DFS Bargain Bin Week 4

Wednesday, September 26, 2018

Bargain Bin Week 4

Each week I search for the cheapest viable options for your DFS lineups at every position. The plays are geared toward cash games unless otherwise indicated and I do try to use a price ceiling of $7000/$6000 for QB, $6000/$5000 for RB/WR, and $5500/$4500 (FD/DK) for TE insomuch as possible.

Quarterback

Mitch Trubisky ($6800 FD, $5200 DK): As good as Ryan Fitzpatrick has been, one of the most interesting things about the Buccaneers is how good they make their opponents. Opposing QBs have scored the fifth-most fantasy points, RBs have the sixth-most, and WRs the second-most. Trubisky, Jordan Howard and Allen Robinson is an underrated and bargain tournament stack this week. He’s going to be erratic, but I think he has a good chance of showing a drastic improvement over Week 3 at home vs. Tampa Bay.

C.J. Beathard ($6200 FD, $4600 DK): Beathard, as you probably remember, was drafted by the 49ers before they traded for Jimmy Garoppolo. They like him and he had a chance to show that he wasn’t too bad last season. The team is his now, and what a time to take over. The formerly shut-down pass defense of the LA Chargers is nowhere to be found this season, as they are one of the best fantasy matchups for QBs and WRs of 2018 (so far). Beathard provides a few additional fantasy points with his legs, adding to his appeal as a relative unknown quantity.

Running Back

Kerryon Johnson ($5700 FD, $4400 DK):This could be a tricky game to figure out, and isn’t one I’m targeting heavily, but I do like Johnson’s salary this week. We’re ready for a breakout week, as he is steadily trending up. I like the 12 targets (10 catches), and though he and LeGarrette Blount are splitting carries fairly evenly, Johnson has been more efficient, racking up nearly twice as many yards as Blount.

Royce Freeman ($6000 FD, $4400 DK):Freeman gets the best matchup of the week for running backs vs. the Chiefs on Monday Night Football. I maintain that he will be the best back in Denver this season, and he is already showing signs of achieving that, with touchdowns in back-to-back games. Phillip Lindsay isn’t going away, unless he wants to get ejected again…, but Freeman should get a few easy goal line chances this week.

Also consider Kyle Juszczyk ($3100 DK) or Nyheim Hines ($3700 DK) on DraftKings due to the PPR format. Hines has 12 targets, while Juszczyk has 10. Both have provided moderate production so far, but at their rock bottom salaries, it won’t take much to pay off the investment. Both should enjoy PPR-friendly game scripts, too. Sony Michel ($5900 FD, $4500 DK) looks like the last man standing in the Patriots backfield. Not a great matchup, but he's versatile and fully healthy, so worth a look in tournaments.

Wide Receiver

Marquise Goodwin ($5500 FD, $4800 DK): The 49ers aren’t getting much love and Goodwin has thus far been something of a let-down, but his thigh bruise should be fully in the rearview mirror for Week 4, and my expectation is a lot of passing from Beathard while attempting to keep up with the high-powered Chargers. Goodwin gets one more chance from me because it won’t take a miracle for him to reach value at these salaries.

Albert Wilson or Jakeem Grant: Either is basically free (around $5K on FanDuel, $3700 on DK), and playing in a game on the road against a pissed off New England team trying not to lose three games in a row for the first time in a long time. One of the problems is that the Patriots haven’t done much to limit opposing WRs, allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to the position. The production and usage out of the Dolphins wideouts has been evenly distributed, so it makes sense to save with one of these two, but I’m fine spending a bit more on Kenny Stills this week too in what should be a pass-happy and competitive game.

Christian Kirk ($5400 FD, $3700 DK): Rookie favoriteKirk made some strides on Sunday, catching seven of eight targets for 90 yards to lead the team. The move to Josh Rosen at QB could benefit Kirk more than veteran Larry Fitzgerald, as he has been looking like the more dynamic player thus far. Furthermore, the Seahawks don’t pose a terrible matchup for Kirk, making this a nice week to take advantage of his low salary (a la Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd last week).

Note that Tyler Boyd and Geronimo Allison are still under $6K on FanDuel, in terrific spots to exceed value once again. I mentioned in Tuesday’s starting points article that I love an Andy Dalton stack this week.Meanwhile,Mike Williamsis still $4500 at DraftKings, and he gets the 49ers this week.

Tight End

Tyler Eifert ($4600 FD, $3800 DK):Eifert’s cause is helped a lot if A.J. Green doesn’t play, but could be viable even with Green in action. Cincinnati is one of my favorite teams to draw from this week, in the game with the highest point total of the Sunday main slate. Eifert’s usage in high-value situations has resulted in a 73 percent catch rate and 141 receiving yards. His 15 targets more than double CJ Uzumah’s seven (but Uzumah is more expensive on FD!!).

Mike Gesicki ($4400 FD, $2600 DK): Gesicki is only trustworthy, and I use the term loosely when talking about tight ends, if A.J. Derby is ruled out. I’ve already mentioned the Dolphins wide receivers being in a nice spot this week, but Gesicki was the top tight end prospect of this year’s draft class. Miami hasn’t rushed him into action, but he caught all three of his targets last week after Derby left the game. Definitely a situation to keep your eye on.

Trey Burton ($5600 FD, $3800 DK)also feels underpriced this week facing a Bucs defense that has largely overlooked the tight end, allowing them to score the most fantasy points and put up some embarrassing highlights (e.g. Vance McDonald’s stiff arm).

Defense

Cleveland Browns ($3500 FD, $2900 DK): Oakland has scored just 17.3 points per game, despite not terrible passing (302 YPG) and rushing (98.7 YPG) numbers. That ranks 28th in the league. The game is one of the lower scoring, and although I prefer my cheap defense to be playing at home, the Browns have legitimately been a good fantasy defense this season! They’ve posted nine sacks, five interceptions and six forced fumbles (all recovered). Considering that two of their three games were against the Saints and the Steelers, those are pretty impressive numbers. I think they’ll be a very safe D/ST option this weekend.