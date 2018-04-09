Evan Silva

Silva's Week 4 Matchups

Thursday, September 27, 2018


1:00 PM ET Games

Cincinnati @ Atlanta
Team Totals: Falcons 28.5, Bengals 23.5

Falcons-Bengals sets up as an up-tempo shootout between teams that rank sixth (CIN) and ninth (ATL) in scoring beneath Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium Dome. On the final leg of a three-game homestand, Matt Ryan caught fire as soon as it began with Week 2’s QB5 finish (CAR) and Week 3’s QB2 result. The Falcons have ironed out their scoring-position woes under formerly-under-fire OC Steve Sarkisian with touchdowns on eight straight red-zone trips, while Ryan has taken just three sacks and eight QB hits over the past two weeks after getting drilled for four sacks and 14 hits in Week 1 alone by Philadelphia. Expect Ryan to stay hot against a Bengals defense that allowed QB11 (Andrew Luck), QB12 (Joe Flacco), and QB3 (Cam Newton) results in Weeks 1-3. … Tevin Coleman out-snapped (78%) and out-touched (17) Ito Smith (15%, 5) by a much greater margin in Week 3 than Week 2 and now draws a Bengals defense that is still badly missing suspended WLB Vontaze Burfict and lost critical run-stopping DT Ryan Glasgow (ACL) for the season last week. Christian McCaffrey relentlessly ethered Cincinnati on interior runs last Sunday, and on the year Marvin Lewis’ defense has permitted a generous 67/305/1 (4.55 YPC) rushing line to enemy backs, plus the NFL’s ninth-most receiving yards (179) to the position. Smith (ribs) practiced in a non-contact jersey this week and figures to see limited usage again. Favored at home in a projected high-scoring affair, Coleman should stay cemented into fantasy lineups as an exciting RB1.

Ryan’s Weeks 1-3 target distribution: Julio Jones 34; Calvin Ridley and Mohamed Sanu 15; Austin Hooper 13; Coleman 9; Smith 5. … Especially after he burned the DFS public at high Week 3 ownership, this is a compelling week to pivot back onto Julio against a Bengals defense that has allowed John Brown (4/92/1), Devin Funchess (4/67/1), Ryan Grant (8/59/0), and T.Y. Hilton (5/46/1) to produce at or above expectation. Julio does project to run a slight majority of his routes at stingy RCB William Jackson, although Jones plays 47% of his snaps elsewhere and will inevitably run into struggling RCB Dre Kirkpatrick and slot CB Darqueze Dennard. … One-for-one cornerback matchups show Ridley will draw the most of Kirkpatrick. White hot with 13 targets, 210 yards, and four touchdowns over the last two weeks, Ridley has earned WR3 treatment in this potential shootout. Ridley is now tied with Julio and Hooper for the team lead in red-zone targets (3), and the Alabama product’s short-area quicks should cause fits for Fitzpatrick’s stiff, straight-linish coverage game. Kirkpatrick also missed practice time this week with groin and back injuries. Last week, Ridley was so dominant the Saints began shadowing him with Marshon Lattimore instead of Jones in the second half. … This is a “revenge” game for Sanu, who began his career with the Bengals. Dating back to last season, however, Sanu has finished below 40 yards in five of his last six games and now has more target competition from Ridley. Sanu almost always needs to score a touchdown to make fantasy noise. … Hooper’s scoring-position role on a high-scoring team gives him at least some streamer appeal every week, although he has topped 50 yards in one of his last 20 games. He’s another touchdown-dependent commodity.

