Waiver Wire: Week 4

Welcome to the 4th edition of Waiver Wired for the 2018 season. It was again a quiet week for injuries overall, but the ones which hit were brutal. The leader in that clubhouse is Jimmy Garoppolo’s torn ACL, which will sideline him the rest of the season and put a dent in the fantasy prospects of every 49er. Luckily, the quarterback position is deep enough to absorb an injury, but that is not true at tight end, where Evan Engram joined a long list of injured players when he suffered a sprained MCL on Sunday. It is ultimately good news considering what could have been, but he will still miss a few weeks. Finally, A.J. Green left Week 3 with a groin injury early in the second half. He said he was fine after the game, but coach Marvin Lewis seemed less sure on Monday. It is a situation to monitor.
As a reminder, the drop list consists of players who are no longer must-roster assets, recommended adds are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, the watch list consists of players who are worthy of a roster spot if possible, and deep cuts are players rostered in five percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.
The Drop List
QB: Dak Prescott
RB: Rashaad Penny, Tarik Cohen
WR: Robby Anderson, Jamison Crowder
TE: Will Dissly
I was as bullish as anyone on Prescott heading into the season, but it is time to give up the ghost. He has thrown for more than 185 yards just three times in his last 13 games. The Seahawks finally committed to Chris Carson in Week 3, sending Penny to the bench for most of the game. Perhaps they reverse course next week, as the Seahawks tend to do, but it looks like Penny is at best competing for a committee job right now. Cohen has yet to have more than eight touches in a game this season. Anderson does have nine targets in the last two games, but that is still only 12.5 percent of the Jets’ attempts. Crowder found the end zone in Week 3, but he has just four targets in each of the first three games with 79 total yards. The Dissly trained was losing steam last week before he saved his fantasy day in garbage time, and the conductor ordered a full stop against the Cowboys. He did still see three targets and played 57 percent of the snaps, but Nick Vannett ran more routes via PFF and saw five targets.
Quarterbacks
1. Andy Dalton
2. Eli Manning
3. Baker Mayfield
4. Case Keenum
5. Joe Flacco
Running Backs
1. Javorius Allen
2. Darren Sproles
3. Marcus Murphy
4. Chris Ivory
5. Corey Grant
6. Wendell Smallwood
Wide Receivers
Mike Williams rostered in 56 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 2 add if available.
1. Calvin Ridley
2. Chris Godwin
3. Antonio Callaway
4. Tyler Boyd
5. Geronimo Allison
6. Ted Ginn
7. Christian Kirk
8. D.J. Moore
9. Cameron Meredith
10. James Washington
11. Courtland Sutton
Tight Ends
1. Tyler Eifert
2. Vance McDonald
3. Ben Watson
4. Dallas Goedert
Defense/Special Teams
1. Seattle Seahawks
2. Green Bay Packers
3. Indianapolis Colts
Looking Ahead: Carolina Panthers
Kickers
1. Sam Ficken
2. Ka’imi Fairbairn
3. Brandon McManus
Looking Ahead: Chris Boswell
QUARTERBACKS
1. Andy Dalton, Bengals – Rostered in 34 percent of Yahoo leagues
The four interceptions look bad, but two of them were not really his fault. More importantly, he threw for 352 yards and another two touchdowns, bringing his season total to eight. The Falcons have given up a combined 731 yards and six touchdowns through the air to Cam Newton and Drew Brees the last two games with an additional 49 yards and two scores on the ground, and they lost another defender on Sunday. Dalton will be a high-end option.
2. Eli Manning, Giants – Rostered in 18 percent of Yahoo leagues
Manning is coming off a good game against the Texans, and he gets a prime matchup against a Saints defense which just allowed Matt Ryan to throw for five touchdowns after giving up four to Ryan Fitzpatrick in Week 1. Even with Evan Engram sidelined, Manning has the weapons to take advantage of good matchups, and this one qualifies.
3. Baker Mayfield, Browns – Rostered in 13 percent of Yahoo leagues
While it makes sense to exercise some caution with rookie quarterbacks, Mayfield looked great after entering the game on Thursday night, and he has a good matchup against the Raiders this week. Perhaps Keenum or Flacco is a safer option, but Mayfield has blow-up potential in a good matchup with the weapons at his disposal. He is the No. 1 add for teams in two-quarterback leagues or those looking for an upside bench stash.
