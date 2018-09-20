Evan Silva

Silva's Week 3 Matchups

Thursday, September 20, 2018


1:00 PM ET Games

New Orleans @ Atlanta
Team Totals: Falcons 28, Saints 25

Matt Ryan shook off a forgettable opener to flame Carolina for last week’s QB5 finish on 9.7 yards per attempt with zero sacks taken and four all-purpose touchdowns. The zip on Ryan’s passes returned after he spent Week 1 throwing balloon-ball floaters on a humid Philly night, and OC Steve Sarkisian sparked his team’s red-zone execution by getting non-Julio Jones pass catchers involved and going up-tempo in scoring position, forcing the Panthers’ defense to more quickly react. Week 3 opponent New Orleans has shown no ability to generate pass rush, ranking dead last in QB hits (6) and 28th in sacks (3). Ryan Fitzpatrick and Tyrod Taylor went a combined 43-of-58 (74%) passing for 663 yards (11.4 YPA) and a 5:1 TD-to-INT ratio versus Dennis Allen’s unit in Weeks 1-2. Ryan’s yardage/touchdown/interception totals against the Saints since Allen took over are 288/1/1 > 221/1/3 > 331/4/0 > 240/2/0 > 334/2/1 > 295/2/0. This game’s shootout potential locks in Ryan as a quality QB1. … Tevin Coleman will continue to operate as Atlanta’s feature back after parlaying 20 Week 2 touches into 125 yards on a 64% playing-time clip. Rookie Ito Smith swiped 10 touches on 30% of the downs and deserves to stay involved after averaging 5.4 yards per touch. The Saints’ run defense is off to a hot start, holding Browns and Bucs running backs to 43/136/1 (3.16 YPC) rushing in Weeks 1-2. Nevertheless, Coleman’s 18-22 touch projection, passing-game usage, and homerun speed solidify him as a borderline RB1 until Devonta Freeman (knee) returns.

Ryan’s Weeks 1-2 target distribution: Julio Jones 28; Austin Hooper 9; Mohamed Sanu 8; Calvin Ridley 7; Coleman 6. … The Falcons’ Week 2 passing success without forcing Julio the ball has a chance to benefit Jones as we move forward, making defenses account for alternative weapons. PFF has charged Saints top CB Marshon Lattimore with eight completions allowed on ten targets for 159 yards and a score, the NFL’s fifth--most yards permitted among cornerbacks. Julio’s receiving lines against the Saints since Allen took over as defensive coordinator are 7/149/0 > 5/98/0 > 7/96/1 > 1/16/0 > 9/149/0 > 6/93/0. … Ridley’s Week 2 emergence (4/64/1) was promising for Atlanta’s offense, but the rookie ran only 21 pass routes and has drawn a measly 53 Air Yards two weeks in. Ridley’s opportunity isn’t yet enticing, although this game’s shootout potential at the Georgia Dome raises his WR4/flex appeal. … Sanu’s four stat lines against the Saints since signing with the Falcons are 4/31/0 > 6/83/1 > 4/32/1 > 3/31/0. As Sanu never offers yardage upside, he is a touchdown-or-bust WR4 each week. … At long last, Hooper busted his streak of 18 consecutive games of 50 yards or fewer in last week’s win over Carolina, also hitting pay dirt from eight yards out. Through two weeks, Hooper has efficiently converted 8-of-9 targets into 83 yards and a score. Hooper is still best viewed as a touchdown-or-bust streamer against a Saints defense that held Bucs tight ends to 2/54/0 in Week 1 and Browns tight ends to 6/35/0 in Week 2.

Drew Brees is a confident QB1 play after recording QB2 (vs. TB) and QB15 (vs. CLE) finishes to begin the year with yardage/touchdown/interception results of 239/1/1 > 271/2/1 > 350/2/1 > 376/3/1 > 323/1/0 > 312/1/0 in six meetings with Atlanta since Dan Quinn became coach. Badly missing MLB Deion Jones (foot, I.R.) and SS Keanu Neal (ACL), the Falcons surrendered Cam Newton’s single-game career high for completions (32) in Week 2, good for 335 yards and three scores. Cam converted 71.1% of his throws, light years above his career 58.6% rate. Brees, of course, is the NFL’s all-time leader in completion rate and shouldn’t have trouble picking apart the Falcons’ injured defense. Lacking ground-and-pounder Mark Ingram and featuring receiving-oriented back Alvin Kamara has had an underreported impact on New Orleans’ offense. Brees’ pass attempts are back up to 40.0 per game after bottoming out at 33.5 last year. … Christian McCaffrey ethered Jones-less Atlanta for 14 catches on 15 Week 2 targets, usage Kamara is capable of replicating. Two games in, only James Conner (77) and McCaffrey (67) have run more routes than Kamara’s 65. Kamara’s 19 touches in last week’s win over Cleveland tied a career high. Fantasy leaguers were probably disappointed with his bottom line, but Kamara lost an early-game TD on a ticky-tack holding penalty. Kamara is a fade-recency-bias play as a shoo-in top-five RB1 for Week 3.

