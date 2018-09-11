Raymond Summerlin

Waiver Wire: Week 2

Tuesday, September 11, 2018


Welcome to the 2nd edition of Waiver Wired for the 2018 season. While it appears we avoided what would have been a devastating injury to Aaron Rodgers on Sunday night, several fantasy stars went down over the opening weekend. Leonard Fournette’s hamstring issue is the most important, but Doug Baldwin appears to be out for some time while Marquise Goodwin is questionable for Week 2, and the already thin tight end position lost both Delanie Walker and Greg Olsen to long-term injuries. Marcus Mariota’s future is also unclear because of an elbow issue, and a concussion and shoulder injury ended DeSean Jackson’s big opening day. All of those issues have created a crowded situation on the wire.

As a reminder, the drop list consists of players who are no longer must-roster assets, recommended adds are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, the watch list consists of players who are worthy of a roster spot if possible, and deep cuts are players rostered in five percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.

The Drop List
QB: Marcus Mariota, Derek Carr
RB:C.J. Anderson, Ronald Jones, Nick Chubb
WR:D.J. Moore, Cameron Meredith
TE: Cameron Brate

It seems like Mariota avoided a major injury, but even if he did, he has yet to look comfortable in his new offense. Perhaps Jones and Chubb develop into something later, making them worth keeping in deeper leagues, but it is tough to justify a healthy scratch and someone who played four snaps taking up a roster spot in leagues with short benches. The same is true for Meredith, who was also a healthy scratch, and Moore, who played behind Jarius Wright. In his last 10 games, two of which were without O.J. Howard, Brate has a total of 186 receiving yards.

Quarterbacks
1. Tyrod Taylor
2. Case Keenum
3. Joe Flacco

Running Backs
1. T.J. Yeldon
2. James White
3. Phillip Lindsay
4. Austin Ekeler
5. Jordan Wilkins
6. Javorius Allen
7. Nyheim Hines

Wide Receivers
1. Chris Godwin
2. Quincy Enunwa
3. John Brown
4. Brandon Marshall
5. Phillip Dorsett
6. Ted Ginn
7. Mike Wallace
8. Geronimo Allison
9. Dede Westbrook
10. John Ross
11. Ryan Grant
12. Dante Pettis

Tight Ends
1. Jared Cook
2. Ben Watson
3. Ricky Seals-Jones
4. Ian Thomas
5. Antonio Gates

Defense/Special Teams
1. Chicago Bears
2. Green Bay Packers
3. Atlanta Falcons
Looking Ahead: Chicago Bears

Kickers
1. Adam Vinatieri
2. Ryan Succop
3. Brandon McManus
Looking Ahead: Ka’imi Fairbairn

QUARTERBACKS
1. Tyrod Taylor, Browns – Rostered in 12 percent of Yahoo leagues
Taylor did not have a good outing against the Steelers, but he showed why he is always a streaming option with 77 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Now he gets a Saints defense Ryan Fitzpatrick baptized with 417 passing yards and five total touchdowns.

2. Case Keenum, Broncos – Rostered in 25 percent of Yahoo leagues
Keenum was a strong consideration last week, and he delivered with 329 yards and three touchdowns despite also throwing three interceptions. While Seattle’s defense is down, he has an even easier matchup this week at home against the Raiders.

3. Joe Flacco, Ravens – Rostered in 7 percent of Yahoo leagues
Before you click the X, Flacco has now thrown for multiple touchdowns in five of his last six games – including a 203/2/1 line against the Bengals last Week 17 – and just tossed three scores against a defense which allowed only 14 passing touchdowns total last season. He is a low-end option.

Watch List: After such a big game, the easy thing would be to make Ryan Fitzpatrick a streaming option and call it a day, but it is impossible to overlook his matchup with the Eagles, who might have the best defense in the league. Let other people chase the points…Nick Foles gets a pretty good matchup, but he has looked lost so far this season. We also have no idea if Carson Wentz will play…New England shut down Deshaun Watson in Week 1, and Jacksonville’s offense looked shaky without Leonard Fournette. Blake Bortles is a stay away this week…Andy Dalton should be a streaming option in good situations all season, but the Ravens on a short week do not qualify…They are not the Jaguars, but the Cowboys have a good defense which made life difficult for the Panthers Week 1. Eli Manning is not a great option heading to Dallas…Mitchell Trubisky had some moments and the Seahawks are not as dangerous a matchup as in the past, but we still need to see more…Sam Darnold’s career could not have started much worse, but he bounced back for a solid performance in the blowout win. He is not a bad option in a home game against the Dolphins…Ryan Tannehill played pretty well Week 1, but he attempted just 28 passes after averaging under 30 per game in 2016. It is likely the Dolphins limit his attempt total whenever possible.


Raymond Summerlin is a football writer for Rotoworld.com. He can be found on Twitter at @RMSummerlin.
Email :Raymond Summerlin


