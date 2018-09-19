Week 2: NFC Targets & Touches

Wednesday, September 19, 2018

Observations: Todd Gurley is far and away the first-overall pick in re-draft leagues due solely to his absurd red zone usage. Not only are the Rams averaging the most yards per drive (46.3), coach Sean McVay has also called the fourth-highest run play rate (59%) inside the red zone. Only Adrian Peterson has received more total red zone carries (8) than what Gurley’s averaged (7.5). Note that Malcolm Brown ’s five red zone carries all came in the fourth quarter when Los Angeles led 27-0. Brandin Cooks has profiled as a boom/bust WR3 as recently as 2017, finishing with seven or fewer fantasy points in 6-of-16 outings, but his floor in the Rams’ prolific offense has arguably become the highest amongst their group of receivers. Despite finishing with 6-81 receiving Sunday, Robert Woods is still due for positive regression. He currently has the same target share (27%) and 46 more air yards than Cooks but 16.6 fewer fantasy points.

Observations: Aaron Jones is expected to return from suspension this week but will reportedly play second fiddle to incumbent starter Jamaal Williams and Ty Montgomery . The exact quote from coach Mike McCarthy : “Jamaal and Ty have played good football. I know what Aaron gives us, but his role will be secondary. Jamaal and Ty will be in the first slot." Jones has shown shoddy pass protection in the past and it’s plausible this is an actual decision and not just coach speak in order to keep Aaron Rodgers off his back. Despite running more routes than Montgomery to this point, Williams lacks explosiveness and can’t be trusted in a three-headed committee. Davante Adams (88 routes), Randall Cobb (85), and Geronimo Allison (73) are all viable each and every week.

Observations: Second-year pro Kenny Golladay ’s involvement has been eye-opening to this point as he’s played 136-of-147 snaps and run the most routes (106) among Detroit’s receivers. Tate still has the highest floor of the Lions’ trio given his shallow 7.4 average depth of target (aDOT) and team-high 27% target share. Having said that, Marvin Jones is due for a rebound. He’s scored half as many fantasy points (24.8) as Golladay (42.2) and Tate (41.1) despite compiling 289 air yards and a team-high three red zone targets. It’s coming.

Observations: The Cowboys again went WRBC, playing five receivers on 30 - 60 percent of their offensive snaps. Tavon Austin saw his 10 snaps from Week 1 increase to 18 Sunday, but he still managed only three touches and benefitted immensely from his lone downfield touchdown out the gates. Ezekiel Elliott has run three more routes (46) than any of Dallas’ wideouts and remains their only rosterable asset, with exception to Dak Prescott in 2-QB leagues.

Observations: Jordan Howard has absolutely dominated Chicago’s backfield usage through two games, out-snapping (98-49) and out-touching (37-13) Tarik Cohen every step of the way. Howard has also run 47 routes to Cohen’s 33 on the year. Barring injury, he’s a low-end RB1 who checks all the boxes peripherally. There’s no better time than the present to buy low on Allen Robinson , who’s one of only six skill players (out of 30) with a target share greater than 25% who less than 30 fantasy points. Per NFL.com’s Graham Barfield , Robinson currently has the third-highest share of air yards (54%) among all wideouts.

Observations: Christian McCaffrey leveraged his boost in usage from Greg Olsen ’s (foot) absence into a 14-102 receiving line on a team-high 15 targets. Concerns about pass-pro mattered very little for his floor (as expected) as CMC’s paltry -0.5 average depth of target allowed for an abundance of low-ceiling catchable targets. His 34% target share is currently fourth-highest among all skill players, trailing only Julio Jones ’ (39%), Michael Thomas ’ (38%), and DeAndre Hopkins ’ (36%). Devin Funchess also received additional opportunity sans Olsen, finishing with 7-77 on nine targets. Both overshadowed Olsen’s replacement, Ian Thomas , who quietly played 63-of-67 snaps and ran the second-most routes (43) of any tight end in Week 2. Those are elite peripherals that warrant streaming/rostering in DFS as early as this Sunday against a Bengals secondary that’s allowed a combined 20-198-2 to opposing tight ends this season.

Observations: In Atlanta’s first game without Devonta Freeman (knee), Tevin Coleman rushed for 16-107 on 40-of-63 (63.4%) offensive snaps. Fourth-round rookie Ito Smith played only 19-of-63 snaps and was out-touched by Coleman 20-10, but received five of those 10 touches inside the red zone, including the Falcons’ only carry inside the five-yard line. Where a player ultimately receives his touches matters, and Smith need be owned in all leagues based solely on his fruitful (albeit limited) usage. Note that the rook didn’t see the field on Atlanta’s final two drives after fumbling at the goal line late in the fourth quarter. Calvin Ridley (5-4-64-1) hauled in his only red zone look for a touchdown, but actually logged a lower snap rate (64.3%-55.6%) and ran fewer routes (38-20) than he did in his Week 1 debut.

