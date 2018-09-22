John Daigle

Last Minute Decisions

Injury Report: Week 3

Saturday, September 22, 2018


Week 3 of the fantasy football season is finally here, and the Rotoworld crew has everything you need leave the weekend with a win. Patrick Daugherty answers your lineup questions with his Week 3 Rankings, Nick Mensio tells you who to start and who to fade in Start ‘Em or Sit ‘Em, and Evan Silva breaks down every matchup in his award-winning Matchups Column.

 

As for me, I am here to shed some light on the most important injury situations facing fantasy owners heading into the weekend. The sister resource to this column is the Rotoworld News Page, which will have every single inactive and all the late-breaking news up to kickoff and beyond. I also tweet about football (and wrestling) at @notJDaigle.

 

Early Games

 

Saints @ Falcons

 

*Ted Ginn (knee) was removed from New Orleans’ injury report Friday and will play against the Falcons. It’s worth noting rookie Tre’Quan Smith actually started in the slot over Austin Carr in Week 2, but Carr ultimately logged more snaps (32-22) and ran more routes (27-11) than the preseason standout. With Cameron Meredith potentially active for the first time this season, it will be interesting to see if Ginn inevitably loses run on the outside to the Saints’ younger core group of receivers.

 

*Devonta Freeman (knee) will miss his second consecutive game. Including last week against the Panthers, Tevin Coleman has recording rushing lines of 20-43-1 > 19-97-2 > 18-110 > 16-107 in his four starts for Freeman. Coleman out-snapped (40-19) rookie Ito Smith, but the latter quietly handled five red zone carries for Atlanta. If desperate for running back help, Smith is a viable pickup. In the team’s first game without MLB Deion Jones (foot, I.R.) and SS Keanu Neal (ACL, I.R.), Christian McCaffrey hauled in 14-of-15 targets for 102 yards out of Carolina’s backfield. Expect more of the same from Alvin Kamara, who currently has the sixth-highest target share (23%) among all running backs.

 

Packers @ Redskins

 

*It’s business as usual for the Packers, who rested Aaron Rodgers (knee, questionable) mid-week but said he’ll participate in walkthroughs Saturday. He mustered 16 fantasy points on one leg against Minnesota’s stingy defense and should continue to be started across all formats. Green Bay could be thin in the secondary, though, if CB Davon House (biceps, questionable) and S Josh Jones (ankle, questionable) join CB Kevin King (groin, out) on the bench.

 

*WR Paul Richardson (shoulder, knee) could sit after being limited both Thursday and Friday. His absence would leave even more opportunity on the table for Washington’s true No. 1 receiver Chris Thompson. Thompson’s ceiling increases in game scripts that project Washington playing from behind, but he’s still a safe every-week RB3 in PPR leagues given his 28% target share from Alex Smith.

 

Colts @ Eagles

 

*T.Y. Hilton (quad) was removed from the Colts’ injury report Friday. He’ll play. The same can’t be said for LT Anthony Castonzo (hamstring), TE Jack Doyle (hip), and RB Marlon Mack (foot, hamstring), all who were ruled out. Doyle has quietly played 136-of-143 (95%) offensive snaps for the Colts and has more than doubled Eric Ebron in total routes run (81-34). Ebron should now step into that very role and stay glued to the field. He’s a tremendous season-long streamer and will arguably garner the highest ownership at his position in DFS. Carries without Mack in Indy’s first game were dispersed between starter Jordan Wilkins (14), Nyheim Hines (5), and Christine Michael (2), the latter who was healthy scratched in favor of Mack just last week. Consider Wilkins a low-floor RB4 who’ll, for better or worse, lead his team in carries. Nyheim Hines notably saw nine targets without Mack and has PPR-FLEX appeal against the Eagles.

 

*The Eagles get Carson Wentz (knee) back but will be without Jay Ajayi (back) and Darren Sproles (hamstring) Sunday. The team signed rookie Josh Adams, who rushed for 90 yards on 23 carries (3.91 YPA) in the preseason, from their practice squad and still have Wendell Smallwood on the roster, but this is ultimately Corey Clement’s job to lose. Clement (quad, questionable) handled five carries (including the team’s only red zone rushing attempt) and received four targets in the two quarters Ajayi missed Sunday. Clement is Roto Pat’s No. 17 RB in Week 3. It’s still worth noting coach Doug Pederson said he has “to make sure that we have the right combination of plays for [Clement]” even before he showed on Philly’s injury report.

 

Bills @ Vikings

 

*LeSean McCoy (rib) dawned a red non-contact jersey and remained limited throughout the week. Although he typically carries a high floor due solely to usage, consider it mandatory to find another option this week. The Bills are currently 16.5-point road dogs and will likely be stuck in negative gameflow against a defensive unit that held Matt Breida, Alfred Morris, and Jamaal Williams to a combined 39-143 and 3.66 YPC through two games.

 

*Latavius Murray has played merely 25.6% of Minnesota’s offensive snaps so far, a mark that will undoubtedly increase without Dalvin Cook (hamstring) available Sunday. Note that Murray averaged 16.8 carries and 67 yards in the 12 games he played without Cook last season. Clement should be prioritized over him in PPR leagues given Murray’s career lack of involvement in the passing game, but the latter is still a no-brainer RB1 playing at home against a defense that’s allowed the most rushing touchdowns (6) through two weeks of play. Backup RB Mike Boone (groin) is also questionable, potentially keeping Murray on the field throughout regulation no matter the Vikes’ lead/deficit. RB Roc Thomas would still be called up from the practice squad to fill in as a backup if Boone can’t go. Note Minnesota will be without elite pass rusher Everson Griffen (knee), but Bills rookie Josh Allen is currently holding the ball for the longest rate in the league (3.6 seconds), per Evan Silva.

 

Raiders @ Dolphins

 

*Outside of DT P.J. Hall (ankle, out), the Raiders are relatively healthy entering Week 3.

 

*Much like Oakland, only a single defensive player (S Reshad Jones) is questionable for Miami heading into Sunday.

 

Broncos @ Ravens

 

*CB Adam Jones (thigh), LB Brandon Marshall (knee), S Dymonte Thomas (abdomen), and T Jared Veldheer (concussion) are questionable for Week 3. All key offensive players should be available.

 

*Alex Collins (illness) was ailing throughout the week but was a full participant Thursday and promptly removed from Baltimore’s injury report on Friday. He’ll play. Hayden Hurst (foot) is still out. The Ravens’ tight end snaps and routes have been spread between Mark Andrews (34.5%, 38), Nick Boyle (59%, 35), and Maxx Williams (43.9%, 22) through two games. Baltimore could also be without LB C.J. Mosley (knee) manning the inside. Kenny Young replaced Mosley when the latter exited in Week 2 and will likely start in his place.

 


You can follow John Daigle on Twitter @notJDaigle.
