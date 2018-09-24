Ryan McDowell

Dynasty First Down

Dynasty First Down: Week Three

Monday, September 24, 2018


Welcome to the Dynasty First Down, where each week, I'll focus on one player losing dynasty value. This is just a portion of a dynasty series entitled Three & Out, which can be found each Monday. To find the full article, check out our Rotoworld Season Pass, which also includes projections, early-week rankings, WR & RB reports, exclusive columns and chats with our experts and much more.

 

Note: Any dynasty ADP or dynasty trades referenced in this article can be found at dynastyleaguefootball.com

 

Risers:


Tyler Boyd, WR CIN

 

After the Cincinnati Bengals dumped veteran WR Brandon LaFell this offseason, dynasty owners knew that was a good sign for the team’s young receivers, who would finally be thrust into an expanded role. The question was which recent draft pick the target should be. The Bengals had spent a top ten overall pick on speedy WR John Ross a year after using a day two selection to add WR Tyler Boyd and neither had made a real impact in their limited time in the league. Through three games, it is safe to say we now know the answer. Boyd is the WR16 on the season, thanks to recent weekly finishes of WR15 and WR4, pending Monday Night Football. In Week Three, when top WR A.J. Green left the field with an injury, Boyd took over, finishing with six receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown. He’s enjoying the same type of third-year breakout season we saw from WRs Devin Funchess and Nelson Agholor a year ago. The most recent dynasty ADP looks silly now, placing Boyd as the WR83. Don’t be surprised if that’s 50 spots higher in the near future.




Ryan McDowell is a senior writer for dynastyleaguefootball.com. You can follow him on Twitter @RyanMc23.
Email :Ryan McDowell