4. Case Keenum, Broncos – Rostered in 27 percent of Yahoo leagues
Keenum has not been very good three of his last four halves of football, but the Chiefs are too good a matchup to ignore, especially when they are on the road. Kansas City’s offense will force opposing teams to throw more than they would prefer every week.
5. Joe Flacco, Ravens – Rostered in 14 percent of Yahoo leagues
Angry Flacco might be a thing. He only had 277 yards and a touchdown against the Broncos, but he looked pretty good doing it in a bounce-back performance. Now he gets a Steelers defense which did force some turnovers on Monday night but still gave up over 400 yards and three scores to Ryan Fitzpatrick.
Watch List: Even in a tough matchup in Chicago, Jameis Winston will be an option if he gets the nod, but the Week 4 starter remained unclear as of Monday night, although it would be a surprise if Ryan Fitzpatrick is not under center. Winston averaged 17.6 fantasy points in his complete games last season, and we have seen Fitzpatrick go bananas in this offense…Blake Bortles could have a big game any week, especially if Leonard Fournette sits out again, but there are safer options on the board…Derek Carr has thrown for at least 288 yards in every game including 345 last week, but he has just two touchdowns. His attempts inside the 10 suggest there could be some regression coming in that department, but the Browns have a good enough defense to avoid with questionable quarterbacks…Marcus Mariota had 51 yards rushing against the Jaguars and could be used more as a runner while his elbow heals, but he will not be a real fantasy option until he is 100 percent healthy…Mitch Trubisky has a great matchup, but he just has not been very good. He will be a great DFS tournament option, however…Sam Darnold has struggled a bit recently, and he has to travel to Jacksonville…Nothing about what Ryan Tannehill is doing is sustainable…Josh Rosen should improve Arizona’s offense, but we need to see it before putting him in a fantasy lineup…C.J. Beathard averaged 237 yards with three touchdowns and five interceptions in his five starts last season. He certainly could be better this year, but it is not worth putting him right into a lineup…Josh Allen’s fantasy day looked great because of two rushing scores, and he should be able to create with his legs most weeks. Still, he is only an option in two-quarterback formats.
~RUNNING BACKS
1. Javorius Allen, Ravens – Rostered in 27 percent of Yahoo leagues
It is great there were no big running back injuries in Week 3, but that means the cupboard is bare on the wire. Allen is the best of the bad options, but he is not someone to get too excited about. On the bright side, he already has four touchdowns and four carries inside the five, three more than Alex Collins, and coach John Harbaugh called him a “top-level player” after Sunday’s game. On the other hand, he has 32 yards on 16 carries, and his average only increases to 2.3 yards per attempt if goal-line carries are removed. He has not been any better in the passing game, averaging 5.4 yards per catch, the same average as in 2017. All of that means he will offer very little in weeks he does not find the end zone, but he is getting enough looks close to the goal line to make him worth a roster spot.
Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues
2. Darren Sproles, Eagles – Rostered in 5 percent of Yahoo leagues
Barring a setback, it appears likely Sproles will return from his hamstring injury this week. The last time we saw him in the season opener, he played 40 percent of the snaps and was given 12 opportunities including seven targets. That might have been game-plan specific usage against a Falcons defense which struggles to defend receiving backs, but he is worth adding to an open roster spot to find out. His upside is muted, however, with Jay Ajayi also expected back this week.
Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues
3. Marcus Murphy, Bills – Rostered in 2 percent of Yahoo leagues
4. Chris Ivory, Bills – Rostered in 6 percent of Yahoo leagues
Here we are again. After stunning the football world with their win in Minnesota, the Bills travel to Green Bay with LeSean McCoy just as uncertain to suit up. Buffalo did not miss him on Sunday as Ivory managed 126 total yards including a 55-yard catch on a broken play, which should be the name of Josh Allen’s band. Ivory also dominated the backfield snaps 54-to-16, but that was in a game the Bills dominated from start to finish. Despite the shock win, that cannot be the expectation again this week against the Packers, who are more modest 10-point favorites at home. That should mean more work for Murphy if McCoy sits out. All of that said, this still looks like a situation to avoid if possible.
Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues
5. Corey Grant, Jaguars – Rostered in 5 percent of Yahoo leagues
T.J. Yeldon ended up getting the majority of the work, but Grant actually drew the start with Leonard Fournette once again sidelined in Week 3. It is likely Fournette returns this week, but Grant has enough big-play upside to make him worth a roster spot in deeper leagues to see how it shakes out.
Recommendation: Should be rostered in 14-team leagues
6. Wendell Smallwood, Eagles – Rostered in 2 percent of Yahoo leagues
As mentioned above, Sproles and Ajayi are expected to return this week, but it has to be noted Smallwood touched the ball 13 times including a four-yard touchdown late in the game to give the Eagles the lead. If for some reason Ajayi and Sproles are forced to sit again this week, Smallwood will be worth a look in deeper leagues.
Recommendation: Should be rostered in 14-team leagues
Watch List: Duke Johnson has 15 touches in three games including just four on Thursday night after the coaching staff said he needed to get more involved. Perhaps Baker Mayfield solves his woes, but he is simply not getting enough work right now…With Marlon Mack out, Nyheim Hines surprised by playing 43-of-59 snaps and touching the ball 10 times. He did not do much with the work, and the usage was likely game-plan specific against a tough run defense. Jordan Wilkins remains the most interesting of the trio, but it is tough to call any of them a must-add…C.J. Anderson scored on a screen pass, but that was one of his three touches in a game Christian McCaffrey ran the ball 28 times. Anderson is just a handcuff at this point… LeGarrette Blount saw 16 carries in a good script situation on Sunday night, and Theo Riddick will get his targets when the game goes the other way, but the writing is on the wall in Detroit. This is going to be Kerryon Johnson’s backfield at some point this season…Peyton Barber showed better on Monday night while Ronald Jones remained a healthy scratch…Game script set up well for Ty Montgomery, who had more targets in Washington than he did the first two weeks combined. He still played 10 fewer snaps than Jamaal Williams and just three more than Aaron Jones. He is by far the least interesting fantasy option of that trio…Frank Gore continues to get enough work to stymie Kenyan Drake’s fantasy value but not enough to carve out any of his own…Ito Smith received just five touches against the Saints. The backfield belongs to Tevin Coleman until Devonta Freeman returns…Phillip Lindsay getting ejected and game script helped Devontae Booker notch 10 touches, but he remains third on the depth chart.
Deep Cuts: Mark Walton played just seven snaps and did not touch the ball. This is Giovani Bernard’s backfield until Joe Mixon returns, which could be this week…Doug Martin will handle the bulk of the work behind Marshawn Lynch when the Raiders are winning, and Jalen Richard will pick up targets when they are losing – four of them happened on the final drive Sunday. Good luck picking which one it will be each week…Chase Edmonds, Malcolm Brown, and Rod Smith all remain high-upside handcuffs for those so inclined…Minnesota’s offense was a complete train wreck on Sunday, but Mike Boone at least proved he will be the No. 2 option in the backfield as long as Dalvin Cook is sidelined.
~WIDE RECEIVERS
1. Calvin Ridley, Falcons – Rostered in 44 percent of Yahoo leagues
I had Ridley as an add last week, but I clearly did not give him the respect he deserved. The good news is he is still available in 56 percent of Yahoo leagues, but he will likely cost a lot more FAAB dollars coming off a monster 7/146/3 performance. That game does not look like a fluke, either. Ridley has now seen 20.6 percent of Atlanta’s targets the last two games and has three red-zone targets compared to zero for Julio Jones over that span. He also has an on-fire quarterback targeting him. Matt Ryan has completed 77.8 percent of his passes with a 10.3 YPA over the last two games. This looks real, and I am willing to push upwards of 30 percent FAAB bids to get him.
Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues
2. Chris Godwin, Bucs – Rostered in 42 percent of Yahoo leagues
Godwin had something of a rough Monday night with a fumble and a couple drops, but he still recorded five catches for 74 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets, five more than DeSean Jackson. He also played just five fewer snaps than Jackson. A red-zone monster with six targets inside the 10 in three games, Godwin is a threat to score every week, as he has done so far this season, and would be in the WR1 conversation if something happened to Mike Evans. He needs to be rostered in every league.
Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues
3. Antonio Callaway, Browns – Rostered in 33 percent of Yahoo leagues
It is surprising Callaway remains this lowly rostered following the Josh Gordon trade and his big play in Week 2, but that is certain to change after he logged 10 targets on Thursday night in an offense which looked much better once Baker Mayfield took over. He could be poised to explode and needs to be added in all formats.
Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues
4. Tyler Boyd, Bengals – Rostered in 17 percent of Yahoo leagues
Perhaps Boyd should be ahead of Godwin or Callaway with A.J. Green questionable, but that pair is more talented and has higher long-term upside. That is not to take anything away from Boyd, however, who should have been higher on this list last week and certainly needs to be added in all leagues following yet another strong performance. With John Ross struggling, his targets are not going away, and he could be the No. 1 option in a great matchup against the Falcons this week.
Recommendation: Should be rostered in 10-team leagues
5. Geronimo Allison, Packers – Rostered in 34 percent of Yahoo leagues
It is understandably difficult to really believe in Allison’s long-term prospects. He has clearly been the No. 3 receiver so far, and he is living off big plays – 49 percent of his yardage and both of his touchdowns have come on two long catches. Those types of plays should be available with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, however, and Randall Cobb has not played well enough over the last two games to ensure himself of the No. 2 role. Allison is going to have a down game at some point, but he is a good person to have on the bench as the bye weeks show up, especially if Cobb continues to struggle.
Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues
6. Ted Ginn, Saints – Rostered in 36 percent of Yahoo leagues
Ginn’s value is difficult to pin down. He has two touchdowns in three games and has worked as the No. 2 receiver in a Drew Brees-led offense, but his target share is a middling 14.7 percent while Cameron Meredith could be coming for his snaps after making his season debut in Week 3. Ginn remains roster worthy because of his role in the offense, but that could change in a hurry.
Recommendation: Should be rostered in 12-team leagues
7. Christian Kirk, Cardinals – Rostered in 3 percent of Yahoo leagues
The next five players are all speculative adds, but with such depth at receiver, it makes sense to take some high-upside gambles at the end of the bench even in shallower leagues. Kirk leads the group after emerging with eight targets against the Bears including three of new starter Josh Rosen’s seven attempts. He now has 13 targets in the last two games despite playing fewer snaps than an inefficient Chad Williams. If Rosen can help the Cardinals’ offense turn it around, Kirk should settle in as the No. 2 option behind Larry Fitzgerald.
Recommendation: Should be rostered in 14-team leagues
8. D.J. Moore, Panthers – Rostered in 27 percent of Yahoo leagues
D.J. Moore did not see a large bump in targets, but he did play seven more snaps than Jarius Wright and just 11 fewer than Torrey Smith in Week 3. That snap jump came the game after coach Ron Rivera said they need to put more on the rookie’s plate, suggesting it is something we could see again moving forward. The Panthers will hopefully spend their bye figuring out how to get Moore some targets.
Recommendation: Should be rostered in 14-team leagues
9. Cameron Meredith, Saints – Rostered in 11 percent of Yahoo leagues
There is no reason to overreact to one target even if it was a touchdown, but it is interesting Meredith played 43 percent of the snaps in his first game action of the season, eight more than Tre’Quan Smith and 21 more than Austin Carr. Meredith was fully expected to be at worst the No. 3 receiver after signing with the Saints, and it looks like he is on a path to taking that role. With Drew Brees back to his high-attempt ways, that could be a valuable fantasy spot even if Meredith does not jump Ginn on the depth chart.
Recommendation: Should be rostered in 14-team leagues
10. James Washington, Steelers – Rostered in 4 percent of Yahoo leagues
Washington was not as heavily utilized Monday night as he was against the Chiefs, but he still worked as the clear No. 3 receiver while hauling in two catches for 25 yards. Perhaps there will never be enough targets to go around behind Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster, but it is worth stashing Washington in deep leagues to find out.
Recommendation: Should be rostered in 14-team leagues
11. Courtland Sutton, Broncos – Rostered in 7 percent of Yahoo leagues
Sutton remains stuck behind both Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas on the depth chart, but there is reason for optimism. Sutton played just one fewer snap than Thomas in Week 3, and he has looked good when given the opportunity so far this season. Perhaps he is never able to get enough targets for redraft viability this season, but he is a high-upside bench stash who might have a path to targets even without an injury ahead of him.