Observations: The Cardinals’ offense didn’t cross the 50-yard line until the final play of regulation, so their skill players didn’t even have the chance to accrue red zone stats. I wish I were kidding. David Johnson is currently the most blue chip RB2/FLEX in fantasy history, suffering from everything under the sun. In 2016, for example, Johnson averaged 18.3 carries, 7.5 targets, and 31.8 routes run per game. Those marks this season have plummeted to a tear-jerking 11 uninspiring carries and 5.5 targets on merely 19 routes per game. His 4.5 air yards per outing pale in comparison to his average 34.8 in 2016. Fourth-round rookie Chase Edmonds has only two fewer targets (11-9). And the Cardinals are averaging a league-low 47 plays per game, 6.5 fewer plays than the next closest team. Coach Steve Wilks and OC Mike McCoy promised to use DJ in the slot more moving forward, but even that might be much ado about nothing. His four red zone targets (you know, when the Cardinals reached the red zone that one time) from Week 1 remain encouraging.

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

Note: This data will stick to players averaging over one target/touch per game. Players are listed in order of target/touch leaders for their respective teams.





Arizona Cardinals

Targets: Larry Fitzgerald (10, 5), Ricky Seals-Jones (6, 6), David Johnson (9, 2), Chase Edmonds (4, 5), Christian Kirk (2, 5), Chad Williams (3, 3)

Air Yards: Larry Fitzgerald (90, 50), Ricky Seals-Jones (53, 43), Chad Williams (45, 32), Christian Kirk (9, 21), David Johnson (7, 2), Chase Edmonds (4, -3)

Receiving Yards: Larry Fitzgerald (76, 28), Chase Edmonds (24, 15), Ricky Seals-Jones (19, 17), David Johnson (30, 3), Christian Kirk (4, 27), Chad Williams (0, 0)

Carries: David Johnson (9, 13), Chase Edmonds (4, 1)

RZ Targets: David Johnson (4, 0), Larry Fitzgerald (1, 0), Ricky Seals-Jones (1, 0)

RZ Carries: David Johnson (1, 0), Sam Bradford (1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Patrick Peterson (0-0, 2-12), Budda Baker (4-33, 5-73), Jamar Taylor (3-26, 6-155)

Atlanta Falcons

Targets: Julio Jones (19, 9), Mohamed Sanu (6, 2), Devonta Freeman (5, X), Austin Hooper (4, 5), Tevin Coleman (2, 4), Calvin Ridley (2, 5), Ito Smith (0, 1)

Air Yards: Julio Jones (282, 195), Mohamed Sanu (49, 5), Austin Hooper (23, 38), Calvin Ridley (20, 33), Devonta Freeman (-5, X), Tevin Coleman (-19, 1), Ito Smith (0, 2)

Receiving Yards: Julio Jones (169, 64), Tevin Coleman (26, 18), Austin Hooper (24, 59), Mohamed Sanu (18, 19), Devonta Freeman (14, X), Calvin Ridley (0, 64), Ito Smith (0, 8)

Carries: Tevin Coleman (9, 16), Ito Smith (0, 9), Devonta Freeman (6, X), Matt Ryan (2, 4)

RZ Targets: Julio Jones (3, 0), Austin Hooper (2, 1), Devonta Freeman (1, X), Mohamed Sanu (1, 0), Calvin Ridley (0, 1), Ito Smith (0, 1)

RZ Carries: Ito Smith (0, 5), Tevin Coleman (2, 1), Devonta Freeman (3, X), Matt Ryan (0, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Desmond Trufant (1-2, 3-33), Brian Poole (2-10, 9-72-1), Robert Alford (4-26, 3-42-1)

Observations: In Atlanta’s first game without Devonta Freeman (knee), Tevin Coleman rushed for 16-107 on 40-of-63 (63.4%) offensive snaps. Fourth-round rookie Ito Smith played only 19-of-63 snaps and was out-touched by Coleman 20-10, but received five of those 10 touches inside the red zone, including the Falcons’ only carry inside the five-yard line. Where a player ultimately receives his touches matters, and Smith need be owned in all leagues based solely on his fruitful (albeit limited) usage. Note that the rook didn’t see the field on Atlanta’s final two drives after fumbling at the goal line late in the fourth quarter. Calvin Ridley (5-4-64-1) hauled in his only red zone look for a touchdown, but actually logged a lower snap rate (64.3%-55.6%) and ran fewer routes (38-20) than he did in his Week 1 debut.

