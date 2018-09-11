Week 1: AFC Targets & Touches

Tuesday, September 11, 2018

Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless if they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played.





All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Air yards data is sourced via Josh Hermsmeyer’s AirYards.com. Cornerback and routes run data is sourced via Pro Football Focus. The AFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the NFC is published on Wednesday.

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

Note: This data will stick to players averaging over one target/touch per game. Players are listed in order of target/touch leaders for their respective teams.

Baltimore Ravens

Targets: Michael Crabtree (6), Willie Snead (6), Javorius Allen (6), Nick Boyle (6), John Brown (4), Mark Andrews (4), Maxx Williams (3), Chris Moore (2), Alex Collins (1)

Air Yards: Michael Crabtree (74), Willie Snead (49), John Brown (47), Mark Andrews (40), Chris Moore (30), Nick Boyle (18), Maxx Williams (16), Javorius Allen (15), Alex Collins (-1)

Carries: Kenneth Dixon (13), Lamar Jackson (7), Alex Collins (7), Javorius Allen (4), Joe Flacco (2), John Brown (1)

RZ Targets: John Brown (2), Nick Boyle (2), Alex Collins (1), Javorius Allen (1), Mark Andrews (1), Michael Crabtree (1), Willie Snead (1)

RZ Carries: Alex Collins (3), Lamar Jackson (2), Javorius Allen (1), Joe Flacco (1), Kenneth Dixon (1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Brandon Carr (2-24), Marlon Humphrey (2-6), Tavon Young (1-3)

Observations: Alex Collins (7-13-1) was the only running back to carry the ball during the Ravens’ first five drives. He fumbled and was promptly yanked from the game but returned and handled both carries on Baltimore’s opening drive to start the second half. There should be no concern over his usage. If anything, Sunday proved that Javorius Allen still has a secure role as Baltimore’s backup. He was in on 38% of offensive snaps Sunday, tying Michael Crabtree, Willie Snead, and Nick Boyle with a team-high six targets. Note that Joe Flacco has averaged 250.3 yards, two touchdowns, and 18.3 fantasy points over his last six games dating back to last season.

Buffalo Bills

Targets: Kelvin Benjamin (8), Zay Jones (6), Jeremy Kerley (5), Jason Croom (3), LeSean McCoy (3), Logan Thomas (2), Marcus Murphy (2), Robert Foster (2), Charles Clay (2)

Air Yards: Kelvin Benjamin (195), Robert Foster (65), Zay Jones (57), Charles Clay (51), Logan Thomas (39), Jeremy Kerley (29), Jason Croom (27), Marcus Murphy (4), LeSean McCoy (-11)

Carries: LeSean McCoy (7), Marcus Murphy (6), Josh Allen (4), Chris Ivory (3), Nathan Peterman (1), Corey Bojorquez (1)

RZ Targets: Kelvin Benjamin (1)

RZ Carries: Josh Allen (2), LeSean McCoy (1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Phillip Gaines (4-59-1), Rafael Bush (3-37-1), Tre’Davious White (2-14)

Observations: Kelvin Benjamin led the Bills with a 24% target share, but six of his eight targets came from Nathan Peterman. Once No. 7 overall pick Josh Allen took over, it was Zay Jones who recorded four of his six targets on the day. Still, Benjamin accumulated the third-most air yards among all receivers in Week 1, so that, combined with Allen’s exciting yet often at times errant 14.5 aDOT, would make for a fun watch against this banged up Chargers defense.

Cincinnati Bengals

Targets: A.J. Green (8), Joe Mixon (7), Tyler Boyd (5), Tyler Eifert (3), John Ross (2), Giovani Bernard (1), Tyler Kroft (1), C.J. Uzomah (1)

Air Yards: A.J. Green (97), Tyler Boyd (25), John Ross (22), Tyler Eifert (20), C.J. Uzomah (4), Giovani Bernard (3), Tyler Kroft (2), Joe Mixon (-21)

Carries: Joe Mixon (17), Andy Dalton (2), Giovani Bernard (1)

RZ Targets: A.J. Green (1)

RZ Carries: Joe Mixon (3)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: William Jackson (6-61-1), Dre Kirkpatrick (5-49-1), Darqueze Dennard (5-37)

Observations: Some (including myself) drafted Gio Bernard in the later rounds thinking he would have occasional standalone value. That was apparently the square line of thinking as Joe Mixon was in on 42-of-55 (76.3%) offensive snaps, handling 17 carries (including two inside the five-yard line) to Gio’s one. Mixon even trumped Bernard at his own game, running 23 passing routes to Bernard’s seven. Barring injury, Mixon is the player to own in Cincinnati’s backfield.

