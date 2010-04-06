John Daigle

Targets and Touches

print article archives RSS

Week 3: NFC Targets & Touches

Wednesday, September 26, 2018


Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless if they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played.

 

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Air yards data is sourced via Josh Hermsmeyer’s AirYards.com. Cornerback and routes run data is sourced via Pro Football Focus. The AFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the NFC is published on Wednesday.

 

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

 

Note: This data will stick to players averaging over one target/touch per game. Players are listed in order of target/touch leaders for their respective teams.


Editor's Note: If you love Fantasy Football you have to be playing on DRAFT. It's daily fantasy football snake drafts instead of salary caps. All the fun of season long drafts but with no management and they last for just one week. They take minutes to complete and there's even auction drafts! No more setting lineups or constantly worrying about pros, just draft and win! Right now DRAFT is giving Rotoworld readers an exclusive FREE entry into a real money draft when you make your first deposit! Here's the link

 

Arizona Cardinals

Targets: Larry Fitzgerald (10, 5, 2), Ricky Seals-Jones (6, 6, 3), David Johnson (9, 2, 4), Chase Edmonds (4, 5, 0), Christian Kirk (2, 5, 8), Chad Williams (3, 3, 4)

 

Air Yards: Larry Fitzgerald (90, 50, 7), Ricky Seals-Jones (53, 43, 29), Chad Williams (45, 32, 66), Christian Kirk (9, 21, 71), David Johnson (7, 2, 11), Chase Edmonds (4, -3, 0)

 

Receiving Yards: Larry Fitzgerald (76, 28, 9), Chase Edmonds (24, 15, 0), Ricky Seals-Jones (19, 17, 35), David Johnson (30, 3, 30), Christian Kirk (4, 27, 90), Chad Williams (0, 0, 8)

 

Carries: David Johnson (9, 13, 12), Chase Edmonds (4, 1, 5)

 

RZ Targets: David Johnson (4, 0, 0), Larry Fitzgerald (1, 0, 0), Ricky Seals-Jones (1, 0, 0)

 

RZ Carries: David Johnson (1, 0, 0)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Patrick Peterson (0-0, 2-12, 4-37), Budda Baker (4-33, 5-73, 6-28), Jamar Taylor (3-26, 6-155, 3-54)

 

Observations: With Jermaine Gresham (Achilles’) active Sunday, Ricky Seals-Jones played 42-of-50 (84%) offensive snaps. He was notably in on 95.1% of the Cardinals’ snaps during their first two games. Fortunately, he still dominated Gresham in routes run (28-3) against the Bears. Rookie RB Chase Edmonds is looking like a mainstay as he was merely out-carried 12-5 by buried bluechip David Johnson in Week 3. Coach Steve Wilks and OC Mike McCoy promised to use DJ more in the passing game moving forward and they held true to their word: Johnson lined up out wide on a season-high two snaps. His methodical usage is a joke at this point, frustratingly keeping him as a low-end RB2 with PPR appeal.

 

Atlanta Falcons

Targets: Julio Jones (19, 9, 6), Mohamed Sanu (6, 2, 7), Devonta Freeman (5, X, X), Austin Hooper (4, 5, 4), Tevin Coleman (2, 4, 3), Calvin Ridley (2, 5, 8), Ito Smith (0, 1, 4)

 

Air Yards: Julio Jones (282, 195, 71), Mohamed Sanu (49, 5, 50), Austin Hooper (23, 38, 18), Calvin Ridley (20, 33, 150), Devonta Freeman (-5, X, X), Tevin Coleman (-19, 1, -1), Ito Smith (0, 2, 9)

 

Receiving Yards: Julio Jones (169, 64, 96), Tevin Coleman (26, 18, 14), Austin Hooper (24, 59, 23), Mohamed Sanu (18, 19, 36), Devonta Freeman (14, X, X), Calvin Ridley (0, 64, 146), Ito Smith (0, 8, 41)

 

Carries: Tevin Coleman (9, 16, 15), Ito Smith (0, 9, 2), Devonta Freeman (6, X, X), Matt Ryan (2, 4, 4)

