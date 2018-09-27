Week 4 Rankings

Thursday, September 27, 2018

I spent the week tweeting about Andrew Luck . Maybe some of it was overstated, but it was hard to shake the feeling of alarm after watching his Week 3 performance. This is a quarterback with zero velocity right now. It’s shown in both his stats and the Colts’ play-calling. There needs to be another level to attain in his rehab. If there’s not, the Colts could find themselves at an offseason crossroads. … Blake Bortles and Eli Manning switching sides on the see/saw? I’ll give Eli the Week 4 advantage against the Saints’ once-again crazily-bad defense. The loss of slot CB Patrick Robinson is going to make things even worse. … Ryan Tannehill is the QB14 by average points. I’m expecting a lot of floor without much ceiling this season. There are worse things. … Derek Carr deserves credit for putting his nightmare Week 1 behind him. It’s still been a frustrating two weeks, with the Raiders’ offense starting fast before wheezing to the finish. The Browns have been a shutdown defense thus far. … Josh Allen ’s Week 3 was heavy on positives. It was still also riddled with mistakes. Allen has established both his upside and downside. I’m not expecting a monster day against the desperate Packers in Green Bay. … If you see people ranking Mitchell Trubisky as a viable QB2, ask yourself, why?

Kirk Cousins is a tough Week 4 nut to crack. Coming off a monumentally-embarrassing effort against the Bills, he is headed on the road against the Rams’ elite defense on a short week. Of course, the Rams will be without Aqib Talib , and likely Marcus Peters . The game could also quickly devolve into a shootout. I’ll hedge by ranking Cousins as a low-end QB1. … The Eagles kept the lid on Carson Wentz in his rainy 2018 debut, focusing on short passes as they dialed up a whopping 35 runs. They were lucky to escape with a win over the uninspiring Colts. Headed on the road against an overachieving Titans defense, Wentz remains best limited to the QB2 ranks as he works out the kinks and waits on Alshon Jeffery (shoulder). There are signs Jeffery could return this week. … The “uncommon” Falcons should be a good antidote for Andy Dalton as he licks his wounds from last week’s four-INT performance. Allowing the fourth-most quarterback fantasy points, the Falcons have lost their middle linebacker and both starting safeties. A.J. Green ’s (groin) health is worth monitoring. … I want to rank Baker Mayfield higher. He was as advertised and more in his surprise Week 3 debut. The Browns’ offense moved two gears quicker than it did with Tyrod Taylor . I’ll hedge as Mayfield heads cross-country to face the Raiders’ surprisingly resilient defense.

After looking unprepared for the season in Week 1, Matthew Stafford has ridden his elite receiver trio to back-to-back dominant efforts. He should be on the field plenty against the formerly Keepaway Cowboys, who have plummeted to 24th in time of possession this season. … Maybe I’m being reactionary with Tom Brady . What I saw in Week 3 was a quarterback who melted down in comeback back, which is usually his bread and butter. Merely the QB20 on the year, Brady is averaging a Prescott-ian 215 yards per game. The Dolphins lost rotational pass rushers William Hayes and Andre Branch in Week 3 but, fueled by Xavien Howard , have been stout against the pass. Brady is on probation until we see Josh Gordon or Julian Edelman kick the offense into gear. … Russell Wilson is averaging only 246 combined passing/rushing yards per game but has stayed afloat in fantasy by posting at least two touchdowns every time out. That’s a number he should be able to hit in what figures to be a close game with the Cardinals.

With Le'Veon Bell releasing rap albums, Ben Roethlisberger is throwing more than ever, averaging 46 attempts over his first three contests. The Ravens have been lockdown against the pass thus far but have faced Nathan Peterman , Andy Dalton and Case Keenum . Roethlisberger generated 506 yards on 66 attempts when he faced the Ravens at home last December. … Philip Rivers enters Week 4 as the QB8 by average points. He’s sporting an 8:1 TD:INT ratio, 69.4 completion percentage and 8.39 YPA. The 49ers have been getting gutted by the pass. … Jared Goff is coming off back-to-back 354-yard games where he completed 77.9 percent of his passes. Coach Sean McVay is somehow even more locked in than he was in 2017. It’s hard to fade the Rams’ offense against any defense, even the Vikings. … Ryan Fitzpatrick is the first quarterback in NFL history with three-straight 400-yard games. Week 3 was a little more Fitzy than Weeks 1 and 2 — The Bearded One committed some incredibly bad interceptions — but he still had the Bucs in the game until the final whistle. The Bears will probably force some turnovers and sacks but are middle of the pack in terms of quarterback fantasy points. Fitz is too hot to drop outside the top 10.

