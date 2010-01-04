Week 3: AFC Targets & Touches

Tuesday, September 25, 2018

Observations: Without Fournette (hamstring) for the second consecutive week, T.J. Yeldon saw usage closer to what we expected in Week 2. He out-snapped (38-20) and out-touched (13-7) Corey Grant against the Titans, additionally running 15 more routes on the day (25-10). Yeldon is still the back you want if Fournette misses any further action. Throw out the Jags’ passing numbers from Sunday as Blake Bortles and Co. looked completely lost. Keelan Cole has still run more routes (115) than Donte Moncrief (101) and Dede Westbrook (89) and continues to have the highest floor among the trio. Cole has quietly averaged seven targets and 5-70-0.3 on a standout 83.5% of Jacksonville’s offensive snaps. Moncrief remains a thin DFS-flier.

Observations: The Colts skewed pass-heavy Sunday, allowing Andrew Luck to toss 40 attempts. Eric Ebron recorded a team-high 11 targets in place of Jack Doyle (hip) but finished with a putrid 5-33 receiving line. His usage was still encouraging, though, as he ran 38 routes on 52-of-59 (88%) offensive snaps. Nyheim Hines out-snapped Jordan Wilkins 43-17 strictly because of the Colts’ aerial approach. Hines will still hold value in PPR leagues once Robert Turbin (suspension) further mucks up this committee and returns in Week 5. Christine Michael was released Monday because time is a flat circle.

Observations: In six career games with Deshaun Watson under center, Will Fuller has recorded 5-101-1 (Sunday) > 8-113-1 > 5-125-2 > 2-62-1 > 2-57-2 > 4-35-2 receiving. DeAndre Hopkins hasn’t been affected, keeping a team-high 30% target share alongside Fuller over the Texans’ last two games. Typically labeled a boom-bust high-end WR3, Fuller’s floor appears unusually safe as long as Watson stays healthy. Not much can be said for Lamar Miller , who ran 33 routes and was quickly game-scripted out of Sunday given Houston’s early 20-3 deficit.

Observations: Don’t let the box score fool you. Royce Freeman was well on his way to another timeshare before fellow rookie Phillip Lindsay was ejected late in the second quarter. To that point, Lindsay had actually out-carried Freeman 5-4. In turn, Devontae Booker (remember him?) entered the fray and ran 17 routes on 26-of-68 (36%) offensive snaps. This backfield will undoubtedly have to coexist as a cohesive RB3 with Booker shoring up the third-down role.

Observations: Explosive rookie Antonio Callaway officially moved into a full-time role Thursday, running a team-high 42 routes on 89.6% of Cleveland’s offensive snaps. He’s a strong candidate for positive regression as his 21% target share and team-high 38% air yards share since Josh Gordon was traded have resulted in merely 23.8 fantasy points. Jarvis Landry also isn’t going anywhere after seeing a team-high nine targets (39.1% share) from Baker Mayfield . Coach Hue Jackson said Duke Johnson “needs to get more touches moving forward”, but that comically resulted in a season-low mark (four touches) for Duke against the Jets. Mayfield under center does give Johnson hope, though, as the fourth-year back’s two targets (and season-high 24 receiving yards) Thursday both came from the No. 1 overall pick.

Observations: Giovani Bernard played 87.7% of the Bengals’ offensive snaps Sunday and has now rushed for 11-62 > 14-30-1 > 12-61-1 in three games without Joe Mixon (knee). He added 6-68 > 3-13 > 5-25 receiving and averaged 7.3 targets in those outings. Needless to say, Bernard is a must-start if Mixon is out again. Tyler Boyd cashed in on his every-down usage in Week 3, hauling in 6-of-7 targets for 139 yards and one score on a team-high 40 routes. It’s likely too late to pick him up in your league. At this point, 4.40-burner Josh Malone should be valued higher than second-year pro John Ross if A.J. Green (groin) misses time. He isn’t listed above just yet since he was nonexistent in Cincinnati’s first two games, but Malone saw three targets on 29 snaps (45%) Sunday.

Observations: Chris Ivory replaced McCoy and (somehow) compiled 126 total yards on 23 touches and 54 (81%) snaps. The Bills were unexpectedly protecting a 27-0 lead for the entire second half, ultimately making it the utmost perfect game script for Ivory. Among all of Buffalo’s skill players, though, only Josh Allen need be streamed moving forward. Rushing quarterbacks historically have a high floor and only Todd Gurley (10), Alvin Kamara (10), and Carlos Hyde (6) have received more carries inside the 10-yard line since Allen was named starter in Week 2. As the Bills’ true goal-line back, Allen knocks LeSean McCoy (rib) down a peg when the latter returns from injury. Kelvin Benjamin is strictly a matchup-based DFS-flier given his lowly 17.8 fantasy points despite accruing 27% of Buffalo’s air yards (on a team-high 16 targets).

Observations: Alex Collins only played 35-of-72 (49%) offensive snaps but logged a season-high 18 carries in Week 3. Oddly enough, coach John Harbaugh came out after the game and said Buck Allen had “really become one of the real legitimate” and “top-level” players in this league. Allen has rushed for 32 yards on 16 carries this season. He’s still accrued more targets (17-9) on more routes (65-48) than Collins, though, virtually ensuring Allen the higher weekly floor. John Brown has quietly garnered the most air yards (410) among all skill players over the last two weeks. Although his 17% target share trails Michael Crabtree ’s (20%) this season, Smokey’s explosiveness and ability to take the top off of defenses has pushed him closer to weekly WR2 range.

