) and is allowing the league’s fourth-fewest points per game (16.7). Until his supporting cast regains form and Wentz shows he’s capable of producing at a higher box-score level, he will stay on the QB1/2 fringe. … Jay Ajayi (back) resumed practicing fully on Thursday and appears on track to return against the Titans, who surrendered a combined 58/273/0 (4.71 YPC) rushing line to enemy backs in Weeks 1-3. Darren Sproles (hamstring) seems likely to miss another game. Corey Clement held up on 19 touches playing through his quad strain last week, yet was outplayed by Wendell Smallwood and Josh Adams. Based on Ajayi’s 2017 stretch run with Philadelphia and his to-date 2018 usage, we can ordinarily project him for 14-17 touches per game at full strength. Still, the Eagles’ backfield depth, Ajayi’s come-and-go health, and Philly’s RBBC commitment render Ajayi a risky flex play in Nashville. Ominously, Ajayi revealed Thursday that he is dealing with a “fracture” in his back.
Wentz’s Week 3 target distribution: Zach Ertz 10; Dallas Goedert 7; Smallwood and Nelson Agholor 5; Clement and Josh Perkins 4; Jordan Matthews 2. … Tennessee has yielded minimal tight end production, largely because they drew the Dolphins, Texans, and Jaguars tight ends in the first three weeks. They’ll face a heaping dose of 12 personnel Sunday after stud rookie Goedert set career highs in snaps (67%), routes run (29), and production (7/73/1) as a means for Philly to compensate for its limited receiver corps in last week’s win over the Colts. Goedert is a boom-bust TE1 streamer, while Ertz remains an obvious every-week stud. As Wentz is a much more aggressive downfield passer than Weeks 1-2 starter Nick Foles, Ertz’s Week 3 Air Yards (84) were his most of the year, enhancing Ertz’s big-play potential. … Despite speculation Agholor would move outside, he ran a season-high 71% of his routes in the slot against Indianapolis, while Kamar Aiken and career slot WR Matthews operated on the boundaries. More Goedert could throw a wrench into Agholor’s volume, increasing his risk as a WR3/flex. Keyed by Logan Ryan’s physical coverage, the Titans have stymied fellow slot WRs Bruce Ellington (3/45/0), Dede Westbrook (3/31/0), Albert Wilson (3/31/0), and Danny Amendola (4/26/0). After Alshon Jeffery (shoulder, illness) practiced Wednesday, he sat out Thursday and likely remains a week away.
Score Prediction: Eagles 23, Titans 13
Houston @ Indianapolis
Team Totals: Colts 24, Texans 23
This week’s popular narrative concerned Andrew Luck’s arm strength after the Colts inserted Jacoby Brissett for last week’s game-ending Hail Mary. The notion isn’t without data support; Luck ranks 31st in yards per attempt (5.3) and dead last among 31 qualified quarterbacks in percentage of passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield (5.6%). Whether caused by Luck’s noodle or not, Indy’s short-passing emphasis is certain to continue after losing RT Joe Haeg (ankle) on the heels of Week 1 starting RT J’Marcus Webb’s (hamstring) placement on I.R. Red-hot Texans LE J.J. Watt primarily lines up against right tackles. Luck has managed fantasy results of QB11 (Bengals), QB27 (Redskins), and QB21 (Eagles), while Houston has permitted QB13 (Eli Manning), QB31 (Blaine Gabbert), and QB8 (Tom Brady) finishes. It is concerning Luck has struggled noticeably against the blitz, while Houston is among the NFL’s blitz-heaviest teams. Still sixth in the league in pass attempts (124), sheer volume keeps Luck in the QB1 and DFS discussions. … No Colts running back has reached 65 total yards in a game yet this season, and Marlon Mack’s (hamstring) return will revert last week’s two-way Jordan Wilkins-Nyheim Hines split into a three-man ordeal. The Texans have held enemy backs to an inefficient 84/320/1 (3.81 YPC) rushing line. In a sub-par matchup with thinly-spread backfield distribution, this is a fantasy situation to avoid.
Luck’s Weeks 1-3 target distribution: T.Y. Hilton 32; Eric Ebron 20; Hines, Ryan Grant, and Jack Doyle 15; Chester Rogers 10; Wilkins 7; Mack 2. … Hilton has suffered in the Colts’ shortened passing game, last week drawing two pass-interference flags on underthrown deep balls from Luck. Hilton has still logged double-digit targets in all three games and leads Indianapolis in Air Yards (238), red-zone targets (6), and targets inside the ten (4). Luck’s noodle-arm narrative is certain to lower Hilton’s DFS ownership in a plum spot. Speedy outside receivers like Hilton, Odell Beckham (9/109/0), Phillip Dorsett (7/66/1), and Taywan Taylor (3/32/1) before him are capable of tormenting Texans 34-year-old RCB Johnathan Joseph and 31-year-old LCB Shareece Wright. DFS players should remember Wright’s name fondly. A longtime liability, Wright signed off the street on September 12 and started last week. … Although his bottom line disappointed (5/33/0) with three end-zone misses, Ebron led the Colts in Week 3 targets (11) and set a season high by running 41 routes. With Doyle (hip) likely out again, Ebron gets a much softer Week 4 matchup than last week’s in Philadelphia; tight ends have caught a near-perfect 13-of-14 targets for 196 yards (14.0 YPA) and two touchdowns against Houston. … Grant caught a five-yard TD on a fade route from Luck last week, but his weekly target counts have been too uneven (9 > 2 > 4) for fantasy comfort.
Deshaun Watson visits Lucas Oil Stadium after back-to-back QB10 finishes to face DC Matt Eberflus’ upstart Colts defense, which quietly ranks top four in sacks (10) and stymied fantasy passing-game production against Andy Dalton (QB15), Alex Smith (QB28), and Carson Wentz (QB22). The Colts’ D/ST is firmly in play as a streamer; Watson has seven INTs in his last five starts, while Houston’s turnstile offensive line has yielded the NFL’s eighth-most sacks (10) and a league-high 34 quarterback hits. The Giants went to Houston last week with one sack and six hits in two games. They emerged with three sacks and 11 hits in Week 3 alone. Nevertheless, Watson’s dual threat and vertical aggressiveness always secure him as a high-upside QB1. … The Colts’ up-and-down run defense got shredded by Bengals backs in Week 1 (18/93/5.17/1), shut down Redskins backs in Week 2 (16/22/1.38/0), then resumed struggling against the Jay Ajayi-less Eagles last week (22/142/6.45/1). Only two teams have allowed more receiving yards to running backs (241). All in all, it’s fair to call this a plus matchup for Lamar Miller, whose Weeks 1-3 touch counts were 21 > 17 > 15 compared to 5 > 7 > 5 for Alfred Blue. Despite last week’s dismal outing on the ground (10 carries, 10 yards), Miller remains a rock-solid RB2.
