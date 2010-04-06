Week 3: NFC Targets & Touches

Wednesday, September 26, 2018

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference . Air yards data is sourced via Josh Hermsmeyer’s AirYards.com . Cornerback and routes run data is sourced via Pro Football Focus . The AFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the NFC is published on Wednesday.

Note: This data will stick to players averaging over one target/touch per game. Players are listed in order of target/touch leaders for their respective teams.





Arizona Cardinals

Targets: Larry Fitzgerald (10, 5, 2), Ricky Seals-Jones (6, 6, 3), David Johnson (9, 2, 4), Chase Edmonds (4, 5, 0), Christian Kirk (2, 5, 8), Chad Williams (3, 3, 4)

Air Yards: Larry Fitzgerald (90, 50, 7), Ricky Seals-Jones (53, 43, 29), Chad Williams (45, 32, 66), Christian Kirk (9, 21, 71), David Johnson (7, 2, 11), Chase Edmonds (4, -3, 0)

Receiving Yards: Larry Fitzgerald (76, 28, 9), Chase Edmonds (24, 15, 0), Ricky Seals-Jones (19, 17, 35), David Johnson (30, 3, 30), Christian Kirk (4, 27, 90), Chad Williams (0, 0, 8)

Carries: David Johnson (9, 13, 12), Chase Edmonds (4, 1, 5)

RZ Targets: David Johnson (4, 0, 0), Larry Fitzgerald (1, 0, 0), Ricky Seals-Jones (1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: David Johnson (1, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Patrick Peterson (0-0, 2-12, 4-37), Budda Baker (4-33, 5-73, 6-28), Jamar Taylor (3-26, 6-155, 3-54)

Observations: With Jermaine Gresham (Achilles’) active Sunday, Ricky Seals-Jones played 42-of-50 (84%) offensive snaps. He was notably in on 95.1% of the Cardinals’ snaps during their first two games. Fortunately, he still dominated Gresham in routes run (28-3) against the Bears. Rookie RB Chase Edmonds is looking like a mainstay as he was merely out-carried 12-5 by buried bluechip David Johnson in Week 3. Coach Steve Wilks and OC Mike McCoy promised to use DJ more in the passing game moving forward and they held true to their word: Johnson lined up out wide on a season-high two snaps. His methodical usage is a joke at this point, frustratingly keeping him as a low-end RB2 with PPR appeal.

Atlanta Falcons

Targets: Julio Jones (19, 9, 6), Mohamed Sanu (6, 2, 7), Devonta Freeman (5, X, X), Austin Hooper (4, 5, 4), Tevin Coleman (2, 4, 3), Calvin Ridley (2, 5, 8), Ito Smith (0, 1, 4)

Air Yards: Julio Jones (282, 195, 71), Mohamed Sanu (49, 5, 50), Austin Hooper (23, 38, 18), Calvin Ridley (20, 33, 150), Devonta Freeman (-5, X, X), Tevin Coleman (-19, 1, -1), Ito Smith (0, 2, 9)

Receiving Yards: Julio Jones (169, 64, 96), Tevin Coleman (26, 18, 14), Austin Hooper (24, 59, 23), Mohamed Sanu (18, 19, 36), Devonta Freeman (14, X, X), Calvin Ridley (0, 64, 146), Ito Smith (0, 8, 41)

Carries: Tevin Coleman (9, 16, 15), Ito Smith (0, 9, 2), Devonta Freeman (6, X, X), Matt Ryan (2, 4, 4)

RZ Targets: Julio Jones (3, 0), Austin Hooper (2, 1), Devonta Freeman (1, X, X), Mohamed Sanu (1, 0, 1), Calvin Ridley (0, 1, 2), Ito Smith (0, 1), Tevin Coleman (0, 0, 2)

RZ Carries: Ito Smith (0, 5, 1), Tevin Coleman (2, 1, 2), Devonta Freeman (3, X), Matt Ryan (0, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Desmond Trufant (1-2, 3-33, 7-54-1), Brian Poole (2-10, 9-72-1, 5-59-1), Robert Alford (4-26, 3-42-1, 2-25-1)

Observations: Rookie Calvin Ridley had a field day against the Saints (7-146-3) but did so as the third receiver in Atlanta’s pecking order. It’s plausible he simply benefited from being the secondary option against the Saints, a theme that’s become a common target in DFS this year. He out-targeted Mohamed Sanu 8-7, for example, but still ran fewer routes (42-38) than the latter on 61.8% of the Falcons’ snaps . Ridley’s 13 targets the past two games are still encouraging (though I wouldn’t go out of your way to acquire him). Tevin Coleman has now recorded career rushing lines of 20-43-1 > 19-97-2 > 18-110 > 16-107 > 15-33 in five starts for Devonta Freeman (knee). He’s also out-snapped (93-29), out-carried (31-11), and run more routes (41-13) than fourth-round rookie Ito Smith sans Freeman the last two weeks.

