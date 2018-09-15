Weather: Week 2 Forecasts

Saturday, September 15, 2018

Week 1 was a pretty big letdown in the weather department depending on how you look at it. Cleveland-Pittsburgh was expected to face some of the worst weather local beat reporters had ever seen in Cleveland. There ended up just being a light breeze with some rain and nothing imposing or even game-altering. This week, Hurricane Florence has been a major talking point throughout the country but it’s unlikely to impact any games. I’ll be updating this page throughout the weekend if anything changes on that front.

Wind Worries

Only one game has potential wind worries from Hurricane Florence, and even that may be overblown.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay (1:00 PM ET): Winds are currently expected to be between 10-14 MPH, but obviously things can get worse fairly quickly with Hurricane Florence in the area. Fantasy players should be started as usual from this one until further notice.

Worry-Free Weather





Most of the games on this slate are expected to feature weather that won’t alter the game at all.

Houston at Tennessee (1:00 PM ET): Both teams will enjoy 80 degree temperatures and 10 MPH winds in this divisional matchup after losing by the same score-- 27-20 -- to the Patriots and Dolphins. Marcus Mariota likely won’t be fully healthy and the Titans will be missing two starting offensive lineman, making their outlook pretty grim heading into this game. Unless winds approach 15 MPH, weather won’t impact this game.

Kansas City at Pittsburgh (1:00 PM ET): This game features the highest Vegas total of the week at 53.5 and will be played in 78 degree temperatures with mostly cloudy skies and brisk 8 MPH winds. Don’t consider benching players from either team in what’s expected to be a shootout.

Miami at NY Jets (1:00 PM ET): This divisional matchup will be played in 80 degree temperatures with partly cloudy skies and a 4MPH breeze. After excelling in his first game against the Lions, rookie Sam Darnold will look to continue his success in his first home game against the Dolphins.

LA Chargers at Buffalo (1:00 PM ET): After being demolished by the Ravens 47-3 in Week 1, the Bills will host the Chargers and enter the game as seven point underdogs. Both teams will enjoy 75 degree temperatures with partly cloudy skies and 5 MPH winds. You probably aren’t starting any players on the Bills beyond LeSean McCoy and this weather won’t have any impact on his fantasy production, or lack thereof.

Minnesota at Green Bay (1:00 PM ET): Aaron Rodgers is hobbled but still may suit up against this vaunted Vikings defense. 78 degree temperatures with clear skies and 8 MPH winds are expected for this divisional matchup meaning all fantasy relevant players should be started as usual.

Indianapolis at Washington (1:00 PM ET): After squashing the Cardinals in Week 1, the Redskins will take on a more formidable foe in the Colts this week. Both teams figure to enjoy balmy 75 degree temperatures with mostly cloudy skies. Winds of 8MPH aren’t much to pay attention too yet, but could become an issue if they exceed 15 MPH.

Detroit at San Francisco (4:05 PM ET): The Lions are coming off a bad home loss to rookie Sam Darnold and will now travel to San Francisco to take on the 49ers. Luckily weather won’t impact Matthew Stafford’s ability to get back on track with 70 degree temperatures and clear skies expected. Players should be started in fantasy leagues as usual.

Arizona at LA Rams (4:05 PM ET): The Rams host the Cardinals on a short week after a 33-10 drubbing of the Raiders on late-night MNF. They head into this game as 13 point favorites and will be playing in 80 degree temperatures with clear skies and 6MPH winds. Start all players in your fantasy league as you normally would.

Oakland at Denver (4:25 PM ET): The Broncos biggest advantage won’t be the weather on Sunday with 86 degree temperatures, clear skies, and light 5 MPH winds expected. They are now 20-1 in home games during the first two weeks of the season since moving to their new stadium. The altitude is too much for opposing teams to handle late in games after training near sea-level all summer long. Weather won’t be a factor meaning all fantasy-relevant players you were planning on starting are good to go.

New England Patriots at Jacksonville (4:25 PM ET): This is another game that will be played in Florida and could be affected by the Hurricane, but isn’t expected to be. The biggest weather concern here will be an abnormally high humidity with a light drizzle in the second quarter. Otherwise, 89 degree temperatures with 8 MPH winds are nothing to worry about.

Seattle at Chicago (8:15 PM ET, Monday): The Bears are coming off a brutal meltdown on Sunday Night Football and will now host the Seahawks. Weather shouldn’t be a factor in this Monday night matchup as 76 degree temperatures and partly cloudy skies with 4MPH winds are expected. Fire up all fantasy options as you normally would.

Home Teams are Dome Teams

Three games will be played in domes this week including two divisional matchups in the NFC East and NFC South. Games played indoors are more susceptible to be higher scoring and immune to any climate issues.

Carolina at Atlanta (1:00 PM ET)

Cleveland at New Orleans (1:00 PM ET)

NY Giants at Dallas (8:20 PM ET)