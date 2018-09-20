Week 3 Rankings

Thursday, September 20, 2018

The Jets have featured one of the league’s stiffest pass defenses through two weeks, allowing just 211 yards per game while forcing a 3:5 TD:INT ratio. Tyrod Taylor has been playing Alex Smith ball for the Browns. If you’re streaming, you’re hoping for a rushing score. … Joe Flacco has a 6.88 YPA. Embarrassingly, that would be his highest mark since 2013. A sleepy Sunday seems likely against the Broncos. … Derek Carr stunningly completed 90.6 percent of his Week 2 passes as he tried to rebound from his abysmal Week 1. It still resulted in just one score. Even with the Seahawks featuring an entirely new defense, it will be hard to take another baby step in Seattle. … Mitchell Trubisky has been utterly horrendous through his first two starts in new coach Matt Nagy ’s inventive offense. At least so far, all the exotic formations in the world couldn’t make Trubisky a viable QB1 streamer. … Sam Darnold now has a 300-yard game under his belt. Unfortunately, fueled by Myles Garrett , the Browns are unlikely to permit a repeat. … Dak Prescott and Eli Manning didn’t look like they would be startable any time soon in Week 2. … If Marcus Mariota returns it will be against the Jaguars’ soul-erasing defense.

Blake Bortles is coming off arguably the best start of his career against a Titans defense gifting 9.0 yards per attempt. … The Rams are allowing a microscopic 7.9 weekly quarterback fantasy points, but that’s after facing Derek Carr and Sam Bradford . Just like I will never log off, Philip Rivers will never stop throwing. The QB2 volume should be there at the Coliseum. … Andrew Luck has just 498 yards on 84 attempts (5.93 YPA). The Colts are trying to hide their quarterback as he searches for his arm strength. He has a low Week 3 ceiling against the Eagles’ ferocious pass defense. … After posting a career-best 7.7 average depth of target last season, Alex Smith has predictably retreated back into his shell. Via AirYards.com — amazing site — he is currently targeting his pass catchers an average of 5.7 yards down the field. He was awful against the Colts’ talent-less defense in Week 2. The Packers seem unlikely to be one of Smith’s ceiling games. … Ryan Tannehill is parking busses for coach Adam Gase . Good luck figuring out which weeks Kenny Stills will make his fantasy day with a 61-yard touchdown.

Matthew Stafford has entered 2018 like a bear waking from hibernation. Coming off one of the quietest 347-yard, three-touchdown performances you will ever see, Stafford has an attackable home matchup in a Pats defense that just got ripped by Blake Bortles . … Jimmy Garoppolo is in prime position to shake off his slow start. No team has allowed more fantasy points to enemy quarterbacks than the Chiefs. … The Saints have allowed 74.1 percent of the 58 passes they’ve faced to be completed. They are hemorrhaging 11.4 yards per attempt. Only Matt Ryan could screw this up at home. … Alarm bells are ringing for Russell Wilson . After being pressured on a league-worst 41.4 percent of his snaps last season, that number has "improved" to just 38.8. Without Doug Baldwin or a running game to lean on, Wilson’s peaks will have too many valleys. … Even in a soft matchup with the Colts, I’m waiting a week on Carson Wentz . His legs were a huge part of his 2017 success, and it stands to reason he won’t be quite ready to feature them. He’s been cleared for contact all of four days. Throw in a missing Alshon Jeffery and hobbled Jay Ajayi and you have a quarterback who seems likely to get off to a slow start.

Week 3 should be another RB1/2 day. The Falcons host the Saints as three-point favorites in a game with a 53.5 over/under. Even with Ito Smith mixing in to change the pace, Coleman will be all but guaranteed to get his 20 looks. Coleman always offers big-play ability. Combine that with volume and you have a player you need to be starting in every format.

For the third time since the beginning of last season, Tevin Coleman started in an injured Devonta Freeman ’s place. For the third time, he produced as a top-15 fantasy running back. Coleman has now been the RB11, RB15 and RB4 with Freeman on the shelf. He’s averaged exactly 20 touches, with specific counts of 19, 21 and 20. Coleman is used in the exact right fashion for fantasy owners when Freeman sits.

