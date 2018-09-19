Week 3 Power Rankings

Wednesday, September 19, 2018

What I’m about to admit is not something I’m proud of. In fact, many of my coworkers here at Rotoworld have begged me to stop. I know they’re right, but I can’t kick the habit. I’m afraid it’s true—I read your comments.

It’s a sickness, I know. With all the articles I churn out during football season (including this 3,000-plus word behemoth), I barely have time to leave the house, let alone scroll through the comment section to see what all of you said about me. But somehow, I always find time for it. I don’t know if it’s an obsession with being liked, a genuine curiosity in how others perceive my work, or just a self-destructive habit. But whatever it is, I’m hooked.

I’ll never deliberately antagonize a team or fan base, but I do have strong football takes that may ruffle a few feathers and I’m not afraid to share those views. In a perfect world, every comment would be an “atta boy,” but I know it doesn’t work like that. The commenters I encounter generally fit within these four groups: 1) people who disagree with me so strongly that they just HAD to put it in writing, 2) people who noticed a typo (in which case, thank you), 3) people who just want to talk football and 4) good old-fashioned trolls.

Like it would for any normal person, the criticism stings. But sometimes the comments I receive are so outlandish, so cartoonishly mean-spirited and unconducive to any kind of rational discourse, that they have me falling over in laughter. So in lieu of an intro today, here are some of my favorite comments from past articles. Enjoy!

“Yet another article from some ‘fantasy’ writer who probably never played football in his life. You win awards for writing because you were never picked to play on anybody's team. You haven't seen a single down. You're a joke!”





“This article is nothing but lies.”

“Another article written by someone who doesn’t know anything about the sport they cover … simply awful.”

“What a trash take on an awesome game to watch. I swear the writing on this site gets worse and worse.”

“Another blogger's opinion. Nothing to do with sports reporting because of extreme bias. I didn't expect a radical diatribe by a know-nothing. Not surprised anymore. Journalism died many years ago.”

“What a horrible opening sentence.”

“Who is the dunce that wrote this CRAZY mess. May it work out great for Gruden and show the boobs at Rotoworld they should not keep printing stories from first graders.”

“The start of this was pure garbage and it only got worse.”

“Jesse Pantuosco, you should be working for Roto-Rooter.”

“Lame.”

The Roto-Rooter line gets me every time. Here are your Week 3 Power Rankings:

1. Los Angeles Rams

Record: 2-0

Last Week: 2

The Rams look great on paper. Turns out, they’re even better in real life. How stifling has the Rams’ All-Star defense been? Over L.A.’s last six quarters, opposing offenses have played just four snaps in Rams’ territory. That’s obscene. Touchdown Todd brought the goods in Week 2, making three end-zone visits before exiting with cramps. Brandin Cooks seems to be adjusting well to his new digs. The first-year Ram topped 150 yards for the third time in his career Sunday as L.A. outclassed Arizona 34-0. Seriously, can Sean McVay quit it with this? He’s making us mortals look bad.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars

Record: 2-0

Last Week: 5

No Leonard Fournette? No problem. The Jaguars steamrolled the Pats anyway, cruising to 481 yards of offense in a rematch of last year’s AFC title game. The game-time temperature was a balmy 97 degrees in Jacksonville, but that didn’t stop Keelan Cole from pulling in one of the most absurd catches you’ll ever see. Look at this lunacy. Not a bad start for Florida as all three teams from the Sunshine State (the Buccaneers, Dolphins and Jaguars) will head to Week 3 with perfect records.

3. Kansas City Chiefs

Record: 2-0

Last Week: 7

Oh, so that’s why the Chiefs traded Alex Smith? Going from Smith to Patrick Mahomes at quarterback is like being handed top-shelf scotch after five years of drinking nothing but PBR. This, Chiefs fans, is the height of luxury. Of course, I’m only referring to the Chiefs’ offense because KC’s defense is on life support. Through two games, the Chiefs have allowed by far the most yards in the league while also yielding the fourth-most points behind only Buffalo, Detroit and New Orleans. Here’s a free tip—if you’re betting Kansas City, ALWAYS take the over.