 

RZ Targets: Julio Jones (3, 0), Austin Hooper (2, 1), Devonta Freeman (1, X, X), Mohamed Sanu (1, 0, 1), Calvin Ridley (0, 1, 2), Ito Smith (0, 1), Tevin Coleman (0, 0, 2)

 

RZ Carries: Ito Smith (0, 5, 1), Tevin Coleman (2, 1, 2), Devonta Freeman (3, X), Matt Ryan (0, 2)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Desmond Trufant (1-2, 3-33, 7-54-1), Brian Poole (2-10, 9-72-1, 5-59-1), Robert Alford (4-26, 3-42-1, 2-25-1)

 

Observations: Rookie Calvin Ridley had a field day against the Saints (7-146-3) but did so as the third receiver in Atlanta’s pecking order. It’s plausible he simply benefited from being the secondary option against the Saints, a theme that’s become a common target in DFS this year. He out-targeted Mohamed Sanu 8-7, for example, but still ran fewer routes (42-38) than the latter on 61.8% of the Falcons’ snaps . Ridley’s 13 targets the past two games are still encouraging (though I wouldn’t go out of your way to acquire him). Tevin Coleman has now recorded career rushing lines of 20-43-1 > 19-97-2 > 18-110 > 16-107 > 15-33 in five starts for Devonta Freeman (knee). He’s also out-snapped (93-29), out-carried (31-11), and run more routes (41-13) than fourth-round rookie Ito Smith sans Freeman the last two weeks.

 

Carolina Panthers

Targets: Christian McCaffrey (9, 15, 2), Devin Funchess (5, 9, 7), Jarius Wright (5, 7, 1), Torrey Smith (2, 7, 6), Ian Thomas (2, 3, 5), Greg Olsen (2, X, X), D.J. Moore (0, 2, 2), C.J. Anderson (0, 2, 1)   

 

Air Yards: Devin Funchess (77, 81, 120), Torrey Smith (23, 114, 79), D.J. Moore (0, 84, 17), Jarius Wright (8, 56, 6), Ian Thomas (-8, 24, 16), Christian McCaffrey (30, -8, 1), Greg Olsen (25, X, X), C.J. Anderson (0, 5, 0)

 

Receiving Yards: Christian McCaffrey (45, 102, 10), Devin Funchess (41, 77, 67), Greg Olsen (33, X, X), Jarius Wright (23, 62, 7), Torrey Smith (15, 33, 19), D.J. Moore (0, 51, 3), Ian Thomas (4, 10, 20), C.J. Anderson (0, 0, 24)

 

Carries: Cam Newton (13, 5, 10), Christian McCaffrey (10, 8, 28), C.J. Anderson (7, 3, 2)

 

RZ Targets: Devin Funchess (0, 3, 1), Christian McCaffrey (1, 0, 0), Ian Thomas (1, 2, 0), Jarius Wright (0, 1, 0), Torrey Smith (0, 1, 0)

 

RZ Carries: Christian McCaffrey (2, 2, 4), Cam Newton (1, 0, 3), C.J. Anderson (3, 0, 0)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: James Bradberry (1-9, 5-77, 4-43), Donte Jackson (3-20, 4-33-1, 5-43), Captain Munnerlyn (3-35, 2-16, 2-32)

 

Observations: Christian McCaffrey recorded a season-low in targets but still ran 22 routes and, more importantly, played 100% of the Panthers’ offensive snaps against the Bengals. He’ll get vultured from time to time, as he was when Cam Newton bowled his way in for two touchdowns inside the five-yard line, but that type of usage is something even Todd Gurley has yet to experience this season. Currently leading Carolina’s skill players in both carries and target share (28%), CMC is undoubtedly a top-five RB in re-draft leagues. Additionally note that Devin Funchess has averaged eight targets and 5.5-72-0.5 in his last two games without Greg Olsen (foot). Funchess hauled in just 3-of-5 targets for 41 yards with Olsen active in Week 1.

