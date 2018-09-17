Patrick Daugherty

The Morning After

Ryan Fitzpatrick's Magic

Monday, September 17, 2018


How insane has Harvard Man Ryan Fitzpatrick’s start been? He averaged 12.18 yards per attempt on Sunday. That's 2.71 yards fewer than he managed in Week 1. Facing two of the NFC’s final four teams from a season ago, Fitz has thrown for touchdowns of 58, nine, 50, 36, 75, 75, eight and four yards as he’s posted 400 yards and four scores in back-to-back games, a feat no one has accomplished since 2004. It’s happened only three times in NFL history.


The first to do it was Dan Marino. The second … Billy Volek. There’s your first reminder that this is fleeting. 35-year-old journeymen filling in for suspended starters don’t suddenly come out of the fog to be Brett Favre. This also isn’t the first hot streak for a quarterback who long ago earned the nickname “FitzMagic.” Fitzpatrick plays for keeps. In his mind, he’s always been Patrick Mahomes. Whatever voodoo — notably, lots and lots of play action — OC Todd Monken is working with Fitzpatrick, it’s not going to last.


That does not mean there’s a zero percent chance Fitz is under center when Jameis Winston comes off suspension in Week 4. For starters, the Bucs will be on a short week, making the turnaround from Monday Night Football against the Steelers as they prepare for the Bears. Then there is the comments GM Jason Licht made in August. "I don’t think it’s fair to say right now that he’s going to be the guy," Licht said of Winston’s Week 4 return. "(If) Ryan Fitzpatrick, Ryan Griffin, whoever it is, is playing lights out, I don’t think it’s fair right now just to say, ‘Yes, automatically, (Winston) is going to be the guy." It seemed like GMspeak then and is probably GMspeak now. Alas… this is not a normal situation. The Bucs didn’t even put Winston on their stadium mural this season. Winston has been warned he is facing a lifetime ban from the NFL the next time he violates the personal-conduct policy. He has lost his team’s trust.          


Fitzpatrick is a bridge quarterback. The Bills could tell you that. The Titans could tell you that. The Texans could tell you that. The Jets could tell you that. He is not going to be Tampa’s quarterback in two years. The same could be true of Winston. Before Fitzpatrick’s hot streak, the Bucs would have had little recourse to sit Winston and think about his future with the team. With Fitzpatrick dropping 75-yard bombs every other play, the calculus has at least changed for 2018. More than likely, the pursuit of the almighty W will win out. Fitz will begin to struggle, Winston will get his job back and get extended in the offseason. Fitzpatrick is too old and too similar of a player to Winston to keep him at bay. Even if Fitz does keep the job for Week 4, he will be a week-to-week proposition going forward. He’s still done what he’s always done: Provide a bridge to another path.


Five Week 2 Storylines


Patrick Mahomes destroys Steelers for six touchdowns, sets a record. Mahomes’ 10 scores through two games are the most in NFL history. If Mahomes’ monster Week 1 was Tyreek Hill-aided, there was no such naysaying alibi on Sunday. Mahomes found each of Hill, Travis Kelce and Sammy Watkins for at least 90 yards, and once again involved role players, hitting Chris Conley and Demarcus Robinson for touchdowns. Mahomes had more scores than incompletions as he blew the doors off a team that went 13-3 in 2017. It is still reasonable to expect sophomore growing pains. A player this young and this aggressive is going to run into some turnovers. It is no longer reasonable to question Mahomes’ fantasy trajectory. He is an elite QB1 with an enviable arsenal of weapons and a million different ways — long bombs, red zone lasers, option runs, scrambles, shovel passes — to beat his opponents.      


Eli Manning bottoms all the way out. In a word: Painful. Manning looked shellshocked and defeated against a Cowboys defense that is no one’s idea of elite. When he wasn’t taking six sacks, Manning was checking down. Over. And over. And over. And over. And over again. When it was all said and done, Saquon Barkley had 14 receptions on 16 targets. Odell Beckham had four on nine. The Giants had three points until garbage time. Manning is playing behind an awful line. No one with eyes can dispute that. Those same eyes should be able to ascertain that Manning — who has 20 touchdowns in his past 17 games — just doesn’t have it right now. “Right now” could easily mean “anymore” when you’re 37. Manning is not the first quarterback to play behind a bad offensive line. Either he adjusts and gets better or the Giants rip the Band-Aid off for the second time and confront their inevitable Manning-less future.


Kenny Golladay has another big game. Golladay easily out-produced Marvin Jones for the second straight week, turning nine targets into 6/89/1. He’s now at 13/203/1 through two games compared to Jones’ 8/108/1. Both players have played close to every snap for an offense that’s been locked into three-receiver sets. Golladay has been on the field for the most plays of his career in back-to-back weeks. Jones is no pushover. He was absolutely fantastic in 2017. Sometimes there’s just nothing you can do. Golladay is in the ascendancy. I’m going to rank him ahead of Jones for Week 3 against a Patriots defense that just got ripped by Blake Bortles.     


Phillip Lindsay makes another move in the Broncos’ backfield. Lindsay led the Broncos in carries (14), rushing yards (107) and snaps (28). He drew as many targets as Royce Freeman (one). Freeman was actually third in snaps behind Devontae Booker, taking the field for just 16 plays. Lindsay benefitted from the Broncos spending the entire afternoon in comeback mode, but there are only so many ways to downplay a player being third in the league in yards (178). There could still be weeks where Freeman takes the lead, but Lindsay has gone from speculative Week 1 add to speculative RB2 in fantasy leagues.         


Keelan Cole has the game fantasy owners were hoping for. Cole shook off his quiet Week 1 to go 7/116/1 against the defending AFC champions. The 100-yard effort was his third in his past five regular season contests. He got there in part by Odell Beckhaming on Eric Rowe before owning his soul for a 24-yard touchdown three plays later. It was the kind of game we have come to expect from “undrafted Marvin Jones.” Not that we should expect it every week. The Jaguars’ receiver corps remains a rotation, with Cole, Dede Westbrook and Donte Moncrief all duking it out for top dog status. Cole had a head start in the summer and hopefully uses it to pull away in the next few weeks.  


Don't forget, for the latest on everything NFL, check out Rotoworld's Player News, or follow @Rotoworld_FB or @RotoPat on Twitter.


12
Patrick Daugherty is a football and baseball writer for Rotoworld.com. He can be found on Twitter .
Email :Patrick Daugherty


