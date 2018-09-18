Waiver Wire: Week 3

Tuesday, September 18, 2018

Welcome to the 3rd edition of Waiver Wired for the 2018 season. Thankfully, it was a quiet week for injuries, but it did not start out that way. After he came in and out of the game on Thursday night, it was revealed Joe Mixon needed a knee scope which will sideline him at least two weeks. It is a tough blow for a player who appeared on his way to a breakout season. There were a few other injuries over the weekend – LeSean McCoy’s ribs, Larry Fitzgerald’s hamstring, Mike Wallace’s fibula, and Greg Zuerlein’s groin – but they either are minor issues or do not have major fantasy implications.



As a reminder, the drop list consists of players who are no longer must-roster assets, recommended adds are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, the watch list consists of players who are worthy of a roster spot if possible, and deep cuts are players rostered in five percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.



The Drop List

QB: Marcus Mariota

RB: Duke Johnson, C.J. Anderson

WR: Jordy Nelson, Dez Bryant

TE: Greg Olsen



It remains unclear if Mariota will be back this week, and the Jaguars are on deck even if he is ready to play. Johnson is certainly not a must-cut, but he has 11 touches total through two games. Anderson has just 10, and he is not even getting goal-line work. Nelson has topped 35 yards once in his last 13 games. For some reason, Bryant is still rostered in 26 percent of leagues. Even if he signs with a team, it is going to take him time to get up to speed, and he was not even that good last season. It sounds like Olsen will avoid injured reserve, but spending a bench spot on a tight end who might be back in four weeks is not the way to build a roster, assuming he cannot be stashed in an IR spot.





Quarterbacks

1. Ryan Fitzpatrick

2. Blake Bortles

3. Andy Dalton



Running Backs

Aaron Jones rostered in 61 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 3 add if available.

1. Giovani Bernard

2. Javorius Allen

3. Austin Ekeler

4. Corey Clement

5. Mark Walton

6. Ito Smith

7. Corey Grant

8. Latavius Murray

9. Chris Ivory

10. Marcus Murphy



Wide Receivers

1. Keelan Cole

2. John Brown

3. DeSean Jackson

4. Antonio Callaway

5. Chris Godwin

6. Phillip Dorsett

7. Dante Pettis

8. Brandon Marshall

9. Geronimo Allison

10. Calvin Ridley

11. James Washington

12. Tyler Boyd

13. Rashard Higgins



Tight Ends

1. Ben Watson

2. Ian Thomas

3. Will Dissly

4. Vance McDonald

5. Jesse James



Defense/Special Teams

1. Cleveland Browns

2. Dallas Cowboys

3. Carolina Panthers

Looking Ahead: Green Bay Packers



Kickers

1. Sam Ficken

2. Dan Bailey

3. Ka’imi Fairbairn

Looking Ahead: Mason Crosby



QUARTERBACKS

1. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Bucs – Rostered in 22 percent of Yahoo leagues

There is really no other choice. Fitzpatrick made me look stupid by matching his 400-yard, four-touchdown performance with one just like it in Week 2, and now he gets a Steelers defense Patrick Mahomes just annihilated for six touchdowns in only 28 attempts. He simply has to be a top-ten option until proven otherwise.



2. Blake Bortles, Jaguars – Rostered in 28 percent of Yahoo leagues

After his 377-yard performance against the Patriots, Bortles has now averaged 323 passing yards with nine touchdowns in the four games Leonard Fournette has missed the last two seasons. In a quality matchup against the Titans, he should be able to keep that going if the running back sits again, and he will be worth a look even if Fournette returns.



3. Andy Dalton, Bengals – Rostered in 27 percent of Yahoo leagues

Dalton’s yardage totals have not been impressive, but he has consistently thrown touchdowns since Bill Lazor took over as offensive coordinator, tossing 31 in 16 games including six in the first two weeks of this season. The matchup with the Panthers is not great, but they did just give up 272 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and two rushing scores to Matt Ryan.



Watch List: Tyrod Taylor is an option every week because of his rushing ability, but he has struggled to produce through the air and now gets a tough matchup on a short week. There are simply better options…Derek Carr did have a better game Week 2, but the Dolphins have quietly played well on defense, albeit against questionable competition, and it is an east-coast early game…Case Keenum had a letdown in a good spot against the Raiders, and the Ravens still have a tough defense despite what we saw Thursday night…Joe Flacco has now thrown multiple touchdowns in six of seven games, and the Broncos are not the matchup they once were. Still, he looked bad enough last Thursday to make rolling him out there again feel like Russian roulette…Sam Darnold is going to be an option at some point, but in Cleveland on a short week against a defense which has given both Ben Roethlisberger and Drew Brees trouble does not seem like the spot…It is not quite there for Mitchell Trubisky and Chicago’s offense yet…Eli Manning is going to hit at some point because one of his targets does something crazy, but he has simply been bad through two weeks…Ryan Tannehill has 51 attempts in two games. That is not going to get it done in fantasy unless your name is Patrick Mahomes.