Carolina Panthers

Targets: Christian McCaffrey (9, 15, 2), Devin Funchess (5, 9, 7), Jarius Wright (5, 7, 1), Torrey Smith (2, 7, 6), Ian Thomas (2, 3, 5), Greg Olsen (2, X, X), D.J. Moore (0, 2, 2), C.J. Anderson (0, 2, 1)

Air Yards: Devin Funchess (77, 81, 120), Torrey Smith (23, 114, 79), D.J. Moore (0, 84, 17), Jarius Wright (8, 56, 6), Ian Thomas (-8, 24, 16), Christian McCaffrey (30, -8, 1), Greg Olsen (25, X, X), C.J. Anderson (0, 5, 0)

Receiving Yards: Christian McCaffrey (45, 102, 10), Devin Funchess (41, 77, 67), Greg Olsen (33, X, X), Jarius Wright (23, 62, 7), Torrey Smith (15, 33, 19), D.J. Moore (0, 51, 3), Ian Thomas (4, 10, 20), C.J. Anderson (0, 0, 24)

Carries: Cam Newton (13, 5, 10), Christian McCaffrey (10, 8, 28), C.J. Anderson (7, 3, 2)

RZ Targets: Devin Funchess (0, 3, 1), Christian McCaffrey (1, 0, 0), Ian Thomas (1, 2, 0), Jarius Wright (0, 1, 0), Torrey Smith (0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Christian McCaffrey (2, 2, 4), Cam Newton (1, 0, 3), C.J. Anderson (3, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: James Bradberry (1-9, 5-77, 4-43), Donte Jackson (3-20, 4-33-1, 5-43), Captain Munnerlyn (3-35, 2-16, 2-32)

Observations: Christian McCaffrey recorded a season-low in targets but still ran 22 routes and, more importantly, played 100% of the Panthers’ offensive snaps against the Bengals. He’ll get vultured from time to time, as he was when Cam Newton bowled his way in for two touchdowns inside the five-yard line, but that type of usage is something even Todd Gurley has yet to experience this season. Currently leading Carolina’s skill players in both carries and target share (28%), CMC is undoubtedly a top-five RB in re-draft leagues. Additionally note that Devin Funchess has averaged eight targets and 5.5-72-0.5 in his last two games without Greg Olsen (foot). Funchess hauled in just 3-of-5 targets for 41 yards with Olsen active in Week 1.

Chicago Bears

Targets: Allen Robinson (7, 14, 7), Taylor Gabriel (5, 8, 10), Trey Burton (6, 5, 5), Jordan Howard (5, 4, 2), Anthony Miller (3, 3, 5), Tarik Cohen (4, 1, 3)

Air Yards: Allen Robinson (107, 129, 97), Trey Burton (60, 6, 46), Taylor Gabriel (6, 49, 153), Jordan Howard (17, 3, 5), Anthony Miller (8, 12, 35), Tarik Cohen (-10, 14, 0)

Receiving Yards: Allen Robinson (61, 83, 50), Taylor Gabriel (25, 37, 34), Jordan Howard (25, 33, 20), Trey Burton (15, 28, 55), Tarik Cohen (16, 17, 15), Anthony Miller (14, 11, 35)

Carries: Jordan Howard (15, 14, 24), Mitchell Trubisky (7, 5, 2), Tarik Cohen (5, 4, 5)

RZ Targets: Allen Robinson (1, 0, 3), Anthony Miller (1, 2, 0), Taylor Gabriel (1, 2, 0), Jordan Howard (2, 0, 0), Trey Burton (1, 1, 0), Tarik Cohen (0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Jordan Howard (1, 2, 3), Tarik Cohen (1, 0, 3), Mitchell Trubisky (1, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Prince Amukamara (3-69-1, 3-36, 3-28), Kyle Fuller (4-68-1, 4-60-1, 2-15), Bryce Callahan (6-48, 1-2, 0-0), Kevin Toliver II (0-0, 0-0, 4-54)

Observations: Jordan Howard remains the back to own in Chicago, having out-carried (53-14) and out-targeted (11-8) Tarik Cohen on 68.7% of the Bears’ offensive snaps this season. Howard has been more involved as a whole, running eight more routes (60-52) than Cohen, too. Look for Allen Robinson to bounce back as early as this week against a Bucs secondary that’s been surgically diced in the slot. Robinson has run only 32.3% of his routes from the slot this year, but Bears primary inside receiver Anthony Miller is currently ailing from a dislocated shoulder. Robinson currently ranks top-five in air yards share (45%) and leads Chicago with 27 targets but that involvement has resulted in only 34.1 fantasy points so far this season.

