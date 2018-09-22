Injury Report: Week 3

Saturday, September 22, 2018

As for me, I am here to shed some light on the most important injury situations facing fantasy owners heading into the weekend. The sister resource to this column is the Rotoworld News Page , which will have every single inactive and all the late-breaking news up to kickoff and beyond. I also tweet about football (and wrestling) at @notJDaigle .

As for me, I am here to shed some light on the most important injury situations facing fantasy owners heading into the weekend. The sister resource to this column is the Rotoworld News Page, which will have every single inactive and all the late-breaking news up to kickoff and beyond.

Early Games

Saints @ Falcons

*Ted Ginn (knee) was removed from New Orleans’ injury report Friday and will play against the Falcons. It’s worth noting rookie Tre’Quan Smith actually started in the slot over Austin Carr in Week 2, but Carr ultimately logged more snaps (32-22) and ran more routes (27-11) than the preseason standout. With Cameron Meredith potentially active for the first time this season, it will be interesting to see if Ginn inevitably loses run on the outside to the Saints’ younger core group of receivers.

*Devonta Freeman (knee) will miss his second consecutive game. Including last week against the Panthers, Tevin Coleman has recording rushing lines of 20-43-1 > 19-97-2 > 18-110 > 16-107 in his four starts for Freeman. Coleman out-snapped (40-19) rookie Ito Smith, but the latter quietly handled five red zone carries for Atlanta. If desperate for running back help, Smith is a viable pickup. In the team’s first game without MLB Deion Jones (foot, I.R.) and SS Keanu Neal (ACL, I.R.), Christian McCaffrey hauled in 14-of-15 targets for 102 yards out of Carolina’s backfield. Expect more of the same from Alvin Kamara, who currently has the sixth-highest target share (23%) among all running backs.

Packers @ Redskins

*It’s business as usual for the Packers, who rested Aaron Rodgers (knee, questionable) mid-week but said he’ll participate in walkthroughs Saturday. He mustered 16 fantasy points on one leg against Minnesota’s stingy defense and should continue to be started across all formats. Green Bay could be thin in the secondary, though, if CB Davon House (biceps, questionable) and S Josh Jones (ankle, questionable) join CB Kevin King (groin, out) on the bench.

*WR Paul Richardson (shoulder, knee) could sit after being limited both Thursday and Friday. His absence would leave even more opportunity on the table for Washington’s true No. 1 receiver Chris Thompson. Thompson’s ceiling increases in game scripts that project Washington playing from behind, but he’s still a safe every-week RB3 in PPR leagues given his 28% target share from Alex Smith.

Colts @ Eagles

*T.Y. Hilton (quad) was removed from the Colts’ injury report Friday. He’ll play. The same can’t be said for LT Anthony Castonzo (hamstring), TE Jack Doyle (hip), and RB Marlon Mack (foot, hamstring), all who were ruled out. Doyle has quietly played 136-of-143 (95%) offensive snaps for the Colts and has more than doubled Eric Ebron in total routes run (81-34). Ebron should now step into that very role and stay glued to the field. He’s a tremendous season-long streamer and will arguably garner the highest ownership at his position in DFS. Carries without Mack in Indy’s first game were dispersed between starter Jordan Wilkins (14), Nyheim Hines (5), and Christine Michael (2), the latter who was healthy scratched in favor of Mack just last week. Consider Wilkins a low-floor RB4 who’ll, for better or worse, lead his team in carries. Nyheim Hines notably saw nine targets without Mack and has PPR-FLEX appeal against the Eagles.

*The Eagles get Carson Wentz (knee) back but will be without Jay Ajayi (back) and Darren Sproles (hamstring) Sunday. The team signed rookie Josh Adams, who rushed for 90 yards on 23 carries (3.91 YPA) in the preseason, from their practice squad and still have Wendell Smallwood on the roster, but this is ultimately Corey Clement’s job to lose. Clement (quad, questionable) handled five carries (including the team’s only red zone rushing attempt) and received four targets in the two quarters Ajayi missed Sunday. Clement is Roto Pat’s No. 17 RB in Week 3. It’s still worth noting coach Doug Pederson said he has “to make sure that we have the right combination of plays for [Clement]” even before he showed on Philly’s injury report.

Bills @ Vikings

*LeSean McCoy (rib) dawned a red non-contact jersey and remained limited throughout the week. Although he typically carries a high floor due solely to usage, consider it mandatory to find another option this week. The Bills are currently 16.5-point road dogs and will likely be stuck in negative gameflow against a defensive unit that held Matt Breida, Alfred Morris, and Jamaal Williams to a combined 39-143 and 3.66 YPC through two games.

