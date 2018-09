Podcast: Week 4 Waivers

Tuesday, September 25, 2018

Another week of football, another set of impressive performances. Ray and Josh tell you to trust and believe in Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd moving forward, and possibly consider both as FLEX starters. Buck Allen continues to score touchdowns... without the touches. And is there any tight end help out there?



