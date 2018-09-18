John Daigle

Targets and Touches

Week 2: AFC Targets & Touches

Tuesday, September 18, 2018


Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless if they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played.

 

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Air yards data is sourced via Josh Hermsmeyer’s AirYards.com. Cornerback and routes run data is sourced via Pro Football Focus. The AFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the NFC is published on Wednesday.

 

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

 

Note: This data will stick to players averaging over one target/touch per game. Players are listed in order of target/touch leaders for their respective teams.


Baltimore Ravens

Targets: Michael Crabtree (6, 10), John Brown (4, 10), Willie Snead (6, 8), Javorius Allen (6, 7), Nick Boyle (6, 4), Mark Andrews (4, 4), Maxx Williams (3, 4), Chris Moore (2, 3), Alex Collins (1, 4)

 

Air Yards: John Brown (47, 221), Michael Crabtree (74, 90), Willie Snead (49, 62), Mark Andrews (40, 21), Chris Moore (30, 16), Nick Boyle (18, 46), Maxx Williams (16, 17), Javorius Allen (15, 26), Alex Collins (-1, 6)

 

Receiving Yards: John Brown (44, 92), Michael Crabtree (38, 56), Willie Snead (49, 54), Nick Boyle (40, 26), Maxx Williams (32, 31), Mark Andrews (31, 17), Javorius Allen (15, 36), Alex Collins (6, 55), Chris Moore (5, 9)   

 

Carries: Alex Collins (7, 9), Javorius Allen (4, 6), Kenneth Dixon (13, X), Lamar Jackson (7, 2), Joe Flacco (2, 3)

 

RZ Targets: John Brown (2, 1), Nick Boyle (2, 0), Alex Collins (1, 1), Javorius Allen (1, 0), Mark Andrews (1, 1), Michael Crabtree (1, 0), Willie Snead (1, 0)

 

RZ Carries: Alex Collins (3, 1), Lamar Jackson (2, 2), Javorius Allen (1, 1), Joe Flacco (1, 0), Kenneth Dixon (1, X)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Brandon Carr (2-24, 1-18), Marlon Humphrey (2-6, 3-23-1), Tavon Young (1-3, 6-80-2)

 

Observations: In Baltimore’s first game without RB Kenneth Dixon (knee, I.R.), Alex Collins out-touched Javorius Allen 9-3 in the first half Thursday. It was Allen, though, who scored from inside the five-yard line for the second consecutive week. Collins was stuffed on his lone goal line opportunity. With the Ravens trailing by two scores mid-third quarter, snaps (42-of-49) were evenly distributed between Collins and Allen, the latter who remains the Ravens’ primary receiving back. Another ‘Zero RB’ candidate and FLEX option in favorable game scripts, Allen should be owned in all formats. John Brown’s 221 air yards were the second-most of any skill player in Week 2, only to be outdone by DeAndre Hopkins’ 249. He’s currently second on the team in target share (15%) behind Michael Crabtree (17%) but has the highest upside among Baltimore’s receivers given his consistent downfield opportunities and sudden red zone rapport with Joe Flacco.

 

Buffalo Bills

Targets: Kelvin Benjamin (8, 3), Zay Jones (6, 4), Jason Croom (3, 4), LeSean McCoy (3, 4), Marcus Murphy (2, 5), Andre Holmes (1, 7), Charles Clay (2, 4), Logan Thomas (2, 1), Robert Foster (2, 2)

 

Air Yards: Kelvin Benjamin (195, 34), Zay Jones (57, 73), Andre Holmes (14, 97), Robert Foster (65, 37), Charles Clay (51, 55), Jason Croom (27, 32), Logan Thomas (39, 5), Marcus Murphy (4, 28), LeSean McCoy (-11, -18)

 

Receiving Yards: Zay Jones (26, 63), Logan Thomas (24, 7), Jason Croom (18, 7), Andre Holmes (14, 19) Kelvin Benjamin (10, 19), Marcus Murphy (0, 7), Robert Foster (0, 11), Charles Clay (0, 29), LeSean McCoy (-1, 29)

 

Carries: LeSean McCoy (7, 9), Josh Allen (4, 8), Marcus Murphy (6, 3), Chris Ivory (3, 2)

 

RZ Targets: Kelvin Benjamin (1, 1), Andre Holmes (0, 1)

 

