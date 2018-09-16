Matchups: SNF and MNF

Sunday, September 16, 2018

Sunday Night Football



NY Giants @ Dallas

Team Totals: Cowboys 22.5, Giants 20



Even as his offensive line got dominated by Carolina’s athletic defensive front, Ezekiel Elliott showed the value of locked-in feature back usage with 86 yards and a touchdown on 18 touches in a game where his team pathetically scored eight points. Returning home, Zeke draws a Giants defense that allowed over 130 Week 1 rushing yards and 6/32/1 receiving to Jaguars backs, even as Leonard Fournette (hamstring) left early. Giants OLB Olivier Vernon (ankle) is out again, and ILB Alec Ogletree is a major liability, blowing multiple Week 1 tackles and consistently getting washed out of plays by Jacksonville’s offensive line. (Ogletree also got beaten for an Austin Seferian-Jenkins touchdown that was negated by penalty.) Expect Zeke’s usage and production to rise in an offense virtually certain to score more points than last week. … Albeit in an admittedly-arbitrary sample, Dak Prescott has finished below 200 passing yards in 8 of his last 11 games with an 8:9 TD-to-INT ratio and lowly 6.57 yards-per-attempt average during that span. Just one of Dak’s 29 pass attempts traveled 20-plus yards downfield in Week 1, and Dallas’ shameful shortage of playmakers lowers his floor and ceiling. Prescott hasn't been a bankable fantasy asset since last October.



Dak's Week 1 targets: Cole Beasley 8; Deonte Thompson 5; Elliott and Geoff Swaim 4; Allen Hurns 3; Terrance Williams 2; Michael Gallup and Rod Smith 1. … As forecasted by Cowboys beat writers, Beasley led the team in Opening Day targets and topped 50 receiving yards for just the second time in his last 22 games. Beasley never offers a high ceiling, but he finally looks healthy after multi-year hamstring woes and offers low-end WR3/flex value in PPR leagues. … Also as expected, the Cowboys deployed a five-way WRBC in last week’s loss to Carolina. Beasley (67%) led the way in snap rate, followed by Hurns (59%), Thompson (47%), Gallup (45%), Terrance Williams (30%), and Tavon Austin (16%). Only Beasley has any semblance of fantasy value. … Supposed receiving TE Blake Jarwin played 34% of Dallas’ Week 1 offensive snaps and was not targeted. Swaim, a blocker, is likewise safe to ignore.

Editor's Note: If you love Fantasy Football you have to be playing on DRAFT. It's daily fantasy football snake drafts instead of salary caps. All the fun of season long drafts but with no management and they last for just one week. They take minutes to complete and there's even auction drafts! No more setting lineups or constantly worrying about pros, just draft and win! Right now DRAFT is giving Rotoworld readers an exclusive FREE entry into a real money draft when you make your first deposit! Here's the link

Saquon Barkley salvaged an otherwise sluggish opener with a 68-yard touchdown run in the second half after managing 37 yards on his initial 16 carries and catching just 2-of-6 targets for 22 yards in the game. Week 2 improves his passing-game outlook; last year’s Cowboys allowed the NFL’s sixth-most receiving yards to running backs, before Christian McCaffrey touched them up for 45 yards on six catches in Week 1. PFF charged Cowboys MLB Jaylon Smith and WLB Sean Lee with five receptions for 57 yards allowed on just six targets. Panthers backs also combined for an efficient 17/85/5.0/0 rushing line against Dallas. This is a much softer matchup than Barkley faced versus Jacksonville. … Eli Manning did nothing to ease “washed” concerns against the Jags, missing Odell Beckham for repeated big plays, too often settling for checkdowns, and throwing a tipped pick six to Myles Jack that cost the Giants the game. Eli will mix in sporadic big weeks simply because of his weapons, but they’ll be difficult to predict. With Dallas’ offensive line creeping toward mediocrity, Rod Marinelli’s pass defense has a shot to become the new team strength. The Cowboys sacked Cam Newton three times in Week 1 and held him to 161 yards on 26 attempts (6.19 YPA) as not a single Panthers pass catcher reached 50 yards. Eli is best viewed as a two-quarterback-league play and boom-bust QB1 streamer.



Eli’s Week 1 target distribution: Odell Beckham 15; Sterling Shepard 7; Barkley 6; Evan Engram 5; Wayne Gallman 2. … Beckham secured 5 of his 11 Week 1 receptions in Jalen Ramsey’s coverage, and the rest against slot defenders and linebackers as Pat Shurmur aggressively schemed him around the field. OBJ ran 36% of his routes in the slot, well above his 12% and 15% clips under Ben McAdoo. Marinelli’s defense has done a better job than most of containing Beckham, holding him to 4/94/1 > 4/73/0 > 4/35/0 > 5/44/0 in their last four meetings. Coming off an 111-yard outburst against the NFL’s premier pass defense, however, OBJ remains a top-five WR1 play. … Shepard’s ceiling is capped with OBJ healthy, and he now must contend with Barkley and Engram for complementary looks. Shepard is a PPR-specific WR4/flex. … Engram managed 18 scoreless yards in the opener, although he lost a long catch to a holding penalty by RT Ereck Flowers and another big gain to offensive pass interference. Flowers' utter inability to block is a major concern for Engram because he is so often used to help. In Week 1, Engram blocked on a career-high 27 snaps. Not the featured component of New York’s passing game he was last year, Engram is likely to be inconsistent week to week. Last year’s Cowboys did yield the NFL’s 11th-most catches to tight ends. They allowed four receptions for 37 yards on four targets to Panthers tight ends last week.