Week 3 Quarterbacks





QB Notes: Patrick Mahomes’ 10 touchdowns are the most ever through the first two weeks of the season. Week 3 opponent San Francisco is allowing the eighth most quarterback fantasy points after facing Kirk Cousins and Matthew Stafford. Mahomes found each of Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and Sammy Watkins for 90 yards in Week 2. … Tom Brady is merely the QB15 after matchups with the Texans and Jaguars. Allowing a whopping 8.6 yards per attempt, Detroit’s defense is more forgiving. A wild card is coach Matt Patricia’s familiarity with his ex-quarterback. Patricia just doesn’t have that impressive of personnel right now. … Cam Newton is averaging 6.99 yards per attempt through two starts and is still the QB8. He’s already piled up 18 rushing attempts. … Ben Roethlisberger has an eye-popping 101 attempts through two starts. 50 more will not be far fetched in a Monday night date with the Bucs that currently has a 54 over/under. … Aaron Rodgers’ (knee) mobility was predictably limited in Week 2, but his arm strength was not. Rodgers is equally comfortable ripping you from the pocket or on the move. He will be the first real test the Redskins’ pass defense has faced after meetings with stone man Sam Bradford and newly-noodle armed Andrew Luck.





After last year’s big-play frustrations with Josh Doctson and Terrelle Pryor, Kirk Cousins is already wowing — check out this Week 2 dime — with Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs. His only concern against the Bills is an early shower in a blowout. … How is Drew Brees’ positive touchdown regression going? He’s already 21.7 percent of the way to his 2017 total. Even at home, the Falcons’ injury-hollowed defense is going to have its hands full. … Deshaun Watson shook off his dismal Week 1 for a QB10 finish against the Titans. The Giants contained Blake Bortles and Dak Prescott through the air but have allowed the second most quarterback rushing yards (87). It’s not a concerning home spot for Watson. … What to do with Ryan Fitzpatrick? QB9 feels like point chasing, but there is only so low you can go with a player who has 82.5 fantasy points through two games. With Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson, Chris Godwin and O.J. Howard at this disposal in a game with a 54 over/under, Fitzpatrick’s outlook is rosy.





Week 3 Running Backs





RB Notes: Alvin Kamara’s 13 Week 1 carries were a new career high, while his 19 touches tied his high-water mark. For Week 2 he gets a Deion Jones-less Falcons defense that just coughed up 14 receptions to Christian McCaffrey. … No longer controlling game flow on a weekly basis, the Seahawks are allowing 116 rushing yards per game. Averaging 16 carries through two contests, Ezekiel Elliott is due to hit 20. … James Conner was a Week 2 dud but thankfully managed to find the end zone. Chances should be aplenty against a Bucs defense allowing the fourth most running back fantasy points in a game with a 54 over/under. … Melvin Gordon has ceded a not-insignificant 24 touches to Austin Ekeler through two games. It’s yet to matter as he’s sixth in running back yards from scrimmage and produced as the RB4 in fantasy. We’ll see how long that center can hold if Ekeler’s involvement does not fade. … Kareem Hunt’s main problem? Via the Lord himself: He’s been targeted on just 6.1 percent of his routes compared to 20.5 percent as a rookie. Hunt is going to pile up scores as the Chiefs’ high-flying offense normalizes near the goal line, but his rock-solid 2017 floor is looking significantly lower.





David Johnson’s early usage has been the scandal of the fantasy season. As NFL.com’s Graham Barfield (congratulations, Graham) best lays it out, Johnson is running roughly half as many routes as he did in his monster 2016. An elite space/edge back, he’s also being used in unimaginative fashion on the ground. In an important first step, coach Steve Wilks has pledged to feature Johnson out of the slot more going forward. We’ll see if the walk matches the talk in another tough matchup with the Bears. … Christian McCaffrey’s 14 receptions against the Falcons were tied for the most ever by a running back this century. He was targeted on 33 percent of Cam Newton’s attempts. Week 3 opponent Cincinnati has already allowed 18 running back catches. … Tying McCaffrey with 14 grabs was Saquon Barkley. Seeing how disinterested Eli Manning appeared in playing actual quarterback against the Cowboys, that’s a record Barkley figures to break this season. … Bears coach Matt Nagy has pledged to get Jordan Howard more carries after he took the ball on the ground just 14 times in Week 2 (and 15 times in Week 1). He’s facing a Cardinals defense currently silver plattering the most running back fantasy points.