Watson’s Weeks 1-3 target distribution: DeAndre Hopkins 32; Will Fuller 20; Bruce Ellington 12; Miller and Ryan Griffin 10; Jordan Thomas 7; Jordan Akins 5. … Eberflus’ Tampa-2 defense has specialized in limiting big passing plays, having yielded the NFL’s fifth-fewest completions of 20-plus yards (7) and zero 40-plus-yard gains, yet only four teams have surrendered a higher overall completion rate than the Colts (71.2%). This sets up well for Hopkins in the short to intermediate areas against journeyman RCB Pierre Desir and LCB Nate Hairston, whom PFF has charged with 13 completions allowed on 18 targets for 149 yards and a score. Hopkins drew double-digit targets in each of the first three games. … Indy’s penchant for containing vertical passing is notable for Fuller, but more important is his opportunity with the NFL’s fourth-most Air Yards (318) in the last two weeks. And Fuller is not strictly a vertical streaker; 7 of his 20 targets have came on passes thrown within ten yards of the line of scrimmage. This is WR1-caliber usage. … Playing 80% of Houston’s offensive snaps and ranked No. 14 among tight ends in routes run, Griffin is worth matchup-based streamer discussion against the Colts’ zone, which is hemorrhaging tight end production. Andy Dalton went a perfect 5-of-5 for 57 yards targeting Bengals tight ends against the Colts in Week 1. Alex Smith went 7-of-9 for 62 yards throwing to Jordan Reed and Vernon Davis in Week 2. And last week, Eagles tight ends combined to torment Indianapolis for a 13/156/1 stat line. Griffin also has a chance to see a small increase in targets after slot WR Ellington (hamstring) was sent to I.R.
Score Prediction: Colts 27, Texans 24
Miami @ New England
Team Totals: Patriots 27.5, Dolphins 20.5
The Pats return to Foxboro after last Sunday night’s embarrassing loss at Detroit, where Bill Belichick’s team scored its fewest points (10) in 38 games. Over the last four seasons, New England has point totals of 35 > 31 > 36 > 41 at home versus Miami. Tom Brady stands to benefit from a clean pocket against a Dolphins defense that ranks 26th in sacks (6) and second to last in quarterback hits (12), only to lose critical DEs William Hayes (ACL) and Andre Branch (MCL) last week. Despite his painfully slow start, I’m stubbornly keeping the faith in Tom Terrific as both an elite season-long QB1 and DFS tournament play. … Miami has played dominant run defense, holding enemy backs to a combined 72/249/2 (3.46 YPC) rushing line but yielding the NFL’s fifth-most receiving yards (201) to backs. Particularly with Rex Burkhead (neck) gone to I.R., this sets up as a James White game. Brady publicly pulled for White’s usage to expand this week. “He’s just a great player for us,” Brady said on his radio show. “He’s gotta be involved. Guys who can make plays are the ones that should be involved.” … Sony Michel has struggled to the tune of 84 yards on 24 carries (3.50 YPC) and six yards on five targets. He has been trusted to pass block just once in two games. Nevertheless, Burkhead’s loss almost certainly locks in Michel for double-digit touches with a good shot at goal-line carries. Michel is an underrated flex option this week.
Brady’s Weeks 1-3 target distribution: White 20; Phillip Dorsett 19; Rob Gronkowski 17; Chris Hogan 14; Cordarrelle Patterson 7; Burkhead and James Develin 6; Michel 5. … Dorsett is the likeliest pass catcher to lose snaps with Josh Gordon tentatively slated to make his Patriots debut. After a solid Weeks 1-2 start, Dorsett’s Week 3 was abysmal with zero catches and one drop on six targets, including one that was intercepted. … If Brady is going to bounce back, he will likely be accompanied by Gronkowski, who torched the Fins for 5/82/2 receiving in his lone game played against them last year. I suspect the primary goal of New England’s Gordon acquisition was to space the field for Gronkowski, who got taken out of each of the last two games. Miami has allowed the NFL’s 11th-most catches to tight ends (15). … The best place to attack Miami’s zone coverage is in the slot, where Jordy Nelson (6/173/1) and Quincy Enunwa (7/92/0) ate the last two weeks. Even as Hogan is off to a rocky start along with the rest of New England’s offense, he ran a season-high 23 slot routes at Detroit and remains a viable-if-volatile WR3.
The Dolphins stuck to their balanced formula in last week’s win over the Raiders, holding Ryan Tannehill below 30 pass attempts for the third straight game while leaning in big plays as opposed to their rushing attack to arrive at 3-0. Miami’s big plays shortened drives, of course, and Adam Gase team’s wound up getting dominated in time of possession with just 39 offensive plays compared to Oakland’s 74. That play-volume shortage is directly to blame for Kenyan Drake’s season-low seven touches after Weeks 1-2 touch counts of 17 and 15. Week 4 opponent New England has gotten creamed in run defense, yielding a combined 74/358/1 (4.84 YPC) rushing line to enemy backs. Per ESPN Stats & Info, New England ranks dead last in yards after contact allowed per touch, and Patriots game tape reveals a slow-and-plodding defense likely to struggle with Drake’s elusiveness and speed, much as it did last Week 14 when Drake blitzed Belichick’s club for 193 total yards. New England’s loss of three-down MLB Ja’Whuan Bentley to I.R. will be especially felt in running back coverage. Drake has out-carried Frank Gore 5 to 2 in the red zone and 2 to 1 inside the ten-yard line. Gore’s touch counts are 9 > 10 > 6 through three weeks. … Quarterback fantasy results against the Pats in Weeks 1-3 were QB22 (Deshaun Watson) > QB3 (Blake Bortles) > QB14 (Matthew Stafford), providing an uneven blueprint to project Tannehill, who must overcome low volume with high efficiency to pay off. Tannehill is 30th in the NFL in pass attempts.