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference . Air yards data is sourced via Josh Hermsmeyer's AirYards.com . Cornerback and routes run data is sourced via Pro Football Focus . The AFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the NFC is published on Wednesday.

Targets and Touches will only have players' six most recent games, regardless if they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played.

Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless if they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played.

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Air yards data is sourced via Josh Hermsmeyer’s AirYards.com. Cornerback and routes run data is sourced via Pro Football Focus. The AFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the NFC is published on Wednesday.

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

Baltimore Ravens

Targets: Michael Crabtree (6, 10, 10), John Brown (4, 10, 9), Willie Snead (6, 8, 5), Javorius Allen (6, 7, 4), Nick Boyle (6, 4, 1), Mark Andrews (4, 4, 3), Maxx Williams (3, 4, 1), Alex Collins (1, 4, 4)

Air Yards: John Brown (47, 221, 189), Michael Crabtree (74, 90, 99), Willie Snead (49, 62, 27), Mark Andrews (40, 21, 73), Nick Boyle (18, 46, 1), Maxx Williams (16, 17, 4), Javorius Allen (15, 26, 4), Alex Collins (-1, 6, 1)

Receiving Yards: John Brown (44, 92, 86), Michael Crabtree (38, 56, 61), Willie Snead (49, 54, 39), Nick Boyle (40, 26, 2), Maxx Williams (32, 31, 5), Mark Andrews (31, 17, 59), Javorius Allen (15, 36, 19), Alex Collins (6, 55, 6)

Carries: Alex Collins (7, 9, 18), Javorius Allen (4, 6, 6), Kenneth Dixon (13, X, X), Lamar Jackson (7, 2, X), Joe Flacco (2, 3, 4)

RZ Targets: John Brown (2, 1, 0), Nick Boyle (2, 0, 1), Alex Collins (1, 1, 1), Javorius Allen (1, 0, 1), Mark Andrews (1, 1, 0), Michael Crabtree (1, 0, 0), Willie Snead (1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Alex Collins (3, 1, 1), Lamar Jackson (2, 2, 0), Javorius Allen (1, 1, 2), Joe Flacco (1, 0, 0), Kenneth Dixon (1, X, X)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Brandon Carr (2-24, 1-18, 7-88), Marlon Humphrey (2-6, 3-23-1, 2-13), Tavon Young (1-3, 6-80-2, 1-9)

Observations: Alex Collins only played 35-of-72 (49%) offensive snaps but logged a season-high 18 carries in Week 3. Oddly enough, coach John Harbaugh came out after the game and said Buck Allen had “really become one of the real legitimate” and “top-level” players in this league. Allen has rushed for 32 yards on 16 carries this season. He’s still accrued more targets (17-9) on more routes (65-48) than Collins, though, virtually ensuring Allen the higher weekly floor. John Brown has quietly garnered the most air yards (410) among all skill players over the last two weeks. Although his 17% target share trails Michael Crabtree’s (20%) this season, Smokey’s explosiveness and ability to take the top off of defenses has pushed him closer to weekly WR2 range.

Buffalo Bills

Targets: Kelvin Benjamin (8, 3, 5), Zay Jones (6, 4, 1), Jason Croom (3, 4, 1), LeSean McCoy (3, 4, X), Marcus Murphy (2, 5, 1), Andre Holmes (1, 7, 4), Charles Clay (2, 4, 3), Chris Ivory (0, 2, 4)

Air Yards: Kelvin Benjamin (195, 34, 50), Zay Jones (57, 73, 11), Andre Holmes (14, 97, 29), Charles Clay (51, 55, -1), Jason Croom (27, 32, 19), Marcus Murphy (4, 28, -11), LeSean McCoy (-11, -18, X), Chris Ivory (0, 18, 10)

Receiving Yards: Zay Jones (26, 63, 17), Jason Croom (18, 7, 26), Andre Holmes (14, 19, 29), Kelvin Benjamin (10, 19, 29), Marcus Murphy (0, 7, 1), Charles Clay (0, 29, 18), LeSean McCoy (-1, 29, X), Chris Ivory (0, 1, 70)

Carries: LeSean McCoy (7, 9, X), Josh Allen (4, 8, 10), Marcus Murphy (6, 3, 8), Chris Ivory (3, 2, 20)

RZ Targets: Kelvin Benjamin (1, 1, 1), Andre Holmes (0, 1, 1), Charles Clay (0, 0, 2)

RZ Carries: Josh Allen (2, 2, 4), LeSean McCoy (1, 0, X), Chris Ivory (0, 1, 2), Marcus Murphy (0, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Rafael Bush (3-37-1, 3-31, 6-49), Phillip Gaines (4-59-1, 0-0, X), Tre’Davious White (2-14, 0-0, 3-15), Ryan Lewis (0-0, 0-0, 3-24)

Observations: Chris Ivory replaced McCoy and (somehow) compiled 126 total yards on 23 touches and 54 (81%) snaps. The Bills were unexpectedly protecting a 27-0 lead for the entire second half, ultimately making it the utmost perfect game script for Ivory. Among all of Buffalo’s skill players, though, only Josh Allen need be streamed moving forward. Rushing quarterbacks historically have a high floor and only Todd Gurley (10), Alvin Kamara (10), and Carlos Hyde (6) have received more carries inside the 10-yard line since Allen was named starter in Week 2. As the Bills’ true goal-line back, Allen knocks LeSean McCoy (rib) down a peg when the latter returns from injury. Kelvin Benjamin is strictly a matchup-based DFS-flier given his lowly 17.8 fantasy points despite accruing 27% of Buffalo’s air yards (on a team-high 16 targets).

