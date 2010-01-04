John Daigle

Targets and Touches

Week 3: AFC Targets & Touches

Tuesday, September 25, 2018


Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless if they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played.

 

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Air yards data is sourced via Josh Hermsmeyer’s AirYards.com. Cornerback and routes run data is sourced via Pro Football Focus. The AFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the NFC is published on Wednesday.

 

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

 

Note: This data will stick to players averaging over one target/touch per game. Players are listed in order of target/touch leaders for their respective teams.


Baltimore Ravens

Targets: Michael Crabtree (6, 10, 10), John Brown (4, 10, 9), Willie Snead (6, 8, 5), Javorius Allen (6, 7, 4), Nick Boyle (6, 4, 1), Mark Andrews (4, 4, 3), Maxx Williams (3, 4, 1), Alex Collins (1, 4, 4)

 

Air Yards: John Brown (47, 221, 189), Michael Crabtree (74, 90, 99), Willie Snead (49, 62, 27), Mark Andrews (40, 21, 73), Nick Boyle (18, 46, 1), Maxx Williams (16, 17, 4), Javorius Allen (15, 26, 4), Alex Collins (-1, 6, 1)

 

Receiving Yards: John Brown (44, 92, 86), Michael Crabtree (38, 56, 61), Willie Snead (49, 54, 39), Nick Boyle (40, 26, 2), Maxx Williams (32, 31, 5), Mark Andrews (31, 17, 59), Javorius Allen (15, 36, 19), Alex Collins (6, 55, 6)

 

Carries: Alex Collins (7, 9, 18), Javorius Allen (4, 6, 6), Kenneth Dixon (13, X, X), Lamar Jackson (7, 2, X), Joe Flacco (2, 3, 4)

 

RZ Targets: John Brown (2, 1, 0), Nick Boyle (2, 0, 1), Alex Collins (1, 1, 1), Javorius Allen (1, 0, 1), Mark Andrews (1, 1, 0), Michael Crabtree (1, 0, 0), Willie Snead (1, 0, 0)

 

RZ Carries: Alex Collins (3, 1, 1), Lamar Jackson (2, 2, 0), Javorius Allen (1, 1, 2), Joe Flacco (1, 0, 0), Kenneth Dixon (1, X, X)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Brandon Carr (2-24, 1-18, 7-88), Marlon Humphrey (2-6, 3-23-1, 2-13), Tavon Young (1-3, 6-80-2, 1-9)

 

Observations: Alex Collins only played 35-of-72 (49%) offensive snaps but logged a season-high 18 carries in Week 3. Oddly enough, coach John Harbaugh  came out after the game and said Buck Allen had “really become one of the real legitimate” and “top-level” players in this league. Allen has rushed for 32 yards on 16 carries this season. He’s still accrued more targets (17-9) on more routes (65-48) than Collins, though, virtually ensuring Allen the higher weekly floor. John Brown has quietly garnered the most air yards (410) among all skill players over the last two weeks. Although his 17% target share trails Michael Crabtree’s (20%) this season, Smokey’s explosiveness and ability to take the top off of defenses has pushed him closer to weekly WR2 range.

 

Buffalo Bills

Targets: Kelvin Benjamin (8, 3, 5), Zay Jones (6, 4, 1), Jason Croom (3, 4, 1), LeSean McCoy (3, 4, X), Marcus Murphy (2, 5, 1), Andre Holmes (1, 7, 4), Charles Clay (2, 4, 3), Chris Ivory (0, 2, 4)

 

Air Yards: Kelvin Benjamin (195, 34, 50), Zay Jones (57, 73, 11), Andre Holmes (14, 97, 29), Charles Clay (51, 55, -1), Jason Croom (27, 32, 19), Marcus Murphy (4, 28, -11), LeSean McCoy (-11, -18, X), Chris Ivory (0, 18, 10)

 

Receiving Yards: Zay Jones (26, 63, 17), Jason Croom (18, 7, 26), Andre Holmes (14, 19, 29), Kelvin Benjamin (10, 19, 29), Marcus Murphy (0, 7, 1), Charles Clay (0, 29, 18), LeSean McCoy (-1, 29, X), Chris Ivory (0, 1, 70)