QB Notes: You might be on fire if … your season low for touchdowns is three. The Broncos are decent against the pass but no longer the stay-away unit they once were. Patrick Mahomes is at the beginning of a special career. … Aaron Rodgers got killed by drops and penalties against the Redskins. He deserved a much-bigger statline than the 265/2 he ended up with. Even after last week’s embarrassment of Kirk Cousins , the Bills are allowing the 11th-most quarterback fantasy points. … Drew Brees has played three games and is already more than 33 percent of the way to his 2017 touchdown total. The Giants are fresh off allowing 385 yards to Deshaun Watson . … As for Watson, he’s given the impression of getting off to a slow start but is the QB10 by average points after back-to-back 300-yard, two-touchdown days. His season low for rushing is 36. He’s essentially picking up where he left off as a rookie even if his touchdown totals have predictably come back down to earth. … Matt Ryan is coming off the first five-touchdown game of his career. Rookie Calvin Ridley is improving Ryan’s luck in the red zone, catching three scores inside the 20 over the past two weeks.

Giovani Bernard played 57-of-65 snaps in Joe Mixon ’s absence against the Panthers. Rookie Mark Walton saw the field for all of seven plays. Bernard out-touched Walton 17-0. He will have a similar workload and snap monopoly for Week 4 against the Falcons. Whereas last week produced “just” an RB12 finish, Bernard will have RB1 overall ceiling in Atlanta. Allowing 5.23 yards per carry and 126 rushing yards per game, the Falcons — who have already lost their middle linebacker and both starting safeties to injured reserve — have been stung for a hard-to-believe 36 running back receptions. No one else has permitted more than 28. Bernard’s entire career has been building toward this moment. No matter when you added Bernard or how stacked your running back corps is, he simply cannot be left on Week 4 benches.

Week 4 Quarterbacks





Week 4 Running Backs





RB Notes: Alvin Kamara is 21st in carries but second in running back fantasy points. He’s a special player. … Ezekiel Elliott has seen his yardage go up in back-to-back weeks while averaging at least 4.6 yards per carry every time out behind the Cowboys’ shaky offensive line. Week 4 opponent Detroit is dead last in both yards per carry against and rushing yards allowed. … Melvin Gordon has become the poor man’s Alvin Kamara for fantasy, checking in just 17th in carries but third in running back fantasy points. Unlike Kamara, Gordon has a backup stealing valuable work. It has yet to matter in fake football. … Saquon Barkley is averaging an excellent 4.69 yards per carry and has added 21/137 as a receiver. He’s had volume, touchdown chances and reasonable efficiency. The Saints have been much stronger against the run than pass but have faced a weak slate of opposing rushing attacks. It would be very surprising to see Barkley finish outside the top 12 this week. … The RB17 by average points, Kareem Hunt is 17th in rushing yards. Hunt is going to be a different player than he was as a rookie, tasked more with finishing drives and closing out games for the Chiefs’ explosive passing attack than carrying the offense.





James Conner’s Le'Veon Bell-esque Week 1 is beginning to look like an outlier. Since his monster opener, Conner has 33 touches for 160 yards. That’s hardly chopped liver, but it’s not top-three production. The Ravens, who got torched by Ben Roethlisberger last December, have been stingy on the ground. Conner’s usage keeps him locked in as an RB1. Just expect a Conner game, not a Bell blowup. … The Bears put their money where their mouth is against the Cardinals, dramatically increasing Jordan Howard’s workload. His 26 touches were a new season high by six. It still resulted in just 81 yards as Mitchell Trubisky kept his offense stuck in the mud. With Trubisky showing few signs of progress, expect another ground-game commitment against the Bucs. … The Jaguars lie about Leonard Fournette’s health almost every week. The good news is, when Fournette does not play, he is never limited. It may very well be a fib, but Fournette is supposedly on track to return against the Jets. … Baker Mayfield’s insertion under center should be huge for Carlos Hyde. More tempo, more goal-line opportunities, less defensive focus on the Browns’ running game. Hyde has already been seeing RB1 usage. Perhaps RB1 production might now follow.





