Matchups: SNF and MNF

Sunday, September 23, 2018

Sunday Night Football



New England @ Detroit

Team Totals: Patriots 29.5, Lions 22.5



Matthew Stafford rebounded from Week 1’s four-pick nightmare to drop last week’s QB9 finish on the 49ers with much-improved pass protection and big plays to Kenny Golladay and Golden Tate. Stafford still left meat on the bone, badly overshooting Marvin Jones on a would-be 66-yard score near the end of the first half. In desperate need of a win, the 0-2 Lions draw another pass rush-deficient opponent hosting New England, which Blake Bortles flamed with Week 2 spread-offense concepts for four TDs and 412 all-purpose yards, taking zero sacks and only four hits. The Patriots will be without underrated LE Trey Flowers and SS Pat Chung due to concussions. … The Patriots have played sub-par run defense, yielding a combined 42/209/1 (4.98 YPC) rushing line to Texans and Jaguars backs. Detroit’s RBBC remains a fantasy wasteland, however, even after Kerryon Johnson deservedly led the backfield in Week 2 touches (13), fueled by LeGarrette Blount’s (9 touches) fourth-quarter ejection. Theo Riddick (9 touches, all catches) leads the unit in snaps (47%) through two weeks but is a PPR-specific role player.



Stafford’s Weeks 1-2 target distribution: Golden Tate 28; Kenny Golladay 21; Riddick 19; Marvin Jones 17; Johnson 9; Luke Willson 2; Blount and Michael Roberts 1. … Only Michael Thomas (34) and Antonio Brown (32) have more targets than Tate, and New England had answers for neither Jaguars slot WR Dede Westbrook (4/82/1) nor Texans slot WR Bruce Ellington (4/37/1) in the first two weeks. Tate runs 77% of his routes inside. … Boundary WRs Keelan Cole (7/116/1) and DeAndre Hopkins (8/78/0) also caused the Patriots enough Weeks 1-2 problems that they benched No. 2 CB Eric Rowe for Jason McCourty last week, then were forced to turn back to Rowe after Chung went down and moved McCourty to safety. Jones and Golladay run 87% and 74% of their routes on the perimeter, respectively. Jones leads the NFL in end-zone targets (5). Golladay’s 333 Air Yards are fourth most in the league. As no Lions tight ends pose target competition, both Golladay and Jones are every-week WR2s.

Editor's Note: If you love Fantasy Football you have to be playing on DRAFT. It's daily fantasy football snake drafts instead of salary caps. All the fun of season long drafts but with no management and they last for just one week. They take minutes to complete and there's even auction drafts! No more setting lineups or constantly worrying about pros, just draft and win! Right now DRAFT is giving Rotoworld readers an exclusive FREE entry into a real money draft when you make your first deposit! Here's the link

After solid-if-unspectacular QB8 (vs. HOU) and QB16 (@ JAX) Weeks 1-2 results, Tom Brady visits Ford Field to face a Lions defense that may be without No. 1 CB Darius Slay (concussion) after benching No. 2 CB Nevin Lawson for Teez Tabor in Week 2, then benching Tabor during the game. Brady’s last six yardage/touchdown/interception totals in domed games are 505/3/0 (Eagles) > 447/3/0 (Saints) > 466/2/1 (Falcons) > 226/2/0 (Texans) > 312/3/1 (Colts) > 275/2/0 (Cowboys). The Patriots are well aware of first-year Lions coach Matt Patricia’s tendencies after Patricia learned his craft under Bill Belichick, and should pick Patricia’s porous defense apart. … Patricia’s run defense got absolutely destroyed in Weeks 1-2, surrendering a combined 53/363/3 (6.85 YPC) rushing line to Jets and 49ers backs. Unfortunately, New England installed a three-way RBBC in Sony Michel’s Week 2 debut. Michel and James White tied for the team lead in touches (11), but White dominated snaps (56%) over the first-round rookie (21%), and Rex Burkhead was sporadically involved with six touches on a 23% playing-time clip. Even in a mouth-watering draw, all three are dicey flex options based on limited usage. Burkhead was last year’s goal-line back, but he has yet to touch the ball inside the ten-yard line two games in.