 

Carries: LeSean McCoy (7, 9, X), Josh Allen (4, 8, 10), Marcus Murphy (6, 3, 8), Chris Ivory (3, 2, 20)

 

RZ Targets: Kelvin Benjamin (1, 1, 1), Andre Holmes (0, 1, 1), Charles Clay (0, 0, 2)

 

RZ Carries: Josh Allen (2, 2, 4), LeSean McCoy (1, 0, X), Chris Ivory (0, 1, 2), Marcus Murphy (0, 0, 1)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Rafael Bush (3-37-1, 3-31, 6-49), Phillip Gaines (4-59-1, 0-0, X), Tre’Davious White (2-14, 0-0, 3-15), Ryan Lewis (0-0, 0-0, 3-24)

 

Observations: Chris Ivory replaced McCoy and (somehow) compiled 126 total yards on 23 touches and 54 (81%) snaps. The Bills were unexpectedly protecting a 27-0 lead for the entire second half, ultimately making it the utmost perfect game script for Ivory. Among all of Buffalo’s skill players, though, only Josh Allen need be streamed moving forward. Rushing quarterbacks historically have a high floor and only Todd Gurley (10), Alvin Kamara (10), and Carlos Hyde (6) have received more carries inside the 10-yard line since Allen was named starter in Week 2. As the Bills’ true goal-line back, Allen knocks LeSean McCoy (rib) down a peg when the latter returns from injury. Kelvin Benjamin is strictly a matchup-based DFS-flier given his lowly 17.8 fantasy points despite accruing 27% of Buffalo’s air yards (on a team-high 16 targets).

 

Cincinnati Bengals

Targets: A.J. Green (8, 9, 8), Tyler Boyd (5, 9, 7), Joe Mixon (7, 1, X), Giovani Bernard (1, 7, 9), Tyler Eifert (3, 4, 8), John Ross (2, 4, 7), C.J. Uzomah (1, 4, 2)

 

Air Yards: A.J. Green (97, 91, 72), Tyler Boyd (25, 114, 113), John Ross (22, 25, 109), Tyler Eifert (20, 30, 99), C.J. Uzomah (4, 10, 14), Giovani Bernard (3, -12, 9), Joe Mixon (-21, -7, X)

 

Receiving Yards: A.J. Green (92, 69, 58), Joe Mixon (54, 3, X), Tyler Eifert (44, 23, 74), Tyler Boyd (26, 91, 132), Giovani Bernard (11, 15, 25), C.J. Uzomah (4, 45, 19), John Ross (3, 8, 16)

 

Carries: Joe Mixon (17, 21, X), Giovani Bernard (1, 6, 12)

 

RZ Targets: A.J. Green (1, 3, 2), John Ross (1, 2, 1), Joe Mixon (0, 1, X), Tyler Kroft (0, 1, 0), Tyler Boyd (0, 1, 1), C.J. Uzomah (0, 0, 1)

 

RZ Carries: Joe Mixon (3, 4, X), Giovani Bernard (0, 1, 3)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: William Jackson (6-61-1, 2-13, 1-27), Dre Kirkpatrick (5-49-1, 3-54-1, 5-58-2), Darqueze Dennard (5-37, 6-64, 2-28-1)

 

Observations: Giovani Bernard played 87.7% of the Bengals’ offensive snaps Sunday and has now rushed for 11-62 > 14-30-1 > 12-61-1 in three games without Joe Mixon (knee). He added 6-68 > 3-13 > 5-25 receiving and averaged 7.3 targets in those outings. Needless to say, Bernard is a must-start if Mixon is out again. Tyler Boyd cashed in on his every-down usage in Week 3, hauling in 6-of-7 targets for 139 yards and one score on a team-high 40 routes. It’s likely too late to pick him up in your league. At this point, 4.40-burner Josh Malone should be valued higher than second-year pro John Ross if A.J. Green (groin) misses time. He isn’t listed above just yet since he was nonexistent in Cincinnati’s first two games, but Malone saw three targets on 29 snaps (45%) Sunday.

