Week 2: AFC Targets & Touches

Tuesday, September 18, 2018

Observations: Without Fournette (hamstring) in Week 2, T.J. Yeldon out-snapped Corey Grant 40-30. It was admittedly a much closer split than expected. Yeldon handled all of Jacksonville’s red zone/goal line carries, but Grant ultimately accumulated more targets (7-5) on a similar number of routes (22-23). If Fournette misses any further action, note Blake Bortles has averaged 323 yards, 2.2 touchdowns and a 67% completion rate in the four games Jacksonville’s play-calling hasn’t been handcuffed by their former No. 4 overall pick.

Observations: Christine Michael was healthy scratched in Marlon Mack ’s first game back. Snaps were essentially divvied out in thirds among Nyheim Hines (25), Jordan Wilkins (23), and Mack (18), with the latter two handling 10 carries each. Unless Mack was just limited in his first regular season action, Indy’s backfield is truly a committee (as expected). Eric Ebron ran only 12 routes on 16-of-61 (26%) offensive snaps but hauled in another touchdown to finish as the TE9 for the second consecutive week. Touchdowns can’t be predicted and Ebron’s usage entails it extremely unlikely he keeps pace. Jack Doyle has run 47 more routes than Ebron (81-34) this season.

Observations: Houston’s offense was essentially unlocked with Will Fuller (hamstring) back on the field. It’s an incredibly small sample, but Deshaun Watson has now averaged 296.2 yards-3.6 TDs and 9.4 YPA in five games with Fuller in the lineup and just 200.6-1 and 6.6 YPA in three full games without him. It’s encouraging that Hopkins still managed to lead Houston in air yards by a wide margin even with the Texans’ burner lined up on the opposite side. Lamar Miller has out-touched Alfred Blue 37-12 on 76.5% of Houston’s snaps but it’s Blue who’s buoyed his explosiveness (and one carry inside the five-yard line) into the Texans’ only rushing touchdown on the year. Miller is still considered a low-end RB2 due solely to usage.

Observations: Phillip Lindsay emerged as Denver’s primary back Sunday, out-snapping fellow rookie Royce Freeman 28-16. Lindsay handled six more carries than Freeman (14-8), but it’s the latter who received two of Denver’s four carries inside the five-yard line. Devontae Booker played more snaps (22) than Freeman but only rushed three times and didn’t run a single route. As PFF’s Pat Thorman noted , Denver’s Week 3 matchup against Baltimore still sets up best for Emmanuel Sanders , who will primarily stay lined up against Tavon Young (6-80-2 allowed Thursday) in the slot.

Observations: In the Browns’ first outing post- Josh Gordon , fourth-round rookie Antonio Callaway played 50-of-62 (81%) offensive snaps and ran five more routes than Rashard Higgins (31-26). Jarvis Landry continues to have the highest floor among this group, but perhaps we should’ve expected his otherworldly 223 air yards and 13.9 average depth of target from Week 1 to come crashing back to his career norms sooner rather than later. A first-round talent who’s draft stock was (justifiably) docked for multiple suspensions stemming from marijuana possession, credit-card fraud, and multiple other drug issues at Florida, Callaway should be rostered in all formats.

Observations: Giovani Bernard averaged 6.6 targets and a 16-69.3-0.7 rushing line on 86% of Cincinnati’s offensive snaps in his three starts for Joe Mixon last season. Needless to say, Bernard should be prioritized wherever available with Mixon (knee) out the next few weeks. John Ross had the standout catch of the preseason against now-retired ex-Bills CB Vontae Davis , but it’s Tyler Boyd who’s quietly run a route on every one of Andy Dalton ’s dropbacks this season ( per Adam Levitan ). Ross (2-11-1 so far) is only worth stashing in deeper leagues.

Observations: LeSean McCoy (ribs) played 30-of-62 (48%) offensive snaps before being replaced in the fourth quarter by Chris Ivory and Marcus Murphy . McCoy’s ADP plummeted to the fourth round this summer, which was considered egregious due solely to his perceived usage. Through two weeks he’s merely out-snapped Marcus Murphy 64-46 — a 58%-42% split — and has just four more carries than Buffalo’s true ‘red zone back’ Josh Allen . With a floor too high to outright release and his value at the time incredulously low, McCoy (along with his owners) is truly in fantasy football purgatory.

Observations: In Baltimore’s first game without RB Kenneth Dixon (knee, I.R.), Alex Collins out-touched Javorius Allen 9-3 in the first half Thursday. It was Allen, though, who scored from inside the five-yard line for the second consecutive week. Collins was stuffed on his lone goal line opportunity. With the Ravens trailing by two scores mid-third quarter, snaps (42-of-49) were evenly distributed between Collins and Allen, the latter who remains the Ravens’ primary receiving back. Another ‘Zero RB’ candidate and FLEX option in favorable game scripts, Allen should be owned in all formats. John Brown ’s 221 air yards were the second-most of any skill player in Week 2, only to be outdone by DeAndre Hopkins ’ 249. He’s currently second on the team in target share (15%) behind Michael Crabtree (17%) but has the highest upside among Baltimore’s receivers given his consistent downfield opportunities and sudden red zone rapport with Joe Flacco .