RZ Carries: Josh Allen (2, 2), LeSean McCoy (1, 0), Chris Ivory (0, 1)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Rafael Bush (3-37-1, 3-31), Phillip Gaines (4-59-1, 0), Tre’Davious White (2-14, 0)

 

Observations: LeSean McCoy (ribs) played 30-of-62 (48%) offensive snaps before being replaced in the fourth quarter by Chris Ivory and Marcus Murphy. McCoy’s ADP plummeted to the fourth round this summer, which was considered egregious due solely to his perceived usage. Through two weeks he’s merely out-snapped Marcus Murphy 64-46 — a 58%-42% split — and has just four more carries than Buffalo’s true ‘red zone back’ Josh Allen. With a floor too high to outright release and his value at the time incredulously low, McCoy (along with his owners) is truly in fantasy football purgatory.

 

Cincinnati Bengals

Targets: A.J. Green (8, 9), Tyler Boyd (5, 9), Joe Mixon (7, 1), Giovani Bernard (1, 7), Tyler Eifert (3, 4), John Ross (2, 4), C.J. Uzomah (1, 4), Tyler Kroft (1, 2)

 

Air Yards: A.J. Green (97, 91), Tyler Boyd (25, 114), John Ross (22, 25), Tyler Eifert (20, 30), C.J. Uzomah (4, 10), Giovani Bernard (3, -12), Tyler Kroft (2, 6), Joe Mixon (-21, -7)

 

Receiving Yards: A.J. Green (92, 69), Joe Mixon (54, 3), Tyler Eifert (44, 23), Tyler Boyd (26, 91), Giovani Bernard (11, 15), Tyler Kroft (9, 11), C.J. Uzomah (4, 45), John Ross (3, 8)

 

Carries: Joe Mixon (17, 21), Giovani Bernard (1, 6)

 

RZ Targets: A.J. Green (1, 3), John Ross (0, 2), Joe Mixon (0, 1), Tyler Kroft (0, 1), Tyler Boyd (0, 1)

 

RZ Carries: Joe Mixon (3, 4), Giovani Bernard (0, 1), John Ross (0, 1)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: William Jackson (6-61-1, 2-13), Dre Kirkpatrick (5-49-1, 3-54-1), Darqueze Dennard (5-37, 6-64)

 

Observations: Giovani Bernard averaged 6.6 targets and a 16-69.3-0.7 rushing line on 86% of Cincinnati’s offensive snaps in his three starts for Joe Mixon last season. Needless to say, Bernard should be prioritized wherever available with Mixon (knee) out the next few weeks. John Ross had the standout catch of the preseason against now-retired ex-Bills CB Vontae Davis, but it’s Tyler Boyd who’s quietly run a route on every one of Andy Dalton’s dropbacks this season (per Adam Levitan). Ross (2-11-1 so far) is only worth stashing in deeper leagues.

 

Cleveland Browns

Targets: Jarvis Landry (16, 7), David Njoku (7, 7), Rashard Higgins (4, 8), Duke Johnson (6, 2), Antonio Callaway (1, 4), Carlos Hyde (3, 1), Darren Fells (1, 2)    

 

Air Yards: Jarvis Landry (223, 75), David Njoku (48, 69), Rashard Higgins (48, 49), Antonio Callaway (-4, 68), Duke Johnson (12, -9), Darren Fells (-4, 11), Carlos Hyde (-22, -5)

 

Receiving Yards: Jarvis Landry (106, 69), Rashard Higgins (38, 54), Antonio Callaway (0, 81), David Njoku (13, 20), Darren Fells (12, 15), Duke Johnson (8, 7), Carlos Hyde (3, 7)

 

Carries: Carlos Hyde (22, 16), Tyrod Taylor (8, 4), Duke Johnson (5, 3), Nick Chubb (3, 2)

 

RZ Targets: Jarvis Landry (1)

 

RZ Carries: Carlos Hyde (1, 2), Duke Johnson (1), Tyrod Taylor (1)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Briean Boddy-Calhoun (5-139), Denzel Ward (6-50-1), Terrance Mitchell (5-49)

 

Observations: In the Browns’ first outing post-Josh Gordon, fourth-round rookie Antonio Callaway played 50-of-62 (81%) offensive snaps and ran five more routes than Rashard Higgins (31-26). Jarvis Landry continues to have the highest floor among this group, but perhaps we should’ve expected his otherworldly 223 air yards and 13.9 average depth of target from Week 1 to come crashing back to his career norms sooner rather than later. A first-round talent who’s draft stock was (justifiably) docked for multiple suspensions stemming from marijuana possession, credit-card fraud, and multiple other drug issues at Florida, Callaway should be rostered in all formats.