Cincinnati Bengals

Targets: A.J. Green (8, 9, 8), Tyler Boyd (5, 9, 7), Joe Mixon (7, 1, X), Giovani Bernard (1, 7, 9), Tyler Eifert (3, 4, 8), John Ross (2, 4, 7), C.J. Uzomah (1, 4, 2)

Air Yards: A.J. Green (97, 91, 72), Tyler Boyd (25, 114, 113), John Ross (22, 25, 109), Tyler Eifert (20, 30, 99), C.J. Uzomah (4, 10, 14), Giovani Bernard (3, -12, 9), Joe Mixon (-21, -7, X)

Receiving Yards: A.J. Green (92, 69, 58), Joe Mixon (54, 3, X), Tyler Eifert (44, 23, 74), Tyler Boyd (26, 91, 132), Giovani Bernard (11, 15, 25), C.J. Uzomah (4, 45, 19), John Ross (3, 8, 16)

Carries: Joe Mixon (17, 21, X), Giovani Bernard (1, 6, 12)

RZ Targets: A.J. Green (1, 3, 2), John Ross (1, 2, 1), Joe Mixon (0, 1, X), Tyler Kroft (0, 1, 0), Tyler Boyd (0, 1, 1), C.J. Uzomah (0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Joe Mixon (3, 4, X), Giovani Bernard (0, 1, 3)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: William Jackson (6-61-1, 2-13, 1-27), Dre Kirkpatrick (5-49-1, 3-54-1, 5-58-2), Darqueze Dennard (5-37, 6-64, 2-28-1)

Observations: Giovani Bernard played 87.7% of the Bengals’ offensive snaps Sunday and has now rushed for 11-62 > 14-30-1 > 12-61-1 in three games without Joe Mixon (knee). He added 6-68 > 3-13 > 5-25 receiving and averaged 7.3 targets in those outings. Needless to say, Bernard is a must-start if Mixon is out again. Tyler Boyd cashed in on his every-down usage in Week 3, hauling in 6-of-7 targets for 139 yards and one score on a team-high 40 routes. It’s likely too late to pick him up in your league. At this point, 4.40-burner Josh Malone should be valued higher than second-year pro John Ross if A.J. Green (groin) misses time. He isn’t listed above just yet since he was nonexistent in Cincinnati’s first two games, but Malone saw three targets on 29 snaps (45%) Sunday.

Cleveland Browns

Targets: Jarvis Landry (16, 7, 15), David Njoku (7, 7, 2), Rashard Higgins (4, 8, 3), Duke Johnson (6, 2, 2), Antonio Callaway (1, 4, 10), Carlos Hyde (3, 1, 3)

Air Yards: Jarvis Landry (223, 75, 127), David Njoku (48, 69, 23), Rashard Higgins (48, 49, 34), Antonio Callaway (-4, 68, 185), Duke Johnson (12, -9, 5), Carlos Hyde (-22, -5, 1)

Receiving Yards: Jarvis Landry (106, 69, 103), Rashard Higgins (38, 54, 32), Antonio Callaway (0, 81, 20), David Njoku (13, 20, 36), Duke Johnson (8, 7, 24), Carlos Hyde (3, 7, 5)

Carries: Carlos Hyde (22, 16, 23), Tyrod Taylor (8, 4, 4), Duke Johnson (5, 3, 2), Nick Chubb (3, 2, 2)

RZ Targets: Jarvis Landry (1, 0, 3), Carlos Hyde (0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Carlos Hyde (1, 2, 4), Duke Johnson (1, 0, 0), Nick Chubb (0, 0, 1), Tyrod Taylor (1, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Briean Boddy-Calhoun (5-139, 0-0, 0-0), Denzel Ward (6-50-1, 7-71-1, 2-9), Terrance Mitchell (5-49, 6-47-1, 2-19), T.J. Carrie (0-0 ,4-31, 3-41)

Observations: Explosive rookie Antonio Callaway officially moved into a full-time role Thursday, running a team-high 42 routes on 89.6% of Cleveland’s offensive snaps. He’s a strong candidate for positive regression as his 21% target share and team-high 38% air yards share since Josh Gordon was traded have resulted in merely 23.8 fantasy points. Jarvis Landry also isn’t going anywhere after seeing a team-high nine targets (39.1% share) from Baker Mayfield. Coach Hue Jackson said Duke Johnson “needs to get more touches moving forward”, but that comically resulted in a season-low mark (four touches) for Duke against the Jets. Mayfield under center does give Johnson hope, though, as the fourth-year back’s two targets (and season-high 24 receiving yards) Thursday both came from the No. 1 overall pick.