Editor's Note : If you love Fantasy Football you have to be playing on DRAFT. It's daily fantasy football snake drafts instead of salary caps. All the fun of season long drafts but with no management and they last for just one week. They take minutes to complete and there's even auction drafts! No more setting lineups or constantly worrying about pros, just draft and win! Right now DRAFT is giving Rotoworld readers an exclusive FREE entry into a real money draft when you make your first deposit! Here's the link

Note: This data will stick to players averaging over one target/touch per game. Players are listed in order of target/touch leaders for their respective teams.

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference . Air yards data is sourced via Josh Hermsmeyer’s AirYards.com . Cornerback and routes run data is sourced via Pro Football Focus . The AFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the NFC is published on Wednesday.

Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless if they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played.

Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless if they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played.

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Air yards data is sourced via Josh Hermsmeyer’s AirYards.com. Cornerback and routes run data is sourced via Pro Football Focus. The AFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the NFC is published on Wednesday.

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

Note: This data will stick to players averaging over one target/touch per game. Players are listed in order of target/touch leaders for their respective teams.





Editor's Note: If you love Fantasy Football you have to be playing on DRAFT. It's daily fantasy football snake drafts instead of salary caps. All the fun of season long drafts but with no management and they last for just one week. They take minutes to complete and there's even auction drafts! No more setting lineups or constantly worrying about pros, just draft and win! Right now DRAFT is giving Rotoworld readers an exclusive FREE entry into a real money draft when you make your first deposit! Here's the link

Baltimore Ravens

Targets: Michael Crabtree (6, 10), John Brown (4, 10), Willie Snead (6, 8), Javorius Allen (6, 7), Nick Boyle (6, 4), Mark Andrews (4, 4), Maxx Williams (3, 4), Chris Moore (2, 3), Alex Collins (1, 4)

Air Yards: John Brown (47, 221), Michael Crabtree (74, 90), Willie Snead (49, 62), Mark Andrews (40, 21), Chris Moore (30, 16), Nick Boyle (18, 46), Maxx Williams (16, 17), Javorius Allen (15, 26), Alex Collins (-1, 6)

Receiving Yards: John Brown (44, 92), Michael Crabtree (38, 56), Willie Snead (49, 54), Nick Boyle (40, 26), Maxx Williams (32, 31), Mark Andrews (31, 17), Javorius Allen (15, 36), Alex Collins (6, 55), Chris Moore (5, 9)

Carries: Alex Collins (7, 9), Javorius Allen (4, 6), Kenneth Dixon (13, X), Lamar Jackson (7, 2), Joe Flacco (2, 3)

RZ Targets: John Brown (2, 1), Nick Boyle (2, 0), Alex Collins (1, 1), Javorius Allen (1, 0), Mark Andrews (1, 1), Michael Crabtree (1, 0), Willie Snead (1, 0)

RZ Carries: Alex Collins (3, 1), Lamar Jackson (2, 2), Javorius Allen (1, 1), Joe Flacco (1, 0), Kenneth Dixon (1, X)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Brandon Carr (2-24, 1-18), Marlon Humphrey (2-6, 3-23-1), Tavon Young (1-3, 6-80-2)

Observations: In Baltimore’s first game without RB Kenneth Dixon (knee, I.R.), Alex Collins out-touched Javorius Allen 9-3 in the first half Thursday. It was Allen, though, who scored from inside the five-yard line for the second consecutive week. Collins was stuffed on his lone goal line opportunity. With the Ravens trailing by two scores mid-third quarter, snaps (42-of-49) were evenly distributed between Collins and Allen, the latter who remains the Ravens’ primary receiving back. Another ‘Zero RB’ candidate and FLEX option in favorable game scripts, Allen should be owned in all formats. John Brown’s 221 air yards were the second-most of any skill player in Week 2, only to be outdone by DeAndre Hopkins’ 249. He’s currently second on the team in target share (15%) behind Michael Crabtree (17%) but has the highest upside among Baltimore’s receivers given his consistent downfield opportunities and sudden red zone rapport with Joe Flacco.

Buffalo Bills

Targets: Kelvin Benjamin (8, 3), Zay Jones (6, 4), Jason Croom (3, 4), LeSean McCoy (3, 4), Marcus Murphy (2, 5), Andre Holmes (1, 7), Charles Clay (2, 4), Logan Thomas (2, 1), Robert Foster (2, 2)

Air Yards: Kelvin Benjamin (195, 34), Zay Jones (57, 73), Andre Holmes (14, 97), Robert Foster (65, 37), Charles Clay (51, 55), Jason Croom (27, 32), Logan Thomas (39, 5), Marcus Murphy (4, 28), LeSean McCoy (-11, -18)