 

Cleveland Browns

Targets: Jarvis Landry (16, 7, 15), David Njoku (7, 7, 2), Rashard Higgins (4, 8, 3), Duke Johnson (6, 2, 2), Antonio Callaway (1, 4, 10), Carlos Hyde (3, 1, 3)

 

Air Yards: Jarvis Landry (223, 75, 127), David Njoku (48, 69, 23), Rashard Higgins (48, 49, 34), Antonio Callaway (-4, 68, 185), Duke Johnson (12, -9, 5), Carlos Hyde (-22, -5, 1)

 

Receiving Yards: Jarvis Landry (106, 69, 103), Rashard Higgins (38, 54, 32), Antonio Callaway (0, 81, 20), David Njoku (13, 20, 36), Duke Johnson (8, 7, 24), Carlos Hyde (3, 7, 5)

 

Carries: Carlos Hyde (22, 16, 23), Tyrod Taylor (8, 4, 4), Duke Johnson (5, 3, 2), Nick Chubb (3, 2, 2)

 

RZ Targets: Jarvis Landry (1, 0, 3), Carlos Hyde (0, 0, 1)

 

RZ Carries: Carlos Hyde (1, 2, 4), Duke Johnson (1, 0, 0), Nick Chubb (0, 0, 1), Tyrod Taylor (1, 0, 0)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Briean Boddy-Calhoun (5-139, 0-0, 0-0), Denzel Ward (6-50-1, 7-71-1, 2-9), Terrance Mitchell (5-49, 6-47-1, 2-19), T.J. Carrie (0-0 ,4-31, 3-41)

 

Observations: Explosive rookie Antonio Callaway officially moved into a full-time role Thursday, running a team-high 42 routes on 89.6% of Cleveland’s offensive snaps. He’s a strong candidate for positive regression as his 21% target share and team-high 38% air yards share since Josh Gordon was traded have resulted in merely 23.8 fantasy points. Jarvis Landry also isn’t going anywhere after seeing a team-high nine targets (39.1% share) from Baker Mayfield. Coach Hue Jackson said Duke Johnson “needs to get more touches moving forward”, but that comically resulted in a season-low mark (four touches) for Duke against the Jets. Mayfield under center does give Johnson hope, though, as the fourth-year back’s two targets (and season-high 24 receiving yards) Thursday both came from the No. 1 overall pick.

 

Denver Broncos

Targets: Demaryius Thomas (10, 11, 5), Emmanuel Sanders (11, 4, 8), Courtland Sutton (5, 8, 3), Jake Butt (4, 7, 3), Phillip Lindsay (3, 1, 2), Tim Patrick (2, 3, 0), Jeff Heuerman (1, 3, 4), Devontae Booker (2, 0, 7), Royce Freeman (0, 1, 1)   

 

Air Yards: Demaryius Thomas (68, 127, 54), Courtland Sutton (67, 125, 38), Emmanuel Sanders (104, 80, 35), Jake Butt (44, 42, 11), Tim Patrick (61, 16, 0), Jeff Heuerman (15, 8, 12), Phillip Lindsay (15, -2, 0), Royce Freeman (0, 6, 3), Devontae Booker (-8, 0, 30)

 

Receiving Yards: Emmanuel Sanders (135, 96, 38), Demaryius Thomas (63, 18, 63), Jake Butt (29, 48, 8), Courtland Sutton (45, 7, 37), Phillip Lindsay (31, 4, 0), Tim Patrick (0, 30, 0), Jeff Heuerman (15, 10, 7), Devontae Booker (11, 0, 34), Royce Freeman (0, 0, 5)

 

Carries: Phillip Lindsay (15, 14, 4), Royce Freeman (15, 8, 13), Devontae Booker (2, 3, 5)

 

RZ Targets: Demaryius Thomas (1, 3, 0), Jake Butt (0, 1, 1), Tim Patrick (0, 1, 0), Jeff Heuerman (0, 1, 2), Devontae Booker (0, 0, 1)

 