 

Chicago Bears

Targets: Allen Robinson (7, 14, 7), Taylor Gabriel (5, 8, 10), Trey Burton (6, 5, 5), Jordan Howard (5, 4, 2), Anthony Miller (3, 3, 5), Tarik Cohen (4, 1, 3)    

 

Air Yards: Allen Robinson (107, 129, 97), Trey Burton (60, 6, 46), Taylor Gabriel (6, 49, 153), Jordan Howard (17, 3, 5), Anthony Miller (8, 12, 35), Tarik Cohen (-10, 14, 0)

 

Receiving Yards: Allen Robinson (61, 83, 50), Taylor Gabriel (25, 37, 34), Jordan Howard (25, 33, 20), Trey Burton (15, 28, 55), Tarik Cohen (16, 17, 15), Anthony Miller (14, 11, 35)

 

Carries: Jordan Howard (15, 14, 24), Mitchell Trubisky (7, 5, 2), Tarik Cohen (5, 4, 5)

 

RZ Targets: Allen Robinson (1, 0, 3), Anthony Miller (1, 2, 0), Taylor Gabriel (1, 2, 0), Jordan Howard (2, 0, 0), Trey Burton (1, 1, 0), Tarik Cohen (0, 0, 1)

 

RZ Carries: Jordan Howard (1, 2, 3), Tarik Cohen (1, 0, 3), Mitchell Trubisky (1, 0, 0)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Prince Amukamara (3-69-1, 3-36, 3-28), Kyle Fuller (4-68-1, 4-60-1, 2-15), Bryce Callahan (6-48, 1-2, 0-0), Kevin Toliver II (0-0, 0-0, 4-54)

 

Observations: Jordan Howard remains the back to own in Chicago, having out-carried (53-14) and out-targeted (11-8) Tarik Cohen on 68.7% of the Bears’ offensive snaps this season. Howard has been more involved as a whole, running eight more routes (60-52) than Cohen, too. Look for Allen Robinson to bounce back as early as this week against a Bucs secondary that’s been surgically diced in the slot. Robinson has run only 32.3% of his routes from the slot this year, but Bears primary inside receiver Anthony Miller is currently ailing from a dislocated shoulder. Robinson currently ranks top-five in air yards share (45%) and leads Chicago with 27 targets but that involvement has resulted in only 34.1 fantasy points so far this season.

 

Dallas Cowboys

Targets: Ezekiel Elliott (4, 6, 8), Cole Beasley (8, 3, 5), Deonte Thompson (5, 6, 2), Allen Hurns (3, 2, 4), Geoff Swaim (4, 0, 7), Michael Gallup (1, 2, 4), Tavon Austin (0, 3, 3)   

 

Air Yards: Deonte Thompson (42, 77, 20), Tavon Austin (0, 91, -3), Cole Beasley (51, 28, 37), Allen Hurns (47, 7, 35), Michael Gallup (8, 39, 41), Geoff Swaim (16, 0, 32), Ezekiel Elliott (-1, -6, -1)

 

Receiving Yards: Tavon Austin (0, 79, 2), Cole Beasley (73, 13, 46), Deonte Thompson (27, 38, 23), Allen Hurns (20, 9, 22), Geoff Swaim (18, 0, 47), Ezekiel Elliott (17, 9, 11), Michael Gallup (9, 5, 17)

 

Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (15, 17, 16), Dak Prescott (5, 7, 2), Tavon Austin (1, 1, 1)

 

RZ Targets: Ezekiel Elliott (0, 2, 0), Cole Beasley (0, 1, 0), Michael Gallup (0, 0, 1), Tavon Austin (0, 0, 1)

 

RZ Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (3, 3, 0), Dak Prescott (1, 1, 0)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Anthony Brown (1-5, 2-7, 2-17), Byron Jones (3-41, 1-0, 3-10), Chidobe Awuzie (4-32, 5-85, 5-69-1)

 

Observations: Ezekiel Elliott leads the Cowboys with a 20% target share on 25.3 routes per game this season. The usage is unequivocally there for Zeke, accounting for 92.3% of Dallas’ backfield carries, but his targets continue to be dispersed in the most inefficient and uncreative way possible --- hence his -8 air yards. He’s still the only rosterable player on this dreadful offense.