4. Minnesota Vikings

Record: 1-0-1

Last Week: 3

Bill Belichick’s icy demeanor is the stuff of legend, but I’ll tell you what (I wrote that in my Jon Gruden voice)—Mike Zimmer could give Bill and his blackened soul a run for his money. This is ALL-TIME shade. Maybe it was warranted after Daniel Carlson, a fifth-round rookie out of Auburn, botched all three of his attempts in a Week 2 tie with Green Bay. Kicking misadventures aside, the Vikings’ offense has been a well-oiled machine in the early going. Adam Thielen went for 131 yards and a touchdown in Week 2, giving him 100-plus yards in back-to-back games. DeSean Jackson and JuJu Smith-Schuster are the only other receivers to do that this year.

5. Philadelphia Eagles

Record: 1-1

Last Week: 1

Carson Wentz is due back this week but the reigning Super Bowl champs could be without star running back Jay Ajayi, who injured his back in a Week 2 loss to Tampa Bay. With Darren Sproles (hamstring) banged up as well, we could be seeing a lot of Corey Clement this week. Philly’s receiving corps is also in rough shape with Alshon Jeffery still recovering from shoulder surgery and Mike Wallace on the shelf with a fractured fibula. That’s bad news for the Eagles, but great news for owners of Nelson Agholor (eight catches for 88 yards and a touchdown in Week 2).

6. Green Bay Packers

Record: 1-0-1

Last Week: 6

Prior to Sunday’s game, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Aaron Rodgers “shouldn’t have played last week and shouldn’t play now.” So naturally, the hobbled signal-caller threw for 281 yards and a touchdown in a tie with Minnesota. Jimmy Graham led the Packers with 95 yards in that game, his most since Week 9 of 2016. Jamaal Williams had a chance to establish himself as the Packers’ lead back, but blew that opportunity by averaging a pedestrian 3.4 yards per carry during Aaron Jones’ two-game suspension.

7. New England Patriots

Record: 1-1

Last Week: 4

New England took it on the chin in Week 2, but we’ve seen this before from the January-minded Patriots. Josh Gordon for a fifth-round pick?! You may call Bill Belichick the greatest coach ever, but I call him a thief. If you’re still trying to figure out what’s going on with New England’s backfield, just give up already. A week after leading the team with 18 carries, Rex Burkhead saw just six touches on Sunday, five fewer than teammates Sony Michel and James White. Sunday marked Tom Brady’s first loss in nine career games against Jacksonville.

8. Atlanta Falcons

Record: 1-1

Last Week: 8

After putting up a goose egg in Week 1, first-rounder Calvin Ridley announced his presence by compiling 64 yards and a touchdown Sunday in a 31-24 victory over Carolina. Tevin Coleman also had a nice day at the office, cruising to 125 yards (107 rushing, 18 receiving) while filling in for an injured Devonta Freeman. Matt Ryan isn’t usually the scrambling type but he made an exception Sunday by rushing for two touchdowns. Those were his first rushing scores in almost six years.

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Record: 2-0

Last Week: 20

A week after throttling the Saints on their home field, the Bucs stayed hot with a convincing win over Philadelphia in Week 2. Conor McGregor—I mean Ryan Fitzpatrick—was a maestro, impressing with 402 passing yards and four touchdowns. Two of Fitzy’s three career 400-yard passing games have come in the last two weeks. After piling on 129 yards in his revenge game against the Eagles, DeSean Jackson now leads the league with 275 receiving yards. His three touchdowns so far are as many as he had all of last season.

10. Los Angeles Chargers

Record: 1-1

Last Week: 13

Geez, Melvin. Save some touchdowns for the other guys, would you? Gordon got greedy in Sunday’s win at Buffalo, finding the end zone three times as the Bolts improved to 1-1. Gordon and backfield-mate Austin Ekeler have already combined for 456 yards (208 rushing, 248 receiving) and four touchdowns this year. After going his entire rookie season without scoring, 2017 first-rounder Mike Williams finally hit pay-dirt with a 10-yard touchdown grab in Week 2.