The tide seemed to be turning when David Johnson ran a vertical route for a 21-yard touchdown in the first quarter against the Bears. It proved to be an illusion as the Cardinals stuck with the same uninspiring usage of their elite back. Johnson has run fewer routes than Javorius Allen this season. Hilariously, Johnson was on the sideline for the Cardinals’ most important play of the game against the Bears, apparently because he needed to be lectured for missing a blitz pickup. Seriously. I want to bet on talent, but Johnson’s new coaching staff might actually be this bad. … Seeing the ball more each week, Marshawn Lynch has scored in all three games. He is averaging just 3.54 yards per carry but has been acing the eye test. Advanced metrics mostly agree, with Pro Football Focus rating Lynch as the league’s 16th “most elusive” back. Only four runners have broken more tackles. … Pete Carroll ran out of ways to sugarcoat his running back situation against the Cowboys, finally committing to Chris Carson, who out-touched Rashaad Penny 34-3 and out-snapped him 51-10. There’s little reason to expect that to change against the Cardinals.





Devonta Freeman (knee) appears poised to miss his third straight game. Tevin Coleman’s Week 3 production disappointed, but his usage did not. The Bengals have been soft on the ground. … Kenyan Drake’s Week 3 in a word: Yikes. Owners need to shake it off against the Patriots. Drake has a massive athletic advantage on the Patriots’ linebacker corps. The Pats have the second worst run defense in the league by yards allowed. ... Alex Collins remains the RB22 by average points even though coach John Harbaugh is talking up backup Javorius Allen as an elite player in the National Football League. Allen has 16 carries for 32 yards. He’s also getting goal-line looks and has three touchdowns. Collins owners can’t worry about that right now and must keep trotting him out as a workload-based RB2. … If Kenyan Drake was “yikes” in Week 3, Latavius Murray was “ ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.” Like the Vikings, fantasy owners need to throw that game in the trash and trot Murray out as an RB2 for what should be a high-scoring game with a middle-of-the-pack run defense. Dalvin Cook (hamstring) is unlikely to play, though he’s officially a game-time decision. Cook would be a risky RB2 if he suits up, Murray a FLEX.





Kerryon Johnson is the first Lions running back to have a 100-yard game since Reggie Bush on Thanksgiving in 2013. He did so even as LeGarrette Blount and Theo Riddick combined for 21 touches. Johnson’s arrow is pointing up, but it would be premature to label him an every-week RB2. He is for Week 4. … With Rex Burkhead (neck) on injured reserve, Sony Michel should see his second straight carries increase after he notched totals of 10 and 14 the past two weeks. With Burkhead out of the picture, James White will be a more stable FLEX play. … Matt Breida and Alfred Morris might have lower ceilings but higher floors with Jimmy Garoppolo (knee) on injured reserve. Creative play-caller Kyle Shanahan is going to have to lean on his run game, something he has plenty of experience with. … If Jay Ajayi (back) returns, Corey Clement will be a shaky FLEX. Wendell Smallwood will go from RB4 to N/A. … Phillip Lindsay was off to another strong start before he got ejected from the bottom of a pile against the Ravens. His pass catching will be needed against the high-flying Chiefs. Royce Freeman is in danger of getting game scripted. … The Packers are a three-back backfield right now. Aaron Jones has the most upside. … Marlon Mack (hamstring) is tentatively on track to return. You can keep avoiding the situation in Indy.