Tannehill’s Weeks 1-3 target distribution: Jakeem Grant 14; Kenny Stills and Danny Amendola 13; Drake 12; Albert Wilson 11; Mike Gesicki 5; AJ Derby and DeVante Parker 3; Gore 1. … Even as Dolphins pass catchers have produced sporadic big weeks, no member of this offense is even averaging 5.0 targets per game. Parker returned in Week 3 to play 75% of the snaps, leaving usage crumbs for most of the rest of the corps. … Grant still tore the cover off (2/70/2) against the Raiders but drew three targets and ran a season-low eight routes. He’s an extreme leap-of-faith flex. … Wilson threw a 52-yard touchdown pass and caught a 74-yard TD versus Oakland despite playing a season-low ten snaps. This isn’t bankable production. … Even as his consistency is elusive, Stills is always the Dolphins’ best pass-catcher bet with team highs in snaps (93%) and routes run per game (31.0). Tannehill fit Stills’ Week 3 touchdown into a closing-door window to give Stills three TDs on the year. New England has shown minimal ability to contain wideouts, yielding stat lines of 7/116/1 (Keelan Cole) > 4/82/1 (Dede Westbrook) > 8/78/0 (DeAndre Hopkins) > 4/69/1 (Marvin Jones) > 6/69/0 (Golden Tate) > 6/53/1 (Kenny Golladay) > 4/37/1 (Bruce Ellington) > 4/34/1 (Donte Moncrief). … This is a “revenge” game for Amendola versus a Pats defense that gave up at- or above-expectation production to fellow slot WRs Ellington, Westbrook, and Tate. … Derby’s foot injury forces Gesicki into Miami’s primary tight end role, but the rookie is still very difficult to trust. Gesicki has been a ghost with 42 scoreless yards on five targets through three weeks.
Score Prediction: Patriots 30, Dolphins 21
NY Jets @ Jacksonville
Team Totals: Jaguars 23, Jets 15.5
After resting his balky hamstring for two-plus games, Leonard Fournette is tentatively due back for a Week 4 blowup spot as a 7.5-point home favorite against the Jets, who are reportedly considering firing Todd Bowles after last week’s embarrassing primetime loss to Cleveland. Gang Green defended the run stoutly in its first two games, then coughed up a sturdy 27/113/2 (4.19 YPC) rushing line to Browns running backs in Week 3. As T.J. Yeldon and Corey Grant failed mightily to hold down the fort in last week’s meltdown loss to Tennessee, expect Fournette to resume full-time workhorse duties. … Blake Bortles has been a predictably unpredictable producer, managing fantasy results of QB20 (Giants), QB3 (Patriots), and QB28 (Titans). Bowles’ defense has checked Matthew Stafford (QB24), Ryan Tannehill (QB14), and Tyrod Taylor/Baker Mayfield (QB24). Bortles is a volatile two-quarterback-league starter.
Bortles’ Weeks 1-3 target distribution: Keelan Cole 21; Yeldon 19; Donte Moncrief 17; Dede Westbrook and Austin Seferian-Jenkins 15; Grant 9; D.J. Chark 5; Fournette 3. … Gang Green’s secondary is weakest in the slot after facing Golden Tate (7/79/1), Danny Amendola/Albert Wilson (7/69/1), and Jarvis Landry (8/103/0). Westbrook runs 85% of his routes inside. … Target leader Cole is second on the team in slot routes. Regardless of opponent, Jags pass catchers will continue to log inconsistent production on a run-first team with erratic quarterback play. Stout at outside corner with LCB Trumaine Johnson across from RCB Morris Claiborne, the Jets have put clamps on Antonio Callaway (4/20/0), Kenny Stills (2/17/0), and Marvin Jones (5/53/0). Kenny Golladay (7/114/0) did hurt them in Week 1. … Moncrief has managed yardage totals of 14 > 34 > 16. Despite an abundance of opportunity, his lack of production has become bankable. … Always a touchdown-or-bust streamer, ASJ has topped 50 yards once in his last 56 games.
After taking a step back in his third NFL start last Thursday night at Cleveland, Sam Darnold catches a buzzsaw matchup in Jacksonville, whose defensive front is sure to overwhelm New York’s overmatched offensive line. Although Darnold was resourceful enough to absorb just five sacks among 72 dropbacks in the last two weeks, the 21-year-old rookie faced heavy duress as the Dolphins and Browns amassed 19 combined tackles for loss, constantly penetrating Gang Green’s backfield. Darnold’s main pre-draft knock was his turnover propensity, throwing 13 picks with 9 lost fumbles his final year at USC. Three starts in, Darnold’s five INTs are tied for most in the NFL, and he has yet to finish as a top-16 weekly quarterback. Excitedly tee up the Jaguars’ D/ST. Darnold is a weak two-QB-league play. … The Jets’ backfield remained a near-even split in Cleveland. Bilal Powell out-snapped Isaiah Crowell 54% to 46%, but Crowell out-touched Powell 18 to 14 and continued to dominate scoring-position work. Crowell has nine red-zone carries to Powell’s two and has handled 4-of-4 rushing attempts inside the ten. Although neither Jets back is a desirable Week 4 play, this game’s projected script sets up better for Powell, who has run 48 routes to Crowell’s 39 with a 9-to-6 target advantage. Beyond Saquon Barkley’s Week 1 68-yard touchdown run, Jacksonville has held enemy backs to a combined 67/195/1 (2.91 YPC) rushing line.
Darnold’s Weeks 1-3 target distribution: Quincy Enunwa 29; Terrelle Pryor 14; Robby Anderson 10; Powell and Jermaine Kearse 8; Crowell and Chris Herndon 6; Eric Tomlinson 5; Neal Sterling 3. … Despite his slowest to-date box score (4/57/0) against the Browns, Enunwa played a season-high 84% of the snaps, led the Jets in targets (8) for the third straight week, and maintained a commanding team lead in red-zone targets (4). Enunwa has drawn 62% of his looks in the slot, giving him the best chance to avoid lockdown LCB Jalen Ramsey and RCB A.J. Bouye. Jaguars slot CB D.J. Hayden is out with a toe injury, and fill-in Tyler Patmon has played for six different NFL teams. … With Kearse up to Week 3 speed, the Jets’ Nos. 2-4 receiver distribution turned into a mess. Pryor led the complementary wideouts in snaps (70%), but Kearse was first in targets (6), and Anderson drew the most Air Yards (62) in the group. Pryor pulled his groin in Wednesday’s practice and is listed as questionable to play. Especially on the road in Jacksonville, this is an obvious fantasy situation to avoid. … Jets tight ends can also be ignored after the Jags shut down Evan Engram (2/18/0), Rob Gronkowski (2/15/0), and Jonnu Smith (1/9/0) in Weeks 1-3.