*Latavius Murray has played merely 25.6% of Minnesota’s offensive snaps so far, a mark that will undoubtedly increase without Dalvin Cook (hamstring) available Sunday. Note that Murray averaged 16.8 carries and 67 yards in the 12 games he played without Cook last season. Clement should be prioritized over him in PPR leagues given Murray’s career lack of involvement in the passing game, but the latter is still a no-brainer RB1 playing at home against a defense that’s allowed the most rushing touchdowns (6) through two weeks of play. Backup RB Mike Boone (groin) is also questionable, potentially keeping Murray on the field throughout regulation no matter the Vikes’ lead/deficit. RB Roc Thomas would still be called up from the practice squad to fill in as a backup if Boone can’t go. Note Minnesota will be without elite pass rusher Everson Griffen (knee), but Bills rookie Josh Allen is currently holding the ball for the longest rate in the league (3.6 seconds), per Evan Silva.

Raiders @ Dolphins

*Outside of DT P.J. Hall (ankle, out), the Raiders are relatively healthy entering Week 3.

*Much like Oakland, only a single defensive player (S Reshad Jones) is questionable for Miami heading into Sunday.

Broncos @ Ravens

*CB Adam Jones (thigh), LB Brandon Marshall (knee), S Dymonte Thomas (abdomen), and T Jared Veldheer (concussion) are questionable for Week 3. All key offensive players should be available.

*Alex Collins (illness) was ailing throughout the week but was a full participant Thursday and promptly removed from Baltimore’s injury report on Friday. He’ll play. Hayden Hurst (foot) is still out. The Ravens’ tight end snaps and routes have been spread between Mark Andrews (34.5%, 38), Nick Boyle (59%, 35), and Maxx Williams (43.9%, 22) through two games. Baltimore could also be without LB C.J. Mosley (knee) manning the inside. Kenny Young replaced Mosley when the latter exited in Week 2 and will likely start in his place.

Bengals @ Panthers

*With Joe Mixon (knee) shelved over the next few weeks, the Bengals will turn to Giovani Bernard and fourth-round rookie Mark Walton in his stead. If it weren’t for Bucs rookie Ronald Jones (22-28, 1.2 YPC), Walton would’ve arguably been named the most underwhelming running back in the preseason. He notably finished with more carries (22) than yards (21) and ranked No. 185 among 199 qualifiers in Pro Football Focus’ Yards After Contact metric. Though some are concerned, Walton is no threat to Bernard. Start the latter with confidence, especially since he averaged 6.6 targets and a 16-69.3-0.7 rushing line on 86% of Cincinnati’s offensive snaps in three starts for Mixon just last year.

*Carolina will again be without G Trai Turner (concussion), which leaves LT Chris Clark (signed last week), LG Greg Van Roten, C Ryan Kalil, RG Amini Silatolu, and RT Taylor Moton blocking for Cam Newton. Expect McCaffrey to continue reaping the rewards of checkdowns in Greg Olsen’s (foot) absence. CMC has accrued the most targets (24) and highest target share (34%) among all running backs through Week 2.

Giants @ Texans

*Giants will be without No. 2 CB Eli Apple (groin) and premier pass-rusher Olivier Vernon (ankle). It’s safe to assume Vernon is out until further notice. Apple’s absence leaves backup CB B.W. Webb likely manning 4.32 40-speedster Will Fuller, with Janoris Jenkins potentially shadowing DeAndre Hopkins throughout the day. In five games with Deshaun Watson, Fuller has posted receiving lines of 4-35-2 > 2-57-2 > 2-62-1 > 5-125-2 > 8-113-1.

*Peripheral players like WR Sammie Coates (hamstring), WR Keke Coutee (hamstring), and TE Jordan Thomas (hip) are all questionable for the Texans. Overall, though, the team will be in full force Sunday.

Titans @ Jaguars

*Even if Blaine Gabbert starts in place of Marcus Mariota (elbow, questionable) again, at least he’ll have LT Taylor Lewan (concussion) protecting his blind side this week. RT Jack Conklin (knee) remains questionable. Though not ideal options, there’s hope for Corey Davis and Jonnu Smith, who quietly played 100% of the Titans’ offensive snaps in Week 2, if Mariota starts.

*CBs Jalen Ramsey (ankle) and D.J. Hayden (toe) were added to the Jaguars’ injury report Friday. There have been no indications that either are in danger of sitting this one out. Leonard Fournette (hamstring) was limited throughout the week and received the questionable tag for the second consecutive game. He reportedly could have played last week if it were a division game. With T.J. Yeldon additionally questionable (ankle), I would expect Fournette to play — and play well. He’s Roto Pat’s No. 15 RB.