Denver Broncos

Targets: Demaryius Thomas (10, 11, 5), Emmanuel Sanders (11, 4, 8), Courtland Sutton (5, 8, 3), Jake Butt (4, 7, 3), Phillip Lindsay (3, 1, 2), Tim Patrick (2, 3, 0), Jeff Heuerman (1, 3, 4), Devontae Booker (2, 0, 7), Royce Freeman (0, 1, 1)

Air Yards: Demaryius Thomas (68, 127, 54), Courtland Sutton (67, 125, 38), Emmanuel Sanders (104, 80, 35), Jake Butt (44, 42, 11), Tim Patrick (61, 16, 0), Jeff Heuerman (15, 8, 12), Phillip Lindsay (15, -2, 0), Royce Freeman (0, 6, 3), Devontae Booker (-8, 0, 30)

Receiving Yards: Emmanuel Sanders (135, 96, 38), Demaryius Thomas (63, 18, 63), Jake Butt (29, 48, 8), Courtland Sutton (45, 7, 37), Phillip Lindsay (31, 4, 0), Tim Patrick (0, 30, 0), Jeff Heuerman (15, 10, 7), Devontae Booker (11, 0, 34), Royce Freeman (0, 0, 5)

Carries: Phillip Lindsay (15, 14, 4), Royce Freeman (15, 8, 13), Devontae Booker (2, 3, 5)

RZ Targets: Demaryius Thomas (1, 3, 0), Jake Butt (0, 1, 1), Tim Patrick (0, 1, 0), Jeff Heuerman (0, 1, 2), Devontae Booker (0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Phillip Lindsay (0, 4, 0), Royce Freeman (0, 3, 3)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Chris Harris Jr. (2-13, 5-42-1, 2-13), Bradley Roby (3-33-1, 7-68, 3-33-1), Adam Jones (1-6, 4-58, 1-6), Tramaine Brock (1-15, 4-43, 1-15)

Observations: Don’t let the box score fool you. Royce Freeman was well on his way to another timeshare before fellow rookie Phillip Lindsay was ejected late in the second quarter. To that point, Lindsay had actually out-carried Freeman 5-4. In turn, Devontae Booker (remember him?) entered the fray and ran 17 routes on 26-of-68 (36%) offensive snaps. This backfield will undoubtedly have to coexist as a cohesive RB3 with Booker shoring up the third-down role.

Houston Texans

Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (13, 12, 10), Will Fuller (X, 9, 11), Bruce Ellington (8, 3, 1), Ryan Griffin (5, 1, 4), Lamar Miller (2, 2, 6), Jordan Thomas (2, 3, 2)

Air Yards: DeAndre Hopkins (174, 249, 116), Will Fuller (X, 133, 185), Bruce Ellington (85, 34, 10), Ryan Griffin (60, 8, 48), Jordan Thomas (22, 18, 15), Lamar Miller (3, -5, 35)

Receiving Yards: DeAndre Hopkins (78, 135, 86), Will Fuller (X, 113, 101), Bruce Ellington (37, 45, 10), Jordan Thomas (27, 0, 53), Ryan Griffin (0, 19, 44), Lamar Miller (11, 2, 41)

Carries: Lamar Miller (20, 14, 10), Deshaun Watson (8, 5, 5), Alfred Blue (5, 7, 4)

RZ Targets: Ryan Griffin (3, 0, 1), DeAndre Hopkins (2, 0, 1), Jordan Thomas (0, 1, 0), Will Fuller (X, 0, 2)

RZ Carries: Lamar Miller (4, 2, 2), Deshaun Watson (3, 0, 2), Alfred Blue (1, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jonathan Joseph (6-40, 2-32-1, 4-53), Aaron Colvin (0-0, 3-14, 5-57), Natrell Jamerson (0-0, 1-66-1, 0-0), Shareece Wright (0-0, 0-0, 2-27)

Observations: In six career games with Deshaun Watson under center, Will Fuller has recorded 5-101-1 (Sunday) > 8-113-1 > 5-125-2 > 2-62-1 > 2-57-2 > 4-35-2 receiving. DeAndre Hopkins hasn’t been affected, keeping a team-high 30% target share alongside Fuller over the Texans’ last two games. Typically labeled a boom-bust high-end WR3, Fuller’s floor appears unusually safe as long as Watson stays healthy. Not much can be said for Lamar Miller, who ran 33 routes and was quickly game-scripted out of Sunday given Houston’s early 20-3 deficit.

Indianapolis Colts

Targets: T.Y. Hilton (11, 11, 10), Jack Doyle (10, 5, X), Ryan Grant (9, 2, 4), Nyheim Hines (9, 1, 5), Eric Ebron (5, 4, 11), Jordan Wilkins (3, 2, 2), Chester Rogers (3, 4, 4), Marlon Mack (X, 2, X)

Air Yards: T.Y. Hilton (108, 72, 75), Jack Doyle (59, 25, X), Ryan Grant (59, 20, 36), Eric Ebron (50, 52, 102), Nyheim Hines (4, -2, -6), Chester Rogers (3, 3, 23), Jordan Wilkins (-5, -3, -4), Marlon Mack (X, -11, X)

Receiving Yards: T.Y. Hilton (46, 83, 50), Ryan Grant (59, 30, 35), Jack Doyle (60, 20, X), Eric Ebron (51, 26, 33), Chester Rogers (18, 17, 14), Nyheim Hines (33, -2, 25), Jordan Wilkins (21, 3, 1), Marlon Mack (X, 2, X)

Carries: Jordan Wilkins (14, 10, 6), Marlon Mack (X, 10, X), Nyheim Hines (5, 4, 5)

RZ Targets: T.Y. Hilton (3, 1, 2), Jack Doyle (2, 1, X), Eric Ebron (1, 1, 4), Jordan Wilkins (0, 1, 1), Ryan Grant (0, 0, 2)

RZ Carries: Marlon Mack (X, 3, X), Jordan Wilkins (2, 1, 1), Nyheim Hines (0, 2, 1), Andrew Luck (0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Nate Hairston (5-54, 4-43, 4-52-1), Kenny Moore II (1-4, 5-49, 3-17), Quincy Wilson (4-45-1, 1-7, 0-0), Pierre Desir (0, 3-29, 2-20)