Score Prediction: Jaguars 24, Jets 10
4:05 PM ET Games
Cleveland @ Oakland
Team Totals: Raiders 24, Browns 21
The Browns are no walkover opponent for Oakland, fresh off ten days rest after last Thursday night’s win over the Jets with a league-high 11 turnovers and the NFL’s seventh-most sacks (9). Cleveland has held Ben Roethlisberger (QB21), Drew Brees (QB15), and Sam Darnold (QB32) to below-expectation fantasy results and now draws tentative Derek Carr, whose three weekly finishes are QB27 (Rams) > QB21 (Broncos) > QB18 (Dolphins). Over his last 16 games, Carr has a 19:18 TD-to-INT ratio at 6.9 yards per attempt and is averaging 242 yards per game. Carr hasn’t finished as a top-12 fantasy passer in 12 straight games. … Keyed by breakout sophomores RE Myles Garrett and NT Larry Ogunjobi, Cleveland has limited enemy running backs to a combined 83/305/4 (3.67 YPC) rushing line and 13 catches, eighth fewest in football. More important for Marshawn Lynch’s fantasy outlook is game script; he managed 13 touches when the Raiders got creamed by the Rams in Week 1 but logged 20 when Oakland led for most of Week 2 at Denver. Last week, the Silver and Black stayed competitive in Miami, and Lynch touched the ball 22 times. Doug Martin (9) and Jalen Richard (5) mixed in sparingly. Favored at home on a team facing a rookie quarterback making his first NFL start, Lynch should be teed up as a confident RB2. Beast Mode ranks fourth in the league in red-zone carries (10) and third in carries inside the ten (7).
Carr’s Weeks 1-3 target distribution: Jared Cook 22; Richard and Amari Cooper 18; Jordy Nelson 16; Martavis Bryant 9; Lynch 7; Seth Roberts 5; Derek Carrier 4; Martin 3. … Cook leads Oakland in targets, catches (18), receiving yards (260), red-zone targets (6), and targets inside the ten (5). He got tackled twice at the one-yard line in last week’s loss to Miami. The 2018 Browns have played stouter tight end coverage after moving Jabrill Peppers to strong safety and inserting Damarious Randall in the deep middle, but Cook’s TE1-caliber usage should keep him locked into season-long fantasy lineups and squarely on the DFS radar. … As has become typical for Cooper, he’s dudded in 2-of-3 games and is scoreless on the year without a single red-zone target. Blanked by Xavien Howard last week, Cooper now figures to draw a heaping helping of impressive Browns rookie CB Denzel Ward. … As Roberts was a healthy Week 3 scratch, Nelson took over at slot receiver in Miami and repeatedly got wide open en route to a 6/173/1 breakout game. Since so much of Jordy’s production came with free access, it’s fair to be skeptical of his performance from a predictive standpoint. Nelson is 87th in the NFL in Air Yards (132) and 70th in targets. … Bryant has turned in back-to-back 30-yard games since rejoining the Raiders on snap rates of 40% and 46%. He would be tough to support as anything more than a deep-league stash.
After coming off the bench to deliver last week’s thrilling comeback win over the Jets, Baker Mayfield visits The Black Hole for his first NFL start. Whereas indecisive predecessor Tyrod Taylor was a sack-taking machine, Mayfield’s penchant for getting the ball out quickly will make Cleveland’s offensive line look better, and the No. 1 overall pick’s accuracy and downfield aggressiveness should spike pass-game efficiency. In Week 4, Mayfield projects to experience a clean pocket against a Raiders defense that ranks dead last in sacks (3) and QB hits (9), having surrendered fantasy results of QB16 (Jared Goff) > QB23 (Case Keenum) > QB7 (Ryan Tannehill). Albeit not quite a QB1 streamer, Mayfield is an immediate starter in two-quarterback leagues. … Carlos Hyde was a volume monster in Cleveland’s Week 3 win, logging 23 carries and three targets on a season-high 58% of the snaps. Hyde’s Weeks 1-3 touch counts were 23 > 17 > 25, giving him rock-solid RB2 value against an injury- and trade-depleted Raiders defense that has coughed up a 57/280/1 (4.91 YPC) rushing line to enemy backs. … Despite coach Hue Jackson’s lies that Johnson would see increased playing time, Duke managed touch counts of 6, 5, and 4 in Weeks 1-3. Johnson played just 37% of Cleveland’s Weeks 2-3 snaps. The Raiders have allowed the NFL’s second-fewest catches (9) to running backs. … Rookie Nick Chubb has played 12 snaps in three games.
Mayfield’s Week 3 target distribution: Jarvis Landry 8; Antonio Callaway and Rashard Higgins 3; Johnson and David Njoku 2; Hyde 1. … Mayfield’s go-to guy as soon as he entered, Landry topped 100 yards for the second time in three games and cleared 90 yards for the fourth game in his last six. Landry’s aDOT (11.2) has nearly doubled from 2017 in Miami (6.4), enhancing his big-play chances. With five-plus catches in 20 straight games, Landry is a high-floor WR2 with WR1 upside against a Raiders defense that has failed to slow fellow slot WRs Cooper Kupp (5/59/1), Emmanuel Sanders (4/96/0), and Albert Wilson (2/74/1). … Since DC Paul Guenther’s defense can’t rush the passer, it comes as no surprise Oakland has surrendered the NFL’s third-most completions of 20-plus yards (15) even while facing the league’s third-fewest pass attempts (92). Callaway is a massive big-play threat capable of exploiting this vulnerability as a boom-bust WR4/flex. Callaway went off in the Browns’ preseason opener (3/87/1) with Mayfield quarterbacking and is one of my favorite DFS dart throws of Week 4. … Njoku should be among the main beneficiaries of Mayfield’s insertion, seeing a surge in catchable targets. After managing 33 scoreless yards on 12 Tyrod passes, Njoku promptly caught each of his two Week 3 Mayfield throws, combining for 36 yards. 11th among tight ends in Air Yards (140), Njoku is on the positive side of the TE1/2 fringe.
Score Prediction: Browns 27, Raiders 20
Seattle @ Arizona
Team Totals: Seahawks 21, Cardinals 18
Mercifully appointed Arizona’s starter after Sam Bradford sleep-walked for 11-plus quarters, Josh Rosen debuts against a Seattle defense that yielded QB20 (Mitchell Trubisky) and QB25 (Dak Prescott) fantasy results in Weeks 2-3 as its pass rush came to life for seven sacks and 12 QB hits. The Cards hesitated to start Rosen sooner because they don’t trust their offensive line, understandable since only six teams have let their quarterback get hit more often than Arizona’s 21.3% rate. In OC Mike McCoy’s prehistoric offense, Rosen is a poor bet for fantasy relevance. … Seattle played stout run defense in Weeks 1-2, then got throttled by Ezekiel Elliott (16/127/7.9/0). The Seahawks’ 11 catches allowed to running backs are fifth fewest in the league, however. David Johnson has measly touch counts of 14 > 14 > 16 in the NFC’s least-functional offense. After Johnson was conspicuously absent on a third-and-short play with last week’s game on the line – backup Chase Edmonds’ run to the outside predictably failed – coaches revealed Johnson was benched for a prior pass-protection mixup. Until we see tangible evidence of change, D.J. can only be viewed as a low-end RB2. The Cardinals are being coached like a 1970s pee-wee team. … Pass catchers with whom Rosen shows a rapport should materialize eventually, but all will be dangerous fantasy options in the meantime. Still missing practice time each week with a hamstring injury, 35-year-old Larry Fitzgerald is a low-floor WR3/flex option. Ricky Seals-Jones is a big-play-dependent streamer. Rookie WR Christian Kirk did have a promising Week 3 game versus Chicago (7/90/0) and is a name to monitor on the off chance Rosen magically kickstarts this team.
