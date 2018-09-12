Week 1: NFC Targets & Touches

Wednesday, September 12, 2018

Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless if they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played.

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Air yards data is sourced via Josh Hermsmeyer’s AirYards.com. Cornerback and routes run data is sourced via Pro Football Focus. The AFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the NFC is published on Wednesday.

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

Note: This data will stick to players averaging over one target/touch per game. Players are listed in order of target/touch leaders for their respective teams.





Editor's Note: If you love Fantasy Football you have to be playing on DRAFT. It's daily fantasy football snake drafts instead of salary caps. All the fun of season long drafts but with no management and they last for just one week. They take minutes to complete and there's even auction drafts! No more setting lineups or constantly worrying about pros, just draft and win! Right now DRAFT is giving Rotoworld readers an exclusive FREE entry into a real money draft when you make your first deposit! Here's the link

Arizona Cardinals

Targets: Larry Fitzgerald (10), David Johnson (9), Ricky Seals-Jones (6), Chase Edmonds (4), Chad Williams (3),

Air Yards: Larry Fitzgerald (90), Ricky Seals-Jones (53), David Johnson (7), Chase Edmonds (4), Chad Williams (3), Christian Kirk (2)

Carries: David Johnson (9), Chase Edmonds (4), Sam Bradford (2)

RZ Targets: David Johnson (4), Larry Fitzgerald (1), Ricky Seals-Jones (1)

RZ Carries: David Johnson (1), Sam Bradford (1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Patrick Peterson (0-0), Budda Baker (4-33), Jamar Taylor (3-26)

Observations: On one hand, David Johnson played merely 68% of Arizona’s offensive snaps and received only five more carries than rookie Chase Edmonds. Johnson still ran 22 routes in Week 1, though, leading the Cardinals’ offense in red zone targets. Better days are ahead. With veteran Jermaine Gresham (Achilles’) inactive, Ricky Seals-Jones quietly played a whopping 49-of-53 (92%) snaps. The Cardinals ran the second-fewest offensive plays (51) in Week 1, but Seals-Jones ranked ninth among tight ends in total routes run (35). His days of 3-19 receiving lines should be an afterthought with that type of usage.

Atlanta Falcons

Targets: Julio Jones (19), Mohamed Sanu (6), Devonta Freeman (5), Austin Hooper (4), Tevin Coleman (2), Calvin Ridley (2), Eric Saubert (1)

Air Yards: Julio Jones (282), Mohamed Sanu (49), Austin Hooper (23), Calvin Ridley (20), Eric Saubert (10), Devonta Freeman (-5), Tevin Coleman (-19)

Carries: Tevin Coleman (9), Devonta Freeman (6), Matt Ryan (2), Julio Jones (1)

RZ Targets: Julio Jones (3), Austin Hooper (2), Devonta Freeman (1), Mohamed Sanu (1)

RZ Carries: Devonta Freeman (3), Tevin Coleman (2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Desmond Trufant (1-2), Brian Poole (2-10), Robert Alford (4-26)

Observations: Devonta Freeman (56% snap rate) exited early Thursday but returned shortly thereafter. Even his brief absence allowed Tevin Coleman to play 51.4% of offensive snaps, a mark slightly higher than his 44.2% 2017 average. If Freeman (knee) is healthy for Week 2, expect Coleman to revert back into a weekly boom/bust bye-week option with limited touches. Freeman, however, has been unable to practice this week.

Carolina Panthers

Targets: Christian McCaffrey (9), Devin Funchess (5), Jarius Wright (5), Greg Olsen (2), Torrey Smith (2), Ian Thomas (2)

Air Yards: Devin Funchess (77), Christian McCaffrey (30), Greg Olsen (25), Torrey Smith (23), Jarius Wright (8), Ian Thomas (-8)

Carries: Cam Newton (13), Christian McCaffrey (10), C.J. Anderson (7), D.J. Moore (1), Alex Armah (1)

RZ Targets: Christian McCaffrey (1), Ian Thomas (1)

RZ Carries: C.J. Anderson (3), Christian McCaffrey (2), Cam Newton (1), Alex Armah (1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: James Bradberry (1-9), Donte Jackson (3-20), Captain Munnerlyn (3-35)

Observations: At first glance, it may seem like Christian McCaffrey and C.J. Anderson received similar treatment. McCaffrey slightly out-carried Anderson 10-7, but it was ultimately Anderson who received an additional red zone carry. CMC unfortunately fumbled inside the five-yard line during the Panthers’ first drive then received just one of their next seven red zone carries. He was still in on a career-high 85% of offensive snaps, so there’s nothing to worry about, especially in a matchup against the Falcons, who have allowed the most receptions to running backs for three consecutive seasons. With Greg Olsen (foot) out for the foreseeable future, note that Devin Funchess averaged 7.7 targets and 14.1 fantasy points in nine games without Olsen last season.