RZ Carries: Phillip Lindsay (0, 4, 0), Royce Freeman (0, 3, 3)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Chris Harris Jr. (2-13, 5-42-1, 2-13), Bradley Roby (3-33-1, 7-68, 3-33-1), Adam Jones (1-6, 4-58, 1-6), Tramaine Brock (1-15, 4-43, 1-15)

 

Observations: Don’t let the box score fool you. Royce Freeman was well on his way to another timeshare before fellow rookie Phillip Lindsay was ejected late in the second quarter. To that point, Lindsay had actually out-carried Freeman 5-4. In turn, Devontae Booker (remember him?) entered the fray and ran 17 routes on 26-of-68 (36%) offensive snaps. This backfield will undoubtedly have to coexist as a cohesive RB3 with Booker shoring up the third-down role.

 

Houston Texans

Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (13, 12, 10), Will Fuller (X, 9, 11), Bruce Ellington (8, 3, 1), Ryan Griffin (5, 1, 4), Lamar Miller (2, 2, 6), Jordan Thomas (2, 3, 2)

 

Air Yards: DeAndre Hopkins (174, 249, 116), Will Fuller (X, 133, 185), Bruce Ellington (85, 34, 10), Ryan Griffin (60, 8, 48), Jordan Thomas (22, 18, 15), Lamar Miller (3, -5, 35)

 

Receiving Yards: DeAndre Hopkins (78, 135, 86), Will Fuller (X, 113, 101), Bruce Ellington (37, 45, 10), Jordan Thomas (27, 0, 53), Ryan Griffin (0, 19, 44), Lamar Miller (11, 2, 41)

 

Carries: Lamar Miller (20, 14, 10), Deshaun Watson (8, 5, 5), Alfred Blue (5, 7, 4)

 

RZ Targets: Ryan Griffin (3, 0, 1), DeAndre Hopkins (2, 0, 1), Jordan Thomas (0, 1, 0), Will Fuller (X, 0, 2)

 

RZ Carries: Lamar Miller (4, 2, 2), Deshaun Watson (3, 0, 2), Alfred Blue (1, 0, 0)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jonathan Joseph (6-40, 2-32-1, 4-53), Aaron Colvin (0-0, 3-14, 5-57), Natrell Jamerson (0-0, 1-66-1, 0-0), Shareece Wright (0-0, 0-0, 2-27)

 

Observations: In six career games with Deshaun Watson under center, Will Fuller has recorded 5-101-1 (Sunday) > 8-113-1 > 5-125-2 > 2-62-1 > 2-57-2 > 4-35-2 receiving. DeAndre Hopkins hasn’t been affected, keeping a team-high 30% target share alongside Fuller over the Texans’ last two games. Typically labeled a boom-bust high-end WR3, Fuller’s floor appears unusually safe as long as Watson stays healthy. Not much can be said for Lamar Miller, who ran 33 routes and was quickly game-scripted out of Sunday given Houston’s early 20-3 deficit.

 

Indianapolis Colts

Targets: T.Y. Hilton (11, 11, 10), Jack Doyle (10, 5, X), Ryan Grant (9, 2, 4), Nyheim Hines (9, 1, 5), Eric Ebron (5, 4, 11), Jordan Wilkins (3, 2, 2), Chester Rogers (3, 4, 4), Marlon Mack (X, 2, X)

 

Air Yards: T.Y. Hilton (108, 72, 75), Jack Doyle (59, 25, X), Ryan Grant (59, 20, 36), Eric Ebron (50, 52, 102), Nyheim Hines (4, -2, -6), Chester Rogers (3, 3, 23), Jordan Wilkins (-5, -3, -4), Marlon Mack (X, -11, X)

 

Receiving Yards: T.Y. Hilton (46, 83, 50), Ryan Grant (59, 30, 35), Jack Doyle (60, 20, X), Eric Ebron (51, 26, 33), Chester Rogers (18, 17, 14), Nyheim Hines (33, -2, 25), Jordan Wilkins (21, 3, 1), Marlon Mack (X, 2, X)

 