Recommendation: Should be rostered in 14-team leagues
Watch List: There was at least some preseason hope Kelvin Benjamin would dominate targets, but not even that has happened…Brandon Marshall has seen 19.4 percent of the targets the last two games with Doug Baldwin out, but he is not doing much with the work and has not earned the all-important red-zone targets. Jaron Brown did get one and converted it into a touchdown on Sunday…John Ross could see his snaps increase if A.J. Green is forced to miss some time, but he has just five catches for 27 yards on 13 targets this season…DeVante Parker’s return furthered muddled an already confusing receiving corps. Danny Amendola needs volume to be a useful fantasy player, and he is not going to get it with the Dolphins throwing 25 times a game and utilizing five receivers…Rishard Matthews has 11 yards on three catches since returning…Dede Westbrook continues to play behind both Keelan Cole and Donte Moncrief…The wheels finally came off for Phillip Dorsett, who is now hurt and looking over his shoulder at Josh Gordon…Tavon Austin now has two touchdowns in as many games, but he has five targets over that span including the glorified handoff which resulted in one of the touchdowns. He can be left on the wire in standard leagues along with Cole Beasley, Michael Gallup, Allen Hurns, and Deonte Thompson…Mohamed Sanu found the end zone, but he has just 73 total yards in three games while Calvin Ridley is coming up fast…Anthony Miller suffered some kind of injury in Week 3 and continues to play behind Taylor Gabriel, who quietly has 22 targets in three games…Dante Pettis was shut out in Marquise Goodwin’s return, but he did play 25 snaps…Paul Richardson made the most of his one catch in Week 3, but this remains a receiving corps to avoid heading into the bye week…Martavis Bryant has eight targets since coming back which he has turned into six catches for 60 yards. Not eye-popping stuff, and a suspension could be handed down at any moment.
Deep Cuts: Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant accounted for three touchdowns on Sunday. Both players caught one from Ryan Tannehill, and Wilson tossed another to Grant on a trick play. The problem is Wilson only played 10 snaps and Grant only managed nine in DeVante Parker’s first game of the season. There are higher-probability stashes even in deep leagues…Taywan Taylor played the second-most snaps among Tennessee’s receivers in Week 3, one more than Rishard Matthews and eight more than Tajae Sharpe, and now has nine targets in the last two games. It will not matter until Marcus Mariota gets healthy, but perhaps he can develop into a fantasy starter later in the season…Willie Snead is the discount Cole Beasley…Antonio Callaway is the receiver to roster, but Rashard Higgins still played 70 percent of the snaps Thursday night and is a name to monitor in deeper leagues…Jordan Matthews played 40.2 percent of the snaps in his first game back…The targets have dried up since Week 1, but Ryan Grant did find the end zone on Sunday…Tre’Quan Smith’s played about a third of the snaps again, but he just has two targets so far this season…Chris Conley has two touchdowns in as many games, but he has seen just seven targets all season…Laquon Treadwell remained involved despite a rough Week 2 and actually played one more snap than Stefon Diggs…Chad Williams has been terribly inefficient, but he is playing more snaps than Christian Kirk…Investing in the Buffalo passing game does not make much sense, but Andre Holmes does have eight targets in the last two games. That is four more than Zay Jones.
~TIGHT ENDS
1. Tyler Eifert, Bengals – Rostered in 51 percent of Yahoo leagues
Eifert is a little over the cut line, but the rules can be bent for a player who could be the savior so many fantasy teams are searching for at tight end. Catching six passes for 74 yards in Week 3 is the headline, but his playing time the last two weeks is more important moving forward. Eifert has played right around 65 percent of the snaps each of the last two games and has run 65 routes in those contests, sixth-most among tight ends according to PFF. He has yet to command a target inside the 10-yard line, but touchdowns will come as long as Eifert is healthy and involved, especially if A.J. Green is forced to miss time. In a great matchup against a decimated Falcons defense, Eifert will be a top-ten option this week and could stay there for a while.
2. Vance McDonald, Steelers – Rostered in 11 percent of Yahoo leagues
Jesse James had his fun as an explosive passing-game option, but it was McDonald’s turn on Monday night. The highlight was a 75-yard touchdown in which he stiff-armed Chris Conte back in time, but he saw four more targets and caught three more passes for another 37 yards on the night. McDonald is not free and clear as Jesse James played one more snap and run just eight fewer routes on Monday night, but he is the better receiving option and should lead the group in targets as long as he is able to stay healthy, which is an important caveat for McDonald.