 

Denver Broncos

Targets: Demaryius Thomas (10, 11), Emmanuel Sanders (11, 4), Courtland Sutton (5, 8), Jake Butt (4, 7), Phillip Lindsay (3, 1), Tim Patrick (2, 3), Jeff Heuerman (1, 3), Devontae Booker (2, 0), Royce Freeman (0, 1)   

 

Air Yards: Demaryius Thomas (68, 127), Courtland Sutton (67, 125), Emmanuel Sanders (104, 80), Jake Butt (44, 42), Tim Patrick (61, 16), Jeff Heuerman (15, 8), Phillip Lindsay (15, -2), Royce Freeman (0, 6), Devontae Booker (-8, 0)

 

Receiving Yards: Emmanuel Sanders (135, 96), Demaryius Thomas (63, 18), Jake Butt (29, 48), Courtland Sutton (45, 7), Phillip Lindsay (31, 4), Tim Patrick (0, 30), Jeff Heuerman (15, 10), Devontae Booker (11, 0), Royce Freeman (0, 0)

 

Carries: Phillip Lindsay (15, 14), Royce Freeman (15, 8), Devontae Booker (2, 3)

 

RZ Targets: Demaryius Thomas (1, 3), Jake Butt (0, 1), Tim Patrick (0, 1), Jeff Heuerman (0, 1)

 

RZ Carries: Phillip Lindsay (0, 4), Royce Freeman (0, 3)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Chris Harris Jr. (2-13, 5-42-1), Bradley Roby (3-33-1, 7-68), Adam Jones (1-6, 4-58), Tramaine Brock (1-15, 4-43)

 

Observations: Phillip Lindsay emerged as Denver’s primary back Sunday, out-snapping fellow rookie Royce Freeman 28-16. Lindsay handled six more carries than Freeman (14-8), but it’s the latter who received two of Denver’s four carries inside the five-yard line. Devontae Booker played more snaps (22) than Freeman but only rushed three times and didn’t run a single route. As PFF’s Pat Thorman noted, Denver’s Week 3 matchup against Baltimore still sets up best for Emmanuel Sanders, who will primarily stay lined up against Tavon Young (6-80-2 allowed Thursday) in the slot.

 

Houston Texans

Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (13, 12), Will Fuller (X, 9), Bruce Ellington (8, 3), Ryan Griffin (5, 1), Lamar Miller (2, 2), Jordan Thomas (2, 3), Jordan Akins (2, 2)

 

Air Yards: DeAndre Hopkins (174, 249), Will Fuller (X, 133), Bruce Ellington (85, 34), Ryan Griffin (60, 8), Jordan Thomas (22, 18), Jordan Akins (14, 12), Lamar Miller (3, -5)

 

Receiving Yards: DeAndre Hopkins (78, 135), Will Fuller (X, 113), Bruce Ellington (37, 45), Jordan Thomas (27, 0), Jordan Akins (11, 21), Ryan Griffin (0, 19), Lamar Miller (11, 2)

 

Carries: Lamar Miller (20, 14), Deshaun Watson (8, 5), Alfred Blue (5, 7)

 

RZ Targets: Ryan Griffin (3, 0), DeAndre Hopkins (2, 0), Jordan Thomas (0, 1)

 

RZ Carries: Lamar Miller (4, 2), Deshaun Watson (3, 0), Alfred Blue (1, 0)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jonathan Joseph (6-40, 2-32-1), Aaron Colvin (0-0, 3-14), Natrell Jamerson (0-0, 1-66-1)

 

Observations: Houston’s offense was essentially unlocked with Will Fuller (hamstring) back on the field. It’s an incredibly small sample, but Deshaun Watson has now averaged 296.2 yards-3.6 TDs and 9.4 YPA in five games with Fuller in the lineup and just 200.6-1 and 6.6 YPA in three full games without him. It’s encouraging that Hopkins still managed to lead Houston in air yards by a wide margin even with the Texans’ burner lined up on the opposite side. Lamar Miller has out-touched Alfred Blue 37-12 on 76.5% of Houston’s snaps but it’s Blue who’s buoyed his explosiveness (and one carry inside the five-yard line) into the Texans’ only rushing touchdown on the year. Miller is still considered a low-end RB2 due solely to usage.

