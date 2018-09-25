Matchup: Vikings @ Rams

Matchup: Vikings @ RamsTuesday, September 25, 2018
Thursday Night Football
Minnesota @ LA Rams
Team Totals: Rams 28, Vikings 21
Fresh off scoring 30-plus points for the 11th time in 19 games (58%) under Sean McVay, the undefeated Rams host an underachieving Vikings team that embarrassed itself in last week’s 27-6 home-game loss to Buffalo and now visits L.A. on a short week. Mike Zimmer’s defense has traveled surprisingly poorly dating back to last season, yielding 29-plus points in three of its last four road games. Top pass rusher RE Everson Griffen (knee) will not play, and LCB Trae Waynes (ankle) couldn’t finish last week’s game. Jared Goff has logged weekly fantasy results of QB16 (Raiders) > QB13 (Cardinals) > QB6 (Chargers) in a brilliantly McVay-schemed offense that specializes in imposing its will. Despite Minnesota’s defensive reputation, I’m sticking with Goff on the positive side of the QB1/2 fringe. … Todd Gurley enters Week 4 with touch counts of 26 > 22 > 28 to face a Minnesota defense that held enemy backs to a combined 72/263/0 (3.65 YPC) rushing line and the NFL’s fourth-fewest receptions (10) in Weeks 1-3. Last year’s Vikings yielded the league’s third-fewest receiving yards to running backs. Opportunity vastly outweighs matchup-driven inefficiency projections in fantasy football, however. Gurley remains an elite RB1 play.
Goff’s Weeks 1-3 target distribution: Robert Woods 29; Brandin Cooks 25; Cooper Kupp 21; Gurley 14; Gerald Everett and Tyler Higbee 4. … Woods entered Week 3 against the Bolts having underperformed his team highs in targets and Air Yards. He caught positive regression in a 10/104/2 eruption, and now has nine-plus targets in three straight games. Woods also led the Rams in targets (11) and receiving (8/81/0) when they hosted the Vikings last November. He’s a strong WR3 play at worst. … Cooks flamed Casey Hayward for a near touchdown in the first quarter last week, only to be ruled down at the one-yard line on replay. Gurley punched it in a play later. As the Vikings will pick their poison when assigning Xavier Rhodes’ coverage, Rhodes’ presence shouldn’t deter fantasy leaguers from investing in this high-functioning offense. Fifth in the NFL in receiving yards (336), Cooks is an every-week WR2. … Kupp’s Week 3 was quiet outside of a monster 53-yard catch-and-run score; he was otherwise held in check by Chargers slot CB Desmond King. Vikings slot CB Mackensie Alexander is a weaker foe after allowing 6-of-6 targets to be completed for 88 yards in the last two weeks. Fourth in the NFL in red-zone targets (7) and third in targets inside the ten (5), Kupp is always a quality WR3 with elevated scoring probability.
Vikings LT Riley Reiff was a primary cause of Minnesota’s stunning Week 3 meltdown versus Buffalo, getting his rear end handed to him relentlessly by Jerry Hughes. Both Reiff and RT Rashod Hill limp into this game after missing practice time with foot injuries. If Reiff can’t go, Hill is expected to start on Kirk Cousins’ blind side with rookie Brian O’Neill taking over at right tackle. The Rams’ defense is also severely banged up, however, missing ILB Mark Barron (ankle) and starting outside CBs Marcus Peters (calf) and Aqib Talib (ankle). DC Wade Phillips’ pass rush ranks a lowly 31st in sacks (4) and 29th in QB hits (13), offering hope Minnesota can keep Cousins protected enough to exploit the Rams’ secondary holes. The total on this game opened at 47 but was quickly bet up to 49 and even 50 in some spots. It has shootout potential. … The Rams have played soft run defense in the early going, yielding a combined 53/265/2 (5.00 YPC) rushing line to enemy running backs, plus the NFL’s sixth-most catches (24) to the position. Dalvin Cook (hamstring) practiced with restrictions on Tuesday, and Zimmer stated there was a “possibility” he'll play. If so, Cook would figure to be limited coming off a torn ACL followed by his Week 2 hamstring pull. Ideally for everyone involved, Cook will get another week to rest his legs and Latavius Murray will operate as Minnesota’s feature back. In that scenario, Murray would be a quality RB2.
Cousins’ Weeks 1-3 target distribution: Adam Thielen 46; Stefon Diggs 29; Kyle Rudolph 16; Laquon Treadwell 14; Cook 12; C.J. Ham 8; Murray 7. … As top-shelf slot WRs Keenan Allen (3/44/0) and Larry Fitzgerald (3/28/0) underperformed against the Rams in consecutive weeks, Diggs has the top personnel-based Week 4 matchup in Minnesota’s pass-catcher group with Talib and Peters sidelined. Chargers 70% perimeter WR Mike Williams capitalized for his career-best game (4/81/2) against Los Angeles last week, and Diggs runs 80% of his routes outside. Diggs ranks top 12 in the NFL in Air Yards (355) and has scored seven touchdowns in his last eight games. … Even in a non-ideal draw, Thielen’s immense opportunity is most valuable with the NFL’s sixth-most Air Yards (426), fourth-most receiving yards (353), and a league-high 46 targets. Thielen has gone over 100 yards in three straight games. … The Vikings keep running him out there for lots of snaps, but Treadwell has turned his 14 targets into just 74 yards with four drops. … Rudolph is tied for the team lead in red-zone targets (2) and targets inside the ten (1), and on Thursday night faces a Rams defense that has allowed the NFL’s fifth-most catches (19) and fourth-most yards (268) to tight ends. Rudolph is always a respectable low-end TE1.
Score Prediction: Rams 30, Vikings 21