Andy Dalton enters Week 4 with weekly fantasy results of QB15 > QB8 > QB15 to face an injury-ruined Falcons defense that lost MLB Deion Jones (foot), SS Keanu Neal (ACL), and FS Ricardo Allen (Achilles’) to I.R. while conceding Week 2’s QB7 result to Cam Newton and last week’s QB1 finish to Drew Brees. A.J. Green (groin) is slated to start despite missing the second half of last week’s loss to Carolina, and receiving-oriented Giovani Bernard’s continued feature back usage elevates Dalton’s passing-volume projection. As Gio played 88% of last week’s offensive snaps, Dalton’s 46 pass attempts were his most since Week 12 of the 2016 season. With multiple touchdown passes in 12 of his last 17 games (71%), Dalton is a high-floor, high-ceiling QB1 in this probable shootout. … On pace to allow the NFL’s most running back catches for the fourth straight year, the Falcons were tagged for an obscene 18/131/1 receiving line by Saints backs last week after yielding 14/102/0 to Christian McCaffrey the game before. Gio led the Bengals in Week 3 targets (9) and should see even more if OC Bill Lazor intends to exploit his opponent’s greatest weakness. In last week’s loss to Carolina, Bernard was Cincinnati’s only back to officially touch the ball. Rookie RB Mark Walton carried once, but the play was nullified by a penalty.

Dalton’s Weeks 1-3 target distribution: A.J. Green 25; Tyler Boyd 21; Gio 17; Tyler Eifert 15; John Ross 13; Joe Mixon 8; C.J. Uzomah 7; Josh Malone and Tyler Kroft 4. … Green began last week’s game with back-to-back first-quarter end-zone targets and was on pace for 104 yards and 12 targets at the half, only to strain his groin on Cincinnati’s opening third-quarter drive. He practiced fully Thursday and will start in Atlanta. Green leads the NFL in receiving scores (4), and the Falcons gave up five TDs to wide receivers in the last two weeks. … Dating back to 2017, Boyd’s last four stat lines are 5/91/1 > 3/26/0 > 6/91/1 > 6/132/1 on 7.0 targets per game. Boyd runs 68% of his routes inside, where PFF has charged Falcons slot CB Brian Poole with 16 catches allowed on 20 targets (80%) for 141 yards and two scores. Especially in this likely shootout, Boyd is a legitimate WR2/3. Dalton is proactively seeking out Boyd under duress; after PFF’s Pat Thorman noted Boyd drew a team-high eight targets on pressured throws in Weeks 1-2, Boyd scored his Week 3 touchdown and gained 49 yards down the sideline on broken plays. … In chronological order, Eifert’s Weeks 1-3 snap rates were 41% > 65% > 65% with route totals of 18 > 34 > 36 and target counts of 3 > 4 > 8. Down both starting safeties and their top linebacker, the Falcons are ripe for tight end picking. They yielded a 6/88/0 stat line on seven targets to Saints tight ends last week. Eifert is one of my favorite DFS tight end plays of Week 4. … Coach Marvin Lewis not-so-subtly hinted this week that Ross is struggling with confidence. Ross’ playing time has declined each week (66% > 59% > 48%), and two of Dalton’s four Week 3 interceptions were thrown in Ross’ direction.

Score Prediction: Bengals 28, Falcons 27

Tampa Bay @ Chicago
Team Totals: Bears 24.5, Buccaneers 21.5

Following an abysmal Weeks 1-3, Mitchell Trubisky draws his softest matchup yet versus a Bucs defense traveling to Soldier Field on a short week. DC Mike Smith’s defense starts three rookies in the secondary and lost SS Chris Conte (PCL) to I.R. this week. Tampa Bay has yielded the NFL’s fourth-most points per game (30.3) and yards per play (6.6) while facing the league’s third-most pass attempts (43.7) by scoring at an elite rate offensively and playing solid run defense. Unfortunately, Trubisky has resembled a poor man’s Blake Bortles with errant ball placement, head-scratching decisions, and more comfort when running than passing. Yet to finish above QB18 in weekly fantasy scoring, Trubisky is a two-quarterback-league starter, desperation streamer, and low-cost DFS tournament prayer. … Coach Matt Nagy made good on his Week 3 vow to feature Jordan Howard prominently, feeding him a season-high 26 touches in Chicago’s comeback win over Arizona. On paper, this is a mediocre matchup for Howard; Tampa Bay has limited enemy backs to an inefficient 50/198/3 (3.96 YPC) rushing line. The Bucs have surrendered the NFL’s tenth-most catches (21) and fifth-most receiving yards (201) to the position, however, and Howard has caught 10-of-11 targets without a drop after leading all NFL backs in drops over the last two seasons (14). He’s a high-end RB2 play. … Tarik Cohen broke a 21-yard run to set up Howard’s Week 3 goal-line TD, but the versatile scatback’s weekly touch counts are 8 > 4 > 8. Cohen is a weak flex option.

