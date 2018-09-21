Patrick Daugherty

Week 3 Rankings

Friday, September 21, 2018


Updated 9/21 at 5:30 PM ET. Removed Dalvin Cook, moved Latavius Murray up. Removed Marlon Mack, moved Jordan Wilkins up. Added LeSean Mccoy. Ticked Corey Clement up. Added Marquise Goodwin. Moved Will Fuller up. Removed Jack Doyle, moved Eric Ebron up.  


For the third time since the beginning of last season, Tevin Coleman started in an injured Devonta Freeman’s place. For the third time, he produced as a top-15 fantasy running back. Coleman has now been the RB11, RB15 and RB4 with Freeman on the shelf. He’s averaged exactly 20 touches, with specific counts of 19, 21 and 20. Coleman is used in the exact right fashion for fantasy owners when Freeman sits.


Week 3 should be another RB1/2 day. The Falcons host the Saints as three-point favorites in a game with a 53.5 over/under. Even with Ito Smith mixing in to change the pace, Coleman will be all but guaranteed to get his 20 looks. Coleman always offers big-play ability. Combine that with volume and you have a player you need to be starting in every format.  




Week 3 Quarterbacks

Rank Player Name Opponent Notes
1 Patrick Mahomes vs. SF -
2 Tom Brady at DET -
3 Cam Newton vs. CIN -
4 Ben Roethlisberger at TB -
5 Kirk Cousins vs. BUF -
6 Aaron Rodgers at WAS Questionable (knee)
7 Drew Brees at ATL -
8 Deshaun Watson vs. NYG -
9 Ryan Fitzpatrick vs. PIT -
10 Matthew Stafford vs. NE -
11 Jimmy Garoppolo at KC -
12 Matt Ryan vs. NO -
13 Russell Wilson vs. DAL -
14 Carson Wentz vs. IND -
15 Blake Bortles vs. TEN -
16 Jared Goff vs. LAC -
17 Philip Rivers at LAR -
18 Andrew Luck at PHI -
19 Andy Dalton at CAR -
20 Alex Smith vs. GB -
21 Ryan Tannehill vs. OAK -
22 Tyrod Taylor vs. NYJ Sidelined (concussion)
23 Joe Flacco vs. DEN -
24 Derek Carr at MIA -
25 Mitchell Trubisky at ARZ -
26 Case Keenum at BAL Questionable (knee)
27 Dak Prescott at SEA -
28 Sam Darnold at CLE -
29 Eli Manning at HOU -
30 Marcus Mariota at JAC Questionable (elbow)
31 Josh Allen at MIN -
32 Sam Bradford vs. CHI -
33 Blaine Gabbert at JAC -
34 Josh Rosen vs. CHI -


QB Notes: Patrick Mahomes’ 10 touchdowns are the most ever through the first two weeks of the season. Week 3 opponent San Francisco is allowing the eighth most quarterback fantasy points after facing Kirk Cousins and Matthew Stafford. Mahomes found each of Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and Sammy Watkins for 90 yards in Week 2. … Tom Brady is merely the QB15 after matchups with the Texans and Jaguars. Allowing a whopping 8.6 yards per attempt, Detroit’s defense is more forgiving. A wild card is coach Matt Patricia’s familiarity with his ex-quarterback. Patricia just doesn’t have that impressive of personnel right now. … Cam Newton is averaging 6.99 yards per attempt through two starts and is still the QB8. He’s already piled up 18 rushing attempts. … Ben Roethlisberger has an eye-popping 101 attempts through two starts. 50 more will not be farfetched in a Monday night date with the Bucs that currently has a 54 over/under. … Aaron Rodgers’ (knee) mobility was predictably limited in Week 2, but his arm strength was not. Rodgers is equally comfortable ripping you from the pocket or on the move. He will be the first real test the Redskins’ pass defense has faced after meetings with stone man Sam Bradford and newly-noodle armed Andrew Luck.