Observations: The Colts skewed pass-heavy Sunday, allowing Andrew Luck to toss 40 attempts. Eric Ebron recorded a team-high 11 targets in place of Jack Doyle (hip) but finished with a putrid 5-33 receiving line. His usage was still encouraging, though, as he ran 38 routes on 52-of-59 (88%) offensive snaps. Nyheim Hines out-snapped Jordan Wilkins 43-17 strictly because of the Colts’ aerial approach. Hines will still hold value in PPR leagues once Robert Turbin (suspension) further mucks up this committee and returns in Week 5. Christine Michael was released Monday because time is a flat circle.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Targets: T.J. Yeldon (7, 5, 7), Dede Westbrook (6, 6, 4), Austin Seferian-Jenkins (5, 5, 5), Donte Moncrief (5, 10, 3), Keelan Cole (4, 8, 9), Corey Grant (0, 7, 2), D.J. Chark (0, 4, 1), Leonard Fournette (3, X, X)

Air Yards: Donte Moncrief (99, 120, 31), Dede Westbrook (69, 17, 27), Keelan Cole (39, 89, 56), Austin Seferian-Jenkins (13, 30, 22), D.J. Chark (0, 17, 4), T.J. Yeldon (5, 13, 11), Corey Grant (0, 8, -1), Leonard Fournette (-8, X, X)

Receiving Yards: Keelan Cole (54, 116, 40), Dede Westbrook (51, 76, 31), Corey Grant (0, 56, -1), Austin Seferian-Jenkins (25, 23, 18), Donte Moncrief (14, 34, 16), T.J. Yeldon (18, 13, 46), Leonard Fournette (14, X, X), D.J. Chark (0, 13, 0)

Carries: T.J. Yeldon (14, 10, 7), Leonard Fournette (9, X, X), Blake Bortles (4, 6, 5), Corey Grant (1, 4, 6)

RZ Targets: T.J. Yeldon (1, 1, 0), Corey Grant (0, 1, 0), Donte Moncrief (0, 2, 0), D.J. Chark (0, 1, 0), Austin Seferian-Jenkins (0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: T.J. Yeldon (2, 3, 0), Leonard Fournette (1, X, 0), Blake Bortles (0, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jalen Ramsey (5-75, 8-95, 1-6), D.J. Hayden (3-12, 7-62-1, X), A.J. Buoye (1-10, 3-22, 5-58), Tyler Patmon (0-0, 0-0, 1-7)

Observations: Without Fournette (hamstring) for the second consecutive week, T.J. Yeldon saw usage closer to what we expected in Week 2. He out-snapped (38-20) and out-touched (13-7) Corey Grant against the Titans, additionally running 15 more routes on the day (25-10). Yeldon is still the back you want if Fournette misses any further action. Throw out the Jags’ passing numbers from Sunday as Blake Bortles and Co. looked completely lost. Keelan Cole has still run more routes (115) than Donte Moncrief (101) and Dede Westbrook (89) and continues to have the highest floor among the trio. Cole has quietly averaged seven targets and 5-70-0.3 on a standout 83.5% of Jacksonville’s offensive snaps. Moncrief remains a thin DFS-flier.

Kansas City Chiefs

Targets: Tyreek Hill (9, 6, 5), Travis Kelce (6, 10, 10), Sammy Watkins (5, 7, 8), Chris Conley (1, 2, 3), Kareem Hunt (1, 1, 1), Spencer Ware (1, 0, 3)

Air Yards: Tyreek Hill (156, 92, 129), Travis Kelce (92, 119, 89), Sammy Watkins (27, 87, 63), Chris Conley (15, 12, 38), Spencer Ware (4, 0, 34), Kareem Hunt (0, -4, 2)

Receiving Yards: Tyreek Hill (169, 90, 51), Sammy Watkins (21, 100, 55), Chris Conley (15, 17, 13), Travis Kelce (6, 109, 114), Kareem Hunt (0, 5, 0), Spencer Ware (8, 0, 29)

Carries: Kareem Hunt (16, 18, 18), Patrick Mahomes (5, 5, 5), Spencer Ware (3, 1, 1), Tyreek Hill (2, 0, 2)

RZ Targets: Travis Kelce (1, 3, 0), Sammy Watkins (1, 0, 2), Tyreek Hill (1, 0, 0), Chris Conley (0, 1, 1), Kareem Hunt (0, 1, 0), Spencer Ware (0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Patrick Mahomes (2, 0, 2), Kareem Hunt (0, 3, 3)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Steven Nelson (7-103, 6-47-1, 3-44-1), Orlando Scandrick (3-31-2, 1-0, 3-25), Kendall Fuller (4-49, 6-52-1, 1-5)

Observations: Patrick Mahomes has a God-like 11.6 average depth of target, which essentially leaves Kareem Hunt as the odd man out. Hunt is running a similar number of routes this season (17.6) compared to last year (18.9), but Mahomes has zero intention of checking-down (nor should he). Further hurting Hunt’s value is that he’s coming off the field in third-down situations (as noted by Adam Levitan), allowing Spencer Ware and Damien Williams to combine for five targets on 25 snaps in Week 3. If you can leverage Hunt’s goal-line usage and, in particular, two-score day into a nice return, it’s worth pulling the trigger.