Dallas Cowboys

Targets: Ezekiel Elliott (4, 6, 8), Cole Beasley (8, 3, 5), Deonte Thompson (5, 6, 2), Allen Hurns (3, 2, 4), Geoff Swaim (4, 0, 7), Michael Gallup (1, 2, 4), Tavon Austin (0, 3, 3)

Air Yards: Deonte Thompson (42, 77, 20), Tavon Austin (0, 91, -3), Cole Beasley (51, 28, 37), Allen Hurns (47, 7, 35), Michael Gallup (8, 39, 41), Geoff Swaim (16, 0, 32), Ezekiel Elliott (-1, -6, -1)

Receiving Yards: Tavon Austin (0, 79, 2), Cole Beasley (73, 13, 46), Deonte Thompson (27, 38, 23), Allen Hurns (20, 9, 22), Geoff Swaim (18, 0, 47), Ezekiel Elliott (17, 9, 11), Michael Gallup (9, 5, 17)

Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (15, 17, 16), Dak Prescott (5, 7, 2), Tavon Austin (1, 1, 1)

RZ Targets: Ezekiel Elliott (0, 2, 0), Cole Beasley (0, 1, 0), Michael Gallup (0, 0, 1), Tavon Austin (0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (3, 3, 0), Dak Prescott (1, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Anthony Brown (1-5, 2-7, 2-17), Byron Jones (3-41, 1-0, 3-10), Chidobe Awuzie (4-32, 5-85, 5-69-1)

Observations: Ezekiel Elliott leads the Cowboys with a 20% target share on 25.3 routes per game this season. The usage is unequivocally there for Zeke, accounting for 92.3% of Dallas’ backfield carries, but his targets continue to be dispersed in the most inefficient and uncreative way possible --- hence his -8 air yards. He’s still the only rosterable player on this dreadful offense.

Detroit Lions

Targets: Golden Tate (15, 14, 8), Kenny Golladay (12, 10, 7), Marvin Jones (8, 9, 6), Theo Riddick (7, 12, 3), Kerryon Johnson (3, 6, 3), T.J. Jones (3, 0, 2), Luke Willson (1, 1, 3)

Air Yards: Kenny Golladay (120, 213, 49), Marvin Jones (121, 168, 85), Golden Tate (111, 103, 43), Theo Riddick (7, 29, -4), T.J. Jones (26, 0, 6), Luke Willson (14, 0, 22), Kerryon Johnson (-1, -4, -5)

Receiving Yards: Kenny Golladay (114, 108, 53), Golden Tate (79, 113, 69), Marvin Jones (54, 54, 69), Kerryon Johnson (20, 23, 9), Theo Riddick (15, 47, 36), T.J. Jones (6, 0, 4), Luke Willson (0, 13, 10)

Carries: Kerryon Johnson (5, 8, 16), LeGarrette Blount (4, 8, 16), Theo Riddick (4, 0, 0)

RZ Targets: Marvin Jones (0, 3, 1), Theo Riddick (1, 2, 0), Kenny Golladay (1, 0, 2), Golden Tate (1, 0, 0), Kerryon Johnson (0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: LeGarrette Blount (0, 0, 4), Kerryon Johnson (0, 0, 1), Theo Riddick (1, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Darius Slay (1-7, 4-37-1, 0-0), Jamal Agnew (1-12, 1-8, 2-28), Nevin Lawson (4-51-1, 1-19, 0-0), Teez Tabor (0-0, 3-48-1, 0-0)

Observations: Despite his stellar 16-101 performance, rookie Kerryon Johnson played only 44.6% of the Lions’ offensive snaps (down from 46.8% in Week 2) and handled just 50% of the team’s backfield carries Sunday night. LeGarrette Blount was in on 26-of-73 (36%) snaps and shored up the remaining 50% of Detroit’s rushing attempts. Johnson has quietly mirrored Theo Riddick in routes run (37) the past two weeks, though, planting the rookie firmly atop this committee due in part to his Swiss Army knife role. He’s currently a weekly FLEX option with a clear and direct path to high-end RB2 production in the near future. Kenny Golladay still has the highest ceiling among Detroit’s three primary receivers --- and Golden Tate (26% target share) the highest floor --- but it’s Marvin Jones who’s a candidate for positive regression. Jones has essentially matched Golladay in air yards (382-374) and air yards share (34%-33%) despite scoring nearly 20 fewer fantasy points (60.8-41.7) on the year. Jones’ team-high four red zone targets are bound to amount to production soon.