Receiving Yards: Zay Jones (26, 63), Logan Thomas (24, 7), Jason Croom (18, 7), Andre Holmes (14, 19) Kelvin Benjamin (10, 19), Marcus Murphy (0, 7), Robert Foster (0, 11), Charles Clay (0, 29), LeSean McCoy (-1, 29)

Carries: LeSean McCoy (7, 9), Josh Allen (4, 8), Marcus Murphy (6, 3), Chris Ivory (3, 2)

RZ Targets: Kelvin Benjamin (1, 1), Andre Holmes (0, 1)

RZ Carries: Josh Allen (2, 2), LeSean McCoy (1, 0), Chris Ivory (0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Rafael Bush (3-37-1, 3-31), Phillip Gaines (4-59-1, 0), Tre’Davious White (2-14, 0)

Observations: LeSean McCoy (ribs) played 30-of-62 (48%) offensive snaps before being replaced in the fourth quarter by Chris Ivory and Marcus Murphy. McCoy’s ADP plummeted to the fourth round this summer, which was considered egregious due solely to his perceived usage. Through two weeks he’s merely out-snapped Marcus Murphy 64-46 — a 58%-42% split — and has just four more carries than Buffalo’s true ‘red zone back’ Josh Allen. With a floor too high to outright release and his value at the time incredulously low, McCoy (along with his owners) is truly in fantasy football purgatory.

Cincinnati Bengals

Targets: A.J. Green (8, 9), Tyler Boyd (5, 9), Joe Mixon (7, 1), Giovani Bernard (1, 7), Tyler Eifert (3, 4), John Ross (2, 4), C.J. Uzomah (1, 4), Tyler Kroft (1, 2)

Air Yards: A.J. Green (97, 91), Tyler Boyd (25, 114), John Ross (22, 25), Tyler Eifert (20, 30), C.J. Uzomah (4, 10), Giovani Bernard (3, -12), Tyler Kroft (2, 6), Joe Mixon (-21, -7)

Receiving Yards: A.J. Green (92, 69), Joe Mixon (54, 3), Tyler Eifert (44, 23), Tyler Boyd (26, 91), Giovani Bernard (11, 15), Tyler Kroft (9, 11), C.J. Uzomah (4, 45), John Ross (3, 8)

Carries: Joe Mixon (17, 21), Giovani Bernard (1, 6)

RZ Targets: A.J. Green (1, 3), John Ross (0, 2), Joe Mixon (0, 1), Tyler Kroft (0, 1), Tyler Boyd (0, 1)

RZ Carries: Joe Mixon (3, 4), Giovani Bernard (0, 1), John Ross (0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: William Jackson (6-61-1, 2-13), Dre Kirkpatrick (5-49-1, 3-54-1), Darqueze Dennard (5-37, 6-64)

Observations: Giovani Bernard averaged 6.6 targets and a 16-69.3-0.7 rushing line on 86% of Cincinnati’s offensive snaps in his three starts for Joe Mixon last season. Needless to say, Bernard should be prioritized wherever available with Mixon (knee) out the next few weeks. John Ross had the standout catch of the preseason against now-retired ex-Bills CB Vontae Davis, but it’s Tyler Boyd who’s quietly run a route on every one of Andy Dalton’s dropbacks this season (per Adam Levitan). Ross (2-11-1 so far) is only worth stashing in deeper leagues.

Cleveland Browns

Targets: Jarvis Landry (16, 7), David Njoku (7, 7), Rashard Higgins (4, 8), Duke Johnson (6, 2), Antonio Callaway (1, 4), Carlos Hyde (3, 1), Darren Fells (1, 2)

Air Yards: Jarvis Landry (223, 75), David Njoku (48, 69), Rashard Higgins (48, 49), Antonio Callaway (-4, 68), Duke Johnson (12, -9), Darren Fells (-4, 11), Carlos Hyde (-22, -5)

Receiving Yards: Jarvis Landry (106, 69), Rashard Higgins (38, 54), Antonio Callaway (0, 81), David Njoku (13, 20), Darren Fells (12, 15), Duke Johnson (8, 7), Carlos Hyde (3, 7)

Carries: Carlos Hyde (22, 16), Tyrod Taylor (8, 4), Duke Johnson (5, 3), Nick Chubb (3, 2)

RZ Targets: Jarvis Landry (1)

RZ Carries: Carlos Hyde (1, 2), Duke Johnson (1), Tyrod Taylor (1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Briean Boddy-Calhoun (5-139), Denzel Ward (6-50-1), Terrance Mitchell (5-49)

Observations: In the Browns’ first outing post-Josh Gordon, fourth-round rookie Antonio Callaway played 50-of-62 (81%) offensive snaps and ran five more routes than Rashard Higgins (31-26). Jarvis Landry continues to have the highest floor among this group, but perhaps we should’ve expected his otherworldly 223 air yards and 13.9 average depth of target from Week 1 to come crashing back to his career norms sooner rather than later. A first-round talent who’s draft stock was (justifiably) docked for multiple suspensions stemming from marijuana possession, credit-card fraud, and multiple other drug issues at Florida, Callaway should be rostered in all formats.

