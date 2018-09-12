NFL DFS Bargain Bin: Week 2

Wednesday, September 12, 2018

Bargain Bin Week 2

Each week I search for the cheapest viable options for your DFS lineups at every position. The plays are geared toward cash games unless otherwise indicated and I do try to use a price ceiling of $7000/$6000 for QB, $6000/$5000 for RB/WR, and $5500/$4500 (FD/DK) for TE insomuch as possible.





Quarterback

Tyrod Taylor ($5900 DK, $6600 FD): Taylor finished Week 1 as the QB 6 in fantasy scoring, but is priced in the QB 16-21 range against New Orleans. Yes, the same team that last week’s bargain headliner, Ryan Fitzpatrick, had a DAY against. Taylor wasn’t perfect vs. Pittsburgh, but his floor due to the rushing yards he provides is so high that he doesn’t need to throw for 300+ yards to reach value. In a game where the Browns should trail, however, Tyrod is likely to take a couple more shots downfield to Josh Gordon this week in addition to peppering Jarvis Landry with target after target again.





Case Keenum ($5800 DK, $6700 FD): Oakland was a top 8 fantasy matchup for QBs last season, and are now without one of the best pass rushers in the game. They gave up a nice game to Jared Goff on MNF, and Keenum himself was productive at home vs. Seattle in the first week. Keenum, like Taylor, wasn’t perfect (3 INTs), but threw for over 300 yards (earning a DK bonus) and 3 TDs. His receivers are healthy, as is the Denver run game and I think we’ll see the defense giving Keenum and company some nice field position to work with here too.





Running Back

Nyheim Hines ($4100 DK, $5500 FD): The usage of Hines was a bit of a surprise to me in Week 1. He garnered five carries and ninetargets in Cincinnati. That kind of receiving volume at this salary catches my attention, especially on DK. The matchup with Washington is a fairly neutral one; though last season they ended up allowing the third most fantasy points to opposing running backs.





Austin Ekeler ($4400 DK, $5600 FD): Another low-priced receiving back makes the list this week, for two reasons. It seems clear that Phillip Rivers and the coaching staff of the Chargers want to get him more involved, perhaps to fill the Hunter Henry vacancy (sorry to Antonio Gates). Second, the Chargers take on the Buffalo Bills this weekend, who just allowed the Ravens to score 47 points on them. The Chargers are a much, much, more talented offense than Baltimore, and should score early and often in Buffalo this weekend. I think the Chargers may elect to roll more with Ekeler in the fourth quarter this week, keeping Melvin Gordon in tip-top shape for as long as possible.





Alfred Morris ($3600 DK, $5800 FD): Coming off a tough game in Minnesota and clearly partaking in a time share, the 49ers backs might be off the table for many people this week. However, Morris’ salary on DK, combined with his goal line opportunity, and the matchup with Detroit, who just made Marshawn Lynch look 25 again (for a couple plays at least), put him in GPP play for me.





Also consider: Royce Freeman ($4300 DK only) I don’t think Phillip Lindsay will be the whole story, and Denver gets a soft Oakland run defense at home in a game where they are favored by five points.





Wide Receiver

Mike Williams ($3700 DK, $5400 FD): This is a great week for the Chargers to regain their confidence and show off their dominance. I’m very high on all of them, including bargain receiver Mike Williams, who caught five of six targets in Week 1. He looked a whole lot better than Travis Benjamin to my eyes, and I expect his usage in the passing game to increase at Benjamin’s expense. A cheap way to get exposure to a team with a high point total.





Ryan Grant ($4300 DK, $4900 FD): I was a fan of Grant in the preseason, and he didn’t disappoint. Andrew Luck looked a bit more conservative than we remember from a couple years ago, but that too, was hinted at in the preseason. Grant caught eight of nine passes thrown his way, serving as an excellent outlet for Luck when pressured. The Colts are 5.5 point underdogs on the road this week, probably a good game script for a repeat high-volume performance from Grant, an especially good value on FD.





Torrey Smith ($3500 DK, $4900 FD): With Greg Olsen out for the forseeable future and rookie TE Ian Thomas not sounding up to speed yet, targets are up for grabs in Carolina this week. It should be a great week for Christian McCaffrey against Atlanta, a perennial favorite matchups for pass-catching backs, but Smith is the cheapest way to get in on this opportunity. Devin Funchess is also in play ($4700 DK, $6000 FD).





Also consider: Ted Ginn Jr. ($4800 DK only) and Bruce Ellington ($3800 DK, $4600 FD if Will Fuller is out)





Tight End

Jonnu Smith ($3100 DK, $4200 FD): Second year TE Smith has been widely appreciated for his athleticism, but hasn’t had much opportunity to show it off. With Delanie Walker’s unfortunate injury, this could be his moment. It’s not a bad week to go with multiple tight ends, especially on the cheap side.





Jared Cook ($3600 DK, $5000 FD): So Cook was super-involved in the Raiders Week 1 game plan—9-of-12 for 180 yards—and looked like Derek Carr’s go-to guy. Oakland faces another tough defense in Denver this weekend, but the Broncos have always been a worse matchup for outside receivers and Cook operates well in the middle of the field. I love the stats on Cook’s post-100+yard games—he’s been terrible! I pick this week as the pattern breaker, and wouldn’t be surprised if Cook goes for at least 80 yards on 8 catches.





Defense

New York Jets ($2500 DK, $3700 FD): It’ll be hard to get away from the Chargers this weekend, but if you do want to save on defense, it should be with the Jets. They looked well-coached, quick, and certainly took advantage of every opportunity Matt Stafford threw at them, literally. Five interceptions is a lot to repeat, but the Jets are playing in one of the lowest scoring games of the week and are at home, two boxes I make sure to check off with a bargain D/ST.