Score Prediction: Cowboys 21, Giants 20



Monday Night Football



Seattle @ Chicago

Team Totals: Bears 23, Seahawks 20



After choking away last Sunday night’s game at Lambeau, the Bears return home for their second-straight primetime affair to face a Seattle defense Case Keenum flamed for 329 yards and three TDs while absorbing just five QB hits and one sack. The Seahawks are no longer an imposing pass-defense matchup. Unfortunately, Mitchell Trubisky instilled little confidence against the Packers with 171 scoreless yards on 35 attempts (4.9 YPA), doing his only real damage as a runner (7/32/1) and appearing incapable of exploiting a defense in the air. Trubisky has cleared 200 passing yards in just 3-of-13 career starts and has never thrown multiple touchdown passes in a game. … Jordan Howard had a much more promising opener and deserves to be Chicago’s offensive engine until Trubisky improves. Howard ran 24 pass routes – more than any game last year – and caught 5-of-5 targets to total 107 yards on 20 touches. Tarik Cohen managed 41 yards on eight touches, playing 40% of the snaps to Howard’s 71% clip. Denver backs pounded the Seahawks for a combined 32/146/4.56/0 rushing line in Week 1, while Seattle's top-two linebackers WLB K.J. Wright (knee) and MLB Bobby Wagner (groin) remain banged up. Favored at home in a favorable draw, Howard is a borderline RB1 play. Cohen will need more usage to become a viable flex.



Trubisky’s Week 1 target distribution: Allen Robinson 7; Trey Burton 6; Howard and Taylor Gabriel 5; Cohen 4; Anthony Miller and Dion Sims 3. … Broncos WRs Emmanuel Sanders (10/135/1), Demaryius Thomas (6/61/1), and Courtland Sutton (2/45/0) all produced at or above expectation in last week’s win against this Seattle defense, creating some optimism for Robinson as a WR3 play following his scoreless, 61-yard opener. Robinson was limited all preseason, but he played 96% of Chicago’s Week 1 snaps and led the team in targets, receiving yards, and Air Yards (107). … Burton finished second on the Bears in targets and Air Yards (60), but his preseason rapport with Trubisky didn’t carry over with one catch for 16 yards. Burton did run 40 routes and played 87% of the snaps, so his opportunity remains enticing as a low-end TE1. … Rookie slot man Miller logged a 56% Week 1 snap rate and won’t be a fantasy option until he commands a larger target share. Gabriel was the Bears’ clear No. 2 receiver in Green Bay.



All Seahawks offseason moves pointed to a stronger run-game commitment, but they resorted to a pass-heavy Week 1 due to the defense’s inability to stop Denver from scoring. Russell Wilson overcame 11 hits and six sacks to throw for 298 yards and three TDs, averaging 9.0 yards per attempt as Pete Carroll’s team finished with 39 pass dropbacks compared to only 14 running back runs. Wilson’s mid-range QB1 results in a tough road environment are a strong reminder of why he warrants matchup-proof respect. Vic Fangio’s Bears are far from a pushover but did cough up 286 yards and three TDs at 9.5 yards per attempt to one-legged Aaron Rodgers last Sunday night. … The Seahawks opened the year with a near-even backfield timeshare; Chris Carson (46%) narrowly out-snapped Rashaad Penny (44%) while Penny narrowly out-touched Carson, 11 to 10. They each drew five targets. Carson’s superior rushing efficiency (7/51/0 to 7/8/0) suggests he deserves to be the backfield leader, a notion Carroll concurred with publicly this week. “Chris I thought looked really good,” Carroll said. “He was really aggressive. Chris really took the lead at the position after that game.” Unfortunately, Carson’s Week 2 matchup is rough as a road dog facing a Chicago defense that held Packers backs to 17/54/3.18/0 rushing in its opener. Carson is a shaky RB2. Penny is unusable.



Wilson’s Week 1 target distribution: Brandon Marshall 6; Penny, Carson, and Will Dissly 5; Tyler Lockett 4; Jaron Brown 3; Nick Vannett 2. … Doug Baldwin’s MCL tear locks in Marshall, Lockett, and Brown as Seattle’s top-three wideouts. Lockett is Baldwin’s replacement in the slot, where Lockett ran 67% of his Week 1 routes. Chicago got flamed by Packers slot WR Randall Cobb (9/142/1) last week; PFF charged Bears slot CB Bryce Callahan with six receptions allowed on six targets. Lockett should be viewed as an every-week WR3. … Marshall drew a team-high three red-zone targets against the Broncos, although one was negated by his own offensive pass interference penalty. He converted another for a 20-yard score. Marshall is low on sexy factor but high on touchdown-scoring potential. For as long as Baldwin remains shelved, Marshall will stay on the WR4 radar. … With Lockett inside and Marshall in the possession role, Brown will operate as Seattle’s perimeter deep threat. He is a player to monitor after leading the team in Week 1 Air Yards (84). … The Bears played stingy tight end defense in 2017, then held Packers TEs Jimmy Graham and Lance Kendricks to a combined 3/21/0 receiving line on five targets. Although Dissly was the Week 1 hero, he was out-snapped by Vannett 61% to 58% and went quiet after gaining 81 yards in the first quarter alone. A fourth-round rookie out of Washington, Dissly caught only 25 passes and scored three touchdowns in college, then ran 4.87 at February’s NFL Combine. Primarily a blocker, it wouldn’t be surprising if Week 1 goes down as the best pass-catching game of Dissly’s career.



Score Prediction: Bears 24, Seahawks 23