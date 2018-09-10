Dynasty First Down: Week One

Monday, September 10, 2018

Risers:





Patrick Mahomes, QB KCC

The dynasty value of Chiefs second-year QB began to quickly ascend early in the calendar year when Kansas City dealt veteran QB Alex Smith to the Redskins and handed the keys to Mahomes. Smith was coming off his best season ever, in part thanks to his surrounding weapons, included WR Tyreek Hill, TE Travis Kelce and RB Kareem Hunt. With Mahomes now the starter, dynasty owners were drawn to him.

That gave analysts and fantasy players all offseason to critique and obsess over Mahomes, leading to a wide range of opinions. In the end, his dynasty ADP soared, yet no one was exactly sure how things would turn out once the season began. One concern regarding Mahomes was ball protection, specifically the likelihood the young QB would throw too many interceptions. On Sunday, Mahomes threw four scores and zero interceptions as he led his team to a division win over the Chargers. Already being drafted as the QB9 based on dynasty ADP, Mahomes could rise even further as signal callers ahead of him falter. We could be talking about Mahomes as a top five dynasty quarterback very soon.