The Cardinals’ inability to sustain drives and keep their offense on the field has benefited enemy run games. Arizona has faced 106 rushing attempts – most in the league by a 14-carry margin – and no team has given up more fantasy points to running backs. After Seattle committed to Chris Carson as its Week 3 bellcow for a whopping 34 touches, and Rashaad Penny touched the ball only three times, Carson has reentered the upside RB2 conversation. Carson’s 74% snap rate was easily a career high. … The Cardinals surrendered consecutive QB13 results to Alex Smith and Jared Goff in Weeks 1-2, then had the privilege of facing Mitchell Trubisky (QB30) last week. As Russell Wilson is one of the NFL’s premier deep-ball throwers, this matchup suits him nicely versus an Arizona defense giving up the league’s fifth-most yards per pass attempt (8.5) and eighth-most completions of 20-plus yards (12). Shaken on the back end, the Cards considered benching RCB Jamar Taylor for journeyman Bene Benwikere during the practice week.
Wilson’s Weeks 1-3 target distribution: Brandon Marshall 18; Tyler Lockett 17; Will Dissly 13; Nick Vannett 12; Jaron Brown 9; Carson 8; Penny 7; C.J. Prosise 3. … Despite being Seattle’s target leader, Marshall’s weekly target counts are 6 > 6 > 6, and he hasn’t reached 70 yards in 17 straight games. He’ll be a touchdown-or-bust WR4/flex all year. … Lockett’s matchup isn’t favorable against the Cardinals’ Budda Baker-keyed slot coverage, but he is Seattle’s lone pass catcher with whom Wilson has shown bankable chemistry. Since replacing Doug Baldwin (knees) in the slot two games ago, Lockett has dominated Air Yards (189), catches (10), and touchdowns (2) among Seattle pass catchers to earn upside WR3 treatment. … Theoretically, the Seahawks should be able to book this win over the lowly Cardinals before needing all hands on deck against the Rams next week. Baldwin resumed practicing this week and declared himself “ready to go” following Thursday’s session, however. If Baldwin does return, he will push Lockett back outside. Baldwin’s still-uncertain health would make him a dicey WR3 in his first game back from injuries to both knees. … Brown’s target counts are 3 > 3 > 3, tough for fantasy use. … Although Dissly started hotter than Vannett from a box-score standpoint, their rotational usage has become clear since. Vannett ran more Week 3 routes (16, 14) than Dissly in last week’s win over Dallas while out-targeting him 5 to 3. With few exceptions, tight end timeshares are fantasy situations to avoid.
Score Prediction: Seahawks 27, Cardinals 13
4:25 PM ET Games
New Orleans @ NY Giants
Team Totals: Saints 27, Giants 23.5
Despite allowing four sacks and quarterback hurries on 27% of their pass plays, the Giants finally showed signs of Week 3 offensive life as Eli Manning completed 86.2% of his throws, his single-game high since December of 2015. Manning got the ball out in an average of 2.41 seconds, tied for fastest in the league after averaging 2.7 seconds to throw in Weeks 1-2. Driven by this quick-out emphasis, Eli’s completion rate has risen each week (62% > 75% > 86%) in coach Pat Shurmur’s precision-oriented attack. Manning now catches his best to-date matchup versus New Orleans, which got ethered for Week 1’s QB1 fantasy finish by Ryan Fitzpatrick and last week’s QB2 result by Matt Ryan with since-benched Tyrod Taylor’s QB25 hiccup mixed in. The Saints’ pass rush is near the league’s basement, ranking 29th in quarterback hits (13) and 27th in sacks (6). Manning’s to-date weekly results are a mostly-ugly QB28 > QB28 > QB13, but this matchup puts him squarely on the streaming/DFS radar. … Saquon Barkley’s Weeks 1-3 touch counts were 20 > 25 > 22, locking him in as an elite RB1. Barkley topped 100 yards from scrimmage in each of his first three games. The Saints deserve credit for playing shutdown run defense, limiting enemy backs to a 60/163/1 (2.72 YPC) rushing line three weeks in. Even if Barkley struggles to find room on the ground, he can hurt New Orleans’ defense as a receiver. Falcons backs combined for a 5/55/1 receiving line against the Saints last week, and Barkley’s 21 receptions rank third among running backs.
Eli’s Weeks 1-3 target distribution: Odell Beckham 34; Barkley 27; Sterling Shepard 19; Evan Engram 13; Rhett Ellison 6; Cody Latimer 5; Wayne Gallman 4. … Engram’s (MCL) absence narrows the Giants’ target distribution in this potential shootout. Although scoreless so far, OBJ ranks eighth in the NFL in targets, 12th in Air Yards (352), and fifth in catches (23). Discombobulated in the secondary, New Orleans has allowed the league’s fifth-most completions of 20-plus yards (14) and a league-high five 40-plus-yard pass plays with specific receiving lines to Mike Evans (7/147/1), Calvin Ridley (7/146/3), DeSean Jackson (5/146/2), Julio Jones (5/96/0), Antonio Callaway (3/81/1), Mohamed Sanu (4/36/1), and Chris Godwin (3/41/1). This is a blowup spot for Beckham, who has averaged an absurd 102.4 career yards per game at home versus 89.3 yards on the road. … New Orleans’ secondary is “discombobulated” because DC Dennis Allen benched No. 2 CB Ken Crawley for P.J. Williams before Week 3, then reinserted Crawley when Williams got dusted relentlessly by Ridley. The Saints also lost slot CB Patrick Robinson (ankle) to I.R. On top of Engram’s injury, all of this enhances Shepard’s outlook. Shepard has caught five or more passes in four of his last five games, showing a safe PPR floor with matchup-enhanced Week 4 upside.