Joe Mixon was either sidelined or limited from Week 13-16 last season. In his place, Giovani Bernard averaged 4.67 yards per carry, 20 weekly touches and 110 yards from scrimmage. Bernard is going to get fed against a Panthers defense allowing 132 rushing yards per game and 4.88 yards per carry. … Surrendering nine weekly touches to Frank Gore, Kenyan Drake has yet to go off. That could change against a Raiders defense getting smashed for 5.70 yards per carry and 154 yards per game on the ground. … Leonard Fournette (hamstring) is tentatively on track to return against the Titans. If he doesn’t, T.J. Yeldon (ankle) is looking highly questionable. Were both to sit, change-of-pace Corey Grant would be a potential week winner. Fournette will slot in as a high-end RB2 if he returns from his one-week absence. … Lamar Miller’s 4.88 yards per carry is a full yard better than he averaged his first two years as a Texan (3.87). … The Vikings are slow playing Dalvin Cook’s hamstring injury. As of Thursday morning, indications are he will suit up against the Bills. Even if Cook does play, expect a heavy dose of Latavius Murray in a game that will get out of hand early.





The Ravens’ attempts to committee Alex Collins are not going well. Kenneth Dixon is injured and Javorius Allen is bad. Despite his inconsistent usage, Collins remains seventh in Pro Football Focus’ “elusive rating.” The Ravens are going to have little choice but to come around. … Corey Clement will be a plug-and-play RB2 if Jay Ajayi (back) joins Darren Sproles (hamstring) on the sideline. … Matt Breida has hot-handed Alfred Morris in back-to-back games. The sophomore back is 22nd in yards from scrimmage. His pass catching is going to be needed in a shootout with the Chiefs. If the score remains close, Morris will also be capable of turning in an RB2/3 day. … Adrian Peterson brickwalled against the Colts as Chris Thompson caught 13 passes. The Redskins are probably going to need a “Thompson day” to keep up with the Packers. … Do not sleep on Sony Michel against the Lions. The rookie touched the ball on 11 of his 13 snaps against the Jaguars. This was as Rex Burkhead mysteriously disappeared for the second and third quarters. Burkhead’s fitness remains a question mark while Michel is finally healthy. He will be facing a Lions team getting destroyed for 180 weekly rushing yards. Only the Raiders are permitting more yards per carry than Detroit’s 5.60.





Jamaal Williams will maintain early-down duties against the Redskins, but he is officially on notice with Aaron Jones off suspension. … The Titans will be playing from behind against the Jaguars. I will continue to guess that favors Dion Lewis over Derrick Henry. … Phillip Lindsay can’t stop out-shining Royce Freeman. The undrafted free agent enters Week 3 21st in yards from scrimmage. Running well on early downs, Lindsay’s pass-catching prowess is quickly giving him a weekly edge over Freeman. … Peyton Barber has 91 yards on 35 carries (2.60 YPC). That’s hard to do considering how explosive the Bucs’ passing attack has been. Rookie Ronald Jones figures to get his first NFL cap this week. … I’m expecting some negative game flow for the Jets against Myles Garrett and the Browns. Advantage, Bilal Powell. … Kerryon Johnson got up to 13 touches in Week 2. With any luck, he will soon dispatch LeGarrette Blount. Theo Riddick will never go away, of course. … Pete Carroll has officially reached psychobabble territory with his running back talk. What he’s said has had no bearing on his backfield reality. Avoid if possible. … Marlon Mack and Jordan Wilkins battled to a Week 2 draw.