After last year’s big-play frustrations with Josh Doctson and Terrelle Pryor, Kirk Cousins is already wowing — check out this Week 2 dime — with Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs. His only concern against the Bills is an early shower in a blowout. … How is Drew Brees’ positive touchdown regression going? He’s already 21.7 percent of the way to his 2017 total. Even at home, the Falcons’ injury-hollowed defense is going to have its hands full. … Deshaun Watson shook off his dismal Week 1 for a QB10 finish against the Titans. The Giants contained Blake Bortles and Dak Prescott through the air but have allowed the second most quarterback rushing yards (87). It’s not a concerning home spot for Watson. … What to do with Ryan Fitzpatrick? QB9 feels like point chasing, but there is only so low you can go with a player who has 82.5 fantasy points through two games. With Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson, Chris Godwin and O.J. Howard at this disposal in a game with a 54 over/under, Fitzpatrick’s outlook is rosy.

 

Matthew Stafford has entered 2018 like a bear waking from hibernation. Coming off one of the quietest 347-yard, three-touchdown performances you will ever see, Stafford has an attackable home matchup in a Pats defense that just got ripped by Blake Bortles. … Jimmy Garoppolo is in prime position to shake off his slow start. No team has allowed more fantasy points to enemy quarterbacks than the Chiefs. … The Saints have allowed 74.1 percent of the 58 passes they’ve faced to be completed. They are hemorrhaging 11.4 yards per attempt. Only Matt Ryan could screw this up at home. … Alarm bells are ringing for Russell Wilson. After being pressured on a league-worst 41.4 percent of his snaps last season, that number has "improved" to just 38.8. Without Doug Baldwin or a running game to lean on, Wilson’s peaks will have too many valleys. … Even in a soft matchup with the Colts, I’m waiting a week on Carson Wentz. His legs were a huge part of his 2017 success, and it stands to reason he won’t be quite ready to feature them. He’s been cleared for contact all of four days. Throw in a missing Alshon Jeffery and hobbled Jay Ajayi and you have a quarterback who seems likely to get off to a slow start.


Blake Bortles is coming off arguably the best start of his career against a Titans defense gifting 9.0 yards per attempt. … The Rams are allowing a microscopic 7.9 weekly quarterback fantasy points, but that’s after facing Derek Carr and Sam Bradford. Just like I will never log off, Philip Rivers will never stop throwing. The QB2 volume should be there at the Coliseum. … Andrew Luck has just 498 yards on 84 attempts (5.93 YPA). The Colts are trying to hide their quarterback as he searches for his arm strength. He has a low Week 3 ceiling against the Eagles’ ferocious pass defense. … After posting a career-best 7.7 average depth of target last season, Alex Smith has predictably retreated back into his shell. Via AirYards.com — amazing site — he is currently targeting his pass catchers an average of 5.7 yards down the field. He was awful against the Colts’ talent-less defense in Week 2. The Packers seem unlikely to be one of Smith’s ceiling games. … Ryan Tannehill is parking busses for coach Adam Gase. Good luck figuring out which weeks Kenny Stills will make his fantasy day with a 61-yard touchdown.


The Jets have featured one of the league’s stiffest pass defenses through two weeks, allowing just 211 yards per game while forcing a 3:5 TD:INT ratio. Tyrod Taylor has been playing Alex Smith ball for the Browns. If you’re streaming, you’re hoping for a rushing score. … Joe Flacco has a 6.88 YPA. Embarrassingly, that would be his highest mark since 2013. A sleepy Sunday seems likely against the Broncos. … Derek Carr stunningly completed 90.6 percent of his Week 2 passes as he tried to rebound from his abysmal Week 1. It still resulted in just one score. The Dolphins have been playing surprisingly tough defense early on. … Mitchell Trubisky has been utterly horrendous through his first two starts in new coach Matt Nagy’s inventive offense. At least so far, all the exotic formations in the world couldn’t make Trubisky a viable QB1 streamer. … Sam Darnold now has a 300-yard game under his belt. Unfortunately, fueled by Myles Garrett, the Browns are unlikely to permit a repeat. … Dak Prescott and Eli Manning didn’t look like they would be startable any time soon in Week 2. … If Marcus Mariota returns it will be against the Jaguars’ soul-erasing defense.


Patrick Daugherty is a football and baseball writer for Rotoworld.com.
Email :Patrick Daugherty