Los Angeles Chargers

Targets: Melvin Gordon (13, 8, 4), Keenan Allen (12, 9, 7), Mike Williams (6, 2, 7), Austin Ekeler (5, 3, 3), Tyrell Williams (5, 3, 3), Travis Benjamin (5, X, X), Virgil Green (2, 5, 1), Antonio Gates (3, 1, 5)

Air Yards: Travis Benjamin (151, X, X), Keenan Allen (107, 41, 68), Mike Williams (88, 27, 121), Tyrell Williams (81, 17, 34), Austin Ekeler (37, -9, -2), Antonio Gates (27, 5, 45), Virgil Green (17, 30, 0), Melvin Gordon (-12, 1, -5)

Receiving Yards: Keenan Allen (108, 69, 44), Melvin Gordon (102, 38, 4), Austin Ekeler (87, 21, 24), Mike Williams (81, 27, 81), Virgil Green (21, 68, 6), Antonio Gates (16, 0, 45), Tyrell Williams (8, 48, 22), Travis Benjamin (1, X, X)

Carries: Melvin Gordon (15, 9, 15), Austin Ekeler (5, 11, 4)

RZ Targets: Melvin Gordon (1, 3, 0), Austin Ekeler (1, 1, 1), Keenan Allen (0, 2, 1), Tyrell Williams (1, 0, 0), Mike Williams (0, 1, 2), Antonio Gates (0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Melvin Gordon (0, 3, 3), Austin Ekeler (0, 3, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Desmond King II (3-29, 2-13, 7-78), Trevor Williams (2-31, 1-3, 3-71-1), Casey Hayward Jr. (2-38, 2-73, 4-46-1)

Observations: Without Travis Benjamin (foot) available, second-year pro Mike Williams has played 68.4% of the Chargers’ offensive snaps over their last two games. He played only 53.7% in Week 1. A big-bodied red zone threat who continues to show rapport with Philip Rivers and be utilized downfield, Williams is currently Los Angeles’ No. 2 receiver over Tyrell Williams. After averaging 19.9 routes and 4.5 targets in 2017, Melvin Gordon is averaging 22.6 and 7.3 through three games this season. His further involvement out of the backfield only heightens his floor. He’s arguably top-three at his position in re-draft leagues.

Miami Dolphins

Targets: Jakeem Grant (7, 4, 3), Danny Amendola (6, 4, 3), Albert Wilson (5, 5, 2), Kenyan Drake (5, 4, 4), Kenny Stills (5, 3, 5), Mike Gesicki (2, 0, 3), Frank Gore (0, 1, 0), DeVante Parker (X, X, 3)

Air Yards: Jakeem Grant (116, 17, 16), Kenny Stills (80, 20, 104), Danny Amendola (54, 18, 33), Albert Wilson (32, 66, 13), DeVante Parker (X, X, 74), Mike Gesicki (14, 0, 19), Kenyan Drake (4, -9, -6), Frank Gore (0, 3, 0)

Receiving Yards: Kenny Stills (106, 17, 61), Jakeem Grant (38, 27, 70), Albert Wilson (31, 37, 74), Danny Amendola (26, 32, 42), DeVante Parker (X, X, 40), Kenyan Drake (18, 17, 7), Frank Gore (0, 19, 0), Mike Gesicki (11, 0, 31)

Carries: Kenyan Drake (14, 11, 5), Frank Gore (9, 9, 6), Ryan Tannehill (4, 8, 3)

RZ Targets: Mike Gesicki (2, 0, 0), Albert Wilson (1, 1, 0), Kenny Stills (1, 0, 0), Kenyan Drake (1, 0, 0), Jakeem Grant (0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Kenyan Drake (2, 2, 1), Frank Gore (2, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed:Minkah Fitzpatrick (3-14, 4-34, 1-0), Bobby McCain (1-10, 5-63, 6-119), Xavien Howard (1-17, 2-65, 2-69)

Observations: Kenyan Drake played 65.9% of Miami’s offensive snaps in Week 3, ahead of Frank Gore (36.4%). The 14-year veteran out-carried Drake 6-5 and continues to be involved just enough to diminish Drake’s ceiling, floor, trade value, etc. Gore hasn’t missed a game since 2010, so it’s not savvy advice to suggest you hold Drake in lieu of an injury. He’s a weekly RB3/FLEX and bye-week filler. DeVante Parker returned and ran the second-most routes (20) among Miami’s receivers on 33-of-44 (75%) offensive snaps. This convoluted group can best be summarized by Albert Wilson’s Week 3 line: two catches for 74 yards and one touchdown plus one completion for 52 yards and a second touchdown, all on 10 snaps.

New England Patriots

Targets: James White (9, 11, 3), Rob Gronkowski (8, 4, 5), Phillip Dorsett (7, 7, 5), Chris Hogan (6, 5, 4), Rex Burkhead (3, 0, 3), Cordarrelle Patterson (1, 7, 1), Sony Michel (X, 2, 3)

Air Yards: Chris Hogan (151, 34, 43), Rob Gronkowski (107, 45, 76), James White (44, 108, 14), Phillip Dorsett (44, 77, 144), Rex Burkhead (25, 0, 8), Sony Michel (X, 9, 47), Cordarrelle Patterson (0, -7, 12)

Receiving Yards: Rob Gronkowski (123, 15, 51), James White (38, 96, 14), Phillip Dorsett (66, 44, 0), Chris Hogan (11, 42, 31), Sony Michel (X, 7, -1), Cordarrelle Patterson (6, -8, 12), Rex Burkhead (5, 0, 26)

