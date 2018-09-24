Patrick Daugherty

The Morning After

print article archives RSS

Jimmy Garoppolo's Season-Ender

Monday, September 24, 2018


Jimmy Garoppolo had never lost a game entering 2018. He’s lost his season just three games into it. Seeking extra yards down the sideline, Garoppolo made a reckless decision when he lowered his throwing shoulder into Chiefs CB Steven Nelson. He appeared to be concussed following Nelson’s thundering blow. Instead, it was actually Garoppolo’s awkward knee placement milliseconds earlier that ended his campaign. Diagnosis: Torn left ACL and MCL.


A 49ers season already off to a bumpy start is now officially over. Their best-laid plans are laid up as Garoppolo goes on the mend. Patience will be in short supply as the 49ers suffer through yet another rebuilding year but of the utmost importance. This is a roster that did not appear ready for prime time even with Garoppolo. Without him, it will be back to competing for the No. 1 overall pick. It’s a cruel development for a franchise that has done almost everything right since moving on from Trent Baalke and Chip Kelly. It deserves better.


Garoppolo remains the quarterback of the future but will be no spring chicken by the time he returns. He’ll be 27 with just 10 career starts next Week 1. Benefit of the doubt will be in shorter supply than it was this season. That’s not fair, but it certainly is football. For 2018, C.J. Beathard at least appears to have more upside than a Tom Savage. That’s about it. His insertion under center renders Marquise Goodwin a WR4 and George Kittle more of a mid-range than high-end TE1. Matt Breida and Alfred Morris’ importance only grows on the ground.


We have been robbed of one of the 2018’s most compelling storylines. Football gods, please let us keep Patrick Mahomes.  


Five Week 3 Storylines


Tom Brady and the Patriots’ woes deepen against the Lions. It was an “on to Cincinnati”-type performance. The Pats got utterly dominated as Brady was erased by a defense that couldn’t contain Sam Darnold two weeks ago. Entering the game with an uncharacteristic 6.91 YPA, Brady got absolutely nothing going down the field, lofting arm punts like he was 2015 Peyton Manning. He found none of his pass catchers more than four times as he completed just 14 passes. Like any other quarterback, Brady has these games every once in a while. His most recent came last Week 14 against the Dolphins in Miami. That’s who is on tap for Week 4. The sides will be meeting in New England this time around, a place where the Dolphins have not won since 2008. Matt Cassel was under center for the Patriots that year. There are genuine reasons for concern. Miami’s defense has been upstart while Brady’s YPA has fallen all the way to 6.44. He has precious few weapons. The biggest reason for optimism is Josh Gordon’s Week 4 unveiling. It’s clearer than ever why the Patriots are rolling the dice on someone not even the Browns could find a home for. One day, Brady will begin a slump that does not end. It’s still far too early to say this is the one.       


Josh Allen helps Bills spring upset in Minnesota. Over the summer, I became an expert at making the negative case for Allen. On Sunday, he put the positive one on film. Allen was fearless — sometimes too much so, as in this first quarter hurdle — helping the Bills spring quite literally one of the biggest upsets of all time. Playing with the league’s worst supporting cast, Allen generated 196 yards passing on just 22 attempts (8.90), adding 10/39/2 on the ground. The Vikings seemed ill-prepared for his dual-threat day and were in a trance as the Bills stormed out to a 27-0 halftime lead. The Bills would not score after the break, but the message had already been sent. Allen is not just a “bust” player. The “boom” is real, too. Repeat performances will remain difficult. The only thing worse than Allen’s receiver corps is his offensive line. The desperate Packers will be more ready for him in Week 4 than the Vikings were. None of that changes the fact that Sunday was a legitimate building block performance.       


Calvin Ridley explodes for three touchdowns against Saints. Yes, it’s true. Ridley really did match Julio Jones’ 2017 touchdown total in one half. His three scores are also three more than his future Hall-of-Fame teammate has this season. It’s hard to say what it all means. What it does not mean is a changing of the guard at receiver in Atlanta. Jones’ 329 yards are good for fourth in the league. Ridley’s outburst came after he caught just four balls for 64 yards across Weeks 1 and 2. He will remain a volatile player going forward, but to be volatile in fantasy football means you have both upside and downside. We saw the latter Ridley’s first two games. Now we know the former. Ridley is a must add in all formats as a potential fill-in WR3 for bye weeks.


A.J. Green tweaks groin, insists it’s not serious. Green was forced from Cincinnati’s 10-point loss to the Panthers on the opening series of the second half. In his absence, Andy Dalton ended up throwing four interceptions. Afterwards, Green claimed he would be fine for the Bengals’ Week 4 matchup with the Falcons. If he sits, it would be a huge loss for the Bengals and an even bigger one for fantasy owners. Atlanta will be fresh off getting gutted by both Drew Brees and Cam Newton. An inactive would make it the second time in three years Green has missed time with a soft-tissue injury.  


Evan Engram sprains MCL against Texans. Engram had caught just one pass for 19 yards before going down in the first half. He was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game, which is usually the sign of serious injury. Alas, the Monday news was good following an MRI. Engram is going to miss time — including this week’s mouthwatering matchup with the Saints — but not enough that he should be dropped in fantasy leagues. Engram’s biggest concern remains Eli Manning’s erratic play under center.      


Don't forget, for the latest on everything NFL, check out Rotoworld's Player News, or follow @Rotoworld_FB or @RotoPat on Twitter.


continue story »
12
back to top print article archives
Patrick Daugherty is a football and baseball writer for Rotoworld.com. He can be found on Twitter .
Email :Patrick Daugherty


NFL Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | PL

The Morning After Articles

View All Articles

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Patrick Daugherty Articles


Video Center

  •  
    Dose: Jimmy G goes down
    Dose: Jimmy G goes down
  •  
    Player News: Week 3
    Player News: Week 3
  •  
    Top DFS Values
    Top DFS Values
  •  
    Dose: Browns Win
    Dose: Browns Win
  •  
    Dose: Limited Landry
    Dose: Limited Landry
  •  
    Dose: Wentz returns for PHI
    Dose: Wentz returns for PHI
  •  
    Dose: Mahomes dazzles
    Dose: Mahomes dazzles
  •  
    SNF Success for Engram?
    SNF Success for Engram?

 