Drew Brees visits the Meadowlands with QB2 (vs. TB), QB15 (vs. CLE), and QB1 (@ ATL) fantasy results in an offense that has embraced aerial assaults with pass-catching maven Alvin Kamara as its focal point. Boosted by a far-worse defense, Brees’ pass attempts per game (43.0) are way up from last year (33.5). Dating back to January’s playoffs, Brees has averaged 349.6 yards per game with a 13:3 TD-to-INT ratio and two additional rushing scores. Likely to experience a clean pocket against a Giants defense that ranks 31st in sacks (4), Brees is an elite QB1 play in this potential shootout. … Kamara set career highs in snaps (86%), touches (31), targets (20), and catches (15) in last week’s win over Atlanta, while the Saints’ other backs combined to touch the rock five times. It can’t be understated how unique a running back getting twenty(!) targets in an NFL game is. New York has allowed 130-plus rushing yards in 2-of-3 weeks. This will be Kamara’s final game as New Orleans’ full-time bellcow before Mark Ingram returns.
Brees’ Weeks 1-3 target distribution: Michael Thomas 40; Kamara 38; Ted Ginn 19; Ben Watson 15; Austin Carr 5; Josh Hill 3; Tre’Quan Smith 2; Cameron Meredith 1. … Incredibly hauling in 95% of his targets, Thomas set a league record for most catches in the first three weeks of an NFL season (38). He has cleared 90 yards and/or scored a touchdown in nine of his last ten games. Thomas’ roll is unlikely to slow against a Giants defense that gave up wideout lines of 5/101/1 (Will Fuller), 6/86/0 (DeAndre Hopkins), and 2/79/1 (Tavon Austin) in Weeks 2-3. … Ginn dropped two Week 3 passes from Brees, equaling Ginn’s number of drops from the entire 2017 season. Ginn has still played 63% of New Orleans’ offensive snaps and ranks a close second to Thomas (300) in Air Yards (282). Ginn should be avoided outside of the Superdome, however. Ginn’s last six road-game stat lines are 3/12/1 > 8/72/0 > 3/33/0 > 2/10/0 > 7/71/0 > 1/3/0. … Meredith caught an 11-yard TD in his Week 3 Saints debut, but played just 43% of the snaps and was targeted once. Smith has played 28% of New Orleans’ offensive snaps. Well behind Thomas and Ginn, Meredith and Smith are mere deep-league stashes. … Playing 72% of the snaps, Watson quietly ranks third on the Saints in Air Yards (139) behind Thomas and Ginn. Last week, the Giants were eviscerated for 5/115/0 receiving on seven targets by Houston’s barely-there tight end corps. Seeing five targets per game and facing a soft tight end defense, Watson is in the streaming mix.
Score Prediction: Giants 30, Saints 27
San Francisco @ LA Chargers
Team Totals: Chargers 28.5, 49ers 18
Back home after last week’s two-score loss to the cross-city Rams, Philip Rivers draws an injury-depleted 49ers defense that got rocked for three-straight top-12 fantasy results by Kirk Cousins (QB12), Matthew Stafford (QB9), and Patrick Mahomes (QB9) with a combined 8:0 TD-to-INT ratio and the NFL’s sixth-most passing yards allowed (863). Rivers has been a high-floor, high-upside producer with finishes of QB17 (Rams), QB3 (Chiefs), and QB11 (Bills). At home in a plus draw, Rivers is a rock-solid QB1 play. … At full strength with WLB Malcolm Smith (hamstring) healthy and MLB Reuben Foster off suspension, the Niners have held enemy backs to a combined 62/208/2 (3.35 YPC) rushing line. Their scheme is more vulnerable to receiving backs, where DC Robert Saleh’s unit has yielded the NFL’s fourth-most catches (26) to the position. As the Chargers are spreading opponents out, Melvin Gordon has faced the league’s fourth-lowest percentage of eight-man boxes (17%). With 13 TDs in his last 15 games, Gordon warrants mid-range to high-end RB1 treatment regardless of opponents. … Austin Ekeler’s weekly touch counts are 10 > 14 > 7 on snap counts of 27% > 41% > 35%. Ekeler is an every-week PPR-league flex option.
Rivers’ Weeks 1-3 target distribution: Keenan Allen 28; Gordon 24; Mike Williams 15; Ekeler and Tyrell Williams 11; Virgil Green 6; Antonio Gates and Travis Benjamin 5. … Even as Allen is the clear-cut target leader, Mike is developing into Rivers’ big-play threat. Williams dusted Rams RCB Marcus Peters for a diving touchdown in last week’s loss and now leads the Chargers in Air Yards (236) and receiving scores (3). In Week 4, Mike draws a 49ers secondary that lost LCB Richard Sherman (calf) in Week 3 and has FS Adrian Colbert (hip, knee) and SS Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder) questionable. RCB Akhello Witherspoon is PFF’s No. 107-rated cornerback in pass coverage among 108 qualifiers, having allowed a league-high three touchdowns in three games. Mike is flirting with every-week WR2 viability. … Slot WRs Adam Thielen (6/102/0) and Golden Tate (7/109/0) ate up the 49ers’ inside pass coverage in Weeks 1-2, and Chiefs slot WR Chris Conley hit pay dirt against them last week. Quiet in the last two games, this is a prime popup spot for Allen. … Especially as Benjamin (foot) nears a return, Tyrell is droppable in season-long leagues. Tyrell is a distant fourth on the Chargers in Air Yards per game (44.7) and has zero red-zone targets. … Despite last week’s pass-friendly script against the Rams, Gates ran only 18 routes on 42% of the Chargers’ offensive snaps. Gates won’t emerge as a viable streamer until his usage picks up.
The 49ers managed point totals of 10 > 10 > 10 > 31 > 13 in C.J. Beathard’s five rookie starts, struggling badly to move the ball outside of a Week 10 home game against a dead Giants team that was rebelling against its coach. A plus scrambler, Beathard did pad his stats with 24.4 rushing yards per game and three TDs, giving him low-end starter potential in two-quarterback leagues. … NFL rushing leader Matt Breida emerged from Week 3 with a strained calf and hyperextended knee, although he seems likely to face the Bolts. Still missing RE Joey Bosa (foot) and suspended DT Corey Liuget, the Chargers got rocked for a combined 42/199/2 (4.74 YPC) rushing line by Bills and Rams backs in Weeks 2-3. Los Angeles has also yielded the NFL’s seventh-most receiving yards to backs (185), notable since Beathard was a 2017 checkdown king, targeting running backs at a league-high 32% rate. FB Kyle Juszczyk leads the 49ers’ backfield with 10 targets to Breida’s 9 and Alfred Morris’ 2, however, and is a legitimate threat to Breida and Morris’ passing-game usage on a team that will be trailing far more often without Jimmy Garoppolo (ACL). Juszczyk’s 51 routes run are also more than Breida’s 46 and Alf’s 39. Banged up and averaging only 13 touches per game on a team certain to score less, Breida is a low-end RB2 against the Chargers. Morris is averaging 14 touches per game in the near-even RBBC. He is a touchdown-or-bust flex option.