Brees’ Weeks 1-2 target distribution: Michael Thomas 30; Kamara 18; Ted Ginn 13; Ben Watson 9; Austin Carr 3; Tre’Quan Smith and Josh Hill 2. … I’m old enough to remember the narrative that Brees never targets an individual pass catcher at a dominant rate. Thomas took a 2017 sledgehammer to that theory and has built on it this year with a 37.5% target share, second highest in the NFL. Thomas has mostly shredded Atlanta since entering the league with stat lines of 4/66/0 > 10/117/1 > 10/156/1 > 7/71/1 in four career meetings. … Ginn’s two 2017 results against the Falcons were an uneven 2/10/0 and 4/76/1, also representative of his weekly expectations. It helps that Ginn’s 214 Air Yards rank just behind Thomas’ 235 for second on the team. Still, the story on Ginn is clear week to week. Ginn is not going to get bankable high volume, yet big-play potential always keeps him in the WR3/flex discussion. … Watson was one of my favorite Week 2 streamer tight ends, only for Brees to overthrow him on a wide-open touchdown in the first half against Cleveland. The Falcons stymied Eagles TEs for 52 scoreless yards on 13 targets on Opening Day, then gave up ten yards on three targets to Panthers TEs last week.

Score Prediction: Saints 30, Falcons 27

San Francisco @ Kansas City
Team Totals: Chiefs 31.5, 49ers 24.5

Patrick Mahomes figures to be Week 3’s highest-owned DFS quarterback after torching the Chargers and Steelers on the road for ten TDs and an otherworldly 10.6 yards per attempt. Even in his six-score Week 2, Mahomes left plays on the field, including a 40-yard bomb to wide-open Sammy Watkins and would-be 27-yard score to Travis Kelce on a wheel route. San Francisco’s defense is the weakest Mahomes has faced yet after DC Robert Saleh’s unit conceded Week 1’s QB12 result to Kirk Cousins and Week 2’s QB9 finish to Matthew Stafford with a combined 5:0 TD-to-INT ratio and just ten QB hits, 11th fewest in the league. PFF has charged 49ers cornerbacks with 338 yards and three TDs allowed on 37 targets (9.14 YPA). RCB Ahkello Witherspoon gave up all three scores and was benched last week versus Detroit. Mahomes’ most-promising Week 2 development was his incorporation of all the Chiefs’ weapons after previously force feeding Tyreek Hill. It’s scary to think this passing game has left meat on the bone. … Kareem Hunt kept a stranglehold on feature-back duties at Pittsburgh, logging 19 touches on 69% of the snaps with Spencer Ware (1, 10%) in the distant rearview. Hunt’s Week 3 draw isn’t a cinch against a 49ers defense getting back difference-maker MLB Reuben Foster (suspension), but Hunt’s secure role and home-favorite distinction lock him in as a fringe RB1. It is notable that Hunt has just two targets through two games; Mahomes’ ultra-aggressiveness is hurting Hunt’s checkdown usage. On the off chance that changes, Week 3 opponent San Francisco has been vulnerable to backs in the passing game, permitting the NFL’s second-most catches (21) and ninth-most receiving yards (122) to the position.

Mahomes’ Weeks 1-2 target distribution: Travis Kelce 16; Sammy Watkins 15; Tyreek Hill 14; Chris Conley 3; Hunt and D’Anthony Thomas 2; Ware 1. … Although neither Week 1 opponent Minnesota nor Week 2 foe Detroit threw to tight ends frequently, the 49ers did surrender five catches for 54 yards and two TDs on six targets to the position. Especially after 49ers designated TE stopper SS Jaquiski Tartt exited last week’s win with a shoulder injury, Kelce’s Week 3 matchup looks unimposing following his Week 2 breakout game (7/109/2). Kelce’s 211 Air Yards lead all NFL tight ends; runner-up Jimmy Graham is far behind at 160. … Slot men Adam Thielen (6/102/0) and Golden Tate (7/109/0) were their team’s leading receivers in Weeks 1-2 dates with the Niners. Hill leads Kansas City in slot targets (14) with Watkins (12) close behind. Hill’s twitchy route running poses a mismatch for oversized 49ers RCB Witherspoon (6’3/198) and LCB Richard Sherman (6’3/195). Watkins is much less trustworthy, but last week’s 131 yards from scrimmage increase confidence Watkins will become a consistent part of the Chiefs’ offense. Hill is always an elite every-week WR1. Watkins is a volatile WR3/flex option.

