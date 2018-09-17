Dynasty First Down: Week Two

Monday, September 17, 2018

Welcome to the Dynasty First Down, where each week, I'll focus on one player losing dynasty value. This is just a portion of a dynasty series entitled Three & Out, which can be found each Monday. To find the full article, check out our Rotoworld Season Pass, which also includes projections, early-week rankings, WR & RB reports, exclusive columns and chats with our experts and much more.

Note: Any dynasty ADP or dynasty trades referenced in this article can be found at dynastyleaguefootball.com

Risers:

Matt Breida, RB SF

Dynasty players were interested in 49ers second-year RB Matt Breida all offseason, even after the team signed free-agent RB Jerick McKinnon to a big money deal. Despite McKinnon’s season-ending injury, Breida’s value seemed largely unchanged, with an ADP placing him outside of the top 50 dynasty backs. Breida’s season got off to an understandably slow start in Week One against the Vikings, but Breida then feasted on the Lions defense in Week Two and now leads the league in rushing. In the Detroit game, Breida, still sharing the backfield with veteran RB Alfred Morris, played just 40% of the snaps but led all running backs in fantasy points per snap.