Week 3 Receivers





WR Notes: Antonio Brown’s squeaky wheel seems destined for some grease against the Bucs, who are allowing the 10th most receiver fantasy points. Despite the perception of a slow start, Brown’s 32 targets lead all wideouts. … The Saints’ solid 2017 pass defense has taken five steps back, getting ruined so far in 2018. Julio Jones caught 12 balls for 247 yards across the sides’ 2017 meetings. … Michael Thomas’ 28 receptions are the most ever through the first two weeks of the season. He caught 14 balls for 183 yards in his two 2017 meetings with the Falcons. … Even with Will Fuller going off, DeAndre Hopkins went 6/110/1 against the Titans. The situation does not matter. Hopkins is going to see extreme volume, most often turning it into extreme production. … Tyreek Hill has been scarily good. He’s already 21.8 percent of the way to his 2017 yardage total. The only thing that could hold him back is Andy Reid’s propensity to spread the ball around. … Week 2 was ominous for Odell Beckham. A shellshocked Eli Manning abandoned the quarterback position, opting instead to “hand the ball off” to Saquon Barkley five yards down the field. If Manning decides to make a few Week 3 throws, the Texans have an undermanned secondary.





A.J. Green is already halfway to his 2017 touchdown total. … Adam Thielen has gone over 100 yards on 12-plus targets in each of his appearances. Only Antonio Brown and Keenan Allen have more 100-yard receiving efforts since the start of last season. … Mike Evans is 22.9 percent of the way to his 2017 receiving total. The Steelers have been scorched for the sixth most receiver fantasy points. … With the Steelers’ running game not working last week, Ben Roethlisberger targeted JuJu Smith-Schuster 19 times. That’s tied for the most by any player in a game since the start of last season. The Bucs don’t have the horses to slow either of Smith-Schuster or Antonio Brown, let alone both. … Vontae Davis retired rather than have to deal with Stefon Diggs in Week 3. … Keenan Allen has drawn at least eight targets 15 times since the start of last season. Only Michael Thomas (16) has featured more consistent, prolific usage. … True to form, Davante Adams has scored in both his 2018 appearances. Even if he sees a heavy dose of Josh Norman in Washington, Norman’s season has started slow.





The Chargers’ vaunted secondary has gotten off to a rough start, mainly thanks to Chiefs speedster Tyreek Hill. Similarly fast Brandin Cooks is on the docket for Week 3. Cooks’ 246 yards over his first two games as a Ram are the third-most he’s ever posted over a two-game span. … Marvin Jones and Kenny Golladay are duking it out on the outside. Golden Tate just keeps doing his thing in the middle. Primary Patriots nickel CB Jonathan Jones is struggling. … With Andrew Luck noodling, T.Y. Hilton has just 12/129 on 22 targets. That comes out to 10.8 yards a pop for a player who entered 2018 averaging 15.8 for his career. Thankfully, two of Hilton’s 12 grabs have found the end zone, but his ceiling is looking lower than we have come to expect with Luck under center. … Nelson Agholor has gone over double-digit targets in back-to-back games for just the second time in his career. That sort of usage will remain the norm for however long Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) is sidelined. Hopefully Jordan Matthews does not command too many slot snaps against the Colts, sending Agholor outside where he is less effective.





