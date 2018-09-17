Dose: Week Two Review

Monday, September 17, 2018

The Dolphins did just enough to get the win and failed to put up any eye-popping numbers, which is understandable against a solid Jets defense. QB Ryan Tannehill again assumed his game-manager role, throwing for 168 yards and two scores, while Drake and veteran Frank Gore split backfield touches. WR DeVante Parker was expected to make his season debut in this game after practicing all week but was a surprise inactive. Last week’s hero, WR Kenny Stills was lightly used, catching two passes for 17 yards.

After looking very impressive in a Week One win, rookie QB Sam Darnold made some mistakes, throwing a pair of interceptions, including one in the red zone. Darnold did put up some numbers, throwing for 334 yards, but that was mostly a result of playing from behind the entire game. WR Quincy Enunwa was again the clear top target, drawing a team-high 11 looks from Darnold, catching seven for 92 yards. WR Terrelle Pryor was also heavily involved, posting a 4/84 line on eight targets. Finally, Powell totaled 80 yards, but it was RB Isaiah Crowell who served as the clear lead runner, carrying the ball 12 times to just five for Powell.

The Miami Dolphins are one of the surprise teams of the first two weeks. After outlasting the Titans in the weather-delayed Week One game, the Dolphins went into New York and got a relatively easy win against a Jets team that struggled to put up points. The Dolphins led 20-0 at halftime thanks to scores from RB Kenyan Drake (70 total yards, touchdown), WR Albert Wilson (3/37/1) and TE A.J. Derby (1/19/1). It was then the Jets turn to do all the scoring, but a touchdown reception for RB Bilal Powell and a pair of field goals just weren’t enough.

The Vikings put up some crazy numbers, especially in the passing game. Cousins finished with 425 yards and four scores, while his top wideouts have a good chance to finish as the top two fantasy scorers at their position. Diggs (9/128/2) and Thielen (12/131/1) are both weekly fantasy WR1s. TE Kyle Rudolph was used much more in this one than the opener as he caught seven of his eight targets for 72 yards. WR Laquon Treadwell caught his first career touchdown. RB Dalvin Cook totaled 90 yards but was forced from the game with a late hamstring injury, which he claimed was just a cramp.

Of course, the top story entering this game was the status of Packers QB Aaron Rodgers , who was able to play the entire game but did show some effects from last week’s knee injury. Rodgers finished with 281 passing yards and one score. Veteran TE Jimmy Graham bounced back from his disappointing Packers debut to lead the team with six receptions for 95 yards. He also had a touchdown called back by a penalty. WR Davante Adams , also dealing with an injury, led the team with 12 targets, catching eight balls for 64 yards and the lone Packers offensive touchdown.

For the second week in a row, we saw an NFL game end in a tie. The Packers held what looked like a comfortable 20-7 lead at home entering the fourth quarter before the Vikes came storming back, thanks in part to a pair of touchdown passes from QB Kirk Cousins to WR Stefon Diggs , which the Packers traded with field goals. A sliding touchdown catch by WR Adam Thielen with under a minute remaining and the subsequent successful two-point conversion by Diggs tied the game at 29. Both teams had chances to win the game in overtime, but it was especially disappointing for the Vikings K Daniel Carlson , who missed a pair of OT field goal attempts, including one as time expired. The Vikings will likely be shopping for his replacement this week.

As usual, the Saints put up video game numbers, but it just took them a while to get there. QB Drew Brees ended with 243 yards and two touchdowns, while RB Alvin Kamara totaled 99 scoreless yards. WR Michael Thomas was once again the star, following his 16-catch Week One performance with a 12/8/92 box score. Thomas is on a silly 224-catch pace.

Taylor finished with 246 passing yards and a score, but only added 26 rushing yards, limiting his fantasy production. Hyde carried the ball 16 times for 43 yards and that touchdown, while RBs Duke Johnson and Nick Chubb were rarely seen. Callaway (3/81/1) led the team in receiving thanks to that late long touchdown and WR Jarvis Landry posted a disappointing 5/69 line. Second-year TE David Njoku against saw plenty of looks, but did little with them, catching four of his seven targets for 20 yards.

The Browns, fresh off the latest controversy surrounding WR Josh Gordon got a second-half touchdown run from RB Carlos Hyde to extend their lead to 12-3 before the Saints finally got going in the second half. Even after the Saints finally took the lead, Browns QB Tyrod Taylor completed a ballsy fourth-down throw to rookie WR Antonio Callaway for what most thought would be the game-winning score. Instead, a missed extra point kept the score tied and the Saints marched down to kick a three-pointer of their own, which proved to be the game-winner.

Saying that this game was closer than most expected would be a major understatement. The Browns had to work hard to find a way to lose this game, but they did it thanks to their K Zane Gonzalez , who missed a pair of field goals and an extra point in the fourth-quarter alone. The kicking performances around the league were painful on Sunday, but it was the toughest for Gonzalez, who had a chance to help end the Browns’ winless streak multiple times. The Saints needed a pair of touchdowns and a field goal with 21 seconds remaining to win this game, a surprisingly close home matchup.

For the Texans, speedy WR Will Fuller was back, and his presence totally changed the look of the offense. Fuller was targeted nine times, catching eight for 113 yards and a score. WR DeAndre Hopkins had a big game as well, with a 6/110/1 line on a team-high 11 targets. As will likely be the case for most games this season, no other pass catchers made a significant impact. Watson bounced back from his poor Week One outing with 310 passing yards and the two scores and also added 44 rushing yards.

With Mariota active, but not able to properly grip the ball, veteran Blaine Gabbert led the way with a pedestrian 117 passing yards and one score. The backfield duo of Derrick Henry and Dion Lewis saw a nice workload, combining for 32 carries, but managed just 98 rushing yards. Veteran WR Rishard Matthews continues to be a non-factor for the Titans, finishing with a pair of receptions for eight yards.