Chicago Bears

Targets: Allen Robinson (7), Trey Burton (6), Jordan Howard (5), Taylor Gabriel (5), Tarik Cohen (4), Anthony Miller (3), Dion Sims (3)

Air Yards: Allen Robinson (107), Trey Burton (60), Dion Sims (28), Jordan Howard (17), Anthony Miller (8), Taylor Gabriel (6), Tarik Cohen (-10)

Carries: Jordan Howard (15), Mitchell Trubisky (7), Tarik Cohen (5)

RZ Targets: Jordan Howard (2), Allen Robinson (1), Anthony Miller (1), Taylor Gabriel (1), Trey Burton (1)

RZ Carries: Jordan Howard (1), Mitchell Trubisky (1), Tarik Cohen (1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Prince Amukamara (3-69-1), Kyle Fuller (4-68-1), Bryce Callahan (6-48)

Observations: Coach Matt Nagy hinted in the offseason that Jordan Howard would play on third downs, virtually making him an every-down bell-cow. Howard was in on 50-of-70 (70%) offensive snaps and received 15 of Chicago’s 20 backfield carries. Perhaps even more impressive, Howard ran five more routes (23) than Cohen (18). He’s a true RB1 moving forward. Don’t lose faith in Trey Burton just yet, either. He was in on 61-of-70 (87.1%) offensive snaps and ran the second-most routes for the Bears. Those peripherals (along with a 17% target share) will lead to production soon.

Dallas Cowboys

Targets: Cole Beasley (8), Deonte Thompson (5), Ezekiel Elliott (4), Geoff Swaim (4), Allen Hurns (3), Terrance Williams (2), Michael Gallup (1), Rod Smith (1), Blake Jarwin (1)

Air Yards: Cole Beasley (51), Allen Hurns (47), Deonte Thompson (42), Blake Jarwin (32), Terrance Williams (21), Geoff Swaim (16), Michael Gallup (8), Ezekiel Elliott (-1), Rod Smith (-4)

Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (15), Dak Prescott (5), Rod Smith (1), Tavon Austin (1)

RZ Targets:

RZ Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (3), Dak Prescott (1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Anthony Brown (1-5), Byron Jones (3-41), Chidobe Awuzie (4-32)

Observations: The Cowboys went full WRBC as five receivers played at least 30% of their offensive snaps in Week 1. Cole Beasley, who led the team with a 28% target share, is a viable (very) low-ceiling FLEX option for the time being. Dallas’ offensive line isn’t what it used to be, but Ezekiel Elliott’s sheer involvement makes him a weekly schedule-proof must-start. Elliott was in on 59-of-64 (92%) offensive snaps, handled 88.2% (15-of-17) of the team’s backfield carries, and, as NFL.com’s Graham Barfield noted, ran 34 routes on Dak Prescott’s 44 dropbacks. Salivating usage.

Detroit Lions

Targets: Golden Tate (15), Kenny Golladay (12), Marvin Jones (8), Theo Riddick (7), Kerryon Johnson (3), T.J. Jones (3), Hakeem Valles (2), Levine Toilolo (1), Luke Willson (1)

Air Yards: Marvin Jones (121), Kenny Golladay (120), Golden Tate (111), T.J. Jones (26), Hakeem Valles (20), Luke Willson (14), Theo Riddick (7), Levine Toilolo (4), Kerryon Johnson (-1)

Carries: Kerryon Johnson (5), Theo Riddick (4), LeGarrette Blount (4), Matt Stafford (1), Matt Cassel (1)

RZ Targets: Theo Riddick (1), Kenny Golladay (1), Golden Tate (1)

RZ Carries: Theo Riddick (1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Darius Slay (1-7), Jamal Agnew (1-12), Nevin Lawson (4-51-1)

Observations: Kenny Golladay played a career-high 92.8% of offensive snaps Monday, collecting four more targets than Marvin Jones. The Lions had fallen behind early but Babytron’s involvement is still worth taking account. LeGarrette Blount’s pending injury status may leave ample opportunity for Kerryon Johnson, but I suspect the team would just activate Ameer Abdullah and thrust him into a timeshare if Blount misses any time.