Carolina Panthers

Targets: Christian McCaffrey (9, 15), Devin Funchess (5, 9), Jarius Wright (5, 7), Torrey Smith (2, 7), Ian Thomas (2, 3), Greg Olsen (2, X), D.J. Moore (0, 2), C.J. Anderson (0, 2)

Air Yards: Devin Funchess (77, 81), Torrey Smith (23, 114), D.J. Moore (0, 84), Jarius Wright (8, 56), Ian Thomas (-8, 24), Christian McCaffrey (30, -8), Greg Olsen (25, X), C.J. Anderson (0, 5)

Receiving Yards: Christian McCaffrey (45, 102), Devin Funchess (41, 77), Greg Olsen (33, X), Jarius Wright (23, 62), Torrey Smith (15, 33), D.J. Moore (0, 51), Ian Thomas (4, 10), C.J. Anderson (0, 0)

Carries: Cam Newton (13, 5), Christian McCaffrey (10, 8), C.J. Anderson (7, 3), D.J. Moore (1, 1), Alex Armah (1, 1)

RZ Targets: Devin Funchess (0, 3), Christian McCaffrey (1, 0), Ian Thomas (1, 2), Jarius Wright (0, 1), Torrey Smith (0, 1)

RZ Carries: Christian McCaffrey (2, 2), C.J. Anderson (3, 0), Cam Newton (1, 0), Alex Armah (1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: James Bradberry (1-9, 5-77), Donte Jackson (3-20, 4-33-1), Captain Munnerlyn (3-35, 2-16)

Observations: Christian McCaffrey leveraged his boost in usage from Greg Olsen’s (foot) absence into a 14-102 receiving line on a team-high 15 targets. Concerns about pass-pro mattered very little for his floor (as expected) as CMC’s paltry -0.5 average depth of target allowed for an abundance of low-ceiling catchable targets. His 34% target share is currently fourth-highest among all skill players, trailing only Julio Jones’ (39%), Michael Thomas’ (38%), and DeAndre Hopkins’ (36%). Devin Funchess also received additional opportunity sans Olsen, finishing with 7-77 on nine targets. Both overshadowed Olsen’s replacement, Ian Thomas, who quietly played 63-of-67 snaps and ran the second-most routes (43) of any tight end in Week 2. Those are elite peripherals that warrant streaming/rostering in DFS as early as this Sunday against a Bengals secondary that’s allowed a combined 20-198-2 to opposing tight ends this season.

Chicago Bears

Targets: Allen Robinson (7, 14), Taylor Gabriel (5, 8), Trey Burton (6, 5), Jordan Howard (5, 4), Anthony Miller (3, 3), Tarik Cohen (4, 1), Dion Sims (3, 0)

Air Yards: Allen Robinson (107, 129), Trey Burton (60, 6), Taylor Gabriel (6, 49), Dion Sims (28, 0), Jordan Howard (17, 3), Anthony Miller (8, 12), Tarik Cohen (-10, 14)

Receiving Yards: Allen Robinson (61, 83), Taylor Gabriel (25, 37), Jordan Howard (25, 33), Trey Burton (15, 28), Tarik Cohen (16, 17), Anthony Miller (14, 11), Dion Sims (9, 0)

Carries: Jordan Howard (15, 14), Mitchell Trubisky (7, 5), Tarik Cohen (5, 4), Taylor Gabriel (0, 3)

RZ Targets: Anthony Miller (1, 2), Taylor Gabriel (1, 2), Jordan Howard (2, 0), Trey Burton (1, 1), Allen Robinson (1, 0)

RZ Carries: Jordan Howard (1, 2), Mitchell Trubisky (1, 0), Tarik Cohen (1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Prince Amukamara (3-69-1, 3-36), Kyle Fuller (4-68-1, 4-60-1), Bryce Callahan (6-48, 1-2)

Observations: Jordan Howard has absolutely dominated Chicago’s backfield usage through two games, out-snapping (98-49) and out-touching (37-13) Tarik Cohen every step of the way. Howard has also run 47 routes to Cohen’s 33 on the year. Barring injury, he’s a low-end RB1 who checks all the boxes peripherally. There’s no better time than the present to buy low on Allen Robinson, who’s one of only six skill players (out of 30) with a target share greater than 25% who less than 30 fantasy points. Per NFL.com’s Graham Barfield, Robinson currently has the third-highest share of air yards (54%) among all wideouts.