Carries: Jordan Wilkins (14, 10, 6), Marlon Mack (X, 10, X), Nyheim Hines (5, 4, 5)

 

RZ Targets: T.Y. Hilton (3, 1, 2), Jack Doyle (2, 1, X), Eric Ebron (1, 1, 4), Jordan Wilkins (0, 1, 1), Ryan Grant (0, 0, 2)

 

RZ Carries: Marlon Mack (X, 3, X), Jordan Wilkins (2, 1, 1), Nyheim Hines (0, 2, 1), Andrew Luck (0, 1)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Nate Hairston (5-54, 4-43, 4-52-1), Kenny Moore II (1-4, 5-49, 3-17), Quincy Wilson (4-45-1, 1-7, 0-0), Pierre Desir (0, 3-29, 2-20)

 

Observations: The Colts skewed pass-heavy Sunday, allowing Andrew Luck to toss 40 attempts. Eric Ebron recorded a team-high 11 targets in place of Jack Doyle (hip) but finished with a putrid 5-33 receiving line. His usage was still encouraging, though, as he ran 38 routes on 52-of-59 (88%) offensive snaps. Nyheim Hines out-snapped Jordan Wilkins 43-17 strictly because of the Colts’ aerial approach. Hines will still hold value in PPR leagues once Robert Turbin (suspension) further mucks up this committee and returns in Week 5. Christine Michael was released Monday because time is a flat circle.

 

Jacksonville Jaguars

Targets: T.J. Yeldon (7, 5, 7), Dede Westbrook (6, 6, 4), Austin Seferian-Jenkins (5, 5, 5), Donte Moncrief (5, 10, 3), Keelan Cole (4, 8, 9), Corey Grant (0, 7, 2), D.J. Chark (0, 4, 1), Leonard Fournette (3, X, X)   

 

Air Yards: Donte Moncrief (99, 120, 31), Dede Westbrook (69, 17, 27), Keelan Cole (39, 89, 56), Austin Seferian-Jenkins (13, 30, 22), D.J. Chark (0, 17, 4), T.J. Yeldon (5, 13, 11), Corey Grant (0, 8, -1), Leonard Fournette (-8, X, X)

 

Receiving Yards: Keelan Cole (54, 116, 40), Dede Westbrook (51, 76, 31), Corey Grant (0, 56, -1), Austin Seferian-Jenkins (25, 23, 18), Donte Moncrief (14, 34, 16), T.J. Yeldon (18, 13, 46), Leonard Fournette (14, X, X), D.J. Chark (0, 13, 0)

 

Carries: T.J. Yeldon (14, 10, 7), Leonard Fournette (9, X, X), Blake Bortles (4, 6, 5), Corey Grant (1, 4, 6)

 

RZ Targets: T.J. Yeldon (1, 1, 0), Corey Grant (0, 1, 0), Donte Moncrief (0, 2, 0), D.J. Chark (0, 1, 0), Austin Seferian-Jenkins (0, 1, 0)

 

RZ Carries: T.J. Yeldon (2, 3, 0), Leonard Fournette (1, X, 0), Blake Bortles (0, 1, 0)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jalen Ramsey (5-75, 8-95, 1-6), D.J. Hayden (3-12, 7-62-1, X), A.J. Buoye (1-10, 3-22, 5-58), Tyler Patmon (0-0, 0-0, 1-7)

 

Observations: Without Fournette (hamstring) for the second consecutive week, T.J. Yeldon saw usage closer to what we expected in Week 2. He out-snapped (38-20) and out-touched (13-7) Corey Grant against the Titans, additionally running 15 more routes on the day (25-10). Yeldon is still the back you want if Fournette misses any further action. Throw out the Jags’ passing numbers from Sunday as Blake Bortles and Co. looked completely lost. Keelan Cole has still run more routes (115) than Donte Moncrief (101) and Dede Westbrook (89) and continues to have the highest floor among the trio. Cole has quietly averaged seven targets and 5-70-0.3 on a standout 83.5% of Jacksonville’s offensive snaps. Moncrief remains a thin DFS-flier.

 


12
You can follow John Daigle on Twitter @notJDaigle.