Trubisky’s Weeks 1-3 target distribution: Allen Robinson 28; Taylor Gabriel 22; Trey Burton 15; Howard and Anthony Miller 11; Cohen 8. … Tampa Bay’s injury-decimated secondary has been destroyed by wide receivers, most notably Michael Thomas (16/180/1), JuJu Smith-Schuster (9/116/0), Nelson Agholor (8/88/1), Ted Ginn (5/68/1), and Antonio Brown (6/50/1). Thomas, JuJu, and Agholor did the bulk of their damage in the slot, where Robinson is running 32% of his routes and should play more with first-team slot WR Miller (shoulder) sidelined. Robinson leads the Bears in red-zone targets (4) and targets inside the ten-yard line (2). After last week’s 3/50/0 clunker in Arizona, Robinson enters a prime bounce-back spot as Week 4’s No. 1 buy-low target in Josh Hermsmeyer’s predictive Air Yards Model. … Gabriel is seeing more raw targets than expected, but he’s not getting enough big-play chances with a possession-receiver-like 9.5-yard Average Depth of Target. Gabriel has yet to reach 35 yards in a game. … Burton’s volume is disappointing, but only four NFL tight ends have run more routes, and Burton has four catches in back-to-back games. Fellow TEs Vance McDonald (4/112/1), Zach Ertz (11/94/0), Josh Perkins (4/57/0), and Ben Watson (4/44/0) all produced at or above expectation against Tampa Bay.

This will be No. 1 overall fantasy quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick’s toughest to-date matchup in Chicago, where DC Vic Fangio’s defense leads the NFL in sacks (14), ranks fourth in QB hits (24), and has held its last eight home-game opponents to scoring totals of 17 > 3 > 15 > 27 > 23 > 3 > 20 > 17, good for a 15.6-point average. In its most recent home affair, Chicago stymied Russell Wilson for Week 2’s QB17 result. Fitzpatrick is too hot to shun as a QB1 in OC Todd Monken’s high-flying spread attack, but the 36-year-old journeyman is going to cool off eventually. Coming off last Monday night’s three-interception loss to Pittsburgh, this is a critical game for Fitzpatrick with Jameis Winston’s suspension up and the Bucs heading into a Week 5 bye. … Tampa Bay’s rushing attack remained a complete non-factor against the Steelers; Peyton Barber finished with a season-low eight touches and still has just one reception on the year. Barber is not playable against the Bears, who have erased enemy running backs for a combined 53/152/0 (2.87 YPC) rushing line and the NFL’s seventh-fewest receiving yards (84). Second-round RB Ronald Jones was healthy scratch in Weeks 1-3. The Bucs soon need to consider getting him involved.

Fitzpatrick’s Weeks 1-3 target distribution: Mike Evans 30; Chris Godwin 20; O.J. Howard and DeSean Jackson 14; Adam Humphries 12; Jacquizz Rodgers 7; Cameron Brate 6; Barber 4. … Dating back to 2017, Evans’ receiving lines in six near-full games with Fitzpatrick are 6/137/1 > 10/83/1 > 7/147/1 > 5/92/0 > 6/78/0 > 3/95/1. Fellow outside WRs Christian Kirk (7/90/0), Davante Adams (5/88/1), and Geronimo Allison (5/69/1) had Weeks 1-3 success against Chicago. Evans’ matchup will be upgraded if underrated Bears RCB Prince Amukamara (hamstring) can’t go. … Despite playing only 57% of the Bucs’ offensive snaps, Godwin is delivering box-score results via high-volume scoring-position usage, tying Michael Thomas for the NFL lead in targets inside the ten-yard line (6). Godwin’s part-time role is bound to catch up to him eventually, but he has earned every-week WR3 treatment. … Jackson has been wildly efficient by catching 12 of his 14 targets, but he has not been targeted in the red zone and remains a splash-play dependent WR3/flex. Jackson’s weekly target counts are 5 > 4 > 5. … Tight ends to face the Bears are Jimmy Graham (2/8/0) > Will Dissly (3/42/1) > Ricky Seals-Jones (1/35/1). Although Brate reappeared for a red-zone score in last week’s loss to Pittsburgh, he played just 43% of the snaps and has goose egged in 2-of-3 games. Howard’s big-play ability is undeniable, even if he hasn’t been thrown to in the red zone yet. Still third among all NFL tight ends in yards (222), Howard warrants locked-in TE1 treatment.

