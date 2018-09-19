The NFL Week 3 Worksheet

Wednesday, September 19, 2018

We’re officially three weeks into the young season and after a promising Week 1 when scoring picked up from where we left off in 2017, Week 2 doubled down as teams went bonkers in the passing game. Week 2 saw NFL passers post the highest quarterback rating (102.6) over any week in NFL history as we’ve now seen 37 more passing touchdowns at this point of the season than we did through two weeks a year ago. We’ve even had four more rushing scores as all tides have risen, but after a downtrodden passing season a year ago, quarterback and wide receiver scoring has made a significant rebound to kick off the season.

For those that are new here, the goal of this article is to provide a top-down, statistical snapshot for each game each week, running down weekly point spreads, team totals, play calling splits, and statistical bullet points on the players and teams involved. Although we’re focusing strictly on PPR league scoring here as a baseline, there’s more than enough to spread around across formats and daily leagues. The reason we’re operating under a PPR umbrella is it allows us to cover a larger portion of the players involved in action weekly.

As the author, it’s imperative that I note that this is an expectations-based column over a linear start/sit forum. The labels for each subset of players for each game is simply the vehicle for those expectations and have a different context for each player. Players that are high performers week-to-week are held to different standards than a secondary option in an offense. Every player runs into down weeks, and we’re trying to identify those moments, even for the star players you’re going to ride through thick and thin moments that don’t tally many low points during the season. That said, we’re still embracing some of the elements that will go along with a start/sit column as a byproduct of those expectations. I encourage that you use the game by game tables and data points here in conjunction with the Start/Sit column posted weekly by Nick Mensio, Pat Daugherty’s rankings in the Goal Line Stand, Evan Silva’s Matchup’s column, Ray Summerlin's Waiver Wired and most importantly, your own information and thought process. Remember, you control your own team. If you are curious as to my personal weekly rankings, they can be found each and every week in the Season Pass section.

Jets @ Browns





NY Jets Rank @ Cleveland Rank 3 Spread 3 18.0 Implied Total 21.0 30.0 7 Points/Gm 19.5 25 18.5 6 Points All./Gm 21.0 13 61.0 22 Plays/Gm 72.5 4 62.5 15 Opp. Plays/Gm 70.5 28 45.1% 7 Rush% 44.8% 8 54.9% 26 Pass% 55.2% 25 36.8% 11 Opp. Rush % 41.1% 19 63.2% 22 Opp. Pass % 58.9% 14

Cleveland's eight takeaways are the most in the NFL and their most as a franchise through two weeks since 2001.

The Browns have scored on just 2-of-8 drives after a takeaway, the lowest rate for any team with more than three takeaways to start the season.

The Browns lead the league in number of drives to cross midfield (18) but have scored on just seven of those possessions (38.9%), 31st in the league through two weeks.

The Browns have run just six plays inside of the red zone, the fewest in the league.

The Jets have converted just 1-of-6 (16.7 percent) red zone trips into touchdowns, the lowest rate through two weeks.

Quincy Enunwa's 21 targets are the most by a Jets player through two weeks since Laveranues Coles (22) in 2006.

Trust (spike starting production)





Jarvis Landry: He’s dealing with a minor knee injury on a short week, but he’s still one of the safest-floor wideouts, catching at least five passes now in 19 straight games and has a high ceiling in this one facing off against Buster Skrine, who has allowed 9-of-12 passes to be completed in his coverage for 119 yards and a touchdown through two games.

On the Cusp (proxy of a player’s baseline)





Carlos Hyde: Although he’s averaging just 2.9 yards per touch, his 40 touches are tied for sixth in the league. His efficiency should be low once again against a Jets front allowing just 3.4 YPC to backs to start the season, but as a home favorite, his volume should remain intact.

Tyrod Taylor: A potentially low-scoring Thursday game is never a spot to chase a ceiling week, but his legs are always a factor in creating a usable floor while he has familiarity versus this defense, finishing as a QB1 in four consecutive games versus the Jets.

Quincy Enunwa: He’s not on the level of wideouts that have given the Browns trouble through two weeks, but Enunwa is one of just 10 wideouts to see double-digit targets in each of the first two games.

Bust (underperformance)





Sam Darnold: His promising start has netted just QB18 and QB27 results for fantasy purposes while both Ben Roethlisberger and Drew Brees underperformed versus the Browns.

Antonio Callaway: His game last week can be a building block and he should be added in all formats, but he’s still just a hold as he had just one catch on two targets through 58 minutes a week ago.

Duke Johnson: He has just 11 touches total through two games and the projected game script here should keep that touch total depressed.

Isaiah Crowell: He only has 10 and 14 touches through two games in this timeshare and doesn’t have the receiving background to keep him elevated if things off script like they did a week ago.

Robby Anderson: He’s been out-targeted by Enunwa 21-6 through two weeks and we’re not at a point where we can expect Darnold to support multiple wideout options weekly.