Dallas Cowboys

Targets: Cole Beasley (8, 3), Deonte Thompson (5, 6), Allen Hurns (3, 2), Ezekiel Elliott (4, 6), Geoff Swaim (4, 0), Terrance Williams (2, 1), Michael Gallup (1, 2), Tavon Austin (0, 3), Rico Gathers (0, 2)

Air Yards: Deonte Thompson (42, 77), Tavon Austin (0, 91), Cole Beasley (51, 28), Allen Hurns (47, 7), Michael Gallup (8, 39), Terrance Williams (21, 6), Rico Gathers (0, 23), Geoff Swaim (16, 0), Ezekiel Elliott (-1, -6)

Receiving Yards: Tavon Austin (0, 79), Cole Beasley (73, 13), Deonte Thompson (27, 38), Allen Hurns (20, 9), Geoff Swaim (18, 0), Ezekiel Elliott (17, 9), Michael Gallup (9, 5), Terrance Williams (6, 12), Rico Gathers (0, 0)

Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (15, 17), Dak Prescott (5, 7), Tavon Austin (1, 1)

RZ Targets: Ezekiel Elliott (0, 2), Rico Gathers (0, 1), Cole Beasley (0, 1)

RZ Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (3, 3), Dak Prescott (1, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Anthony Brown (1-5, 2-7), Byron Jones (3-41, 1-0), Chidobe Awuzie (4-32, 5-85)

Observations: The Cowboys again went WRBC, playing five receivers on 30 - 60 percent of their offensive snaps. Tavon Austin saw his 10 snaps from Week 1 increase to 18 Sunday, but he still managed only three touches and benefitted immensely from his lone downfield touchdown out the gates. Ezekiel Elliott has run three more routes (46) than any of Dallas’ wideouts and remains their only rosterable asset, with exception to Dak Prescott in 2-QB leagues.

Detroit Lions

Targets: Golden Tate (15, 14), Kenny Golladay (12, 10), Marvin Jones (8, 9), Theo Riddick (7, 12), Kerryon Johnson (3, 6), T.J. Jones (3, 0), Luke Willson (1, 1)

Air Yards: Kenny Golladay (120, 213), Marvin Jones (121, 168), Golden Tate (111, 103), Theo Riddick (7, 29), T.J. Jones (26, 0), Luke Willson (14, 0), Kerryon Johnson (-1, -4)

Receiving Yards: Kenny Golladay (114, 108), Golden Tate (79, 113), Marvin Jones (54, 54), Kerryon Johnson (20, 23), Theo Riddick (15, 47), T.J. Jones (6, 0), Luke Willson (0, 13)

Carries: Kerryon Johnson (5, 8), LeGarrette Blount (4, 8), Theo Riddick (4, 0)

RZ Targets: Marvin Jones (0, 3), Theo Riddick (1, 2), Kenny Golladay (1, 0), Golden Tate (1, 0)

RZ Carries: Theo Riddick (1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Darius Slay (1-7, 4-37-1), Jamal Agnew (1-12, 1-8), Nevin Lawson (4-51-1, 1-19), Teez Tabor (0-0, 3-48-1)

Observations: Second-year pro Kenny Golladay’s involvement has been eye-opening to this point as he’s played 136-of-147 snaps and run the most routes (106) among Detroit’s receivers. Tate still has the highest floor of the Lions’ trio given his shallow 7.4 average depth of target (aDOT) and team-high 27% target share. Having said that, Marvin Jones is due for a rebound. He’s scored half as many fantasy points (24.8) as Golladay (42.2) and Tate (41.1) despite compiling 289 air yards and a team-high three red zone targets. It’s coming.

Green Bay Packers

Targets: Davante Adams (8, 12), Randall Cobb (10, 6), Geronimo Allison (8, 6), Jimmy Graham (4, 8), Ty Montgomery (3, 2), Jamaal Williams (2, 4)

Air Yards: Davante Adams (98, 117), Jimmy Graham (40, 120), Geronimo Allison (112, 46), Randall Cobb (58, 22), Jamaal Williams (28, -2), Ty Montgomery (3, -7)

Receiving Yards: Randall Cobb (142, 30), Davante Adams (88, 64), Geronimo Allison (69, 64), Jimmy Graham (8, 95), Ty Montgomery (21, 9), Jamaal Williams (0, 12)

Carries: Jamaal Williams (15, 12), Ty Montgomery (2, 5), Aaron Rodgers (1, 3)

RZ Targets: Davante Adams (2, 3), Geronimo Allison (1, 1)

RZ Carries: Jamaal Williams (1, 2), Aaron Rodgers (0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Kevin King (3-33, 1-14-1), Tramon Williams (3-13, 5-54-1), Jaire Alexander (3-36, 8-76-1), Davon House (0-0, 3-88-1)

Observations: Aaron Jones is expected to return from suspension this week but will reportedly play second fiddle to incumbent starter Jamaal Williams and Ty Montgomery. The exact quote from coach Mike McCarthy: “Jamaal and Ty have played good football. I know what Aaron gives us, but his role will be secondary. Jamaal and Ty will be in the first slot." Jones has shown shoddy pass protection in the past and it’s plausible this is an actual decision and not just coach speak in order to keep Aaron Rodgers off his back. Despite running more routes than Montgomery to this point, Williams lacks explosiveness and can’t be trusted in a three-headed committee. Davante Adams (88 routes), Randall Cobb (85), and Geronimo Allison (73) are all viable each and every week.