Green Bay Packers

Targets: Randall Cobb (10), Davante Adams (8), Geronimo Allison (8), Jimmy Graham (4), Ty Montgomery (3), Jamaal Williams (2), Lance Kendricks (1)

Air Yards: Geronimo Allison (112), Davante Adams (98), Randall Cobb (58), Jimmy Graham (40), Jamaal Williams (28), Ty Montgomery (3), Lance Kendricks (1)

Carries: Jamaal Williams (15), Ty Montgomery (2), Aaron Rodgers (1)

RZ Targets: Davante Adams (2), Geronimo Allison (1)

RZ Carries: Jamaal Williams (1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Kevin King (3-33), Tramon Williams (3-13), Jaire Alexander (3-36)

Observations: Zombie Aaron Rodgers supported fantasy’s WR6, WR12, and WR15 in Week 1. Geronimo Allison should be on your radar after his clear involvement as Green Bay’s third wideout, leading all of the Packers’ receivers in air yards. Jamaal Williams took hold of Green Bay’s backfield in Week 11 last year and averaged a 79.8% snap rate the rest of the way. He played ‘only’ 62% Sunday night since Ty Montgomery (38%) was needed on passing downs. Williams is still a short-term RB2 due to opportunity, but the fact he lacks explosion and failed to break a single tackle doesn’t bode well for his involvement once Aaron Jones returns in Week 3.

Los Angeles Rams

Targets: Cooper Kupp (9), Robert Woods (9), Brandin Cooks (8), Todd Gurley (5), Malcolm Brown (2)

Air Yards: Robert Woods (161), Brandin Cooks (88), Cooper Kupp (83), Malcolm Brown (7), Todd Gurley (-9)

Carries: Todd Gurley (20), Cooper Kupp (2), Brandin Cooks (1), Robert Woods (1), Jared Goff (1), Malcolm Brown (1)

RZ Targets: Cooper Kupp (3), Robert Woods (3), Todd Gurley (2), Brandin Cooks (1)

RZ Carries: Todd Gurley (5), Cooper Kupp (1), Robert Woods (1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Aqib Talib (1-12), Marcus Peters (3-25), Nickell Robey-Coleman (5-63)

Observations: All three of Los Angeles’ receivers were in on 61-of-63 snaps. The Rams have a concentrated target tree that lacks any tight end involvement, so the trio Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods, and Cooper Kupp can consistently be started with confidence. For DFS and long-term outlook, I like to buy-low on Woods right now. He nearly doubled Cooks in air yards, all the while tying Kupp for the team-lead in targets and red zone targets.

Minnesota Vikings

Targets: Adam Thielen (12), Dalvin Cook (7), Stefon Diggs (6), Laquon Treadwell (4), Kyle Rudolph (2), David Morgan (1), Tyler Conklin (1)

Air Yards: Adam Thielen (157), Stefon Diggs (77), Kyle Rudolph (16), Laquon Treadwell (12), Tyler Conklin (0), David Morgan (-1), Dalvin Cook (-16)

Carries: Dalvin Cook (16), Latavius Murray (11), Kirk Cousins (4), Stefon Diggs (1)

RZ Targets: Kyle Rudolph (1)

RZ Carries: Latavius Murray (3), Dalvin Cook (2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Xavier Rhodes (0-0), Mike Hughes (3-59), Trae Waynes (2-21)

Observations: Dalvin Cook spent the entire offseason recovering from an ACL tear then dominated Minnesota’s backfield in both snaps (51-of-70) and opportunities (carries and targets combined). Latavius Murray out-carried Cook 3-2 in the red zone, as expected. As for Kyle Rudolph and his 1-11 receiving line, note that he’s now averaged 3.4 targets and 24 yards in five games with Cook.

