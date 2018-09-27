Patrick Daugherty

Week 4 Rankings

Thursday, September 27, 2018


Giovani Bernard played 57-of-65 snaps in Joe Mixon’s absence against the Panthers. Rookie Mark Walton saw the field for all of seven plays. Bernard out-touched Walton 17-0. He will have a similar workload and snap monopoly for Week 4 against the Falcons. Whereas last week produced “just” an RB12 finish, Bernard will have RB1 overall ceiling in Atlanta. Allowing 5.23 yards per carry and 126 rushing yards per game, the Falcons — who have already lost their middle linebacker and both starting safeties to injured reserve — have been stung for a hard-to-believe 36 running back receptions. No one else has permitted more than 28. Bernard’s entire career has been building toward this moment. No matter when you added Bernard or how stacked your running back corps is, he simply cannot be left on Week 4 benches.  


Week 4 Quarterbacks

Rank Player Name Opponent Notes
1 Patrick Mahomes at DEN -
2 Aaron Rodgers vs. BUF Questionable (knee)
3 Drew Brees at NYG -
4 Deshaun Watson at IND -
5 Matt Ryan vs. CIN -
6 Ben Roethlisberger vs. BAL -
7 Philip Rivers vs. SF -
8 Jared Goff vs. MIN -
9 Ryan Fitzpatrick at CHI -
10 Matthew Stafford at DAL -
11 Kirk Cousins at LAR -
12 Tom Brady vs. MIA -
13 Russell Wilson at ARZ -
14 Carson Wentz at TEN -
15 Andy Dalton at ATL -
16 Baker Mayfield at OAK -
17 Andrew Luck vs. HOU -
18 Case Keenum vs. KC -
19 Eli Manning vs. NO -
20 Blake Bortles vs. NYJ -
21 Ryan Tannehill at NE -
22 Joe Flacco at PIT -
23 Derek Carr vs. CLE -
24 Josh Allen at GB -
25 C.J. Beathard at LAC -
26 Mitchell Trubisky vs. TB -
27 Dak Prescott vs. DET -
28 Marcus Mariota vs. PHI -
29 Josh Rosen vs. SEA -
30 Sam Darnold at JAC -


QB Notes: You might be on fire if … your season low for touchdowns is three. The Broncos are decent against the pass but no longer the stay-away unit they once were. Patrick Mahomes is at the beginning of a special career. … Aaron Rodgers got killed by drops and penalties against the Redskins. He deserved a much-bigger statline than the 265/2 he ended up with. Even after last week’s embarrassment of Kirk Cousins, the Bills are allowing the 11th-most quarterback fantasy points. … Drew Brees has played three games and is already more than 33 percent of the way to his 2017 touchdown total. The Giants are fresh off allowing 385 yards to Deshaun Watson. … As for Watson, he’s given the impression of getting off to a slow start but is the QB10 by average points after back-to-back 300-yard, two-touchdown days. His season low for rushing is 36. He’s essentially picking up where he left off as a rookie even if his touchdown totals have predictably come back down to earth. … Matt Ryan is coming off the first five-touchdown game of his career. Rookie Calvin Ridley is improving Ryan’s luck in the red zone, catching three scores inside the 20 over the past two weeks.


With Le'Veon Bell releasing rap albums, Ben Roethlisberger is throwing more than ever, averaging 46 attempts over his first three contests. The Ravens have been lockdown against the pass thus far but have faced Nathan Peterman, Andy Dalton and Case Keenum. Roethlisberger generated 506 yards on 66 attempts when he faced the Ravens at home last December. … Philip Rivers enters Week 4 as the QB8 by average points. He’s sporting an 8:1 TD:INT ratio, 69.4 completion percentage and 8.39 YPA. The 49ers have been getting gutted by the pass. … Jared Goff is coming off back-to-back 354-yard games where he completed 77.9 percent of his passes. Coach Sean McVay is somehow even more locked in than he was in 2017. It’s hard to fade the Rams’ offense against any defense, even the Vikings. … Ryan Fitzpatrick is the first quarterback in NFL history with three-straight 400-yard games. Week 3 was a little more Fitzy than Weeks 1 and 2 — The Bearded One committed some incredibly bad interceptions — but he still had the Bucs in the game until the final whistle. The Bears will probably force some turnovers and sacks but are middle of the pack in terms of quarterback fantasy points. Fitz is too hot to drop outside the top 10.


