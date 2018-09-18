NFL DFS Review: Week 2

Tuesday, September 18, 2018

This article takes a look at the previous week of NFL action while breaking things down from a daily fantasy perspective. We will review winning lineups and provide main takeaways to consider for future weeks in DFS.

I believe this is a beneficial process for any DFS enthusiast. It is something I have been doing for years while trying to retune my approach and recognize any blind spots I missed in my previous week of research. Having said that, it’s important to identify the overarching themes that led to a winning lineup and how they can frame your mindset moving forward. In other words, I’ll be looking to separate the “signals” from the “noise” while recognizing some GPP strategy moves that did/didn’t pay off.

FanDuel Sunday Million 9/16

Here was the winning lineup from FanDuel’s Sunday Million contest:

QB Kirk Cousins – MIN (34.5 FP)

RB Todd Gurley – LAR (30.8 FP)

RB Melvin Gordon – LAC (27.6 FP)

WR Quincy Enunwa – NYJ (19.7 FP)

WR Stefon Diggs – MIN (31.4 FP)

WR Adam Thielen – MIN (25.1 FP)

TE Travis Kelce – KC (26.4 FP)

FLEX Phillip Lindsay – DEN (11.6 FP)

DEF Washington (5 FP)

It’s crazy to think Patrick Mahomes and his six touchdown passes (38.84 FP) wasn’t part of the winning team. As it turns out, Minnesota offensive weapons QB Kirk Cousins, WR Stefon Diggs, and WR Adam Thielen had themselves a game while benefitting from a furious comeback and an extra quarter of overtime in Sunday’s tie at Green Bay. This was a remarkably underrated stack, as the ownership rate turned out as follows: Cousins 2.6%, Diggs, 5.2%, Thielen 4.5%.

MAIN TAKEAWAY #1: This serves as case in point that overall talent and game flow can push certain fantasy options to some amazing upside. Sometimes we read too much into matchups vs position, over/unders, and whatnot instead of accurately assessing the true upside of fantasy options if they are pushed to their limit. That is something to note moving forward.

The great debate of the week was Alvin Kamara vs Todd Gurley for virtually the same price on FanDuel. Most people opted for Kamara (42%) over Gurley (31%) after coming off a stronger week one performance. The Rams RB posted more than double the fantasy points (31 to 15), providing a strong benefit to DFS players who looked in his direction.

MAIN TAKEAWAY #2: Both running backs had equally great matchups, but Kamara had a slightly higher ownership rate. Why? I’ve seen this plenty throughout the years in DFS, as people get too attached to the game logs. Kamara had a spectacular week one performance, leading more DFS enthusiasts his way this time around. I’m pretty sure that constitutes the 12% difference in ownership while other things being held pretty equal. Take note that people like to take comfort in the game log of recent performances. You can gain a leg-up in terms of ownership rate while paying attention to this and remaining one step ahead of the public. Taking the potentially lower-owned player in large tournaments (such as the Sunday Million) makes sense from a game theory perspective.

It’s important to note that every lineup in the top ten had Travis Kelce at tight end. He easily outpaced every other player of his position, hauling in two of Mahomes’ six touchdowns for 26.4 FP overall. In retrospect, it’s crazy to think Kelce only had a 6.1% ownership contingency. The Chiefs and Steelers were pretty well represented in this tournament while being a part of the highest over/under of the week. Most people looked to Tyreek Hill of Kansas City after his massive week one performance while ignoring Kelce following a dud (1.1 FP) in his last game. Pivoting from Hill to Kelce (both extremely talented options with high fantasy upside) to lead this well-aligned Chiefs’ receiving corps was a savvy adjustment that paid dividends.

MAIN TAKEAWAY #3: This is pretty much the reverse of takeaway #2 – as people have a tendency to fade players coming off a bad game (or series of games). Either way, it stems from an attachment to the game log. It’s important to identify bounce-back candidates looking at quality matchups to right the proverbial ship. In this case, Kelce served as an excellent example. Most of us had a hunch that Kansas City’s passing game would thrive, and the Steelers seemed more dedicated to slowing Tyreek Hill than Mr. Kelce. Perhaps Mahomes and the play callers made more of an effort to get Kelce the ball after a quiet week one. Whatever the case was, it proved to be a savvy “swerve” from the pack for daily fantasy purposes.

ADDITIONAL NOTES

Viable QB/RB Stacks? We usually take a close look at pairing QB/WR/TE combinations for our DFS lineups. Stacking a QB and RB on the same lineup usually doesn’t make much sense, as they usually work against each other with one racking up fantasy points at the other’s expense. However, these running backs do enough work in the passing game that you could look at them as receiving options to stack alongside their QBs in viable matchups: Christian McCaffrey (24 targets) - especially with Olsen out, Alvin Kamara (18 targets), and Saquon Barkley (22 targets). In fact, McCaffrey’s 15 targets in week two – largely based on game flow and Olsen’s absence – bumps him up to eighth overall in targets. That places him along the same lines as Odell Beckham, also checking in ahead of DeAndre Hopkins, Davante Adams, and Keenan Allen in target share.

Don’t forget about lower profile guys like Theo Riddick (19 targets), James White (17 targets), Chris Thompson (21 targets) and Dion Lewis (9 targets) – who see plenty of work in the passing game, especially when their team is playing trailing while resorting to a pass-heavy mode in the second half.

Bad offensive lines. Over the first two weeks, we have seen offensive line play greatly impact the fantasy potential for quarterbacks and running backs. I’m mostly talking about Houston and Seattle here. DeShaun Watson and Russell Wilson have gotten off to rocky starts to the season – due in large part to not having enough time to distribute the football. That’s definitely something to keep in mind moving forward, as they may carry more risk for DFS purposes against viable pass rushes. The Giants and Titans (plagued by injuries) also make this list based on their recent performance.