Denver Broncos

Targets: Demaryius Thomas (10, 11), Emmanuel Sanders (11, 4), Courtland Sutton (5, 8), Jake Butt (4, 7), Phillip Lindsay (3, 1), Tim Patrick (2, 3), Jeff Heuerman (1, 3), Devontae Booker (2, 0), Royce Freeman (0, 1)

Air Yards: Demaryius Thomas (68, 127), Courtland Sutton (67, 125), Emmanuel Sanders (104, 80), Jake Butt (44, 42), Tim Patrick (61, 16), Jeff Heuerman (15, 8), Phillip Lindsay (15, -2), Royce Freeman (0, 6), Devontae Booker (-8, 0)

Receiving Yards: Emmanuel Sanders (135, 96), Demaryius Thomas (63, 18), Jake Butt (29, 48), Courtland Sutton (45, 7), Phillip Lindsay (31, 4), Tim Patrick (0, 30), Jeff Heuerman (15, 10), Devontae Booker (11, 0), Royce Freeman (0, 0)

Carries: Phillip Lindsay (15, 14), Royce Freeman (15, 8), Devontae Booker (2, 3)

RZ Targets: Demaryius Thomas (1, 3), Jake Butt (0, 1), Tim Patrick (0, 1), Jeff Heuerman (0, 1)

RZ Carries: Phillip Lindsay (0, 4), Royce Freeman (0, 3)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Chris Harris Jr. (2-13, 5-42-1), Bradley Roby (3-33-1, 7-68), Adam Jones (1-6, 4-58), Tramaine Brock (1-15, 4-43)

Observations: Phillip Lindsay emerged as Denver’s primary back Sunday, out-snapping fellow rookie Royce Freeman 28-16. Lindsay handled six more carries than Freeman (14-8), but it’s the latter who received two of Denver’s four carries inside the five-yard line. Devontae Booker played more snaps (22) than Freeman but only rushed three times and didn’t run a single route. As PFF’s Pat Thorman noted, Denver’s Week 3 matchup against Baltimore still sets up best for Emmanuel Sanders, who will primarily stay lined up against Tavon Young (6-80-2 allowed Thursday) in the slot.

Houston Texans

Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (13, 12), Will Fuller (X, 9), Bruce Ellington (8, 3), Ryan Griffin (5, 1), Lamar Miller (2, 2), Jordan Thomas (2, 3), Jordan Akins (2, 2)

Air Yards: DeAndre Hopkins (174, 249), Will Fuller (X, 133), Bruce Ellington (85, 34), Ryan Griffin (60, 8), Jordan Thomas (22, 18), Jordan Akins (14, 12), Lamar Miller (3, -5)

Receiving Yards: DeAndre Hopkins (78, 135), Will Fuller (X, 113), Bruce Ellington (37, 45), Jordan Thomas (27, 0), Jordan Akins (11, 21), Ryan Griffin (0, 19), Lamar Miller (11, 2)

Carries: Lamar Miller (20, 14), Deshaun Watson (8, 5), Alfred Blue (5, 7)

RZ Targets: Ryan Griffin (3, 0), DeAndre Hopkins (2, 0), Jordan Thomas (0, 1)

RZ Carries: Lamar Miller (4, 2), Deshaun Watson (3, 0), Alfred Blue (1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jonathan Joseph (6-40, 2-32-1), Aaron Colvin (0-0, 3-14), Natrell Jamerson (0-0, 1-66-1)

Observations: Houston’s offense was essentially unlocked with Will Fuller (hamstring) back on the field. It’s an incredibly small sample, but Deshaun Watson has now averaged 296.2 yards-3.6 TDs and 9.4 YPA in five games with Fuller in the lineup and just 200.6-1 and 6.6 YPA in three full games without him. It’s encouraging that Hopkins still managed to lead Houston in air yards by a wide margin even with the Texans’ burner lined up on the opposite side. Lamar Miller has out-touched Alfred Blue 37-12 on 76.5% of Houston’s snaps but it’s Blue who’s buoyed his explosiveness (and one carry inside the five-yard line) into the Texans’ only rushing touchdown on the year. Miller is still considered a low-end RB2 due solely to usage.

Indianapolis Colts

Targets: T.Y. Hilton (11, 11), Jack Doyle (10, 5), Ryan Grant (9, 2), Nyheim Hines (9, 1), Eric Ebron (5, 4), Jordan Wilkins (3, 2), Chester Rogers (3, 4), Marlon Mack (X, 2)

Air Yards: T.Y. Hilton (108, 72), Jack Doyle (59, 25), Ryan Grant (59, 20), Eric Ebron (50, 52), Nyheim Hines (4, -2), Chester Rogers (3, 3), Jordan Wilkins (-5, -3), Marlon Mack (X, -11)

Receiving Yards: T.Y. Hilton (46, 83), Ryan Grant (59, 30), Jack Doyle (60, 20), Eric Ebron (51, 26), Chester Rogers (18, 17), Nyheim Hines (33, -2), Jordan Wilkins (21, 3), Marlon Mack (X, 2)