Brady’s Weeks 1-2 target distribution: White 17; Phillip Dorsett 14; Rob Gronkowski 12; Chris Hogan 10; Cordarrelle Patterson 6; James Develin 5; Burkhead and Jacob Hollister 3; Michel 2. … One of the driving forces behind New England’s Josh Gordon acquisition was likely to space the field for Gronk, who was smothered in Week 2 coverage by the Jaguars and hasn’t so much as drawn a red-zone target this year. The Lions have not defended tight ends stingily, permitting a combined 8/78/1 receiving line to Jets and 49ers TEs in Weeks 1-2. … Although Hogan’s first two games were a bit rocky, he leads the Patriots in Air Yards (185), touchdown catches (2), and slot routes (40), and has a secure role as New England’s most-versatile receiver. When Gordon gets up to speed, 78% perimeter receiver Dorsett is likelier to lose playing time than Hogan. Especially in this potential shootout indoors, confidence should remain high in Hogan as a WR2/3 play. … Dorsett’s matchup will be strong if Slay is inactive, although Gordon could quickly eat into Dorsett’s snaps. Dorsett has efficiently caught 12 of his 14 targets, but he is running short routes with an 8.6-yard aDOT compared to Hogan’s 16.8 and Gronk’s 12.7. Dorsett is a boom-bust WR3/flex.



Score Prediction: Patriots 30, Lions 24



Monday Night Football



Pittsburgh @ Tampa Bay

Team Totals: Steelers 27.5, Buccaneers 26.5



Leading the NFC in points (75), total offense, and passing yards per game (405.0), the Bucs host a Charmin-soft Steelers defense that yielded Week 1’s QB6 finish to Tyrod Taylor and Week 2’s QB1 result to Patrick Mahomes, who sprayed Mike Tomlin’s unit for six touchdown passes and left two more on the field on would-be scores to Sammy Watkins and Travis Kelce. Tomlin's defense is prone to coverage busts to the extent that it's fair to directly question Tomlin and DC Keith Butler's coaching. I did not expect Ryan Fitzpatrick to earn locked-in QB1 treatment, and nor did I give him nearly the respect he deserved ahead of last week’s upset of Philadelphia. But OC Todd Monken has put on an early-season playcalling clinic, Tampa Bay’s weapons are among the league’s most explosive, and few defenses are playing as poorly as Pittsburgh’s. The Steelers have permitted a 29.0-point scoring average in seven games since losing ILB Ryan Shazier last Week 13. They allowed a 17.7-point average in Shazier’s final seven games. … Averaging 2.6 yards per carry with one reception for seven yards, Peyton Barber should soon be in danger of losing touches to rookie Ronald Jones, who was a healthy scratch in the first two weeks. Even as they were torched by the pass, the Steelers maintained solid run defense by limiting Browns and Chiefs backs to a 49/178/1 (3.63 YPC) rushing line in Weeks 1-2. Barber is a touchdown-dependent RB2/flex option in this matchup.