After looking unprepared for the season in Week 1, Matthew Stafford has ridden his elite receiver trio to back-to-back dominant efforts. He should be on the field plenty against the formerly Keepaway Cowboys, who have plummeted to 24th in time of possession this season. … Maybe I’m being reactionary with Tom Brady. What I saw in Week 3 was a quarterback who melted down in comeback back, which is usually his bread and butter. Merely the QB20 on the year, Brady is averaging a Prescott-ian 215 yards per game. The Dolphins lost rotational pass rushers William Hayes and Andre Branch in Week 3 but, fueled by Xavien Howard, have been stout against the pass. Brady is on probation until we see Josh Gordon or Julian Edelman kick the offense into gear. … Russell Wilson is averaging only 246 combined passing/rushing yards per game but has stayed afloat in fantasy by posting at least two touchdowns every time out. That’s a number he should be able to hit in what figures to be a close game with the Cardinals.


Kirk Cousins is a tough Week 4 nut to crack. Coming off a monumentally-embarrassing effort against the Bills, he is headed on the road against the Rams’ elite defense on a short week. Of course, the Rams will be without Aqib Talib, and likely Marcus Peters. The game could also quickly devolve into a shootout. I’ll hedge by ranking Cousins as a low-end QB1. … The Eagles kept the lid on Carson Wentz in his rainy 2018 debut, focusing on short passes as they dialed up a whopping 35 runs. They were lucky to escape with a win over the uninspiring Colts. Headed on the road against an overachieving Titans defense, Wentz remains best limited to the QB2 ranks as he works out the kinks and waits on Alshon Jeffery (shoulder). There are signs Jeffery could return this week. … The “uncommon” Falcons should be a good antidote for Andy Dalton as he licks his wounds from last week’s four-INT performance. Allowing the fourth-most quarterback fantasy points, the Falcons have lost their middle linebacker and both starting safeties. A.J. Green’s (groin) health is worth monitoring. … I want to rank Baker Mayfield higher. He was as advertised and more in his surprise Week 3 debut. The Browns’ offense moved two gears quicker than it did with Tyrod Taylor. I’ll hedge as Mayfield heads cross-country to face the Raiders’ surprisingly resilient defense.


I spent the week tweeting about Andrew Luck. Maybe some of it was overstated, but it was hard to shake the feeling of alarm after watching his Week 3 performance. This is a quarterback with zero velocity right now. It’s shown in both his stats and the Colts’ play-calling. There needs to be another level to attain in his rehab. If there’s not, the Colts could find themselves at an offseason crossroads. … Blake Bortles and Eli Manning switching sides on the see/saw? I’ll give Eli the Week 4 advantage against the Saints’ once-again crazily-bad defense. The loss of slot CB Patrick Robinson is going to make things even worse. … Ryan Tannehill is the QB14 by average points. I’m expecting a lot of floor without much ceiling this season. There are worse things. … Derek Carr deserves credit for putting his nightmare Week 1 behind him. It’s still been a frustrating two weeks, with the Raiders’ offense starting fast before wheezing to the finish. The Browns have been a shutdown defense thus far. … Josh Allen’s Week 3 was heavy on positives. It was still also riddled with mistakes. Allen has established both his upside and downside. I’m not expecting a monster day against the desperate Packers in Green Bay. … If you see people ranking Mitchell Trubisky as a viable QB2, ask yourself, why?


Don't forget, for the latest on everything NFL, check out Rotoworld's Player News, or follow @Rotoworld_FB or @RotoPat on Twitter.