Cleveland Browns

Targets: Jarvis Landry (16), David Njoku (7), Duke Johnson (6), Rashard Higgins (4), Carlos Hyde (3), Josh Gordon (3), Darren Fells (1), Antonio Callaway (1)

Air Yards: Jarvis Landry (223), Josh Gordon (129), David Njoku (48), Rashard Higgins (48), Duke Johnson (12), Carlos Hyde (-22), Darren Fells (-4), Antonio Callaway (-4)

Carries: Carlos Hyde (22), Tyrod Taylor (8), Duke Johnson (5), Nick Chubb (3)

RZ Targets: Jarvis Landry (1)

RZ Carries: Carlos Hyde (1), Duke Johnson (1), Tyrod Taylor (1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Briean Boddy-Calhoun (5-139), Denzel Ward (6-50-1), Terrance Mitchell (5-49)

Observations: Tyrod Taylor completed 15-of-40 passes for 197 yards and 4.9 YPA Sunday. It was truly an abysmal outing. His weapons are essentially locked into their respective roles, though, as David Njoku logged a career-high 87.6% snap rate and Josh Gordon, despite being on a “pitch count”, played 77.5% of snaps. Perhaps even more impressive was Jarvis Landry’s 223 accumulated air yards, 38% target share, and 13.9 aDOT. Assuming Gordon sees more than three targets, Week 2 makes for a terrific opportunity to start all your Browns skill players (or roster them with confidence in DFS) on turf and indoors at the Super Dome.

Denver Broncos

Targets: Emmanuel Sanders (11), Demaryius Thomas (10), Courtland Sutton (5), Jake Butt (4), Phillip Lindsay (3), Devontae Booker (2), Tim Patrick (2), Jeff Heuerman (1), Matt LaCosse (1)

Air Yards: Emmanuel Sanders (104), Demaryius Thomas (68), Courtland Sutton (67), Tim Patrick (61), Jake Butt (44), Matt LaCosse (16), Phillip Lindsay (15), Jeff Heuerman (15), Devontae Booker (-8)

Carries: Royce Freeman (15), Phillip Lindsay (15), Devontae Booker (2)

RZ Targets: Demaryius Thomas (1)

RZ Carries:

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Chris Harris Jr. (2-13), Bradley Roby (3-33-1), Adam Jones (1-6)

Observations: The Broncos’ backfield was a two-way split between rookies Royce Freeman and Phillip Lindsay, essentially ousting Devontae Booker from meaningful usage. Freeman and Lindsay essentially mirrored each other in carries (15), yards (71), and snaps (29-26). Booker was in on 19 snaps but only received two carries. The real standout in Denver’s offense continues to be Emmanuel Sanders, who buoyed his 43.8% target share from Case Keenum in the preseason into 10-135-1 and a 28% target share Sunday. As noted by Adam Levitan, Sanders worked from the slot on 51% of his snaps Sunday compared to 27% just last year.

Houston Texans

Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (13), Bruce Ellington (8), Ryan Griffin (5), Lamar Miller (2), Jordan Thomas (2), Jordan Akins (2), Vyncint Smith (2), Tyler Ervin (1), Sammie Coates (1)

Air Yards: DeAndre Hopkins (174), Vyncint Smith (134), Bruce Ellington (85), Ryan Griffin (60), Jordan Thomas (22), Jordan Akins (14), Lamar Miller (3), Sammie Coates (2), Tyler Ervin (1)

Carries: Lamar Miller (20), Deshaun Watson (8), Alfred Blue (5), DeAndre Hopkins (1)

RZ Targets: Ryan Griffin (3), DeAndre Hopkins (2), Sammie Coates (1)

RZ Carries: Lamar Miller (4), Deshaun Watson (3), Alfred Blue (1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jonathan Joseph (6-40), Kevin Johnson (4-40-2), Aaron Colvin (0-0)

Observations: Without D’Onta Foreman (Achilles’, PUP) available, Lamar Miller was in on 57-of-74 (77%) offensive snaps. Alfred Blue scored, but four of his five carries came on the same drive in the third quarter. Miller, who handled 77.7% of Houston’s backfield touches, is the back to own despite his lack of success in Week 1. Will Fuller (hamstring) is expected to play in Week 2, but note that three of Ryan Griffin’s five targets came in the redzone.