 

Detroit Lions

Targets: Golden Tate (15, 14, 8), Kenny Golladay (12, 10, 7), Marvin Jones (8, 9, 6), Theo Riddick (7, 12, 3), Kerryon Johnson (3, 6, 3), T.J. Jones (3, 0, 2), Luke Willson (1, 1, 3)     

 

Air Yards: Kenny Golladay (120, 213, 49), Marvin Jones (121, 168, 85), Golden Tate (111, 103, 43), Theo Riddick (7, 29, -4), T.J. Jones (26, 0, 6), Luke Willson (14, 0, 22), Kerryon Johnson (-1, -4, -5)

 

Receiving Yards: Kenny Golladay (114, 108, 53), Golden Tate (79, 113, 69), Marvin Jones (54, 54, 69), Kerryon Johnson (20, 23, 9), Theo Riddick (15, 47, 36), T.J. Jones (6, 0, 4), Luke Willson (0, 13, 10)   

 

Carries: Kerryon Johnson (5, 8, 16), LeGarrette Blount (4, 8, 16), Theo Riddick (4, 0, 0)

 

RZ Targets: Marvin Jones (0, 3, 1), Theo Riddick (1, 2, 0), Kenny Golladay (1, 0, 2), Golden Tate (1, 0, 0), Kerryon Johnson (0, 0, 1)

 

RZ Carries: LeGarrette Blount (0, 0, 4), Kerryon Johnson (0, 0, 1), Theo Riddick (1, 0, 0)  

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Darius Slay (1-7, 4-37-1, 0-0), Jamal Agnew (1-12, 1-8, 2-28), Nevin Lawson (4-51-1, 1-19, 0-0), Teez Tabor (0-0, 3-48-1, 0-0)

 

Observations: Despite his stellar 16-101 performance, rookie Kerryon Johnson played only 44.6% of the Lions’ offensive snaps (down from 46.8% in Week 2) and handled just 50% of the team’s backfield carries Sunday night. LeGarrette Blount was in on 26-of-73 (36%) snaps and shored up the remaining 50% of Detroit’s rushing attempts. Johnson has quietly mirrored Theo Riddick in routes run (37) the past two weeks, though, planting the rookie firmly atop this committee due in part to his Swiss Army knife role. He’s currently a weekly FLEX option with a clear and direct path to high-end RB2 production in the near future. Kenny Golladay still has the highest ceiling among Detroit’s three primary receivers --- and Golden Tate (26% target share) the highest floor --- but it’s Marvin Jones who’s a candidate for positive regression. Jones has essentially matched Golladay in air yards (382-374) and air yards share (34%-33%) despite scoring nearly 20 fewer fantasy points (60.8-41.7) on the year. Jones’ team-high four red zone targets are bound to amount to production soon.

 

Green Bay Packers

Targets: Davante Adams (8, 12, 9), Randall Cobb (10, 6, 11), Geronimo Allison (8, 6, 4), Jimmy Graham (4, 8, 7), Ty Montgomery (3, 2, 7), Jamaal Williams (2, 4, 3), Aaron Jones (X, X, 1)

 

Air Yards: Davante Adams (98, 117, 55), Jimmy Graham (40, 120, 36), Geronimo Allison (112, 46, 69), Randall Cobb (58, 22, 108), Jamaal Williams (28, -2, 0), Ty Montgomery (3, -7, 3), Aaron Jones (X, X, 0)

 

Receiving Yards: Randall Cobb (142, 30, 23), Davante Adams (88, 64, 52), Geronimo Allison (69, 64, 76), Jimmy Graham (8, 95, 45), Ty Montgomery (21, 9, 48), Jamaal Williams (0, 12, 16), Aaron Jones (X, X, 5)

 

