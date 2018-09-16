Week 2 Live Blog

Sunday, September 16, 2018

It's time for Week Two action and there is a ton of news this morning! It looks like Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette will not play, while we know RB Devonta Freeman and WR Josh Gordon won't suit up. Get those guys out of your lineup. Some other news regarding which players are in and out...

(1:40PM) TOUCHDOWN: And that didn't take long. QB Patrick Mahomes just threw his third touchdown of the day, this time to RB Kareem Hunt from five yards out. KC leads the Steelers 21-0 late in the first quarter.

(1:38PM) The Chiefs seem intent on getting WR Sammy Watkins involved today and it is paying off. The former Ram has a 31-yard run to get his team into the red zone for the third time today and also has three receptions for 67 yards already.

(1:36PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Titans have taken a surprising 14-0 lead over the Houston Texans thanks to an 18-yard touchdown pass from QB Blaine Gabbert to WR Taywan Taylor, who was rarely used a week ago, but already has a 2/26/1 line in this game.

(1:30PM) TOUCHDOWN: After intercepting QB Sam Darnold in their own red zone, the Miami Dolphins finished off the short drive with a six-yard touchdown run from RB Kenyan Drake. Miami leads 7-0.

(1:26PM) TOUCHDOWN: It might be another long day for the Bills. The Chargers just scored again to take a 14-0 lead in Buffalo as RB Melvin Gordon scored on a 20-yard run.

(1:21PM) TOUCHDOWN: Were you worried about a Chiefs offensive letdown after parting ways with QB Alex Smith last year? Worry not. QB Patrick Mahomes threw his second touchdown of the day, this time to TE Travis Kelce. Kelce struggled last week, but an early 19-yard score should please his fantasy owners.

(1:18PM) With starting RB Devonta Freeman out with an injury, Falcons RB Tevin Coleman is starting strong. Coleman already has three carries for 30 yards midway through the opening quarter.

(1:13PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Chargers could have a huge week against the Bills pushover defense and it started early as QB Philip Rivers hit WR Mike Williams for a 10-yard touchdown. A 25-yard reception from TE Virgil Green keyed the scoring drive.

(1:12PM) TOUCHDOWN: For the second consecutive week, TE Eric Ebron has scored on a touchdown pass from his new QB Andrew Luck. This time, Luck found the former Lion from seven yards out to strike first.

(1:10PM) There were many questions about who would take the first snap under center for the Titans, especially after HC Mike Vrabel suggested both signal callers would play this week. Ultimately, veteran "backup" Blaine Gabbert got the start with Marcus Mariota on the sidelines. This is a disaster already.

(1:08PM) TOUCHDOWN: After a long punt return by DeAnthony Thomas, the Chiefs found themselves in the red zone. QB Patrick Mahomes found WR Chris Conley for a 15-yard touchdown to take an early lead.

(1:04PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Buccaneers picked up where they left off in last week's upset win. QB Ryan Fitzpatrick connected over the top with WR DeSean Jackson for a 75-yard touchdown to gain an early 7-0 lead over the Eagles.

IN: QB Aaron Rodgers, WR Davante Adams, RB LeGarrette Blount, QB Marcus Mariota, QB Ben Roethlisberger, RB Marlon Mack, WR Will Fuller, WR Paul Richardson

OUT: WR DeVante Parker, WR Cameron Meredith, RB Ronald Jones, WR Alshon Jeffery, QB Carson Wentz, WR Travis Benjamin, RB Christine Michael, RB Darren Sproles, TE Greg Olsen, WR Doug Baldwin