Fitzpatrick’s Weeks 1-2 target distribution: Mike Evans 19; Chris Godwin 10; DeSean Jackson 9; Adam Humphries 7; O.J. Howard 6; Jacquizz Rodgers 4; Barber and Cameron Brate 2. … The Steelers are getting back LCB Joe Haden (hamstring), but he’s hardly guaranteed to be 100%. Playing through a toe injury, RCB Artie Burns got torched for 100 yards and two TDs in Week 2. SS Morgan Burnett (groin) is doubtful. As Jarvis Landry (7/106/0), Sammy Watkins (6/100/0), and Tyreek Hill (5/90/1) have already done, expect Evans, Jackson, and Godwin to get theirs against this burnable secondary. … Evans leads the Bucs in targets and Air Yards (215). He is an every-week WR1. .. Jackson is right behind with 204 Air Yards and has caught all nine of his targets for 275 yards with three scores. He is an upside WR2. … Godwin played 50% of the Bucs’ Week 2 snaps and ran only 17 routes, but he leads the team in targets inside the ten (2) and is a touchdown-or-bust WR3/flex option. … Howard delivered in the Week 2 box score with a 75-yard catch-and-run score on which Godwin laid a stellar hustle block. Howard has zero red-zone targets, however, and he ranks 15th among tight ends in Air Yards (83). As Travis Kelce (7/109/2) showed last week, Pittsburgh is quite capable of being exploited by tight ends. Howard’s low-volume usage still renders him a boom-bust play.



By grabbing big leads and stopping the run, the Bucs have been a pass-funnel team, holding Saints and Steelers backs to a combined 32/119/3 (3.72 YPC) rushing line and forcing Drew Brees and Nick Foles into 45 and 48 attempts. If the trends hold, Ben Roethlisberger could capitalize with enhanced volume against Bucs DC Mike Smith’s burnable pass defense. Although Big Ben has a reputation for laying eggs on the road, he has fared well in post-1:00 PM ET games away from Heinz Field, where Roethlisberger’s last three yardage/touchdown/interception totals are 226/2/0 > 290/2/1 > 317/1/1. Ben’s career 96.7 passer rating in primetime games is superior to his clips at 1:00 PM ET (92.4) and in the late afternoon (93.8). … Albeit stout on the ground, Tampa Bay’s defense has been hammered by pass-catching backs Alvin Kamara (9/112/1) and Corey Clement (5/55/0), while James Conner enters Week 3 ranked top eight among running backs in catches (10) and receiving yards (105). Conner’s dip in touches from 36 to 13 in last week’s loss could be directly linked to negative game script. He still played 88% of Pittsburgh’s offensive snaps and ran a league-high 57 routes. As the Bucs will be without top-two nose tackles Beau Allen (foot) and Vita Vea (calf), Conner remains locked in as a high-end RB1. Only two running backs have more targets inside the ten (2), and no backs have more carries inside the five (3).



Roethlisberger’s Weeks 1-2 target distribution: Antonio Brown 33; JuJu Smith-Schuster 27; Conner 11; Jesse James 10; James Washington, Vance McDonald, and Justin Hunter 5; Ryan Switzer 3. … Amid locker-room turmoil, it would not be surprising if Big Ben came out force feeding Brown. Brown should have no trouble winning all of his matchups at Tampa Bay, which coughed up receiving lines of 16/180/1 (Michael Thomas), 8/88/1 (Nelson Agholor), and 5/68/1 (Ted Ginn) in the first two weeks. … Both Thomas and Agholor ran over half of their routes in the slot against the Bucs, and Smith-Schuster is lining up inside on 88% of his plays. Leading the NFL in red-zone targets (8), it’s time to begin classifying JuJu as a legit WR1. … After a mistake-filled Week 1, the Steelers benched Hunter for rookie Washington, who played 81% of last week’s offensive snaps. Washington caught just 1-of-5 targets for a 14-yard TD, but he finished second on the team in Week 2 Air Yards (127) behind Brown (192) and is an exciting breakout-game sleeper. … James’ snaps dipped from 82% to 55% with McDonald back from injury. Both tight ends drew five Week 2 targets, but James out-produced (5/138/1) McDonald (3/26/0) by capitalizing on Ben’s play extensions when the Chiefs left James uncovered. McDonald’s best play was a block to spring Smith-Schuster’s screen-pass score. Tampa Bay has been gutted by tight ends, yielding a league-high 20 catches and the NFL’s second-most yards to the position (210). In a timeshare, James and McDonald are dice-roll TE2s.



Score Prediction: Steelers 30, Buccaneers 27