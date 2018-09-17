The Josh Gordon Trade

Monday, September 17, 2018

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to trade All-Pro wide receiver Josh Gordon to the New England Patriots for a late-round draft pick. If Gordon can play at least ten games for the Patriots this season, the Browns will get a fifth round pick from the Patriots. But if Gordon plays fewer than 10 games, the Patriots will send the Browns “a late-round pick,” which we can assume is later than a fifth round pick. This is also assuming Josh Gordon will pass his physical.





The Browns were unable to trust Gordon after multiple off the field incidents prevented him from playing. Gordon missed two weeks of training camp, including preseason games, to tend to his “overall health.” After reporting back with the team and playing 78-percent of the Browns Week 1 snaps, Gordon told the Browns training staff that he had injured his hamstring at a non-Browns promotional shoot. That was the final straw.





After the hamstring injury was reported on Saturday, the Browns announced they had plans to release Gordon on Monday after the Week 2 game in New Orleans. But things quickly changed. Multiple teams, including the Cowboys, Redskins, 49ers and others, began calling the Browns to discuss potential trades for the All-Pro. Of course the Browns would prefer to get compensation for Gordon and choose the team their talented receiver would go to, so releasing Gordon was just a last resort option. Initially the Browns wanted to trade Gordon to the NFC so they wouldn’t have to play against him, but the New England Patriots stepped in and closed the deal. There isn’t a team in the NFL that is better at taking advantage of teams in desperate positions.





There is also not a better landing spot in the NFL for Josh Gordon than being in New England. Not only is he in a building with veteran leaders, but he also gets to catch passes from Tom Brady. It was just four seasons ago when Gordon averaged 117.6 receiving yards per game with Jason Campbell, Brandon Weeden, Brian Hoyer, and Spencer Lanning throwing the ball to him. If he can make sense of the Patriots complicated playbook that contains 1,000 pass plays, Gordon’s upside is uncapped with Brady and Belichick, who compared Gordon to three-time Pro-Bowler Vincent Jackson a couple years back.





The Fantasy Fallout





Patriots: For fantasy purposes, Gordon should be considered an extremely boom-or-bust WR3 with WR1 upside. It may take a little time to get comfortable with the Patriots playbook, but Gordon will be nearly impossible to bench the second he is starting out wide with Brady under center. In 19 games last season including playoffs, wide receiver Brandin Cooks caught 75 passes for 1,237 yards and seven touchdowns in what will be a similar role to what Josh Gordon will be in this year. That production equates to 12.7 PPR fantasy points per week, but Gordon certainly has a chance to best that.





Rob Gronkowski’s production probably isn’t affected too much with Gordon in the fold because most of Gronkowski’s production comes down the middle of the field and in the end zone while Gordon’s comes from outside and deep down the field. In fact, Gronkowski could even be more effective with Gordon drawing attention from safeties. Gronkowski easily remains the best tight end in fantasy football.





The same cannot be said about the Patriots current wide receivers. The Patriots ran the second most plays (313) with exactly two wide receivers on the field last year, so Chris Hogan and especially Phillip Dorsett are in a dangerous spot with Gordon in town unless the Patriots move to 11 personnel. Fortunately for them, that will likely be the case, especially when Edelman returns to the slot. In Week 5, Tom Brady will have Gordon, Hogan, and Edelman as receivers with Rob Gronkowski at tight end… Good luck to AFC defenses.





Chris Hogan will become even more boom-or-bust now. Hogan fantasy owners already have tasted what that’s like through two games this season; In Week 1, Hogan only caught one pass for 11 yards, but then caught two touchdowns last week against the Jaguars elite defense. Hogan should be viewed as a boom-or-bust WR3 with upside for now, but targets will become hard to find after Gordon becomes comfortable in the offense and when Edelman returns. Luckily for Hogan owners, he is still a great fantasy play this week against a Lions secondary who has really struggled in back-to-back weeks and could be without Darius Slay (concussion).





Phillip Dorsett, who has been a hot waiver add after beginning the season with back-to-back seven target games, will likely lose a bunch of snaps with Gordon around. Hogan and Gordon will be the preferred two-wide receiver set options and Edelman will slide into the slot in 11 personnel. Dorsett will be just a rotational piece in both, which gives Dorsett a scary floor. Dorsett will be just a weekly dart throw with some upside.





Evan Silva has pointed out that players coming off of PED suspensions have struggled in their return. Julian Edelman, who is also 32-years old, will be doing just that in Week 5. Tom Brady certainly gives every skill position player on the Patriots fantasy relevance but expectations should be lowered with a lower projected target share, his age, and his PED suspension all factoring in. However, Edelman is certainly a bench hold with only two weeks left on his suspension, and he will be a WR3/4 in PPR when he returns.





The Patriots also waived Corey Coleman.





Browns: Jarvis Landry is the biggest winner of all the players affected by the trade. Landry, who led the NFL with 112 catches last season, is now the clear cut No. 1 option in Cleveland. In the season opener, Landry was 15 times and that was with Gordon playing 69-of-89 snaps. Landry was also targeted 15+ yards downfield fives times that game, which gives the usual low-aDot receiver a higher ceiling. Landry is the ideal WR2 with a high target share on a team that should be trailing often.

Tight end David Njoku, who is also a beneficiary of the trade, has been on the field for most offensive snaps and even tied for a team-high seven targets last week with Gordon out. Through two weeks, Njoku is boasting a mediocre 7-33-0 receiving line in part to a lowly 8.0 average depth per target despite having a 97th percentile burst score with a 93rd percentile catch radius. Njoku can start producing TE1 numbers if the Browns send him up the seem more often, where he should have been utilized in the first place. Let's hope that is what happens with the Browns best deep threat now in New England.

Rookie Antonio Callaway was often compared to Josh Gordon throughout the draft process because of their similar talents and off the field concerns. Callaway has shown both to be true within his few months as a professional. In last week’s dramatic 21-18 loss to the Saints, Callaway made the most of Josh Gordon’s absence. The rookie played 81 percent of the Browns offensive snaps and hauled in a beautiful Tyrod Taylor thrown ball for a 47-yard touchdown. The Browns likely cut bait on Gordon this time around in part to Callaway being a direct replacement. Callaway is a bench player with some fantasy upside if he can continue to make progress.





Rashard Higgins is also in the mix as a near full-time receiver, but his upside is certainly limited with Landry’s high target share. Unless you are in a deep league, Higgins is best left on the waiver wire... and lastly, Rod Streater was added to the Browns 53-man roster.