11. Carolina Panthers

Record: 1-1

Last Week: 11

Christian McCaffrey feasted in Week 2, setting career-highs in both catches (14) and receiving yards (102). Through two weeks, McCaffrey leads all NFL running backs with 20 receptions, putting him one ahead of Washington’s Chris Thompson. Just as he did last year when Greg Olsen was sidelined, Devin Funchess saw his volume increase with nine targets from Cam Newton in Week 2. D.J. Moore’s first NFL catch was a good one—he took it 51 yards for a touchdown in Sunday’s loss to Atlanta.

12. New Orleans Saints

Record: 1-1

Last Week: 9

It feels like they come out with a new Avengers movie every year, but who needs that when you have Michael Thomas? The 25-year-old may not live in the Marvel universe, but he’s certainly had a superhero start to the season with a league-leading 28 catches on 30 targets from Drew Brees. Alvin Kamara’s rushing average leaves something to be desired (just 3.6 yards per carry) but he’s been outstanding as a pass-catcher with 165 receiving yards, which leads all NFL running backs. What’s Mark Ingram been up to during his suspension? He’s been kicking it with Lane Kiffin because ‘Bama boys stick together.

13. Cincinnati Bengals

Record: 2-0

Last Week: 21

How’s this for consistency? The Bengals have won each of their two games this year … by the exact same score (34-23). Freaky, huh? Actually, freaky is what A.J. Green did in Week 2, going for the hat trick in a win over Baltimore. Buoyed by Thursday’s heroics, Green now leads the NFL with four receiving touchdowns. Joe Mixon has been a bull this season, rumbling to 179 yards on 38 carries. Unfortunately, Mixon’s sophomore breakout will be put on hold for a few weeks as he recovers from arthroscopic knee surgery. His replacement, Giovani Bernard, is still available in over 40 percent of Yahoo leagues. That’s your cue.

14. Pittsburgh Steelers

Record: 0-1-1

Last Week: 10

Think soap operas have gone stale? Well, then you’re not paying enough attention to the Pittsburgh Steelers. They’ve redefined the genre with their ceaseless sideline bickering, flagrant trade requests and reckless tweeting. And that’s just what Antonio Brown has done in the last few days. Amidst the drama, JuJu Smith-Schuster has quickly emerged as a fantasy mega-star, topping the 100-yard threshold in each of his first two games. Meanwhile James Conner paid tribute to Mac Miller by wearing these cleats Sunday against Kansas City.

15. Chicago Bears

Record: 1-1

Last Week: 16

Whatever the Bears paid for Khalil Mack, it wasn’t enough. A week after tormenting Aaron Rodgers (though as usual, Rodgers would get the last laugh), Mack laid the hurt on Russell Wilson, recording a sack and his second forced fumble in as many weeks. Think Mitchell Trubisky likes throwing to Allen Robinson (14 targets in Week 2)? Yeah, me too. Ready to have your brain wrinkled? Patrick Mahomes has thrown more touchdown passes in his last two starts (10) than Trubisky has for his entire career (nine).

16. Denver Broncos

Record: 2-0

Last Week: 17

So, I guess Phillip Lindsay is going to be a thing, huh? The undrafted rookie ranks third in rushing yards behind only sophomore backs Matt Breida and Joe Mixon. Demaryius Thomas used to be 1A to Emmanuel Sanders’ 1B in Denver, but now the roles have been reversed. So far Sanders has stuffed the stat sheet with 231 yards while only letting one of his 15 targets hit the turf. Thomas, on the other hand, is tied for the league-lead with four drops.

17. Miami Dolphins

Record: 2-0

Last Week: 26

Don’t look now but the Dolphins, who debuted at No. 31 in my Power Rankings this year, are winners of two straight. Sure, their schedule has been a breeze, but after going 6-10 last year, the Dolphins can’t be picky about where their wins come from. Another week, another milestone for Frank Gore, who just passed Curtis Martin for fourth on the NFL’s all-time rushing list. Talk about your all-time troll jobs. Dolphins rookie Minkah Fitzpatrick filed a trademark application for “Fitzmagic” (Ryan Fitzpatrick’s nickname) last week. The Stugotz is strong in you, Minkah.