Carries: Jordan Wilkins (14, 10), Marlon Mack (X, 10), Nyheim Hines (5, 4), Andrew Luck (1, 4)

RZ Targets: T.Y. Hilton (3, 1), Jack Doyle (2, 1), Eric Ebron (1, 1), Jordan Wilkins (0, 1)

RZ Carries: Marlon Mack (X, 3), Jordan Wilkins (2, 1), Nyheim Hines (0, 2), Andrew Luck (0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Nate Hairston (5-54, 4-43), Kenny Moore II (1-4, 5-49), Quincy Wilson (4-45-1, 1-7), Pierre Desir (0, 3-29)

Observations: Christine Michael was healthy scratched in Marlon Mack’s first game back. Snaps were essentially divvied out in thirds among Nyheim Hines (25), Jordan Wilkins (23), and Mack (18), with the latter two handling 10 carries each. Unless Mack was just limited in his first regular season action, Indy’s backfield is truly a committee (as expected). Eric Ebron ran only 12 routes on 16-of-61 (26%) offensive snaps but hauled in another touchdown to finish as the TE9 for the second consecutive week. Touchdowns can’t be predicted and Ebron’s usage entails it extremely unlikely he keeps pace. Jack Doyle has run 47 more routes than Ebron (81-34) this season.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Targets: T.J. Yeldon (7, 5), Dede Westbrook (6, 6), Austin Seferian-Jenkins (5, 5), Donte Moncrief (5, 10), Keelan Cole (4, 8), Corey Grant (0, 7), D.J. Chark (0, 4), Leonard Fournette (3, X)

Air Yards: Donte Moncrief (99, 120), Dede Westbrook (69, 17), Keelan Cole (39, 89), Austin Seferian-Jenkins (13, 30), D.J. Chark (0, 17), T.J. Yeldon (5, 13), Corey Grant (0, 8), Leonard Fournette (-8, X)

Receiving Yards: Keelan Cole (54, 116), Dede Westbrook (51, 76), Corey Grant (0, 56), Austin Seferian-Jenkins (25, 23), Donte Moncrief (14, 34), T.J. Yeldon (18, 13), Leonard Fournette (14, X), D.J. Chark (0, 13)

Carries: T.J. Yeldon (14, 10), Leonard Fournette (9, X), Blake Bortles (4, 6), Corey Grant (1, 4)

RZ Targets: T.J. Yeldon (1, 1), Corey Grant (0, 1), Donte Moncrief (0, 2), D.J. Chark (0, 1), Austin Seferian-Jenkins (0, 1)

RZ Carries: T.J. Yeldon (2, 3), Leonard Fournette (1, X), Blake Bortles (0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jalen Ramsey (5-75, 8-95), D.J. Hayden (3-12, 7-62-1), A.J. Buoye (1-10, 3-22)

Observations: Without Fournette (hamstring) in Week 2, T.J. Yeldon out-snapped Corey Grant 40-30. It was admittedly a much closer split than expected. Yeldon handled all of Jacksonville’s red zone/goal line carries, but Grant ultimately accumulated more targets (7-5) on a similar number of routes (22-23). If Fournette misses any further action, note Blake Bortles has averaged 323 yards, 2.2 touchdowns and a 67% completion rate in the four games Jacksonville’s play-calling hasn’t been handcuffed by their former No. 4 overall pick.

Kansas City Chiefs

Targets: Tyreek Hill (9, 6), Travis Kelce (6, 10), Sammy Watkins (5, 7), Chris Conley (1, 2), Kareem Hunt (1, 1)

Air Yards: Tyreek Hill (156, 92), Travis Kelce (92, 119), Sammy Watkins (27, 87), Chris Conley (15, 12), Kareem Hunt (0, -4)

Receiving Yards: Tyreek Hill (169, 90), Sammy Watkins (21, 100), Chris Conley (15, 17), Travis Kelce (6, 109), Kareem Hunt (0, 5)

Carries: Kareem Hunt (16, 18), Patrick Mahomes (5, 5), Spencer Ware (3, 1), Tyreek Hill (2, 0)

RZ Targets: Travis Kelce (1, 3), Sammy Watkins (1, 0), Tyreek Hill (1, 0), Chris Conley (0, 1), Kareem Hunt (0, 1), Demarcus Robinson (0, 1)

RZ Carries: Patrick Mahomes (2, 0), Kareem Hunt (0, 3)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Steven Nelson (7-103, 6-47-1), Orlando Scandrick (3-31-2, 1-0), Kendall Fuller (4-49, 6-52-1)

Observations: The results haven’t been there, but Kareem Hunt has confidently handled 87.1% of the Chiefs’ backfield carries, including all red zone attempts. Patrick Mahomes has received Kansas City’s only two carries inside the five-yard line (as if he needs another way to score), but Hunt’s 70% snap rate ensures he’s on the field in the event the team’s 69% red zone pass play rate (eighth-highest) regresses. At the end of the day, he’s the clear (and quite frankly only) No. 1 back on a video game offense that spreads the ball around.