New Orleans Saints

Targets: Michael Thomas (19), Alvin Kamara (13), Ted Ginn (6), Benjamin Watson (5), Austin Carr (3), Josh Hill (1), Tre'Quan Smith (1), Zach Line (1)

Air Yards: Michael Thomas (153), Alvin Kamara (89), Ted Ginn (80), Benjamin Watson (46), Austin Carr (23), Tre'Quan Smith (20), Zach Line (3), Josh Hill (-6)

Carries: Alvin Kamara (8), Mike Gillislee (3), Ted Ginn (1), Jonathan Williams (1)

RZ Targets: Alvin Kamara (5), Michael Thomas (3), Benjamin Watson (1), Ted Ginn (1)

RZ Carries: Alvin Kamara (4), Ted Ginn (1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Patrick Robinson (2-10), Marshon Lattimore (4-115-1), Ken Crawley (7-129-2)

Observations: Cameron Meredith was healthy scratched Sunday, leaving only Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara as legitimate consistent threats in the Saints’ receiving game. Kamara also played 52-of-64 (81.2%) offensive snaps and handled 8-of-12 backfield carries, all the while accruing a 27% target share. With only plodder Mike Gillislee and an unproven Jonathan Williams behind him, Kamara will be a bell-cow even in negative game scripts.

New York Giants

Targets: Odell Beckham (15), Sterling Shepard (7), Saquon Barkley (6), Evan Engram (5), Wayne Gallman (2), Rhett Ellison (1)

Air Yards: Odell Beckham (146), Sterling Shepard (70), Evan Engram (20), Rhett Ellison (16), Wayne Gallman (0), Saquon Barkley (-8)

Carries: Saquon Barkley (18), Jonathan Stewart (2), Eli Manning (1), Odell Beckham (1), Wayne Gallman (1)

RZ Targets: Odell Beckham (2)

RZ Carries: Saquon Barkley (3), Odell Beckham (1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Eli Apple (1-6), Janoris Jenkins (2-48), B.W. Webb (2-17)

Observations: No.2 overall pick Saquon Barkley was a true workhorse in his pro debut, playing 55-of-71 (77.4%) offensive snaps and handling 85.7% of New York’s backfield carries (including all red zone rushes). After playing only 13.2% of his snaps from the slot the last two seasons, Odell Beckham was there on 35.9% of snaps Sunday. Coach Pat Shurmur will likely continue doing this in order to separate Beckham from some of the league’s best corners (who don’t play coverage in the slot).

Philadelphia Eagles

Targets: Nelson Agholor (10), Zach Ertz (10), Darren Sproles (7), Dallas Goedert (3), Mike Wallace (3), DeAndre Carter (1)

Air Yards: Mike Wallace (109), Zach Ertz (78), Nelson Agholor (58), Dallas Goedert (38), DeAndre Carter (6), Darren Sproles (-3)

Carries: Jay Ajayi (15), Darren Sproles (5), Corey Clement (5), Nelson Agholor (1), Nick Foles (1)

RZ Targets: Zach Ertz (1), Darren Sproles (1)

RZ Carries: Jay Ajayi (2), Darren Sproles (2), Corey Clement (2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Sidney Jones (2-5), Jalen Mills (4-76), Ronald Darby (4-77)

Observations: Jay Ajayi handled only three backfield carries in the first half Thursday because coach Doug Pederson reportedly wanted to “ease him in.” That held true as Ajayi rushed for 51 yards (and two scores) on 12 carries in the second half. For what it’s worth, Pederson said “we’ll see more of him” moving forward. Mike Wallace accrued a team-high 109 air yards on merely three targets. With Vernon Hargreaves (shoulder, I.R.) and Brent Grimes (groin) likely out Sunday, note that the remaining Buccaneers’ corners allowed an average 124.8 passer rating in Week 1 (per Pro Football Focus).

San Francisco 49ers

Targets: George Kittle (9), Pierre Garcon (7), Dante Pettis (6), Trent Taylor (6), Kyle Juszczyk (2), Matt Breida (2), Kendrick Bourne (1), Marquise Goodwin (1)

Air Yards: George Kittle (118), Pierre Garcon (118), Dante Pettis (115), Trent Taylor (36), Kyle Juszczyk (33), Kendrick Bourne (8), Matt Breida (5), Marquise Goodwin (1)

Carries: Alfred Morris (12), Matt Breida (11), Jimmy Garoppolo (2)

RZ Targets: Pierre Garcon (2), Trent Taylor (2), Kyle Juszczyk (1)

RZ Carries: Alfred Morris (5), Jimmy Garoppolo (2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Richard Sherman (1-18), Ahkello Witherspoon (1-22-1), K’Waun Williams (3-62)

Observations: Marquise Goodwin played only 17 snaps before exiting with an injury in Week 1. Meanwhile George Kittle bounced back from a shoulder injury that kept him out for most of the preseason, playing 77% of offensive snaps. Not only were his nine targets a team-high, he quietly accrued the most air yards among all tight ends in Week 1. He’s a true TE1 moving forward.