Los Angeles Rams

Targets: Brandin Cooks (8, 10), Robert Woods (9, 9), Cooper Kupp (9, 7), Todd Gurley (5, 3), Malcolm Brown (2, 1)

Air Yards: Robert Woods (161, 107), Brandin Cooks (88, 134), Cooper Kupp (83, 6), Malcolm Brown (7, 2), Todd Gurley (-9, 2)

Receiving Yards: Brandin Cooks (87, 157), Cooper Kupp (52, 63), Todd Gurley (39, 31), Robert Woods (37, 81), Malcolm Brown (18, 9)

Carries: Todd Gurley (20, 19), Malcolm Brown (1, 12), Jared Goff (1, 2)

RZ Targets: Cooper Kupp (3, 3), Robert Woods (3, 0), Todd Gurley (2, 1), Brandin Cooks (1, 2)

RZ Carries: Todd Gurley (5, 10), Malcolm Brown (0, 5)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Aqib Talib (1-12, 0-0), Marcus Peters (3-25 ,1-0), Nickell Robey-Coleman (5-63, 4-20)

Observations: Todd Gurley is far and away the first-overall pick in re-draft leagues due solely to his absurd red zone usage. Not only are the Rams averaging the most yards per drive (46.3), coach Sean McVay has also called the fourth-highest run play rate (59%) inside the red zone. Only Adrian Peterson has received more total red zone carries (8) than what Gurley’s averaged (7.5). Note that Malcolm Brown’s five red zone carries all came in the fourth quarter when Los Angeles led 27-0. Brandin Cooks has profiled as a boom/bust WR3 as recently as 2017, finishing with seven or fewer fantasy points in 6-of-16 outings, but his floor in the Rams’ prolific offense has arguably become the highest amongst their group of receivers. Despite finishing with 6-81 receiving Sunday, Robert Woods is still due for positive regression. He currently has the same target share (27%) and 46 more air yards than Cooks but 16.6 fewer fantasy points.

Minnesota Vikings

Targets: Adam Thielen (12, 13), Stefon Diggs (6, 13), Dalvin Cook (7, 5), Laquon Treadwell (4, 6), Kyle Rudolph (2, 8), David Morgan (1, 2)

Air Yards: Adam Thielen (157, 115), Stefon Diggs (77, 159), Laquon Treadwell (12, 45), Kyle Rudolph (16, 26), David Morgan (-1, 6), Dalvin Cook (-16, 6)

Receiving Yards: Adam Thielen (102, 131), Stefon Diggs (43, 128), Dalvin Cook (55, 52), Kyle Rudolph (11, 72), Laquon Treadwell (18, 23), David Morgan (9, 19)

Carries: Dalvin Cook (16, 10), Latavius Murray (11, 4), Kirk Cousins (4, 2)

RZ Targets: Adam Thielen (0, 1), Stefon Diggs (0, 1), Kyle Rudolph (1, 0), Laquon Treadwell (0, 1)

RZ Carries: Latavius Murray (3, 0), Dalvin Cook (2, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Xavier Rhodes (0-0, 9-70-1), Mike Hughes (3-59, 1-9), Trae Waynes (2-21, 6-56), Mackensie Alexander (0-0, 4-68)

Observations: Adam Thielen leads the Vikings in targets and air yards by a noticeable margin but is still essentially tied with Stefon Diggs in fantasy points (48-47.3). There’s room for even more production given that Thielen’s run slightly more routes than Diggs (91-87). Dalvin Cook out-carried Latavius Murray 10-4 in Week 2 and now leads the latter 27-14 on the year. Murray isn’t involved in Minnesota’s passing game in the slightest, keeping Cook (12 targets on 61 routes thus far) a low-end RB1. The Vikings are favored by 17 points at home over the Bills in Week 3, potentially setting up a game in which Murray bulldozes his way through the entire fourth quarter.