If You Must (Swing on a bench option/deep league play)





David Njoku: He’s turned in back-to-back duds, but still has ranked second on the team in targets with seven in each of those games. At a paper-thin position such as tight end, his opportunity and talent are still enough to keep him in play as a streaming option.

Bilal Powell: He’s nothing more than a FLEX option but is the back that is least impacted by game flow, already out-targeting Crowell 8-3 through two weeks while the Browns have allowed 3.7 YPC to opposing backfields, but 12 catches for 114 yards and 50+yards receiving to both Alvin Kamara and James Conner through two weeks.

Bills @ Vikings





Buffalo Rank @ Minnesota Rank 16.5 Spread -16.5 12.3 Implied Total 28.8 11.5 31 Points/Gm 26.5 10 39.0 32 Points All./Gm 22.5 17 60.5 24 Plays/Gm 69.5 7 64.5 19 Opp. Plays/Gm 65.5 21 36.4% 23 Rush% 36.0% 25 63.6% 10 Pass% 64.0% 8 46.5% 27 Opp. Rush % 37.4% 14 53.5% 6 Opp. Pass % 62.6% 19

The Bills have allowed a touchdown on 40 percent of their opponent's possessions, the highest rate in the league.

The Vikings have allowed a touchdown on 2-of-24 possessions (8.3 percent), the second-best rate in the league behind the Rams (4.8 percent).

Dalvin Cook has rushed for a first down on just 2-of-26 carries (7.7 percent), the lowest rate for all running backs with double-digit carries.

Cook has averaged .08 yards before contact per rushing attempt, the lowest rate for all backs with over 10 rushing attempts to start the season.

Kirk Cousins' six touchdown passes are the most by a Minnesota quarterback through two games since Daunte Culpepper in 2004.

Stefon Diggs leads wide receivers in fantasy scoring over Weeks 1-2 over the past three seasons, catching 37 passes for 586 yards and six touchdowns in those six games.

Diggs is the first Vikings receiver to catch a touchdown pass in five straight regular season games since Randy Moss in 2010.

Trust (spike starting production)





Kirk Cousins/Stefon Diggs/Adam Thielen: All of the major players in the passing game are a green light as usual against the defense that has allowed the most touchdowns (10) in the league through two games.

On the Cusp (proxy of a player’s baseline)





Dalvin Cook: Minnesota has had a hard time getting going on the ground to start the year and he’s dealing with a potential hamstring injury. This is a prime spot to get him going against a defense that has allowed six touchdowns to running backs, but also one where the Vikings can lighten his workload if that hamstring is a bigger issue than suggested.

Kyle Rudolph: He saw a significant target spike last week that was aided by Minnesota chasing the scoreboard but remains one of the better bets to potentially score at his position while the Vikings are may not having a higher team total this season.

Bust (underperformance)





All Bills: There will be weeks to use Josh Allen as a streamer with his rushing ability, but on the road against a Mike Zimmer defense isn’t a spot to get cute and with LeSean McCoy nursing a rib injury, there’s no tangible volume to chase among the skill players in this tough matchup.

If You Must (Swing on a bench option/deep league play)





Latavius Murray: If Cook isn’t right then Murray should get uptick on his Week 1 workload when he had 11 touches while the Bills have handed out four top-30 scoring weeks to running backs through two games.

Giants @ Texans

NY Giants Rank @ Houston Rank 6 Spread -6 17.8 Implied Total 23.8 14.0 30 Points/Gm 18.5 26 20.0 10 Points All./Gm 23.5 19 64.5 16 Plays/Gm 66.5 11 56.0 3 Opp. Plays/Gm 64.5 18 31.0% 30 Rush% 45.1% 6 69.0% 3 Pass% 54.9% 27 47.3% 28 Opp. Rush % 50.4% 30 52.7% 5 Opp. Pass % 49.6% 3

The Giants and Texans are two of four teams (Arizona and Buffalo the others) that have not run a snap with the lead yet through two weeks.

The Giants are the only team in the league to run 100 percent of their offensive plays while trailing.

Saquon Barkley has accounted for 36.2 percent of the Giants offensive yardage, the highest share for a running back in the league.

Barkley is the first Giants rookie ever to have over 100-yards from scrimmage in each of his first two career games and their first running back to do so in each of the first two weeks of a season since Derrick Ward in 2007.

The Giants average just 2.6 yards per play on first down, the fewest in the league (league average is 5.6 yards).

In five career games played with Deshaun Watson, Will Fuller has caught 21-of-31 targets for 392 yards and eight touchdowns. He has finished as the WR6, WR8, WR21, WR3 and WR6 those weeks.

Per Pro Football Focus, Deshaun Watson has been under pressure for 47.6 percent of his dropbacks, the highest rate in the league.

The Giants have a 1.7 percent sack rate through two weeks, the lowest rate in the league.

Trust (spike starting production)





Deshaun Watson: He bounced back with a top-10 week last weekend and the majority of his early-season issues have stemmed from the Houston offensive line allowing so much heat, something the defensive front for the Giants has not done much of to start the season without Olivier Vernon absent from the lineup.