The Titans came into the game without TE Delanie Walker and QB Marcus Mariota , as well as three of their top offensive lineman. Facing one of the most star-studded defenses in the league, things looked hopeless. In fact, when studying the box score along, you might wonder how the Titans actually pulled this off. Tennessee opened up the game’s scoring on a fake punt that was pulled off by a pair of defensive backs. Kevin Byard threw the pass and Dane Cruikshank caught it for a 66-yard score. Byard’s 66 yards passing was enough to lead the team for much of the game, while Cruikshank did end up as the team’s receiving leader, ahead of WR Corey Davis ’s 55 yards on five receptions. The Titans then opened up a 14-point lead when Rotoworld favorite WR Taywan Taylor scored from 18 yards out. The Texans came back to take the lead as QB Deshaun Watson connected with each of his top wideouts for touchdowns. A pair of fourth-quarter field goals, including one with just one minute remaining, gave the Titans the win.

RB Adrian Peterson couldn’t repeat his impressive and balanced Week One performance. He had just 20 rushing yards but did add three catches for 30 yards. RB Chris Thompson was a garbage time hero as the Redskins tried to play catch up in the second-half. Thompson finished with 13 receptions for 92 yards. TE Jordan Reed caught six balls for 55 yards, while the Redskins’ trio of receivers again disappointed, namely Josh Doctson (4/37), Paul Richardson (4/63) and Jamison Crowder (2/8 & 29 rushing yards).

The Colts defense was expected to be among the worst in the league but held the Redskins to just nine points at home, all on field goals. The Colts opened up the scoring with a touchdown pass from QB Andrew Luck to TE Eric Ebron , the second game in a row the pair have connected for a score. The Colts never trailed as the teams traded field goals before rookie RB Nyheim Hines scored on an eight-yard run. With second-year RB Marlon Mack back in action after a hamstring injury kept him out last week, the backfield was a three-man committee. Mack and rookie Jordan Wilkins each carried the ball 10 times, while Hines toted it four times. Surprisingly, none of the three had an impact in the receiving game, combining for four receptions and three yards. As expected, Luck favored WR T.Y. Hilton , who saw 11 targets in the game, catching seven for 83 yards and a score. The next-highest pass target was TE Jack Doyle , who drew just five looks.

Ryan spread the ball around for the victorious Falcons, with three pass-catchers over 50 yards, including WR Julio Jones (5/64), rookie WR Calvin Ridley (4/64/1) and TE Austin Hooper (5/59/1). That was Ridley’s first career touchdown. With RB Devonta Freeman out of action, RB Tevin Coleman drew the start and a heavy workload. He touched the ball 20 times for a total of 125 yards but was held out of the end zone.

Newton has traditionally struggled against the Falcons, but put up 335 passing yards and three scores, along with a team-high 42 rushing yards. Newton also took a nasty hit to the head from Falcons defender Damontae Kazee , who was ejected from the game. Newton seemed shaken up but did not even miss a snap. This shaped up to be a huge game for RB Christian McCaffrey as a pass-catcher and he did not disappoint, recording 14 receptions on 15 targets for 102 scoreless yards. He’s only the sixth running back in NFL history to catch 14 or more passes in a game. CMC also added 37 rushing yards. With TE Greg Olsen out, WR Devin Funchess saw nine targets, good for a 7/77 line. Olsen’s replacement, rookie TE Ian Thomas , caught two balls for 10 yards. He’ll need time. Another rookie, WR Moore recorded his first career reception, which went for a 51-yard score.

The Falcons and QB Matt Ryan rebounded from a pitiful performance in the season opener as he accounted for four touchdowns against division rival Carolina. The two teams traded scores before Atlanta put together scoring drives late in the second quarter and early in the third to take a two-score lead. The Panthers mounted a fourth-quarter comeback with two touchdown passes by QB Cam Newton , but a last-second desperation pass fell just out of the hands of rookie WR D.J. Moore and the Falcons survived.

The Bills turned to rookie QB Josh Allen as their starter after the disaster that was Week One with QB Nathan Peterman . Allen was predictably inconsistent, given his weak as water supporting cast, but did end with 245 passing yards and a touchdown, along with two picks. Second-year WR Zay Jones led the team in receiving for the second consecutive game, but that only took a pair of catches for 63 total yards. RB LeSean McCoy totaled 68 yards before leaving with a rib injury. Although he briefly returned to the game, he then left again and did not return. Fantasy players can’t use any Bills moving forward.

In a bit of a surprise, backup RB Austin Ekeler actually outgained starting RB Melvin Gordon on the ground, but Gordon made up for his relatively low 56 total yards but finding the end zone three times. Those who were point-chasing Ekeler’s productive Week One were likely satisfied with 98 total yards on 14 touches. Rivers had another productive day, throwing for 256 yards and three scores.

Despite their cross-country travel for this game, the Chargers showed no signs of a slow start, scoring a pair of first-quarter touchdowns on their way to an easy win over the hapless Buffalo Bills. Second-year WR Mike Williams kicked off the scoring with a 10-yard touchdown reception from QB Philip Rivers . Williams was expected to see increased playing time with WR Travis Benjamin (foot) out for the game, but the former top-10 pick saw just two targets, finishing with a 2/27/1 line. WR Keenan Allen led the way in a balanced pass attack, catching six of his team-high eight targets for 67 yards.

Week Two brought fans and fantasy players another series of high-scoring games and ridiculous fantasy numbers, especially at the quarterback position. Here’s your weekly summary covering all of Sunday’s NFL slate.