Once again, Jarvis Landry is essentially the only show in town for his receiver corps. Antonio Callaway will make splash plays, but he will not cut into Landry’s monster target counts. Being targeted further down the field than he was in Miami, Landry’s 14.6 yards per catch would be a new career best by 2.5 yards. … With the Lions going three-wide essentially every snap, neither Kenny Golladay nor Marvin Jones is coming off the field. Golladay has looked like a player ready to crash the WR2 party, turning 21 targets into 13/203/1. Jones has produced a modest 8/108/1 on his 17 looks. As alluded to earlier, Golden Tate does have the best matchup of the Lions’ wideouts against the Patriots. … For now, I am not going to consider Josh Gordon a threat to Chris Hogan’s snaps/targets. We know Gordon is a special talent, but we also know about his fickle fantasy nature, as well as the Patriots’ notoriously complex offense. It’s possible Gordon is an instant sensation. It’s just not the most likely outcome for Week 3. It is worth noting that with Darius Slay concussed, the Lions’ already struggling secondary is in for a tough week.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden is rightfully fixated on featuring Amari Cooper. He was successful in Week 2. With Xavien Howard off to a slow start, the Dolphins are not a foreboding matchup. Behind Cooper, Martavis Bryant was a more productive player than Jordy Nelson in Week 2. … I obviously loved what I saw from Keelan Cole against the Patriots, but the Jags’ receiver corps remains enough of a rotation that he’s still merely a fringe WR2. … Larry Fitzgerald (hamstring) appears all-systems-go. So is Sam Bradford, so... … With DeAndre Hopkins tangoing with Janoris Jenkins, don’t be surprised if Will Fuller once again blows up with Deshaun Watson under center. … Sammy Watkins’ 100-yard day against the Steelers was just his second since he left the Bills. … Tyler Lockett has been an every-snap player. It hasn’t meant much with Russell Wilson running for dear life. … I guess I have to take seriously the fact that Quincy Enunwa might actually be a 10-target per week wideout while Robby Anderson falls to role player status under currently risk-averse rookie Sam Darnold. ... Corey Davis’ quarterback situation is too bad right now. … Josh Doctson has played the second most snaps of any receiver. He has five catches for 48 scoreless yards on 10 targets.





Week 3 Tight Ends





TE Notes: Will ex-Patriots DC Matt Patricia have anything up his sleeve when it comes to stopping Rob Gronkowski? The Jaguars did, but the Jags’ defensive personnel is approximately three times better than Detroit’s. The Lions did manage to slow George Kittle. … Coming off a 7/109/2 eruption against the Steelers, Travis Kelce is in another blow-up spot against the 49ers in an expected shootout. ... Zach Ertz’s 23 targets lead all tight ends. Carson Wentz will be walking through that door this week, but Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) isn’t. … George Kittle was a Week 2 disappointment, catching just two passes for 22 yards. He’s in a golden bounce-back spot against a Chiefs defense that’s gotten stung for the second most tight end points through two games despite facing the Chargers and Steelers’ pedestrian tight end groups. That the game has an otherworldly 55.5 over/under only helps.





Jimmy Graham shook off his sleepy opener for an excellent Week 2. With Aaron Rodgers’ (knee) mobility limited, Graham’s massive frame should stick out even more than usual in the red zone. … Jordan Reed has been healthy and heavily targeted through two games. So far, so good on his comeback tour. … Jared Cook has 31 more yards than any other tight end thus far. The Dolphins have allowed the eighth most tight end yardage (155). ... Kyle Rudolph’s 8/83/1 is what you would expect through two games. Kirk Cousins is thinking bigger than Rudolph’s past quarterbacks. Rudolph still has enough touchdown opportunity to keep his mid-range TE1 status afloat. … The Texans got ripped by Rob Gronkowski before erasing Jonnu Smith. Evan Engram should split the difference as Eli Manning descends further into checkdown madness. … O.J. Howard is making his 2018 living off big plays. The Steelers gave up a ton of them to Travis Kelce last week.





Trey Burton is getting his expected targets. The problem is, per AirYards.com, his average depth of target is a miniscule 6.0. It’s hard to hit your upside when you’re getting the ball in the middle of a swarm of defenders. … Eric Ebron is already halfway to his 2017 touchdown total. He’s looking like he could produce as a poor man’s Kyle Rudolph. … David Njoku’s 13 targets are tied for fourth amongst tight ends. Especially with Josh Gordon gone, owners need to keep the faith. … Hope that Austin Hooper scores a touchdown in a likely shootout. … Tyler Eifert has just seven targets on 72 snaps. Tyler Boyd’s continued emergence would be bad news. … Stunningly, Jesse James is second in tight end yardage. Vance McDonald’s slow integration into the offense should eventually hollow out James’ TE2 case. … Ian Thomas drew first blood in his battle with Jonnu Smith. Neither showed enough to warrant legitimate streamer consideration. … Necessity is the mother of invention. Right now, the Seahawks really need Will Dissly.