DeAndre Hopkins: He’s still been a target monster, collecting 11 targets in each week.

Will Fuller: The regression police will still eventually come calling on him for catching a touchdown once every 3.9 targets from Watson, but his opportunity and yardage also continue to rise, having 113 and 125 yards on 13 catches over his last two full games with Watson.

Saquon Barkley: The efficiency hasn’t been there outside of one long run Week 1, but he has 20 and 25 touches in each of the opening two games with a high-receiving floor, which is why he’s been a top-12 option each week.

Odell Beckham: Last week was the sixth time in seven games that he was held under 100-yards by the Cowboys, but he still commanded nine targets and runs into a softer secondary with 34-year old Johnathan Joseph and Johnson Bademosi starting on the perimeter.

On the Cusp (proxy of a player’s baseline)





Lamar Miller: Houston has played continuously from behind to start the year, but that highlights one of Miller’s biggest bugaboos of getting over the RB2 hump. He has just four targets through two weeks after ranking dead last target rate per route run for running backs in 2017.

Evan Engram: His 14.8 percent target share is still lower than where it was last year when Beckham was in the lineup, but he saw seven targets a week ago and Houston ran into facing a Tennessee offense that was without Delanie Walker last week after allowing a huge week to Rob Gronkowski in Week 1.

Bust (underperformance)





Eli Manning: A road dog attached to a lowly team total that has turned in QB27 and QB26 starts to the year. His weapons haven’t been enough to carry over a bottom-10 option.

Sterling Shepard: Has started off with just eight catches for 72 yards while he’ll draw the toughest individual assignment in the slot against Aaron Colvin.

Packers @ Washington

Green Bay Rank @ Washington Rank -3 Spread 3 24.5 Implied Total 21.5 26.5 11 Points/Gm 16.5 27 26.0 23 Points All./Gm 13.5 2 64.5 15 Plays/Gm 73.0 3 67.0 23 Opp. Plays/Gm 55.5 2 32.6% 26 Rush% 43.8% 11 67.4% 7 Pass% 56.2% 22 33.6% 6 Opp. Rush % 38.7% 18 66.4% 27 Opp. Pass % 61.3% 15

Just 9.2 percent of Alex Smith's throws have been 15-yards or further downfield, the lowest rate in the league through two weeks. 18.5 percent of his throws in 2017 were of that variety.

Chris Thompson averages 85.4 yards from scrimmage over his 12 games played since the start of last season. That ranks 11th of all running backs to play more than two games over that span.

28 of Adrian Peterson's 42 touches have come when Washington has either been tied or had the lead.

With Aaron Rodger's injury, Green Bay has run 93.8 percent of their offensive plays out of the shotgun, the highest rate in the league.

Washington is allowing 8.1 yards per pass completion, the fewest in the league.

Trust (spike starting production)





Chris Thompson: he’s second among running backs in receptions through two weeks and now has been a top-12 fantasy option in 8-of-12 games dating back to last season.

Aaron Rodgers: We knew the fantasy points would be suppressed a week ago against a Minnesota defense that has steadily limited his ceiling and coming off his injury. But he still was 30-42 for 281 yards and made it through the game with hiccups dealing with his knee. Although the Washington pass defense has gotten off to a good start, they haven’t been challenged down the field by either Sam Bradford or Andrew Luck to start, something Rodgers will do.

Davante Adams: He’s now scored in four straight games dating back to last season and saw 12 targets against man-to-man coverage with Xavier Rhodes last week.

On the Cusp (proxy of a player’s baseline)





Jordan Reed: He’s being used as a security blanket rather than an offensive weapon with a 5.7 yard depth of target, leaving him as a floor play when he fails to find the zone.

Alex Smith: One of the highest floor quarterback since he can use his legs and rarely loses points with turnovers, he should bounce back as a high-QB2 as he hasn’t gone back to back games without a passing touchdown since 2014.

Randall Cobb: His struggles versus the Vikings continued, but is back on the WR3 board this week against Fabian Moreau on the interior, who allowed Larry Fitzgerald to post a 7-76 line in Week 1.

Jimmy Graham: Finally got involved with 19.1 percent of the team targets last week, but still has yet to draw a red zone target on the season, which we know are on their way.

Jamaal Williams: His 3.5 yards per touch haven’t inspired, but that came against two strong defenses in Chicago and Minnesota while he still has 34-of-44 backfield touches. With the Packers forced to play so much in the shotgun, his pass protection should keep him on the field with Aaron Jones returning and Washington is 24th in yards per carry allowed to backfields to start the season.

Bust (underperformance)





Adrian Peterson: his viability is contingent on game script, something that proved false chasing at home a week ago, while the Packers have allowed the fifth-fewest rushing points to backfields to start the season.

Washington WRs: As a group they rank 29th in collective wide receiver scoring with a high scoring individual week at WR53 from Paul Richardson as Smith has peppered targets to Thompson and Reed firsthand.