Carries: Rex Burkhead (18, 6, 0), Sony Michel (X, 10, 14), James White (5, 4, 4)

RZ Targets: Phillip Dorsett (2, 2, 0), Cordarrelle Patterson (2, 1, 0), James White (2, 0, 1), Rex Burkhead (2, 0, 1), Chris Hogan (1, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Sony Michel (X, 2, 3), Cordarrelle Patterson (2, 0, 0), James White (1, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Stephon Gilmore (4-50, 4-36-1, 2-37-2), Eric Rowe (4-22-1, 3-68-1, X), Jonathan Jones (2-23, 4-82-1, 4-63), Jason McCourty (0-0, 3-31, 4-21)

Observations: It seems as if the Pats are just force-feeding rookie Sony Michel to justify the pick, handing him 29 opportunities (carries or targets) on only 36 snaps this season. He ran as many routes (7) as Rex Burkhead, who played only two snaps in the second half due to a neck injury, Sunday night. Chris Hogan still has an off-chance to be Gronk-light in the red zone when Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon join the team. Unfortunately, his 14% target share through three games means you’re probably getting pennies on the dollar if aching to trade him immediately. Hold and wait for better days.

New York Jets

Targets: Quincy Enunwa (10, 11, 8), Terrelle Pryor (3, 8, 3), Neal Sterling (3, 0, X), Bilal Powell (2, 6, 1), Robby Anderson (1, 5, 4), Chris Herndon (0, 4, 2), Isaiah Crowell (0, 3, 3), Jermaine Kearse (X, 2, 6)

Air Yards: Quincy Enunwa (60, 119, 20), Terrelle Pryor (42, 116, 42), Robby Anderson (41, 48, 62), Chris Herndon (0, 62, -9), Bilal Powell (7, 33, 9), Neal Sterling (5, 0, X), Isaiah Crowell (0, 4, 18), Jermaine Kearse (X, -1, 48)

Receiving Yards: Quincy Enunwa (63, 92, 57), Terrelle Pryor (49, 84, 25), Bilal Powell (5, 74, 0), Robby Anderson (41, 27, 22), Neal Sterling (27, 0, X), Chris Herndon (0, 30, -1), Isaiah Crowell (0, 4, 17), Jermaine Kearse (X, -1, 35)

Carries: Bilal Powell (12, 5, 14), Isaiah Crowell (10, 12, 16)

RZ Targets: Quincy Enunwa (4, 1, 0), Chris Herndon (0, 1, 0), Terrelle Pryor (0, 1, 0), Jermaine Kearse (0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Isaiah Crowell (4, 0, 5), Bilal Powell (0, 0, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns: Morris Claiborne (2-31, 1-13, 2-9), Trumaine Johnson (3-53, 2-19, 3-27), Buster Skrine (6-68, 3-51-1, 0-0), Darryl Roberts (2-26, 0, 1-2), Parry Nickerson (0-0, 0-0, 3-36)

Observations: Jermaine Kearse’s snap rate increased from 30.8% in Week 2 (his 2018 debut) to 54% the following week against the Browns. He still ran the fewest routes (21) among New York’s receivers, behind Quincy Enunwa (32), Terrelle Pryor (29), and Robby Anderson (25). Anderson has averaged just 50.3 air yards per game compared to 92.9 in his breakout 2017-campaign and arguably just doesn’t fit OC Jeremy Bates’ quick-pass West Coast scheme. He can be dropped for a better waiver option (if available). Bilal Powell was thought to have the higher floor than teammate Isaiah Crowell given the former’s involvement (and strength) catching out of the backfield, but Powell’s merely out-targeted Crowell 9-6 on seven more routes (46-39) this season. Crowell has out-carried Powell 38-31 and, given the former’s red zone usage, has clearly become the back to own.

Oakland Raiders

Targets: Jared Cook (12, 4, 6), Amari Cooper (3, 10, 5), Jalen Richard (11, 0, 7), Jordy Nelson (4, 4, 8), Seth Roberts (2, 3, 0), Martavis Bryant (X, 5, 5), Marshawn Lynch (2, 2, 3), Doug Martin (2, 1, 0)

Air Yards: Jared Cook (103, 23, 8), Amari Cooper (20, 81, 77), Jordy Nelson (23, 42, 75), Seth Roberts (10, 27, 0), Jalen Richard (32, 0, 15), Martavis Bryant (X, 9, 65), Marshawn Lynch (-2, 0, 53), Doug Martin (-10, 0, 0)

Receiving Yards: Jared Cook (180, 49, 31), Amari Cooper (9, 116, 17), Jalen Richard (55, 0, 59), Jordy Nelson (23, 30, 173), Seth Roberts (11, 43, 0), Martavis Bryant (X, 36, 30), Marshawn Lynch (8, 3, 22), Doug Martin (-3, 0, 0)

Carries: Marshawn Lynch (11, 18, 19), Doug Martin (4, 7, 9), Jalen Richard (5, 2, 0)

RZ Targets: Marshawn Lynch (1, 2, 1), Jordy Nelson (1, 0, 1), Jared Cook (0, 1, 5), Seth Roberts (0, 1, 0), Martavis Bryant (X, 1, 1), Jalen Richard (0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Marshawn Lynch (3, 2, 5), Doug Martin (0, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Gereon Conley (2-53, 4-41, 2-57), Leon Hall (4-48, 3-27, 2-17), Rashaan Melvin (2-30, 4-56, 0-0)