Green Bay Packers

Targets: Davante Adams (8, 12, 9), Randall Cobb (10, 6, 11), Geronimo Allison (8, 6, 4), Jimmy Graham (4, 8, 7), Ty Montgomery (3, 2, 7), Jamaal Williams (2, 4, 3), Aaron Jones (X, X, 1)

Air Yards: Davante Adams (98, 117, 55), Jimmy Graham (40, 120, 36), Geronimo Allison (112, 46, 69), Randall Cobb (58, 22, 108), Jamaal Williams (28, -2, 0), Ty Montgomery (3, -7, 3), Aaron Jones (X, X, 0)

Receiving Yards: Randall Cobb (142, 30, 23), Davante Adams (88, 64, 52), Geronimo Allison (69, 64, 76), Jimmy Graham (8, 95, 45), Ty Montgomery (21, 9, 48), Jamaal Williams (0, 12, 16), Aaron Jones (X, X, 5)

Carries: Jamaal Williams (15, 12, 5), Ty Montgomery (2, 5, 4), Aaron Jones (X, X, 6)

RZ Targets: Davante Adams (2, 3, 2), Geronimo Allison (1, 1, 1), Randall Cobb (0, 0, 2), Jimmy Graham (0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Jamaal Williams (1, 2, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Kevin King (3-33, 1-14-1, X), Tramon Williams (3-13, 5-54-1, 2-15-1), Jaire Alexander (3-36, 8-76-1, 1-9), Josh Jackson (4-21, 4-54, 2-56)

Observations: With all three backs available for the first time this season, the Packers’ carries were dispersed between Aaron Jones (6), Jamaal Williams (5), and Ty Montgomery (4). Montgomery led in targets (7) while Williams topped in snaps (30, 43%) and routes run (18). Needless to say, it’s a mess. Coach Mike McCarthy has said he “really likes the rotation of having all three guys”, but owners would still be wise to take a low-risk chance and buy Jones, who has historically popped in PFF’s predictive Yards After Contact metric, including his 3.67 yards after contact in Week 3 (ninth-overall among running backs).

Los Angeles Rams

Targets: Robert Woods (9, 9, 11), Brandin Cooks (8, 10, 8), Cooper Kupp (9, 7, 6), Todd Gurley (5, 3, 6), Malcolm Brown (2, 1, 1), Tyler Higbee (0, 2, 2)

Air Yards: Robert Woods (161, 107, 96), Brandin Cooks (88, 134, 41), Cooper Kupp (83, 6, 39), Tyler Higbee (0, 19, 19), Malcolm Brown (7, 2, 3), Todd Gurley (-9, 2, -1)

Receiving Yards: Brandin Cooks (87, 157, 90), Cooper Kupp (52, 63, 71), Todd Gurley (39, 31, 51), Robert Woods (37, 81, 104), Malcolm Brown (18, 9, 0), Tyler Higbee (0, 3, 35)

Carries: Todd Gurley (20, 19, 23), Malcolm Brown (1, 12, 5)

RZ Targets: Cooper Kupp (3, 3, 1), Robert Woods (3, 0, 3), Todd Gurley (2, 1, 1), Brandin Cooks (1, 2, 2), Tyler Higbee (0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Todd Gurley (5, 10, 3), Malcolm Brown (0, 5, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Aqib Talib (1-12, 0-0, 1-12), Marcus Peters (3-25 ,1-0, 3-25), Nickell Robey-Coleman (5-63, 4-20, 5-63)

Observations: As discussed last week, Robert Woods’ 18 targets and 44% air yards share (both team-highs) through two games spelled that he was still a buy-low target despite subpar results (21.4 fantasy points). He inevitably exploded for 10-104-2 on Sunday. The Vikings make for a tougher matchup, but the Rams’ target tree remains conveniently concentrated between Brandin Cooks (104 routes), Cooper Kupp (101), Woods (100), and Todd Gurley (79). For short term outlook, you can read Evan Silva’s TNF Matchups column here.

Minnesota Vikings

Targets: Adam Thielen (12, 13, 19), Stefon Diggs (6, 13, 10), Dalvin Cook (7, 5, X), Laquon Treadwell (4, 6, 4), Kyle Rudolph (2, 8, 6), Latavius Murray (0, 0, 7)

Air Yards: Adam Thielen (157, 115, 140), Stefon Diggs (77, 159, 119), Laquon Treadwell (12, 45, 20), Kyle Rudolph (16, 26, 60), Dalvin Cook (-16, 6, X), Latavius Murray (0, 0, 2)

Receiving Yards: Adam Thielen (102, 131, 105), Stefon Diggs (43, 128, 17), Dalvin Cook (55, 52, X), Kyle Rudolph (11, 72, 48), Laquon Treadwell (18, 23, 33), Latavius Murray (0, 0, 30)

Carries: Dalvin Cook (16, 10, X), Latavius Murray (11, 4, 2), Kirk Cousins (4, 2, 2)

RZ Targets: Adam Thielen (0, 1, 1), Stefon Diggs (0, 1, 0), Kyle Rudolph (1, 0, 1), Laquon Treadwell (0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Latavius Murray (3, 0, 0), Dalvin Cook (2, 1, X)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Xavier Rhodes (0-0, 9-70-1, 3-32), Mike Hughes (3-59, 1-9, 3-52-1), Trae Waynes (2-21, 6-56, 1-6), Mackensie Alexander (0-0, 4-68, 2-20)

