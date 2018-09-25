Waiver Wire: Week 4

Tuesday, September 25, 2018

Welcome to the 4th edition of Waiver Wired for the 2018 season. It was again a quiet week for injuries overall, but the ones which hit were brutal. The leader in that clubhouse is Jimmy Garoppolo’s torn ACL, which will sideline him the rest of the season and put a dent in the fantasy prospects of every 49er. Luckily, the quarterback position is deep enough to absorb an injury, but that is not true at tight end, where Evan Engram joined a long list of injured players when he suffered a sprained MCL on Sunday. It is ultimately good news considering what could have been, but he will still miss a few weeks. Finally, A.J. Green left Week 3 with a groin injury early in the second half. He said he was fine after the game, but coach Marvin Lewis seemed less sure on Monday. It is a situation to monitor.



As a reminder, the drop list consists of players who are no longer must-roster assets, recommended adds are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, the watch list consists of players who are worthy of a roster spot if possible, and deep cuts are players rostered in five percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.



The Drop List

QB: Dak Prescott

RB: Rashaad Penny, Tarik Cohen

WR: Robby Anderson, Jamison Crowder

TE: Will Dissly



I was as bullish as anyone on Prescott heading into the season, but it is time to give up the ghost. He has thrown for more than 185 yards just three times in his last 13 games. The Seahawks finally committed to Chris Carson in Week 3, sending Penny to the bench for most of the game. Perhaps they reverse course next week, as the Seahawks tend to do, but it looks like Penny is at best competing for a committee job right now. Cohen has yet to have more than eight touches in a game this season. Anderson does have nine targets in the last two games, but that is still only 12.5 percent of the Jets’ attempts. Crowder found the end zone in Week 3, but he has just four targets in each of the first three games with 79 total yards. The Dissly trained was losing steam last week before he saved his fantasy day in garbage time, and the conductor ordered a full stop against the Cowboys. He did still see three targets and played 57 percent of the snaps, but Nick Vannett ran more routes via PFF and saw five targets.





Quarterbacks

1. Andy Dalton

2. Eli Manning

3. Baker Mayfield

4. Case Keenum

5. Joe Flacco



Running Backs

1. Javorius Allen

2. Darren Sproles

3. Marcus Murphy

4. Chris Ivory

5. Corey Grant

6. Wendell Smallwood



Wide Receivers

Mike Williams rostered in 56 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 2 add if available.

1. Calvin Ridley

2. Chris Godwin

3. Antonio Callaway

4. Tyler Boyd

5. Geronimo Allison

6. Ted Ginn

7. Christian Kirk

8. D.J. Moore

9. Cameron Meredith

10. James Washington

11. Courtland Sutton



Tight Ends

1. Tyler Eifert

2. Vance McDonald

3. Ben Watson

4. Dallas Goedert



Defense/Special Teams

1. Seattle Seahawks

2. Green Bay Packers

3. Indianapolis Colts

Looking Ahead: Carolina Panthers



Kickers

1. Sam Ficken

2. Ka’imi Fairbairn

3. Brandon McManus

Looking Ahead: Chris Boswell



QUARTERBACKS

1. Andy Dalton, Bengals – Rostered in 34 percent of Yahoo leagues

The four interceptions look bad, but two of them were not really his fault. More importantly, he threw for 352 yards and another two touchdowns, bringing his season total to eight. The Falcons have given up a combined 731 yards and six touchdowns through the air to Cam Newton and Drew Brees the last two games with an additional 49 yards and two scores on the ground, and they lost another defender on Sunday. Dalton will be a high-end option.



2. Eli Manning, Giants – Rostered in 18 percent of Yahoo leagues

Manning is coming off a good game against the Texans, and he gets a prime matchup against a Saints defense which just allowed Matt Ryan to throw for five touchdowns after giving up four to Ryan Fitzpatrick in Week 1. Even with Evan Engram sidelined, Manning has the weapons to take advantage of good matchups, and this one qualifies.



3. Baker Mayfield, Browns – Rostered in 13 percent of Yahoo leagues

While it makes sense to exercise some caution with rookie quarterbacks, Mayfield looked great after entering the game on Thursday night, and he has a good matchup against the Raiders this week. Perhaps Keenum or Flacco is a safer option, but Mayfield has blow-up potential in a good matchup with the weapons at his disposal. He is the No. 1 add for teams in two-quarterback leagues or those looking for an upside bench stash.



4. Case Keenum, Broncos – Rostered in 27 percent of Yahoo leagues

Keenum has not been very good three of his last four halves of football, but the Chiefs are too good a matchup to ignore, especially when they are on the road. Kansas City’s offense will force opposing teams to throw more than they would prefer every week.



5. Joe Flacco, Ravens – Rostered in 14 percent of Yahoo leagues

Angry Flacco might be a thing. He only had 277 yards and a touchdown against the Broncos, but he looked pretty good doing it in a bounce-back performance. Now he gets a Steelers defense which did force some turnovers on Monday night but still gave up over 400 yards and three scores to Ryan Fitzpatrick.



Watch List: Even in a tough matchup in Chicago, Jameis Winston will be an option if he gets the nod, but the Week 4 starter remained unclear as of Monday night, although it would be a surprise if Ryan Fitzpatrick is not under center. Winston averaged 17.6 fantasy points in his complete games last season, and we have seen Fitzpatrick go bananas in this offense…Blake Bortles could have a big game any week, especially if Leonard Fournette sits out again, but there are safer options on the board…Derek Carr has thrown for at least 288 yards in every game including 345 last week, but he has just two touchdowns. His attempts inside the 10 suggest there could be some regression coming in that department, but the Browns have a good enough defense to avoid with questionable quarterbacks…Marcus Mariota had 51 yards rushing against the Jaguars and could be used more as a runner while his elbow heals, but he will not be a real fantasy option until he is 100 percent healthy…Mitch Trubisky has a great matchup, but he just has not been very good. He will be a great DFS tournament option, however…Sam Darnold has struggled a bit recently, and he has to travel to Jacksonville…Nothing about what Ryan Tannehill is doing is sustainable…Josh Rosen should improve Arizona’s offense, but we need to see it before putting him in a fantasy lineup…C.J. Beathard averaged 237 yards with three touchdowns and five interceptions in his five starts last season. He certainly could be better this year, but it is not worth putting him right into a lineup…Josh Allen’s fantasy day looked great because of two rushing scores, and he should be able to create with his legs most weeks. Still, he is only an option in two-quarterback formats.