18. Baltimore Ravens

Record: 1-1

Last Week: 12

John Brown only secured four-of-10 targets in Week 2, but boy did he pass the eye test. This catch in triple coverage is just silly. The Ravens probably thought they were being clever getting snaps for Lamar Jackson, but as Yahoo’s Matt Harmon pointed out on Twitter, their plan had a fatal flaw. Surely he would have preferred the victory, but at least Joe Flacco was able to reward his fantasy owners with 376 passing yards in the loss to Cincinnati. That was Flacco’s first 300-yard effort since Week 14 of 2016.

19. San Francisco 49ers

Record: 1-1

Last Week: 19

Too small to be an NFL workhorse? That’s been the knock on Matt Breida since arriving as an undrafted rookie last season, but all he’s done this year is rip that narrative to shreds. The 190-pound Breida enters Week 3 as the NFL’s leading rusher with 184 yards on just 22 carries (8.4 yards per attempt). George Kittle was expected to be the Niners’ go-to target with Marqise Goodwin shelved in Week 2, but the tight end disappointed with just two catches for 22 yards. With the win, Jimmy Garoppolo improved to 8-1 as an NFL starter.

20. Dallas Cowboys

Record: 1-1

Last Week: 24

Who needs Dez Bryant and Jason Witten when you have … Tavon Austin? The 28-year-old only saw three touches on Sunday but he made the most of them, totaling 94 yards and a touchdown in a win over the Giants (Can we agree that neither of these teams belong on primetime?). Allen Hurns has had a quiet start to his Cowboys tenure, securing just two-of-five targets for 29 yards through two games. Including Week 2, Ezekiel Elliott has now scored a touchdown in 17 of 27 career regular season games.

21. Washington Redskins

Record: 1-1

Last Week: 15

After annihilating the lowly Cardinals in Week 1, the Redskins came crashing back to Earth in their home opener, managing just three field goals in a loss to Indianapolis. Washington’s ground game was non-existent—wide receiver Jamison Crowder led the team with 29 rushing yards—though running back Chris Thompson still made his presence felt with a career-high 13 catches. D.J. Swearinger is already halfway to his interception total from last year after picking off a pair of Andrew Luck passes in Week 2.

22. Indianapolis Colts

Record: 1-1

Last Week: 29

The Colts notched their first win of the Frank Reich Era Sunday at Washington. The return of Andrew Luck has breathed new life into T.Y Hilton, who has now scored in back-to-back weeks after ending last year on a four-game touchdown drought. If you thought Week 2 would bring some clarity to Indy’s backfield, keep dreaming. Jordan Wilkins won the touch battle against Washington, but it was fellow rookie Nyheim Hines who scored the Colts’ lone rushing touchdown. Speaking of rookies, second-rounder Darius Leonard leads the NFL with 27 tackles and also owns PFF’s No. 1 grade among inside linebackers.

23. Tennessee Titans

Record: 1-1

Last Week: 25

Marcus Mariota dressed for Week 2 but never saw the field as Blaine Gabbert led Tennessee to its first win of 2018. Here’s something you don’t see every day—two defensive backs (Kevin Byard and Dane Cruikshank) connecting on a long touchdown. Remember that third-round fantasy pick you used on Derrick Henry this summer? That’s one you might want back. Through two games Henry is averaging a measly 2.9 yards per carry, fourth-worst among qualified running backs.

24. New York Jets

Record: 1-1

Last Week: 22

The Jets ran the Lions out of their own building in Week 1 but they didn’t fare as well in Week 2, falling flat in Sunday’s loss to Miami. The season started two weeks ago but I’m not sure Robby Anderson got the memo. He’s been a non-factor through two games, nabbing just four catches for 68 yards. Sam Darnold’s affinity for Quincy Enunwa continued Sunday with the fourth-year wideout corralling seven-of-11 targets for 92 yards. He’s been the intended receiver on 33.4 percent of Darnold’s pass attempts this year.

25. Houston Texans

Record: 0-2

Last Week: 14

Losing to a Blaine Gabbert-led offense is a good way to drop 11 spots in the Power Rankings, which is exactly what Houston did this week. That’s no bueno, but at least Will Fuller got cooking with 113 yards in Week 2. In the five instances he’s shared the field with Deshaun Watson, Fuller has totaled an impressive 392 yards (78.4 per game) and eight touchdowns with at least one in each contest. Among quarterbacks, only Tyrod Taylor and Cam Newton have rushed for more yards than Watson this year. I guess his knee is okay.