All 49ers pass catchers will be much less trustworthy in the post-Garoppolo era. Marquise Goodwin’s 2017 stat lines in Beathard’s starts were 4/80/0 > 0/0 > 2/68/0 > 1/83/1 > 4/78/0, making Goodwin a low-floor, big-play dependent WR3/flex option. … George Kittle’s receiving lines with Beathard were much worse (1/16/0 > 2/22/0 > 3/27/0 > 1/14/0) despite the fact that Kittle and Beathard played college ball together at Iowa. The Chargers eliminated Travis Kelce (1/6/0) in Week 1, then kept Bills (5/43/0) and Rams (3/38/0) tight ends quiet in Weeks 2-3. … Pierre Garcon looked ready to fade into the sunset even before Garoppolo went down with 89 scoreless yards on 14 targets in the first three weeks. Garcon hasn’t scored a touchdown since December of 2016, and he has shown zero ability to separate in 2018.
Score Prediction: Chargers 30, 49ers 13
Sunday Night Football
Baltimore @ Pittsburgh
Team Totals: Steelers 27, Ravens 24
Fresh off dropping Monday night’s 30-burger on the Bucs, the Steelers return home to face a Ravens defense with a long history of stark home-road splits which carried over into 2018, allowing 31 points at Cincinnati in Week 2 but only 3 (Buffalo) and 14 (Denver) in two home games. Week 2’s fantasy QB2 and Week 3’s QB10, Ben Roethlisberger is white hot with an enticing resume against Baltimore; his last three yardage/touchdown/interception totals versus the Ravens at Heinz Field are 506/2/0 > 279/3/2 > 340/6/0. After facing Nathan Peterman, Andy Dalton, and Case Keenum in Weeks 1-3, this Ravens defense is in for a rude awakening against a high-octane Pittsburgh passing attack just now hitting its stride. … The Steelers showed no intentions of easing off James Conner at Tampa Bay, feeding him 20 touches on 85% of the snaps. Only six NFL running backs have more catches than Conner’s 15. Nursing injuries to NT Michael Pierce (foot) and ILB C.J. Mosley (knee), the Ravens allowed a moderate 49/194/1 (3.96 YPC) rushing line to Bengals and Broncos backs in Weeks 2-3. Favored at home with a 20-24 touch projection in a prolific offense with plus run blocking, Conner remains a volume-driven every-week RB1.
Roethlisberger’s Weeks 1-3 target distribution: Antonio Brown 42; JuJu Smith-Schuster 38; Conner 17; Jesse James 11; Vance McDonald 10; James Washington 7; Ryan Switzer 6; Justin Hunter 5. … Baltimore will miss suspended top CB Jimmy Smith for one more week, untimely with Brown on the Week 4 slate. Brown’s last two stat lines against the Ravens without Smith are 11/213/0 > 10/96/1. Despite a mildly rocky 2018 start, Brown ranks second in the league in targets and fifth in Air Yards (440). And over the previous four seasons, Brown scored 30 of his 44 touchdowns at home (68%). He is scoreless at home so far this year. … JuJu’s receiving line over his last 16 games: 85/1,273/8. He’s scored a touchdown and/or cleared 100 yards in seven straight games. Smith-Schuster is running 88% of his routes inside, where PFF has charged Ravens slot CB Tavon young with 8-of-9 targets allowed for 92 yards and two touchdowns. No NFL wideout has as many red-zone targets as JuJu (10), and only four have more targets inside the ten (4). … Although James (50%) and McDonald (48%) continued to share Week 3 snaps, McDonald took a commanding lead in routes run (26, 18) and showed his superior upside on a dominant 75-yard catch-and-run score. A Weeks 1-2 tease, James was targeted once and is droppable in season-long leagues. The Ravens have given up minimal tight end production so far, although facing Bills and Broncos TEs in two of the first three weeks helps. McDonald is a viable Week 4 streamer with every-week TE1 upside. … Washington’s Week 3 playing time dipped to 60% with only two targets as Switzer and McDonald got more involved. Washington should be viewed as a boom-bust WR4/flex until his weekly role stabilizes.
Quietly top five in the NFL in points per game (32.3) with 27-plus points in six of their last eight games stretching into last season, the Ravens visit a Steelers team that is bleeding points with an average of 28.8 allowed in eight games since losing difference-maker ILB Ryan Shazier (spine). Joe Flacco has accounted for multiple touchdowns in seven of his last eight starts, while Pittsburgh has been torched for fantasy results of QB6 (Tyrod Taylor), QB1 (Patrick Mahomes), and QB4 (Ryan Fitzpatrick). Flacco is an underrated streamer in what sets up as a back-and-forth affair. … Another plus to Baltimore’s passing game is Pittsburgh’s solid run defense, holding enemy backs to a combined 59/210/1 (3.56 YPC) rushing line and forcing offenses to lean on the pass to move the sticks. Only six NFL teams have faced more pass attempts than the Steelers. A pass-oriented Ravens approach would favor Javorius Allen, who has run 73 pass routes to Alex Collins’ 49 while out-targeting Collins 17 to 9. Allen is also dominating carries inside the five-yard line (4) over Collins (1). Collins’ Week 3 season high in touches (21) bodes well and keeps him in the RB2 mix, but Allen isn’t going away and has RB2/flex standalone value in PPR leagues.
Flacco’s Weeks 1-3 target distribution: Michael Crabtree 26; John Brown 23; Willie Snead 19; Allen 17; Nick Boyle and Mark Andrews 11; Collins 9; Maxx Williams 7. … As Mike Evans (6/137/1), Jarvis Landry (7/106/0), Sammy Watkins (6/100/0), Tyreek Hill (5/90/1), and Chris Godwin (5/74/1) have all shown, Pittsburgh’s secondary is a fun one to play fantasy wide receivers against. Baltimore’s best wideout bet is always Brown, who ranks fourth in the NFL in Air Yards (457) and leads the Ravens in targets inside the ten-yard line (3). … Crabtree is being used as a full-on possession receiver with a 9.7 Average Depth of Target that is dwarfed by Brown’s 19.9 clip. Crabtree topped 60 yards for the first time in ten games last week, finishing with 61. Crabtree surprisingly has only one red-zone target and none inside the ten. Nevertheless, this matchup and Crabtree’s high-volume usage make him a rock-solid WR3/flex play in PPR leagues. … Slot man Snead is a lower-upside PPR-specific WR4 with an even lower aDOT (6.9) than Crabtree’s and zero targets inside the ten. Slot CB Mike Hilton is the Steelers’ best corner. … The Ravens ticketed first-round pick Hayden Hurst for a major passing-game role before he suffered a late-August stress fracture in his foot. Hurt’s playing time is uncertain, but he is on track to debut in a plus matchup. Pittsburgh got hammered by Travis Kelce (7/109/2) in Week 2 and Bucs TEs (9/106/1) last Monday night.