Carries: Jamaal Williams (15, 12, 5), Ty Montgomery (2, 5, 4), Aaron Jones (X, X, 6)

 

RZ Targets: Davante Adams (2, 3, 2), Geronimo Allison (1, 1, 1), Randall Cobb (0, 0, 2), Jimmy Graham (0, 0, 1)

 

RZ Carries: Jamaal Williams (1, 2, 0)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Kevin King (3-33, 1-14-1, X), Tramon Williams (3-13, 5-54-1, 2-15-1), Jaire Alexander (3-36, 8-76-1, 1-9), Josh Jackson (4-21, 4-54, 2-56)

 

Observations: With all three backs available for the first time this season, the Packers’ carries were dispersed between Aaron Jones (6), Jamaal Williams (5), and Ty Montgomery (4). Montgomery led in targets (7) while Williams topped in snaps (30, 43%) and routes run (18). Needless to say, it’s a mess. Coach Mike McCarthy has said he “really likes the rotation of having all three guys”, but owners would still be wise to take a low-risk chance and buy Jones, who has historically popped in PFF’s predictive Yards After Contact metric, including his 3.67 yards after contact in Week 3 (ninth-overall among running backs).

 

Los Angeles Rams

Targets: Robert Woods (9, 9, 11), Brandin Cooks (8, 10, 8), Cooper Kupp (9, 7, 6), Todd Gurley (5, 3, 6), Malcolm Brown (2, 1, 1), Tyler Higbee (0, 2, 2)

 

Air Yards: Robert Woods (161, 107, 96), Brandin Cooks (88, 134, 41), Cooper Kupp (83, 6, 39), Tyler Higbee (0, 19, 19), Malcolm Brown (7, 2, 3), Todd Gurley (-9, 2, -1)

 

Receiving Yards: Brandin Cooks (87, 157, 90), Cooper Kupp (52, 63, 71), Todd Gurley (39, 31, 51), Robert Woods (37, 81, 104), Malcolm Brown (18, 9, 0), Tyler Higbee (0, 3, 35)

 

Carries: Todd Gurley (20, 19, 23), Malcolm Brown (1, 12, 5)

 

RZ Targets: Cooper Kupp (3, 3, 1), Robert Woods (3, 0, 3), Todd Gurley (2, 1, 1), Brandin Cooks (1, 2, 2), Tyler Higbee (0, 1, 0)

 

RZ Carries: Todd Gurley (5, 10, 3), Malcolm Brown (0, 5, 0)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Aqib Talib (1-12, 0-0, 1-12), Marcus Peters (3-25 ,1-0, 3-25), Nickell Robey-Coleman (5-63, 4-20, 5-63)

 

Observations: As discussed last week, Robert Woods’ 18 targets and 44% air yards share (both team-highs) through two games spelled that he was still a buy-low target despite subpar results (21.4 fantasy points). He inevitably exploded for 10-104-2 on Sunday. The Vikings make for a tougher matchup, but the Rams’ target tree remains conveniently concentrated between Brandin Cooks (104 routes), Cooper Kupp (101), Woods (100), and Todd Gurley (79). For short term outlook, you can read Evan Silva’s TNF Matchups column here.

 


continue story »
12
back to top print article archives
You can follow John Daigle on Twitter @notJDaigle.
Email :John Daigle


NFL Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | PL

Targets and Touches Articles

View All Articles

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


John Daigle Articles


Video Center

  •  
    Dose: Mayfield Named Starter
    Dose: Mayfield Named Starter
  •  
    Dose: Jimmy G goes down
    Dose: Jimmy G goes down
  •  
    Player News: Week 3
    Player News: Week 3
  •  
    Top DFS Values
    Top DFS Values
  •  
    Dose: Browns Win
    Dose: Browns Win
  •  
    Dose: Limited Landry
    Dose: Limited Landry
  •  
    Dose: Wentz returns for PHI
    Dose: Wentz returns for PHI
  •  
    Dose: Mahomes dazzles
    Dose: Mahomes dazzles

 