Ryan McDowell

Dynasty First Down

print article archives RSS

Dynasty First Down: Week Two

Monday, September 17, 2018


Welcome to the Dynasty First Down, where each week, I'll focus on one player losing dynasty value. This is just a portion of a dynasty series entitled Three & Out, which can be found each Monday. To find the full article, check out our Rotoworld Season Pass, which also includes projections, early-week rankings, WR & RB reports, exclusive columns and chats with our experts and much more.

 

Note: Any dynasty ADP or dynasty trades referenced in this article can be found at dynastyleaguefootball.com

 

Risers:

 

Matt Breida, RB SF

 

Dynasty players were interested in 49ers second-year RB Matt Breida all offseason, even after the team signed free-agent RB Jerick McKinnon to a big money deal. Despite McKinnon’s season-ending injury, Breida’s value seemed largely unchanged, with an ADP placing him outside of the top 50 dynasty backs. Breida’s season got off to an understandably slow start in Week One against the Vikings, but Breida then feasted on the Lions defense in Week Two and now leads the league in rushing. In the Detroit game, Breida, still sharing the backfield with veteran RB Alfred Morris, played just 40% of the snaps but led all running backs in fantasy points per snap. 

 



back to top print article archives
Ryan McDowell is a senior writer for dynastyleaguefootball.com. You can follow him on Twitter @RyanMc23.
Email :Ryan McDowell


NFL Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | PL

Dynasty First Down Articles

View All Articles

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Ryan McDowell Articles


Video Center

  •  
    Dose: Mahomes dazzles
    Dose: Mahomes dazzles
  •  
    Player News: Week 2
    Player News: Week 2
  •  
    SNF Success for Engram?
    SNF Success for Engram?
  •  
    Dose: Green Dominates
    Dose: Green Dominates
  •  
    MLB: Find Frazier
    MLB: Find Frazier
  •  
    Dose: Gruden supports Carr
    Dose: Gruden supports Carr
  •  
    Dose: Olsen
    Dose: Olsen's injury
  •  
    Dose: Darnold shines in debut
    Dose: Darnold shines in debut

 