Observations: Slot receiver Seth Roberts was healthy scratched Sunday, which most thought would allow Amari Cooper to keep in the slot away from shutdown corner Xavien Howard. Unfortunately, Cooper still ran only 27% of his routes from that position, a mark well below his season-high 45.2% rate in Week 1. More worrisome is that Cooper’s overall snap rate has actually decreased 94.3% > 83.1% > 78.9% over the last three games due to Martavis Bryant’s involvement since Week 2 (40% > 46.1%). Cooper is a boom-bust matchup-based WR3. Also note Jared Cook’s continued involvement inside the red zone. He recorded three catches inside the 10-yard line, received two targets inside the five, and had a touchdown called back due to penalty.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Targets: Antonio Brown (16, 18, 9), JuJu Smith-Schuster (8, 20, 11), James Conner (6, 5, 6), Jesse James (5, 5, 1), James Washington (0, 5, 2), Justin Hunter (5, 0, 0), Vance McDonald (X, 5, 5), Ryan Switzer (1, 2, 3)

Air Yards: Antonio Brown (164, 192, 84), JuJu Smith-Schuster (41, 104, 75), James Washington (0, 127, 25), Jesse James (68, 72, 3), Justin Hunter (67, 0, 0), Vance McDonald (X, 33, 45), Ryan Switzer (4, 11, 5), James Conner (-6, -3, 7)

Receiving Yards: JuJu Smith-Schuster (119, 120, 116), Antonio Brown (93, 67, 50), Jesse James (60, 138, 7), James Conner (57, 48, 34), , Vance McDonald (X, 26, 112), James Washington (0, 14, 25), Justin Hunter (6, 0, 0), Ryan Switzer (0, 14, 9)

Carries: James Conner (31, 8, 15), Ben Roethlisberger (3, 2, 4)

RZ Targets: JuJu Smith-Schuster (0, 8, 2), Antonio Brown (2, 2, 0), James Washington (0, 1, 0), Vance McDonald (0, 1, 0), James Conner (1, 1, 1)

RZ Carries: James Conner (2, 2, 0), Ben Roethlisberger (0, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Cameron Sutton (2-55-1, 3-70-1, Unavailable), Mike Hilton (4-60, 2-27, Unavailable), Joe Haden (1-33, X, Unavailable), Artie Burns (1-4, 4-85-2, Unavailable), Coty Sensabaugh (0, 1-8, Unavailable)

Observations: Justin Hunter was healthy scratched for the second consecutive game, allowing rookie James Washington to keep involved as Pittsburgh’s No. 3 WR. Unlike his first outing, though, Washington saw only two targets and wasn’t utilized downfield (hence his lowly 25 air yards Monday night). He should stay on the radar as a single-game DFS option. As noted last week, Vance McDonald actually ran more routes (29-28) and mirrored Jesse James in targets (5), but it was the latter who showed up in the box score with a 5-138-1 receiving line. The reverse was true Monday night as McDonald was heavily involved and bulldozed his way (literally) to a 4-112-1 evening. There’s a real chance McDonald becomes an every-down TE1 in the near future.

Tennessee Titans

Targets: Corey Davis (14, 7, 4), Dion Lewis (8, 1, 3), Jonnu Smith (4, 2, 2), Tajae Sharpe (3, 2, 1), Derrick Henry (1, 0, 1), Taywan Taylor (1, 4, 5), Rishard Matthews (0, 4, 2)

Air Yards: Corey Davis (113, 66, 73), Tajae Sharpe (31, 30, 26), Taywan Taylor (28, 9, 32), Jonnu Smith (27, -5, 7), Derrick Henry (-4, -3, -2), Dion Lewis (-5, -3, -9), Rishard Matthews (0, -1, 21)

Receiving Yards: Corey Davis (62, 55, 34), Dion Lewis (35, 1, 14), Taywan Taylor (0, 32, 30), Tajae Sharpe (17, 14, 0), Jonnu Smith (12, 0, 9), Rishard Matthews (0, 8, 3), Derrick Henry (5, 0, 0)

Carries: Dion Lewis (16, 14, 9), Derrick Henry (10, 18, 18), Marcus Mariota (3, X, 7)

RZ Targets: Corey Davis (3, 0, 1), Tajae Sharpe (1, 0, 0), Taywan Taylor (0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Dion Lewis (2, 1, 0), Derrick Henry (1, 1, 4)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Adoree Jackson (7-66-1, 4-36, 0-0), Malcolm Butler (3-94-1, 8-163-2, 3-21), Logan Ryan (2-7, 3-52, 2-20)

Observations: Taywan Taylor’s snap rate has quietly increased in every outing (13% > 40.7% > 51.6%) over the Titans’ last three games. His targets in that span (1 > 4 > 5) have progressively increased, too. Those numbers have come at the expense of incumbent Week 1 starter Tajae Sharp, who’s snap rate/targets since the team’s first game (84.1%/3 > 47.5%/2 > 38.7%/1) have plummeted. I would argue Taylor’s newfound presence adds a much-needed layer to Tennessee’s offense which, in turn, should only help Corey Davis, who still leads the club in target share (31%) and air yards share (41%) by a wide margin. A friendly ground-and-pound game flow allowed Derrick Henry to (finally) out-snap Dion Lewis 32-30 in Week 3. Lewis is still the back to own between the two as his involvement in the Titans’ passing game (54 routes to Henry’s 19 through three games) keeps his weekly floor much higher than Henry’s. The latter remains a touchdown-dependant RB3/FLEX.