49ers @ Chiefs

*Marquise Goodwin (quad) was limited in practice all week and will reportedly be a true “game-time decision” for the Niners’ dream matchup against the Chiefs (lack of) defense. Quadricep and hamstring injuries, even if only bruises, are concerning for over-the-top burners, but Goodwin is still a top-shelf WR3 if he plays. If he’s ruled out, Pierre Garcon is in a prime regression spot. Garcon was involved last week, accruing four targets and team-highs in air yards (48) and air yards share (32%), but finished with only 9.7 fantasy points. He’s a sneaky DFS start and FLEX option.

*Eric Berry (heel) is doubtful, which seems more like a technicality at this point. He has yet to practice this season. Including preseason, the Chiefs’ defense has allowed passing lines of 9-11-92-2 > 5-7-90-1 > 15-18-198-2 > 5-7-57-1 > 34-51-424-3 > 39-60-452-3 to opposing quarterbacks this year.

Afternoon Games

Chargers @ Rams

*Travis Benjamin (foot) and Antonio Gates (illness) are both questionable heading into Sunday. Benjamin actually tested his foot out prior to the Chargers' Week 2 matchup against the Bills but failed to play, allowing second-year pro Mike Williams to log 39-of-56 (70 percent) offensive snaps. Even if Benjamin plays, it’s an awful matchup for any of the Chargers’ outside receivers against Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib. Gates is a non-factor after playing merely 11 snaps at full health last week.

*Yes, you actually have to pickup another kicker if you own Greg Zuerlein (groin, out). I’m sorry.

Cowboys @ Seahawks

*Sean Lee (hamstring, questionable) “should play” despite being limited in practice this week. Cole Beasley (ankle, questionable) is closer to a Sunday decision. Deonte Thompson and Tavon Austin would enter the fray as Dallas’ WR1 if Beasley, who quietly leads the Cowboys in targets (11), is declared inactive. You’re not starting any of them.

*Seattle’s defense gets a slight upgrade Sunday as LB Bobby Wagner (groin) was removed from the team’s injury report on Friday. K.J Wright (knee), however, will miss his third consecutive game. In his first regular season action without Doug Baldwin (knee, out), Tyler Lockett lead the Seahawks in targets (8) air yards (134), and air yards share (38%). This matchup against Dallas makes for terrible game flow and pace, but Lockett’s floor as a WR3 is safe.

Bears @ Cardinals

*The Bears travel to University of Phoenix stadium relatively healthy (compared to their opponents).

*Larry Fitzgerald (hamstring) was limited in practice both Thursday and Friday. He’s expected to play but may not be 100 percent after sitting out the second half of last week. Even if he plays, Fitzgerald has unfortunately been relegated to a low-end WR2 as long as Sam Bradford (QB32 in Weeks 1 and 2) remains under center. Jermaine Gresham’s (Achilles’) pending availability is concerning for Ricky Seals-Jones’ full-time role. RSJ has played the fifth-highest snap rate (94.9%) among all tight ends thus far, but that could change once Gresham enters the picture.

Sunday Night

Patriots @ Lions

*CB Eric Rowe (groin, questionable) has allowed 4-22-1 and 3-68-1 in coverage during the Patriots’ first two games. His presence actually benefits the Lions’ wideouts in what should be an explosion of points. This game total (54) has increased a full touchdown since egregiously opening at 46. Josh Gordon (hamstring) is also questionable to make his Pats debut, though he’ll reportedly play limited snaps if active. His ceiling keeps him as an infinite FLEX option, even if on the field seldomly. Sony Michel (knee) and Rob Gronkowski (ankle) were never in doubt.

*Darius Slay’s (concussion, questionable) pending availability isn’t helping this total get any lower. Slay dawned a red non-contact jersey throughout the week and is truly a question mark for Sunday night. Marvin Jones (ankle) came from nowhere on Detroit’s injury report Friday, but there are no indications he’ll sit this one out. If he’s ruled out prior to kickoff, T.J. Jones would be in line for more work behind Golden Tate and Kenny ‘Babytron’ Golladay.

Monday Night

Steelers @ Buccaneers

*The Steelers’ defense should immediately improve with Joe Haden (hamstring) on the field Monday. Dating back to last season, Pittsburgh has held opposing quarterbacks to an average 203.7 yards, one touchdown, and lowly 6.5 yards per attempt in the 12 games Haden’s played. In the six games he’s missed, Steelers allowed an average 279.6-2.5 and 8.6 YPA.

*Second-year standout Chris Godwin (toe) will likely be slapped with the questionable tag when Tampa Bay releases its injury report. Respected Bucs beat writer Greg Auman noted Godwin “looked fine” in the media portion of practice. More concerning is the potential absences of starting tackles Demar Dotson (knee) and Donovan Smith (knee). Both injuries are worth monitoring leading up to kick-off.