Week 4 Receivers





WR Notes: Michael Thomas is leading the league in both receiving yards (398) and catches (38). He has a 95 catch percentage. Special. … Antonio Brown is averaging just 8.8 yards per catch. Weird year with weird vibes. … Julio Jones’ lack of touchdowns remains remarkable — especially in the face of Calvin Ridley’s four scores over the past two weeks — but if anything, Ridley’s emergence should only help a player who is sixth in the league in receiving (329). The more defensive attention Ridley commands, the less Jones receives. … We are about due for a 67-yard Tyreek Hill touchdown. … Odell Beckham is learning to live with Checkdown Eli, going at least 9/100 in 2-of-3 games. He has to be licking his chops for a Week 4 home date with a Saints defense silver plattering the most receiver fantasy points. … DeAndre Hopkins has gone at least 6/75 on 10 targets all three games. … Unlocked by FitzMagic, Mike Evans is back. Evans is 32.3 percent of the way to his 2017 catch total, 36.6 percent of the way to his yardage total and 60 percent of the way to his touchdown total. The Bears have quietly surrendered the 13th-most receiver fantasy points.





If you thought Davante Adams could not possibly have a more Davante Adams season than 2016 or ‘17, you were wrong. Adams is the WR11 by average points despite being 27th in yards and out-gained by teammate Geronimo Allison (WR24). … JuJu Smith-Schuster is the one vacuuming up Le'Veon Bell’s missing targets. Third in both catches (27) and yards (356), Smith-Schuster has posted weekly PPR finishes of WR23, WR3 and WR11. … Keenan Allen was slowed by the Rams in Week 3. Expect the 49ers’ sub-par secondary to heat him back up. … Adam Thielen’s season lows: Catches (six), yards (102), targets (12). … The Bengals are optimistic A.J. Green will play through his pelvis injury. If he does, he will get an injury-ravaged Falcons defense that has already been ripped by Michael Thomas, Christian McCaffrey, Devin Funchess and Nelson Agholor. … Jarvis Landry was on track for a career year with Tyrod Taylor under center. Quick-hitting, accurate and big-armed, Baker Mayfield certainly will not be a downgrade. … Will Fuller is the WR4 by average points. This dude could draw some Randy Moss comparisons if he ever stays healthy for 10-11 games in a row.





This is on the low side for Stefon Diggs against the Rams’ suddenly banged up secondary. … Brandin Cooks has taken the Rams’ “Sammy Watkins role” and thrown it in the dumpster. The “Brandin Cooks role” has resulted in 356 yards through three games. Cooks has posted at least 87 each time out. Coach Sean McVay fanboyed over Cooks all offseason. It’s looking like it was justified. … The Chiefs are a plus-plus matchup for Emmanuel Sanders, but Case Keenum’s play has gotten worse each week. This is a hedge, probably too much of one. … T.Y. Hilton's average depth of target is 8.2. T.Y. Hilton. If Andrew Luck’s “new-look” arm is here to stay, Hilton will be here to stay with the WR2s. … Kenny Golladay is looking like a legitimate star. No matter where you drafted him or who else is in your receiver corps, it’s unlikely your team is deep enough to leave him on the bench. … Even with Golladay playing every snap, Golden Tate has kept on chugging in the middle of the Lions’ offense. He does have an interesting matchup in Cowboys slot CB Anthony Brown, who has gotten off to a promising start as a sophomore.





The Bucs are a good draw for heavily-targeted Allen Robinson. There is still only so high you can rank a player catching passes from Mitchell Trubisky. … John Brown is playing 72 percent of the Ravens’ snaps and drawing an 18 percent target share. That’s enough opportunity for the big-play threat to do his thing. … Demaryius Thomas has yet to exceed six catches or 63 yards. Hopefully he can finally do so against the Chiefs’ bottom-barrel secondary. There’s a whopping 56 over/under for Monday night’s game. … Sammy Watkins is making a new life in the Chiefs’ offense. The doughnuts and big games should establish a perfect equilibrium. … Tyler Lockett is already 29.5 percent of the way to his previous career high for yardage. He has scored all three games for the Seahawks’ undermanned offense. Patrick Peterson doesn’t shadow anymore (lol). … Robert Woods has a fairly decisive upper hand on Cooper Kupp to begin the year. Kupp is still a solid WR3. … The Athletic’s Michael Salfino has a fantasy baseball adage: Any time a pitcher strikes out 10 batters, they’re worth a flier. I’ll apply that to football: Any time a wide receiver scores three touchdowns, they’re worth a flier. With four scores in two weeks, Calvin Ridley is banging down the WR3 door.