Observations: Latavius Murray was quickly game-scripted out of the Vikings’ Week 3 loss but somewhat salvaged a would-be terrible day with five catches on 27 routes. He still played 38-of-66 (58%) offensive snaps and will yet again be (gulp) a usage-based RB2 if Dalvin Cook (hamstring) is unable to go Thursday. Kyle Rudolph finished with 5-48-1 against the Bills, but don’t let that fool you. Nearly all of it (4-42-1) occurred on the Vikings’ final two drives when Buffalo’s defense had already went into relaxation. His position this season is a wasteland, though, making red zone-savvy specialists a priority. He’s also set to face a Rams defense that’s allowed the fifth-most receptions to opposing tight ends. He’s a touchdown-dependant TE1. Adam Thielen has seen at least 12 targets and eclipsed the 100-yard mark in every game so far this year. With the league’s 2nd-highest target share (33%) and 3rd-highest air yards share (45%) under his belt, he’s a top-eight commodity at his position moving forward.

New Orleans Saints

Targets: Michael Thomas (19, 13, 10), Alvin Kamara (13, 6, 20), Ted Ginn (6, 7, 6), Benjamin Watson (5, 5, 6), Austin Carr (3, 1, 2), Josh Hill (1, 1, 1), Tre'Quan Smith (1, 1, 0), Cameron Meredith (X, X, 1)

Air Yards: Michael Thomas (153, 82, 65), Ted Ginn (80, 134, 71), Alvin Kamara (89, -10, 30), Benjamin Watson (46, 25, 71), Austin Carr (23, 20, 28), Tre'Quan Smith (20, 18, 0), Cameron Meredith (X, X, 7), Josh Hill (-6, -3, 0)

Receiving Yards: Michael Thomas (180, 89, 129), Alvin Kamara (112, 53, 124), Ted Ginn (68, 55, 12), Ben Watson (44, 19, 71), Austin Carr (20, 0, 25), Tre'Quan Smith (0, 18, 0), Josh Hill (15, 5, 17), Cameron Meredith (X, X, 11)

Carries: Alvin Kamara (8, 13, 16), Mike Gillislee (3, 8, 3), Jonathan Williams (1, 1, 1)

RZ Targets: Michael Thomas (3, 4, 2), Alvin Kamara (5, 0, 7), Benjamin Watson (1, 2, 0), Ted Ginn (1, 0, 1), Cameron Meredith (X, X, 1)

RZ Carries: Alvin Kamara (4, 4, 8), Jonathan Williams (0, 1, 0), Mike Gillislee (0, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Marshon Lattimore (4-115-1, 3-22, 3-38), Ken Crawley (7-129-2, 3-79-1, 4-87), P.J. Williams (X, 0-0, 7-136-3)

Observations: Cam Meredith was active for the first time all year and became the Saints’ third starting slot receiver in as many weeks. He played 34-of-79 (43%) snaps and ran 25 routes behind entrenched starters Michael Thomas (51) and Ted Ginn (36). Austin Carr (13 snaps) played fewer snaps than rookie Tre’Quan Smith (26) but oddly ran more routes (9-0) for the second consecutive week. Despite amassing 15-189-1 in the preseason, Smith can be dropped (if he hadn’t been already) in all formats. There continues to be no competition behind Alvin Kamara, who impressed further with 20 targets and a whopping 15 red zone opportunities against the Falcons’ hapless defense Sunday. His thoroughly productive day could have been even more productive had he not been vultured twice by Drew Brees inside the five-yard line. It goes without saying Kamara’s a matchup-proof top-two start each and every week.

New York Giants

Targets: Odell Beckham (15, 9, 10), Saquon Barkley (6, 16, 5), Evan Engram (5, 8, 1), Sterling Shepard (7, 5, 7), Wayne Gallman (2, 1, 1), Rhett Ellison (1, 2, 3), Cody Latimer (0, 3, 2)

Air Yards: Odell Beckham (146, 132, 74), Sterling Shepard (70, 54, 47), Cody Latimer (0, 73, 44), Evan Engram (20, 30, 4), Rhett Ellison (16, 2, 23), Wayne Gallman (0, 0, -6), Saquon Barkley (-8, -21, -1)

Receiving Yards: Odell Beckham (111, 51, 109), Sterling Shepard (48, 24, 80), Saquon Barkley (22, 80, 35), Evan Engram (18, 80, 19), Rhett Ellison (16, 5, 39), Wayne Gallman (9, 11, 0), Cody Latimer (0, 41, 15)

Carries: Saquon Barkley (18, 11, 17), Wayne Gallman (1, 1, 6), Jonathan Stewart (2, 2, 2)

RZ Targets: Odell Beckham (2, 1, 0), Saquon Barkley (0, 1, 1), Evan Engram (0, 1, 0), Sterling Sheperd (0, 1, 2), Rhett Eillison (0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Saquon Barkley (3, 0, 4), Wayne Gallman (0, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Eli Apple (1-6, 1-9, X), Janoris Jenkins (2-48, 7-105-1, 5-62), B.W. Webb (2-17, 2-20, 2-30)

Observations: Evan Engram (sprained MCL) exited early in the second quarter, freeing backup TE Rhett Ellison for 24 routes on 54 (87%) snaps. He’s another viable streamer in the right matchup, which might even be this Sunday against the Saints’ 32nd-ranked pass defense DVOA. Saquon Barkley (knee) also left for a short period in the second quarter, allowing Wayne Gallman to record a season-high six carries. Barkley returned later and seamlessly ripped a 24-yard run, finishing with 21 routes to Gallman’s 4. Barring health, Barkley will undoubtedly continue commanding a 25% target share all the while handling 77% of New York’s backfield carries.