Score Prediction: Bears 20, Buccaneers 17

Detroit @ Dallas
Team Totals: Cowboys 23.5, Lions 20.5

In desperate need of a win, the 1-2 Cowboys return to JerryWorld after last week’s 24-13 loss to Seattle with just 41 points scored, second fewest in the league. As Dallas’ passing game is the most limited in pro football, they have unsuccessfully relied on Ezekiel Elliott to carry them behind a deteriorated offensive line that got dominated by Carolina’s defense in Week 1 and Seattle’s front last week. Detroit has been soft up front, yielding a combined 71/450/3 (6.34 YPC) rushing line to enemy backs in the first three games. Despite his disappointing start, Zeke enters Week 4 with touch counts of 18 > 22 > 19. As a home favorite in a plum draw, we should worry if Elliott doesn’t go off this week. … The Cowboys’ passing game has entered a state of complete dysfunction, contributors being porous line play, league-worst pass catchers, and Dak Prescott’s obvious decline in confidence. Dak’s Weeks 1-3 fantasy results were QB26 > QB27 > QB25. He’s unfortunately settled in as a low-end two-quarterback-league play. Dating back to last season, Prescott has finished below 200 passing yards in 10 of his last 12 games. … As Elliott is Dallas’ lone player averaging over 5.0 targets per game, Cole Beasley et al are a hard pass.

Previously-criminally-underutilized rookie Kerryon Johnson’s increased Week 3 usage injected life and diversity into the Lions’ offense, parlaying 18 touches into 110 yards in Detroit’s upset of New England and finally ending the franchise’s infamous streak of 70 straight games without a 100-yard rusher. Johnson now catches Dallas’ defense missing difference-maker WLB Sean Lee (hamstring); the 2017 Cowboys allowed 1.3 more yards per carry without Lee on the field. For the second straight year, Dallas is getting killed by pass-catching running backs; only five NFL teams have allowed more receptions (24) to the position. Johnson’s role is not yet secure enough for safety, but he is a compelling flex option with forward-thinking RB2 upside. … Weekly touches for role players LeGarrette Blount (4 > 9 > 18) and Theo Riddick (9 > 9 > 3) have been too inconsistent for comfort. … Since a four-pick opener, Matthew Stafford delivered back-to-back top-14 fantasy quarterback finishes against the 49ers (QB9) and Patriots (QB14). He now draws an underrated Cowboys defense that has checked Cam Newton (QB14), Eli Manning (QB28), and Russell Wilson (QB19) with the NFL’s sixth-fewest passing yards allowed per game (210.7).

Stafford’s Weeks 1-3 target distribution: Golden Tate 36; Kenny Golladay 28; Marvin Jones 23; Riddick 22; Johnson 12; Luke Willson 5; Blount 3. … Seventh in the NFL in targets, Tate draws a Dallas defense that got flamed by fellow slot WR Tyler Lockett (4/77/1) last week. … Golladay ranks eighth in the NFL in Air Yards (382) and 12th in receiving yards (278). He’s an easy every-week WR2, even if this matchup isn’t a gimmie. Plus-sized at cornerback, the Cowboys contained fellow outside WRs Devin Funchess (3/41/0), Odell Beckham (4/51/0), and Brandon Marshall (2/30/0) in Weeks 1-3. The Cowboys’ underrated secondary has permitted a league-low three completions of 20-plus yards. … Whereas Tate has taken over as the Lions’ target hog and Golladay emerged as Detroit’s main deep threat, Jones is dominating scoring-position looks with a league-high eight end-zone targets. With no tight ends vying for volume, this has become a narrow passing-game distribution. Tate, Golladay, and Jones are all every-week WR2s.

Score Prediction: Lions 21, Cowboys 20