Indianapolis Colts

Targets: T.Y. Hilton (11), Jack Doyle (10), Ryan Grant (9), Nyheim Hines (9), Eric Ebron (5), Jordan Wilkins (3), Chester Rogers (3), Zach Pascal (1), Erik Swoope (1)

Air Yards: T.Y. Hilton (108), Jack Doyle (59), Ryan Grant (59), Eric Ebron (50), Nyheim Hines (4), Chester Rogers (3), Erik Swoope (2), Zach Pascal (1), Jordan Wilkins (-5)

Carries: Jordan Wilkins (14), Nyheim Hines (5), Christine Michael (2), Andrew Luck (1)

RZ Targets: T.Y. Hilton (3), Jack Doyle (2), Eric Ebron (1)

RZ Carries: Jordan Wilkins (2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Nate Hairston (5-54), Kenny Moore II (1-4), Quincy Wilson (4-45-1)

Observations: Eric Ebron (4-51-1) ultimately found the end zone over starter Jack Doyle (7-60), but the former will have to continue being uber-efficient on limited opportunities if he’s going to produce. Doyle’s usage was far away more consistent as he was in on 77-of-82 (93.9%) offensive snaps and ran 55 passing routes. Ebron played only 36-of-82 (43.9%) snaps and ran 25 routes. Rookie Jordan Wilkins was Indy’s clear-cut No. 1 back sans Marlon Mack (hamstring), handling 66.6% of the team’s backfield carries on 46 snaps (56%). It’s best to watch this one shakeout from afar, though, once Mack returns (at least at first).

Jacksonville Jaguars

Targets: T.J. Yeldon (7), Dede Westbrook (6), Austin Seferian-Jenkins (5), Donte Moncrief (5), Keelan Cole (4), Leonard Fournette (3), James O'Shaughnessy (2), Niles Paul (1)

Air Yards: Donte Moncrief (99), Dede Westbrook (69), Keelan Cole (39), Niles Paul (21), Austin Seferian-Jenkins (13), James O'Shaughnessy (6), T.J. Yeldon (5), Leonard Fournette (-8)

Carries: T.J. Yeldon (14), Leonard Fournette (9), Blake Bortles (4), Corey Grant (1)

RZ Targets: T.J. Yeldon (1)

RZ Carries: T.J. Yeldon (2), Leonard Fournette (1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jalen Ramsey (5-75), D.J. Hayden (3-12), A.J. Buoye (1-10)

Observations: As expected, Jacksonville’s receiving corps without Marqise Lee (ACL) was muddled. Dede Westbrook led the group in targets, Keelan Cole in yards (54), and Donte Moncrief in air yards. Note that Cole, however, was in on 74.6% of offensive snaps. If anything, we can at least be sure that T.J. Yeldon is the backfield heir if Leonard Fournette misses time. Without the latter available in the second half, Yeldon handled every carry. He’s arguably the No. 1 waiver priority if we get negative injury news on Fournette.

Kansas City Chiefs

Targets: Tyreek Hill (9), Travis Kelce (6), Sammy Watkins (5), De'Anthony Thomas (2), Anthony Sherman (1), Kareem Hunt (1), Spencer Ware (1), Chris Conley (1)

Air Yards: Tyreek Hill (156), Travis Kelce (92), De'Anthony Thomas (45), Sammy Watkins (27), Anthony Sherman (21), Chris Conley (15), Spencer Ware (4), Kareem Hunt (0)

Carries: Kareem Hunt (16), Patrick Mahomes (5), Spencer Ware (3), Tyreek Hill (2), Damien Williams (1)

RZ Targets: Sammy Watkins (1), Travis Kelce (1), Tyreek Hill (1)

RZ Carries: Patrick Mahomes (2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Steven Nelson (7-103), Orlando Scandrick (3-31-2), Kendall Fuller (4-49)

Observations: Including the preseason, Tyreek Hill has recorded 21-353-3 on 24 targets from Patrick Mahomes. Sammy Watkins meanwhile has floundered for 4-35 on 12 targets. Hill’s explosiveness and big-play ability is what always kept him in the conversation as a WR3 with weekly WR2 upside. The difference now, though, is that he has a real shot at a sub-30% target share to go along with 4.34 40 elusiveness. He can legitimately finish as a top-six receiver since Kansas City’s offense has no choice but to stack points each and every week. Preseason included, the Chiefs defense has allowed passing lines of 9-11-97-2 > 5-7-90-1 > 15-18-198-2 > 5-7-57-1 > 34-51-424-3 in their last five games.