Philadelphia Eagles

Targets: Nelson Agholor (10, 12, 5), Zach Ertz (10, 13, 10), Darren Sproles (7, X, X), Dallas Goedert (3, 0, 7), Corey Clement (0, 6, 4), Joshua Perkins (0, 6, 4), Kamar Aiken (0, 6, 0), Jay Ajayi (0, 1, X), Wendell Smallwood (0, 1, 5), Jordan Matthews (X, X, 2)

Air Yards: Nelson Agholor (58, 109, 49), Zach Ertz (78, 80, 84), Joshua Perkins (0, 55, 44), Kamar Aiken (0, 33, 0), Dallas Goedert (38, 0, 51), Darren Sproles (-3, X, X), Jay Ajayi (0, -5, X), Wendell Smallwood (0, 7, 23), Corey Clement (0, 13, 23), Jordan Matthews (X, X, 4)

Receiving Yards: Zach Ertz (48, 94, 73), Nelson Agholor (33, 88, 24), Corey Clement (0, 55, 19), Joshua Perkins (0, 57, 10), Kamar Aiken (0, 39, 0), Darren Sproles (22, X, X), Dallas Goedert (4, 0, 73), Jay Ajayi (0, 4, X), Wendell Smallwood (0, 2, 35), Jordan Matthews (X, X, 21)

Carries: Jay Ajayi (15, 7, X), Corey Clement (5, 6, 16), Wendell Smallwood (0, 7, 10), Darren Sproles (5, X, X), Josh Adams (X, X, 6), Carson Wentz (X, X, 3)

RZ Targets: Nelson Agholor (0, 3, 1), Zach Ertz (1, 2, 2), Darren Sproles (1, X, X), Jay Ajayi (0, 1, X), Joshua Perkins (0, 1, 0), Dallas Goedert (0, 0, 1), Wendell Smallwood (0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Jay Ajayi (2, 4, X), Darren Sproles (2, X, X), Corey Clement (2, 2, 4), Wendell Smallwood (0, 0, 3), Carson Wentz (X, X, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Sidney Jones (2-5, 2-13, 4-21), Jalen Mills (4-76, 7-80-1, 3-8), Ronald Darby (4-77, 10-103, 6-65-1)

Observations: With Jay Ajayi (back) and Darren Sproles (hamstring) sidelined Sunday, Corey Clement was in on 45-of-82 (55%) offensive snaps. Wendell Smallwood (29, 35%) and Josh Adams (8, 10%) were also part of Philadelphia’s backfield committee. What wasn’t expected, though, was Clement’s 19 touches on those 45 snaps — absurd opportunity for any committee back. Both he and Smallwood (10-56-1) are prominent FLEX options if Ajayi remains out.

With fewer backfield options to lean on and a dwindling injury-riddled receiving corps, the Eagles utilized their pass-catching tight ends as wideouts, implementing No. 49 overall pick Dallas Goedert into a season-high 67.1% of their offensive snaps. Goedert’s 17 snaps from the slot were also a season-high and well above the four snaps he played there in Week 1. Every-down TE Zach Ertz was Inline on only 22-of-81 snaps, additionally playing season-high clips from the slot (44) and out wide (14). Goedert is a viable streamer until Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) returns. Jordan Matthews ran 19 routes on 33 snaps (40%) in his Eagles debut but, fortunately, didn’t budge Nelson Agholor from the slot. The latter remains a PPR WR3/FLEX pending Jeffery’s return, too.