Los Angeles Chargers

Targets: Melvin Gordon (13, 8), Keenan Allen (12, 9), Mike Williams (6, 2), Austin Ekeler (5, 3), Tyrell Williams (5, 3), Travis Benjamin (6, X), Virgil Green (2, 5), Antonio Gates (3, 1)

Air Yards: Travis Benjamin (151, X), Keenan Allen (107, 41), Mike Williams (88, 27), Tyrell Williams (81, 17), Austin Ekeler (37, -9), Antonio Gates (27, 5), Virgil Green (17, 30), Melvin Gordon (-12, 1)

Receiving Yards: Keenan Allen (108, 69), Melvin Gordon (102, 38), Austin Ekeler (87, 21), Mike Williams (81, 27), Virgil Green (21, 68), Antonio Gates (16, 0), Tyrell Williams (8, 48), Travis Benjamin (1, X)

Carries: Melvin Gordon (15, 9), Austin Ekeler (5, 11)

RZ Targets: Melvin Gordon (1, 3), Austin Ekeler (1, 1), Keenan Allen (0, 2), Tyrell Williams (1, 0), Mike Williams (0, 1), Antonio Gates (0, 1)

RZ Carries: Melvin Gordon (0, 3), Austin Ekeler (0, 3)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Desmond King II (3-29, 2-13), Trevor Williams (2-31, 1-3), Casey Hayward Jr. (2-38, 2-73)

Observations: Austin Ekeler has averaged 18.2 fantasy points on only 33.9% of the Chargers’ offensive snaps. He does have deep-league standalone value (and becomes a high-upside RB2 in the event Melvin Gordon misses time) but has admittedly benefitted from sporadic involvement against a defenseless Chiefs unit and blowout victory over Buffalo in the first two weeks. Ekeler recorded 2-of-3 red zone carries and his lone red zone target when the Chargers led 28-13 in the fourth quarter Sunday. Gordon meanwhile is averaging 25.5 routes run per game, nearly six routes more than his average 19.9 last season. That combined with his unequivocal red zone/goal line usage make Gordon a candidate to finish as a top-five back on the year.

Miami Dolphins

Targets: Jakeem Grant (7, 4), Danny Amendola (6, 4), Albert Wilson (5, 5), Kenyan Drake (5, 4), Kenny Stills (5, 3), A.J. Derby (0, 2), Mike Gesicki (2, 0), Frank Gore (0, 1)

Air Yards: Jakeem Grant (116, 17), Kenny Stills (80, 20), Danny Amendola (54, 18), Albert Wilson (32, 66), A.J. Derby (0, 22), Mike Gesicki (14, 0), Kenyan Drake (4, -9), Frank Gore (0, 3)

Receiving Yards: Kenny Stills (106, 17), Jakeem Grant (38, 27), Albert Wilson (31, 37), Danny Amendola (26, 32), Kenyan Drake (18, 17), A.J. Derby (0, 19), Frank Gore (0, 19), Mike Gesicki (11, 0)

Carries: Kenyan Drake (14, 11), Frank Gore (9, 9), Ryan Tannehill (4, 8), Albert Wilson (2, 2)

RZ Targets: Mike Gesicki (2, 0), Albert Wilson (1, 1), Kenny Stills (1, 0), Kenyan Drake (1, 0), A.J. Derby (0, 1)

RZ Carries: Kenyan Drake (2, 2), Frank Gore (2, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed:Minkah Fitzpatrick (3-14, 4-34), Bobby McCain (1-10, 5-63), Xavien Howard (1-17, 2-65)

Observations: Kenyan Drake has now out-snapped Frank Gore 82-42 through two games. Drake also has more carries (25-18) and targets (8-1) than his teammate thus far. Fortunately, it was Drake who received Miami’s lone carry (and score) inside the 10 Sunday. He’s talented enough to keep low-end RB2 value even while annoyingly stuck in a timeshare.

New England Patriots

Targets: James White (9, 11), Rob Gronkowski (8, 4), Phillip Dorsett (7, 7), Chris Hogan (6, 5), Rex Burkhead (3, 0), Cordarrelle Patterson (1, 7), Sony Michel (X, 2)

Air Yards: Chris Hogan (151, 34), Rob Gronkowski (107, 45), James White (44, 108), Phillip Dorsett (44, 77), Rex Burkhead (25, 0), Sony Michel (X, 9), Cordarrelle Patterson (0, -7)

Receiving Yards: Rob Gronkowski (123, 15), James White (38, 96), Phillip Dorsett (66, 44), Chris Hogan (11, 42), Sony Michel (X, 7), Cordarrelle Patterson (6, -8), Rex Burkhead (5, 0)

Carries: Rex Burkhead (18, 6), Sony Michel (X, 10), James White (5, 4), Cordarrelle Patterson (3, 1)

RZ Targets: Phillip Dorsett (2, 2), Cordarrelle Patterson (2, 1), James White (2, 0), Rex Burkhead (2, 0), Chris Hogan (1, 1)