New Orleans Saints

Targets: Michael Thomas (19, 13), Alvin Kamara (13, 6), Ted Ginn (6, 7), Benjamin Watson (5, 5), Austin Carr (3, 1), Josh Hill (1, 1), Tre'Quan Smith (1, 1)

Air Yards: Michael Thomas (153, 82), Ted Ginn (80, 134), Alvin Kamara (89, -10), Benjamin Watson (46, 25), Austin Carr (23, 20), Tre'Quan Smith (20, 18), Josh Hill (-6, -3)

Receiving Yards: Michael Thomas (180, 89), Alvin Kamara (112, 53), Ted Ginn (68, 55), Ben Watson (44, 19), Austin Carr (20, 0), Tre'Quan Smith (0, 18), Josh Hill (15, 5)

Carries: Alvin Kamara (8, 13), Mike Gillislee (3, 8), Jonathan Williams (1, 1)

RZ Targets: Michael Thomas (3, 4), Alvin Kamara (5, 0), Benjamin Watson (1, 2), Ted Ginn (1, 0)

RZ Carries: Alvin Kamara (4, 4), Jonathan Williams (0, 1), Ted Ginn (1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Patrick Robinson (2-10, 3-32), Marshon Lattimore (4-115-1, 3-22), Ken Crawley (7-129-2, 3-79-1)

Observations: Preseason standout Tre’Quan Smith got the start Sunday but ran the fewest routes (11) among New Orleans’ receivers. Opportunity continues to be concentrated towards Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas, who have combined to account for 60.7% of the team’s targets, 63.6% of receiving yards, and 85.7% of the Saints’ touchdowns. Mike Gillislee saw an uptick in rushing attempts Sunday but still only played nine snaps. Up next for Kamara is an Atlanta defense that struggled immensely to contain Christian McCaffrey (14-102) out of the backfield without S Keanu Neal (torn ACL) and Pro Bowl LB Deion Jones (foot, I.R.).

New York Giants

Targets: Odell Beckham (15, 9), Saquon Barkley (6, 16), Evan Engram (5, 8), Sterling Shepard (7, 5), Wayne Gallman (2, 1), Rhett Ellison (1, 2), Cody Latimer (0, 3)

Air Yards: Odell Beckham (146, 132), Sterling Shepard (70, 54), Cody Latimer (0, 73), Evan Engram (20, 30), Rhett Ellison (16, 2), Wayne Gallman (0, 0), Saquon Barkley (-8, -21)

Receiving Yards: Odell Beckham (111, 51), Sterling Shepard (48, 24), Saquon Barkley (22, 80), Evan Engram (18, 80), Rhett Ellison (16, 5), Wayne Gallman (9, 11), Cody Latimer (0, 41)

Carries: Saquon Barkley (18, 11), Jonathan Stewart (2, 2), Eli Manning (1, 3), Wayne Gallman (1, 1)

RZ Targets: Odell Beckham (2, 1), Saquon Barkley (0, 1), Evan Engram (0, 1), Sterling Sheperd (0, 1)

RZ Carries: Saquon Barkley (3, 0), Wayne Gallman (0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Eli Apple (1-6, 1-9), Janoris Jenkins (2-48, 7-105-1), B.W. Webb (2-17, 2-20)

Observations: Saquon Barkley has stacked inefficient touches behind nightmarish blocking, averaging a 27% target share while accounting for 82.8% of New York’s backfield carries. Opportunity is king, though, and Barkley’s 65 routes trail only James Conner’s (77) and Christian McCaffrey’s (68) on the year. After running 35.9% of his routes from the slot in Week 1, Odell Beckham's clip from there fell to 26% in Week 2. It’s still an improvement on his average 13.8% rate under Ben McAdoo.

Philadelphia Eagles

Targets: Nelson Agholor (10, 12), Zach Ertz (10, 13), Darren Sproles (7, X), Dallas Goedert (3, 0), Corey Clement (0, 6), Joshua Perkins (0, 6), Kamar Aiken (0, 6), DeAndre Carter (1), Jay Ajayi (0, 1), Wendell Smallwood (0, 1)

Air Yards: Nelson Agholor (58, 109), Zach Ertz (78, 80), Joshua Perkins (0, 55), Kamar Aiken (0, 33), Dallas Goedert (38, 0), DeAndre Carter (6, 0), Darren Sproles (-3, X), Jay Ajayi (0, -5), Wendell Smallwood (0, 7), Corey Clement (0, 13)

Receiving Yards: Zach Ertz (48, 94), Nelson Agholor (33, 88), Corey Clement (0, 55), Joshua Perkins (0, 57), Kamar Aiken (0, 39), Darren Sproles (22, X), DeAndre Carter (10, 0), Dallas Goedert (4, 0), Jay Ajayi (0, 4), Wendell Smallwood (0, 2)

Carries: Jay Ajayi (15, 7), Corey Clement (5, 6), Wendell Smallwood (0, 7), Darren Sproles (5, X), Nelson Agholor (1, 1), Nick Foles (1, 3)

RZ Targets: Nelson Agholor (0, 3), Zach Ertz (1, 2), Darren Sproles (1, X), Jay Ajayi (0, 1), Joshua Perkins (0, 1)