Jimmy Garoppolo was more problem than solution in San Francisco’s narrow Week 3 win over Detroit, gripping the ball fearfully in the pocket and absorbing six sacks and eight QB hits against a previously-lifeless Lions pass rush. The Niners rode sophomore SPARQ phenom Matt Breida – presently the NFL’s rushing leader – to amass 28 team rushing attempts with only 26 passes. As San Francisco now faces a seemingly unstoppable Chiefs offense at Arrowhead, Kyle Shanahan will almost certainly have to dial up more Week 3 passing volume. The Chiefs yielded Week 1’s QB3 finish to Philip Rivers, then Week 2’s QB2 result to Ben Roethlisberger. Kansas City’s 860 passing yards allowed are by-far most in the NFL; runner-up Tampa Bay is over 100 yards behind (753). The Chiefs’ defense is historically stouter at home, but its pass-defense ineptness remains worth attacking. Garoppolo is a high-ceiling, if high-variance QB1 play. … Alfred Morris out-touched (16) and out-snapped (47%) Breida (14, 41%) against the Lions, but Breida outgained Morris 159 to Alf’s 80 in an exceptionally explosive Week 2. Breida put the 49ers’ offense on his back with numerous second-half chunk-yardage gains, including a 66-yard scoring sprint. Kansas City has surrendered a combined 29/122/1 (4.21 YPC) rushing line to enemy running backs, plus 21/261/1 (12.4 YPR) receiving. Although the even RBBC figures to remain intact, Breida has obviously shown a higher ceiling. He’s a viable flex play in this plus draw. Morris is a touchdown-dependent flex.

Garoppolo’s Weeks 1-2 target distribution: George Kittle 13; Pierre Garcon 10; Trent Taylor 8; Dante Pettis 7; Breida and Kyle Juszczyk 6; Morris, Kendrick Bourne, and Garrett Celek 2; Marquise Goodwin 1. … Kansas City has yielded the NFL’s second-most touchdowns to wide receivers (4), specifically getting torched by JuJu Smith-Schuster (13/121/1) and Keenan Allen (8/108/1). Goodwin will be a high-upside, if low-floor WR3/flex play if he returns from his bruised quad. Week 2 fill-in Pettis dusted Lions CB Teez Tabor for a 35-yard gain early in the first quarter, but struggled with a knee injury thereafter and didn’t dent the box score again. … Garcon has drawn 6 and 4 targets and leads the 49ers in Air Yards with 166. Garcon remains a low-ceiling WR3/flex option with low scoring probability. … Badly missing SS Eric Berry (heel) – who again appears unlikely to play this week -- Kansas City got drilled by Steelers tight ends (8/164/1) in Week 2 and poses a plus draw for Niners target leader Kittle, who disappointed last week because San Francisco’s team passing volume was reduced and Celek vultured a red-zone TD. Still top five among NFL tight ends in Air Yards (144) and second in red-zone targets (3) behind Travis Kelce (4), Kittle is a locked-in TE1 starter in a game where Garoppolo’s pass attempts will inevitably spike.

Score Prediction: Chiefs 30, 49ers 24

Oakland @ Miami
Team Totals: Dolphins 23.5, Raiders 20.5

The Dolphins are off to a 2-0 start with Ryan Tannehill in a game-manager role, where he ranks 28th in pass attempts (51) on an offense that sits fourth in rushes (60). Adam Gase has used Tannehill in this manner dating back to 2016, leading to an impressive 9-1 record over Tannehill’s last ten starts. Week 3 opponent Oakland ranks 30th in quarterback hits (7) and second to last in sacks (2). Favored at home facing a pass rush-deficient defense, Tannehill projects for another high-efficiency, low-volume effort as a respectable two-quarterback-league start. … Kenyan Drake remained the lead member of Miami’s one-two punch in last week’s win over the Jets, out-touching Frank Gore 15 to 10 on 60% of the snaps to Gore’s 40%. I found it interesting Gore played ahead of Drake in fourth-quarter crunch time with Miami up by only one score. Gore clearly isn’t going away, but Drake’s upside RB2 value and scoring-position roles are safe with four red-zone carries to Gore’s two and two carries inside the ten to Gore’s one. This has a chance to be Drake’s breakout game against an injury- and trade-ruined Raiders defensive front that was gashed by Rams and Broncos running backs for 46/265/1 (5.76 YPC) rushing in Weeks 1-2.