San Francisco 49ers

Targets: George Kittle (9, 4, 7), Pierre Garcon (7, 4, 4), Dante Pettis (6, 2, 0), Trent Taylor (6, 2, 4), Kyle Juszczyk (2, 4, 4), Matt Breida (2, 4, 3), Kendrick Bourne (1, 2, 2), Marquise Goodwin (1, X, 4), Alfred Morris (0, 2, 0)

Air Yards: George Kittle (118, 26, 51), Pierre Garcon (118, 48, 68), Dante Pettis (115, 32, 0), Trent Taylor (36, 2, 27), Kyle Juszczyk (33, 4, 24), Kendrick Bourne (8, 5, 21), Matt Breida (5, 23, 13), Marquise Goodwin (1, X, 65), Alfred Morris (0, 9, 0)

Receiving Yards: George Kittle (90, 22, 79), Dante Pettis (61, 35, 0), Kyle Juszczyk (56, 13, 38), Trent Taylor (28, 0, 24), Pierre Garcon (21, 57, 11), Matt Breida (5, 21, 27), Alfred Morris (0, 32, 0), Kendrick Bourne (0, 4, 27), Marquise Goodwin (0, X, 30)

Carries: Alfred Morris (12, 14, 14), Matt Breida (11, 11, 10)

RZ Targets: Pierre Garcon (2, 0, 0), George Kittle (0, 1, 0), Trent Taylor (2, 0, 0), Matt Breida (0, 1, 1), Kyle Juszczyk (1, 0, 1), Kendrick Bourne (0, 1, 0), Dante Pettis (0, 1, 0), Marquise Goodwin (0, X, 1)

RZ Carries: Alfred Morris (5, 2, 1), Matt Breida (0, 4, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Richard Sherman (1-18, 0-0, 0-0), Ahkello Witherspoon (1-22-1, 8-99-2, 2-24), K’Waun Williams (3-62, 5-73, 1-10), Jimmie Ward (1-15, 1-21, 4-55-2)

Observations: Marquise Goodwin (quad) returned and ran 23 routes on 42-of-62 (62%) offensive snaps, eliminating rookie Dante Pettis (36.8% snap rate) from the offense entirely. The story here, though, is the loss of Jimmy Garoppolo. Frankly, all the 49ers’ pass-catchers need be downgraded/traded if there’s still a market. There are just no two ways about it. In his five starts last season, backup C.J. Beathard’s 7.6 average depth of target ranked No. 29 out of 35 qualifiers. Living near the line of scrimmage also entailed Beathard average a league-high 36% target rate to running backs. Although that’s great news for Matt Breida and, to a lesser extent, Alfred Morris, my guess is hybrid fullback/running back Kyle Juszczyk buoys his season-high 77.9% snap rate (and 21 routes) from last week into an integral role out of the backfield. Juszczyk was utilized at running back (9 snaps), Inline tight end (4), out wide (3), and in the slot (3) all on Sunday. He’s an intriguing DFS-flier and potential bye-week filler for RB-needy teams.

Seattle Seahawks

Targets: Brandon Marshall (6, 7, 6), Will Dissly (5, 5, 3), Chris Carson (5, 1, 2), Rashaad Penny (5, 2, 0), Tyler Lockett (4, 8, 6), Jaron Brown (3, 3, 3), Nick Vannett (2, 5, 5)

Air Yards: Tyler Lockett (37, 134, 55), Brandon Marshall (83, 57, 67), Will Dissly (82, 52, 5), Jaron Brown (84, 34, 47), Nick Vannett (24, 22, 48), Rashaad Penny (7, 5, 0), Chris Carson (-1, 2, -2)

Receiving Yards: Will Dissly (105, 42, 4), Tyler Lockett (59, 80, 77), Brandon Marshall (46, 52, 30), Rashaad Penny (35, 0, 0), Chris Carson (28, 0, 22), Jaron Brown (7, 36, 25), Nick Vannett (11, 23, 27)

Carries: Chris Carson (7, 6, 32), Rashaad Penny (7, 10, 3), Russell Wilson (2, 3, 2)

RZ Targets: Brandon Marshall (2, 0, 0), Will Dissly (1, 1, 0), Tyler Lockett (0, 1, 0), Jaron Brown (0, 1, 1), Nick Vannett (0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Chris Carson (0, 0, 3), Rashaad Penny (1, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Tre Flowers (7-124-1, 0-0, 4-58), Shaquill Griffin (5-43-1, 7-55, 2-20), Justin Coleman (0-0, 1-13, 2-15), Akeem King (0-0, 4-34-1, 0-0)

Observations: Will Dissly was fantasy’s TE1 through two games before inexplicably logging season-lows in snap rate (56.5%) and routes (13) Sunday. He averaged 26 routes in Seattle’s first two games. If you hadn’t sold high on him yet, that ship has probably sailed. The Hawks instead committed to the run, playing starter Chris Carson on an unexpected 51-of-69 (74%) snaps. Carson also handled 89% of Seattle’s backfield touches, including all red zone carries. Rookie Rashaad Penny (10 snaps, 14%) and Mike Davis (8, 12%) were essentially phased out. It’s a guessing game whether that type of usage sticks, but Carson enters the conversation as a weekly RB2 if his opportunity holds. In two games without Doug Baldwin (knee), note that Tyler Lockett has averaged 6.5 targets and 4.5-68.5-1. Brandon Marshall has the higher target share (20%) through Seattle’s first three games, but Lockett is undoubtedly the team’s No. 1 receiver until Baldwin returns (and perhaps even after).