Los Angeles Chargers

Targets: Melvin Gordon (13), Keenan Allen (12), Mike Williams (6), Travis Benjamin (6), Austin Ekeler (5), Tyrell Williams (5), Antonio Gates (3), Virgil Green (2)

Air Yards: Travis Benjamin (151), Keenan Allen (107), Mike Williams (88), Tyrell Williams (81), Austin Ekeler (37), Antonio Gates (27), Virgil Green (17), Melvin Gordon (-12)

Carries: Melvin Gordon (15), Austin Ekeler (5), Travis Benjamin (1), Derek Watt (1)

RZ Targets: Austin Ekeler (1), Melvin Gordon (1), Tyrell Williams (1)

RZ Carries:

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Desmond King II (3-29), Trevor Williams (2-31), Casey Hayward Jr. (2-38)

Observations: The Chiefs defense (or lack thereof) was a known exploit in Week 1. It was still surprising that the Chargers decidedly attacked via their backfield, allowing Melvin Gordon to tie Dalvin Cook for the second-most routes run (31) among running backs in Week 1. Gordan played 62-of-82 (75.6%) offensive snaps, leading the team in both targets and carries. Austin Ekeler averaged 12.6 yards per touch, but still only ran 15 routes on 22 snaps.

Miami Dolphins

Targets: Jakeem Grant (7), Danny Amendola (6), Kenny Stills (5), Kenyan Drake (5), Albert Wilson (5), Mike Gesicki (2)

Air Yards: Jakeem Grant (116), Kenny Stills (80), Danny Amendola (54), Albert Wilson (32), Mike Gesicki (14), Kenyan Drake (4)

Carries: Kenyan Drake (14), Frank Gore (9), Ryan Tannehill (4), Albert Wilson (2)

RZ Targets: Mike Gesicki (2), Albert Wilson (1), Kenny Stills (1), Kenyan Drake (1)

RZ Carries: Frank Gore (2), Kenyan Drake (2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed:Minkah Fitzpatrick (3-14), Bobby McCain (1-10), Xavien Howard (1-17)

Observations: Kenyan Drake averaged a massive 85.5% snap rate with Damien Williams out the picture over Miami’s last five games last season. Though he proved his worth in averaging 88.8 yards and 18.8 fantasy points on 18.2 carries in that span, the Dolphins still reluctantly signed Frank Gore in free agency. Still, Drake was in on 46-of-62 (74.1%) offensive snaps, running 24 routes to Gore’s seven. It’s not the 80-plus percent we would like to see, but Drake is still being featured. Hang tight.

New England Patriots

Targets: James White (9), Rob Gronkowski (8), Phillip Dorsett (7), Chris Hogan (6), Rex Burkhead (3), Cordarrelle Patterson (1), Jeremy Hill (1)

Air Yards: Chris Hogan (151), Rob Gronkowski (107), James White (44), Phillip Dorsett (44), Riley McCarron (27), Rex Burkhead (25), Jeremy Hill (1), Cordarrelle Patterson (0)

Carries: Rex Burkhead (18), James White (5), Jeremy Hill (4), Cordarrelle Patterson (3), Tom Brady (1)

RZ Targets: James White (2), Phillip Dorsett (2), Rex Burkhead (2), Chris Hogan (1)

RZ Carries: Cordarrelle Patterson (2), James White (1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Stephon Gilmore (4-50), Eric Rowe (4-22-1), Jonathan Jones (2-23)

Observations: Jeremy Hill played 12 snaps Sunday but exited early with a season-ending injury. Sony Michel will likely return in Week 2, but this backfield will clearly stay Rex Burkhead’s and James Whites’. Burkhead out-snapped White 33-26 and handled 66.6% of New England’s running back carries in Week 1. White ultimately ran seven more passing routes (23-16). With Hill and Riley McCarron out the picture, both Burkhead and White can be rostered with utmost confidence moving forward. Burkhead’s floor remains the safer of the two.

