Weather: Week 3 Forecasts

Saturday, September 22, 2018

The season is flying by with two weeks already in the books and the third on our doorstep. There hasn’t been any noteworthy weather in games so far beyond two game delays in Week 1 which were both triggered by lightning. One of the biggest worries when checking the weather each week has to do with wind. This week there won’t be a single game with constant winds over 8MPH. This is well inside the 15MPH threshold where we start to notice a dip in passing success and impacts on player’s fantasy points. Speaking of fantasy, when setting your lineups this week be sure to check out Evan Silva’s Matchup Column, Rich Hribar’s Worksheet and Pat Daugherty’s Rankings. Onto the weather...

Wet Weather Expected





There are five games expected to receive a light amount of rain that could impact the game if it becomes worse. These are all potential games to monitor. It could very well be nothing, but noteworthy nonetheless.

Denver at Baltimore (1:00 PM ET): The Broncos travel east for a one o’clock game, a trend that has put teams at a disadvantage in the past. They will be greeted by light rain and 61 degree temperatures. The rain shouldn’t be an issue but may make the field a little slippery. As of now, all fantasy options should be started as normal until further notice.

Green Bay at Washington (1:00 PM ET): The Redskins host a hobbled Aaron Rodgers and the Packers this week. 60 degree temperatures with 5 MPH winds and light rains throughout the game are expected. There isn’t supposed to be a ton of rain, but it looks like a steady drizzle throughout the duration of it. Fire up all fantasy options as you normally would.

Indianapolis at Philadelphia (1:00 PM ET): Carson Wentz makes his long-awaited return to host Andrew Luck in 63 degree temperatures with overcast skies. There is a chance for light rain in the morning prior to kick-off, but nothing that should make an impact on the game.





Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay (8:15 PM ET, Monday): This Monday Night showdown will be played in humid, 83 degree temperatures with cloudy skies and a steady 7 MPH breeze. There may be a drizzle of rain periodically throughout the game, but nothing game-altering.

Storm Warning





Oakland at Miami (1:00 PM ET): Similar to the longest game in NFL history between the Titans and Dolphins in Week 1, the forecast calls for some thunderstorms. It’s largely unpredictable if it will actually cause any delay in the game and either way there is really no reason to bench anyone on your fantasy team.

Tennessee at Jacksonville (1:00 PM ET): Marcus Mariota is questionable for Sunday and his status will be decided upon on Saturday. Despite beating Houston last week, the Titans will need Mariota to play if they want to move the ball against this Jaguars defense. There’s a chance of thunderstorms being in the area so there is potential for the game to be delayed. Otherwise, steamy 85 degree Jacksonville heat and clear skies will greet the visiting Titans. All fantasy options can be started as usual.





Worry-Free Weather





As is customary early in the NFL season, plenty of games this week will be played in great weather and have no cause for worry.

Cincinnati at Carolina (1:00 PM ET): Andy Dalton and the red-hot Bengals travel to Carolina to take on the Panthers. 77 degree temperatures and overcast skies are expected in this underrated matchup between two teams looking to make a statement early in the season.

San Francisco at Kansas City (1:00 PM ET): This game has the highest Vegas Over/Under of the season so far at 55. After Patrick Mahomes lit up both the Chargers and Steelers in Weeks 1 and 2 he will host the 49ers in attempts to do the same. Weather won’t be a factor in what’s expected to be a shootout with 70 degree temperatures, clear skies, and a slight 5 MPH breeze in the forecast.

LA Chargers at LA Rams (4:05 PM ET): BATTLE LA. Wait, pretty sure that was a name of a terrible movie. Regardless, this game is bound to be exciting and will feature beautiful southern California weather. 80 degree temperatures and clear skies with 6 MPH winds are expected. Start all fantasy options as normal.

Dallas at Seattle (4:25 PM ET): The past few years this would have been a marquee matchup, but this season neither team has played all that well. Both feature deteriorating rosters but hold onto big-name players such as Russell Wilson, Dak Prescott, and Ezekiel Elliott. “America’s team” will enjoy 60 degree weather with mostly cloudy skies and 4MPH winds. Start your studs from this one.

Home Teams are Dome Teams





Five games will be played either indoors or in a stadium with a retractable roof (Houston’s NRG Stadium). The roof will likely be closed for the matchup between the Giants and Texans due to an expected light rain throughout the game. Either way, weather won’t be an issue in these games.

New Orleans at Atlanta (1:00 PM ET)





Buffalo at Minnesota (1:00 PM ET)





Chicago at Arizona (4:25 PM ET)





New England at Detroit (8:25 PM ET)





New York Giants at Houston (1:00 PM ET)