26. Cleveland Browns

Record: 0-1-1

Last Week: 27

So you mean to tell me the Browns trotted out an injured Zane Gonzalez against New Orleans, then cut him after he missed a pair of field goals including a 52-yarder that would have tied the game with eight seconds left? Yeah, that sounds about right. After everything the Browns have been through with Josh Gordon, it’s hard to believe an injury at a photo shoot was the straw that finally broke the camel’s back. Gordon’s departure will open up snaps for rookie Antonio Callaway, who went for 81 yards and a touchdown in Week 2.

27. Seattle Seahawks

Record: 0-2

Last Week: 23

Is it bad that the Seahawks’ biggest draw these days is a drop-kicking punter who hails from Australia? Here’s an idea—how about blocking for your $87 million quarterback instead of letting Khalil Mack take his lunch money on every play? No team in football has allowed more sacks than the Seahawks this year. Rashaad Penny’s weight gain made headlines this summer but after hearing Pete Carroll’s reasoning for barely playing Chris Carson in the second half, he’s starting to look fit by comparison. As Henry Hill said in Goodfellas, this is the bad time.

28. New York Giants

Record: 0-2

Last Week: 18

If you take away Saquon Barkley’s 68-yard touchdown burst against Jacksonville in Week 1, the rookie has averaged a mere 2.36 yards per carry this season. That’s not ideal, though the Penn State alum has remained a helpful PPR presence with 16 catches, which ranks third among running backs. The Cowboys made Eli Manning a piñata in Week 2, sacking the veteran six times for a loss of 59 yards. Going back to last season, the Giants have managed just three touchdowns over their last four games.

29. Oakland Raiders

Record: 0-2

Last Week: 30

Oakland finally got Amari Cooper going in Week 2 (10 catches for 116 yards), but it wasn’t enough to get past Denver as the Raiders dropped to 0-2 in the second Jon Gruden Era. Your eyes aren’t deceiving you. Martavis Bryant is indeed back after being among the Raiders’ final cuts in training camp. He debuted with four catches for 30 yards in Week 2. Derek Carr hit his mark on 90.6 percent of his passes (29-for-32) against the Broncos. That was the highest single-game completion percentage of his career.

30. Detroit Lions

Record: 0-2

Last Week: 28

LeGarrette Blount losing his cool? Surely this has never happened before. Oh wait, that’s right. As you were. Matthew Stafford bounced back from his clunker in Week 1 but wasn’t as sharp as the stats (347 yards, three touchdowns) would indicate, missing multiple open receivers with errant deep passes. Even with Stafford being a loose cannon, Kenny Golladay still enjoyed a big day, going for 89 yards and a touchdown in a loss to San Francisco. That gives Golladay 203 yards for the year, topping teammates Golden Tate (188) and Marvin Jones (108).

31. Arizona Cardinals

Record: 0-2

Last Week: 31

This might be the end of the line for Sam Bradford, who has averaged a pathetic 3.98 yards per attempt this season. It’s hard to imagine things getting better for Bradford with Khalil Mack and the Bears coming to town in Week 3. David Johnson hasn’t exactly been lighting it up for fantasy owners (118 yards and a touchdown on 28 touches), though coach Steve Wilks has vowed to get him more involved in the passing game. Arizona’s -52 point differential through two weeks is second-worst in the league behind Buffalo (-55).

32. Buffalo Bills

Record: 0-2

Last Week: 32

What’s new in Orchard Park? Well Vontae Davis pulled an Abe Simpson against the Chargers while LeSean McCoy is dealing with yet another injury. Props to Josh Allen, who cleared the very low bar of outperforming Nathan Peterman in his first career start. With daunting road games coming up against Minnesota and Green Bay, don’t be surprised if the Bills return home with an 0-4 record, which would be their worst start since 2010.

Biggest Jump: Buccaneers 11

Biggest Drop: Texans 11