 

Indianapolis Colts

Targets: T.Y. Hilton (11, 11), Jack Doyle (10, 5), Ryan Grant (9, 2), Nyheim Hines (9, 1), Eric Ebron (5, 4), Jordan Wilkins (3, 2), Chester Rogers (3, 4), Marlon Mack (X, 2)

 

Air Yards: T.Y. Hilton (108, 72), Jack Doyle (59, 25), Ryan Grant (59, 20), Eric Ebron (50, 52), Nyheim Hines (4, -2), Chester Rogers (3, 3), Jordan Wilkins (-5, -3), Marlon Mack (X, -11)

 

Receiving Yards: T.Y. Hilton (46, 83), Ryan Grant (59, 30), Jack Doyle (60, 20), Eric Ebron (51, 26), Chester Rogers (18, 17), Nyheim Hines (33, -2), Jordan Wilkins (21, 3), Marlon Mack (X, 2)

 

Carries: Jordan Wilkins (14, 10), Marlon Mack (X, 10), Nyheim Hines (5, 4), Andrew Luck (1, 4)

 

RZ Targets: T.Y. Hilton (3, 1), Jack Doyle (2, 1), Eric Ebron (1, 1), Jordan Wilkins (0, 1)

 

RZ Carries: Marlon Mack (X, 3), Jordan Wilkins (2, 1), Nyheim Hines (0, 2), Andrew Luck (0, 1)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Nate Hairston (5-54, 4-43), Kenny Moore II (1-4, 5-49), Quincy Wilson (4-45-1, 1-7), Pierre Desir (0, 3-29)

 

Observations: Christine Michael was healthy scratched in Marlon Mack’s first game back. Snaps were essentially divvied out in thirds among Nyheim Hines (25), Jordan Wilkins (23), and Mack (18), with the latter two handling 10 carries each. Unless Mack was just limited in his first regular season action, Indy’s backfield is truly a committee (as expected). Eric Ebron ran only 12 routes on 16-of-61 (26%) offensive snaps but hauled in another touchdown to finish as the TE9 for the second consecutive week. Touchdowns can’t be predicted and Ebron’s usage entails it extremely unlikely he keeps pace. Jack Doyle has run 47 more routes than Ebron (81-34) this season.

 

Jacksonville Jaguars

Targets: T.J. Yeldon (7, 5), Dede Westbrook (6, 6), Austin Seferian-Jenkins (5, 5), Donte Moncrief (5, 10), Keelan Cole (4, 8), Corey Grant (0, 7), D.J. Chark (0, 4), Leonard Fournette (3, X)   

 

Air Yards: Donte Moncrief (99, 120), Dede Westbrook (69, 17), Keelan Cole (39, 89), Austin Seferian-Jenkins (13, 30), D.J. Chark (0, 17), T.J. Yeldon (5, 13), Corey Grant (0, 8), Leonard Fournette (-8, X)

 

Receiving Yards: Keelan Cole (54, 116), Dede Westbrook (51, 76), Corey Grant (0, 56), Austin Seferian-Jenkins (25, 23), Donte Moncrief (14, 34), T.J. Yeldon (18, 13), Leonard Fournette (14, X), D.J. Chark (0, 13)

 

Carries: T.J. Yeldon (14, 10), Leonard Fournette (9, X), Blake Bortles (4, 6), Corey Grant (1, 4)

 

RZ Targets: T.J. Yeldon (1, 1), Corey Grant (0, 1), Donte Moncrief (0, 2), D.J. Chark (0, 1), Austin Seferian-Jenkins (0, 1)

 

RZ Carries: T.J. Yeldon (2, 3), Leonard Fournette (1, X), Blake Bortles (0, 1)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jalen Ramsey (5-75, 8-95), D.J. Hayden (3-12, 7-62-1), A.J. Buoye (1-10, 3-22)

 

Observations: Without Fournette (hamstring) in Week 2, T.J. Yeldon out-snapped Corey Grant 40-30. It was admittedly a much closer split than expected. Yeldon handled all of Jacksonville’s red zone/goal line carries, but Grant ultimately accumulated more targets (7-5) on a similar number of routes (22-23). If Fournette misses any further action, note Blake Bortles has averaged 323 yards, 2.2 touchdowns and a 67% completion rate in the four games Jacksonville’s play-calling hasn’t been handcuffed by their former No. 4 overall pick.

 


You can follow John Daigle on Twitter @notJDaigle.
Email :John Daigle