RZ Carries: Sony Michel (X, 2), Cordarrelle Patterson (2, 0), James White (1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Stephon Gilmore (4-50, 4-36-1), Eric Rowe (4-22-1, 3-68-1), Jonathan Jones (2-23, 4-82-1), Jason McCourty (0-0, 3-31)

Observations: Even with rookie Sony Michel in the mix, James White led the Patriots’ backfield in snap rate (34, 56%), targets (8), and routes run (44). His involvement was heavily influenced by game script as 6-of-8 targets came with the Pats trailing 24-3 at the end of the third quarter. Rex Burkhead handled six carries and was in on 14-of-61 offensive snaps but failed to run a single route --- which suggests his usage was game-plan specific. Michel received Tyler Eifert/Antonio Gates treatment in that he played only 13 snaps but received an opportunity (carry or target) on 12. As our own Raymond Summerlin noted, New England has averaged 17.7 rushing touchdowns over the last six seasons, but they have zero through two games. The Patriots’ Week 3 matchup against the Lions, who have allowed nearly 100 more rushing yards (363) than any other defense the first two weeks, sets up best for Burkhead. Buy low.

New York Jets

Targets: Quincy Enunwa (10, 11), Terrelle Pryor (3, 8), Neal Sterling (3, 0), Bilal Powell (2, 6), Robby Anderson (1, 5), Chris Herndon (0, 4), Isaiah Crowell (0, 3), Eric Tomlinson (1, 2), Jermaine Kearse (X, 2)

Air Yards: Quincy Enunwa (60, 119), Terrelle Pryor (42, 116), Robby Anderson (41, 48), Chris Herndon (0, 62), Bilal Powell (7, 33), Eric Tomlinson (5, 24), Neal Sterling (5, 0), Isaiah Crowell (0, 4), Jermaine Kearse (X, -1)

Receiving Yards: Quincy Enunwa (63, 92), Terrelle Pryor (49, 84), Bilal Powell (5, 74), Robby Anderson (41, 27), Neal Sterling (27, 0), Eric Tomlinson (7, 24), Chris Herndon (0, 30), Isaiah Crowell (0, 4), Jermaine Kearse (X, -1)

Carries: Bilal Powell (12, 5), Isaiah Crowell (10, 12), Sam Darnold (6, 2)

RZ Targets: Quincy Enunwa (4, 1), Chris Herndon (0, 1), Terrelle Pryor (0, 1)

RZ Carries: Isaiah Crowell (4, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns: Morris Claiborne (2-31, 1-13), Trumaine Johnson (3-53, 2-19), Buster Skrine (6-68, 3-51-1), Darryl Roberts (2-26, 0)

Observations: Quincy Enunwa unsurprisingly led the Jets in targets, receiving yards, and even air yards for the second consecutive week. He’s untouched among the Jets’ receivers and, barring injury, should keep one of the highest floors at his position throughout the year. Robby Anderson has run more routes (56) than Terrelle Pryor (42) through two games but it’s the latter who’s emerged as New York’s No. 2 receiver. Whereas Anderson was in a league of his own with 26 targets 20-plus yards downfield last year, Enunwa (4) and Pryor (2) have kept pace with Anderson (2) this season. Bilal Powel and Isaiah Crowell have received similar snaps (58-55), but Crowell continues to benefit from being the club’s primary red zone back. Crowell’s 62-yard touchdown scamper with the Jets leading 41-17 in Week 1 accounts for 43.9% of his yardage this season.

Oakland Raiders

Targets: Jared Cook (12, 4), Amari Cooper (3, 10), Jalen Richard (11, 0), Jordy Nelson (4, 4), Seth Roberts (2, 3), Martavis Bryant (X, 5), Derek Carrier (3, 1), Marshawn Lynch (2, 2), Doug Martin (2, 1)

Air Yards: Jared Cook (103, 23), Amari Cooper (20, 81), Jordy Nelson (23, 42), Seth Roberts (10, 27), Jalen Richard (32, 0), Derek Carrier (30, 5), Martavis Bryant (X, 9), Marshawn Lynch (-2, 0), Doug Martin (-10, 0)

Receiving Yards: Jared Cook (180, 49), Amari Cooper (9, 116), Jalen Richard (55, 0), Jordy Nelson (23, 30), Seth Roberts (11, 43), Martavis Bryant (X, 36), Derek Carrier (20, 5), Marshawn Lynch (8, 3), Doug Martin (-3, 0)

Carries: Marshawn Lynch (11, 18), Doug Martin (4, 7), Jalen Richard (5, 2)

RZ Targets: Marshawn Lynch (1, 2), Jordy Nelson (1, 0), Jared Cook (0, 1), Seth Roberts (0, 1), Martavis Bryant (X, 1)

RZ Carries: Marshawn Lynch (3, 2), Doug Martin (0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Gereon Conley (2-53, 4-41), Leon Hall (4-48, 3-27), Rashaan Melvin (2-30, 4-56)