Tannehill’s Weeks 1-2 target distribution: Jakeem Grant 11; Danny Amendola 10; Albert Wilson 9; Drake and Kenny Stills 8; AJ Derby and Mike Gesicki 2; Gore 1. … Miami’s low passing volume and widespread target allotment remain the biggest obstacles for Dolphins pass-catcher reliability. And DeVante Parker (finger) will further muddy box-score outlooks whenever he returns. Slot receivers have given Oakland the most trouble; Cooper Kupp (5/59/1) and Emmanuel Sanders (4/96/0) paid off against the Raiders in Weeks 1-2. Amendola leads Miami in slot routes (38), and Stills is second (21). Amendola remains a low-upside, PPR-specific WR4/flex. Stills is a WR3/flex option with big-play dependency. Stills’ chances of hitting a big play do rise whenever Miami faces weak pass-rushing teams, giving Tannehill more time in the pocket. … Rookie TE Gesicki’s playing time rose from 34% to 55% last week, but he was not targeted. Derby (57%) continued to play ahead of Gesicki and caught a 19-yard laser throw from Tannehill for a score. Neither player is worth rostering beyond Dynasty or especially deep tight end-premium leagues.

After game script limited his Week 1 usage, Marshawn Lynch capitalized on the Raiders leading for most of last week’s loss in Denver with 20 touches on 65% of the snaps. Doug Martin (8, 25%) remained his ineffective self, while previous-week comeback-mode star Jalen Richard (2, 12%) was barely seen, and wasn’t even targeted. Lynch has a stronghold on scoring-position work with all seven of the Raiders’ touches inside the ten-yard line. Miami’s run defense has been lights out early on – holding Titans and Jets backs to 43/142/1 (3.30 YPC) combined rushing – but game script is most important for Lynch. He shouldn’t struggle to pay RB2 dividends if Oakland stays close. … Although Derek Carr flashed slightly more Week 2 aggressiveness and completed passes at an absurd 91% rate, he visits Miami with lame QB27 (Rams) and QB21 (Broncos) weekly fantasy results to face a Dolphins defense that has yet to spring leaks after checking Marcus Mariota/Blaine Gabbert (QB29) and Sam Darnold (QB23). The good news is Miami has struggled to generate pass rush with the NFL’s second-fewest QB hits (6) and sixth-fewest sacks (3). Carr’s frenetic tendencies shouldn’t be as apparent in this matchup. He’s an okay QB2.

Carr’s Weeks 1-2 target distribution: Jared Cook 16; Amari Cooper 13; Richard 11; Jordy Nelson 8; Seth Roberts 5; Lynch, Martavis Bryant, and Derek Carrier 4; Martin 3. … After dabbling in the slot in Week 1, Cooper resumed operating as Oakland’s primary perimeter wideout in last week’s loss to Denver, giving Bradley Roby, Adam Jones, and Tramaine Brock fits en route to a 10/116/0 receiving line. Keyed by CB Xavien Howard’s lockdown coverage, the Dolphins have slowed outside receivers Corey Davis (6/62/0), Robby Anderson (3/27/0), and Tajae Sharpe (1/17/0). Until Cooper demonstrates sustained box-score usefulness, he deserves to continue to be viewed as a high-variance WR3/flex play. … Cook leads the Raiders in targets and Air Yards (126) through two games and now draws a Dolphins defense that has given up the NFL’s eighth-most yards to tight ends (155) after struggling to stop the position all last year. Cook is a low-end TE1 play with matchup-driven upside. … Yet to carve out a high-volume passing-game role on his new team, Nelson remains a touchdown-or-bust WR4/flex option. Jordy has one red-zone target through two weeks. … Bryant played only 40% of Oakland’s Week 2 snaps after rejoining the team, running 14 pass routes. Martavis will likely need a Cooper or Nelson injury for fantasy relevance.

Score Prediction: Dolphins 27, Raiders 20