RZ Carries: Jay Ajayi (2, 4), Darren Sproles (2, X), Corey Clement (2, 2), Nelson Agholor (0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Sidney Jones (2-5, 2-13), Jalen Mills (4-76, 7-80-1), Ronald Darby (4-77, 10-103)

Observations: Jay Ajayi (back) exited on the Eagles’ first drive and didn’t return until after the half. Corey Clement and Wendell Smallwood split carries (5-5) in his stead, but it was the former who received an additional four targets and handled the team’s only red zone carry in that stint. Ajayi (6) out-carried Smallwood (2) and Clement (1) in the second half but isn’t expected to play Sunday. Philadelphia signed rookie Josh Adams, who rushed for 90 yards on 23 carries (3.91 YPA) in the preseason, from their practice squad. Clement has the highest floor among Philadelphia’s backfield options if Ajayi is declared out, but Darren Sproles’ (hamstring) pending availability keeps this murky situation just that.

San Francisco 49ers

Targets: George Kittle (9, 4), Pierre Garcon (7, 4), Dante Pettis (6, 2), Trent Taylor (6, 2), Kyle Juszczyk (2, 4), Matt Breida (2, 4), Kendrick Bourne (1, 2), Marquise Goodwin (1, X), Alfred Morris (0, 2)

Air Yards: George Kittle (118, 26), Pierre Garcon (118, 48), Dante Pettis (115, 32), Trent Taylor (36, 2), Kyle Juszczyk (33, 4), Kendrick Bourne (8, 5), Matt Breida (5, 23), Marquise Goodwin (1, X), Alfred Morris (0, 9)

Receiving Yards: George Kittle (90, 22), Dante Pettis (61, 35), Kyle Juszczyk (56, 13), Trent Taylor (28, 0), Pierre Garcon (21, 57), Matt Breida (5, 21), Alfred Morris (0, 32), Kendrick Bourne (0, 4), Marquise Goodwin (0, X)

Carries: Alfred Morris (12, 14), Matt Breida (11, 11), Jimmy Garoppolo (2, 3)

RZ Targets: Pierre Garcon (2, 0), George Kittle (0, 1), Trent Taylor (2, 0), Matt Breida (0, 1), Kyle Juszczyk (1, 0), Kendrick Bourne (0, 1), Brent Celek (0, 1), Dante Pettis (0, 1)

RZ Carries: Alfred Morris (5, 2), Matt Breida (0, 4)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Richard Sherman (1-18, 0-0), Ahkello Witherspoon (1-22-1, 8-99-2), K’Waun Williams (3-62, 5-73), Jimmie Ward (1-15, 1-21)

Observations: Without Marquise Goodwin (quad) Sunday, rookie Dante Pettis saw two targets on 87.5% of the Niners’ offensive snaps. George Kittle mustered four targets on 78.1%. Kittle ran 23 routes to Garrett Celek’s six on the day, but it was the latter who benefitted (and scored) from a target just outside the 10-yard line. Alfred Morris followed up his nonexistent passing-game role in Week 1 with a shocking 13 routes run. It was Matt Breida, though, who leveraged a 66-yard breakaway score in the third quarter into a 11-138-1 day. Note that Morris still out-snapped (31-25) and out-touched Breida (16-14) against Detroit.

Seattle Seahawks

Targets: Brandon Marshall (6, 7), Will Dissly (5, 5), Chris Carson (5, 1), Rashaad Penny (5, 2), Tyler Lockett (4, 8), Jaron Brown (3, 3), Nick Vannett (2, 5), David Moore (1, 2), C.J. Prosise (0, 3)

Air Yards: Tyler Lockett (37, 134), Brandon Marshall (83, 57), Will Dissly (82, 52), Jaron Brown (84, 34), Nick Vannett (24, 22), David Moore (14, 52), Rashaad Penny (7, 5), Chris Carson (-1, 2), C.J. Prosise (0, 5)

Receiving Yards: Will Dissly (105, 42), Tyler Lockett (59, 80), Brandon Marshall (46, 52), Rashaad Penny (35, 0), Chris Carson (28, 0), Jaron Brown (7, 36), C.J. Prosise (0, 22), Nick Vannett (11, 23), David Moore (0, 0)

Carries: Chris Carson (7, 6), Rashaad Penny (7, 10), Russell Wilson (2, 3), Mike Davis (0, 3)

RZ Targets: Brandon Marshall (2, 0), Will Dissly (1, 1), Tyler Lockett (0, 1), Jaron Brown (0, 1)

RZ Carries: Rashaad Penny (1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Tre Flowers (7-124-1, 0-0), Shaquill Griffin (5-43-1, 7-55), Justin Coleman (0-0, 1-13), Akeem King (0-0, 4-34-1)