3. Ben Watson, Saints – Rostered in 44 percent of Yahoo leagues
Watson is certainly not an exciting play, and fantasy players looking for upside stashes should look to names like Dallas Goedert, Ricky Seals-Jones, Hayden Hurst, or Mike Gesicki. He did go for 71 yards on six targets against the Falcons last week, however, and is attached to one of the best quarterbacks in the league.
4. Dallas Goedert, Eagles – Rostered in 2 percent of Yahoo leagues
There is little way to know if Goedert’s breakout was a one-week wonder or the start of something. As evidence for the latter, Goedert played 67 percent of the snaps and ran 27 routes, tied for 17th most among tight ends for the week according to PFF, and the Eagles’ issues at receiver mean they need another pass catcher to step up. To the former, he played just 34 snaps total the first two weeks with zero targets in Week 2, and Alshon Jeffery could return from his shoulder injury this week. That uncertainty will make it difficult to put him in a lineup against the Titans, but the barren landscape known as the tight end position makes him worth adding for desperate teams.
Watch List: Austin Seferian-Jenkins has gained 25, 23, and 18 yards so far this season. He is going to score some touchdowns, but he will offer next to nothing when he does not…Austin Hooper’s trap did not fool us last week. It is worth noting he has three targets inside the 10 so far this season, so his touchdown upside might be higher this year…Ricky Seals-Jones found the end zone on a play he was left all alone, but he only managed three targets in Jermaine Gresham’s first game back. RSJ’s snap share did not take much of a hit, however, so he can get back on the streaming map if Josh Rosen jump-starts the offense…Jonnu Smith keeps getting the snaps, but he is not going to be a viable fantasy player until Marcus Mariota gets healthy and the offense improves…Mike Gesicki flashed some signs of life Week 3…Antonio Gates rebounded against the Rams, but he still played 11 fewer snaps than Virgil Green. He is as touchdown-or-bust as they come…Jake Butt is still sharing time with Jeff Heuerman, but he has shown pretty well on limited targets. Perhaps he can develop into an option later in the season…Hayden Hurst could return to practice this week. When he does, he is likely to chair a tight end committee which has been productive so far. Mark Andrews is the most interesting of that committee while Hurst is sidelined…Rhett Ellison had three catches for 39 yards and a touchdown against the Texans playing in relief of Evan Engram, but he is more a blocking option with 81 career catches in 92 games…Geoff Swaim could have some good games simply because he is playing the snaps, but there is little reason to invest in Dallas’ passing “attack.”
DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS
1. Seattle Seahawks – Rostered in 28 percent of Yahoo leagues
Seattle’s defense has been good so far this season, recording eight sacks including five against the Cowboys with multiple takeaways in every game. Now they get Josh Rosen in his first start.
2. Green Bay Packers – Rostered in 28 percent of Yahoo leagues
The Packers get to play the Bills at home. Despite what happened last week, that remains a situation to target.
3. Indianapolis Colts – Rostered in 0 percent of Yahoo leagues
There is no way I expected to recommend the Colts at any point this season, but they have 10 sacks including eight in the last two games and five takeaways while the Texans have given up at least three sacks in every contest despite playing the Patriots and Giants in two of those games.
Looking Ahead: Attacking the Giants’ offensive line will be a theme for defensive streamers all season, and the Panthers get them at home in Week 5 coming off a great performance against the Bengals.
KICKERS
1. Sam Ficken, Rams – Rostered in 9 percent of Yahoo leagues
It is disappointing Ficken missed his only field goal attempt Sunday, but he has a safe floor in this offense with a lot of upside. While the matchup with the Vikings might seem daunting, they have actually faced a league-leading 11 kicks through three games.
2. Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans – Rostered in 4 percent of Yahoo leagues
Fairbairn has multiple attempts in every game so far this season including three against the Giants, and he will get to kick indoors in a good matchup.
3. Brandon McManus, Broncos – Rostered in 40 percent of Yahoo leagues
He disappointingly did not have an attempt against the Ravens, but he returns home for a date with the Chiefs in a game with a 55.5-point total.
Looking Ahead: Chris Boswell has struggled so far this season, but he gets the Falcons at home in what should be a high-scoring affair in Week 5, assuming he still has his job.