Amari Cooper got erased by Xavien Howard in Week 3. That paid major dividends for Jordy Nelson. The Browns are more forgiving in the secondary, though Denzel Ward is off to an impressive start. … Nelson Agholor had a down game in Carson Wentz’s return. If Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) makes his 2018 debut this weekend, Agholor will officially settle into mid-range WR3 land. … DeSean Jackson is the WR9 by average points. He has better chemistry with Ryan Fitzpatrick than Jameis Winston. … Sterling Shepard is a free money play against a struggling Saints secondary that just lost slot CB Patrick Robinson. … Larry Fitzgerald (hamstring) appears genuinely questionable. If he suits up, it will be with a rookie making his first start. If Fitz sits, Christian Kirk suddenly vaults into the WR3 discussion. … It’s another awful matchup for Corey Davis, whose quarterback play has been amongst the worst in the league. … Mike Williams could be a rich man’s Michael Crabtree by the time the curtain closes on 2018. … Chris Hogan is fading fast. Josh Gordon could deliver the final blow. We are hearing the usual talk of a steep learning curve in the Patriots’ offense. Maybe the Pats should, you know, simplify for a guy who could immediately change their entire look. … Keep Antonio Callaway stashed.





Week 4 Tight Ends





TE Notes: Rob Gronkowski has just six catches for 66 yards over his past two games. Miami’s linebacker corps is healthier than it was a season ago, but Gronk smoked it for 5/82/2 in the sides’ only meeting. … After his one-catch Week 1, Travis Kelce has piled up 15/223/2. The Broncos are allowing the ninth-most tight end fantasy points. … Zach Ertz has drawn at least 10 looks each time out. His 33 targets are 11 more than any other tight end. … Jimmy Graham has looked like he’s wearing full body armor at times this season but has still posted back-to-back solid games. Of course, he’s yet to score and has drawn only one red zone target. Hopefully that changes against a Bills team allowing the 11th most tight end fantasy points. … 69 percent of Jared Cook’s yardage came in Week 1, but he’s caught at least four balls every time out. Sadly, that’s pretty good for this year’s tight end group.





Kyle Rudolph has 13 catches for a middling 131 yards but is the TE6 by total points. He has managed to score in 2-of-3 games. The Rams are not foreboding up the middle. … George Kittle is going to plummet down many people’s rankings with Jimmy Garoppolo on the shelf. That would be a mistake. Kittle is eighth in tight end catches and sixth in tight end yards. He’s a badly-needed reliable target for college teammate C.J. Beathard. … O.J. Howard is the TE2 by total points. That’s despite being just 12th in tight end targets. The Bears are a tough road opponent. … Eric Ebron dudded against the Eagles last week. He gets a mulligan against the Texans’ soft-up-the-seam defense. Ebron’s six red zone targets are tied for sixth through three weeks. … Like the rest of the Bears’ offense, Trey Burton has been stuck in neutral with Mitchell Trubisky stuck in reverse. His Week 4 case rests on facing a Bucs defense that’s allowed 42 more tight end yards (329) than any other defense.





Throw out David Njoku’s first three games. Baker Mayfield promises a fresh beginning for the Browns’ entire offense. … Tyler Eifert finally got cooking in Week 3, posting season highs in catches (six), yards (74), targets (eight) and snap percentage (64.6). The Falcons have already lost their middle linebacker and both starting safeties. … Buzzed-about offseason TE Vance McDonald finally showed what the hype was about in Week 3, stealing Chris Conte’s soul on a 75-yard touchdown. Ben Roethlisberger has always loved to target his tight ends. … Perhaps Ryan Griffin will finally do something. The Colts are allowing the sixth-most tight end points and the Texans just lost No. 3 WR Bruce Ellington for the season. … Geoff Swaim and Nick Vannett have both put themselves on the bottom-dollar DFS dart throw radar. … Jake Butt has zero-point downside but legitimate upside against a Chiefs defense allowing the fourth most tight end fantasy points. Like every Chiefs game thus far, it could quickly turn into a shootout.





Week 4 Kickers





Week 4 Defense/Special Teams