Observations: Coach Pete Carroll said Chris Carson “really took the lead at that position” and rookie Rashaad Penny looked “a little rusty”, then played Penny on a backfield-high 20 snaps (and 10 carries) in Week 2. Carson was in on 19-of-60 offensive snaps; C.J. Prosise logged 18. With Prosise now involved as a receiver, running seven routes more (17) than both Penny and Carson Sunday, none can be started with confidence. Tyler Lockett led Seattle in targets, air yards, and routes run (40) in his first game without Doug Baldwin (MCL). He’s a low-floor WR3 in the interim until Baldwin returns. Will Dissly is currently fantasy’s TE1 despite ranking 20th-overall in routes run (52) at his position. Sell high.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Targets: Mike Evans (8, 12), Chris Godwin (4, 6), DeSean Jackson (5, 4), Adam Humphries (6, 2), O.J. Howard (2, 4), Jacquizz Rodgers (1, 3), Cameron Brate (2, 0), Peyton Barber (0, 2)

Air Yards: DeSean Jackson (117, 87), Mike Evans (107, 108), Chris Godwin (73, 75), O.J. Howard (36, 47), Adam Humphries (92, 0), Cameron Brate (12, 0), Peyton Barber (0, 13), Jacquizz Rodgers (-2, 4)

Receiving Yards: Mike Evans (147, 83), DeSean Jackson (146, 129), O.J. Howard (54, 96), Chris Godwin (41, 56), Adam Humphries (27, 8), Jacquizz Rodgers (2, 23), Peyton Barber (0, 7), Cameron Brate (0, 0)

Carries: Peyton Barber (19, 16), Ryan Fitzpatrick (12, 1), Jacquizz Rodgers (2, 5)

RZ Targets: Mike Evans (0, 1), Cameron Brate (1, 0), Jacquizz Rodgers (1, 0), Chris Godwin (0, 1)

RZ Carries: Peyton Barber (3, 1), Ryan Fitzpatrick (3, 0), Jacquizz Rodgers (0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Carlton Davis (5-85-1, 5-59), Ryan Smith (3-29-1, 1-2), M.J. Stewart (3-29-1, 10-89-1)

Observations: Peyton Barber has averaged just 2.6 YPC on 35 attempts (17.5 per game) this season. He’s still played 67.1% of the Bucs’ offensive snaps and has quietly run more routes (27) than third-down back Jacquizz Rodgers (19), but has only seen two targets due to Ryan Fitzpatrick’s ‘DGAF’ 11.5 aDOT. Barber remains a bottomless-floor touchdown-dependent FLEX option with appealing usage. If Week 2 is any indication of their future roles, note that O.J. Barber out-snapped Cameron Brate 46-14 and ran 20 more routes in Tampa Bay’s victory over the Eagles. An 87th-percentile SPARQ freak who ran a 4.51 40-time at 6’6”, 251 at the combine, it’s worth getting ahead of the curve and using waivers/acquiring Howard in case he is suddenly being treated as the Bucs’ No. 1 tight end.

Washington Redskins

Targets: Chris Thompson (7, 14), Paul Richardson (6, 6), Jordan Reed (5, 8), Jamison Crowder (4, 4), Adrian Peterson (3, 3), Josh Doctson (3, 7), Vernon Davis (1, 1)

Air Yards: Paul Richardson (20, 104), Jordan Reed (28, 46), Josh Doctson (7, 81), Jamison Crowder (22, 44), Chris Thompson (11, 37), Vernon Davis (6, 6), Adrian Peterson (2, -3)

Receiving Yards: Chris Thompson (63, 92), Jordan Reed (48, 55), Adrian Peterson (70, 30), Paul Richardson (22, 63), Josh Doctson (11, 37), Jamison Crowder (32, 8), Vernon Davis (9, 7)

Carries: Adrian Peterson (26, 11), Alex Smith (8, 4), Chris Thompson (5, 4), Rob Kelley (3, 1)

RZ Targets: Chris Thompson (2, 1), Jordan Reed (2, 0), Jamison Crowder (1, 0), Josh Doctson (0, 1)

RZ Carries: Adrian Peterson (7, 1), Chris Thompson (0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Josh Norman (1-4, 4-47), Quinton Dunbar (2-10, 3-52), Fabian Moreau (0-0, 3-21)

Observations: After setting career-high marks in air yards (3,910), aDOT (7.9), and attempts 20-plus yards downfield (62) last season, Alex Smith’s approach across the board has unsurprisingly come crashing back to his career norms. Chris Thompson has benefitted the most from Smith’s conservative 6.0 aDOT, substantially leading Washington in both targets and total routes run (20). Adrian Peterson, who’s handled 74% of the Redskins’ backfield carries, remains strictly game script dependent.