Observations: Jalen Richard’s usage evaporated as he failed to see a single target or carry on eight snaps Sunday. It’s a shame as Doug Martin has averaged just 3.83 YPC (18-69), including preseason. Marshawn Lynch remains a workhorse in the Raiders’ backfield and even benefits from red zone checkdowns due to Derek Carr’s lowly 5.4 average depth of target. He’s bound to explode if the Raiders ever find themselves in a favorable game script.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Targets: Antonio Brown (16, 18), JuJu Smith-Schuster (8, 20), James Conner (6, 5), Jesse James (5, 5), James Washington (0, 5), Justin Hunter (5, 0), Vance McDonald (X, 5), Ryan Switzer (1, 2)

Air Yards: Antonio Brown (164, 192), JuJu Smith-Schuster (41, 104), James Washington (0, 127), Jesse James (68, 72), Justin Hunter (67, 0), Vance McDonald (X, 33), Ryan Switzer (4, 11), James Conner (-6, -3)

Receiving Yards: JuJu Smith-Schuster (119, 120), Antonio Brown (93, 67), Jesse James (60, 138), James Conner (57, 48), , Vance McDonald (X, 26), James Washington (0, 14), Justin Hunter (6, 0), Ryan Switzer (0, 14)

Carries: James Conner (31, 8), Ben Roethlisberger (3, 2), Ryan Switzer (1, 2)

RZ Targets: JuJu Smith-Schuster (0, 8), Antonio Brown (2, 2), James Washington (0, 1), Vance McDonald (0, 1), James Conner (1, 1)

RZ Carries: James Conner (2, 2), Ben Roethlisberger (0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Cameron Sutton (2-55-1, 3-70-1), Mike Hilton (4-60, 2-27), Joe Haden (1-33, X), Artie Burns (1-4, 4-85-2), Coty Sensabaugh (0, 1-8)

Observations: In Vance McDonald’s first game back, the Steelers virtually mirrored he and Jesse James’ snaps (45-37 in favor of the latter), routes (29-28 in McDonald’s favor), and targets (5). It was still James who finished as the week’s TE2 with a dazzling 5-138-1 receiving line. James Conner only handled eight carries but was in on 72-of-82 (88%) offensive snaps. Finishing with only 67 receiving yards despite accruing a team-high 192 air yards on 18 targets Sunday, Antonio Brown is likely in store for positive regression against the Bucs’ hapless secondary in Week 3. Additionally keep an eye on rookie James Washington, who stepped in for Justin Hunter (healthy scratch) and accrued 127 air yards on a whopping 55 routes; Brown and Smith-Schuster ran 60 routes each.

Tennessee Titans

Targets: Corey Davis (14, 7), Dion Lewis (8, 1), Jonnu Smith (4, 2), Tajae Sharpe (3, 2), Luke Stocker (2, 2), Derrick Henry (1, 0), Taywan Taylor (1, 4), Rishard Matthews (0, 4)

Air Yards: Corey Davis (113, 66), Luke Stocker (55, 9), Tajae Sharpe (31, 30), Taywan Taylor (28, 9), Jonnu Smith (27, -5), Derrick Henry (-4, -3), Dion Lewis (-5, -3), Rishard Matthews (0, -1)

Receiving Yards: Corey Davis (62, 55), Luke Stocker (37, 15), Dion Lewis (35, 1), Taywan Taylor (0, 32), Tajae Sharpe (17, 14), Jonnu Smith (12, 0), Rishard Matthews (0, 8), Derrick Henry (5, 0)

Carries: Dion Lewis (16, 14), Derrick Henry (10, 18), Marcus Mariota (3, X)

RZ Targets: Corey Davis (3, 0), Tajae Sharpe (1, 0), Taywan Taylor (0, 1)

RZ Carries: Dion Lewis (2, 1), Derrick Henry (1, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Adoree Jackson (7-66-1, 4-36), Malcolm Butler (3-94-1, 8-163-2), Logan Ryan (2-7, 3-52)

Observations: Backed by favorable game script, Derrick Henry out-touched Dion Lewis 18-15 in Week 2. Lewis is still the back to own as he’s now out-snapped Henry 83-45 and run 38 routes to Henry’s 10. Albeit immensely talented and a capable receiver out of Tennessee's backfield, Henry can't be considered anything more than a touchdown-dependent RB4 until further notice. 92nd-percentile SPARQ freak Jonnu Smith didn't make an appearance in the box score but was quietly in on 59-of-59 offensive snaps. Expect much more involvement with Marcus Mariota under center. Malcolm Butler, who’s allowed 11-257-3 on 17 targets, has lined up as Tennessee’s right CB on 99-of-122 coverage snaps. For Week 3, note that Donte Moncrief has lined up as Jacksonville’s RWR on 44-of-94 (46.8%) snaps. Butler should be a weekly DFS and season-long target moving forward.

Don't forget, for the latest on everything NFL, check out Rotoworld's Player News, or follow @Rotoworld_FB or @notJDaigle on Twitter.