Seattle Seahawks

Targets: Brandon Marshall (6), Will Dissly (5), Chris Carson (5), Rashaad Penny (5), Tyler Lockett (4), Jaron Brown (3), Nick Vannett (2), David Moore (1), Doug Baldwin (1)

Air Yards: Jaron Brown (84), Brandon Marshall (83), Will Dissly (82), Tyler Lockett (37), Nick Vannett (24), David Moore (14), Rashaad Penny (7), Doug Baldwin (7), Chris Carson (-1)

Carries: Chris Carson (7), Rashaad Penny (7), Russell Wilson (2)

RZ Targets: Brandon Marshall (2), Doug Baldwin (1), Will Dissly (1)

RZ Carries: Rashaad Penny (1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Tre Flowers (7-124-1), Shaquill Griffin (5-43-1)

Observations: Something named Will Dissly finished with a 3-105-1 receiving line, but it was likely an aberration as he ran only 20 routes on 33-of-58 (58%) snaps. Chris Carson and rookie Rashaad Penny mirrored each other in usage, handling similar snap rates (44%), opportunities (12), and routes run (12). Coach Pete Carroll recently said Carson “really took the lead at that position” and Penny looks “a little rusty”, but Carroll says a lot of things. Carson is a FLEX Option with RB3 upside in the event Penny truly is brought along slowly for the next few weeks.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Targets: Mike Evans (8), Adam Humphries (6), DeSean Jackson (5), Chris Godwin (4), O.J. Howard (2), Cameron Brate (2), Jacquizz Rodgers (1), Alan Cross (1), Freddie Martino (1)

Air Yards: DeSean Jackson (117), Mike Evans (107), Adam Humphries (92), Chris Godwin (73), O.J. Howard (36), Cameron Brate (12), Freddie Martino (3), Alan Cross (0), Jacquizz Rodgers (-2)

Carries: Peyton Barber (19), Ryan Fitzpatrick (12), Jacquizz Rodgers (2), Shaun Wilson (1)

RZ Targets: Cameron Brate (1), Alan Cross (1), Jacquizz Rodgers (1)

RZ Carries: Peyton Barber (3), Ryan Fitzpatrick (3)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Carlton Davis (5-85-1), Ryan Smith (3-29-1), Vernon Hargreaves (5-59), M.J. Stewart (3-29-1)

Observations: The Buccaneers declared rookie Ronald Jones inactive, which paved the way for Peyton Barber to handle 48-of-66 (73%) offensive snaps and 86.3% of backfield carries. It’s possible his value is lower in PPR leagues, but even Bucs third-down back Jacquizz Rodgers saw only one target Sunday. Per Evan Silva, Chris Godwin has posted receiving lines of 5-68 > 3-98 > 7-111-1 > 3-41-1 in four career games he’s played at least 40 snaps. DeSean Jackson (concussion) is unlikely to play this week.

Washington Redskins

Targets: Chris Thompson (7), Paul Richardson (6), Jordan Reed (5), Jamison Crowder (4), Adrian Peterson (3), Josh Doctson (3), Vernon Davis (1)

Air Yards: Jordan Reed (28), Jamison Crowder (22), Paul Richardson (20), Chris Thompson (11), Josh Doctson (7), Vernon Davis (6), Adrian Peterson (2)

Carries: Adrian Peterson (26), Alex Smith (8), Chris Thompson (5), Rob Kelley (3)

RZ Targets: Chris Thompson (2), Jordan Reed (2), Jamison Crowder (1)

RZ Carries: Adrian Peterson (7)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Josh Norman (1-4), Quinton Dunbar (2-10), Fabian Moreau (0-0)

Observations: Given their lack of between-the-tackles runners, Adrian Peterson unsurprisingly handled 26 of Washington’s 34 carries. Peterson will still be a game script-dependent RB3 given that he played only 53% of the Redskins’ snaps. Chris Thompson, who averaged 15.9 fantasy points while in on 51.8% of Washington’s snaps last season, scored his typical 24.8 fantasy points on 41.8% of snaps in Week 1. His ceiling is higher in games Washington is expected to play from behind.





Don't forget, for the latest on everything NFL, check out Rotoworld's Player News, or follow @Rotoworld_FB or @notJDaigle on Twitter.