New York Jets

Targets: Quincy Enunwa (10), Terrelle Pryor (3), Neal Sterling (3), Bilal Powell (2), Robby Anderson (1), Trenton Cannon (1), Eric Tomlinson (1)

Air Yards: Quincy Enunwa (60), Terrelle Pryor (42), Robby Anderson (41), Bilal Powell (7), Trenton Cannon (6), Neal Sterling (5), Eric Tomlinson (5)

Carries: Bilal Powell (12), Isaiah Crowell (10), Trenton Cannon (6), Sam Darnold (6), Andre Roberts (1)

RZ Targets: Quincy Enunwa (4)

RZ Carries: Isaiah Crowell (4)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns: Unavailable

Observations: Quincy Enunwa essentially went undrafted in most leagues and yet he’ll enter Week 2 with a league-high 48% target share despite missing two weeks of camp and, in turn, valuable rapport with Sam Darnold. More of an in-line hybrid slot/tight end receiver, Enunwa’s floor combined with the upside created by his sheer athleticism makes him a very intriguing player to splurge FAAB on. Bilal Powell actually received more opportunities (12 carries, two targets) than Isaiah Crowell (10 carries) on identical snaps (24), but it was the latter who handled 100% of the fruitful red zone carries. Crowell’s final line was obviously helped by a monster 62-yard score while the Jets were already leading 41-17.

Oakland Raiders

Targets: Jared Cook (12), Jalen Richard (11), Jordy Nelson (4), Derek Carrier (3), Amari Cooper (3), Marshawn Lynch (2), Doug Martin (2), Seth Roberts (2)

Air Yards: Jared Cook (103), Jalen Richard (32), Derek Carrier (30), Jordy Nelson (23), Amari Cooper (20), Seth Roberts (10), Marshawn Lynch (-2), Doug Martin (-10)

Carries: Marshawn Lynch (11), Jalen Richard (5), Doug Martin (4), Derek Carr (2), Amari Cooper (1)

RZ Targets: Marshawn Lynch (1), Jordy Nelson (1)

RZ Carries: Marshawn Lynch (3), Derek Carr (1), Amari Cooper (1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Unavailable

Observations: Jared Cook leveraged a 30% target share into a 9-180 receiving line. His 103 air yards ranked third-most among tight ends behind only George Kittle’s (118) and Rob Gronkowski’s (107). A popular late-round best ball option for those who drafted early, Cook should not be considered a flash in the pan.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Targets: Antonio Brown (16), JuJu Smith-Schuster (8), James Conner (6), Jesse James (5), Justin Hunter (5), Ryan Switzer (1)

Air Yards: Antonio Brown (164), Jesse James (68), Justin Hunter (67), JuJu Smith-Schuster (41), Ryan Switzer (4), James Conner (-6)

Carries: James Conner (31), Ben Roethlisberger (3), Ryan Switzer (1)

RZ Targets: Antonio Brown (2), James Conner (1)

RZ Carries: James Conner (2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Cameron Sutton (2-55-1), Mike Hilton (4-60), Joe Haden (1-33), Artie Burns (1-4)

Observations: The Steelers have historically preferred to ride one back since Mike Tomlin was named coach. That trend held true again as James Conner (31-135-2) played 91.6% of Pittsburgh’s offensive snaps and was the only back to touch the ball for the entirety of play. He also added 5-57 on a 14% target share in the Steelers’ passing game. As long as Le’Veon Bell holds out, Conner is an RB1.

Tennessee Titans

Targets: Corey Davis (14), Dion Lewis (8), Delanie Walker (7), Jonnu Smith (4), Tajae Sharpe (3), Luke Stocker (2), Derrick Henry (1), Taywan Taylor (1)

Air Yards: Corey Davis (113), Luke Stocker (55), Delanie Walker (47), Tajae Sharpe (31), Taywan Taylor (28), Jonnu Smith (27), Derrick Henry (-4), Dion Lewis (-5)

Carries: Dion Lewis (16), Derrick Henry (10), Marcus Mariota (3)

RZ Targets: Corey Davis (3), Delanie Walker (1), Tajae Sharpe (1)

RZ Carries: Dion Lewis (2), Derrick Henry (1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Adoree Jackson (7-66-1), Malcolm Butler (3-94-1), Logan Ryan (2-7)

Observations: New OC Matt LaFleur came from the Sean McVay coaching tree and therefore was supposed to instill new life into a recently lifeless offense. Unfortunately, LaFleur’s offense through four quarters was as uneventful as “exotic smashmouth”, oft haphazardly force-feeding Corey Davis. Dion Lewis was featured over Derrick Henry, though, as the former out-snapped (49-20) his monstrous teammate the entire way. Lewis also received more carries (16-10) and targets (8-1) than Henry on the day. Without Delanie Walker (ankle, I.R.) for the rest of the year, expect 6’3” 92nd-percentile SPARQ freak Jonnu Smith to step into a full-time role.