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Targets: Mike Evans (8, 12, 11), Chris Godwin (4, 6, 10), DeSean Jackson (5, 4, 5), Adam Humphries (6, 2, 5), O.J. Howard (2, 4, 8), Jacquizz Rodgers (1, 3, 3), Cameron Brate (2, 0, 4), Peyton Barber (0, 2, 2)

Air Yards: Mike Evans (107, 108, 234), DeSean Jackson (117, 87, 49), Chris Godwin (73, 75, 90), O.J. Howard (36, 47, 75), Adam Humphries (92, 0, 27), Cameron Brate (12, 0, 39), Peyton Barber (0, 13, 9), Jacquizz Rodgers (-2, 4, 37)

Receiving Yards: Mike Evans (147, 83, 137), DeSean Jackson (146, 129, 37), O.J. Howard (54, 96, 72), Chris Godwin (41, 56, 74), Adam Humphries (27, 8, 30), Jacquizz Rodgers (2, 23, 18), Peyton Barber (0, 7, 0), Cameron Brate (0, 0, 34)

Carries: Peyton Barber (19, 16, 8), Ryan Fitzpatrick (12, 1, 5), Jacquizz Rodgers (2, 5, 2)

RZ Targets: Chris Godwin (0, 1, 5), Mike Evans (0, 1, 1), Cameron Brate (1, 0, 1), Jacquizz Rodgers (1, 0, 1), Peyton Barber (0, 0, 1), DeSean Jackson (0, 0, 1), Adam Humphries (0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Peyton Barber (3, 1, 1), Ryan Fitzpatrick (3, 0, 1), Jacquizz Rodgers (0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Carlton Davis (5-85-1, 5-59, 4-31), Ryan Smith (3-29-1, 1-2, 0-0), M.J. Stewart (3-29-1, 10-89-1, 5-38), Brent Grimes (X, X, 5-101-1)

Observations: Chris Godwin has averaged 4.3-57-1 and scored in every game this season but continues to do so on inexplicably limited usage. Incumbent slot wideout Adam Humphries ran more routes than Godwin (44-28) for the third consecutive week, though it’s Godwin’s 95th-percentile SPARQ athleticism that continues to be freed in the red zone, peaking with five end zone targets Monday night. Fortunately he’s still FLEX-worthy in the Bucs’ pass-first offense until he’s inevitably allowed more snaps and able to reach his untapped ceiling. Expect Bucs’ second-rounder Ronald Jones to enter the picture soon as Peyton Barber has mustered just 124 yards on 43 carries (2.8 YPC). Jones struggled to catch the ball at the collegiate level, though, so even his impact from the backfield should be considered a true question mark.

Washington Redskins

Targets: Chris Thompson (7, 14, 2), Paul Richardson (6, 6, 2), Jordan Reed (5, 8, 7), Jamison Crowder (4, 4, 4), Adrian Peterson (3, 3, 0), Josh Doctson (3, 7, 3), Vernon Davis (1, 1, 2)

Air Yards: Paul Richardson (20, 104, 70), Jordan Reed (28, 46, 60), Josh Doctson (7, 81, 35), Jamison Crowder (22, 44, 16), Chris Thompson (11, 37, -7), Vernon Davis (6, 6, 28), Adrian Peterson (2, -3, 0)

Receiving Yards: Chris Thompson (63, 92, 0), Jordan Reed (48, 55, 65), Adrian Peterson (70, 30, 0), Paul Richardson (22, 63, 46), Josh Doctson (11, 37, 0), Jamison Crowder (32, 8, 39), Vernon Davis (9, 7, 70)

Carries: Adrian Peterson (26, 11, 19), Alex Smith (8, 4, 7), Chris Thompson (5, 4, 6), Rob Kelley (3, 1, 0)

RZ Targets: Chris Thompson (2, 1, 0), Jordan Reed (2, 0, 0), Jamison Crowder (1, 0, 2), Josh Doctson (0, 1, 1)

RZ Carries: Adrian Peterson (7, 1, 4), Chris Thompson (0, 1, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Josh Norman (1-4, 4-47, 4-37), Quinton Dunbar (2-10, 3-52, 4-40-1), Fabian Moreau (0-0, 3-21, 3-14)

Observations: Chris Thompson was in on 41% of Washington’s offensive snaps for the second time this season, the difference being his incredulous 10 routes run compared to 24 in Week 1. If anyone’s selling low after this performance, it’s your due diligence to sweep him up immediately. Adrian Peterson handled 19 carries on 32-of-61 (52%) snaps, which will normally be the case in positive game scripts. With only Kapri Bibbs (signed from the practice squad this past week) threatening for goal-line carries, AP remains a touchdown-dependent RB3. Jordan Reed continues to get brought along slowly, though his snap rate has quietly increased (51.9% > 54.1% > 65.6%) in every performance since Week 1. There’s an explosion-spot coming, perhaps even as soon as Week 5 in New Orleans after the Redskins return from their bye.