Score Prediction: Steelers 34, Ravens 27
Monday Night Football
Kansas City @ Denver
Team Totals: Chiefs 29.5, Broncos 25.5
Struggling on offense with 20 points or fewer in back-to-back games, the Broncos return home for a get-right matchup with Kansas City, which has allowed the NFL’s third-most points (92) and a league-high 1,422 yards. Only the Saints (6.9) and Raiders (6.9) have given up more yards per play than the Chiefs (6.7). Facing Kansas City has spiked passing volume; opponents are averaging a league-high 47.0 pass attempts per game against Andy Reid’s club. In Philip Rivers (QB3), Ben Roethlisberger (QB2), and Jimmy Garoppolo (QB10), each of the three quarterbacks to face Kansas City has finished as a top-ten fantasy passer. Case Keenum is this week’s top matchup-based streamer QB1. … Phillip Lindsay’s Week 3 second-quarter ejection for throwing a punch narrowed Denver’s three-man RBBC to a two-man ordeal. It was telling that Royce Freeman still drew just one target and barely out-touched Devontae Booker (14, 10); the Broncos are clearly committed to multi-back usage. The good news is Week 4 opponent Kansas City has yielded a generous 54/279/2 (5.17 YPC) rushing line to enemy backs, in addition to a 27/334/2 receiving line. Based on this backfield’s pre-ejection usage, we can project roughly 16 touches for Lindsay, 12 for Freeman, and 4 for Booker. Freeman’s utter lack of receiving involvement cripples his floor, but he has the highest touchdown probability with team highs in carries inside the ten (5) and inside the five (2). Lindsay’s lead-back role and big-play ability give him RB2/flex appeal in this plus draw.
Keenum’s Weeks 1-3 target distribution: Demaryius Thomas 26; Emmanuel Sanders 23; Courtland Sutton 14; Jake Butt 13; Booker 9; Jeff Heuerman 8; Lindsay 6; Tim Patrick 4; Freeman 2. … The NFL’s drop leader in Weeks 1-2, Thomas bounced back to secure 5-of-5 targets for 63 yards in last week’s loss to Baltimore, and would have had a bigger day had he not lost a 39-yard catch to penalty. Kansas City has allowed a league-high 17 completions of 20-plus yards, plus the NFL’s sixth-most touchdowns to wide receivers (5). … Sanders salvaged a rocky Week 3 receiving game with a 35-yard touchdown on an end-around. Sanders’ Monday night matchup is mouth watering against a Chiefs defense that has been drilled by fellow interior WRs JuJu Smith-Schuster (13/121/1) and Keenan Allen (8/108/1). Sanders runs two-thirds of his routes in the slot. … Sutton is off to an inefficient start with dropped passes in back-to-back games and just 89 yards to show for his 230 Air Yards, which rank second on the team ahead of Sanders (219) and right behind Thomas (249). This plus matchup does raise the antennae on Sutton as a dart-throw WR4/flex. … Heuerman figures to take over as the Broncos’ full-time tight end after Butt suffered his third-career ACL tear in Wednesday’s walkthrough. Although Heuerman has shown minimal receiving skills in college and the pros, he offers some desperation streamer appeal against the Chiefs, who were creamed by Steelers tight ends (8/164/1) in Week 2 and 49ers tight ends (6/86/0) last week.
After setting the league record for touchdown passes (13) in the first three weeks of a season, Patrick Mahomes returns to venue of his first NFL start last Week 17. Despite playing with backups – the Chiefs rested for the playoffs – Mahomes engineered a 27-24 road-game win while teasing the colossal upside he’s put into action this year. Despite their reputation, the 2018 Broncos have not played shutdown pass defense, surrendering the NFL’s seventh-most yards per attempt (8.2), eighth-highest completion rate (69.5%), and fifth-most 20-plus-yard pass plays (13). Showing pass-funnel tendencies, the Broncos have struggled mightily at outside cornerback while limiting enemy backs to a combined 65/226/3 (3.48 YPC) rushing line. Mahomes has earned matchup-proof QB1 treatment each week. … Although Kareem Hunt caught positive-touchdown regression with two first-quarter goal-line scores in last week’s win over the 49ers, Hunt remained a passing-game ghost and is averaging just 57.7 yards from scrimmage per game. Hunt is going to remain a touchdown-dependent RB2 barring an uptick in his all-purpose usage and/or rushing efficiency. Spencer Ware, Damien Williams, and even FB Anthony Sherman have been bigger passing-game factors than Hunt, frequently spelling him in third-down and two-minute situations.
Mahomes’ Weeks 1-3 target distribution: Travis Kelce 26; Sammy Watkins 23; Tyreek Hill 19; Chris Conley 6; Ware 4; Hunt and Demetrius Harris 3. … Kelce leads all NFL tight ends in Air Yards (300) by nearly 60, and his four red-zone targets lead the Chiefs. Denver has yielded the NFL’s fifth-most yards to tight ends (236). … Nursing injuries to boundary CBs Tramaine Brock (groin) and Adam Jones (thigh) while dealing with LCB Bradley Roby’s startling ineffectiveness, the Broncos gave up at- or above-expectation stat lines to Amari Cooper (10/116/0), John Brown (5/86/0), and Michael Crabtree (7/61/0) in the last two weeks. Watkins turned 15 targets into WR2-level 11/155/1 production in Weeks 2-3. Hill was a Week 3 bust (2/51/0), at least partly because Mahomes underthrew him on a would-be 49-yard TD bomb in the first quarter, allowing 49ers LCB Richard Sherman to break up the pass. This is your regular Matchups column reminder that Tyreek has strange home-road splits; he has scored 17 of his 24 career touchdowns (71%) away from Arrowhead. … Conley is locked in as Kansas City’s No. 3 wideout, playing 64% of the snaps and running 30-plus pass routes in back-to-back weeks. Conley primarily played in the slot the last two weeks, however, and that is where Broncos shutdown CB Chris Harris roams.
Score Prediction: Broncos 30, Chiefs 28