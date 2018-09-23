Week 3 Live Blog

Sunday, September 23, 2018

Week Three is upon us with another full slate of games. This week, we see the return of Eagles QB Carson Wentz and Packers RB Aaron Jones. Also, RBs like LeSean McCoy, Leonard Fournette, Jay Ajayi and Dalvin Cook are out.

(1:08PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Broncos blocked a Ravens punt which led to six-yard rushing score from rookie RB Royce Freeman. Denver leads Baltimore in the early going.

(1:07PM) TOUCHDOWN: WR Paul Richardson has been the deep threat for the Redskins, but has had few opportunities. He got one early as QB Alex Smith found Richardson for a 46-yard score. They lead the Packers early.

(1:06PM) TOUCHDOWN: QB Derek Carr hit WR Jordy Nelson for a 61-yard gain on the opening play and then went back to him for a 12-yard score to give the Raiders an early lead over Miami.

(1:04PM) The week starts just like the past two with Saints QB Drew Brees hitting WR Michael Thomas for a 35-yard pass before RB Alvin Kamara broke off a pair of first-down runs. They're closing in on the red zone.